The Athletic - 3 things we’ve learned about Joe Schoen

[quote]With Barkley, Schoen went so far as to pull an offer on the table before applying the franchise tag to the star running back. The Athletic’s Randy Mueller, a former general manager of the Saints and Dolphins, believed that pulling Barkley’s offer could have been about setting a precedent in negotiations.
“He’s trying to set deadlines. He’s trying to create urgency and trying to have repercussions,” Mueller said. “At the end of the day, Joe has to have some teeth in why he pulled the offer.”
Beyond the initial hiring process, we’ve seen plenty of creativity when it comes to solving problems.
The Waller trade stands out as the prime example. With the team in desperate need of a top-shelf pass catcher, most outsiders believed the Giants would have to force a trade or overpay a free agent wide receiver. Instead, Schoen targeted Waller, a Pro Bowl-caliber player who could be had after some injury-plagued seasons.
Let’s also not overlook the pro scouting department, which was able to find solid veterans in free agency to supplement the roster and plug needed holes. Hodgins stands out. As does inside linebacker Jarrad Davis, who was added in the final weeks of the season and is now competing for a starting spot.
He’s not afraid of older players and he’s got a near flawless early batting average with guys off the scrap heap. Bodes well for the future.
What scares me about Schoen is how hard lined he appears to be, notably with Barkley but maybe that’s a virtue. Guess we’ll see.
Not sure he's as hardline as you make it out. They did up their offer. Barkley said no.
This was lining up to be the best Giants season in a long time, and a locked-in Barkley was a big part of that. To instead create this black cloud heading into camp is worth $1.5M to avoid. IMO. Particularly for a guy like Barkley who is getting screwed by the overall RB market. He's an easy guy to make an exception for given his popularity.
Is creating this situation with one of your best players worth $1.5M?
i think each of those players was probably the best options for this giants roster and correctly prioritized -- but all those moves came with clear risks we shouldn't close our eyes to.
i really like schoen's demeanor and i like that he's shown aggressiveness balancing risk/reward. creativity, value, shrewdness as concepts don't matter near as much as scouting the right players and coaching them to success because how they produce will ultimately determine the value of those moves and their shrewdness.
Anyone can draft a guy like Thibs or neal. Anyone can sign a LB like Okereke or the DTs. Anyone can re-sign Lawrence. It’s the waller move that other GMs might not have foresight or guts to pull off.
Yep I’m aware but we don’t know how much or how far apart bark and nyg truly were. Nothing has been officially reported. How much money caused this fallout? If Barkley told nyg he’d sign for 1-2 million more in guarantees and Schoen said fuck off that sounds pretty hardliner to me.
If the exact amount was reported and they are miles apart ok fine. I haven’t heard anything but rumor or theories.
Jul 7, 2023
You can color it any way you want this is rare territory for the giants. It might be a good thing long term but it’s rare to see this kind of contract squabble occur.
Which makes me think the two sides aren't actually even close. Would love to know what Greedquon is looking for, not sure I've heard.
I said he appears to be but I don’t know all the facts unless I missed them. What I do know is never has such a high profile giants star but this disgruntled over a contract, not in this era of salary cap football with very few actual holdouts. So that alone is something to watch.
Which makes me think the two sides aren't actually even close. Would love to know what Greedquon is looking for, not sure I've heard.
garafolo says they were less than 2m apart and he's surprised they didnt get it done, ill trust that.
@MikeGarafolo
·
Jul 17
The staggering part of the #Giants and Saquon Barkley being unable to reach a deal is how close they were.
@rydunleavy’s reporting is in line with what I’ve heard regarding the spread between the sides. It seemed close enough to bridge as the deadline drew near. Didn’t happen.
The article was dated Jul 7, 2023.
Is creating this situation with one of your best players worth $1.5M?
I don’t believe this wasn’t settled over $1.5 million. There’s more to it than that. I think Barkley has a shitty agent that grossly miscalculated his value. He has not lived up to what you would expect to see from a #2 overall pick and has had a hard time staying on the field. You don’t overpay players like that.
