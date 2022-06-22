What if Eric Gray ends up being the more consistent back?

and 2022 seasons. For a full season (granted he only played 13 in 2019) he gained ~1,300, receiving of 300-450 yds, and many TDs. Those are not pedestrian stats. 2019 Barkley had 1,000 yds in 13 games, which maps out the same.
Very few late rd picks and FA (which is all we have) will match this, top round picks may not either.
I think the important question is, is he good enough. There are lots at backs in the league that aren’t SB that are still plenty good enough to be an important part of a good offense. He’s got high level vision and elusiveness. That should translate. Will be interesting to see.
Hoping To See Brightwell Get A More Expanded Role Too
It's amazing to me how some people are overrating his 2019 season. He started off great. Got hurt. Missed three games. And wasn't good again until Weeks 14-16.
And would be similar to what happened in Dallas-- big name, highly drafted RB replaced by younger, mid round draft pick. The data doesn't lie: RB production drops off big time when guys get to Saquons age
Not sure he has to be better or more consistent
I think the important question is, is he good enough. There are lots at backs in the league that aren’t SB that are still plenty good enough to be an important part of a good offense.
There's a point where getting X percent of Barkley's production (75%? 85%?) at a tenth the cost is much better value and good enough to allow the offense to function. Now you've got 9 million (or more) dollars to spend on improving the team elsewhere.
has excellent vison, he can find the creases in the Defense and exploits it. When he is one on one with a defender in front of him, most of the time he makes him miss for additional yards. IF he had the breakaway speed, he wouldn't have been a late round pick for sure. Seems to carry the ball high and tight. My biggest ??s for him are going to be pass protection and understanding pro defenses. But I like his game. He has a nice combination of burst, power, and quick side to side cuts to make defenders miss. Gets North and South quickly with no waisted steps.
I have never really been thrilled with Barkley’s running style. It’s home run or nothing most of the time. I prefer the one cut north/south type runners that pick up consistent yardage and keep the chains moving.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
RE: Amazing to me that people now downplay Barkleys 2019
One of the issues with Barkley is missing games due to injury (he has missed 27% of the Giants games since he was drafted), so taking his stats from a season where he missed games and extrapolating them across a full season sort of misses the point. If 2019 is your idea of a good season, then $10M is an overpay for THAT running back.
If Gray is what Schoen and Daboll think he is (thus the pick), I would prefer to move on from Barkley. IF he plays this year, he will always be looking for the home run run (to pad his stats). His next payday is all that will be on his mind. We don't need that going forward.
More consistent, yes. Better back, no. Barkley’s stats will look a lot
Better than Gray’s because SB is a breakaway back. SB’s receiving numbers probably will look a lot better too. Red zone stats could be very close.
However, Gray may be the guy you turn to in the 4th quarter when you want to run out the clock. Behind a decent run-blocking line, give him 3 downs to gain 10 yards and watch the clock run down.
Comparing Gray to Bradshaw is pretty close but Bradshaw was more off-tackle runner and a very powerful runner for his size. Gray may turn out to be a good off-tackle runner but may need to build himself up to match Bradshaw’s power. Inside the tackles, Gray appears to be a better runner inside the tackles than Barkley or Bradshaw but the game is no longer focused on inside the tackles running.
I have never really been thrilled with Barkley’s running style. It’s home run or nothing most of the time. I prefer the one cut north/south type runners that pick up consistent yardage and keep the chains moving.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
I am hardly a Barkley superfan by any stretch, but this post is completely inaccurate, IMO. For one thing, 2022 Barkley was basically the type of RB you are saying you prefer. For another, his pass blocking actually improved dramatically last season to the point where it was not a weakness at all really.
If Gray is what Schoen and Daboll think he is (thus the pick), I would prefer to move on from Barkley. IF he plays this year, he will always be looking for the home run run (to pad his stats). His next payday is all that will be on his mind. We don't need that going forward.
The good news/bad news is we really don't know what Schoen and Daboll are thinking. It's good from running the franchise point of view, bad for fans trying to figure things out.
However, I don't think it is unreasonable to think that Barkley's days here may be numbered...it could be one year, maybe two more seasons with him. There is a chance he could agree to a multi-year deal in the spring of 2024, but that looks less likely now. Of course, things could change.
Added to this is the point others have astutely raised in that neither the Bills or Chiefs offenses were built around a bellcow running back.
Eric - no offense but you’re reaching. So now the argument is that all good running backs are consistently awesome each week? He had a great first half, definitely hit a rough patch with inconsistency and the shoulder, and then finished strong.
There are ebbs and flows. Depends on the game plan and OL play as well.
You mentioned he only averaged 54 yards after the Houston game. Well, the last 3 games of the season where it was needed most, he averaged 4.8, 6.0, and 4.8 yards per carry.
People like to nitpick stretches of the season. Bottom line is he finished the year strong and was a big reason they beat Minnesota.
move the chains. Average 4.5 ypc and stay healthy for 17 games.
People forget that when Barkley had his first season ending injury, defenses stopped putting 9 in the box against the Giants, and the offense actually got a little better with Wayne Gallman running the ball. Not more explosive, but more effective.
Good or bad? Saquon will rip off a 75 yarder then get 25
Or 30 the rest of the game. Not a clock eater or consistent. Do I want him on the team? Sure. It's at times frustrating when he starts dancing. He'll gain 4 then lose 3. Want him here but love to get a pounder too.
move the chains. Average 4.5 ypc and stay healthy for 17 games.
People forget that when Barkley had his first season ending injury, defenses stopped putting 9 in the box against the Giants, and the offense actually got a little better with Wayne Gallman running the ball. Not more explosive, but more effective.
Teams aren't going to be able to put 9 in the box to stop Barkley anymore. Giants actually should have an offense with weapons such as Hyatt and Waller.
On the same team, RB performance tends to be similar.
I want Barkley but I bet -- assuming healthy TEs ad WRs -- we wouldn't miss a beat with Gray and the current backups
Agreed!
Gray MAY have the ability to match of better Saquon in everything but the HR.
We now have WRs and a TE for the big play.
This is similar to SB's senior year in college where Wayne Gallman at Clemson had more total yards as well as YAC, and was an every down back. Wayne however didn't have HR speed; he would eventually get chased down on his breakaways which is why SB was more valued.
Saquon's recent comments have put me in the rooting section for Gray.
The Giants are 28-53-1 since he was drafted. If he is impacting the games its not by that much. Its a passing league and he is a RB. The Fullback used to be a big part of offenses and now they are a rare breed. The NFL seems to be getting away from a rushing league and going more speed and quick passing. Im not saying that the RB will be obsolete like the FB but they are certainly less important right now than WR and TE.
No one is saying Barkley is not a very good player, but he does have flaws to his game and seems to play poorly when he is not 100%.
I have never really been thrilled with Barkley’s running style. It’s home run or nothing most of the time. I prefer the one cut north/south type runners that pick up consistent yardage and keep the chains moving.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
I am hardly a Barkley superfan by any stretch, but this post is completely inaccurate, IMO. For one thing, 2022 Barkley was basically the type of RB you are saying you prefer. For another, his pass blocking actually improved dramatically last season to the point where it was not a weakness at all really.
