Barkley mulls sitting out season, says 'I might have to'

Sky King : 7/19/2023 7:05 pm
Quote:
Saquon Barkley says he has considered not playing for the New York Giants this season, admitting during a recent interview that he "might have to take it to this level" amid his stalemate with the team over a long-term contract.

Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals.

"My leverage is I could say, 'F--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'F--- you to my teammates," Barkley told "The Money Matters" podcast, which published the July 11 interview on Monday. "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use.

"Anybody (who) knows me, knows that's not something I want to do. Is it something that's crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I'm at a point where I'm like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don't know."


SMH.
Sky King : 7/19/2023 7:06 pm : link
Below.
Again  
ElitoCanton : 7/19/2023 7:07 pm : link
this leaves out the full quotes.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2023 7:07 pm : link
He's angry about how it played out. That being said, if I was advising him...keep that stuff between yourself & associates. I wouldn't air it publicly.
 
Mdgiantsfan : 7/19/2023 7:08 pm : link
Time for the RBs to band together and make a statement. I know it won’t happen, but I hate how the league is doing the RBs. The Cousins of the world can get guaranteed contract after guaranteed contract and not win a thing, and yet RBs are getting undervalued more and more.
As a fan  
pjcas18 : 7/19/2023 7:09 pm : link
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.
The guy complains about making "only" 10M  
Sky King : 7/19/2023 7:10 pm : link
In a depressed RB market, so he wants to sit out the season. Some clubhouse leader.
I was pro Barkley through  
section125 : 7/19/2023 7:11 pm : link
this.
However, this is idiotic. He was part of the failure to reach an agreement.
________  
I am Ninja : 7/19/2023 7:14 pm : link
the root of any salary distribution problem in the NFL is QBs.

Kirk Cousins is why SB cant get paid.

Its the market speaking. If it needs a correction it will correct itself. If you dont like it.... do something else.
RE: ________  
RicFlair : 7/19/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16153028 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
the root of any salary distribution problem in the NFL is QBs.

Kirk Cousins is why SB cant get paid.

Its the market speaking. If it needs a correction it will correct itself. If you dont like it.... do something else.



That’s pretty much what he’s doing, he doesn’t like it, so he didn’t sign it.
Ya got RB's like him, Jacobs, Pollard on the tag,  
Sky King : 7/19/2023 7:16 pm : link
Fournette, Cook and Zeke looking for work and this guy is considering sitting out the season.

Can you spell, "selfish prick?"
This doesn't really bother me...  
bw in dc : 7/19/2023 7:18 pm : link
Actions speak louder than words. Let's see if Barkley is at 1925 Giants Way the week of September 4th.

I expect Team Barkley to come their sense and play starting week 1.

The bigger issue, to me, is if Barkley incorporates business decisions more into his play in 2023.
He'd be losing a SHIT TON of money  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/19/2023 7:19 pm : link
and this wouldn't make the Giants all of a sudden sign him to a long term contract. He's not very bright.
RE: This doesn't really bother me...  
section125 : 7/19/2023 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16153035 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Actions speak louder than words. Let's see if Barkley is at 1925 Giants Way the week of September 4th.

I expect Team Barkley to come their sense and play starting week 1.

The bigger issue, to me, is if Barkley incorporates business decisions more into his play in 2023.


If he does make "business" decisions, teams will avoid him or just offer vet minimum.
This is what Barkley should have said:  
Sky King : 7/19/2023 7:22 pm : link
"Football is a business, I understand all teams have to allocate money to sign all the guys and stay under the cap. The market is way down for RB's and I understand that. Maybe I should have been a DB or a WR or a QB(LOL), but I'm not, so here we are. Buy my goal is winning, so I will be signing the tag and will be in camp, give it may all to make the Giants a winning football team."
RE: As a fan  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/19/2023 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.


How is losing out on a jug 6-7 million in his "best" interest? You can make an arguments for and against all day both ways. Injury. He just as easily get injured by not being ready? As opposed to lambing less. I totally fail to see how giving up they much cash is ever "good" for a player. And if he feels he needs to sit out I won't have the guy but your statement is silly. I think it's dumb. I think he's been behind dumb for the last year since he turned down the offer at the bye week. And you can think the opposite.

Lastly w Cook out there getting zero interest is the RB market next year going to be better ? Is some team if he's magically a FA going to give him a lol a deal much Better than he passed on and include the 6 million he gave up?

I have no problem with him being upset and saying so  
mfsd : 7/19/2023 7:25 pm : link
He rarely plays in the preseason anyway. I’ll have a problem with him if he’s not in uniform week 1 against Dallas
RE: He'd be losing a SHIT TON of money  
Optimus-NY : 7/19/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16153036 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and this wouldn't make the Giants all of a sudden sign him to a long term contract. He's not very bright.


Most of these athletes are dip$hits. Dip$hits with egos too, which is even worse, lol.
Would he really sit out and throw away $10 million dollars?  
Jack Stroud : 7/19/2023 7:29 pm : link
Come on man, us fans are the ones picking up that tab, when is enough enough?
It’s always amazing to me how easy it is  
arniefez : 7/19/2023 7:36 pm : link
For NFL owners to turn “fans” on the players. If every NFL player had their salaries doubled this year the owners would still make an insane.

