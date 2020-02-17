Giants signing - Rb James robinson

I'd expect Saquon to sit out all camp so you at least need a body. Brieda is a change of pace guy, so your primary backs are a rookie in Gray and kind of a JAG in Brightwell. So if this holdout does go into the regular season, I'd prefer a veteran back on the roster who will give you solid play. Especially when it comes to pass protection and blitz pickup. Rookies tend to have trouble with that in the NFL, so I'd hate to have Gray out there and you get a sack/fumble on Jones.
And if Saquon does join the team, you can always just cut Robinson and move on. Smart signing.
Corbin should get some good burn to this preseason. He showed some game last preseason, then stuck on the practice squad all season
In a long time, I have faith in the decisions/signings the front office and coaching staff are making. I was so pleasantly surprised by last season that I am content to wait and see how this next season plays out without too much angst about signings (and non-signings, as the case may be)
I for sure couldn’t care less if Saquon sits out the whole year. This guy can catch better than Saquon and in his first two years, ran just as well as Saquon.
In my opinion, Saquon is slightly overrated because if you take away his longest gain of the game, his numbers are usually not electric. Of course that 30-50:yard gain counts too, but it seems like we count on that for him to look good. In the 2nd half of the season last year, we didn’t have many of that and look at his numbers.
was probably the worst injury a guy like robinson could have had. he was already very limited on speed/quickness. for a rb those 3 cone and 10 yard splits are very mediocre. the long speed obviously bad, and the achilles directly impacts the explosiveness with the jumps that happened to be the one area he previously stood out. hopefully he's healthy coming back now, kind of reminds me of alfred morris who was older when he was here but had a similar big rookie year out of nowhere but then degraded quickly as the little athleticism he had regressed. fine depth signing though.
issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.
He didn’t look like himself for all of 2022 and the Jags traded him for a 6th rounder to the Jets.
Could be a good signing but RBs coming back from achilles injuries isn’t great
week 1 last year was also only 9 weeks post-surgery. he came back really quick for a running back where the entire game is stop/start/accelerate. he's young so hope for the best but getting cut in the spring not a great sign.
Just a guess on my part. I think the Giants are much higher on their improved offensive line situation than in years past. If Evan Neal improves to what he was drafted to be and Schmitz is as advertised than this line has taken a huge step forward from the nightmare we watched last several seasons.
I love Saquan Barkley as a player but he does get injured and he does disappear in games, just like at Penn State. I look forward to camp and the Preseason to see how the young running backs perform. Maybe, just maybe with improved run blocking one of these young backs or a hopefully a fully healed Robinson might take the sting out this a little if Barkley sits out.
He is of course really good, but is not the smashmouth back we need regardless of whether he is a replacement. You can cobble the smasher and the dancer/offpace system like OJ Anderson and Meggett for a lot cheaper than paying Saquon too much.
Saquon, from what I can see, has great YAC and in the open he is unbeatable but those highlight plays are rare. The Fire and Ice system is pretty effective at a cheap cost. The 3 -5 yard grinds are better for clock management and if the OL improves then even a sub-Saquon back will succeed. cSaquon Barkley has inflated sense of ego or he is suicidal for thinking he can change the entire running back market by holding out and complaining. For all the noise about him being a great role model He is becoming very petulant in his old age.
Haven't read the entire thread, but any specific reason why the Pats let him go?
At the time they released him, it was supposedly injury related but no substantial info came after that.
It struck me as odd at the considering they already knew of his injury history before signing him.
Yes the whole thing was a little weird. Signed in March released in June. Supposedly they became concerned after the signing of his injury history. Releasing him only cost them $150,000 though so that might have explained the timing. But I liked him with the Jaguars.
Feels like it’s been a decade since the offensive line was above average.
But that said, again, how do people say they live this move? I just don’t get the excitement for a player that’s on their 4th team in 1 year, coming off a major injury, replacing one of the best RB’s in the league, and oh yeah, they play Dallas on opening night.
Maybe everything will work out with Barkley, but right now, I just can’t comprehend the optimism.
Yes, Saquon's plus is the threat of a home run; the downfield potential of the new WRs and Waller may fill that gap. I am very optimistic (hopeful?) that Gray can also fill SB's shoes w/o the HR potential.
RE: RE: Color me skeptical - with a side of its a waste
may be more than a camp body. He's started 32 games and rushed for over 2,000 yards in the NFL already.
