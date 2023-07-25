Saquon Barkley signs new one year deal

Either Barkley has a monster year and helps propel the Giants to the playoffs or he has a decent, but not great, season and Schoen can reassess in the offseason & potentially spend resources elsewhere.
Barkley is certainly motivated to have a monster season - now he just needs to stay healthy.
Hallelujah… it shows us all that people are still allowed to
...how the Barkley situation affected how us as fans feel about Schoen. The way this man is operating has been a breath of fresh air and even before the signing, I was impressed. I am extremely optimistic that the Giants finally went "outside the building" and we are in good hands.
Can’t add void year because it can only be a one year deal. I think the fact that the signing bonus makes him more trade friendly should not be overlooked. I just don’t see a situation where Saquon is so cash strapped that he needs money upfront.
RE: One of the things I like about bbi is that I find out stuff like this
My initial reaction to this is again, why didn't he just take the multi-year deal?
My initial reaction to this is again, why didn't he just take the multi-year deal?
Thanks for the clarification. I do not remember reading about that nuance. But heard several times that once deadline passed, that was that, at least that s what stuck with me.
Not to keep rehashing this, but he turned down a deal that would have given him $22 million in guaranteed money. A couple of you guys keep bringing up insurance, but I don't think it works the way you think it does. On top of that, how much would an insurance premium be on future potential losses?
Long story short, Saquon is taking a gamble here. It could work out for him, but it also could work out very badly for him.
My initial reaction to this is again, why didn't he just take the multi-year deal?
Of course he'll never say it publicly, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's asking himself that now.
Pretty obvious to everyone that his agents advised him against the contract that Schoen offered in November. This was clear after he made the switch with agency reps and was visibly upset/disappointed with how it went down - but he never actually said he was mad at the Giants, ever.
Yup, again more evidence that Barkley is a really good teammate/leader, and never backed away from saying he wants to be a Giant. Some posters look pretty bad today.
...the rushing yards appear to be LTBE; the receptions and TDs are NLTBE, though not at all unrealistic. So the only impact on his 2023 cap number appears to be the incentive for rushing yards.
Could be awkward in Week 18 if the final game is meaningless, as it was last year, or if Breida and Gray take some of Barkley's targets in the passing game. Not a big deal, though. The incentives are a small percentage of his overall comp.
long term deal would have given the Giants more CAP space for this season. With the exact amount of the guaranteed money ($10.1) not changing, this move will have no effect on the current CAP space, which stands at $3,830,000.
Not to keep rehashing this, but he turned down a deal that would have given him $22 million in guaranteed money. A couple of you guys keep bringing up insurance, but I don't think it works the way you think it does. On top of that, how much would an insurance premium be on future potential losses?
Long story short, Saquon is taking a gamble here. It could work out for him, but it also could work out very badly for him.
My guess is he has to pay a pretty high premium to get an insurance payout of 12M in '24. He could've had that 12M guaranteed.
He's a RB who's not getting any younger. He might think it's unfair, but life often is.
Not that I'm a fan, but pretty sure this was his suggestion.
Wasn't the suggestion to drop the future FT? The Giants didn't do that.
Dunleavy wrote a NYP article days ago suggesting this as a possible course of action.
I'm no contract expert, but this looks like a face-saving move by Team Barkley at this point.
The Giants get Barkley on a 1-year, no-risk contract. If he gets hurt or declines, they can cut bait...no future cap impact. Hell, the incentives are not just tied to his personal performance, but the team has to make the playoffs.
The Giants even kept the FT for next year if Barkley has a monster year.
long term deal would have given the Giants more CAP space for this season. With the exact amount of the guaranteed money ($10.1) not changing, this move will have no effect on the current CAP space, which stands at $3,830,000.
True. But if you are Schoen, would you prefer to get another year of SB to see if he can stay healthy or productive, or would you rather have a few more million in cap space in 2023?
with details as far as I can tell...
New York Giants Sign Saquon Barkley to 1-Year Contract - ( New Window )
Pedant Alert:
"..The agreement also reportedly includes $1 million in incentives if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, 65 receptions, and the Giants make the playoffs."
By boolian logic, the use of "and" means the entire bonus is conditional on making the playoffs.
I hope different amounts are contingent on the various different goals.
couldn't have worked out better for the Giants. If SB gets seriously hurt or declines, they can cut bait. Or they simply can tag him again.
Barkley should have taken the 3-year deal.
Agreed. He does get $2 million of the $10.1 million right now as a signing bonus, but the incentives in the deal are apparently only worth another $900K. And as I understand it, those incentives include the Giants making the playoffs. So no matter how well he does statistically, he won't get the extra $900K if the Giants do not do so.
I am so happy he'll be in training camp and working with his team! He is such an important player for the Giants, and even though the position he plays seems to getting phased out in the NFL, the Giants still have the best RB in the game!
I'd be surprised if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions. We have a lot of other weapons now, which will mean fewer touches for him. But even if he does hit those targets, he still won't get the incentives unless the Giants make the playoffs. And the incentives are only worth another $900K.
It appears that realistically the only benefit he got from this deal above the FT is getting $2M right now as a signing bonus.
I'd be surprised if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions. We have a lot of other weapons now, which will mean fewer touches for him. But even if he does hit those targets, he still won't get the incentives unless the Giants make the playoffs. And the incentives are only worth another $900K.
It appears that realistically the only benefit he got from this deal above the FT is getting $2M right now as a signing bonus.
Don’t overlook that this allows them to continue to negotiate a new deal, which playing on the tag would not have.
...the rushing yards appear to be LTBE; the receptions and TDs are NLTBE, though not at all unrealistic. So the only impact on his 2023 cap number appears to be the incentive for rushing yards.
Could be awkward in Week 18 if the final game is meaningless, as it was last year, or if Breida and Gray take some of Barkley's targets in the passing game. Not a big deal, though. The incentives are a small percentage of his overall comp.
My guess would be if he ends with 10 TDs and 63 recepts and they make the playoffs and he sits game 17, the Giants will cover it.
I agree Eric that's this a good arrangement for the Giants. I wrote elsewhere that I thought it possible that Saquon likely wants a 4-5 deal that gets him to age 30 or 31. If he took the three he'd be 29 when it was done and good luck trying to get much as a RB these days at that age. This is his shot and what he appears to have done is gambling the $12M against a better pay day down the road. He also likely realizes that the big pay day is going to be 100% contingent on him staying healthy AND having a very productive year and holding out in that sense was just counterproductive. He also probably thinks that there will be more pressure on the Giants to get something done long-term next spring/summer if they do in fact want to keep him around down the road when they don't have a 3rd tag in the arsenal.
When Barkley brought in a 2nd agency that specializes in marketing, I really thought a long term deal would happen.
But even without it, the way for Barkley to get the type of money he thinks he is worth is thru marketing deals. He has a solid name and reputation. No reason he can mimic some of what Eli has done with his marketing.
Klutch sports continue to screw over their players
not named Lebron James, I dont know how much Rich Paul has a say in NFL dealings but Klutch has screwed over and lost so many clients because of this exact same thing, advising players to not take a deal and then the player is forced to take a worse deal...
If Saquon was intent on coming in for camp, then why not take the 22 million guaranteed now? You lock yourself into basically 2 franchise tags BUT you protect yourself from injury..
Makes no sense and just a terrible job by his agents
on the 2nd tag number but he is not playing on the tag this year and can negotiate a new contract. If Mara meddled thank you John.
I don't know how many times you need to repeat the same incorrect info, but they cannot negotiate a new contract until after the season. Because the multi-year deadline passed while Barkley was on the tag, he is still subject to the restriction imposed by the deadline. That's why this was a one-year deal, and that's also why there cannot be an extension to this deal during this season. He can sign a new contract after the season (which can then be multi-year) and/or can be tagged again after the season.
So does he have to get: (1) 11 TDs, 65 receptions, 1,350 rushing yards AND the Giants get to the playoffs, or (2) is it just one of those three AND the Giants get to the playoffs? Seems like it's (2), but I'm not completely sure.
Have to imagine Barkleys team got and no tag clause for next year
Let's wait and see. Why would the Giants give that up?
Second tag I think is 20% over prior year, so the price of double tagging is over $24M now. I suspect Barkley sees that as his guaranteed money.
His 2024 implied tag scenario is essentially unchanged (the projected 2024 RB tag was likely to land north of +20% for this year's RB tag anyway), and his guaranteed money for this year is equal to the 2023 RB tag.
The difference for right now is the signing bonus and the incentives, but I don't think either will impact the value of next year's tag for Barkley, so his gtd money hasn't actually changed, but he does have more upside with the incentive clauses, and he got some cash in his pocket today (which he would not have received until week 1 under the tag).
I thought once the deadline passed his only option was the tag.
No, and this was explained repeatedly. After the deadline for multi-year contracts passed, the only option was a one-year deal. But it didn't need to be the tag if both parties agreed to an alternative one-year contract. It just couldn't be multi-year.
This is just a fantastic rule by the NFL in general. It's another way of keeping players from switching teams and reasonable for all parties since it can be revamped to be much more favorable for both sides. I can see this becoming more popular especially with RB's.
