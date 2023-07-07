The Athletic - 3 things we’ve learned about Joe Schoen

A shrewd sense of value:



[quote]With Barkley, Schoen went so far as to pull an offer on the table before applying the franchise tag to the star running back. The Athletic’s Randy Mueller, a former general manager of the Saints and Dolphins, believed that pulling Barkley’s offer could have been about setting a precedent in negotiations.



“He’s trying to set deadlines. He’s trying to create urgency and trying to have repercussions,” Mueller said. “At the end of the day, Joe has to have some teeth in why he pulled the offer.”