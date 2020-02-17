How Do You Feel Things Worked Out with L. Williams ?

Giants and Team Williams couldn't come to terms after year 5, and he's tagged for year 6. He has a career year, and signs a 3-year agreement that puts hims near the top of the comp band for his position.
Do you think it worked out for Williams? The Giants? Is this a template for Barkley?
I do think the trade influenced how the Giants handled Williams, but it may not be what you're looking for in this case.
But it's because of the tag. The Giants got no "benefit" of that $15.3M guaranteed and now have a $32M 2023 cap number.
You could argue, in some ways, Williams may have caused Barkley.
Unless you believe even if the Giants were flush with cap room they'd still haggle over a couple million to Barkley.
A team mathematically out of the playoffs, who trades for a player in the last year of his deal , without a plan to sign him immediately long term - was very weird
Giants have been on the wrong end of his contract ever since
But paired with Dex Lawrence that is a pretty solid Interior DL - add Nacho and A'Shawn and I do not think the Giants surender 5.2 yards per carry or even 4.2 y/c.
Overall, probably a slight loss for the Giants despite how well LW has played.
Not sure he's got many contemporaries who will be able to boast the same without a track record of being named all-pro consistently or eve selected to the pro-bowl every year
For comparison, not quite the same role, but JJ Watt retired recently and has earned $129M.
I don't think Williams and Watt are the same caliber player even acknowledging the role/position difference.
Watt (again, just for comparison) had $52M in guarantees his entire career, and earned $129.7M
Williams has had (so far) $98M in guarantees and will have earned $99M after his contract is up.
Normally teams can leverage guaranteed $$$ to get more, even painlessly cuttable, years in a contract.
but because of how Williams was acquired, tagged and negotiated, the Giants did not get to do that.
Did it work out for Williams? Couldn't have been better
Did it work out for the Giants? No
And that doesn't mean Williams is a bad player. He's not.
You are correct that Watt ultimately is the better player - just a beast off the edge. However, you cannot just dismiss the position difference. One attacks the QB and the other holds the line and then gets after the QB - two completely different positions.
Watt was constantly injured and only recently has LW missed games.
Who would I rather have? JJ - more impactful player at a more impactful position.
But good point that JJ basically had to earn his $$, while Williams negotiated into his.
He is a team leader and class person, but I am not sure it's worth it the Giants to pay $32 million of the salary cap a team leader and class person.
In hindsight Williams will earn ~79M over 4 years, from 2020 - 2023 at about a 19.75 AAV.
What will Williams need to do this year for that to have been a good value?
Okay.
But we have to pay Dexter.
Only so much money there.
In hindsight it was a bad trade because the Giants were not 1 player away. We didn’t make the playoffs. He got paid a lot of money and was a good player but that money could have been used on multiple players. It hampered us for a while and even this year it’s a big chunk of money.
It doesn’t apply to Barkley at all. RBs shelf lives are generally much less than DTs. Williams was never injured and Barkley already has a major injury. The RB market is in decline so why should the Giants overpay?
I've got to believe he gets a 2 or 3 year extension that carries him to age 31 or 32. So maybe we revist how things have worked out then.
I also agree with Green Bay in never drafting WRs in the first round and CBs as well because of missed games.
re his contract, in the last 3 years Williams accounted for about $40m of the giants cap. a common suggestion had been that there were alternatives in UFA and in 2020 as it turns out for about the amount of the tag there were actually 2 well paid DTs who were comparable AND changed teams. Javon Hargrave ($39m over the last 3) and DJ Reader ($37m over the last 3). Reader is a nose tackle with 2 total sacks in the last 3 years so he's not the best comp.
Hargrave on the other hand is an almost perfect comp. Like Williams he made 1 pro bowl in the last 3 years with an 11 sack season (also his only double digit sack in his career). The number of games they played and their statistical production is very comparable. A year older Hargrave hit UFA again 1 year earlier in March and at age 30 just got an $84m deal with SF with $40m guaranteed. In total those 2 deals paid him 66m guaranteed over 7 years. Leonard Williams has received $61m guaranteed from the Giants for 4.5 years so depending on how far Hargrave gets into his 4 year deal with SF, that will probably end up being comparable guaranteed $ per season played. If they Eagles could go back in time id imagine they likely wish they'd have gotten a 4th year for hargrave even if it raised his overall aav. It's also possible (likely?) that Williams' has a rachel phelps style poster of hargrave on his wall hoping to do exactly what Hargrave did last year in Philly, because if he has another season like that he may end up with another $40m+ gtd/20m+ AAV multi-year contract (even if it's not with NYG). PFR doesn't let you compare splits of careers so this comparison includes PIT/NYJ stats with PHI/NYG but the trend was similarly comparable in the last 3 years.
