Giants signing - Rb James robinson

viggie : 7/21/2023 3:17 pm
James Robinson RB - per art Stapleton
wow.  
mittenedman : 7/21/2023 3:18 pm : link
Shot fired.
Also reported here  
Y28 : 7/21/2023 3:18 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
#NYGiants are signing veteran RB James Robinson, per source.
Man, the people from my thread are gonna be pissed  
robbieballs2003 : 7/21/2023 3:19 pm : link
.
Did he get  
pjcas18 : 7/21/2023 3:19 pm : link
any guaranteed money from the Pats?

Isn't that where he signed and was cut in OTAs?
The Giants  
Y28 : 7/21/2023 3:19 pm : link
wasted no time posting this (attached)
Link - ( New Window )
I like  
darren in pdx : 7/21/2023 3:22 pm : link
the signing, good player when healthy.
It’s good to see Schoen not wasting him  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2023 3:23 pm : link
.
He was solid in Jacksonville  
KDavies : 7/21/2023 3:25 pm : link
though he did tend to fumble a bit. Nice cheap depth if Barkley holds out
.  
Danny Kanell : 7/21/2023 3:27 pm : link
He’s a pretty good player. Love this.
Camp body  
section125 : 7/21/2023 3:27 pm : link
until Barkley reports...
Makes sense  
Matt in SGS : 7/21/2023 3:27 pm : link
I'd expect Saquon to sit out all camp so you at least need a body. Brieda is a change of pace guy, so your primary backs are a rookie in Gray and kind of a JAG in Brightwell. So if this holdout does go into the regular season, I'd prefer a veteran back on the roster who will give you solid play. Especially when it comes to pass protection and blitz pickup. Rookies tend to have trouble with that in the NFL, so I'd hate to have Gray out there and you get a sack/fumble on Jones.

And if Saquon does join the team, you can always just cut Robinson and move on. Smart signing.
Camp  
AcidTest : 7/21/2023 3:31 pm : link
body like Beasley and everybody else who is signed now.
RE: Makes sense  
mfsd : 7/21/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16154436 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I'd expect Saquon to sit out all camp so you at least need a body. Brieda is a change of pace guy, so your primary backs are a rookie in Gray and kind of a JAG in Brightwell. So if this holdout does go into the regular season, I'd prefer a veteran back on the roster who will give you solid play. Especially when it comes to pass protection and blitz pickup. Rookies tend to have trouble with that in the NFL, so I'd hate to have Gray out there and you get a sack/fumble on Jones.

And if Saquon does join the team, you can always just cut Robinson and move on. Smart signing.


Corbin should get some good burn to this preseason. He showed some game last preseason, then stuck on the practice squad all season

But I agree adding a vet was wise
He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/21/2023 3:32 pm : link
may be more than a camp body. He's started 32 games and rushed for over 2,000 yards in the NFL already.
Good signing.  
The Mike : 7/21/2023 3:33 pm : link
Solid player.
He couldn't crack the Jets starting lineup  
HomerJones45 : 7/21/2023 3:38 pm : link
and the Pats unloaded him right after OTA's after signing him this spring supposedly because he is injury prone. He's done nothing since his rookie year. Just a guy; nothing to see here

Stilll only 24  
fish3321 : 7/21/2023 3:38 pm : link
Nice signing
More than a camp body with cry baby Saquon possibly holding out  
No1MDGiantsFan : 7/21/2023 3:38 pm : link
Great signing!
RE: He was solid in Jacksonville  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/21/2023 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16154431 KDavies said:
Quote:
though he did tend to fumble a bit. Nice cheap depth if Barkley holds out


Exactly. Your starter has said in public an option is to not report. What are you supposed to do? Wishing and hoping is how the Yankees got in their mess.
For the first time  
jpennyva : 7/21/2023 3:43 pm : link
In a long time, I have faith in the decisions/signings the front office and coaching staff are making. I was so pleasantly surprised by last season that I am content to wait and see how this next season plays out without too much angst about signings (and non-signings, as the case may be)
Seems like more than just a camp body  
widmerseyebrow : 7/21/2023 3:52 pm : link
Based on his career so far. Fizzled with the Jets after an fairly impressive start to his career in Jax, but that could just be the Jets. Upside is a good committee back.
When  
Y28 : 7/21/2023 3:52 pm : link
the Patriots released Robinson earlier this year, they took a $150,000 dead money CAP hit.

It's possible the dollars in his Giants contract has an offset.
at least we have a plan  
djm : 7/21/2023 3:52 pm : link
I may not love it, but they seem to have things mapped out. Robinson isn't a bad player at all.
Can he play slot receiver?  
BlackLight : 7/21/2023 3:56 pm : link
.
RE: Can he play slot receiver?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/21/2023 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16154485 BlackLight said:
Quote:
.