Remember, when CMC got paid he had hardly missed any games in his career and was putting up ridiculous numbers. He basically was the Panthers offense. It was after the big contract that he started getting hurt. Barkley has already missed significant time in his first 5 years, 28% of games plus many others where he was not 100% while recovering from the injuries that caused the missed games.
Schoen is building a foundation. A big part of that foundation is Andrew Thomas, who is going to be one of those Brinks truck level signings. Overpaying an oft injured back is not the way to build a winner in todays NFL.
The best GMs are willing to make bold moves rather than just let things come to them. Those five moves will not be considered overpays if they work out (heck, many don't feel they are overpays now). They will be considered great moves at great value. How do you think Philly fans feel about giving up a mid third rounder to move up two spots for Smith? How do Niner fans feel about about trading a 2nd to move up from 28 to 16 to get Rice. I bet they would say that was worth another first rounder.
The Giants gave up a fifth and a seventh to move one spot to ensure getting Banks, and a fourth to get Hyatt. Odds are that one of those three picks would have contributed. If Banks and Hyatt live up to their potential, no one will care what they gave to get them. In fact, people will likely say they were worth more than they gave.
the biggest moves of the offseason (waller, hyatt, banks, jones extension) were all moves with big upside that id give schoen high marks for. but all of them can also be argued as overpayments (and inevitably will be if things dont work out, which probability wise will happen with at least 1 of them). jones could have been on a 22m 5yo, the 2 draft trades were overpayments by all draft charts, waller is 31 and coming off 2 injured plagued years.
The best GMs are willing to make bold moves rather than just let things come to them. Those five moves will not be considered overpays if they work out (heck, many don't feel they are overpays now). They will be considered great moves at great value. How do you think Philly fans feel about giving up a mid third rounder to move up two spots for Smith? How do Niner fans feel about about trading a 2nd to move up from 28 to 16 to get Rice. I bet they would say that was worth another first rounder.
The Giants gave up a fifth and a seventh to move one spot to ensure getting Banks, and a fourth to get Hyatt. Odds are that one of those three picks would have contributed. If Banks and Hyatt live up to their potential, no one will care what they gave to get them. In fact, people will likely say they were worth more than they gave.
I didn't feel great about moving up for Deandre Baker.
But I think it's becoming increasingly apparent that they aren't.
the biggest moves of the offseason (waller, hyatt, banks, jones extension) were all moves with big upside that id give schoen high marks for. but all of them can also be argued as overpayments (and inevitably will be if things dont work out, which probability wise will happen with at least 1 of them). jones could have been on a 22m 5yo, the 2 draft trades were overpayments by all draft charts, waller is 31 and coming off 2 injured plagued years.
The best GMs are willing to make bold moves rather than just let things come to them. Those five moves will not be considered overpays if they work out (heck, many don't feel they are overpays now). They will be considered great moves at great value. How do you think Philly fans feel about giving up a mid third rounder to move up two spots for Smith? How do Niner fans feel about about trading a 2nd to move up from 28 to 16 to get Rice. I bet they would say that was worth another first rounder.
The Giants gave up a fifth and a seventh to move one spot to ensure getting Banks, and a fourth to get Hyatt. Odds are that one of those three picks would have contributed. If Banks and Hyatt live up to their potential, no one will care what they gave to get them. In fact, people will likely say they were worth more than they gave.
maybe you missed the part of my post where i said i have no issue with those moves and specifically like those players? there may not be a bigger fan of the hyatt trade up on the entire board than me and ive been consistent about that since the draft thread before they picked him.
but the value differences in some of those moves is what it is. as is the reality that schoen could have had jones for $22m for 1 year instead of 40m+ over 4, which at minimum would have put him in a better negotiating position than the tag + tag value.
again, i understood his decision last year with jones. I just think his shrewd perception of value is being misstated. i think your description of him making bold moves is more accurate - and how i see him. bolder moves with bigger risks and potentially bigger rewards. this year has been a little bit less 'smart, tough, dependable' or at least a little less dependable since guys like waller and campbell have had some injury issues. and someone like slayton was brought back over love at a similar price when love is undoubtedly the tougher and more dependable. that's a good capsule of how their decision making shifted this offseason. they prioritized more explosive athletes like slayton over smart/tough/dependables like love.