The NFL salary cap is a model of maximum corporate greed. Depending on your side of the table it’s either genius or
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2023 7:45 pm : link
I don't mean to be obtuse-to use that favorite word from Shawshank, Haha-but I don't get this line of thinking that Saquon would be smart to sit out games. Uh, he'd be losing coin. And this whole thing is about coin. And the Giants can tag him again next offseason. Bell said sitting out that one season in Pittsburgh was a huge mistake. Yes, he got the bag from the Jets, but that was in a different era. It sucks for Saquon, but the position doesn't pay as much as it did even less than 5 years ago.
RE: Ya got RB's like him, Jacobs, Pollard on the tag,  
UConn4523 : 7/19/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16153033 Sky King said:
Quote:
Fournette, Cook and Zeke looking for work and this guy is considering sitting out the season.

Can you spell, "selfish prick?"


You, as a fan, are acting like one. And those guys aren’t “looking for work” - there isn’t much incentive for them to sign right now and they probably don’t want to go through camp, like so many other vets at other positions.
RE: ________  
bw in dc : 7/19/2023 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16153028 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
the root of any salary distribution problem in the NFL is QBs.

Kirk Cousins is why SB cant get paid.

Its the market speaking. If it needs a correction it will correct itself. If you dont like it.... do something else.


The QBs are the beneficiaries of the NFL Rules Committee and the NFLPA.

Those are the main roots of this outcome.
Please  
Spider43 : 7/19/2023 7:58 pm : link
Make it so. The sooner we cut ties, the better off we'll be in the long run.
it could  
pjcas18 : 7/19/2023 8:01 pm : link
and I said could intentionally, be in his best interest to only play the minimal required games to get an accrued season because of injury.

Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.

So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.

So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.

In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.
RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 7/19/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16153067 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] I don't mean to be obtuse-to use that favorite word from Shawshank, Haha-but I don't get this line of thinking that Saquon would be smart to sit out games. Uh, he'd be losing coin. And this whole thing is about coin. And the Giants can tag him again next offseason. Bell said sitting out that one season in Pittsburgh was a huge mistake. Yes, he got the bag from the Jets, but that was in a different era. It sucks for Saquon, but the position doesn't pay as much as it did even less than 5 years ago. [/quot

Obtuse is my favorite from that movie too
Saquon making bad business decisions Win a title here, be a living legend for life More $$$ after he is retired
I have no problem when reading the actual Barkley interview  
PatersonPlank : 7/19/2023 8:10 pm : link
and I have no problem with the Giants using the TAG. I wish it had worked out, but both sides are within their rights.

I will have a problem if Barkley isn't on the field for Sept 10 vs Dallas.
RE: it could  
riceneggs : 7/19/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16153080 pjcas18 said:
Quote:


So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.


What prevents him from getting injured in the 9 games he decides to play?

This doesn't make sense
Whether or not it's a bluff  
ghost718 : 7/19/2023 8:11 pm : link
I think the Giants made the right decision.Barkley is kind of showing his other side right now.

The question is did they have a backup plan,or was it a spur of the moment type deal,like some other things in Giant land.
One way or the other  
BillT : 7/19/2023 8:19 pm : link
If he wants to sit out then sit out. The whole season. His choice. Otherwise, be ready to play week one. No BS. No showing up week 10. All in or all out.
.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2023 8:23 pm : link
Business negotations are not a spectator sport.  
81_Great_Dane : 7/19/2023 8:25 pm : link
We are fans, we follow the team religiously, but I figure the contract talks are none of my business. Nobody cares now that Strahan held out and missed all of training camp one summer. He's a celebrity and a Hall of Famer, a beloved Giant. Nobody likes any lesser player better because he never held out and never asked for more.

We fans take sides, cheer our side, boo the other side... Personally, I want no part of that. I have opinions on the contract talks, but they're uninformed, and nothing good can come from me posting them.

Barkley will sign or he won't. It's honestly none of my business until the first real game.
RE: RE: it could  
pjcas18 : 7/19/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16153090 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 16153080 pjcas18 said:


Quote:




So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.



What prevents him from getting injured in the 9 games he decides to play?

This doesn't make sense


The chances of getting injured increase with the more games you play.

It is a fact.

Can you get injured in practice? Yes.
Can you get injured in a pre-season game? Yes.
Can you get injured week 1? Yes
Can you get injured getting out of your car in the parking lot? Yes

still does not change the facts more games = more chance to be injured.

The facts are he has a better chance at exiting healthy from a 9 game season than from a 17 game season.

Threatening is his only leverage  
steve in ky : 7/19/2023 8:26 pm : link
Maybe he’s hoping for them to up the tag money another million if they fear not having him for the season. If he maintains that stand and the get off to a slow start during preseason who knows? It’s a game of chicken right now
These quotes  
ElitoCanton : 7/19/2023 8:28 pm : link
are all from an interview a week before the deadline. It is incredibly misleading the way articles are being written about it now.
First of all he's angry, which is understandable  
j_rud : 7/19/2023 8:30 pm : link
And I have no issue with him sounding off about it.