I agree, I don't see him as just a camp body either.
If Barkley decides to go all LeVeon Bell and sit out the season, you can have RB by committee as well.
@art_stapleton
4m
#NYGiants are signing veteran RB James Robinson, per source.
Isn't that where he signed and was cut in OTAs?
But I agree adding a vet was wise
Exactly. Your starter has said in public an option is to not report. What are you supposed to do? Wishing and hoping is how the Yankees got in their mess.
It's possible the dollars in his Giants contract has an offset.
I remember reading an article or two praising his running style but last year was kinda beat for him.
Yeah he hasn’t been the same player since. I think he led the league in YAC prior to the injury though, can’t hurt to see what he has left and certainly can use another camp body.
From what I learned on BBI, all you need is a guy when it comes to the running back position.
I think last year was his healing year. He should be fully healed now…I’m hoping he showed NY coaches that he is in his try out.
week 1 last year was also only 9 weeks post-surgery. he came back really quick for a running back where the entire game is stop/start/accelerate. he's young so hope for the best but getting cut in the spring not a great sign.
I'm going with five...
Just a guess on my part. I think the Giants are much higher on their improved offensive line situation than in years past. If Evan Neal improves to what he was drafted to be and Schmitz is as advertised than this line has taken a huge step forward from the nightmare we watched last several seasons.
I love Saquan Barkley as a player but he does get injured and he does disappear in games, just like at Penn State. I look forward to camp and the Preseason to see how the young running backs perform. Maybe, just maybe with improved run blocking one of these young backs or a hopefully a fully healed Robinson might take the sting out this a little if Barkley sits out.
Ran for over 1000 in 2020
At the time they released him, it was supposedly injury related but no substantial info came after that.
It struck me as odd at the considering they already knew of his injury history before signing him.
He didn't play for the pats last year. They signed him n March of this year, and released him in June.
He could definitely make the team, especially with SB out.
At the very least, he’s insurance. Maybe competition for Breida - though I think they like Breida.
Saquon, from what I can see, has great YAC and in the open he is unbeatable but those highlight plays are rare. The Fire and Ice system is pretty effective at a cheap cost. The 3 -5 yard grinds are better for clock management and if the OL improves then even a sub-Saquon back will succeed. cSaquon Barkley has inflated sense of ego or he is suicidal for thinking he can change the entire running back market by holding out and complaining. For all the noise about him being a great role model He is becoming very petulant in his old age.
Looks pretty good but I guess the question is whether he's fully recovered from that injury.
Feels kind of depressing to me.
Feels like it’s been a decade since the offensive line was above average.
But that said, again, how do people say they live this move? I just don’t get the excitement for a player that’s on their 4th team in 1 year, coming off a major injury, replacing one of the best RB’s in the league, and oh yeah, they play Dallas on opening night.
Maybe everything will work out with Barkley, but right now, I just can’t comprehend the optimism.
Agree for the most part. But they do need RBs in training camp in case SB does indeed hold out. If Robinson is on the roster to start the season, then we are in trouble.
In fairness to Robinson, he was recovering from a major injury when he was traded to the Jets. He still played fairly well in spite of him not being 100%.
My concern is what happened with New England? They signed him in March because he would seemingly be a good compliment to Stevenson and dropped him before they even got to camp.
I’m sure this was a league minimum type signing so not much risk for the Giants.
ThomasG : 7/18/2023 7:58 am : link
if needed to put another RB in the unit. Hell, put both if the roster spots call for it at these prices.
Maybe Saquon could even help chip in for paying for one of them by missing a few a games.
Eric, reasonable concern. I had forgotten about the NE thing. I assume that the Giants investigated. Regardless, he will have a chance to proof himself or not.
Ravens just signed Melvin Gordon. Above vet min, 3 million. Not sure which I prefer.
He could definitely make the team, especially with SB out. link - ( New Window )
I like to watch the "after the play" demeanor of players. James looks like he would fit the "smart/tough/dependable" mold.
Let's hope the 2nd year after an injury comeback works for him too.
I'm going with five...
We read this during the Gallman and Morris rushing season. They were effective and Barkley looked mediocre outside the Saints game in 2021.
I agree, I don't see him as just a camp body either.
If Barkley decides to go all LeVeon Bell and sit out the season, you can have RB by committee as well.