If Saquon Barkley maxes out his restructured deal in 2023, he'll earn $11M. That increases his franchise tag value for 2024 up to $13.2M, or a $24.2M payout over 2 years.
I don't see this statement as consistent with the CBA language (page 59) that excludes performance bonuses from franchise tender salary calculations:
Quote:
e) For the purposes of this Article, “Salary” means the total of the Paragraph 5 Salary (reduced proportionately if the contract is entered into after the first regular season game), roster and reporting bonuses, pro-rata portion of signing bonus, and other payments to players in compensation for the playing of professional football for the applicable year of the player’s most recently negotiated Player Contract, except for performance bonuses other than roster and reporting bonuses.
I was more generous but the idea was the same. Horm blown!
"If the Giants want:
To retain good will and have a happy and motivated SB
Eliminate distractions
Get SB sign the tag and report
Send a positive signal to the team
The Giants could offer a series of playing time incentives for 2023 that would bring him to 12 million. Also include some harder to earn performance incentives that could get him to 14 million (2000 yards from scrimmage, 100 yard games) This would be in addition to the tag provided he signs the tag and reports on time.
This would encourage SB to have a great year and a positive attitude. All good for the team, and a no brainer for SB."
Not to keep rehashing this, but he turned down a deal that would have given him $22 million in guaranteed money. A couple of you guys keep bringing up insurance, but I don't think it works the way you think it does. On top of that, how much would an insurance premium be on future potential losses?
Long story short, Saquon is taking a gamble here. It could work out for him, but it also could work out very badly for him.
your unwillingness to read/retain simple answers to your questions that can be found with less than 5 minutes of googling feels almost like a willful act at this point.
jay ajayi's insurance policy in 2018 covered him up to $5m of value loss post tax against the difference of his coverage and what he ended up getting, and the policy cost him 80-100k in premiums.
even adjusted upwards for inflation saquon should be able to cover the $6m post tax he turned down for less than 1 game check post-tax. a simple google search reveals plenty of ny based insurance companies willing to lend a hand.
Quote:
Choosing the right insurance for professional athletes
There are a number of NFL disability insurance products that act to protect the interests of the insured in the event of catastrophic injury. These include:
Permanent Total Disability—Benefits are paid when an injury prevents the NFL player from ever returning to the field. Also known as “career ending” insurance.
Loss of Value—This coverage provides financial protection against the loss of value in the player’s contract if he suffers an injury before signing a professional contract, is playing out the final season of his contract before free agency, or for college athletes entering into a draft.
Besides playing hard for their next contract, professional athletes and young players with futures in the NFL need to take into account the possibility that their playing careers could be over in a flash. It’s scary to think about, and many will never let such a negative thought enter their head, but the fact is: whether you’re an athlete, an agent or legal representative, or with team management, having the proper protection in place to protect a playing career(s) and/or your investment is a no-brainer.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
Exactly right. Whether it's bad advice from agents or his own foolishness or both, he left $10 mil+ on the table.
when you turn down and offer and the next one is for less $$ you've lost. take the hint.
could barely have worked out better for the Giants.
if he ends up getting paid more next year, will it have worked out better for saquon?
if so the only question is how much risk can he hedge with the insurance you've never heard of, don't believe works the way it does, and dont understand why every player in nfl history hasnt paid for (despite the fact that many in the last decade have).
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
could barely have worked out better for the Giants.
Exactly. And I must take my lumps and admit I was wrong and being pessimistic about Saquon sitting out games
Saquon lost out on a second year of guaranteed money by folding though. It's not that great a deal for him. He's got to make that $12 million back in endorsement money now. I think there's got to be a side deal where the Giants help Saquon get some endorsement opportunities to allow him to recoup that second year of money he punted away
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
What his average if we take out all runs over 5 yds - LOL. Talk about cherry picking. Lets pull out all a running backs best runs and then grade him. He moved the pile all last season, even announcers were commenting on it
Don’t overlook that this allows them to continue to negotiate a new deal, which playing on the tag would not have.
This is a great point and could very well be the reasoning for doing this deal in the 1st place.
Saquon get's the TAG$ plus incentives/up front cash. The Giants get their horse in the stable and they can continue to talk.
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
What his average if we take out all runs over 5 yds - LOL. Talk about cherry picking. Lets pull out all a running backs best runs and then grade him. He moved the pile all last season, even announcers were commenting on it
If we take out all his good plays, all he had was bad plays.
Don’t overlook that this allows them to continue to negotiate a new deal, which playing on the tag would not have.
This is a great point and could very well be the reasoning for doing this deal in the 1st place.
Saquon get's the TAG$ plus incentives/up front cash. The Giants get their horse in the stable and they can continue to talk.
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
What his average if we take out all runs over 5 yds - LOL. Talk about cherry picking. Lets pull out all a running backs best runs and then grade him. He moved the pile all last season, even announcers were commenting on it
If we take out all his good plays, all he had was bad plays.
Right. 4.5 yds per carry average, but lets take out any run over 3 yds and then evaluate him. Some can't see the forest through the trees.
RE: and Barkley is already in the building according to twitter
this is the key takeaway. the giants disarmed what was the biggest risk of the failed negotiation, and Barkley to his credit showed up day 1 for a modest gain. Josh Jacobs and Chris Jones don't seem like they will be doing that. Strahan wouldn't have done that.
Which in effect would have made a 2-year deal, and he would have been able to holdout without losing money in the third year. He gave up $22-23 million in sure money for $11 million. He had better pray he doesn't get hurt.
than just the 3. Ekeler has boatloads. MVPs, SuperBowl, etc.
Ekeler's deal was signed before he was the player he is and coming off the first 3 years of an undrafted free agent rookie contract and playing behind first round pick Melvin Gordon.
The Chargers timed that deal perfectly in 2020 ahead of his 2021/2022 breakout years so it's dramatically under market (which is probably why they had to put in that many incentives to...incentivize...him to sign).
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
He really didn't budge. This is window dressing to help Team Barkley save face.
Why am I talking about it? Because I think Saquon made a bad decision here. This worked out for the Giants perfectly.
Cool. And if Barkley plays well and doesn’t get tagged, it’s the correct decision. He could even play well, get a little banged up and still recoup the 2nd tag year guarantees as a UFA. Only way Barkley loses is a career threatening injury.
Rinse, repeat conversation.
RE: RE: So if I get this all right, IF he has the same season as last year
(meaning he gets his incentives) and then gets tagged again, he will work out $1M better then if he was tagged twice. Is this correct?
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
to be clear he has to be slightly better than last year (1 more touchdown, 37 more yards rushing, 8 more receptions). But just playing all 17 instead of 16 gets him there. Basically, he got the tag plus a small amount of uncertain juice.
RE: RE: RE: So if I get this all right, IF he has the same season as last year
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
This is not how to think about decision making. Results are not the issue. The question is the quality of decision making with the information rightly available at the time of decision. By that metric, SB simply made a bad decision. Even if it turns out better for him (which is highly unlikely) it was a bad decision.
if Barkley doesn't get tagged again, it means either the Giants and Barkley agreed to a long-term deal early next year (possible but not a given) or he had a down year because he got hurt or something else. In the latter case, he's unlikely to see that additional $11 million guaranteed.
Barkley could still see more money, but he's taking a big, big risk.
RE: RE: RE: So if I get this all right, IF he has the same season as last year
(meaning he gets his incentives) and then gets tagged again, he will work out $1M better then if he was tagged twice. Is this correct?
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
to be clear he has to be slightly better than last year (1 more touchdown, 37 more yards rushing, 8 more receptions). But just playing all 17 instead of 16 gets him there. Basically, he got the tag plus a small amount of uncertain juice.
right and giants apparently need to make the playoffs to trigger somehow. but generally it's a pretty base case to what happened last year so it seems like he'll collect something.
he didnt get much for agreeing to this monetarily but it was a smart move because he has a lot riding on having a good year. this eliminated 1 distraction.
if i were him id be thinking that hitting 1 of the 3 incentives probably pays the premium on the insurance policy. and the 2m upfront signing bonus helps get that done now too.
will report, this 100% could not have worked out better for the NYG. Unless you want to get pedantic and haggle about the $2M incentive they threw in.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
lol, no, what happens now, is with accepting risk he did not have to accept just to basically get the same thing he would have gotten had he accepted the 2 year deal. Only again, without the risk.
Now, it's all on Barkley and his health and play calling, and other factors, some of which he doesn't control.
It can turn out better for Barkley though odds are against it and that doesn't change the fact his team advising him steered him wrong and if it does turn out better for him, it's certainly not due to anything his agent(s) did.
this thread amazes me. is it just pig headedness or that some folks
refuse to see or hear to what actually is happening to RBs? Right or wrong, RBs are not getting paid they way QBs and WRs and LTs are. Dalvin Cook was CUT rather be paid by the Vikes. Others have been "low-balled" or realized the situation and accepted it and signed. Right or wrong (and I think it's wrong) RBs are getting chiseled in order to pay QBs and WRs and LTs 40% of the cap+.