However the other side of that coin is he "shows the team his worth" by sitting out and they don't miss a beat due to some new additions and the best coaching staff in the division. He's gotta consider that as well.
RE: As a fan  
Eric on Li : 7/19/2023 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.


im not sure, it went so badly for the team that signed leveon bell that i dont think anyone looking to get a big contract in the future wants to start down that road. also went poorly for joey galloway even though that was a long time ago. i cant think of time a holdout ended well for any involved party.

most players play on the first tag. if he gets to a 2nd tag then i think things get messy.
RE: Threatening is his only leverage  
robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2023 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16153114 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Maybe he’s hoping for them to up the tag money another million if they fear not having him for the season. If he maintains that stand and the get off to a slow start during preseason who knows? It’s a game of chicken right now


Yes and no. Threatening WAS his only leverage. Now that a long term deal cannot be achieved until next year, threatening is just turning people off.
But I see now that this was prior to the deadline.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2023 8:32 pm : link
We'll see if this continues or not.
RE: RE: As a fan  
pjcas18 : 7/19/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16153119 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.



im not sure, it went so badly for the team that signed leveon bell that i dont think anyone looking to get a big contract in the future wants to start down that road. also went poorly for joey galloway even though that was a long time ago. i cant think of time a holdout ended well for any involved party.

most players play on the first tag. if he gets to a 2nd tag then i think things get messy.


I'm not saying sit out the whole season could be in his best interest, but reporting by week 10 can.

He doesn't even need a big contract in 2024 to prove it.

Again,  
AcidTest : 7/19/2023 8:43 pm : link
I don't think he'll sit out, but I respect his right to do so. The Giants did what was in their best interest. He has every right to do the same. I think on the FT he'd earn about $600K per game. So sitting out nine games would cost him about $5.4M. The after tax amount would of course be a lot less, and he's already earned about $40M. So maybe it is worth it to him to sit out until week 10, but I still doubt it.
RE: Threatening is his only leverage  
bw in dc : 7/19/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16153114 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Maybe he’s hoping for them to up the tag money another million if they fear not having him for the season. If he maintains that stand and the get off to a slow start during preseason who knows? It’s a game of chicken right now


There are no more negotiations allowed. Barkley either signs or he doesn't. He'll either make the full $10M, something pro-rated (if he misses a few games via sit-out), or nothing.

But he can't make more than the FT.
Agree with pjacs  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/19/2023 8:46 pm : link
It is a possibility.

It doesn't have to be a for 9 games. It could be for a couple or a few and he can see how the team does. He has his feelings on his value to his team and where the team is without him.

Reality is we have a lot of questions on the OL, skill guys, rookie RB, etc.

They get off to a rough start on O and he can come in to save the day or at least that is his mindset. I think this could also help him get to FA next offseason imv.
RE: RE: RE: As a fan  
Eric on Li : 7/19/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16153123 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16153119 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.



im not sure, it went so badly for the team that signed leveon bell that i dont think anyone looking to get a big contract in the future wants to start down that road. also went poorly for joey galloway even though that was a long time ago. i cant think of time a holdout ended well for any involved party.

most players play on the first tag. if he gets to a 2nd tag then i think things get messy.



I'm not saying sit out the whole season could be in his best interest, but reporting by week 10 can.

He doesn't even need a big contract in 2024 to prove it.


it's possible, but if you think about it the better thing for his FA is to play well early, and if there's an unfortunate injury to have that happen early too so he's healthy for 2024.

the thing im most concerned about is he gets something like the stinger he got against green bay, because then he has a legitimate justification to shut things down, not get fined, and he's 100% healthy in time for March 2024.

in a weird way that may almost thread a needle for him of turning off the giants enough to not get tagged again but a good enough showing that he's healthy enough for the open market.
So if he decides to sit out the season  
Mayo2JZ : 7/19/2023 8:47 pm : link
can the Giants use that money elsewhere? If he comes back the 10th week what is he owed?
So much drama with this guy….  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/19/2023 8:48 pm : link
Since the beginning of 2022 training camp.
RE: So much drama with this guy….  
UConn4523 : 7/19/2023 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16153135 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Since the beginning of 2022 training camp.


There really isn’t. Unless you just now realized how NFL contracts work he’s doing what many have done before him and it’s fairly normal. Drama comes from players who do stupid things off the field, not for trying to work within the unfair business model of the current CBA, trying to secure future earnings.

I don’t know why people are upset with him. Be mad at the players union.
This whole thing bores me...  
DonQuixote : 7/19/2023 8:58 pm : link
...work it out or don't work it out...Saquon is often injured and somehow turned down $22mil for $10mil and the Giants are to blame? For his sake, I hope he's not injured and kicks ass, but the odds of him getting $25mil or something seem pretty low. Go for it, it's your life.


RE: RE: Threatening is his only leverage  
steve in ky : 7/19/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16153120 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16153114 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Maybe he’s hoping for them to up the tag money another million if they fear not having him for the season. If he maintains that stand and the get off to a slow start during preseason who knows? It’s a game of chicken right now



Yes and no. Threatening WAS his only leverage. Now that a long term deal cannot be achieved until next year, threatening is just turning people off.