LOL
Take that  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/21/2023 4:02 pm : link
Soyquon!
This guy is kind of a bruiser  
TrevorC : 7/21/2023 4:04 pm : link
Right?

I remember reading an article or two praising his running style but last year was kinda beat for him.
the potential  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/21/2023 4:10 pm : link
issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.
RE: the potential  
beatrixkiddo : 7/21/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16154513 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.


Yeah he hasn’t been the same player since. I think he led the league in YAC prior to the injury though, can’t hurt to see what he has left and certainly can use another camp body.
Seems like Saquon may be gone  
Mr. Nickels : 7/21/2023 4:16 pm : link
Go sign Dalvin Cook and move on.. trade him
Well 3k words and I got at least 1 prediction right  
Eric on Li : 7/21/2023 4:23 pm : link
Probably all downhill from here.
Lmao  
Straw Hat : 7/21/2023 4:24 pm : link
@ Soyquon!
The Achilles is the entire negative but 1 reason for hope is that he  
Eric on Li : 7/21/2023 4:25 pm : link
Came back too early last year. Every ortho said he wouldn’t be 100% early and he wasn’t. A year later who knows but no risk here.
Robinson is only 24!  
Fishmanjim57 : 7/21/2023 4:31 pm : link
I know he had a very bad injury when he was still in Jacksonville, but Joe Schoen wouldn't have signed him if there was still a health issue. This season may be a big comeback year for him.
RE: the potential  
McNally's_Nuts : 7/21/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16154513 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.


He didn’t look like himself for all of 2022 and the Jags traded him for a 6th rounder to the Jets.

Could be a good signing but RBs coming back from achilles injuries isn’t great
RE: He couldn't crack the Jets starting lineup  
DefenseWins : 7/21/2023 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16154455 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
and the Pats unloaded him right after OTA's after signing him this spring supposedly because he is injury prone. He's done nothing since his rookie year. Just a guy; nothing to see here


From what I learned on BBI, all you need is a guy when it comes to the running back position.
If he is now 100% healthy  
5BowlsSoon : 7/21/2023 5:08 pm : link
I for sure couldn’t care less if Saquon sits out the whole year. This guy can catch better than Saquon and in his first two years, ran just as well as Saquon.

In my opinion, Saquon is slightly overrated because if you take away his longest gain of the game, his numbers are usually not electric. Of course that 30-50:yard gain counts too, but it seems like we count on that for him to look good. In the 2nd half of the season last year, we didn’t have many of that and look at his numbers.

Just sayin’
RE: RE: the potential  
5BowlsSoon : 7/21/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16154574 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16154513 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.



He didn’t look like himself for all of 2022 and the Jags traded him for a 6th rounder to the Jets.

Could be a good signing but RBs coming back from achilles injuries isn’t great


I think last year was his healing year. He should be fully healed now…I’m hoping he showed NY coaches that he is in his try out.
haven't posted an ras in a while but you can see here why an achilles  
Eric on Li : 7/21/2023 5:25 pm : link
was probably the worst injury a guy like robinson could have had. he was already very limited on speed/quickness. for a rb those 3 cone and 10 yard splits are very mediocre. the long speed obviously bad, and the achilles directly impacts the explosiveness with the jumps that happened to be the one area he previously stood out. hopefully he's healthy coming back now, kind of reminds me of alfred morris who was older when he was here but had a similar big rookie year out of nowhere but then degraded quickly as the little athleticism he had regressed. fine depth signing though.

RE: RE: the potential  
AcidTest : 7/21/2023 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16154574 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16154513 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.



He didn’t look like himself for all of 2022 and the Jags traded him for a 6th rounder to the Jets.

Could be a good signing but RBs coming back from achilles injuries isn’t great


^This.
RE: RE: RE: the potential  
Eric on Li : 7/21/2023 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16154628 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16154574 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16154513 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


issue here is the Achilles he tore near the end of 2021.



He didn’t look like himself for all of 2022 and the Jags traded him for a 6th rounder to the Jets.

Could be a good signing but RBs coming back from achilles injuries isn’t great



^This.


week 1 last year was also only 9 weeks post-surgery. he came back really quick for a running back where the entire game is stop/start/accelerate. he's young so hope for the best but getting cut in the spring not a great sign.
Obviously contingency  
UberAlias : 7/21/2023 5:39 pm : link
For possible holdout. Smart move
I don't get how people love this.  
barens : 7/21/2023 5:59 pm : link
Feels kind of depressing to me.
Over/Under on the number of days  
Semipro Lineman : 7/21/2023 6:12 pm : link
until we get a "What if James Robinson ends up being the more consistent back?" thread?


