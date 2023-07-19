Barkley mulls sitting out season, says 'I might have to'

|
|Quote:
|Saquon Barkley says he has considered not playing for the New York Giants this season, admitting during a recent interview that he "might have to take it to this level" amid his stalemate with the team over a long-term contract.
Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals.
"My leverage is I could say, 'F--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'F--- you to my teammates," Barkley told "The Money Matters" podcast, which published the July 11 interview on Monday. "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use.
"Anybody (who) knows me, knows that's not something I want to do. Is it something that's crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I'm at a point where I'm like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don't know."
However, this is idiotic. He was part of the failure to reach an agreement.
Kirk Cousins is why SB cant get paid.
Its the market speaking. If it needs a correction it will correct itself. If you dont like it.... do something else.
Kirk Cousins is why SB cant get paid.
Its the market speaking. If it needs a correction it will correct itself. If you dont like it.... do something else.
That’s pretty much what he’s doing, he doesn’t like it, so he didn’t sign it.
Can you spell, "selfish prick?"
I expect Team Barkley to come their sense and play starting week 1.
The bigger issue, to me, is if Barkley incorporates business decisions more into his play in 2023.
I expect Team Barkley to come their sense and play starting week 1.
The bigger issue, to me, is if Barkley incorporates business decisions more into his play in 2023.
If he does make "business" decisions, teams will avoid him or just offer vet minimum.
How is losing out on a jug 6-7 million in his "best" interest? You can make an arguments for and against all day both ways. Injury. He just as easily get injured by not being ready? As opposed to lambing less. I totally fail to see how giving up they much cash is ever "good" for a player. And if he feels he needs to sit out I won't have the guy but your statement is silly. I think it's dumb. I think he's been behind dumb for the last year since he turned down the offer at the bye week. And you can think the opposite.
Lastly w Cook out there getting zero interest is the RB market next year going to be better ? Is some team if he's magically a FA going to give him a lol a deal much Better than he passed on and include the 6 million he gave up?
Most of these athletes are dip$hits. Dip$hits with egos too, which is even worse, lol.
The NFL salary cap is a model of maximum corporate greed. Depending on your side of the table it’s either genius or
Can you spell, "selfish prick?"
You, as a fan, are acting like one. And those guys aren’t “looking for work” - there isn’t much incentive for them to sign right now and they probably don’t want to go through camp, like so many other vets at other positions.
Kirk Cousins is why SB cant get paid.
Its the market speaking. If it needs a correction it will correct itself. If you dont like it.... do something else.
The QBs are the beneficiaries of the NFL Rules Committee and the NFLPA.
Those are the main roots of this outcome.
Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.
So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.
So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.
In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.
[quote] I don't mean to be obtuse-to use that favorite word from Shawshank, Haha-but I don't get this line of thinking that Saquon would be smart to sit out games. Uh, he'd be losing coin. And this whole thing is about coin. And the Giants can tag him again next offseason. Bell said sitting out that one season in Pittsburgh was a huge mistake. Yes, he got the bag from the Jets, but that was in a different era. It sucks for Saquon, but the position doesn't pay as much as it did even less than 5 years ago. [/quot
Obtuse is my favorite from that movie too
Saquon making bad business decisions Win a title here, be a living legend for life More $$$ after he is retired
I will have a problem if Barkley isn't on the field for Sept 10 vs Dallas.
So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.
What prevents him from getting injured in the 9 games he decides to play?
This doesn't make sense
The question is did they have a backup plan,or was it a spur of the moment type deal,like some other things in Giant land.
We fans take sides, cheer our side, boo the other side... Personally, I want no part of that. I have opinions on the contract talks, but they're uninformed, and nothing good can come from me posting them.
Barkley will sign or he won't. It's honestly none of my business until the first real game.
Quote:
So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.
What prevents him from getting injured in the 9 games he decides to play?