No matter what Barkley does this year it will be the same or worse next year when he is a year older and they have to back up the truck for Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney if he reaches his potential. He will get FTd again unless he capitulates. And if God forbid he gets a serious injury he left $11 mil on the table. This was not an intelligent move by him and his advisors.
will report, this 100% could not have worked out better for the NYG. Unless you want to get pedantic and haggle about the $2M incentive they threw in.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
lol, no, what happens now, is with accepting risk he did not have to accept just to basically get the same thing he would have gotten had he accepted the 2 year deal. Only again, without the risk.
Now, it's all on Barkley and his health and play calling, and other factors, some of which he doesn't control.
It can turn out better for Barkley though odds are against it and that doesn't change the fact his team advising him steered him wrong and if it does turn out better for him, it's certainly not due to anything his agent(s) did.
if it turns out better it will be because of what he himself did. that's why they call it "betting on yourself". athletes in every sport do it every year, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesnt but barkley's situation is the type where he has historical earnings to take on the risk pretty comfortably. his risk might be close to 0 with insurance.
All that matters is the two parties reached an agreement
will report, this 100% could not have worked out better for the NYG. Unless you want to get pedantic and haggle about the $2M incentive they threw in.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
lol, no, what happens now, is with accepting risk he did not have to accept just to basically get the same thing he would have gotten had he accepted the 2 year deal. Only again, without the risk.
Now, it's all on Barkley and his health and play calling, and other factors, some of which he doesn't control.
It can turn out better for Barkley though odds are against it and that doesn't change the fact his team advising him steered him wrong and if it does turn out better for him, it's certainly not due to anything his agent(s) did.
if it turns out better it will be because of what he himself did. that's why they call it "betting on yourself". athletes in every sport do it every year, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesnt but barkley's situation is the type where he has historical earnings to take on the risk pretty comfortably. his risk might be close to 0 with insurance.
Awesome, I don't need to give an agent 10% to bet on myself and get insurance to protect the downside.
No gift basket for the agent if I bet on myself and win.
the agents job is to negotiate a deal so I don't have to bet on myself
The beat reporters won't have anything to talk about
But that won't stop them from trying to stir shit up. "Are you sure you're not bitter, Saquon?" "Do you feel the Giants should have done better by you?" "If you have a great year and they tag you again next year, how are you going to feel about that?" "Yes, I know you answered the same question a minute ago but I'm rewording it so that makes it fine."
RE: RE: RE: Really happy that Saquon is signed ............. BUT.......
if Barkley doesn't get tagged again, it means either the Giants and Barkley agreed to a long-term deal early next year (possible but not a given) or he had a down year because he got hurt or something else. In the latter case, he's unlikely to see that additional $11 million guaranteed.
Barkley could still see more money, but he's taking a big, big risk.
Yeah there’s risk, never argued otherwise. I have argued it isn’t as great as you think but never said there was none. I truly don’t get the declarations in Barkley’s decision when there’s a bunch of ways this can turn out - some in his favor, some not.
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
This is not how to think about decision making. Results are not the issue. The question is the quality of decision making with the information rightly available at the time of decision. By that metric, SB simply made a bad decision. Even if it turns out better for him (which is highly unlikely) it was a bad decision.
Glad your argument is that you are right and nothing that can happen will make you wrong. Must be nice.
My theory is that Barkley needed some time to digest things after no deal happened. Dude was probably sitting there thinking, shit, what the hell just happened. And then after a week or so, he realized that the spot he's in was never going to change. He almost needed a a brief vacation to clear his mind about everything before camp and then realized it was really stupid not to take the initial offer.
1) it says that " the contract includes 11 million fully guaranteed" but then it also says it includes a million dollars in incentives. So is the total value of the contract 12 million with 11 million fully guaranteed?
2) since he's not on the franchise tag technically anymore, does this mean the Giants could negotiate an extension with Barclay during the season?
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
This is not how to think about decision making. Results are not the issue. The question is the quality of decision making with the information rightly available at the time of decision. By that metric, SB simply made a bad decision. Even if it turns out better for him (which is highly unlikely) it was a bad decision.
Glad your argument is that you are right and nothing that can happen will make you wrong. Must be nice.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
RE: RE: and Barkley is already in the building according to twitter
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
He really didn't budge. This is window dressing to help Team Barkley save face.
Why am I talking about it? Because I think Saquon made a bad decision here. This worked out for the Giants perfectly.
Yep, no added risk at all. Barkley has to give it his best - and he can still get tagged next offseason. It's really good work from both Schoen and Saquon. One for eating the humble pie, and the other for extending a financial olive branch to him.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
You said it better than me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: and Barkley is already in the building according to twitter
It's exciting watching you find new ways to be wrong on a daily basis.
I'm pretty sure that posters said that if Barkley holds out and misses games, it would be impossible to reconcile that against his "team player" reputation.
So the scenario in which his "team player" reputation would have been damaged wound up not playing out. But posters/fans were reacting to his threat to hold out, and that threat did happen.
He’s been getting called “greedquan” here for days.
By one particular troll and his assorted dupe handles. Not by anyone that BBI should actually pay attention to.
Meanwhile, there were also some posters who said "Barkley is never going to play for the Giants again" and "the Giants went out of their way to disrespect Barkley" and my personal favorites "Barkley is going to file a grievance to get himself traded" and "we are definitely not going to see Barkley any sooner than week 10."
what kind of commission Barkley had to give his agents for this.
Bingo. They don't deserve a penny. If Saquon could see and think straight, he'd can them. Get a veteran agent who understands the NY market. There's a $hit load of money for him to make here marketing-wise if he plays his cards right.
Saquon's agent should be paying him for her crappy advice.
RE: give schoen credit for teaching us new details of cba every deal
So he’s looking at between $22-$24m on two tags?
RE: RE: give schoen credit for teaching us new details of cba every deal
if Barkley doesn't get tagged again, it means either the Giants and Barkley agreed to a long-term deal early next year (possible but not a given) or he had a down year because he got hurt or something else. In the latter case, he's unlikely to see that additional $11 million guaranteed.
Barkley could still see more money, but he's taking a big, big risk.
Once again, he should have taken the earlier deal that was offered with the $22 million guaranteed.
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
Will say this much. The last time a franchise-tagged player and a team agreed to a modified deal was in 2005 (Edgerrin James, Colts). Kinda surprised this tactic hasn't been used more often.
She heisted that from Tannebaum. But, yes, it is interesting that there was some precedence.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
This captures the situation very well.
I wonder what the backstory here is. I wonder if Barkley had a tail-between-the-legs moment and asked Schoen for one year version of last Monday's offer...
RE: this thread amazes me. is it just pig headedness or that some folks
refuse to see or hear to what actually is happening to RBs? Right or wrong, RBs are not getting paid they way QBs and WRs and LTs are. Dalvin Cook was CUT rather be paid by the Vikes. Others have been "low-balled" or realized the situation and accepted it and signed. Right or wrong (and I think it's wrong) RBs are getting chiseled in order to pay QBs and WRs and LTs 40% of the cap+.
No matter what Barkley does this year it will be the same or worse next year when he is a year older and they have to back up the truck for Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney if he reaches his potential. He will get FTd again unless he capitulates. And if God forbid he gets a serious injury he left $11 mil on the table. This was not an intelligent move by him and his advisors.
+1
RE: RE: this thread amazes me. is it just pig headedness or that some folks
refuse to see or hear to what actually is happening to RBs? Right or wrong, RBs are not getting paid they way QBs and WRs and LTs are. Dalvin Cook was CUT rather be paid by the Vikes. Others have been "low-balled" or realized the situation and accepted it and signed. Right or wrong (and I think it's wrong) RBs are getting chiseled in order to pay QBs and WRs and LTs 40% of the cap+.
No matter what Barkley does this year it will be the same or worse next year when he is a year older and they have to back up the truck for Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney if he reaches his potential. He will get FTd again unless he capitulates. And if God forbid he gets a serious injury he left $11 mil on the table. This was not an intelligent move by him and his advisors.
+1
Everyone on this site knows the difference in importance and pay from the premium positions and RBs. But there’s a whole lot of details in between which have been the discussion points.
RE: RE: RE: this thread amazes me. is it just pig headedness or that some folks
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
I was more generous but the idea was the same. Horm blown!
"If the Giants want:
To retain good will and have a happy and motivated SB
Eliminate distractions
Get SB sign the tag and report
Send a positive signal to the team
The Giants could offer a series of playing time incentives for 2023 that would bring him to 12 million. Also include some harder to earn performance incentives that could get him to 14 million (2000 yards from scrimmage, 100 yard games) This would be in addition to the tag provided he signs the tag and reports on time.
This would encourage SB to have a great year and a positive attitude. All good for the team, and a no brainer for SB."
I was more generous but the idea was the same. Horm blown!
"If the Giants want:
To retain good will and have a happy and motivated SB
Eliminate distractions
Get SB sign the tag and report
Send a positive signal to the team
The Giants could offer a series of playing time incentives for 2023 that would bring him to 12 million. Also include some harder to earn performance incentives that could get him to 14 million (2000 yards from scrimmage, 100 yard games) This would be in addition to the tag provided he signs the tag and reports on time.
This would encourage SB to have a great year and a positive attitude. All good for the team, and a no brainer for SB."
Which in effect would have made a 2-year deal, and he would have been able to holdout without losing money in the third year. He gave up $22-23 million in sure money for $11 million. He had better pray he doesn't get hurt.