If you are just looking at 2022 sure. I’m looking at his whole Giants career in terms of the poor pass blocking for the majority of it, the dancing, etc. He was better in 2022, but he also got nicked up again with the shoulder as a result and was much less effective later in the season. I’m not saying he’s a bad player, just not my style of RB and too expensive on top of it.
and proves out Sy's scouting report. But does he have the speed and break-away ability to change a game or win a game with one play? No knock on him but that really isn't his game. He looks like he could be a "consistently" good between-the-tackles RB and maybe with the passing game upgrades, that's more important to Schoen/Daboll going forward. I wonder if Barkley were drafted #8 like McCaffery, another game-changing RB with an injury history, instead of #2, the narrative here would be different.
Yes what Barkley did last year, except at 1/10th the cost
You Saquon superfans are too much. Are you a Giants fan or a Saquon fan?
Some of you would abandon the Giants if Saquon went to another team
No, it’s just funny to read how easy everything is when cost cutting. I’m completely on board with beefing up the OL and going cheap at RB, but I’m honest with it being easier said than done, many of you are not.
That isn’t being a superfan, it’s thinking this all likely works differently than you are describing.
that was the bigger issue in the downturn. Any team that had a very good front the Giants struggled running.
Gray is supposed to be good at getting the tough yards. Rookies often struggle in pass protection and that is critical. We'll see. Outstanding OL with a RBBC but they may a year from that.
Buffalo has had a big problem getting production from the backs in the playoffs. Especially between the tackles. I hope we avoid that problem here and JS/BD make the needed adjustments personnel and scheme wise. Tough to come out of the NFCE and NFC w/o a very good OL that can win the LOS in the big games and playoffs.
Yes what Barkley did last year, except at 1/10th the cost
You Saquon superfans are too much. Are you a Giants fan or a Saquon fan?
Some of you would abandon the Giants if Saquon went to another team
No, it’s just funny to read how easy everything is when cost cutting. I’m completely on board with beefing up the OL and going cheap at RB, but I’m honest with it being easier said than done, many of you are not.
That isn’t being a superfan, it’s thinking this all likely works differently than you are describing.
It seems like we've lost the ability to create a good, "cheap" oline like the 08 team, hell seems like some long gone mystical forgotten bygone era really after 10+ years of utter crap.
(or Jacobs for that matter even though his measurables were eye popping)
Bradshaw didn't have breakaway speed (caught from behind fairly frequently) and had mediocre size. But he is one of the most efficient runners I have ever seen, just taking every sliver of daylight the defense gives. In that respect I think Gray could be similar and that's enough to be a really good starter.
If Barkley sits out, Gray could be in the running for RoY. This offense is going to schematically create lanes in the running game. A disciplined runner like Gray should do very very well in that environment.
They will certainly run him out there with the ones in preseason if no SB. I wish they would have bridged that gap. Barkley is great, on and off the field. I feel bad for him, RBs get a shitty deal in the NFL currently.
Saquon pre-injury, once in the open field he was gone.
But did anyone else notice last year, he could still dangerously rip out chunks of yards. But defenders were able to get the angle on him. His juke and short distance evasiveness are still there, but his top speed seems to be less.
move the chains. Average 4.5 ypc and stay healthy for 17 games.
People forget that when Barkley had his first season ending injury, defenses stopped putting 9 in the box against the Giants, and the offense actually got a little better with Wayne Gallman running the ball. Not more explosive, but more effective.
Teams aren't going to be able to put 9 in the box to stop Barkley anymore. Giants actually should have an offense with weapons such as Hyatt and Waller.
They're also not able to put 12 in the box. Or 100 in the box.
But that's all irrelevant because they also very rarely ever put nine (or even eight) in the box to defend Barkley as it was. The idea that he causes defenses to load up to stop him is false. I'm sure they do focus a great deal of attention on containing Barkley, but that doesn't seem to translate to them having to load up the box to accomplish that containment.
I have never really been thrilled with Barkley’s running style. It’s home run or nothing most of the time. I prefer the one cut north/south type runners that pick up consistent yardage and keep the chains moving.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
That s always been his style. It is the main reason I was disappointed with that draft.
Schoen handled a very difficult situation about as well as he could considering the personna of Barkley, and the actual impact they believe he will have on the offense going forward.
Daniel Jones was the best player on offense down the last 7 games or so.
Saquon s contribution was important but not more significant than Daniel in my opinion.
Eric Gray hasn’t played a down and he was drafted in the 5th round.
You guys need to calm down on this.
There’s no planet that exists where he will be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Barkley.
Eric didn’t say Gray would be as or more productive than Saquon, rather that he could be more consistent. I think most would agree that Saquon looking to hit a HR too often leads to him making no gain or a loss. Having a guy who can get 4-5 yards consistently has a ton of value.
That, and his salary is a small fraction of SB’s. If you can get most of SB’s production for a fraction of the cost, that’s a win.
Who said and did all the right things get treated like this. Maybe Eli at times, but not many.
It's unusual to have a guy who seems like he has high character and is "good" when he has been injured so much. Shepard comes to mind as well, but he's a mediocre starter even when healthy. The common denominator is availability/consistency.
We can shit on unlikeable players like Toney all day, but ultimately what we're most upset about is that he wasn't available and consistently producing for us.
Barkley did just fine last season hitting the holes between the
tackles for tough yards. He was also very good in pass protection, even PFF voted him the top blocking RB (for whatever PFF is worth). I sure hope Gray is a good player for us, and I am sure not happy with the whole Barkley/Schoen negotiating saga, but I don't think its fair to diminish Barkleys 2022 season. The guy was good and he was a leader.
Saquon is "saying all the right things now?". In this last posted interview where he said he was "considering" sitting out the season, he just about told the organization F- you and it didn't reflect well on his teammates either.
I'm having a hard time understanding how people think
Unable to drive through first-level contact.
Inconsistent forcing linebacker flow on stretch plays.
Pursuit able to rally and tackle him when the run spills wide.
Lacks top-end breakaway speed for home runs.
Needs to keep runs downhill a little more often.
No DC is going to lay awake nights worrying about Eric Gray. So how much of Jones' running was the result of him having the home run hitter in the backfield with him? No one knows.
After the 35 carry Houston game which broke a string of 4 games with 20 or more carries, Barkley never carried the ball more than 18 times the rest of the season and 18 only twice. We were 2-4-1 in those 7 post Houston games. Barkley had 6 games with 20 or more carries. The record in those games? 5-1. Coincidence? We shall see.
If Barkley sits out, Gray could be in the running for RoY. This offense is going to schematically create lanes in the running game. A disciplined runner like Gray should do very very well in that environment.
They will certainly run him out there with the ones in preseason if no SB. I wish they would have bridged that gap. Barkley is great, on and off the field. I feel bad for him, RBs get a shitty deal in the NFL currently.
Supply and demand can be a motherfucker.
Kind of sort of. One reason I definitely don't want to break the bank for Greedquon. If he clearly still showed that speed, than its a bit different story. But it could long TD runs are just subject to variance... I think Barry Sanders broke them consistently? But he's kind of a different animal.
Saquon is "saying all the right things now?". In this last posted interview where he said he was "considering" sitting out the season, he just about told the organization F- you and it didn't reflect well on his teammates either.
Eric Gray hasn’t played a down and he was drafted in the 5th round.
You guys need to calm down on this.
There’s no planet that exists where he will be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Barkley.
Eric didn’t say Gray would be as or more productive than Saquon, rather that he could be more consistent. I think most would agree that Saquon looking to hit a HR too often leads to him making no gain or a loss. Having a guy who can get 4-5 yards consistently has a ton of value.
That, and his salary is a small fraction of SB’s. If you can get most of SB’s production for a fraction of the cost, that’s a win.