Or they bump up the tag money a little, or far less likely they agree to not take him next season.
The  
AcidTest : 7/19/2023 9:00 pm : link
problem is that it might take him several weeks to get into game shape and be effective if he misses an extended period of time. Of course he'd be fresher than everyone else, including a lot of the defenses he'd be facing.
RE: So much drama with this guy….  
steve in ky : 7/19/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16153135 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Since the beginning of 2022 training camp.


You know who had a lot more drama during his career and is always beloved, Strahan.
RE: it could  
Tom in NY : 7/19/2023 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16153080 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and I said could intentionally, be in his best interest to only play the minimal required games to get an accrued season because of injury.

Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.

So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.

So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.

In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.


...and this is why he should have taken the $22M guaranteed contract that was among the Giants' last offer. In fact, he could have taken any offer going back to the '22 Bye week offer, but he didn't.
I wanted SB to get a 2-3 year deal and be happy, but this is on him. He wants to be paid equivalent to McCaffrey and is unhappy that the Giants were unwilling to make the 1st or 2nd highest paid RB in the league.
All the risk is on SB for shooting down, at minimum (as reported), 4 separate offers.
So show up and play and prove everyone wrong, but stop with the histrionics.
RE: RE: So much drama with this guy….  
Eric on Li : 7/19/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16153147 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 16153135 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


Since the beginning of 2022 training camp.



You know who had a lot more drama during his career and is always beloved, Strahan.


people killed him at the time, especially when he had some down sack years in the late 90s before he broke the sack record and got the SB.
The FU...  
Brown_Hornet : 7/19/2023 9:28 pm : link
...would be to his teammates.

Tread lightly Saquon.
he could sign and start making "business decisions"  
HomerJones45 : 7/19/2023 9:37 pm : link
How would you guys like that?
RE: The FU...  
steve in ky : 7/19/2023 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16153163 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...would be to his teammates.

Tread lightly Saquon.


That’s one big reason it likely goes no further than preseason
He s been a good Giant  
joeinpa : 7/19/2023 9:46 pm : link
He s tried to do all the right things

He is a victim of circumstance here, and he s frustrated and probably wounded.

I don’t blame him for being angry as well.

Giants would be a better team with him then without

But playing on the tag will certainly cause him to lose much of the loyalty he s displayed to this franchise.
I have no problem with accepting that this is a business decision  
KeoweeFan : 7/19/2023 9:47 pm : link
since I have no expertise in that area.

But when one of my biggest heroes (I've been a fan since 1956) says FU to the franchise, team mates and to fans then I will rather accept a sub par season than submit to his narcissism.

FU Saquon!
RE: These quotes  
wahl35 : 7/19/2023 9:49 pm : link
In comment 16153115 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
are all from an interview a week before the deadline. It is incredibly misleading the way articles are being written about it now.


Yes .... this exactly. Old news repackaged.
Trade Saquon, sign Zeke/Cook/Fournette to  
eric2425ny : 7/19/2023 9:49 pm : link
a short term deal. Give Gray enough reps to see what he can do and if he can be a part of the future. Draft another RB in the 3-4 round range next season.

I am honestly sick and tired of watching these athletes bitch about money. Inflation has left many without the ability to afford medicine and/or food for their families in the current economic environment and some guy that can run a football is bitching about only being offered $22M guaranteed.

Give me a break, invested properly that amount of money (combined with his rookie deal that he played about 50% of at a high level due to numerous injuries) is true generational wealth.

RB’s are a dime a dozen now, almost every team in the league features at least two, even three backs with WR’s getting carries as well.

Wake up Saquon, you are an oft injured player at a low value position, entering your sixth year in the league. No one is going to pay a player like that significant money. He’s living in fairy tale land based on where he was originally drafted.
How does a team...  
Brown_Hornet : 7/19/2023 9:53 pm : link
...trade a player with no contract?
Talk is cheap  
PEEJ : 7/19/2023 9:57 pm : link
Call the bluff. Barkley has nothing to gain by holding out.
RE: As a fan  
djm : 7/19/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.


You were one of the very few who saw it this way from the jump.

It has happened before. It can certainly happen again.

I hope the money was worth it. Do we still not know for sure how much money caused all this stupid shit? Fucking annoying.
RE: How does a team...  
eric2425ny : 7/19/2023 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16153179 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...trade a player with no contract?


Experts on here correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the Giants can work out a trade with a team Saquon wants to go to, that team and Saquon can work out a long term deal, Barkley then signs his franchise tender making him a Giant for a few minutes and the trade takes place with the signing of the tag being a condition of the trade.
if he wants to come in halfway through the season  
islander1 : 7/19/2023 10:10 pm : link
good luck having a successful second half, it'll take him 3 weeks just to get his football legs.
RE: I was pro Barkley through  
Dr. D : 7/19/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16153025 section125 said:
Quote:
this.
However, this is idiotic. He was part of the failure to reach an agreement.

yup

If he sits out and costs us games, the negative vibes Tiki Barber got for his poor choice of words, will be nothing in comparison.