I personally hated the Jones deal (I think that argument's been beaten to death) but like most of the other stuff he's done. Hodgins was a great pick up. Loved the Neal/Thibs picks. This article is a puff piece, though.
now that we have the details of the offer in-season, i dont think most would call it generous. it was 19.5m guaranteed. here's how randy mueller described that today:
this is more or less the exact amount dunleavy reported barkley was looking for (and garafolo endorsed dunleavy's reporting saying he heard the same).
Mueller: Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs are in this situation, and how to manage it
As far as I'm concerned you don't turn down multiple offers that are in line with the market and then cry about being disrespected.
As far as I'm concerned you don't turn down multiple offers that are in line with the market and then cry about being disrespected.
both sides had a right to the decisions they made.
it's possible to think that neither side reached their decision out of "disrespect" or "greed" or "stubbornness". it's possible to disagree with decisions without implying malice in them.
unreal in its magnitude to not get done. Again: in addition to or because of SB's agents, I think there's a grudge. Coming to the off-season Schoen knew he was going to be in a bind because of DJ and SB negotiations or tags, and by most accounts he made a very generous offer to SB at the bye and at season's end, neither of which SB's camp accepted. That was a mistake in their judgment of the RB market. But I think it also showed Schoen that SB camp was not going to do him any favors in resolving the upcoming squeeze. I think that stuck and still sticks in his craw and he was done doing favors.
now that we have the details of the offer in-season, i dont think most would call it generous. it was 19.5m guaranteed. here's how randy mueller described that today:
The only common thread is the dynamics of the franchise tag. Tag numbers are derived from prior year salaries, and the average of the top five at the position in question determines the value. This year’s number for running backs is $10.1 million. If either player received the tag again next season, that comes with a required 120 percent increase that would bump them up to $12.1 million. So any realistic negotiation on a multi-year deal has to start with a minimum of $22 million guaranteed.
Mueller: Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs are in this situation, and how to manage it
I get the deal has to start at $22M logic to some extent. The big assumption with that premise is that the player will stay healthy enough to get franchised again the next season. Schoen and the GM’s for Dallas (w/ Pollard) and Las Vegas (w/ Jacobs) must not be confident that Barkley/Pollard/Jacobs can stay healthy for two full seasons and/or maintain a high level of play during that two year stretch. Otherwise it would make total sense to start at $22M guaranteed.
Mueller: Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs are in this situation, and how to manage it
I get the deal has to start at $22M logic to some extent. The big assumption with that premise is that the player will stay healthy enough to get franchised again the next season. Schoen and the GM’s for Dallas (w/ Pollard) and Las Vegas (w/ Jacobs) must not be confident that Barkley/Pollard/Jacobs can stay healthy for two full seasons and/or maintain a high level of play during that two year stretch. Otherwise it would make total sense to start at $22M guaranteed.
in a lot of ways that is the bet - risk 12m hoping the player stays healthy or dont.
which is why it's a non starter for the players if teams low ball them under that number because the team is specifically saying "i want to be able to dump you cheaper if you get hurt".
there is no right answer bc none of us have a crystal ball on the players health. i think the slight extra risk on the giants end was worth resolving this distraction and getting the 3rd year option. 1-2m wasnt impacting their future in any meaningful way. darnay holmes may not even make the roster, if you cut him tomorrow you save 3m.
unreal in its magnitude to not get done. Again: in addition to or because of SB's agents, I think there's a grudge. Coming to the off-season Schoen knew he was going to be in a bind because of DJ and SB negotiations or tags, and by most accounts he made a very generous offer to SB at the bye and at season's end, neither of which SB's camp accepted. That was a mistake in their judgment of the RB market. But I think it also showed Schoen that SB camp was not going to do him any favors in resolving the upcoming squeeze. I think that stuck and still sticks in his craw and he was done doing favors.
now that we have the details of the offer in-season, i dont think most would call it generous. it was 19.5m guaranteed. here's how randy mueller described that today:
The only common thread is the dynamics of the franchise tag. Tag numbers are derived from prior year salaries, and the average of the top five at the position in question determines the value. This year’s number for running backs is $10.1 million. If either player received the tag again next season, that comes with a required 120 percent increase that would bump them up to $12.1 million. So any realistic negotiation on a multi-year deal has to start with a minimum of $22 million guaranteed.