if we're factoring it in the trade aspect is a difference but not as most would expect. Williams cost a 3rd, Hargrave cancelled out a 5th round comp pick. So 90ish picks apart probably.
even factoring in picks both of those 2020 additions for their respective teams would grade A or A+ based on how productive the players were over 3+ years. That's pretty uncommon with big $ veterans (and even more uncommon to do what Hargrave did getting another big deal after). If we could sign for 3+ years of top 5 production from Waller we would be foolish to not do it and even more foolish to think that's a middle of the road outcome.
But we traded a third round pick for a rental, and ended up paying him more than we would have had to if we had not traded for him. Epically stupid.
And for the record he is not getting paid $32MM this year. He is getting paid $18MM. The rest of the hit is money the Giants have chosen to move around that he earned in previous years.
His cap hit is $32 million. The cap number is more relevant than the actual cash he is being paid.
I can say, for my interests, his cash payment is irrelevant, they only number I care about is the cap hit because the cap number is the one that influences what other moves the team can make.
So, saying $32M is just the cap hit is a yeah no shit comment, but that is what is relevant.
I've got to believe he gets a 2 or 3 year extension that carries him to age 31 or 32. So maybe we revist how things have worked out then.
I’ve also thought and wanted them to extend him but I’m not sure that’s where they are headed. I guess we’ll see but probably not until after the season.
All that matters, atleast what people are pointing to....is his cap #.
Which is a shame because he has been a really good player for the Giants.
He was REALLY good that year the Eagles gave the division to Washington.
2. Ryan Tannehill $36.6M
3. Leonard Williams $32.2M
Yeah, this worked out great for the Giants.
What frustrates me is that he did hit at near the top of his range of outcomes with the IDL market accelerating and its still very close - so I think that tells you how bad the process was. If he didn't step up as a player, the trade would have been an abstract failure. He was very likely to hit the open market and even if he doesn't, ok you have a top 100 pick and can pay Dalvin Tomlinson half his salary while still developing BJ Hill. Just a totally off in terms of weighing all the variables and judging risk/reward + contingency plans. See ball get ball.
I can say, for my interests, his cash payment is irrelevant, they only number I care about is the cap hit because the cap number is the one that influences what other moves the team can make.
So, saying $32M is just the cap hit is a yeah no shit comment, but that is what is relevant.
My cash comment isn't about him getting paid -- it's more about that being the incremental cost this year for the Giants and the number they can actually do something about.
That's why I think it's more instructive to look at total comp over total years when assessing the value of a player.
The Giants could dramatically lower his cap hit this year by pushing the cap burden onto next year's void year, but I don't think that makes it a better contract. Same dollars paid for years of service.
I still wouldn't invest piles of resources into a 3-4 DE.
LW was going to paid by someone. I am glad it is the Giants. It worked out fo both sides
As much as I didn't like the journey (if you recall I thought Gettleman got played when he couldn't sign LW for a lower AAV after 2020) -- the dollars spent for the years of service will likely look good.
If things had gone the way I preferred, LW is an UFA this year. In that scenario I have no problem with them signing him for a 1/18M deal for 2023.
He's played well for us and given us what a very good and consistent player, but the contract is bad and we were not in a "need to buy" situation when we acquired him.
In short, if I could go back in time knowing what I know, I would not have made the trade again.
he's played in 43 of 48 games the last 3 years. his production (tackles, sacks, tfls, snaps) are each top 5 over that period of time at his position.
i kind of see his future 1 of 2 ways, value contracts that bake in his age like Calais Campbell his last few years. which would probably keep LW a NYG. or he plays really well and gets something closer to what hargrave got from SF from a team not the giants. yours is a middle ground that's possible but there's not much incentive for the nyg to go 1 year, may as well go multi-year to lower cap hits even if it guarantees a little more $ overall.
we are kind of in a pickle because the better he plays the less likely he comes back probably, so the ideal outcome is probably something similar to last year where he plays well but misses a month (so long as the team is good enough to continue winning enough without him).
Well said. Gettleman played checkers. Team Williams played chess. You really have to hand it to them. It was a virtuoso performance on how to bet on yourself and win big.
While LW has played well, he hasn't been dominant enough to justify the costs since his big reward. Basically, he's a very solid complimentary player.
At the end of the day, this is a classic case of a player getting paid for one great year.