This doesn't make sense
The chances of getting injured increase with the more games you play.
It is a fact.
Can you get injured in practice? Yes.
Can you get injured in a pre-season game? Yes.
Can you get injured week 1? Yes
Can you get injured getting out of your car in the parking lot? Yes
still does not change the facts more games = more chance to be injured.
The facts are he has a better chance at exiting healthy from a 9 game season than from a 17 game season.
However the other side of that coin is he "shows the team his worth" by sitting out and they don't miss a beat due to some new additions and the best coaching staff in the division. He's gotta consider that as well.
im not sure, it went so badly for the team that signed leveon bell that i dont think anyone looking to get a big contract in the future wants to start down that road. also went poorly for joey galloway even though that was a long time ago. i cant think of time a holdout ended well for any involved party.
most players play on the first tag. if he gets to a 2nd tag then i think things get messy.
Yes and no. Threatening WAS his only leverage. Now that a long term deal cannot be achieved until next year, threatening is just turning people off.
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.
im not sure, it went so badly for the team that signed leveon bell that i dont think anyone looking to get a big contract in the future wants to start down that road. also went poorly for joey galloway even though that was a long time ago. i cant think of time a holdout ended well for any involved party.
most players play on the first tag. if he gets to a 2nd tag then i think things get messy.
I'm not saying sit out the whole season could be in his best interest, but reporting by week 10 can.
He doesn't even need a big contract in 2024 to prove it.
There are no more negotiations allowed. Barkley either signs or he doesn't. He'll either make the full $10M, something pro-rated (if he misses a few games via sit-out), or nothing.
But he can't make more than the FT.
It doesn't have to be a for 9 games. It could be for a couple or a few and he can see how the team does. He has his feelings on his value to his team and where the team is without him.
Reality is we have a lot of questions on the OL, skill guys, rookie RB, etc.
They get off to a rough start on O and he can come in to save the day or at least that is his mindset. I think this could also help him get to FA next offseason imv.
Quote:
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.
im not sure, it went so badly for the team that signed leveon bell that i dont think anyone looking to get a big contract in the future wants to start down that road. also went poorly for joey galloway even though that was a long time ago. i cant think of time a holdout ended well for any involved party.
most players play on the first tag. if he gets to a 2nd tag then i think things get messy.
I'm not saying sit out the whole season could be in his best interest, but reporting by week 10 can.
He doesn't even need a big contract in 2024 to prove it.
it's possible, but if you think about it the better thing for his FA is to play well early, and if there's an unfortunate injury to have that happen early too so he's healthy for 2024.
the thing im most concerned about is he gets something like the stinger he got against green bay, because then he has a legitimate justification to shut things down, not get fined, and he's 100% healthy in time for March 2024.
in a weird way that may almost thread a needle for him of turning off the giants enough to not get tagged again but a good enough showing that he's healthy enough for the open market.
There really isn’t. Unless you just now realized how NFL contracts work he’s doing what many have done before him and it’s fairly normal. Drama comes from players who do stupid things off the field, not for trying to work within the unfair business model of the current CBA, trying to secure future earnings.
I don’t know why people are upset with him. Be mad at the players union.
Quote:
Maybe he’s hoping for them to up the tag money another million if they fear not having him for the season. If he maintains that stand and the get off to a slow start during preseason who knows? It’s a game of chicken right now
Yes and no. Threatening WAS his only leverage. Now that a long term deal cannot be achieved until next year, threatening is just turning people off.
Or they bump up the tag money a little, or far less likely they agree to not take him next season.
You know who had a lot more drama during his career and is always beloved, Strahan.
Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.
So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.
So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.
In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.
...and this is why he should have taken the $22M guaranteed contract that was among the Giants' last offer. In fact, he could have taken any offer going back to the '22 Bye week offer, but he didn't.