Mueller: Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs are in this situation, and how to manage it
I get the deal has to start at $22M logic to some extent. The big assumption with that premise is that the player will stay healthy enough to get franchised again the next season. Schoen and the GM’s for Dallas (w/ Pollard) and Las Vegas (w/ Jacobs) must not be confident that Barkley/Pollard/Jacobs can stay healthy for two full seasons and/or maintain a high level of play during that two year stretch. Otherwise it would make total sense to start at $22M guaranteed.
The $22 million minimum guarantee is only logic pushed by agents. In fact if Barkley got $19.5M guaranteed and played two years for the Giants he'd make that $19.5M plus his salary for 2024, most likely pushing him well pat $22M. If the Giants cut him before 2024 he gets the $19.5M PLUS whatever he gets in a contracts from another team, again pushing him well past $22M. Does anyone think if he has even a decent year he won't get at least $10M guaranteed as a free agent?
The only way he doesn't get more than the $22M for two years if he has a career ending injury. And like it or not he has missed a shade over 20 percent of the games he has been eligible for. Anyone, except agents, would understand why that worries the Giants and made them hesitant to guarantee more.
By all accounts, the giants upped their offer and Barkley refused. In the end, the difference may have been less than 2 million, but how much in totality would the giants have to go up from their number? 5 million? 4 million? And why offer more if Barkley isn't coming down off his number?
Garafolo reported less than $2M. If that's what it took to avoid this circus I would have personally paid it. $1.5M isn't going to change anything.
By all accounts, the giants upped their offer and Barkley refused. In the end, the difference may have been less than 2 million, but how much in totality would the giants have to go up from their number? 5 million? 4 million? And why offer more if Barkley isn't coming down off his number?
Dunleavy reported the number was between 1-2m. not 4, not 5, between 1 and 2m.
He reported the giants initial offer was 39m with 19m guaranteed and their second "upped" offer at 22m guaranteed but lowered to 33m total. It was implied barkley's wanted closer to the 22m gtd with the 39m overall. Garafolo said he heard the same and said they were so close it was staggering they didnt get it done.
what are the "by all accounts" you're referencing?
I think the bet is on the coaches.
Again, the Giants upped their amount.
Don't act like Saquon is a victim here. He turned down a very lucrative contract.
Garafolo said the same - to not get it done over ~$1.5M seems ridiculous.
This was lining up to be the best Giants season in a long time, and a locked-in Barkley was a big part of that. To instead create this black cloud heading into camp is worth $1.5M to avoid. IMO. Particularly for a guy like Barkley who is getting screwed by the overall RB market. He's an easy guy to make an exception for given his popularity.
Is creating this situation with one of your best players worth $1.5M?
I don’t believe this wasn’t settled over $1.5 million. There’s more to it than that. I think Barkley has a shitty agent that grossly miscalculated his value. He has not lived up to what you would expect to see from a #2 overall pick and has had a hard time staying on the field. You don’t overpay players like that.
Remember, when CMC got paid he had hardly missed any games in his career and was putting up ridiculous numbers. He basically was the Panthers offense. It was after the big contract that he started getting hurt. Barkley has already missed significant time in his first 5 years, 28% of games plus many others where he was not 100% while recovering from the injuries that caused the missed games.
Schoen is building a foundation. A big part of that foundation is Andrew Thomas, who is going to be one of those Brinks truck level signings. Overpaying an oft injured back is not the way to build a winner in todays NFL.
Those numbers were all within $1 million to $2 million on both ends of Barkley’s reduced asking price.
Either way, the numbers were close enough that common ground seems easy to find with incentives over the first two years, but both sides felt that they had budged as much as they could.
Barkley, 26, previously turned down a contract worth $13 million per year with $19.5 million guaranteed, sources said, because he is guaranteed $22.2 million if he plays on back-to-back tags in 2023 and 2024.
