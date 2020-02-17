Fill in the Blank: Giants Go to Playoffs If ...

In all seriousness, if OL-Neal especially-goes up a level. Waller stays healthy. DJ continues to improve.
On defense, Thibs & Azzez stay healthy and reach their potential.
Gun to head, I don’t think we make the playoffs. Tough schedule, we won’t be sneaking up on teams. I think we will be a more talented team this fall than in ‘22. But I think we take a step back before taking multiple steps forward in ‘24. Very similar to Beane & McDermott in Buffalo.
But the blank space would have to be pretty big. This not like when the Bucs beat the Chiefs in the SB taking advantage of KC's lame OL. There is not a single thing....well there is, if Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts both get hurt for the years, the Giants have the inside track on the division.
But the Giants are rightfully saddled with a ton of question marks heading into this season. Saying if one or two happen does not equal playoffs.
I'm kind of assuming Neal will improve (I know what happens when you assume, but he's got the coaching, athletic ability, desire and work ethic..) and though JMS will struggle at times, the overall OL is going to become good enough and eventually above avg (and who knows someday..).
Injuries to certain players are what could keep us out of playoffs.
season ending injuries to certain players. I hate to even talk about it, but I think that's what could derail us.
I agree with this. If we stay relatively healthy, especially on the OL (Finally!!) we will make the playoffs and push for the division title.
"I am raising the stakes right now, If this is a poker game, I am shoving my chips right in the middle of the table. Anybody who wants out, can get out, This team is going to the playoffs, OK? This team is going to the playoffs.
And DJ keeps his turnovers low and continues his progression from last year. The other key components will he the play if Evan Neal and the offensive line. If they can be solid, our offense should be fine with DJ, SB, DW and our deep receiver unit. Also we need the pass rush to take shape, so looking for a huge year for Thibs.
30 passing TDs has got to be the most overrated metric or stat
Jones threw HALF that last season and we made the playoffs. He could throw 30 in 23 and the Giants could easily lose 9 games.
Eli threw 30+ TDs in back to back seasons. The Giants won a combined 12 games both seasons.
What if Jones runs for 800 yards and 10 rushing TDs? Throws another 18 TDs and turns the ball over under 8 total times.
Last year was a down year for PPG and passing in the league (I think since 2011). Yet, every QB with 30+ QBs made the playoffs - 4 for 4. If you add in 29 TDs, 5 out of 6 QBs made the playoffs. Goff and Detroit were the only team who missed out. But they were a surprise team.
In 2021, 7 out of 9 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs.
In 2020, 7 out of 9 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs.
In 2019, 2 out of 4 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs.
In 2018, 7 out of 9 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs. (Brady had 29 for the Pats, who made it.)
So, over the last five years, 27 out of 35 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs. That's 77%.
Maybe it's me, but that seems like a meaningful metric.
Important positions have to bring it versus stiffer competition compared to last year.
A big challenge ahead.
I love Waller's YAC ability. He's probably the most exciting element to the season.
Maybe just quarterback ... [runs and hides :]
But the Giants are rightfully saddled with a ton of question marks heading into this season. Saying if one or two happen does not equal playoffs.
Agreed. He's now paid to be main cog of this offense.
Time to challenge for the best QB in the NFC and put up much bigger numbers with the players Schoen has added...
This is the answer. I will add that they have to start beating Dallas and Philly. They need to at least split with both.
This. Much harder schedule and highly improbable they have the same record in one score games. So the only solution to mitigate that is a massive increase in offensive production.
I agree with this. If we stay relatively healthy, especially on the OL (Finally!!) we will make the playoffs and push for the division title.
This. Much harder schedule and highly improbable they have the same record in one score games. So the only solution to mitigate that is a massive increase in offensive production.
Yeah I read on Football Outsiders Giants had 8 1-score games. I didn't realize that.
Would you rather have two Pro Bowl OT's or two Pro Bowl WR's? Call me crazy but methinks the former!
rather than going back to the win at all costs attitude that the Giants have followed for as long as I've been a fan.
I get eight games as "should wins", being conservative and conceding sweeps to Dallas and Philly.
W's: WASx2,@AZ,SEA,@LV,NE,GB,LAR
Win those eight and find two more to get to 10-7. Very plausible. Jets game will be big.
The Vegas line indicates the betting world is not sold on Daniel Jones.
oddshark - ( New Window )
Honorable mention to:
-we get through the year relatively healthy where no position is decimated
-Hyatt turns out to be Odell 2.0 minus the diva attitude
Seriously - is there one position group that is not better than last season, except RB?
100% agree. We're going to the playoffs....
Stop the run and the pass rush will take care of everything else.
- Jim Fassel