I wanted SB to get a 2-3 year deal and be happy, but this is on him. He wants to be paid equivalent to McCaffrey and is unhappy that the Giants were unwilling to make the 1st or 2nd highest paid RB in the league.
All the risk is on SB for shooting down, at minimum (as reported), 4 separate offers.
So show up and play and prove everyone wrong, but stop with the histrionics.
Quote:
Since the beginning of 2022 training camp.
You know who had a lot more drama during his career and is always beloved, Strahan.
people killed him at the time, especially when he had some down sack years in the late 90s before he broke the sack record and got the SB.
Tread lightly Saquon.
Tread lightly Saquon.
That’s one big reason it likely goes no further than preseason
He is a victim of circumstance here, and he s frustrated and probably wounded.
I don’t blame him for being angry as well.
Giants would be a better team with him then without
But playing on the tag will certainly cause him to lose much of the loyalty he s displayed to this franchise.
But when one of my biggest heroes (I've been a fan since 1956) says FU to the franchise, team mates and to fans then I will rather accept a sub par season than submit to his narcissism.
FU Saquon!
Yes .... this exactly. Old news repackaged.
I am honestly sick and tired of watching these athletes bitch about money. Inflation has left many without the ability to afford medicine and/or food for their families in the current economic environment and some guy that can run a football is bitching about only being offered $22M guaranteed.
Give me a break, invested properly that amount of money (combined with his rookie deal that he played about 50% of at a high level due to numerous injuries) is true generational wealth.
RB’s are a dime a dozen now, almost every team in the league features at least two, even three backs with WR’s getting carries as well.
Wake up Saquon, you are an oft injured player at a low value position, entering your sixth year in the league. No one is going to pay a player like that significant money. He’s living in fairy tale land based on where he was originally drafted.
You were one of the very few who saw it this way from the jump.
It has happened before. It can certainly happen again.
I hope the money was worth it. Do we still not know for sure how much money caused all this stupid shit? Fucking annoying.
Experts on here correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the Giants can work out a trade with a team Saquon wants to go to, that team and Saquon can work out a long term deal, Barkley then signs his franchise tender making him a Giant for a few minutes and the trade takes place with the signing of the tag being a condition of the trade.
However, this is idiotic. He was part of the failure to reach an agreement.
yup
If he sits out and costs us games, the negative vibes Tiki Barber got for his poor choice of words, will be nothing in comparison.
Barkley shouldn't compound one mistake with another.
This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.
The market isn't going to improve for RBs. At best it will level off. But I dont see how giving up 5+ million in game checks is in his best interest. That's money he'll never recover. Leveon Bell got the big contract from the Jets but that might as well have been a decade ago. Teams aren't paying running backs like that anymore and that was a typical dreadful decision by the Jets anyways.
Barkley can go fuck himself if he sits out a year. He's already made 38 million and didn't come close to being worth that type of coin + draft capital over the last 5 years. Guys like Tony Pollard haven't seen the big payday yet, he has
Quote:
...trade a player with no contract?
Experts on here correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the Giants can work out a trade with a team Saquon wants to go to, that team and Saquon can work out a long term deal, Barkley then signs his franchise tender making him a Giant for a few minutes and the trade takes place with the signing of the tag being a condition of the trade.
A trade can be executed - true.
But Barkley, I believe, has to still play on the FT/$ until the season ends. Once the season ends, Team Barkley and his new team can then work out and sign a new deal.
He played like he was making business decisions half of the the time he's been here anyways.
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.
The market isn't going to improve for RBs. At best it will level off. But I dont see how giving up 5+ million in game checks is in his best interest. That's money he'll never recover. Leveon Bell got the big contract from the Jets but that might as well have been a decade ago. Teams aren't paying running backs like that anymore and that was a typical dreadful decision by the Jets anyways.
Barkley can go fuck himself if he sits out a year. He's already made 38 million and didn't come close to being worth that type of coin + draft capital over the last 5 years. Guys like Tony Pollard haven't seen the big payday yet, he has
Good point, don’t forget all of the endorsements being in the NY market.