Multiple independent agents described $19.5 million as a non-starter.
first offer 39m, 3 years, 19.5m gtd
final offer 33m, 3 years, 22.5m gtd
======(-6m)======(+3m)
final offer -3m overall, but within 1-2m guaranteed and by aav of what barkley was looking for.
barkley is not a victim any more than he's "greedquan", which seems to be closer to the majority opinion.
he did 1 big thing far less comically stupid, which is that he stuck to the guy he trusted and hired daboll.
without schoen the business as usual decision would have been flores, graham probably remains as DC, the OC would have been god knows who since flores went through them like toilet paper in miami and they would have probably lost 10+ games last year even if we ran the experiment with the exact same roster.
the almost scarier thought is how things many have played out differently if patrick graham decided to stay. wink probably won them 2 or 3 games (gb and balt games turned on blitzes getting home probably others im not remembering).
Not only did they up their offer, they offered an above market contract prior to the draft.
The the main thing that gets lost in this situation. Setting a precedent. The Giants offers above market contracts to Love and Barkely. Both turned down the offers, and when the market exposed themselves they ran back to the Giants expecting more.
You can not set a precedent of players doing this to the Giants every year only to watch the Giants cave at the last second. We need plasters to understand a fair offer needs to be accepted when available.
the Giants should have caved to Saquon's demands and not Saquon caving to the Giants'?
As far as I'm concerned you don't turn down multiple offers that are in line with the market and then cry about being disrespected.
I have read more than one article that referenced Saquon being "disrespected" by the Giants' offer.
Good times will follow with how quickly and well JS can address this long standing issue.
Very solid job but some warning signs moving forward that I would like to see play out more.
As long as the initial offer is seen as fair by the other players - then it paves the way to fast and easy negotiations moving forward. The players and their agents are learning.
As long as the initial offer is seen as fair by the other players - then it paves the way to fast and easy negotiations moving forward. The players and their agents are learning.
The only player reactions I’ve seen were supporting Saquon.
And the hope is that this negotiation makes all the future ones easier. A “fair” offer is made and you take it or take your chances.
As long as the initial offer is seen as fair by the other players - then it paves the way to fast and easy negotiations moving forward. The players and their agents are learning.
The only player reactions I’ve seen were supporting Saquon.
Shocking.
Of course they are. He was angling for more money, which all players want.
But the proof will be in terms of negotiating and which deals players end up signing which deals. That’s where the real learning is.
Its possible they want to go RB by committee, they relied heavily on Barkley last year because they had to and he had a great year but i think Daboll wants a more wide open, versatile offense
its hard to get to the conclusion they dont want to when they have offered him mutli-year deals since november. he could have said yes to them so if they didnt want to i dont think theyd have offered.
i think it's fair to say they only offered team friendly deals - which is where the 1.5m imo is nothing because against the bigger picture of where the cap is now, 1.5m is pretty close to nothing. we are paying tyrod taylor 1.5m next year even though he wont be on the roster. leonard williams and andre miller count $900k on injured reserve right now as minimum players who had a .0001% chance of ever stepping on the field in regular season games. they carried over 2.1m of ashawn robinson to next year with a void year.
All he can do is - not play - which involves a high degree of self-immolation.
Giants can prepare as if he is not on the team until he demonstrates he is on the team. The net cost to the org is the equivalent of the 53rd roster spot.
I believe SB is objectively characterized by D/S as "like to have" as opposed to "must have."
not playing isn't all he can do, if he plays like last year he'll get himself tagged again and the price of his next deal rises. a good year and 8 months from now he's guaranteed himself the amount he was asking for and he's entirely in control of his own destiny to do that. if he doesnt get to the open market which is what he'd certainly prefer.
what part of his value possibly rising next year, costing the giants more money than he was looking for now did you not understand?
Organization will have a better idea about Gray, dark horses etc, and can approach the draft and veteran FA with a view to moving on.
Its possible they want to go RB by committee, they relied heavily on Barkley last year because they had to and he had a great year but i think Daboll wants a more wide open, versatile offense
Problem is - if that's how they felt - they wouldn't've offered him a longterm contract in the first place. That's what makes this so odd - they clearly wanted him back on a multiyear deal, but wouldn't cave for under $2M to avoid this distraction in a promising year.
