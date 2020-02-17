How Do You Feel Things Worked Out with L. Williams ? christian : 7/24/2023 9:01 am

Giants and Team Williams couldn't come to terms after year 5, and he's tagged for year 6. He has a career year, and signs a 3-year agreement that puts hims near the top of the comp band for his position.



Do you think it worked out for Williams? The Giants? Is this a template for Barkley?