This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.
This.
Quote:
In comment 16153021 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
I hope it doesn't come to this but any fan who doesn't at least acknowledge this possibility or see how at least sitting out 8 or 9 weeks could be in Barkley's best interest isn't grasping reality.
The market isn't going to improve for RBs. At best it will level off. But I dont see how giving up 5+ million in game checks is in his best interest. That's money he'll never recover. Leveon Bell got the big contract from the Jets but that might as well have been a decade ago. Teams aren't paying running backs like that anymore and that was a typical dreadful decision by the Jets anyways.
Barkley can go fuck himself if he sits out a year. He's already made 38 million and didn't come close to being worth that type of coin + draft capital over the last 5 years. Guys like Tony Pollard haven't seen the big payday yet, he has
Good point, don’t forget all of the endorsements being in the NY market.
Playing for popular team has value but it does not matter where the market is.
Quote:
"Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals."
This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.
This.
To me it doesn’t matter if he said it six months ago or today. He wants more than he’s worth and Schoen had the balls to stand pat and not overpay him.
This was kind of a litmus test for Schoen from a fans perspective. He kind of “caved” with Jones, but not really when you look at the deal structure. I kind of expected the same with Barkley, but he stuck to his number.
We will move on.
Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.
So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.
So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.
In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.
But if he gets hurt early this year he gets his 10m AND is potentially ready for a new contract next year because he will have more time to recover. If he sits out AND gets hurt then he could lose on both seasons
Can you spell, "selfish prick?"
Stop spreading negativity for no reason other than to get a rise out of people. SB said so much more in this interview and he gave way more reasons why he planned on playing rather than sitting out. He would be a riot NOT to at least consider it since at this point it’s all he has left under his control. Everything he said in that interview was completely on the level and he stated multiple times he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. He even acknowledged that playing for $10 Mill this year is the smart move. You quoted a hypothetical and left out ALL of the things he said that showed mature, rational thought and a true desire to come in and prove himself yet again. While a hold out has crossed his mind, he’s not built that way. He wants to be on the field and he understands how blessed he is to be able to play a sport he loves at the highest level. He’s right to be disappointed and even angry at how devalued his position is. He also said several times that he understands it’s a business and not personal. He also countered the argument that Schoen was trying to screw him on purpose several times. So yeah dude… if you’re gonna quote shit, don’t just quote things that conveniently sound like they prove whatever bullshit point you’re trying to sell as fact.
Just say the word.
I think he’ll play, because it seems like his best remaining option. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. He isn’t under contract, and he doesn’t owe us or the Giants anything.
If the impasse persists, I have reasonable confidence in Daboll and Kafka to run a pretty good offense without him. I hope they won’t have to. I think they won’t have to. If things go that way, so be it.
Eventually, you might end up saying something outrageous just to get them out of your face for a bit.
One way to fix that is to have a max salary for QBs. Teams cant afford to pay QBs 25% of the cap and then pay every other position. I don’t know how that would work or even if the union would go for it but theres only so much $$ to go around.
The bigger issue is the WR market. Too many average players making way too much compared to their output.
If you want to fix the cap then change the rules back to where they were and get rid of this arena football league that we watch today. But that isn’t going to happen.
Quote:
If there was a microphone in my face every day
Eventually, you might end up saying something outrageous just to get them out of your face for a bit.
That tends to attract more microphones.
This whole you need me act won't be so cute if Kafka puts up 30 points without Barkley.
He might want to consider how much the Giants really need him before sitting out. Because Schoen's been pretty clear this week on his view.
Quote:
In comment 16153194 rasbutant said:
Quote:
"Barkley discussed his "leverage" in contract negotiations with the Giants during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that was recorded before Monday's deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals."
This was said before the deadline, not after! It was the only leverage he had to get a deal done. This is old news.