OK fine, but what if Barkley rushes for 1600 yards and finishes top 5 in MVP voting? He's going to be in line for more money, tag threat and all, in 2024.
MAybe he did cost himself some loot, but we still don't know for sure what Barkley turned down.
Which in effect would have made a 2-year deal, and he would have been able to holdout without losing money in the third year. He gave up $22-23 million in sure money for $11 million. He had better pray he doesn't get hurt.
OK fine, but what if Barkley rushes for 1600 yards and finishes top 5 in MVP voting? He's going to be in line for more money, tag threat and all, in 2024.
MAybe he did cost himself some loot, but we still don't know for sure what Barkley turned down.
Or Barkley is viewed as one year older with more wear and tear per that spectacular season. So, his value may not be as great as you think. And a second FT is his maximum value...
to the sediment that he should have taken the mid-season deal is that we are now using on hindsight 20-20 information to make our conclusion. Based on current information, we know that it ended up being the best deal since it was pre RB market collapse. However, at the time I am sure most of BBI would understand why Barkley made the gamble that he did. Especially considering how many of you gambling degenerates are in here whining about fan-duel.
But being serious, didn't the mid-season offer only have $19 Million in guarantees. I have seen $22M in guarantees quoted a few times in this thread but I thought that it wasn't confirmed that the Giants made an offer with that amount.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
You said it better than me.
Yes, that's it and not difficult to understand. Saquon turned down year 2 guaranteed dollars and now took on a good amount of downside risk in the process.
Not sure need to continue to proclaim there are gray areas here either. But imagine several in this thread will keep extending it.
ill say it again, if BArkley blows the fuck up in 2023, he WILL get more money in 2024. Tag threat and all. HE will get more money.
The guy thinks he's going to have a big year and I don't blame him. I don't blame him either way. IF he took the 2 year deal fine by me and if he thinks he can set the market after a huge season, why the hell not.
We keep blaming agents and acting like Barkley made a mistake. MAybe he knew exactly what he was doing? WHo the fuck knows.
Barkley is the most talented RB in the game. He's healthy. He's in year 2 of the same system. He's surrounded by well coached and a deep talent base.
BArkley is going to dominate this season. I can't wait.
are going to move away from a run heavy offense. Daboll and Kafka are going to pass the ball more. I doubt Barkley matches the rushing total from last season. Barkley's team really screwed the pooch. I feel bad for him. He's not going to be paid more a year older next year. Teams know the data of when running back decline happens.
Which in effect would have made a 2-year deal, and he would have been able to holdout without losing money in the third year. He gave up $22-23 million in sure money for $11 million. He had better pray he doesn't get hurt.
OK fine, but what if Barkley rushes for 1600 yards and finishes top 5 in MVP voting? He's going to be in line for more money, tag threat and all, in 2024.
MAybe he did cost himself some loot, but we still don't know for sure what Barkley turned down.
Or Barkley is viewed as one year older with more wear and tear per that spectacular season. So, his value may not be as great as you think. And a second FT is his maximum value...
He will be sitting on around 1200 rushes this time next year if he has the big 2023 season. He will get paid.
People kept telling me NYG held all the cards and Barkley would have to take whatever was offered. Suck it up there Barkley too fucking bad b--Schoen won't cave he's the godfather of contracts. Now Barkley is in fact getting more money than the tag offered.
Nearly everyone was wrong. Barkley did get paid more than the tag despite "not having any leverage."
I am just glad Bark got some more money and will be in camp. HE deserves it and this sends a good message to the team. PLay like an all star and carry yourself like a team leader and you will be rewarded. Just don't tell me the guy is once again boxed into a corner for next offseason. He just got 2 or so extra million with next to no bargaining power. IF Bark has a big 2023 season he will win, financially. Trust me.
to the sediment that he should have taken the mid-season deal is that we are now using on hindsight 20-20 information to make our conclusion. Based on current information, we know that it ended up being the best deal since it was pre RB market collapse. However, at the time I am sure most of BBI would understand why Barkley made the gamble that he did. Especially considering how many of you gambling degenerates are in here whining about fan-duel.
But being serious, didn't the mid-season offer only have $19 Million in guarantees. I have seen $22M in guarantees quoted a few times in this thread but I thought that it wasn't confirmed that the Giants made an offer with that amount.
The mid season offer also preceded the Jones deal. Up until that point Barkley was headed directly for UFA with Jones getting tagged. Further, if Schoen picked up Jones’ 5th year option (I’m not suggesting he should have), Barkley wouldn’t have had UFA at his finger tips and that changes everything.
ill say it again, if BArkley blows the fuck up in 2023, he WILL get more money in 2024. Tag threat and all. HE will get more money.
The guy thinks he's going to have a big year and I don't blame him. I don't blame him either way. IF he took the 2 year deal fine by me and if he thinks he can set the market after a huge season, why the hell not.
We keep blaming agents and acting like Barkley made a mistake. MAybe he knew exactly what he was doing? WHo the fuck knows.
Barkley is the most talented RB in the game. He's healthy. He's in year 2 of the same system. He's surrounded by well coached and a deep talent base.
BArkley is going to dominate this season. I can't wait.
If he has a fantastic season, if he doesn't get hurt, and if the Giants don't tag him again. A lot of "ifs" there. That's the point.
I am just glad Bark got some more money and will be in camp. HE deserves it and this sends a good message to the team. PLay like an all star and carry yourself like a team leader and you will be rewarded. Just don't tell me the guy is once again boxed into a corner for next offseason. He just got 2 or so extra million with next to no bargaining power. IF Bark has a big 2023 season he will win, financially. Trust me.
.
I doubt the Giants will use the FT on Barkley again next year. Especially if the rookie RB (Gray) gets some carries
and shows them a little something something.
Let me also add here, that Barkley's agents really didn't do him any favors by absolutely NOT reading the RB market correctly. When I say that, I am talking about prior to the last couple weeks of so-called drama.
I mean he gets a 2 million signing bonus now, and he was also offered what about 23 mill. in guarantees for two years and his 'team' said no to that? That is not very smart, but hey he's back, lets roll with it now.
to the sediment that he should have taken the mid-season deal is that we are now using on hindsight 20-20 information to make our conclusion. Based on current information, we know that it ended up being the best deal since it was pre RB market collapse. However, at the time I am sure most of BBI would understand why Barkley made the gamble that he did. Especially considering how many of you gambling degenerates are in here whining about fan-duel.
But being serious, didn't the mid-season offer only have $19 Million in guarantees. I have seen $22M in guarantees quoted a few times in this thread but I thought that it wasn't confirmed that the Giants made an offer with that amount.
His offer with more than one year's worth of guarantees didn't expire at mid-season. He still could have struck a higher guaranteed deal after that, but passed.
And the RB market just didn't collapse all at once as you state. It has been trending down for years and just picked up some acceleration based on how some of the bigger RB deals concluded (poorly), GMs getting wiser as to where money should be flowing, and cost/production value from the "non-elite" backs around the league.
ill say it again, if BArkley blows the fuck up in 2023, he WILL get more money in 2024. Tag threat and all. HE will get more money.
The guy thinks he's going to have a big year and I don't blame him. I don't blame him either way. IF he took the 2 year deal fine by me and if he thinks he can set the market after a huge season, why the hell not.
We keep blaming agents and acting like Barkley made a mistake. MAybe he knew exactly what he was doing? WHo the fuck knows.
Barkley is the most talented RB in the game. He's healthy. He's in year 2 of the same system. He's surrounded by well coached and a deep talent base.
BArkley is going to dominate this season. I can't wait.
If he has a fantastic season, if he doesn't get hurt, and if the Giants don't tag him again. A lot of "ifs" there. That's the point.
Very true. Hey it's good for NYG fans that's for sure. A motivated Barkley (he's always motivated but still) running behind a more talented offense is a very very good thing for us and bad news for the NFC East.
And I’m even happier to be proven wrong about him holding out into the first few weeks of the season. I was just pessimistic that the impasse would break because sometimes there is bad blood between the player and management
national sports media... Barkley and the Giants just ruined a month of content.
You notice how they don't apparently give a crap if or when Josh Jacobs signs his tag?
.
I am curious how long Jacobs will stay out...now before last season the Raiders did not pick up his 5th year option I recall. Don't think that didn't stick a craw into Jacobs as well. I know I would have been peeved If I was him.
Yes, he had a bit of an off year in 2021, but he's a good back, always liked him.
I've been very impressed with Schoen so far, but was a little concerned he played a little too much hardball with Barkley at the deadline and was afraid it would become a major distraction. Schoen took care of that!
He's doing a masterful job, so far. It's almost amazing what he's done with the roster in barely 2 offseasons. And of course the choice of Daboll and their collective choice of coaching staff seems to be top notch.
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
Stop. WTF are you talking about.