That's the issue in the NFL. You have to pay for future production, not for services rendered. Past performance is not indicative of future results. I believe that's what too many of the BBI Romantics forget re: Barkley...
he ended up getting a 3 x 10m and i dont think he's as good of a player as williams, but regardless of whether or not they ended up extending him trading him so low was moronic.
the worst thing coaching staffs/fos can do is misevaluate their own players to that kind of degree. mistakes like that are a death rattle.
Giants fans have always complained that we had no talent on the roster. Then, we get a guy and nobody wants to pay him. It is as if we are somehow supposed to load our roster with talent at a discount everywhere.
At the time of the Williams signing, I think we also were getting RUN OVER by other teams in the run game. We needed to seriously solidify the middle.
That said.. we were getting run over last season too.
last year getting run over was more about having no depth. williams and lawrence played crazy snaps for DL. jelly, mondeaux, etc couldnt even give them 10 snaps per game and the linebacker level was close to non-existent.
your point about not wanting to pay people is dead on, it's weird because i feel like that's pretty exclusive to the NFL even though the NBA and NHL have caps too. and out of all the sports the NFL players are putting the most on the line to play.
They allowed 5.2 ypc, tied for 2nd worst in the league.
And they were 13th in the league in sacks (so top half but squarely middle of the pack).
How is that the best defensive line in the league?
What do they do that manifests itself as the best defensive line in the league?
Or maybe the DL is top heavy and paying Leonard Williams so much has forced them to make concessions and cut the budget in other areas on the defense and the team in general.
While LW has played well, he hasn't been dominant enough to justify the costs since his big reward. Basically, he's a very solid complimentary player.
if LW is a solid complimentary player, what do we call every other IDL in the nfl other than Donald and Chris Jones?
in terms of QB hits, sacks, tfls over the last 3 years im pretty sure williams is right up there with all the best of the rest. simmons, hargrave, payne, buckner, etc. and he's paid right in the middle of that group.
Stopping the run game also takes an NFL caliber MLB (which we haven't had), Edge guys who shut down the edge, and depth. One player Leo, or now Dex, is only one part of the equation. They can just double him or run away from him.
To the comments about Hill, I don't think the staff + Judge + Gettleman ever once considered they had 4 additional NFL starters in their rotation (Tomlinson, Hill, Lawrence, Johnson).
last year their depth was constrained by dead money from the prior regime. they didn't add a single defensive FA last year beyond 1 year deals (most if not all were league minimums i think and more than 1 starter was signed as a street FA or from a practice squad).
this year they are paying williams twice as much of the cap and even as they spent a lot of new $ on offense, they were still able to add a lot more depth around the DL, along with an actual living breathing veteran lb making more than the league minimum.
DE Jihad Ward (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,187,500)
NT Justin Ellis (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,272,500)
CB Maurice Canady (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,035,000)
CB Khalil Dorsey (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $825,000)
S Henry Black (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $895,000)
DE Jalyn Holmes (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,035,000)
CB Gavin Heslop (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $825,000)
DE Nick Williams (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.12 million)
S Andrew Adams (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.035 million)
LB Austin Calitro (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.035 million)
We also had terrible ILB, a major part of stopping the run, and we had rookies figuring out how to hold the edge (another major part of stopping the run). Its not just one or two guys in the middle, they can just double him or run away from him. As with anything else it takes more than one player. We have a solid inside wall now, another year under the belt of Thibs and Olujari, more depth behind Leo and Dex, and a solid MLB. Its not a coincidence these things were added during the off season.
Barkley doesn't compare. At the time, it was likely LW would be at high production level throughout an extended contract. SB, the RB trend says, will be in decline. RB, according to the NFL trend, is being devalued, and you can get by with an average one.
I think the axiom about the game being won in the trenches still applies today. A good OL can make an average RB better. LW is (part of) the defensive trench needed for the defensive engine to run. SB is not part of the trench, is likely to decline, and is easier to replace than LW. Thus, he doesn't not hold the leverage, and won't next year, either.
that was really what I was questioning.
it's ok to just say the poster was being massively homeric/hyperbolic
maybe the Giants have the best interior DL duo, maybe, but I don't see any way to justify the Giants having the best defensive line in the league.
FWIW, PFF has the 2023 NY Giants D-line 9th and 4th in the NFC East after PHI (1), WAS (3) and DAL (8)
Yes, Donald (especially) and Jones are exceptions to the rule for IDL, IMV.
I do understand to a degree for others. But I think some of them are overpaid, too. Like LW.