There's definitely a lot of backs who can run under 4 YPCs consistently.
that the "other" RBs on the Giants are going to offer the same or similar production as Barkley.
Barkley, when healthy, is a top-five running back in the league.
Furthermore, Barkley is the guy that defenses have to honor when he's on the field and defensive coordinators have to plan for.
Without Barkley on the field, the Giants offense is going to suffer.
How much it will suffer is open to debate. But it will be worse for his absence.
First of all, the issue isn't matching Barkley's production (although it's not as impossible as you seem to suggest, to at least get 80% of Barkley's production out of a lesser-name back or RBBC).
It's about whether Barkley's level of production is the necessary component to winning. Let's use everybody's favorite team that demonstrated the fungible nature of RBs, the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.
In 2003, Clinton Portis was a Pro Bowl RB, amassing 1,591 yards rushing and another 314 yards receiving (1,905 total yards from scrimmage) to go along with 14 total TDs (all rushing) and 79 1st downs on the ground and another 10 1st downs through the air. The Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
That offseason, the Broncos traded Portis to Washington and inserted Reuben Droughns into their starting lineup at RB. He produced 1,240 yards rushing (-22% YOY vs. Portis) and added 241 yards receiving (-23% YOY vs. Portis), for a total yards from scrimmage of 1,481 (-22% YOY vs. Portis). He had 8 total TDs (-43% YOY vs. Portis), and 72 1st downs on the ground plus 14 through the air (-3% vs. Portis' total first downs in 2003). Just like in 2003, the Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
They were able to retain ~80% of the Pro Bowl RB production they had gotten from Portis the year before, and wound up with the same team record and the same end of season outcome.
The problem isn't that anyone is expecting that the Giants can replicate Barkley's output with a stable of JAG RBs. The problem is that you think Barkley's output needs to be replicated in order for the Giants to succeed. I would posit that Schoen and Daboll are indicating that they don't think they will be Barkley-reliant in the very near future. If Barkley decides to accelerate that transition plan, so be it.
Or 30 the rest of the game. Not a clock eater or consistent. Do I want him on the team? Sure. It's at times frustrating when he starts dancing. He'll gain 4 then lose 3. Want him here but love to get a pounder too.
This was really only true his rookie year. His second year he kept dancing but rarely broke the big plays. Last year he still did not break many big plays, but he also rarely danced. That is why 2018 was truly special, 2019 was pretty mediocre, and 2022 was really good.
Or 30 the rest of the game. Not a clock eater or consistent. Do I want him on the team? Sure. It's at times frustrating when he starts dancing. He'll gain 4 then lose 3. Want him here but love to get a pounder too.
This was really only true his rookie year. His second year he kept dancing but rarely broke the big plays. Last year he still did not break many big plays, but he also rarely danced. That is why 2018 was truly special, 2019 was pretty mediocre, and 2022 was really good.
I ll go along with that. Just to clarify I want him here for sure. And my guess he ll be in camp. I ve said this on another post. He'll come in late . On his time frame but he 'll be here. He loves the game, the Giants, and his teammates too much not to .
Who said and did all the right things get treated like this. Maybe Eli at times, but not many.
It’s precisely why the players shouldn’t really give a fuck about the fans outside of being decent people and not rude to them in public.
Barkley didn’t sign the tag and is advocating for more money to RBs, a position where every knows a major loophole exists, and he’s got fans saying “fuck him”. I don’t blame Barkley at all, no one actually gives a shit about him when things don’t go down the way they want it to.
RE: I think you are all whistling past the graveyard
Unable to drive through first-level contact.
Inconsistent forcing linebacker flow on stretch plays.
Pursuit able to rally and tackle him when the run spills wide.
Lacks top-end breakaway speed for home runs.
Needs to keep runs downhill a little more often.
No DC is going to lay awake nights worrying about Eric Gray. So how much of Jones' running was the result of him having the home run hitter in the backfield with him? No one knows.
After the 35 carry Houston game which broke a string of 4 games with 20 or more carries, Barkley never carried the ball more than 18 times the rest of the season and 18 only twice. We were 2-4-1 in those 7 post Houston games. Barkley had 6 games with 20 or more carries. The record in those games? 5-1. Coincidence? We shall see.
Every one of these comments is wrong. He had one of the fastest times, 21+ mph last season on a run. He also last season routinely moved the pile and drove the initial contact backwards.
If Eric Gray ends up being a more consistent back then he should
Unable to drive through first-level contact.
Inconsistent forcing linebacker flow on stretch plays.
Pursuit able to rally and tackle him when the run spills wide.
Lacks top-end breakaway speed for home runs.
Needs to keep runs downhill a little more often.
No DC is going to lay awake nights worrying about Eric Gray. So how much of Jones' running was the result of him having the home run hitter in the backfield with him? No one knows.
After the 35 carry Houston game which broke a string of 4 games with 20 or more carries, Barkley never carried the ball more than 18 times the rest of the season and 18 only twice. We were 2-4-1 in those 7 post Houston games. Barkley had 6 games with 20 or more carries. The record in those games? 5-1. Coincidence? We shall see.
Good post Homer. My initial reaction when Gray was drafted was that he reminded me exactly of Paul Perkins... on second review though, Gray is actually a slower version of Perkins, who was as ineffective an NFL running back for the Giants that I can recall in the last two decades.
Barkley's smart play is to hold out the first couple of games this year to remind people that elite talent is not some sort of an interchangeable commodity... And then put himself and his health first as Lamar Jackson did this past year until he gets the commitment and respect he deserves.
that the "other" RBs on the Giants are going to offer the same or similar production as Barkley.
Barkley, when healthy, is a top-five running back in the league.
Furthermore, Barkley is the guy that defenses have to honor when he's on the field and defensive coordinators have to plan for.
Without Barkley on the field, the Giants offense is going to suffer.
How much it will suffer is open to debate. But it will be worse for his absence.
First of all, the issue isn't matching Barkley's production (although it's not as impossible as you seem to suggest, to at least get 80% of Barkley's production out of a lesser-name back or RBBC).
It's about whether Barkley's level of production is the necessary component to winning. Let's use everybody's favorite team that demonstrated the fungible nature of RBs, the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.
In 2003, Clinton Portis was a Pro Bowl RB, amassing 1,591 yards rushing and another 314 yards receiving (1,905 total yards from scrimmage) to go along with 14 total TDs (all rushing) and 79 1st downs on the ground and another 10 1st downs through the air. The Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
That offseason, the Broncos traded Portis to Washington and inserted Reuben Droughns into their starting lineup at RB. He produced 1,240 yards rushing (-22% YOY vs. Portis) and added 241 yards receiving (-23% YOY vs. Portis), for a total yards from scrimmage of 1,481 (-22% YOY vs. Portis). He had 8 total TDs (-43% YOY vs. Portis), and 72 1st downs on the ground plus 14 through the air (-3% vs. Portis' total first downs in 2003). Just like in 2003, the Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
They were able to retain ~80% of the Pro Bowl RB production they had gotten from Portis the year before, and wound up with the same team record and the same end of season outcome.
The problem isn't that anyone is expecting that the Giants can replicate Barkley's output with a stable of JAG RBs. The problem is that you think Barkley's output needs to be replicated in order for the Giants to succeed. I would posit that Schoen and Daboll are indicating that they don't think they will be Barkley-reliant in the very near future. If Barkley decides to accelerate that transition plan, so be it.
It is what it is.
This is a very good post. It's why neither side is an asshole.