There actually is a decent point/stat here. The "other than 10 yards stat" is definitely interesting and if accurate, shows what you see. Barkley needs to have a good season if he wants to see more $ down the road and probably screwed regardless. I think Robinson (if they keep) and Grey could be great compliments to the rushing attack as more of between the tackle runners.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
Fair point - that was an assumption on my part that the guarantees would reside entirely in y1 and y2. That said, in a three-year contract, I'm not sure how much wiggle room Schoen would have had to stack too much in the way of vesting guarantees for y3. And I also assume that if the rumored contract numbers that we did hear had been wildly misleading (which I would say that a meaningful amount of not-yet-conveyed guarantees would be), we would have heard about those from Barkley's camp in the days that followed the deadline.
All a long-winded way of admitting that it was simply my assumption that the guarantees we heard about were fully guaranteed, and that they landed in y1 and y2 only. But you're right to point out that that's not necessarily the case.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
however close they were or werent if the reported gtd is right, there are 3 possible outcomes for barkley's value next year - better, same, worse.
we can all imagine what happens if his value is better with a big year.
but here's the scenario many dont seem to realize - if barkley has a similar season to last season and the giants are considering tagging him again, in february before then decide what to do barkley could do a total 180 and decide he wants to be a giant for life and take a team friendly deal equal or even less than what they offered him this year. even if he takes a deal less than this year's reported offers, let's say 17m guaranteed, his total guaranteed $ including the $10m this year is $27m - and more than was offered this year.
and if the giants just decide they dont even want to offer him less than they already offered as happened with julian love, then barkley hits the open market which would be his ideal outcome in any scenario barring catastrophic injury (which is why it'd be crazy to not put some of his new signing bonus toward insurance). if mckinney has a good enough season it's possible he gets tagged over barkley too.
the giants chose to take the lowest risk position but i think barkley took a smart calculated gamble as well. remember this year's RB tag was originally projected to be 12.5m/year, then unexpectedly dropped to 10m i think because of some restructures that happened. with the cap continuing to accelerate i think that drop was more of a trailing indicator from the last several years of covid cap years than a trend that will continue. RB franchise tag lower than previously projected? - ( New Window )
RE: Giants backfield went from a strength to a super strength
there are 3 possible outcomes for barkley's value next year - better, same, worse.
And the same could be said for each of us and our individual value. Ah, the profundity of BBI.
Of course - everyone has different risk tolerances. Some prefer higher base salaries, some prefer commission with more risk/reward. I think Barkley will end up making more than he was offered this year so I think the risk was worth it for him, others obviously don’t agree.
The risk-adjusted cash flows would likely say different
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
If I understand it correctly, it doesn't matter when the guaranteed money is paid or whether he plays the length of the deal. The amount of the guaranteed money is amortized over the contractual length no matter what.
- Could skip camp
- $10.1M earnings (no signing bonus)
- $0 incentives
What Saquon Barkley agreed to today:
- Will report to camp
- $10.1M earnings ($2M via signing bonus)
- $909K in incentives
- Max he could make $11M
Saquon Barkley did not have to do this today. He could have waited and made the #Giants feel what it's like without him.
Perhaps that could’ve helped him secure a no-tag clause, which would’ve been big.
Reality is, the adjustments to the contract are nothing crazy. It seems that he simply wanted to be back on the field and not miss any time.
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
The benefit is that he gets $2M in his pocket today, July 25, instead of having it parceled out in weekly game checks, 600k a time, beginning September 10.
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
The benefit is that he gets $2M in his pocket today, July 25, instead of having it parceled out in weekly game checks, 600k a time, beginning September 10.
Thanks. So, under the tag, he would have received no $ up front?
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
The benefit is that he gets $2M in his pocket today, July 25, instead of having it parceled out in weekly game checks, 600k a time, beginning September 10.
Thanks. So, under the tag, he would have received no $ up front?
Correct, game checks only. Now he'll get those checks prorated to an $8M salary.
RE: Bottom line - Great news, glad to hear it ....
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
Barkley's 35 carries was the most in any single game by a RB in 2022. In fact Barkley had 2 of the top 5 highest games, the 31 carries vs Chicago was #5 on the list. Overall he had the 4th most carries in the 2022 season, but really would have been 3rd if he didn't miss one game. Henry, Barkley, and Jacobs really carried the load for their teams. I think it would be really good if we could keep Saquon at around 15-20 carries with a lot of receptions.
RE: RE: Bottom line - Great news, glad to hear it ....
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
Barkley's 35 carries was the most in any single game by a RB in 2022. In fact Barkley had 2 of the top 5 highest games, the 31 carries vs Chicago was #5 on the list. Overall he had the 4th most carries in the 2022 season, but really would have been 3rd if he didn't miss one game. Henry, Barkley, and Jacobs really carried the load for their teams. I think it would be really good if we could keep Saquon at around 15-20 carries with a lot of receptions.
i thought they found a good balance in the last month around 10-15 carries with 5+ targets.
washington game was 18 carries, 4.8 ypc, 8 targets, 5 receptions, 33 rec yds.
minnesota game was 14 carries, 6 ypc, 10 targets, 8 receptions, 49 rec yds.
colts game was 12 carries, 4.8 ypc, 4 targets, 2 receptions, -5 rec yds.
wild card game was 9 carries, 5.9 ypc, 6 targets, 5 receptions, 56 rec yds.
he had 100+ total yards in the 3 games except the indy blowout.
20 catches on 28 targets every 4 games would equal 80+ receptions on a full year, at a 71% catch rate, which is close to what he did as a rookie.
only 2 RBs had more than 73 receptions last year, CMC (85) and Ekeler (107).
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
.
I get it, just explaining to other poster that yes indeed he signed his franchise tender. That's what he was asking?
He also has incentives built in, which are highly attainable as well.
I don't think you do get it. Barkley didn't sign his franchise tender. He signed a different one-year contract.
.
The Giants announced he signed his franchise tender, that's the ONLY way he could come into camp...if they modified the deal, he still signed his tender, that's how it works.
I don't think YOU get it.
Some of you don't understand how exactly the tender actually works.
The more I think on this...an absolute HR for the Giants. The coin different is miniscule & we don't have to read/hear/worry about Saquon's holdout & how it would impact the team. It would have a cloud over the entire camp. Let the Jets own the NY drama.
Great, Now Start Working On Andrew Thomas' Contract Extension
All a long-winded way of admitting that it was simply my assumption that the guarantees we heard about were fully guaranteed, and that they landed in y1 and y2 only. But you're right to point out that that's not necessarily the case.
I think the conventional wisdom (and probably truth) is the guarantees consisted of a signing bonus, and some combo of salary and/or roster bonuses that all paid out in years one and two.
What raised my eyebrow is the report Schoen insisted on lowering the overall dollars to 33M to get 22M guaranteed.
If Schoen was maneuvering for 11M with no new guarantees in year 3, to me that shows he was willing to get cute with that third year. Typically that stuffer year at the end has a big salary attached to ensure the player either gets cut or paid. Evan Engram got like 15M year in 3.
My guess is there was a structural difference of opinion alongside a delta of a few million. I don't buy less than .5% of the salary cap over 2 years was the whole story.
All a long-winded way of admitting that it was simply my assumption that the guarantees we heard about were fully guaranteed, and that they landed in y1 and y2 only. But you're right to point out that that's not necessarily the case.
I think the conventional wisdom (and probably truth) is the guarantees consisted of a signing bonus, and some combo of salary and/or roster bonuses that all paid out in years one and two.
What raised my eyebrow is the report Schoen insisted on lowering the overall dollars to 33M to get 22M guaranteed.
If Schoen was maneuvering for 11M with no new guarantees in year 3, to me that shows he was willing to get cute with that third year. Typically that stuffer year at the end has a big salary attached to ensure the player either gets cut or paid. Evan Engram got like 15M year in 3.
My guess is there was a structural difference of opinion alongside a delta of a few million. I don't buy less than .5% of the salary cap over 2 years was the whole story.
I would guess this is right, with the exception being that i trust mike g if he says they were close. the 11m number has been fishy from the beginning so i wonder if they tried to make up differences with incentives.
An offer with the higher guarantee (22m), a lower base, but incentives similar to the ones they just gave him to show up could have been a winning combination if the incentives were fair. In good years the salary is higher, if he gets hurt the salary would have been lower, but the bigger overall guarantee is also protective.
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
.
I get it, just explaining to other poster that yes indeed he signed his franchise tender. That's what he was asking?
He also has incentives built in, which are highly attainable as well.
I don't think you do get it. Barkley didn't sign his franchise tender. He signed a different one-year contract.
.
The Giants announced he signed his franchise tender, that's the ONLY way he could come into camp...if they modified the deal, he still signed his tender, that's how it works.
I don't think YOU get it.
Some of you don't understand how exactly the tender actually works.
You're wrong.
He could sign the tender OR an alternative one-year contract. He signed an alternative one-year contract.
there are 3 possible outcomes for barkley's value next year - better, same, worse.
And the same could be said for each of us and our individual value. Ah, the profundity of BBI.
Of course - everyone has different risk tolerances. Some prefer higher base salaries, some prefer commission with more risk/reward. I think Barkley will end up making more than he was offered this year so I think the risk was worth it for him, others obviously don’t agree.
For sure. I was just kidding anyway, but those same three outcomes face each of us as humans every day.
RE: RE: RE: Bottom line - Great news, glad to hear it ....
