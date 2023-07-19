Barkley mulls sitting out season, says 'I might have to'

Saquon Barkley says he has considered not playing for the New York Giants this season, admitting during a recent interview that he "might have to take it to this level" amid his stalemate with the team over a long-term contract.



Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals.



"My leverage is I could say, 'F--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'F--- you to my teammates," Barkley told "The Money Matters" podcast, which published the July 11 interview on Monday. "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use.



"Anybody (who) knows me, knows that's not something I want to do. Is it something that's crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I'm at a point where I'm like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don't know."