That said, they could have spilt the 2 million in guarantees difference and called it a day.
Wonder how many of the most die hard pay Barkley over market value are also big Howie Roseman fans. There's a bunch here. So is one of the smartest GMs an idiot too now ?
I don’t know about you, but I can disagree with someone without thinking they are an idiot.
I can. But there has been a lot or people calling rbis a big mistake. You can say someone made an idiotic decision then? Your wordsmithing. Nice try trying for change the point. If Roseman is so smart why is he really not investing I
His cap capital in RB? Is that better language you can live with?
Wonder how many of the most die hard pay Barkley over market value are also big Howie Roseman fans. There's a bunch here. So is one of the smartest GMs an idiot too now ?
I don’t know about you, but I can disagree with someone without thinking they are an idiot.
I can. But there has been a lot or people calling rbis a big mistake. You can say someone made an idiotic decision then? Your wordsmithing. Nice try trying for change the point. If Roseman is so smart why is he really not investing I
His cap capital in RB? Is that better language you can live with?
I also acknowledge that prior to this year Barkley was not as consistent. Even his amazing rookie year was really a lot of short runs and then one big run per game. But, this past year, Barkley was very consistent and about as close to a complete backs as we've seen.
This reminds me of when everyone thought Lemieux was going to be a 6 year starter at guard.
The talent level between Barkley and Gray cannot even be measured.
Everything can be measured.
But also, it doesn't matter as much as you think. The talent level between Clinton Portis and Reuben Droughns also "cannot even be measured" and yet when Denver traded away Portis and replaced him with Droughns, they saw a -20% hit to their RB1 rushing, receiving, and total yards from scrimmage; a -40% decrease in total RB1 TDs.
And they had the same 10-6 record with each back in consecutive years, and got bounced in the Wild Card round with each back in consecutive years. The fantasy football stats were where the difference was felt. The team did exactly the same going from Pro Bowl RB to journeyman RB.
The incremental value of a stud RB doesn't mean that much anymore in the modern NFL, with the rules as they are. Not enough to get twisted up in trying to measure it, that's for sure (or to ignorantly declare that it's impossible to measure). Build the OL and follow the market at the RB position. You'll end up with as good a running game as you need, and the OL will still be the key when you absolutely want to lean on your running game (short yardage, clock management, etc.).
If we can get a Shanahan running scheme I’m all for it
and on that note, his son decided to allocate a ton of resources to the RB position (among the most in the league) on top of already being a good rushing team/system. I think it’s safe to say he disagrees, and it resulted in 10-0 after CMC became the full time starter.
RE: If we can get a Shanahan running scheme I’m all for it
and on that note, his son decided to allocate a ton of resources to the RB position (among the most in the league) on top of already being a good rushing team/system. I think it’s safe to say he disagrees, and it resulted in 10-0 after CMC became the full time starter.
KS has definitely invested heavily in the RB position - some of those investments haven't worked out (McKinnon, Sermon), but he keeps going back to it.
But CMC is not the same as SB. CMC actually can line up all over the field and play multiple positions. With SB, it's occasional at best, and mostly a decoy when he's not in the backfield doing traditional RB things. And SF also uses a variety of pieces to handle rushing duties, like Deebo (who is basically the perfect skill position complement to CMC, IMO).
If you can find a CMC (and have him stay healthy), he's worth more than a typical RB. And his skills are such that he isn't really a comp for most RBs, certainly not for a broad generalization on the valuation of RBs in the NFL.
It seems pretty clear to me (and I acknowledge that this may be confirmation bias on my part) that Schoen and Daboll view Barkley as a run-the-ball RB only, not a CMC-esque weapon. Their usage confirms that. The comps they put in front of Barkley confirm that. The contract offers they put in front of Barkley confirm that. And their unwillingness to budge off of their price confirms that most of all, IMO.
The frustrating part is that during Barkley's rookie year, he absolutely was right there with CMC on that next-level tier. But it would appear that JS/BD must think that Barkley either doesn't have those skills anymore, or that 2018 was an outlier in an offensive scheme that they aren't trying to deploy. But I feel pretty confident that if Schoen thought that Barkley was on CMC's level, they would have bridged that contract gap on Monday and Barkley would have a contract right now.
and that going cheap wasn’t good enough for Shanahan
Even the financial commitment, Carolina ate a ton of it. So Shanahan wasn't trading for 4y/$64M. He was trading for 3.5y/$37M.
The AAV that the 49ers have on the books for CMC is less than what Barkley wanted from the Giants. And the guaranteed money is considerably less as well, due to the trade impact.
The Giants would have given Barkley the contract that Shanahan assumed for CMC. In fact, the CMC contract (post-trade) is really close to what the Giants offered Barkley (except the Giants were offering twice as much gtd money since they didn't have another team eating it like SF did).
CMC would be hard pressed to get his same contract today, IMO. And he's basically the most optimistic version of what Barkley could represent with different usage (and better natural receiving skills, but whatever). For Barkley or his representation to not view the post-trade CMC contract as a guidepost was naive on their part.
I have never really been thrilled with Barkley’s running style. It’s home run or nothing most of the time. I prefer the one cut north/south type runners that pick up consistent yardage and keep the chains moving.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
and that going cheap wasn’t good enough for Shanahan
Even the financial commitment, Carolina ate a ton of it. So Shanahan wasn't trading for 4y/$64M. He was trading for 3.5y/$37M.
The AAV that the 49ers have on the books for CMC is less than what Barkley wanted from the Giants. And the guaranteed money is considerably less as well, due to the trade impact.
The Giants would have given Barkley the contract that Shanahan assumed for CMC. In fact, the CMC contract (post-trade) is really close to what the Giants offered Barkley (except the Giants were offering twice as much gtd money since they didn't have another team eating it like SF did).
CMC would be hard pressed to get his same contract today, IMO. And he's basically the most optimistic version of what Barkley could represent with different usage (and better natural receiving skills, but whatever). For Barkley or his representation to not view the post-trade CMC contract as a guidepost was naive on their part.
That's what reading the market entails, IMO.
I said Shanahans increased investment at the position which includes CMC added cap and the picks to get him, not only him. Not really sure what else to say on it - SF has a very expensive RB unit both in cap and picks and they kept adding to it which has resulted in a huge ROI.
54 yards per game after the Houston game, which was the first game after the bye.
You mean after they contract fucked him then ran him into the dirt the next week???
Please stop. Contract fucked him? How much money does a person need to live a good life in this world. The guy has made $39M off this team playing about 70% of eligible games. He has made enough money at this point that even if he invested in bonds only he’d have enough for multiple generations.
I always tell my kids that you never count anyone else’s money bc
the game he rushed 13 times for one yard against the Jets? Good times.
yes
Barkley has been great, but until 2022 he was not good at helping this team sustain drives. Which the lack of sustained drives were killing this team overall. And this is what a running game needs to do as it's base requirement. Big plays are bonuses.
IDK, I think Barkley is a great player, but he is also the most overrated player I've seen by this fan base in a long time.
Yes, you can be great and overrated at the same time.
Thank the lord Saquon turned down the Giants offer otherwise there would be dick all to talk about! I would also think that it is entirely possible that a back like Gray could more consistently get the Giants 4 yards on first down and the Giants would take that if that's all they could get at the position. But I also don't believe that going forward that's what the Giants envision for their offence. Certainly teams like the Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles and Bills aren't the best teams in the league because they consistently get 4 yards on 1st down. They consistently get chunk plays, big plays on first downs and I would expect that's what the Giants are looking forward and that's something Barkley has as much potential to give them as any back in the league.