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
Barkley's 35 carries was the most in any single game by a RB in 2022. In fact Barkley had 2 of the top 5 highest games, the 31 carries vs Chicago was #5 on the list. Overall he had the 4th most carries in the 2022 season, but really would have been 3rd if he didn't miss one game. Henry, Barkley, and Jacobs really carried the load for their teams. I think it would be really good if we could keep Saquon at around 15-20 carries with a lot of receptions.
i thought they found a good balance in the last month around 10-15 carries with 5+ targets.
washington game was 18 carries, 4.8 ypc, 8 targets, 5 receptions, 33 rec yds.
minnesota game was 14 carries, 6 ypc, 10 targets, 8 receptions, 49 rec yds.
colts game was 12 carries, 4.8 ypc, 4 targets, 2 receptions, -5 rec yds.
wild card game was 9 carries, 5.9 ypc, 6 targets, 5 receptions, 56 rec yds.
he had 100+ total yards in the 3 games except the indy blowout.
20 catches on 28 targets every 4 games would equal 80+ receptions on a full year, at a 71% catch rate, which is close to what he did as a rookie.
only 2 RBs had more than 73 receptions last year, CMC (85) and Ekeler (107).
I think they wore him out + teams were obviously in stop Barkley first. Danny and the pass game needs to improve and hopefully Robinson / Breida can spell Barkley a lot more, especially if this team can win a few games by more than the skin of their ass. That, beating dallas and the birds, and an improved run defense are the next step for this team as whole.
No, a new contract. He will receive $11 Million per, not the $10 Million tag figure.
He pretty much signed the tag with just some added incentives. Great move for the Giants.
Quote:
-
No, a new contract. He will receive $11 Million per, not the $10 Million tag figure.
Had no idea you could do that. What happens to next years tag?
He pretty much signed the tag with just some added incentives. Great move for the Giants.
It’s not the tag.
Harmony
Can only make a 1 year deal
The signing bonus gives him money now. Otherwise he wouldn't have gotten anything until week 1. It's just an incentive to show up for camp.
What a great surprise on a Tuesday morning.
Quote:
What the point? Is less money guaranteed in this contract thank the tag? It’s a one year deal so it doesn’t help cap.
The signing bonus gives him money now. Otherwise he wouldn't have gotten anything until week 1. It's just an incentive to show up for camp.
Pertinent reading for those who claimed SB wouldn't show up for his $600k game checks because he's already made enough money.
Money comes in, money goes out.
Not sure about that. I think once that July 17th deadline passed he cannot sign a long term deal until after the season.
If they can renegotiate then what’s the point of the deadline ?
Will this ‘effin stupidity ever stop.
This should also put the bed the silly story they were only 2M away from finalizing terms.
Toney injured…
What do we have to look forward to? Who’s going to be the slot corner. How about left guard?
Sarcasm off!
Just incredible.
After this season, the Giants can either franchise tag Barkley again, sign him to a long-term contract, or let him test free agency.
nbc - ( New Window )
Let's wait and see. Why would the Giants give that up?
Barkley is certainly motivated to have a monster season - now he just needs to stay healthy.
Quote:
Meddling?
Will this ‘effin stupidity ever stop.
OMG seriously. Is this sarcasm? I hope it is b/c the continued narrative for some about Mara being a meddling owner is bordering on a conspiracy theory.
yes what will those assholes do for click bait for the next month LOL
Yep. And we don’t have to endure 99% of the questions being asked at camp to be about Barkley. Maybe
Lol, a bunch of shit stirrers.
Joe Schoen keeps proving every day that he is the right man to return this franchise to glory.
Does not seem bad at all and would not effect his tag amount next year
No, and this was explained repeatedly. After the deadline for multi-year contracts passed, the only option was a one-year deal. But it didn't need to be the tag if both parties agreed to an alternative one-year contract. It just couldn't be multi-year.
They literally paid him $2M right now to sign. It's just cash up front, and has no cap implication unless they cut/trade him or if they added a void year (which would seem odd for such a small amount of flexibility).
Quote:
Have to imagine Barkleys team got and no tag clause for next year
Let's wait and see. Why would the Giants give that up?
Second tag I think is 20% over prior year, so the price of double tagging is over $24M now. I suspect Barkley sees that as his guaranteed money.
Fantastic news.
Barkley also received a $2 million signing bonus with the new deal.
There is no provision in the deal that precludes the Giants from applying the franchise tag on Barkley again in 2024.
An extra million if SB replicates last years numbers. Great move by JS and I’m glad this is done. For now.
Then you'd LOVE Twitter/X.
Quote:
What the point? Is less money guaranteed in this contract thank the tag? It’s a one year deal so it doesn’t help cap.
They literally paid him $2M right now to sign. It's just cash up front, and has no cap implication unless they cut/trade him or if they added a void year (which would seem odd for such a small amount of flexibility).
Can’t add void year because it can only be a one year deal. I think the fact that the signing bonus makes him more trade friendly should not be overlooked. I just don’t see a situation where Saquon is so cash strapped that he needs money upfront.
Those incentives are very reachable if he stays healthy
Second tag I think is 20% over prior year, so the price of double tagging is over $24M now. I suspect Barkley sees that as his guaranteed money.
The only additional money in this deal is for potential performance bonus and that does not affect the calculation of pertinent salary for purposes of the tag.
So, no change in that regard.
See paragraph (d) on page 59 of CBA.
cba - ( New Window )
Whomever is responsible did a good job, unless you believe having Barkley in the fold for that amount of $ is a bad thing.
Very true. Nice way to start my day.
Glad this got done.
My initial reaction to this is again, why didn't he just take the multi-year deal?
Quote:
Meddling?
Will this ‘effin stupidity ever stop.
Magic 8 ball says "Don't think so"
Barkley should have taken the 3-year deal.
Quote:
My initial reaction to this is again, why didn't he just take the multi-year deal?
He thinks he’s worth more.
Quote:
I thought once the deadline passed his only option was the tag.
No, and this was explained repeatedly. After the deadline for multi-year contracts passed, the only option was a one-year deal. But it didn't need to be the tag if both parties agreed to an alternative one-year contract. It just couldn't be multi-year.
Thanks for the clarification. I do not remember reading about that nuance. But heard several times that once deadline passed, that was that, at least that s what stuck with me.
No one has ever reported in what form the guarantees would be paid (signing, roster, options bonuses or salary, nor if the guarantees were full at signing or contingent.
These things matter more than the broad numbers.
Significant update, if true.
With the Vegas over-under for NYG at 7.5 wins, playoffs are no lock.
SB gets $2M in his pocket now, rather than 2 months from now after he has played 3 games. That's the one thing he knows for sure.
It’s all business.
Silly that it came down to an additional million $ for 2023 to put this nonsense behind us.
Go Giants!!!!
He's set to have a huge year if Waller has the impact we expect. He could easily have a better year than he did last year if he stays healthy.
Holding out wouldn't have improved his position at all.
This is a nice development and now the team can just prepare for the season w/o this distraction.
I think it's very likely Barkley holds an insurance policy that will pay him the difference between the franchise tag and the Giants offer if he's injured.
He also probably holds that in a state or address that is not subject to the same tax implications of earning 50% in New Jersey.
This is a nice development and now the team can just prepare for the season w/o this distraction.
That would violate the CBA.
I think it's more like, after playing major league hardball before the deadline, he wisely conceded a very small amount, for the good of the team.
Not having this distracting soap opera hanging over us heading into camp and ensuring SB being ready for Dal wk 1, was well worth $900K in incentives.
Long story short, Saquon is taking a gamble here. It could work out for him, but it also could work out very badly for him.
I didn’t say or indicate I couldn’t see that. I answered why I think Barkley didn’t sign the long term deal.
Barkley should have taken the 3-year deal.
And we have Robinson to split the workload 3 ways too! Love the Schoen
Quote:
My initial reaction to this is again, why didn't he just take the multi-year deal?
Of course he'll never say it publicly, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's asking himself that now.
New York Giants Sign Saquon Barkley to 1-Year Contract - ( New Window )
Quote:
but maybe they compromised and agreed to lowering the threshold for what another team would give the Giants.
This is a nice development and now the team can just prepare for the season w/o this distraction.
That would violate the CBA.
Thanks. I thought teams had flexibility to negotiate off the two first round picks if they desired.
Quote:
right away. It makes my morning.
Very true. Nice way to start my day.
Glad this got done.
I'll say! Woke up, looked at my phone and was like - holy crap, what a nice morning surprise!
Didn't see this coming although I knew from various BBI posts that it was theoretically possible.
Yup, again more evidence that Barkley is a really good teammate/leader, and never backed away from saying he wants to be a Giant. Some posters look pretty bad today.
Not that I'm a fan, but pretty sure this was his suggestion.
Could be awkward in Week 18 if the final game is meaningless, as it was last year, or if Breida and Gray take some of Barkley's targets in the passing game. Not a big deal, though. The incentives are a small percentage of his overall comp.
Barkley should have taken the 3-year deal.
Team B didn't think it through. I've worked with many reputed excellent lawyers who are brilliant on details and clueless on strategy. Especially less experienced ones.
Barkley didn’t sign a long term deal he felt was less than he is worth, and he is playing this season on a better situation than the franchise tag.