This was kind of a litmus test for Schoen from a fans perspective. He kind of “caved” with Jones, but not really when you look at the deal structure. I kind of expected the same with Barkley, but he stuck to his number.
I don't agree that Schoen caved with Jones. I think to a large extent, the main differences are that a) Jones is an ascending QB, not a much more easily replaceable RB (whose best yrs could be behind him) and b) Schoen and Daball think Jones is just entering his prime, not potentially about to leave it like Saquon.
Schoen is paying for expected future performance and obviously there's a big difference between a 26 yr old QB vs a 26 yr old RB.
I hope he's not that stupid. If he is, I will hope that Gray &/or Brightwell balls out (helping us beat the cowpies) week 1.
Saquon might want to talk to Tiki about what it's like when Giants fans turn on you. Tiki saying some bad things about his coach and QB, is nothing compared to sitting out games, especially if we lose to Dal week 1.
Yeah I am using this as a learning lesson for Jr. Negotiations, Compromise and standing your ground ... finding balance.
He should sit out .... like they said it is business not personal. He can make back a few mill back just doing appearances on the media circuit ... a commerical or two
Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.
Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.
Cool. It's collectively bargained though, which means the players got something else in return for conceding on the franchise tag.
Is it a restraint on the earning opportunity for a handful of players every year? Absolutely. And it's a restraint that the players voluntarily entered into and agreed to via their union.
Barkley just comes across like Dante in Clerks.
Avoiding injury is something else. If he gets injured, this 10 mil could be his last big paycheck. If he doesn't get injured, he'll be 10 mil on top of a big paycheck next year. But, if he was worried about injury, or performance, cutting into the next contract, he should have signed the long term contract last Monday.
Quote:
And it was more an attack on the Franchise Tag than anything else. The host pointed out that the NFL is manipulating the free agency market by having a franchise tag in the first place. He gave various examples or how this should not happen. He stated the US economy is so great because it is highly regulated and makes thing fair. The franchise tag takes leverage away from players and manipulates their chances of having teams compete for a player’s service.
Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.
Cool. It's collectively bargained though, which means the players got something else in return for conceding on the franchise tag.
Is it a restraint on the earning opportunity for a handful of players every year? Absolutely. And it's a restraint that the players voluntarily entered into and agreed to via their union.
Barkley just comes across like Dante in Clerks.
You’re definitely right, it was collectively bargained. I just think that Barkley went on the podcast, to show other NFL players that the franchise tag is not in their best interest. I am positive that it will be a huge topic of conversation when the CBA is discussed.
Quote:
In comment 16153356 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
And it was more an attack on the Franchise Tag than anything else. The host pointed out that the NFL is manipulating the free agency market by having a franchise tag in the first place. He gave various examples or how this should not happen. He stated the US economy is so great because it is highly regulated and makes thing fair. The franchise tag takes leverage away from players and manipulates their chances of having teams compete for a player’s service.
Also the media will point out all of the negative quotes from Barkley, but they won’t point out how Barkley stated numerous times that he loves playing here in New York. That he lives in New Jersey in a big house and he is close to his family in Pennsylvania.
Cool. It's collectively bargained though, which means the players got something else in return for conceding on the franchise tag.
Is it a restraint on the earning opportunity for a handful of players every year? Absolutely. And it's a restraint that the players voluntarily entered into and agreed to via their union.
Barkley just comes across like Dante in Clerks.
You’re definitely right, it was collectively bargained. I just think that Barkley went on the podcast, to show other NFL players that the franchise tag is not in their best interest. I am positive that it will be a huge topic of conversation when the CBA is discussed.
It shouldn't be. All markets need constraints to prevent things running amok; in monopolies like the NFL those have to be defined by rule because it's not a free market.
A small handful of losers funding benefits for the vast majority is a function of life, not just the NFL.