The other point I wanted to make echoes something somebody mentioned above. The value of a back shouldn't be measured solely by the yards they make, but what impact they have on the other team. Do they feel that they have to bring extra people to the line of the scrimmage to stop the run and do they have their LBs react to the play action. Right now there is no back in the league that causes the same consternation among defences as Barkley such that he doesn't ever even have to touch the ball and teams are focusing on how to stop him which likely isn't going to happen with someone like Gray and all that hopefully opens things up for the passing game. Then if the Giants can make plays throwing the ball other teams may start to back off and then you run Saquon expecting that he could break up some chunk plays of his own.
Its all kind of complimentary. Its all also all kind of theoretical. The truth is no one really knows what kind of impact a player like Barkley will have in the kind of offence the Giants want to run because I don't believe there has ever been an offence like that with a back like Saquon. Even McCafferty at San Fran isn't really the feature of their offence and defences really don't scheme to stop him.
If it works the Giants still have time to sign Barkley to a longer term if they want, if it doesn't they can move without a long term cap hit.
The one last thought I have on the topic relates to Daniel Jones. People have talked about how the Chiefs won the SB with a 7th round RB. They did but they also have Mahomes at QB and he looks like he's going to be one of those QBs like Brady who is going to win championships literally no matter who is around him. Daniel Jones isn't but the Giants probably look at him as someone like Eli who can win championships, but needs good players around him and right now Saquon is the best player Jones has around him so until they may want to keep him around at least until they get a better idea of what they actually have in DJ.
Anxious to seem him in preseason games.
We did very well back in the day with our Rb rotation.
Any giants player being better than expected is good
I want Barkley but I bet -- assuming healthy TEs ad WRs -- we wouldn't miss a beat with Gray and the current backups
Wait this was written by Eric. Let me rephrase that.
Oh look, Eric is impersonating Mike Florio again and trying to get a shock jock reaction ...
Did you add that last part to remind us that it wasn't all good news?
But he wasn't consistently productive in 2022. Now that is not all on him, but he only averaged 54 rushing yards per game after the bye. 54 is pedestrian.
Very few late rd picks and FA (which is all we have) will match this, top round picks may not either.
Very few late rd picks and FA (which is all we have) will match this, top round picks may not either.
It's amazing to me how some people are overrating his 2019 season. He started off great. Got hurt. Missed three games. And wasn't good again until Weeks 14-16.
Here are the stats.
Beyond that, as I've already mentioned, fans were bitching about how soft he was playing after he got hurt and until those late games in the season.
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/B/BarkSa00/gamelog/2019/
I think the important question is, is he good enough. There are lots at backs in the league that aren’t SB that are still plenty good enough to be an important part of a good offense.
There's a point where getting X percent of Barkley's production (75%? 85%?) at a tenth the cost is much better value and good enough to allow the offense to function. Now you've got 9 million (or more) dollars to spend on improving the team elsewhere.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
Very few late rd picks and FA (which is all we have) will match this, top round picks may not either.
One of the issues with Barkley is missing games due to injury (he has missed 27% of the Giants games since he was drafted), so taking his stats from a season where he missed games and extrapolating them across a full season sort of misses the point. If 2019 is your idea of a good season, then $10M is an overpay for THAT running back.
However, Gray may be the guy you turn to in the 4th quarter when you want to run out the clock. Behind a decent run-blocking line, give him 3 downs to gain 10 yards and watch the clock run down.
Comparing Gray to Bradshaw is pretty close but Bradshaw was more off-tackle runner and a very powerful runner for his size. Gray may turn out to be a good off-tackle runner but may need to build himself up to match Bradshaw’s power. Inside the tackles, Gray appears to be a better runner inside the tackles than Barkley or Bradshaw but the game is no longer focused on inside the tackles running.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
I am hardly a Barkley superfan by any stretch, but this post is completely inaccurate, IMO. For one thing, 2022 Barkley was basically the type of RB you are saying you prefer. For another, his pass blocking actually improved dramatically last season to the point where it was not a weakness at all really.
I bet Saquon won't sit out long if that happens.
Yes.... visions of Ron "No Gain" Dayne dancing behind the line.
The good news/bad news is we really don't know what Schoen and Daboll are thinking. It's good from running the franchise point of view, bad for fans trying to figure things out.
However, I don't think it is unreasonable to think that Barkley's days here may be numbered...it could be one year, maybe two more seasons with him. There is a chance he could agree to a multi-year deal in the spring of 2024, but that looks less likely now. Of course, things could change.
Added to this is the point others have astutely raised in that neither the Bills or Chiefs offenses were built around a bellcow running back.
There are ebbs and flows. Depends on the game plan and OL play as well.
You mentioned he only averaged 54 yards after the Houston game. Well, the last 3 games of the season where it was needed most, he averaged 4.8, 6.0, and 4.8 yards per carry.
People like to nitpick stretches of the season. Bottom line is he finished the year strong and was a big reason they beat Minnesota.
Again, reaching.
People forget that when Barkley had his first season ending injury, defenses stopped putting 9 in the box against the Giants, and the offense actually got a little better with Wayne Gallman running the ball. Not more explosive, but more effective.
People forget that when Barkley had his first season ending injury, defenses stopped putting 9 in the box against the Giants, and the offense actually got a little better with Wayne Gallman running the ball. Not more explosive, but more effective.
Teams aren't going to be able to put 9 in the box to stop Barkley anymore. Giants actually should have an offense with weapons such as Hyatt and Waller.
Barkley makes out better if we don’t tag him again.
I want Barkley but I bet -- assuming healthy TEs ad WRs -- we wouldn't miss a beat with Gray and the current backups
Agreed!
Gray MAY have the ability to match of better Saquon in everything but the HR.
We now have WRs and a TE for the big play.
This is similar to SB's senior year in college where Wayne Gallman at Clemson had more total yards as well as YAC, and was an every down back. Wayne however didn't have HR speed; he would eventually get chased down on his breakaways which is why SB was more valued.
Saquon's recent comments have put me in the rooting section for Gray.
That might have been the game where he was getting blown up behind the line? If not, there were cetainly others.
So….what Barkley did last year?
Very few late rd picks and FA (which is all we have) will match this, top round picks may not either.
The Giants are 28-53-1 since he was drafted. If he is impacting the games its not by that much. Its a passing league and he is a RB. The Fullback used to be a big part of offenses and now they are a rare breed. The NFL seems to be getting away from a rushing league and going more speed and quick passing. Im not saying that the RB will be obsolete like the FB but they are certainly less important right now than WR and TE.
No one is saying Barkley is not a very good player, but he does have flaws to his game and seems to play poorly when he is not 100%.
You Saquon superfans are too much. Are you a Giants fan or a Saquon fan?
Some of you would abandon the Giants if Saquon went to another team
I have never really been thrilled with Barkley’s running style. It’s home run or nothing most of the time. I prefer the one cut north/south type runners that pick up consistent yardage and keep the chains moving.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
I am hardly a Barkley superfan by any stretch, but this post is completely inaccurate, IMO. For one thing, 2022 Barkley was basically the type of RB you are saying you prefer. For another, his pass blocking actually improved dramatically last season to the point where it was not a weakness at all really.
If you are just looking at 2022 sure. I’m looking at his whole Giants career in terms of the poor pass blocking for the majority of it, the dancing, etc. He was better in 2022, but he also got nicked up again with the shoulder as a result and was much less effective later in the season. I’m not saying he’s a bad player, just not my style of RB and too expensive on top of it.