Not that I'm a fan, but pretty sure this was his suggestion.
Lots of people suggested it long before Florio did.
Long story short, Saquon is taking a gamble here. It could work out for him, but it also could work out very badly for him.
My guess is he has to pay a pretty high premium to get an insurance payout of 12M in '24. He could've had that 12M guaranteed.
He's a RB who's not getting any younger. He might think it's unfair, but life often is.
Not that I'm a fan, but pretty sure this was his suggestion.
Wasn't the suggestion to drop the future FT? The Giants didn't do that.
Dunleavy wrote a NYP article days ago suggesting this as a possible course of action.
I'm no contract expert, but this looks like a face-saving move by Team Barkley at this point.
The Giants get Barkley on a 1-year, no-risk contract. If he gets hurt or declines, they can cut bait...no future cap impact. Hell, the incentives are not just tied to his personal performance, but the team has to make the playoffs.
The Giants even kept the FT for next year if Barkley has a monster year.
True. But if you are Schoen, would you prefer to get another year of SB to see if he can stay healthy or productive, or would you rather have a few more million in cap space in 2023?
I would choose the former.
If Saquon Barkley maxes out his restructured deal in 2023, he'll earn $11M. That increases his franchise tag value for 2024 up to $13.2M, or a $24.2M payout over 2 years.
Only Christian McCaffrey ($30.5M) & Derrick Henry ($26M), have higher 2-year cash outputs.
New York Giants Sign Saquon Barkley to 1-Year Contract - ( New Window )
Pedant Alert:
"..The agreement also reportedly includes $1 million in incentives if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, 65 receptions, and the Giants make the playoffs."
By boolian logic, the use of "and" means the entire bonus is conditional on making the playoffs.
I hope different amounts are contingent on the various different goals.
Barkley should have taken the 3-year deal.
Agreed. He does get $2 million of the $10.1 million right now as a signing bonus, but the incentives in the deal are apparently only worth another $900K. And as I understand it, those incentives include the Giants making the playoffs. So no matter how well he does statistically, he won't get the extra $900K if the Giants do not do so.
I wasn't stating my opinion.
I was explaining that what happened is CAP neutral
Quote:
By boolian logic, the use of "and" means the entire bonus is conditional on making the playoffs.
I hope different amounts are contingent on the various different goals.
That's what is being reported.
If Saquon Barkley maxes out his restructured deal in 2023, he'll earn $11M. That increases his franchise tag value for 2024 up to $13.2M, or a $24.2M payout over 2 years.
Only Christian McCaffrey ($30.5M) & Derrick Henry ($26M), have higher 2-year cash outputs.
He wants a long term deal. During the negotiations prior to July 17 he and his team seemed to think Schoen would cave.
The more details that come out ... what a win for the Giants at this stage
Signing the tag would have been waving the white flag.
I'm told all of Saquon Barkley's incentives in this new 1-year deal are tied to the #NYGiants making the playoffs, per source.
with details as far as I can tell...
New York Giants Sign Saquon Barkley to 1-Year Contract - ( New Window )
"..The agreement also reportedly includes $1 million in incentives if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, 65 receptions, and the Giants make the playoffs."
By boolian logic, the use of "and" means the entire bonus is conditional on making the playoffs.
I hope different amounts are contingent on the various different goals.
I'd be surprised if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions. We have a lot of other weapons now, which will mean fewer touches for him. But even if he does hit those targets, he still won't get the incentives unless the Giants make the playoffs. And the incentives are only worth another $900K.
It appears that realistically the only benefit he got from this deal above the FT is getting $2M right now as a signing bonus.
This would mean the Giants get Saquon into camp merely by paying $2 million of his franchise-tag salary up front, and they don’t have to count the TD or catch incentives against their cap because he didn’t reach those figures last year.
with details as far as I can tell...
New York Giants Sign Saquon Barkley to 1-Year Contract - ( New Window )
"..The agreement also reportedly includes $1 million in incentives if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, 65 receptions, and the Giants make the playoffs."
By boolian logic, the use of "and" means the entire bonus is conditional on making the playoffs.
I hope different amounts are contingent on the various different goals.
I'd be surprised if Barkley reaches 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions. We have a lot of other weapons now, which will mean fewer touches for him. But even if he does hit those targets, he still won't get the incentives unless the Giants make the playoffs. And the incentives are only worth another $900K.
It appears that realistically the only benefit he got from this deal above the FT is getting $2M right now as a signing bonus.
Don’t overlook that this allows them to continue to negotiate a new deal, which playing on the tag would not have.
The best deal he could have gotten given the circumstances.
Hopefully this is a good lesson for anyone thinking of signing with Roc Nation
Could be awkward in Week 18 if the final game is meaningless, as it was last year, or if Breida and Gray take some of Barkley's targets in the passing game. Not a big deal, though. The incentives are a small percentage of his overall comp.
My guess would be if he ends with 10 TDs and 63 recepts and they make the playoffs and he sits game 17, the Giants will cover it.
Well, fuck me.
Incentives on Saquon Barkley's new 1-year deal with #NYGiants, per source:
11 or more total rushing/receiving touchdowns + qualify for playoffs
65 or more receptions + qualify for playoffs
1,350 rushing yards + qualify for playoffs
And $909K does not count against 2023 cap.
But even without it, the way for Barkley to get the type of money he thinks he is worth is thru marketing deals. He has a solid name and reputation. No reason he can mimic some of what Eli has done with his marketing.
The #NFL CBA is locked in for 7 more years.
Running Backs don't need zoom calls, they need creative PR firms.
Beasts on the field by day.
Influencers on the socials by night.
If Saquon was intent on coming in for camp, then why not take the 22 million guaranteed now? You lock yourself into basically 2 franchise tags BUT you protect yourself from injury..
Makes no sense and just a terrible job by his agents
I don't know how many times you need to repeat the same incorrect info, but they cannot negotiate a new contract until after the season. Because the multi-year deadline passed while Barkley was on the tag, he is still subject to the restriction imposed by the deadline. That's why this was a one-year deal, and that's also why there cannot be an extension to this deal during this season. He can sign a new contract after the season (which can then be multi-year) and/or can be tagged again after the season.
He probably could've done just as well or better representing himself.
Saquon Barkley's 1 year contract with the #Giants includes:
An $8.091M base salary
A $2M signing bonus
$303,000 each for:
- 1,350 rush yards + playoff berth
- 65 receptions + playoff berth
- 11 total TDs + playoff berth
Base: $10.091M
Max: $11M
https://spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/saquon-barkley-25097/
Incentives on Saquon Barkley's new 1-year deal with #NYGiants, per source:
11 or more total rushing/receiving touchdowns + qualify for playoffs
65 or more receptions + qualify for playoffs
1,350 rushing yards + qualify for playoffs
And $909K does not count against 2023 cap.
So does he have to get: (1) 11 TDs, 65 receptions, 1,350 rushing yards AND the Giants get to the playoffs, or (2) is it just one of those three AND the Giants get to the playoffs? Seems like it's (2), but I'm not completely sure.
Have to imagine Barkleys team got and no tag clause for next year
Let's wait and see. Why would the Giants give that up?
Second tag I think is 20% over prior year, so the price of double tagging is over $24M now. I suspect Barkley sees that as his guaranteed money.
His 2024 implied tag scenario is essentially unchanged (the projected 2024 RB tag was likely to land north of +20% for this year's RB tag anyway), and his guaranteed money for this year is equal to the 2023 RB tag.
The difference for right now is the signing bonus and the incentives, but I don't think either will impact the value of next year's tag for Barkley, so his gtd money hasn't actually changed, but he does have more upside with the incentive clauses, and he got some cash in his pocket today (which he would not have received until week 1 under the tag).
I thought once the deadline passed his only option was the tag.
No, and this was explained repeatedly. After the deadline for multi-year contracts passed, the only option was a one-year deal. But it didn't need to be the tag if both parties agreed to an alternative one-year contract. It just couldn't be multi-year.
This is just a fantastic rule by the NFL in general. It's another way of keeping players from switching teams and reasonable for all parties since it can be revamped to be much more favorable for both sides. I can see this becoming more popular especially with RB's.
@spotrac
If Saquon Barkley maxes out his restructured deal in 2023, he'll earn $11M. That increases his franchise tag value for 2024 up to $13.2M, or a $24.2M payout over 2 years.
I don't see this statement as consistent with the CBA language (page 59) that excludes performance bonuses from franchise tender salary calculations:
Opinions solicited.
cba - ( New Window )
@spotrac
If Saquon Barkley maxes out his restructured deal in 2023, he'll earn $11M. That increases his franchise tag value for 2024 up to $13.2M, or a $24.2M payout over 2 years.
Only Christian McCaffrey ($30.5M) & Derrick Henry ($26M), have higher 2-year cash outputs.
So if he repeats last year, he pockets more money than the extensions he turned down and gets back to FA sooner? Seems like a good deal.
Saquon Barkley reps and #Giants GM Joe Schoen never stopped talking after franchise tag deadline passed, per source. No tag in 2024 was on the table but a sticking point and Barkley wanted to be at camp because he believes this team can do big things
#greedquan
I
I was more generous but the idea was the same. Horm blown!