Barkley shouldn't compound one mistake with another.
SB  
Percy : 7/19/2023 10:12 pm : link
More than sick oif hearing about him and his self-value. Get rid of him, an irritant and poison to his team mates and the coaches. No one is worth what he is putting the team through. End it.
For F#ck sake  
rasbutant : 7/19/2023 10:13 pm : link
"Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals."


This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.
RE: As a fan  
MookGiants : 7/19/2023 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.


The market isn't going to improve for RBs. At best it will level off. But I dont see how giving up 5+ million in game checks is in his best interest. That's money he'll never recover. Leveon Bell got the big contract from the Jets but that might as well have been a decade ago. Teams aren't paying running backs like that anymore and that was a typical dreadful decision by the Jets anyways.

Barkley can go fuck himself if he sits out a year. He's already made 38 million and didn't come close to being worth that type of coin + draft capital over the last 5 years. Guys like Tony Pollard haven't seen the big payday yet, he has
RE: RE: How does a team...  
bw in dc : 7/19/2023 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16153189 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16153179 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...trade a player with no contract?



Experts on here correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the Giants can work out a trade with a team Saquon wants to go to, that team and Saquon can work out a long term deal, Barkley then signs his franchise tender making him a Giant for a few minutes and the trade takes place with the signing of the tag being a condition of the trade.


A trade can be executed - true.

But Barkley, I believe, has to still play on the FT/$ until the season ends. Once the season ends, Team Barkley and his new team can then work out and sign a new deal.
RE: he could sign and start making  
MookGiants : 7/19/2023 10:27 pm : link
In comment 16153166 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
How would you guys like that?


He played like he was making business decisions half of the the time he's been here anyways.
Cut fucking bait asap  
AROCK1000 : 7/19/2023 10:29 pm : link
This is only gonna get worse
RE: RE: As a fan  
eric2425ny : 7/19/2023 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16153199 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.



The market isn't going to improve for RBs. At best it will level off. But I dont see how giving up 5+ million in game checks is in his best interest. That's money he'll never recover. Leveon Bell got the big contract from the Jets but that might as well have been a decade ago. Teams aren't paying running backs like that anymore and that was a typical dreadful decision by the Jets anyways.

Barkley can go fuck himself if he sits out a year. He's already made 38 million and didn't come close to being worth that type of coin + draft capital over the last 5 years. Guys like Tony Pollard haven't seen the big payday yet, he has


Good point, don’t forget all of the endorsements being in the NY market.
RE: For F#ck sake  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/19/2023 10:33 pm : link
In comment 16153194 rasbutant said:
Quote:
"Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals."


This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.


This.

RE: RE: RE: As a fan  
Brown_Hornet : 7/19/2023 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16153204 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16153199 MookGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.



The market isn't going to improve for RBs. At best it will level off. But I dont see how giving up 5+ million in game checks is in his best interest. That's money he'll never recover. Leveon Bell got the big contract from the Jets but that might as well have been a decade ago. Teams aren't paying running backs like that anymore and that was a typical dreadful decision by the Jets anyways.

Barkley can go fuck himself if he sits out a year. He's already made 38 million and didn't come close to being worth that type of coin + draft capital over the last 5 years. Guys like Tony Pollard haven't seen the big payday yet, he has



Good point, don’t forget all of the endorsements being in the NY market.
Big money endorsements are national.
Playing for popular team has value but it does not matter where the market is.
RE: RE: For F#ck sake  
eric2425ny : 7/19/2023 10:44 pm : link
In comment 16153207 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16153194 rasbutant said:


Quote:


"Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals."


This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.



This.


To me it doesn’t matter if he said it six months ago or today. He wants more than he’s worth and Schoen had the balls to stand pat and not overpay him.

This was kind of a litmus test for Schoen from a fans perspective. He kind of “caved” with Jones, but not really when you look at the deal structure. I kind of expected the same with Barkley, but he stuck to his number.
I don't care until week 1 but  
thefan : 7/19/2023 10:51 pm : link
Giants should consider signing someone in August if Barkley won't commit to playing week 1.
Let him  
TrueBlue'02 : 7/19/2023 10:52 pm : link
If he wants to self-destruct and compound his stupid choice in agents, and unnecessarily lose many millions of dollars as he approaches his down years, go for it.

We will move on.
RE: it could  
dabru : 7/19/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16153080 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and I said could intentionally, be in his best interest to only play the minimal required games to get an accrued season because of injury.

Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.

So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.

So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.

In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.


But if he gets hurt early this year he gets his 10m AND is potentially ready for a new contract next year because he will have more time to recover. If he sits out AND gets hurt then he could lose on both seasons
RE: Ya got RB's like him, Jacobs, Pollard on the tag,  
ZoneXDOA : 7/19/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16153033 Sky King said:
Quote:
Fournette, Cook and Zeke looking for work and this guy is considering sitting out the season.