You Saquon superfans are too much. Are you a Giants fan or a Saquon fan?
Some of you would abandon the Giants if Saquon went to another team
No, it’s just funny to read how easy everything is when cost cutting. I’m completely on board with beefing up the OL and going cheap at RB, but I’m honest with it being easier said than done, many of you are not.
That isn’t being a superfan, it’s thinking this all likely works differently than you are describing.
Gray is supposed to be good at getting the tough yards. Rookies often struggle in pass protection and that is critical. We'll see. Outstanding OL with a RBBC but they may a year from that.
Buffalo has had a big problem getting production from the backs in the playoffs. Especially between the tackles. I hope we avoid that problem here and JS/BD make the needed adjustments personnel and scheme wise. Tough to come out of the NFCE and NFC w/o a very good OL that can win the LOS in the big games and playoffs.
Yes what Barkley did last year, except at 1/10th the cost
You Saquon superfans are too much. Are you a Giants fan or a Saquon fan?
Some of you would abandon the Giants if Saquon went to another team
No, it’s just funny to read how easy everything is when cost cutting. I’m completely on board with beefing up the OL and going cheap at RB, but I’m honest with it being easier said than done, many of you are not.
That isn’t being a superfan, it’s thinking this all likely works differently than you are describing.
It seems like we've lost the ability to create a good, "cheap" oline like the 08 team, hell seems like some long gone mystical forgotten bygone era really after 10+ years of utter crap.
Bradshaw didn't have breakaway speed (caught from behind fairly frequently) and had mediocre size. But he is one of the most efficient runners I have ever seen, just taking every sliver of daylight the defense gives. In that respect I think Gray could be similar and that's enough to be a really good starter.
They will certainly run him out there with the ones in preseason if no SB. I wish they would have bridged that gap. Barkley is great, on and off the field. I feel bad for him, RBs get a shitty deal in the NFL currently.
Supply and demand can be a motherfucker.
But did anyone else notice last year, he could still dangerously rip out chunks of yards. But defenders were able to get the angle on him. His juke and short distance evasiveness are still there, but his top speed seems to be less.
move the chains. Average 4.5 ypc and stay healthy for 17 games.
People forget that when Barkley had his first season ending injury, defenses stopped putting 9 in the box against the Giants, and the offense actually got a little better with Wayne Gallman running the ball. Not more explosive, but more effective.
Teams aren't going to be able to put 9 in the box to stop Barkley anymore. Giants actually should have an offense with weapons such as Hyatt and Waller.
They're also not able to put 12 in the box. Or 100 in the box.
But that's all irrelevant because they also very rarely ever put nine (or even eight) in the box to defend Barkley as it was. The idea that he causes defenses to load up to stop him is false. I'm sure they do focus a great deal of attention on containing Barkley, but that doesn't seem to translate to them having to load up the box to accomplish that containment.
You guys need to calm down on this.
There’s no planet that exists where he will be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Barkley.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
That s always been his style. It is the main reason I was disappointed with that draft.
Schoen handled a very difficult situation about as well as he could considering the personna of Barkley, and the actual impact they believe he will have on the offense going forward.
Daniel Jones was the best player on offense down the last 7 games or so.
Saquon s contribution was important but not more significant than Daniel in my opinion.
You guys need to calm down on this.
There’s no planet that exists where he will be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Barkley.
There was once no planet that existed where a 6th round backup QB would be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Bledsoe.
The OL matters for RB production much more than which RB you have in the backfield, assuming the backs in question are at least minimally NFL-competent.
You guys need to calm down on this.
There’s no planet that exists where he will be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Barkley.
Eric didn’t say Gray would be as or more productive than Saquon, rather that he could be more consistent. I think most would agree that Saquon looking to hit a HR too often leads to him making no gain or a loss. Having a guy who can get 4-5 yards consistently has a ton of value.
That, and his salary is a small fraction of SB’s. If you can get most of SB’s production for a fraction of the cost, that’s a win.
Who said and did all the right things get treated like this. Maybe Eli at times, but not many.
You mean the player the Giants have paid $40M up to this point?
He hasn't been working for free.
I thought brightwell looked decent moving the chains and did hit hole quickly
It's unusual to have a guy who seems like he has high character and is "good" when he has been injured so much. Shepard comes to mind as well, but he's a mediocre starter even when healthy. The common denominator is availability/consistency.
We can shit on unlikeable players like Toney all day, but ultimately what we're most upset about is that he wasn't available and consistently producing for us.
Barkley, when healthy, is a top-five running back in the league.
Furthermore, Barkley is the guy that defenses have to honor when he's on the field and defensive coordinators have to plan for.
Without Barkley on the field, the Giants offense is going to suffer.
How much it will suffer is open to debate. But it will be worse for his absence.
Unable to drive through first-level contact.
Inconsistent forcing linebacker flow on stretch plays.
Pursuit able to rally and tackle him when the run spills wide.
Lacks top-end breakaway speed for home runs.
Needs to keep runs downhill a little more often.
No DC is going to lay awake nights worrying about Eric Gray. So how much of Jones' running was the result of him having the home run hitter in the backfield with him? No one knows.
After the 35 carry Houston game which broke a string of 4 games with 20 or more carries, Barkley never carried the ball more than 18 times the rest of the season and 18 only twice. We were 2-4-1 in those 7 post Houston games. Barkley had 6 games with 20 or more carries. The record in those games? 5-1. Coincidence? We shall see.
They will certainly run him out there with the ones in preseason if no SB. I wish they would have bridged that gap. Barkley is great, on and off the field. I feel bad for him, RBs get a shitty deal in the NFL currently.
Supply and demand can be a motherfucker.
Kind of sort of. One reason I definitely don't want to break the bank for Greedquon. If he clearly still showed that speed, than its a bit different story. But it could long TD runs are just subject to variance... I think Barry Sanders broke them consistently? But he's kind of a different animal.
Use the whole quote though.
Eric Gray hasn’t played a down and he was drafted in the 5th round.
You guys need to calm down on this.
There’s no planet that exists where he will be hypothetically more (or just as) productive as Barkley.
Eric didn’t say Gray would be as or more productive than Saquon, rather that he could be more consistent. I think most would agree that Saquon looking to hit a HR too often leads to him making no gain or a loss. Having a guy who can get 4-5 yards consistently has a ton of value.
That, and his salary is a small fraction of SB’s. If you can get most of SB’s production for a fraction of the cost, that’s a win.
There's definitely a lot of backs who can run under 4 YPCs consistently.
One of them is that no RB in the league can risk what the OP states.
What if Mike didn’t get caught cheating on his wife?
What if his wife was cool with it?
What if Golladay actually worked out for us?
I mean… there are lots of what ifs that could have ain’t a nice picture. IF he somehow ends up being a bigger contributor than SB, how can anyone be mad at that?
Barkley, when healthy, is a top-five running back in the league.
Furthermore, Barkley is the guy that defenses have to honor when he's on the field and defensive coordinators have to plan for.
Without Barkley on the field, the Giants offense is going to suffer.
How much it will suffer is open to debate. But it will be worse for his absence.
First of all, the issue isn't matching Barkley's production (although it's not as impossible as you seem to suggest, to at least get 80% of Barkley's production out of a lesser-name back or RBBC).
It's about whether Barkley's level of production is the necessary component to winning. Let's use everybody's favorite team that demonstrated the fungible nature of RBs, the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.