I'm going with five...
RE: I don't get how people love this.  
Tom the Giants fan. : 7/21/2023 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16154650 barens said:
Quote:
Feels kind of depressing to me.


Just a guess on my part. I think the Giants are much higher on their improved offensive line situation than in years past. If Evan Neal improves to what he was drafted to be and Schmitz is as advertised than this line has taken a huge step forward from the nightmare we watched last several seasons.

I love Saquan Barkley as a player but he does get injured and he does disappear in games, just like at Penn State. I look forward to camp and the Preseason to see how the young running backs perform. Maybe, just maybe with improved run blocking one of these young backs or a hopefully a fully healed Robinson might take the sting out this a little if Barkley sits out.
RE: He  
jeff57 : 7/21/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16154448 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may be more than a camp body. He's started 32 games and rushed for over 2,000 yards in the NFL already.


Ran for over 1000 in 2020
I don't get the camp body stuff. He could end up on the roster.  
Blue21 : 7/21/2023 6:34 pm : link
Played for New England last year. I always liked him. Tough runner. He won't take Saquons place but a nice compliment.
Very interested what the contract details are here  
thefan : 7/21/2023 6:36 pm : link
If its a cheap 1 yr, it's insurance, if its beyond that it might be saying something about SB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/21/2023 6:38 pm : link
Haven't read the entire thread, but any specific reason why the Pats let him go?
RE: ...  
wahl35 : 7/21/2023 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16154694 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Haven't read the entire thread, but any specific reason why the Pats let him go?


At the time they released him, it was supposedly injury related but no substantial info came after that.

It struck me as odd at the considering they already knew of his injury history before signing him.
RE: I don't get the camp body stuff. He could end up on the roster.  
Bill E : 7/21/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16154683 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Played for New England last year. I always liked him. Tough runner. He won't take Saquons place but a nice compliment.


He didn't play for the pats last year. They signed him n March of this year, and released him in June.
some  
bc4life : 7/21/2023 7:01 pm : link
highlights.

He could definitely make the team, especially with SB out.
link - ( New Window )
Interesting  
Breeze_94 : 7/21/2023 7:02 pm : link
Vet min deal I’d assume. He looked like a starting RB prior to the injury. Still only 25, has had a full year to recover.

At the very least, he’s insurance. Maybe competition for Breida - though I think they like Breida.
Tucker Fredrickson  
MauiYankee : 7/21/2023 7:04 pm : link
So does this relegate Barkley to Fredickson pile of history?
Saquon's compounding mistakes  
MeanBunny : 7/21/2023 7:55 pm : link
He is of course really good, but is not the smashmouth back we need regardless of whether he is a replacement. You can cobble the smasher and the dancer/offpace system like OJ Anderson and Meggett for a lot cheaper than paying Saquon too much.
Saquon, from what I can see, has great YAC and in the open he is unbeatable but those highlight plays are rare. The Fire and Ice system is pretty effective at a cheap cost. The 3 -5 yard grinds are better for clock management and if the OL improves then even a sub-Saquon back will succeed. cSaquon Barkley has inflated sense of ego or he is suicidal for thinking he can change the entire running back market by holding out and complaining. For all the noise about him being a great role model He is becoming very petulant in his old age.
RE: RE: ...  
Blue21 : 7/21/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16154710 wahl35 said:
Quote:
In comment 16154694 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Haven't read the entire thread, but any specific reason why the Pats let him go?



At the time they released him, it was supposedly injury related but no substantial info came after that.

It struck me as odd at the considering they already knew of his injury history before signing him.
Yes the whole thing was a little weird. Signed in March released in June. Supposedly they became concerned after the signing of his injury history. Releasing him only cost them $150,000 though so that might have explained the timing. But I liked him with the Jaguars.
RE: some  
Del Shofner : 7/21/2023 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16154716 bc4life said:
Quote:
highlights.

He could definitely make the team, especially with SB out. link - ( New Window )


Looks pretty good but I guess the question is whether he's fully recovered from that injury.
RE: RE: I don't get how people love this.  
barens : 7/21/2023 10:06 pm : link
In comment 16154664 Tom the Giants fan. said:
Quote:
In comment 16154650 barens said:


Quote:


Feels kind of depressing to me.



Just a guess on my part. I think the Giants are much higher on their improved offensive line situation than in years past. If Evan Neal improves to what he was drafted to be and Schmitz is as advertised than this line has taken a huge step forward from the nightmare we watched last several seasons.

I love Saquan Barkley as a player but he does get injured and he does disappear in games, just like at Penn State. I look forward to camp and the Preseason to see how the young running backs perform. Maybe, just maybe with improved run blocking one of these young backs or a hopefully a fully healed Robinson might take the sting out this a little if Barkley sits out.


