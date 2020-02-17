for display only
Fill in the Blank: Giants Go to Playoffs If ...

christian : 7/23/2023 6:11 pm
The Giants will go the playoffs if ... Evan Neal has a strong year.

What do you got?
DJ and Hyatt become a deadly tandem  
SteelGiant : 7/23/2023 6:14 pm : link
.
they win  
pjcas18 : 7/23/2023 6:14 pm : link
10 games
They  
NYG123 : 7/23/2023 6:26 pm : link
Are a top 7 team record wise in the nfc.
I opened the thread to say exactly what you said.  
mfjmfj : 7/23/2023 6:26 pm : link
Apparently we think very much alike. You should be afraid.
Jones, Neal and Thibodeaux  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/23/2023 6:27 pm : link
have an excellent season.

Important positions have to bring it versus stiffer competition compared to last year.

A big challenge ahead.

If the OL  
Bill in UT : 7/23/2023 6:28 pm : link
becomes above-average
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/23/2023 6:29 pm : link
...  
christian : 7/23/2023 6:43 pm : link
Evan Neal develops and  
GoDeep13 : 7/23/2023 6:45 pm : link
Darren Waller lives up to the hype.
RE: Evan Neal develops and  
christian : 7/23/2023 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16155789 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Darren Waller lives up to the hype.


I love Waller's YAC ability. He's probably the most exciting element to the season.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/23/2023 6:56 pm : link
In all seriousness, if OL-Neal especially-goes up a level. Waller stays healthy. DJ continues to improve.

On defense, Thibs & Azzez stay healthy and reach their potential.

Gun to head, I don’t think we make the playoffs. Tough schedule, we won’t be sneaking up on teams. I think we will be a more talented team this fall than in ‘22. But I think we take a step back before taking multiple steps forward in ‘24. Very similar to Beane & McDermott in Buffalo.
Giants Go to Playoffs If ...  
David B. : 7/23/2023 6:57 pm : link
They swap rosters with the Chiefs.
If…..  
OBJRoyal : 7/23/2023 7:00 pm : link
‘Quan leads the team to the playoffs
They stay  
PEEJ : 7/23/2023 7:05 pm : link
healthy
RE: Giants Go to Playoffs If ...  
christian : 7/23/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16155794 David B. said:
Quote:
They swap rosters with the Chiefs.


Maybe just quarterback ... [runs and hides :]
Key players stay healthy (duh),  
BigBlueNH : 7/23/2023 7:10 pm : link
but on top of that, Neal improves and JMS solidifies Center.
If Jones takes  
Dave on the UWS : 7/23/2023 7:16 pm : link
the next step. It begins and ends there!
They went to the playoffs last year  
pjcas18 : 7/23/2023 7:16 pm : link
and obviously different schedule, but they didn't really lose any key players (except possibly Barkley for some period of time) so playoffs should be the low bar, not a purely aspirational goal.
Not to be a shit,  
TrevorC : 7/23/2023 7:17 pm : link
But the blank space would have to be pretty big. This not like when the Bucs beat the Chiefs in the SB taking advantage of KC's lame OL. There is not a single thing....well there is, if Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts both get hurt for the years, the Giants have the inside track on the division.

But the Giants are rightfully saddled with a ton of question marks heading into this season. Saying if one or two happen does not equal playoffs.
if we have a 1,000 runner and a....  
BCD : 7/23/2023 7:28 pm : link
700 yard guy.......running game is key and am not asking much!!!!
RE: If Jones takes  
bw in dc : 7/23/2023 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16155808 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
the next step. It begins and ends there!


Agreed. He's now paid to be main cog of this offense.

Time to challenge for the best QB in the NFC and put up much bigger numbers with the players Schoen has added...
They go to playoff's of they finally get over being intimiated by the  
Jack Stroud : 7/23/2023 8:06 pm : link
cowturds and they don't have dumb plays against the green slime!
Daniel Jones throws at least 30 TD’s  
Sean : 7/23/2023 8:12 pm : link
.
if they don't have  
Dr. D : 7/23/2023 8:26 pm : link
season ending injuries to certain players. I hate to even talk about it, but I think that's what could derail us.

I'm kind of assuming Neal will improve (I know what happens when you assume, but he's got the coaching, athletic ability, desire and work ethic..) and though JMS will struggle at times, the overall OL is going to become good enough and eventually above avg (and who knows someday..).

Injuries to certain players are what could keep us out of playoffs.
RE: If Jones takes  
NYG07 : 7/23/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16155808 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
the next step. It begins and ends there!


This is the answer. I will add that they have to start beating Dallas and Philly. They need to at least split with both.
RE: Daniel Jones throws at least 30 TD’s  
BH28 : 7/23/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16155842 Sean said:
Quote:
.


This. Much harder schedule and highly improbable they have the same record in one score games. So the only solution to mitigate that is a massive increase in offensive production.
RE: if they don't have  
Johnny5 : 7/23/2023 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16155859 Dr. D said:
Quote:
season ending injuries to certain players. I hate to even talk about it, but I think that's what could derail us.

I'm kind of assuming Neal will improve (I know what happens when you assume, but he's got the coaching, athletic ability, desire and work ethic..) and though JMS will struggle at times, the overall OL is going to become good enough and eventually above avg (and who knows someday..).

Injuries to certain players are what could keep us out of playoffs.

I agree with this. If we stay relatively healthy, especially on the OL (Finally!!) we will make the playoffs and push for the division title.
If the giants defense is “good”’all year long  
djm : 7/23/2023 8:56 pm : link
And I think it can be.
If we win opening night vs the Cowbys  
PatersonPlank : 7/23/2023 9:09 pm : link
.
Adore Jackson doesn’t return punts  
Ben in Tampa : 7/23/2023 9:34 pm : link
.
…if  
Joe Beckwith : 7/23/2023 10:07 pm : link
there are generally minor injuries to starters.
They split games with Philly and Dallas.  
thefan : 7/23/2023 10:10 pm : link
Can't keep being their bitch.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones throws at least 30 TD’s  
christian : 7/23/2023 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16155871 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 16155842 Sean said:


Quote:


.