Can you spell, "selfish prick?"
uh…yeah? S-K-Y space K-I-N-G
Stop spreading negativity for no reason other than to get a rise out of people. SB said so much more in this interview and he gave way more reasons why he planned on playing rather than sitting out. He would be a riot NOT to at least consider it since at this point it’s all he has left under his control. Everything he said in that interview was completely on the level and he stated multiple times he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. He even acknowledged that playing for $10 Mill this year is the smart move. You quoted a hypothetical and left out ALL of the things he said that showed mature, rational thought and a true desire to come in and prove himself yet again. While a hold out has crossed his mind, he’s not built that way. He wants to be on the field and he understands how blessed he is to be able to play a sport he loves at the highest level. He’s right to be disappointed and even angry at how devalued his position is. He also said several times that he understands it’s a business and not personal. He also countered the argument that Schoen was trying to screw him on purpose several times. So yeah dude… if you’re gonna quote shit, don’t just quote things that conveniently sound like they prove whatever bullshit point you’re trying to sell as fact.
Stay out and continue to give the threat of sitting out.  
ThomasG : 7/19/2023 11:29 pm : link
You are doing the Giants a favor. You are Under a tag. Lose money per game. We drafted a rookie RB we like. And can sign another RB from free agency to make up a good % of your snaps.

Just say the word.
Aside from the quotes being old…  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/19/2023 11:58 pm : link
… they don’t really mean much. Barkley understood his leverage, and tried to use it. It didn’t work. No big deal

I think he’ll play, because it seems like his best remaining option. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. He isn’t under contract, and he doesn’t owe us or the Giants anything.

If the impasse persists, I have reasonable confidence in Daboll and Kafka to run a pretty good offense without him. I hope they won’t have to. I think they won’t have to. If things go that way, so be it.
Take the money and run.  
short lease : 1:03 am : link
It is a passing league ... not saying there is no place for a good RB but, .....
I hope  
Svengali : 2:29 am : link
He plays great and signs a huge contract next year with someone else.
He has until week 10  
Chip : 7:13 am : link
My guess is he misses a few weeks. I wonder if he gets a job on one of the pre game shows.
He has until week 10  
Chip : 7:14 am : link
My guess is he misses a few weeks. I wonder if he gets a job on one of the pregame shows.
God knows what kind of crazy shit I might be recorded saying  
TJ : 7:16 am : link
If there was a microphone in my face every day
Happy to play for $13 million a year  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:18 am : link
But unwilling to play for $10.1 million. I don’t think so, but anything is possible when you get to people
RE: God knows what kind of crazy shit I might be recorded saying  
Blueworm : 7:18 am : link
In comment 16153260 TJ said:
Quote:
If there was a microphone in my face every day


Eventually, you might end up saying something outrageous just to get them out of your face for a bit.
that would be the 3rd dumb move following rejecting multi year  
Victor in CT : 8:05 am : link
offer with 22 mil guaranteed and rejecting the FT.
RE: …  
TommyWiseau : 8:11 am : link
In comment 16153019 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
Time for the RBs to band together and make a statement. I know it won’t happen, but I hate how the league is doing the RBs. The Cousins of the world can get guaranteed contract after guaranteed contract and not win a thing, and yet RBs are getting undervalued more and more.


One way to fix that is to have a max salary for QBs. Teams cant afford to pay QBs 25% of the cap and then pay every other position. I don’t know how that would work or even if the union would go for it but theres only so much $$ to go around.
There shouldn’t be positional salary caps  
UConn4523 : 8:19 am : link
If teams want to spend $60m on a non elite QB that’s their problem. At some point smart GMs and coaches will stop doing it after it fails enough.

The bigger issue is the WR market. Too many average players making way too much compared to their output.

If you want to fix the cap then change the rules back to where they were and get rid of this arena football league that we watch today. But that isn’t going to happen.
RE: RE: God knows what kind of crazy shit I might be recorded saying  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16153262 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16153260 TJ said:


Quote:


If there was a microphone in my face every day



Eventually, you might end up saying something outrageous just to get them out of your face for a bit.

That tends to attract more microphones.
 
christian : 8:39 am : link
Hopefully Team Barkley is smart enough to consider the Giants have made smart investments in the pass game, and are in year two of a pretty competent system

This whole you need me act won't be so cute if Kafka puts up 30 points without Barkley.

He might want to consider how much the Giants really need him before sitting out. Because Schoen's been pretty clear this week on his view.
RE: RE: RE: For F#ck sake  
Dr. D : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16153213 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16153207 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16153194 rasbutant said:


Quote:


"Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals."


This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.

This was kind of a litmus test for Schoen from a fans perspective. He kind of “caved” with Jones, but not really when you look at the deal structure. I kind of expected the same with Barkley, but he stuck to his number.

I don't agree that Schoen caved with Jones. I think to a large extent, the main differences are that a) Jones is an ascending QB, not a much more easily replaceable RB (whose best yrs could be behind him) and b) Schoen and Daball think Jones is just entering his prime, not potentially about to leave it like Saquon.

Schoen is paying for expected future performance and obviously there's a big difference between a 26 yr old QB vs a 26 yr old RB.
I admit i didn't know these quotes were old  
Dr. D : 9:15 am : link
I've been supportive of Saquon and a week ago I would've been really surprised if he sat out any games. Now, nothing would surprise me.

I hope he's not that stupid. If he is, I will hope that Gray &/or Brightwell balls out (helping us beat the cowpies) week 1.
I recall LT and Strahan holding out  
Dr. D : 9:24 am : link
and missing camp, but i don't believe either missed any games. Is that right?