In 2003, Clinton Portis was a Pro Bowl RB, amassing 1,591 yards rushing and another 314 yards receiving (1,905 total yards from scrimmage) to go along with 14 total TDs (all rushing) and 79 1st downs on the ground and another 10 1st downs through the air. The Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
That offseason, the Broncos traded Portis to Washington and inserted Reuben Droughns into their starting lineup at RB. He produced 1,240 yards rushing (-22% YOY vs. Portis) and added 241 yards receiving (-23% YOY vs. Portis), for a total yards from scrimmage of 1,481 (-22% YOY vs. Portis). He had 8 total TDs (-43% YOY vs. Portis), and 72 1st downs on the ground plus 14 through the air (-3% vs. Portis' total first downs in 2003). Just like in 2003, the Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
They were able to retain ~80% of the Pro Bowl RB production they had gotten from Portis the year before, and wound up with the same team record and the same end of season outcome.
The problem isn't that anyone is expecting that the Giants can replicate Barkley's output with a stable of JAG RBs. The problem is that you think Barkley's output needs to be replicated in order for the Giants to succeed. I would posit that Schoen and Daboll are indicating that they don't think they will be Barkley-reliant in the very near future. If Barkley decides to accelerate that transition plan, so be it.
It is what it is.
He was a Giant for a hot second.
What if Mike didn’t get caught cheating on his wife?
What if his wife was cool with it?
What if Golladay actually worked out for us?
I mean… there are lots of what ifs that could have ain’t a nice picture. IF he somehow ends up being a bigger contributor than SB, how can anyone be mad at that?
This was really only true his rookie year. His second year he kept dancing but rarely broke the big plays. Last year he still did not break many big plays, but he also rarely danced. That is why 2018 was truly special, 2019 was pretty mediocre, and 2022 was really good.
If you want to get paid like a star you need to produce all year like a star.
Money goes where you get the highest return.
Or 30 the rest of the game. Not a clock eater or consistent. Do I want him on the team? Sure. It's at times frustrating when he starts dancing. He'll gain 4 then lose 3. Want him here but love to get a pounder too.
This was really only true his rookie year. His second year he kept dancing but rarely broke the big plays. Last year he still did not break many big plays, but he also rarely danced. That is why 2018 was truly special, 2019 was pretty mediocre, and 2022 was really good.
It’s precisely why the players shouldn’t really give a fuck about the fans outside of being decent people and not rude to them in public.
Barkley didn’t sign the tag and is advocating for more money to RBs, a position where every knows a major loophole exists, and he’s got fans saying “fuck him”. I don’t blame Barkley at all, no one actually gives a shit about him when things don’t go down the way they want it to.
Unable to drive through first-level contact.
Inconsistent forcing linebacker flow on stretch plays.
Pursuit able to rally and tackle him when the run spills wide.
Lacks top-end breakaway speed for home runs.
Needs to keep runs downhill a little more often.
No DC is going to lay awake nights worrying about Eric Gray. So how much of Jones' running was the result of him having the home run hitter in the backfield with him? No one knows.
After the 35 carry Houston game which broke a string of 4 games with 20 or more carries, Barkley never carried the ball more than 18 times the rest of the season and 18 only twice. We were 2-4-1 in those 7 post Houston games. Barkley had 6 games with 20 or more carries. The record in those games? 5-1. Coincidence? We shall see.
Every one of these comments is wrong. He had one of the fastest times, 21+ mph last season on a run. He also last season routinely moved the pile and drove the initial contact backwards.
Unable to drive through first-level contact.
Inconsistent forcing linebacker flow on stretch plays.
Pursuit able to rally and tackle him when the run spills wide.
Lacks top-end breakaway speed for home runs.
Needs to keep runs downhill a little more often.
No DC is going to lay awake nights worrying about Eric Gray. So how much of Jones' running was the result of him having the home run hitter in the backfield with him? No one knows.
After the 35 carry Houston game which broke a string of 4 games with 20 or more carries, Barkley never carried the ball more than 18 times the rest of the season and 18 only twice. We were 2-4-1 in those 7 post Houston games. Barkley had 6 games with 20 or more carries. The record in those games? 5-1. Coincidence? We shall see.
Good post Homer. My initial reaction when Gray was drafted was that he reminded me exactly of Paul Perkins... on second review though, Gray is actually a slower version of Perkins, who was as ineffective an NFL running back for the Giants that I can recall in the last two decades.
Barkley's smart play is to hold out the first couple of games this year to remind people that elite talent is not some sort of an interchangeable commodity... And then put himself and his health first as Lamar Jackson did this past year until he gets the commitment and respect he deserves.
Wonder how many of the most die hard pay Barkley over market value are also big Howie Roseman fans. There's a bunch here. So is one of the smartest GMs an idiot too now ?
Wonder how many of the most die hard pay Barkley over market value are also big Howie Roseman fans. There's a bunch here. So is one of the smartest GMs an idiot too now ?
I don’t know about you, but I can disagree with someone without thinking they are an idiot.
that the "other" RBs on the Giants are going to offer the same or similar production as Barkley.
Barkley, when healthy, is a top-five running back in the league.
Furthermore, Barkley is the guy that defenses have to honor when he's on the field and defensive coordinators have to plan for.
Without Barkley on the field, the Giants offense is going to suffer.
How much it will suffer is open to debate. But it will be worse for his absence.
First of all, the issue isn't matching Barkley's production (although it's not as impossible as you seem to suggest, to at least get 80% of Barkley's production out of a lesser-name back or RBBC).
It's about whether Barkley's level of production is the necessary component to winning. Let's use everybody's favorite team that demonstrated the fungible nature of RBs, the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.
In 2003, Clinton Portis was a Pro Bowl RB, amassing 1,591 yards rushing and another 314 yards receiving (1,905 total yards from scrimmage) to go along with 14 total TDs (all rushing) and 79 1st downs on the ground and another 10 1st downs through the air. The Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
That offseason, the Broncos traded Portis to Washington and inserted Reuben Droughns into their starting lineup at RB. He produced 1,240 yards rushing (-22% YOY vs. Portis) and added 241 yards receiving (-23% YOY vs. Portis), for a total yards from scrimmage of 1,481 (-22% YOY vs. Portis). He had 8 total TDs (-43% YOY vs. Portis), and 72 1st downs on the ground plus 14 through the air (-3% vs. Portis' total first downs in 2003). Just like in 2003, the Broncos went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.
They were able to retain ~80% of the Pro Bowl RB production they had gotten from Portis the year before, and wound up with the same team record and the same end of season outcome.
The problem isn't that anyone is expecting that the Giants can replicate Barkley's output with a stable of JAG RBs. The problem is that you think Barkley's output needs to be replicated in order for the Giants to succeed. I would posit that Schoen and Daboll are indicating that they don't think they will be Barkley-reliant in the very near future. If Barkley decides to accelerate that transition plan, so be it.
It is what it is.
That said, they could have spilt the 2 million in guarantees difference and called it a day.
Better for everyone.
Wonder how many of the most die hard pay Barkley over market value are also big Howie Roseman fans. There's a bunch here. So is one of the smartest GMs an idiot too now ?
I don’t know about you, but I can disagree with someone without thinking they are an idiot.
I can. But there has been a lot or people calling rbis a big mistake. You can say someone made an idiotic decision then? Your wordsmithing. Nice try trying for change the point. If Roseman is so smart why is he really not investing I
His cap capital in RB? Is that better language you can live with?