It would be open season for every agent in the league, knowing the Giants would just cave the last second to save face.
Everyone keeps saying Schoen upped the offer, but that's only partially true. Schoen upped the guaranteed money, but he lowered the overall money.
Some people seem to act like the overall money isn't important. But it appears it's the difference in the overall money, between the first offer and the last one, that ended up killing the deal.
If Schoen had left the overall money the same, when he increased the guaranteed, we probably have a deal. (I understand some are happy we don't)
Organization will have a better idea about Gray, dark horses etc, and can approach the draft and veteran FA with a view to moving on.
you realize if they tag barkley they will have given him the amount of guaranteed money he wanted, and he's got a lot more leverage since he's 1 year closer to UFA?
if they end up tagging barkley again they will have bought 2 years for the price of 3.
So, until proven otherwise, he deserves some serious benefit of the doubt on these higher profile moves. And this is coming from someone who was ready to move on from Jones despite his good year in 2023.
"is for SB to play on the TAG," did you not understand?
what part of his value possibly rising next year, costing the giants more money than he was looking for now did you not understand?
So, until proven otherwise, he deserves some serious benefit of the doubt on these higher profile moves. And this is coming from someone who was ready to move on from Jones despite his good year in 2023.
He also came in and managed the Jones situation well. Did not immediately give him an extension until he and Dabs had a chance to work with him personally. Then, locked him into a long term contract that will look like a bargain in two years.
So, until proven otherwise, he deserves some serious benefit of the doubt on these higher profile moves. And this is coming from someone who was ready to move on from Jones despite his good year in 2023.
Another under the radar move is the slow, but deliberate changing of the scouting/personnel department. They were previously awful across the board at evaluating talent at the college, pro, and team level. They seem to have significantly improved in all areas and especially at addressing areas previously big weaknesses in their work.
taking over for a GM who cratered the team. Yet, he somehow cobbled together one of the poorest rosters I've seen - on paper - in a longtime and made the playoffs. Which is also a testament to Schoen hiring what looks like a terrific HC.
So, until proven otherwise, he deserves some serious benefit of the doubt on these higher profile moves. And this is coming from someone who was ready to move on from Jones despite his good year in 2023.
He also came in and managed the Jones situation well. Did not immediately give him an extension until he and Dabs had a chance to work with him personally. Then, locked him into a long term contract that will look like a bargain in two years.
The Jones contract is good because there is an early escape hatch, too, if Jones can't build on last year. So, that is nice work by Schoen.
(Now, it's up to Jones to deliver because he seems in very good hands with Daboll/Kafka.)
1) Total Value
2) Nature of Guarantees
3) Timing of Guarantees
I don't think it's safe to assume (unless I missed it?) the guaranteed numbers were all fully guaranteed at signing, nor that all the guarantees were to paid on years one and two.
If some of those guarantees were attached to year 3 and/or didn't convey until year 3, that's a very different scenario for Team Barkley.
(Now, it's up to Jones to deliver because he seems in very good hands with Daboll/Kafka.)
Based upon what we got from Jones last year, he did deliver. His first year in yet another offense with another new group of coaches. Nobody to throw to and we got to the playoffs. He was excellent vs the Vikings in the 1st round, and won his first playoff game.
Lets see him improve upon that moving forward.
It doesn't make sense that under 2 million prevented a deal, when Schoen made multiple offers (multi year) previously.
The Viking playoff game gave us a glimpse of what kind of offense they want to run here. The offense ran through Jones, not Barkley.
I suspect their preference is to run "RB by committee", like they do in Buffalo.
What doesn't fit into that, is the multi year offers they gave Barkley earlier.
The only thing I can think of, is once they got Jones under contract, Barkley became almost a luxery, not a necessity.
They made a "fair" offer, that works for the team, and tried to get close to what Team Barkley was asking for, but JS went as far as he would.
Barkley wouldn't meet Joe's offer, and Schoen was NOT going to make an emotional decision, regardless of the player, and go up to Barkley's $ level (we don't KNOW if was less than 2 million even if that's what was reported.)