Saquon might want to talk to Tiki about what it's like when Giants fans turn on you. Tiki saying some bad things about his coach and QB, is nothing compared to sitting out games, especially if we lose to Dal week 1.
RE: As a fan  
MotownGIANTS : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.


Yeah I am using this as a learning lesson for Jr. Negotiations, Compromise and standing your ground ... finding balance.

He should sit out .... like they said it is business not personal. He can make back a few mill back just doing appearances on the media circuit ... a commerical or two
I saw the podcast yesterday on YouTube  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:47 am : link
And it was more an attack on the Franchise Tag than anything else. The host pointed out that the NFL is manipulating the free agency market by having a franchise tag in the first place. He gave various examples or how this should not happen. He stated the US economy is so great because it is highly regulated and makes thing fair. The franchise tag takes leverage away from players and manipulates their chances of having teams compete for a player’s service.


Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.
RE: I saw the podcast yesterday on YouTube  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16153356 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
And it was more an attack on the Franchise Tag than anything else. The host pointed out that the NFL is manipulating the free agency market by having a franchise tag in the first place. He gave various examples or how this should not happen. He stated the US economy is so great because it is highly regulated and makes thing fair. The franchise tag takes leverage away from players and manipulates their chances of having teams compete for a player’s service.


Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.

Cool. It's collectively bargained though, which means the players got something else in return for conceding on the franchise tag.

Is it a restraint on the earning opportunity for a handful of players every year? Absolutely. And it's a restraint that the players voluntarily entered into and agreed to via their union.

Barkley just comes across like Dante in Clerks.

put me down on the side that says  
fkap : 9:55 am : link
financially, sitting out is a bad decision. It won't lead to more money in the long run. He won't make enough extra through this tactic to cover the cost of applying the tactic, and that includes promotional revenue. Maybe he can get a high salary media job for a year. Doubt personal appearances can make 10 mil.

Avoiding injury is something else. If he gets injured, this 10 mil could be his last big paycheck. If he doesn't get injured, he'll be 10 mil on top of a big paycheck next year. But, if he was worried about injury, or performance, cutting into the next contract, he should have signed the long term contract last Monday.
RE: RE: I saw the podcast yesterday on YouTube  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16153357 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16153356 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


And it was more an attack on the Franchise Tag than anything else. The host pointed out that the NFL is manipulating the free agency market by having a franchise tag in the first place. He gave various examples or how this should not happen. He stated the US economy is so great because it is highly regulated and makes thing fair. The franchise tag takes leverage away from players and manipulates their chances of having teams compete for a player’s service.


Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.


Cool. It's collectively bargained though, which means the players got something else in return for conceding on the franchise tag.

Is it a restraint on the earning opportunity for a handful of players every year? Absolutely. And it's a restraint that the players voluntarily entered into and agreed to via their union.

Barkley just comes across like Dante in Clerks.



You’re definitely right, it was collectively bargained. I just think that Barkley went on the podcast, to show other NFL players that the franchise tag is not in their best interest. I am positive that it will be a huge topic of conversation when the CBA is discussed.
RE: RE: RE: I saw the podcast yesterday on YouTube  
HBart : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16153371 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16153357 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16153356 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


And it was more an attack on the Franchise Tag than anything else. The host pointed out that the NFL is manipulating the free agency market by having a franchise tag in the first place. He gave various examples or how this should not happen. He stated the US economy is so great because it is highly regulated and makes thing fair. The franchise tag takes leverage away from players and manipulates their chances of having teams compete for a player’s service.


Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.


Cool. It's collectively bargained though, which means the players got something else in return for conceding on the franchise tag.

Is it a restraint on the earning opportunity for a handful of players every year? Absolutely. And it's a restraint that the players voluntarily entered into and agreed to via their union.

Barkley just comes across like Dante in Clerks.






You’re definitely right, it was collectively bargained. I just think that Barkley went on the podcast, to show other NFL players that the franchise tag is not in their best interest. I am positive that it will be a huge topic of conversation when the CBA is discussed.

It shouldn't be. All markets need constraints to prevent things running amok; in monopolies like the NFL those have to be defined by rule because it's not a free market.

A small handful of losers funding benefits for the vast majority is a function of life, not just the NFL.
SB and his agents  
Pete in MD : 10:34 am : link
came off as delusional or just didn't understand how this works. He said publicly that he doesn't see himself as just another RB and he's more impactful both on and off the field. The off-the-field stuff is very nice, but it doesn't give the team extra cap space. There's a market and you have to know your worth within those parameters.

The NFLPA would also like for every skill position to be lumped together as "ball carriers" for Franchise Tag purposes. That would only minimally help RBs right now but would drastically reduce WR numbers. Lets see those divas give back millions in value to help the RBs and TEs.
RE: I have no problem with him being upset and saying so  
KeoweeFan : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16153042 mfsd said:
Quote:
He rarely plays in the preseason anyway. I’ll have a problem with him if he’s not in uniform week 1 against Dallas

Whether he plays in preseason games is irrelevant.
The purpose of the summer is to get in football shape and more importantly to learn the playbook inside out. The team chemistry during that preparation is vital.
He could be a great help to the young RBs also.