The NFLPA would also like for every skill position to be lumped together as "ball carriers" for Franchise Tag purposes. That would only minimally help RBs right now but would drastically reduce WR numbers. Lets see those divas give back millions in value to help the RBs and TEs.
Whether he plays in preseason games is irrelevant.
The purpose of the summer is to get in football shape and more importantly to learn the playbook inside out. The team chemistry during that preparation is vital.
He could be a great help to the young RBs also.
This is a selfish stance unworthy of the fan's image of him. That will suffer and it will cost dollars.
Saquon Barkley said he came out of a face-to-face spring meeting with John Mara & told his agent “let’s get it done.” But a deal didn’t happen, then the tag happened, then everything changed.
https://nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/ny-saquon-barkley-contract-joe-schoen-running-back-20230719-oxmwwjgblrh6xnyhsofywfwnoe-story.html
Quote:
Barkley said a holdout is “something I gotta sit down and talk to my family [about]. I gotta sit down and talk to my team. [I] gotta really strategize about this. I can’t just go off of emotions … But I am at a place where if I do go on the field and have to play and prove again, I’m fine with that.”
Quote:
Saquon Barkley said he came out of a face-to-face spring meeting with John Mara & told his agent “let’s get it done.” But a deal didn’t happen, then the tag happened, then everything changed.
Quote:
“When you get tagged, now they have the tag, now it’s like, ‘You know what Saquon? If we really want to, we don’t have to offer you anything.’”
https://nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/ny-saquon-barkley-contract-joe-schoen-running-back-20230719-oxmwwjgblrh6xnyhsofywfwnoe-story.html
Wow. Such shocking. Mara interference.
Quote:
and I said could intentionally, be in his best interest to only play the minimal required games to get an accrued season because of injury.
Why do players want guaranteed $$$ to begin with? to protect against injury. Otherwise there would be a lot more 1 year prove it deals. players all want the security of knowing next year they are getting paid too.
So financially you might say "he's losing money this is idiotic" but he's only guaranteed $10.1M now and if he suffers an injury this year he can possibly get $0 in 2024 and beyond.
So he's probably thinking if I play 9 games and get 5.5M this year, then next year I only need to get $5M more and I beat the risk of being injured in 2023 and getting nothing in 2024.
In summary, Saquon is not guaranteed one cent for 2024 and if he suffers an injury in 2023 there is a chance that's exactly what he'll get. By playing half a season this year, odds are better he's healthy for 2024 and will make out better.
...and this is why he should have taken the $22M guaranteed contract that was among the Giants' last offer. In fact, he could have taken any offer going back to the '22 Bye week offer, but he didn't.
I wanted SB to get a 2-3 year deal and be happy, but this is on him. He wants to be paid equivalent to McCaffrey and is unhappy that the Giants were unwilling to make the 1st or 2nd highest paid RB in the league.
All the risk is on SB for shooting down, at minimum (as reported), 4 separate offers.
So show up and play and prove everyone wrong, but stop with the histrionics.
Do any of us really know for a fact what was offered and what SB was asking? We only know read what is reported and we know that's shakey at best.
The problem with him missing the Dal game are: a) some (maybe a lot of) fans will never forgive him if we lose that game (even if it is "just 1 game") or b) Gray and/or Brightwell have really good games and help us beat Dal or c) we lose, but Gray and/or Brightwell play well, which could be the worst thing for Barkley.
One of those 3 scenarios is pretty likely to happen and each of them would be bad for Barkley and imo far outweigh any benefit he thinks he might get from sitting out.
It would just be another bad decision for him to sit out even 1 game, imo.
It sounds way to hypocritical to get behind as a a fan. Sorry!
Asking you the same exact damn questions. Enough to drive anyone crazy.
It seems like all the RBs have hitched their wagon to his star which puts in him a spot.
I'm sure he's getting some pressure from fellow RBs around the league to hold out under the hope that he has the star power to change the financial landscape of the position for the future.