Wonder how many of the most die hard pay Barkley over market value are also big Howie Roseman fans. There's a bunch here. So is one of the smartest GMs an idiot too now ?
I don’t know about you, but I can disagree with someone without thinking they are an idiot.
I can. But there has been a lot or people calling rbis a big mistake. You can say someone made an idiotic decision then? Your wordsmithing. Nice try trying for change the point. If Roseman is so smart why is he really not investing I
His cap capital in RB? Is that better language you can live with?
I would just say we disagree.
The talent level between Barkley and Gray cannot even be measured.
The talent level between Barkley and Gray cannot even be measured.
Everything can be measured.
But also, it doesn't matter as much as you think. The talent level between Clinton Portis and Reuben Droughns also "cannot even be measured" and yet when Denver traded away Portis and replaced him with Droughns, they saw a -20% hit to their RB1 rushing, receiving, and total yards from scrimmage; a -40% decrease in total RB1 TDs.
And they had the same 10-6 record with each back in consecutive years, and got bounced in the Wild Card round with each back in consecutive years. The fantasy football stats were where the difference was felt. The team did exactly the same going from Pro Bowl RB to journeyman RB.
The incremental value of a stud RB doesn't mean that much anymore in the modern NFL, with the rules as they are. Not enough to get twisted up in trying to measure it, that's for sure (or to ignorantly declare that it's impossible to measure). Build the OL and follow the market at the RB position. You'll end up with as good a running game as you need, and the OL will still be the key when you absolutely want to lean on your running game (short yardage, clock management, etc.).
KS has definitely invested heavily in the RB position - some of those investments haven't worked out (McKinnon, Sermon), but he keeps going back to it.
But CMC is not the same as SB. CMC actually can line up all over the field and play multiple positions. With SB, it's occasional at best, and mostly a decoy when he's not in the backfield doing traditional RB things. And SF also uses a variety of pieces to handle rushing duties, like Deebo (who is basically the perfect skill position complement to CMC, IMO).
If you can find a CMC (and have him stay healthy), he's worth more than a typical RB. And his skills are such that he isn't really a comp for most RBs, certainly not for a broad generalization on the valuation of RBs in the NFL.
It seems pretty clear to me (and I acknowledge that this may be confirmation bias on my part) that Schoen and Daboll view Barkley as a run-the-ball RB only, not a CMC-esque weapon. Their usage confirms that. The comps they put in front of Barkley confirm that. The contract offers they put in front of Barkley confirm that. And their unwillingness to budge off of their price confirms that most of all, IMO.
The frustrating part is that during Barkley's rookie year, he absolutely was right there with CMC on that next-level tier. But it would appear that JS/BD must think that Barkley either doesn't have those skills anymore, or that 2018 was an outlier in an offensive scheme that they aren't trying to deploy. But I feel pretty confident that if Schoen thought that Barkley was on CMC's level, they would have bridged that contract gap on Monday and Barkley would have a contract right now.
Even the financial commitment, Carolina ate a ton of it. So Shanahan wasn't trading for 4y/$64M. He was trading for 3.5y/$37M.
The AAV that the 49ers have on the books for CMC is less than what Barkley wanted from the Giants. And the guaranteed money is considerably less as well, due to the trade impact.
The Giants would have given Barkley the contract that Shanahan assumed for CMC. In fact, the CMC contract (post-trade) is really close to what the Giants offered Barkley (except the Giants were offering twice as much gtd money since they didn't have another team eating it like SF did).
CMC would be hard pressed to get his same contract today, IMO. And he's basically the most optimistic version of what Barkley could represent with different usage (and better natural receiving skills, but whatever). For Barkley or his representation to not view the post-trade CMC contract as a guidepost was naive on their part.
That's what reading the market entails, IMO.
Gray seems to fit that description from all accounts, plus he has good hands. He can’t be any worse at pass protection than Barkley so there is that aspect as well.
+1000
Barkley may not be the model of consistency, but sleep on him he will tear you up.One play is all he needs to change the tempo of a game and seize the initiative, he gets it more often than not.
If you can consistently get positive gains on the ground, you're probably going to have a successful offense all around. It benefits the pass too.
Quote:
and that going cheap wasn’t good enough for Shanahan
Even the financial commitment, Carolina ate a ton of it. So Shanahan wasn't trading for 4y/$64M. He was trading for 3.5y/$37M.
The AAV that the 49ers have on the books for CMC is less than what Barkley wanted from the Giants. And the guaranteed money is considerably less as well, due to the trade impact.
The Giants would have given Barkley the contract that Shanahan assumed for CMC. In fact, the CMC contract (post-trade) is really close to what the Giants offered Barkley (except the Giants were offering twice as much gtd money since they didn't have another team eating it like SF did).
CMC would be hard pressed to get his same contract today, IMO. And he's basically the most optimistic version of what Barkley could represent with different usage (and better natural receiving skills, but whatever). For Barkley or his representation to not view the post-trade CMC contract as a guidepost was naive on their part.
That's what reading the market entails, IMO.
I said Shanahans increased investment at the position which includes CMC added cap and the picks to get him, not only him. Not really sure what else to say on it - SF has a very expensive RB unit both in cap and picks and they kept adding to it which has resulted in a huge ROI.
Quote:
54 yards per game after the Houston game, which was the first game after the bye.
You mean after they contract fucked him then ran him into the dirt the next week???
Please stop. Contract fucked him? How much money does a person need to live a good life in this world. The guy has made $39M off this team playing about 70% of eligible games. He has made enough money at this point that even if he invested in bonds only he’d have enough for multiple generations.
Link
Need to separate his performance from the OL, which should be improved.
There'll be time enough for countin...
Barkley has been great, but until 2022 he was not good at helping this team sustain drives. Which the lack of sustained drives were killing this team overall. And this is what a running game needs to do as it's base requirement. Big plays are bonuses.
IDK, I think Barkley is a great player, but he is also the most overrated player I've seen by this fan base in a long time.
Yes, you can be great and overrated at the same time.
The other point I wanted to make echoes something somebody mentioned above. The value of a back shouldn't be measured solely by the yards they make, but what impact they have on the other team. Do they feel that they have to bring extra people to the line of the scrimmage to stop the run and do they have their LBs react to the play action. Right now there is no back in the league that causes the same consternation among defences as Barkley such that he doesn't ever even have to touch the ball and teams are focusing on how to stop him which likely isn't going to happen with someone like Gray and all that hopefully opens things up for the passing game. Then if the Giants can make plays throwing the ball other teams may start to back off and then you run Saquon expecting that he could break up some chunk plays of his own.
Its all kind of complimentary. Its all also all kind of theoretical. The truth is no one really knows what kind of impact a player like Barkley will have in the kind of offence the Giants want to run because I don't believe there has ever been an offence like that with a back like Saquon. Even McCafferty at San Fran isn't really the feature of their offence and defences really don't scheme to stop him.
If it works the Giants still have time to sign Barkley to a longer term if they want, if it doesn't they can move without a long term cap hit.
The one last thought I have on the topic relates to Daniel Jones. People have talked about how the Chiefs won the SB with a 7th round RB. They did but they also have Mahomes at QB and he looks like he's going to be one of those QBs like Brady who is going to win championships literally no matter who is around him. Daniel Jones isn't but the Giants probably look at him as someone like Eli who can win championships, but needs good players around him and right now Saquon is the best player Jones has around him so until they may want to keep him around at least until they get a better idea of what they actually have in DJ.