This is a selfish stance unworthy of the fan's image of him. That will suffer and it will cost dollars.
barkley's full comments come off differently than as portrayed  
Eric on Li : 10:45 am : link
Quote:
Barkley said a holdout is “something I gotta sit down and talk to my family [about]. I gotta sit down and talk to my team. [I] gotta really strategize about this. I can’t just go off of emotions … But I am at a place where if I do go on the field and have to play and prove again, I’m fine with that.


Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Saquon Barkley said he came out of a face-to-face spring meeting with John Mara & told his agent “let’s get it done.” But a deal didn’t happen, then the tag happened, then everything changed.




Quote:
“When you get tagged, now they have the tag, now it’s like, ‘You know what Saquon? If we really want to, we don’t have to offer you anything.’”

https://nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/ny-saquon-barkley-contract-joe-schoen-running-back-20230719-oxmwwjgblrh6xnyhsofywfwnoe-story.html - ( New Window )
FU Greedquon  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:10 am : link
Likely seems like his clown agent totally misread the sit and team Greedquon is living in some fantasy la-la-land.
RE: barkley's full comments come off differently than as portrayed  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16153412 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Barkley said a holdout is “something I gotta sit down and talk to my family [about]. I gotta sit down and talk to my team. [I] gotta really strategize about this. I can’t just go off of emotions … But I am at a place where if I do go on the field and have to play and prove again, I’m fine with that.”





Quote:


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Saquon Barkley said he came out of a face-to-face spring meeting with John Mara & told his agent “let’s get it done.” But a deal didn’t happen, then the tag happened, then everything changed.







Quote:


“When you get tagged, now they have the tag, now it’s like, ‘You know what Saquon? If we really want to, we don’t have to offer you anything.’”

https://nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/ny-saquon-barkley-contract-joe-schoen-running-back-20230719-oxmwwjgblrh6xnyhsofywfwnoe-story.html - ( New Window )


Wow. Such shocking. Mara interference.
This is way to much  
TinVA : 12:02 pm : link
Now, and it's probably going to linger for a long time. I believe the best course of action is to either find a trade partner that SB will agree with, or drop the tag and let him go. His true colors are showing right now and they are not pretty.
If I were him  
UberAlias : 12:10 pm : link
I would sit out just for the Dallas game. He can make a strong point by missing one paycheck. To hear folks here, we won't miss him if he did. I beg to differ.
RE: RE: it could  
kickoff : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16153156 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16153080 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


and I said could intentionally, be in his best interest to only play the minimal required games to get an accrued season because of injury.

Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.

So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.

So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.

In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.



...and this is why he should have taken the $22M guaranteed contract that was among the Giants' last offer. In fact, he could have taken any offer going back to the '22 Bye week offer, but he didn't.
I wanted SB to get a 2-3 year deal and be happy, but this is on him. He wants to be paid equivalent to McCaffrey and is unhappy that the Giants were unwilling to make the 1st or 2nd highest paid RB in the league.
All the risk is on SB for shooting down, at minimum (as reported), 4 separate offers.
So show up and play and prove everyone wrong, but stop with the histrionics.


Do any of us really know for a fact what was offered and what SB was asking? We only know read what is reported and we know that's shakey at best.
RE: If I were him  
Dr. D : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16153520 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I would sit out just for the Dallas game. He can make a strong point by missing one paycheck. To hear folks here, we won't miss him if he did. I beg to differ.

The problem with him missing the Dal game are: a) some (maybe a lot of) fans will never forgive him if we lose that game (even if it is "just 1 game") or b) Gray and/or Brightwell have really good games and help us beat Dal or c) we lose, but Gray and/or Brightwell play well, which could be the worst thing for Barkley.

One of those 3 scenarios is pretty likely to happen and each of them would be bad for Barkley and imo far outweigh any benefit he thinks he might get from sitting out.

It would just be another bad decision for him to sit out even 1 game, imo.
Bottom line- you can't say you are  
Dave on the UWS : 1:08 pm : link
ALL about team and winning, and then sit out all or part of the season because of money. ESPECIALLY, when you've already made close to 40 million from your first contract!
It sounds way to hypocritical to get behind as a a fan. Sorry!
Missing a game against Dallas  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:12 pm : link
would be pretty criminal.
RE: God knows what kind of crazy shit I might be recorded saying  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16153260 TJ said:
Quote:
If there was a microphone in my face every day


Asking you the same exact damn questions. Enough to drive anyone crazy.
I do feel a little bad for SB...  
Dnew15 : 1:24 pm : link
in one regard..

It seems like all the RBs have hitched their wagon to his star which puts in him a spot.

I'm sure he's getting some pressure from fellow RBs around the league to hold out under the hope that he has the star power to change the financial landscape of the position for the future.
I don’t begrudge him doing what he thinks is best  
Section331 : 1:32 pm : link
for his career (even if I do think sitting out the season would be near-suicidal), but I don’t want to hear what a team first guy he is.
I think him sitting out week 1 would be bad enough  
Dr. D : 1:33 pm : link
if it was against some non conf team. But division rival Dallas? When many fans feel like this is FINALLY a yr when we can beat them at home? That will be bad for Barkley, I think regardless of the outcome of the game.