This. Much harder schedule and highly improbable they have the same record in one score games. So the only solution to mitigate that is a massive increase in offensive production.


Yeah I read on Football Outsiders Giants had 8 1-score games. I didn't realize that.
The DJ 30 TD thing was what I was going to say too  
moespree : 7/23/2023 10:14 pm : link
That's been a pretty good metric for playoff teams the last decade.
We do need to have a healthy Saquon  
AROCK1000 : 7/23/2023 10:34 pm : link
who actually plays and performs like he has in the past
if...  
thrunthrublue : 7/23/2023 10:43 pm : link
they go undefeated.
RE: I opened the thread to say exactly what you said.  
Milton : 7/23/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16155781 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
Apparently we think very much alike. You should be afraid.
+1

Would you rather have two Pro Bowl OT's or two Pro Bowl WR's? Call me crazy but methinks the former!
Going to the playoff is not as important as staying true  
Marty in Albany : 7/23/2023 11:30 pm : link
to their concept of team building and improving depth,
rather than going back to the win at all costs attitude that the Giants have followed for as long as I've been a fan.
RE: Going to the playoff is not as important as staying true  
Milton : 7/23/2023 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16155957 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
to their concept of team building and improving depth,
rather than going back to the win at all costs attitude that the Giants have followed for as long as I've been a fan.
Hard to win the Super Bowl without going to the playoffs. We're about to start training camp, not free agency, so I'm not sure what you're guarding against.
If Evan Neal…  
Chris in Philly : 7/23/2023 11:43 pm : link
makes the same jump AT did.
Vegas has NYG over-under at 7.5  
shyster : 12:36 am : link
Which surprises me somewhat.

I get eight games as "should wins", being conservative and conceding sweeps to Dallas and Philly.

W's: WASx2,@AZ,SEA,@LV,NE,GB,LAR

Win those eight and find two more to get to 10-7. Very plausible. Jets game will be big.

The Vegas line indicates the betting world is not sold on Daniel Jones.




oddshark - ( New Window )
Giants Go to Playoffs If.....  
DG_89 : 4:32 am : link
all our acquisitions come as advertised. That includes the 1 year stop gap guys.

Honorable mention to:

-we get through the year relatively healthy where no position is decimated

-Hyatt turns out to be Odell 2.0 minus the diva attitude
They make the playoffs if  
section125 : 4:33 am : link
Jones plays like he did vs the Vikings for a majority of the games - because the rest of the team will be better than last season.

Seriously - is there one position group that is not better than last season, except RB?

RE: They went to the playoffs last year  
Wildcardgiants : 8:04 am : link
In comment 16155809 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and obviously different schedule, but they didn't really lose any key players (except possibly Barkley for some period of time) so playoffs should be the low bar, not a purely aspirational goal.


100% agree. We're going to the playoffs....
I agree with Evan Neal.  
barens : 8:12 am : link
Last year, they had to alter their offense because he couldn't maintain his pass blocks. If Neal gets better, that makes the offense more unpredictable and confident, and more down the field shots.
Giants go to the playoffs if the run defense is  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:47 am : link
better than 27th this year. Offense will be good, they need to stop the Eagles and Cowboys from using the run to open up their playbook.

Stop the run and the pass rush will take care of everything else.
If this is a poker game...  
KingBlue : 12:24 pm : link
"I am raising the stakes right now, If this is a poker game, I am shoving my chips right in the middle of the table. Anybody who wants out, can get out, This team is going to the playoffs, OK? This team is going to the playoffs.

- Jim Fassel
Saquan plays  
crisg723 : 2:15 pm : link
And DJ keeps his turnovers low and continues his progression from last year. The other key components will he the play if Evan Neal and the offensive line. If they can be solid, our offense should be fine with DJ, SB, DW and our deep receiver unit. Also we need the pass rush to take shape, so looking for a huge year for Thibs.
30 passing TDs has got to be the most overrated metric or stat  
djm : 4:40 pm : link
in BBI history.

Jones threw HALF that last season and we made the playoffs. He could throw 30 in 23 and the Giants could easily lose 9 games.

Eli threw 30+ TDs in back to back seasons. The Giants won a combined 12 games both seasons.

What if Jones runs for 800 yards and 10 rushing TDs? Throws another 18 TDs and turns the ball over under 8 total times.
RE: 30 passing TDs has got to be the most overrated metric or stat  
bw in dc : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16156376 djm said:
Quote:
in BBI history.

Jones threw HALF that last season and we made the playoffs. He could throw 30 in 23 and the Giants could easily lose 9 games.

Eli threw 30+ TDs in back to back seasons. The Giants won a combined 12 games both seasons.

What if Jones runs for 800 yards and 10 rushing TDs? Throws another 18 TDs and turns the ball over under 8 total times.


Last year was a down year for PPG and passing in the league (I think since 2011). Yet, every QB with 30+ QBs made the playoffs - 4 for 4. If you add in 29 TDs, 5 out of 6 QBs made the playoffs. Goff and Detroit were the only team who missed out. But they were a surprise team.

In 2021, 7 out of 9 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs.

In 2020, 7 out of 9 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs.

In 2019, 2 out of 4 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs.

In 2018, 7 out of 9 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs. (Brady had 29 for the Pats, who made it.)

So, over the last five years, 27 out of 35 QBs with 30+ TDs made the playoffs. That's 77%.

Maybe it's me, but that seems like a meaningful metric.