"is for SB to play on the TAG," did you not understand?
what part of his value possibly rising next year, costing the giants more money than he was looking for now did you not understand?
But, they can simply offer the tag again.
and if he gets tagged at $12m, adding the 2 tags (10m+12m) = what?
what's the maximum reported guaranteed $ barkley was offered?
and how many years of his career did that offer control?
"is for SB to play on the TAG," did you not understand?
what part of his value possibly rising next year, costing the giants more money than he was looking for now did you not understand?
But, they can simply offer the tag again.
and if he gets tagged at $12m, adding the 2 tags (10m+12m) = what?
what's the maximum reported guaranteed $ barkley was offered?
and how many years of his career did that offer control?
By your logic Barkley should be more than happy to play on the tag twice then. He’d be potentially getting more guaranteed than what he could get by signing an extension. Alas, there’s a reason players want to sign extensions. It gives them much more security than going year by year, right? Does he want the security or the most money? Oh, right. He wants both! And I want Kate Beckinsale
"is for SB to play on the TAG," did you not understand?
what part of his value possibly rising next year, costing the giants more money than he was looking for now did you not understand?
But, they can simply offer the tag again.
and if he gets tagged at $12m, adding the 2 tags (10m+12m) = what?
what's the maximum reported guaranteed $ barkley was offered?
and how many years of his career did that offer control?
By your logic Barkley should be more than happy to play on the tag twice then. He’d be potentially getting more guaranteed than what he could get by signing an extension. Alas, there’s a reason players want to sign extensions. It gives them much more security than going year by year, right? Does he want the security or the most money? Oh, right. He wants both! And I want Kate Beckinsale
he wont be happy on a 2nd tag because generally no players are happy on a second tag. it almost never happens that they play out the 2nd tag because the relationship is usually poisoned by then. but yes, he would still have gotten himself the full amount guaranteed he passed on and be in a better position to make more than he would have in the nyg offers by hitting ufa a year earlier. which is why he passed.
you want to make this an emotional thing like barkley is taking some uniquely greedy or risky stance, but what he's looking for is the exact same formula as most extensions off franchise tags. engram's deal before the deadline included - he got a higher aav than tag by 2m and almost the exact amount of 2 tags in guaranteed money.
"is for SB to play on the TAG," did you not understand?
what part of his value possibly rising next year, costing the giants more money than he was looking for now did you not understand?
But, they can simply offer the tag again.
and if he gets tagged at $12m, adding the 2 tags (10m+12m) = what?
what's the maximum reported guaranteed $ barkley was offered?
and how many years of his career did that offer control?
By your logic Barkley should be more than happy to play on the tag twice then. He’d be potentially getting more guaranteed than what he could get by signing an extension. Alas, there’s a reason players want to sign extensions. It gives them much more security than going year by year, right? Does he want the security or the most money? Oh, right. He wants both! And I want Kate Beckinsale
he wont be happy on a 2nd tag because generally no players are happy on a second tag. it almost never happens that they play out the 2nd tag because the relationship is usually poisoned by then. but yes, he would still have gotten himself the full amount guaranteed he passed on and be in a better position to make more than he would have in the nyg offers by hitting ufa a year earlier. which is why he passed.
you want to make this an emotional thing like barkley is taking some uniquely greedy or risky stance, but what he's looking for is the exact same formula as most extensions off franchise tags. engram's deal before the deadline included - he got a higher aav than tag by 2m and almost the exact amount of 2 tags in guaranteed money.
I dont blame Saquon...he is not greedy.
However,his handling of the situation,and making public statements about his leverage etc have made me feel that rescinding the tag and simply cutting bait is best for all.
Schoen was neutral about a deal and is perfectly happy to franchise SB for the 2 years,I don't think he imagined things would be aired publicly like they have been.
The zoom call Saquon and the other 7 RBs had will only foment SB's anger and I fear things will continue to devolve
I really like Saquon and fear we will not be a playoff team this year if he is gone,but I also fear what will happen if he shows up week 1 with no practice time under his belt..
True. The bye week was the time for Saquon to sign. He still thinks he's big man on campus, when in fact, he is not. Schoen's got beef with Saquon's agent, Kim Miale.