Feels like it’s been a decade since the offensive line was above average.

But that said, again, how do people say they live this move? I just don’t get the excitement for a player that’s on their 4th team in 1 year, coming off a major injury, replacing one of the best RB’s in the league, and oh yeah, they play Dallas on opening night.

Maybe everything will work out with Barkley, but right now, I just can’t comprehend the optimism.
3 year deal and $22m guaranteed  
ThomasG : 7/21/2023 11:08 pm : link
.
Good back  
TommyWiseau : 7/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
When healthy, can’t hurt to bring him to camp and see what he can do. We could do worse IMO
Color me skeptical - with a side of its a waste  
PatersonPlank : 12:04 am : link
so many teams have given up on him
RE: Color me skeptical - with a side of its a waste  
Bill E : 12:16 am : link
In comment 16154829 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
so many teams have given up on him


Agree for the most part. But they do need RBs in training camp in case SB does indeed hold out. If Robinson is on the roster to start the season, then we are in trouble.
RE: Color me skeptical - with a side of its a waste  
eric2425ny : 12:25 am : link
In comment 16154829 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
so many teams have given up on him


In fairness to Robinson, he was recovering from a major injury when he was traded to the Jets. He still played fairly well in spite of him not being 100%.

My concern is what happened with New England? They signed him in March because he would seemingly be a good compliment to Stevenson and dropped him before they even got to camp.

I’m sure this was a league minimum type signing so not much risk for the Giants.
This guy called it  
ThomasG : 7:10 am : link

Quote:
Kenyan Drake or James Robinson would work out fine
ThomasG : 7/18/2023 7:58 am : link
if needed to put another RB in the unit. Hell, put both if the roster spots call for it at these prices.

Maybe Saquon could even help chip in for paying for one of them by missing a few a games.
RE: RE: Color me skeptical - with a side of its a waste  
ZogZerg : 7:34 am : link
In comment 16154834 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16154829 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


so many teams have given up on him



In fairness to Robinson, he was recovering from a major injury when he was traded to the Jets. He still played fairly well in spite of him not being 100%.

My concern is what happened with New England? They signed him in March because he would seemingly be a good compliment to Stevenson and dropped him before they even got to camp.

I’m sure this was a league minimum type signing so not much risk for the Giants.


Eric, reasonable concern. I had forgotten about the NE thing. I assume that the Giants investigated. Regardless, he will have a chance to proof himself or not.

Ravens just signed Melvin Gordon. Above vet min, 3 million. Not sure which I prefer.
Prove  
ZogZerg : 7:35 am : link
.
RE: If he is now 100% healthy  
KeoweeFan : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16154588 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I for sure couldn’t care less if Saquon sits out the whole year. This guy can catch better than Saquon and in his first two years, ran just as well as Saquon.

In my opinion, Saquon is slightly overrated because if you take away his longest gain of the game, his numbers are usually not electric. Of course that 30-50:yard gain counts too, but it seems like we count on that for him to look good. In the 2nd half of the season last year, we didn’t have many of that and look at his numbers.

Just sayin’


Yes, Saquon's plus is the threat of a home run; the downfield potential of the new WRs and Waller may fill that gap. I am very optimistic (hopeful?) that Gray can also fill SB's shoes w/o the HR potential.
RE: RE: Color me skeptical - with a side of its a waste  
middleground : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16154834 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16154829 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


so many teams have given up on him



In fairness to Robinson, he was recovering from a major injury when he was traded to the Jets. He still played fairly well in spite of him not being 100%.

My concern is what happened with New England? They signed him in March because he would seemingly be a good compliment to Stevenson and dropped him before they even got to camp.

I’m sure this was a league minimum type signing so not much risk for the Giants.


New England signed him for 2yrs 8mil reportedly so not exactly vet minimum for them. Your concern isn't unfounded.
RE: some  
KeoweeFan : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16154716 bc4life said:
Quote:
highlights.

He could definitely make the team, especially with SB out. link - ( New Window )

I like to watch the "after the play" demeanor of players. James looks like he would fit the "smart/tough/dependable" mold.
Let's hope the 2nd year after an injury comeback works for him too.
RE: Over/Under on the number of days  
Toth029 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16154661 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
until we get a "What if James Robinson ends up being the more consistent back?" thread?


I'm going with five...


We read this during the Gallman and Morris rushing season. They were effective and Barkley looked mediocre outside the Saints game in 2021.
RE: He  
Carson53 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16154448 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may be more than a camp body. He's started 32 games and rushed for over 2,000 yards in the NFL already.
.

I agree, I don't see him as just a camp body either.
If Barkley decides to go all LeVeon Bell and sit out the season, you can have RB by committee as well.