With Lawrence's new contract, we have too much allocated to IDL. That's money that could be spent to upgrade other areas.
Lawrence's new contract reduced his cap hit this year down to just $6m from his 5yo, so with Williams likely gone (or back at a reduced amount) next year it's going to be manageable going forward.
last year's DL was actually below league average just under $24m total in the room.
this year it went up because of williams' balloon year from last year's restructure. his cap # alone is bigger than last year's room, plus they added nacho/robinson. but that's the trade off from getting him on the books with cap hits lower than his franchise tag year for the prior 3 years.
At 1/18M for 2023, that's fair value. The prologue stuff ehh.
What I suspect both Schoen and Team Williams aren't interested in is a new agreement today.
Team Williams maneuvered to hit UFA in 2024 for another bite at the apple. In a climate where a 30-year-old Javon Hargrave nets a 4/81M with 40M guaranteed, there's no bargain extension to be had.
agreed. that hargrave contract killed any extension chances.
on the flip side, i wonder if the muted CB market gave them any reason to consider a jackson extension. he's been the less tough/dependable, but corners are corners and bradberry's new AAV came in just under Jackson's old AAV despite having an excellent year.
jackson may have been the most important non-qb on the field in the wild card win.
True, but part of the cap hit is effectively a sunk cost, and part of it (the new money) can be changed (by extension, restructure, release, etc.).
So this year's cap hit matters for the reason you note - it impacts the other moves that the team can make this year. And the new money matters for other reasons, like whether LW is worth keeping and/or extending, because only the new money can be modified.
It just depends what sort of determination you're hoping to validate (or invalidate), IMO.
Via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, Jones wants $30 million per year.
It’s not unreasonable. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle at $31.67 million per year. Jones is closer to Donald than to the cluster of younger defensive tackles who are making in the range of $22.5 million to $23.5 million per year.
The real question is whether Jones is entrenched at $30 million, or whether he has room to move. If so, how much? Is his bottom line $29 million per year? Maybe $28 million?
Report: Chris Jones wants $30 million per year - ( New Window )
IMO- When Gettleman wanted a player, he got that player. No matter the cost in FA or draft capital. None of that ever mattered to him.
He was a good scout and collected some isolated talent.
He was a good scout and collected some isolated talent.
that's a good description. pretty good player scout but terrible evaluator of coaches.
If he plays well, JS has a very tough decision to make. He can either replace him or pay him imv.
Interior impact DL guys are very hard to find. JS said this during the offseason (colleges are not producing them like they used to). Look at what some are getting paid.
The last impact interior guy was Linval. Look at all the wasted picks after him (trying to replace him) and then the huge FA signing in 2016. Next impact guy from the draft was Lawrence on the interior.
We'll see. The idea is to keep impact players imv. Williams was traded for in the first place out of need created by the poor drafts. Giants need more impact guys on the fronts but LW will have to earn staying.
Bad evaluator of coaches and strangely a bad pro player evaluator. The number of good decisions he made with his own or other free agents can be counted up on JPP's right fingers.
lol. that i'd kind of disagree. Bradberry, Jackson, Williams were good evals and probably about as you can do in UFA. That's 3 premium position guys that could end up getting almost equal deals to what he gave them after leaving (depending on how this year goes for jackson/williams). Martinez looked almost as good until he got hurt.
golladay and solder were obviously lemons so when he hit he hit but when he missed he missed. trader dave liked to shoot his shot.
So many of the midrange acquisitions fell flat (in addition to the Solder and Golladay disasters). Stewart, Ogletree, Tate, Martin, Omameh, Ryan, Barwin etc.
During the championship years so many midrange UFAs hit.
I'm sure Tom Coughlin > than Shurmur and Judge has a lot to do with it.
for the players like kareem martin and ryan who were following former coaches definitely. that was one area where judge looked like an upgrade until they abandoned that in year 2 and instead took big risks golladay and jackson.
this staff is so much better than those so im not looking to draw a direct comparison or open a can of worms, but they too got a little away from 'smart, tough, dependable' this offseason and took some bigger risks. i guess that just comes with the territory when trying to accelerate progress.
Waller, Campbell, Slayton, Robinson are probably the guys who fall outside of at least one corner of the smart, tough, dependable triangle. But I think that group is south of 25M in total guarantees.
Next off season is the one they have to nail.
agreed. and they need to be right on okereke. beyond extending thomas the decisions are going to get a lot harder from here. not sure you saw the chart in thread i started this am but id estimate somewhere between 3-6 extension slots up for grabs and probably no fewer than 7 candidates before even looking externally.