"If the Giants want:
To retain good will and have a happy and motivated SB
Eliminate distractions
Get SB sign the tag and report
Send a positive signal to the team
The Giants could offer a series of playing time incentives for 2023 that would bring him to 12 million. Also include some harder to earn performance incentives that could get him to 14 million (2000 yards from scrimmage, 100 yard games) This would be in addition to the tag provided he signs the tag and reports on time.
This would encourage SB to have a great year and a positive attitude. All good for the team, and a no brainer for SB."
This should also put the bed the silly story they were only 2M away from finalizing terms.
The report was more like 6m total and 3m guaranteed apart, and endorsed by garafolo.
I do think there’s like a lot we still don’t know about what was offered (I bet there were incentives along the lines of todays in there each year).
Saquon Barkley's 1 year contract with the #Giants includes:
An $8.091M base salary
A $2M signing bonus
$303,000 each for:
- 1,350 rush yards + playoff berth
- 65 receptions + playoff berth
- 11 total TDs + playoff berth
Base: $10.091M
Max: $11M
https://spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/saquon-barkley-25097/
Thanks. He gets $303K for each of those milestones and a playoff berth. But that still isn't much. His only real benefit from this deal is getting the $2M of the $10.1M up front as a SB.
So clearly there is a corresponding move yet to be announced.
The Golladay dead cap is over after this year so that frees up alot of money
Greedquon - ( New Window )
Well done.
I like compromise
They should give him money back for screwing up a bigger contract in the first place.
Long story short, Saquon is taking a gamble here. It could work out for him, but it also could work out very badly for him.
your unwillingness to read/retain simple answers to your questions that can be found with less than 5 minutes of googling feels almost like a willful act at this point.
jay ajayi's insurance policy in 2018 covered him up to $5m of value loss post tax against the difference of his coverage and what he ended up getting, and the policy cost him 80-100k in premiums.
even adjusted upwards for inflation saquon should be able to cover the $6m post tax he turned down for less than 1 game check post-tax. a simple google search reveals plenty of ny based insurance companies willing to lend a hand.
There are a number of NFL disability insurance products that act to protect the interests of the insured in the event of catastrophic injury. These include:
Permanent Total Disability—Benefits are paid when an injury prevents the NFL player from ever returning to the field. Also known as “career ending” insurance.
Loss of Value—This coverage provides financial protection against the loss of value in the player’s contract if he suffers an injury before signing a professional contract, is playing out the final season of his contract before free agency, or for college athletes entering into a draft.
Besides playing hard for their next contract, professional athletes and young players with futures in the NFL need to take into account the possibility that their playing careers could be over in a flash. It’s scary to think about, and many will never let such a negative thought enter their head, but the fact is: whether you’re an athlete, an agent or legal representative, or with team management, having the proper protection in place to protect a playing career(s) and/or your investment is a no-brainer.
Insurance Coverage for NFL & College Football Players - ( New Window )
what ship is that exactly?
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
Exactly right. Whether it's bad advice from agents or his own foolishness or both, he left $10 mil+ on the table.
when you turn down and offer and the next one is for less $$ you've lost. take the hint.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
not *not*
if he ends up getting paid more next year, will it have worked out better for saquon?
if so the only question is how much risk can he hedge with the insurance you've never heard of, don't believe works the way it does, and dont understand why every player in nfl history hasnt paid for (despite the fact that many in the last decade have).
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
Exactly. And I must take my lumps and admit I was wrong and being pessimistic about Saquon sitting out games
Saquon lost out on a second year of guaranteed money by folding though. It's not that great a deal for him. He's got to make that $12 million back in endorsement money now. I think there's got to be a side deal where the Giants help Saquon get some endorsement opportunities to allow him to recoup that second year of money he punted away
What his average if we take out all runs over 5 yds - LOL. Talk about cherry picking. Lets pull out all a running backs best runs and then grade him. He moved the pile all last season, even announcers were commenting on it
Don’t overlook that this allows them to continue to negotiate a new deal, which playing on the tag would not have.
This is a great point and could very well be the reasoning for doing this deal in the 1st place.
Saquon get's the TAG$ plus incentives/up front cash. The Giants get their horse in the stable and they can continue to talk.
that or i'd have just settled for the deal garafolo and dunleavy reported barkley would have taken which was between 1-2m higher than the nyg offer per year.
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
What his average if we take out all runs over 5 yds - LOL. Talk about cherry picking. Lets pull out all a running backs best runs and then grade him. He moved the pile all last season, even announcers were commenting on it
If we take out all his good plays, all he had was bad plays.
The only possible way for him to win is play every game in 2023 and have a monster season.
I think it happens.
I expect to see a very determined man
Don’t overlook that this allows them to continue to negotiate a new deal, which playing on the tag would not have.
This is a great point and could very well be the reasoning for doing this deal in the 1st place.
Saquon get's the TAG$ plus incentives/up front cash. The Giants get their horse in the stable and they can continue to talk.
I’ve been told I was wrong about that.
Barkley is taking a big risk.
I'm rooting big time for Barkley to earn the extra million and to get paid next year - making out on his gamble!
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
What his average if we take out all runs over 5 yds - LOL. Talk about cherry picking. Lets pull out all a running backs best runs and then grade him. He moved the pile all last season, even announcers were commenting on it
If we take out all his good plays, all he had was bad plays.
Right. 4.5 yds per carry average, but lets take out any run over 3 yds and then evaluate him. Some can't see the forest through the trees.
but but but but he's not a team player
this is the key takeaway. the giants disarmed what was the biggest risk of the failed negotiation, and Barkley to his credit showed up day 1 for a modest gain. Josh Jacobs and Chris Jones don't seem like they will be doing that. Strahan wouldn't have done that.
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
And that would give him 22mil guaranteed over 2 years.
Ekeler's deal was signed before he was the player he is and coming off the first 3 years of an undrafted free agent rookie contract and playing behind first round pick Melvin Gordon.
The Chargers timed that deal perfectly in 2020 ahead of his 2021/2022 breakout years so it's dramatically under market (which is probably why they had to put in that many incentives to...incentivize...him to sign).
and the FT is still in play.
And that would give him 22mil guaranteed over 2 years.
Right. And if he tears an ACL late in the season, he is not getting to that 22 million mark in 2 years.
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
He really didn't budge. This is window dressing to help Team Barkley save face.
Why am I talking about it? Because I think Saquon made a bad decision here. This worked out for the Giants perfectly.
and the FT is still in play.
And that would give him 22mil guaranteed over 2 years.
Right. And if he tears an ACL late in the season, he is not getting to that 22 million mark in 2 years.
Right.
He had to settle.
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
And a starting, NFL legit MLB!
(meaning he gets his incentives) and then gets tagged again, he will work out $1M better then if he was tagged twice. Is this correct?
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
Thanks. So $2M more. On one side he is betting on himself, but he is assuming an injury risk.
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
He really didn't budge. This is window dressing to help Team Barkley save face.
Why am I talking about it? Because I think Saquon made a bad decision here. This worked out for the Giants perfectly.
Cool. And if Barkley plays well and doesn’t get tagged, it’s the correct decision. He could even play well, get a little banged up and still recoup the 2nd tag year guarantees as a UFA. Only way Barkley loses is a career threatening injury.
Rinse, repeat conversation.
(meaning he gets his incentives) and then gets tagged again, he will work out $1M better then if he was tagged twice. Is this correct?
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
to be clear he has to be slightly better than last year (1 more touchdown, 37 more yards rushing, 8 more receptions). But just playing all 17 instead of 16 gets him there. Basically, he got the tag plus a small amount of uncertain juice.
(meaning he gets his incentives) and then gets tagged again, he will work out $1M better then if he was tagged twice. Is this correct?
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
Thanks. So $2M more. On one side he is betting on himself, but he is assuming an injury risk.
correct. and if he's smart he'll mitigate the injury risk with insurance.
and judging by the fact that he showed up to camp on time and put the distraction to bed, he's starting things off on a smart path.
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
This is not how to think about decision making. Results are not the issue. The question is the quality of decision making with the information rightly available at the time of decision. By that metric, SB simply made a bad decision. Even if it turns out better for him (which is highly unlikely) it was a bad decision.
Barkley could still see more money, but he's taking a big, big risk.
(meaning he gets his incentives) and then gets tagged again, he will work out $1M better then if he was tagged twice. Is this correct?
it could be $2m better in total if the spotrac info is correct that his 120% salary next year would factor the incentives and be $13m (11m + 13m = 24m).
The $24m cash the next 2 years is 3rd most of all RBs and the 12m AAV is close to what Barkley was looking for. And he has the chance to get to FA 1 year earlier than the extension even if tagged.
to be clear he has to be slightly better than last year (1 more touchdown, 37 more yards rushing, 8 more receptions). But just playing all 17 instead of 16 gets him there. Basically, he got the tag plus a small amount of uncertain juice.
right and giants apparently need to make the playoffs to trigger somehow. but generally it's a pretty base case to what happened last year so it seems like he'll collect something.
he didnt get much for agreeing to this monetarily but it was a smart move because he has a lot riding on having a good year. this eliminated 1 distraction.
if i were him id be thinking that hitting 1 of the 3 incentives probably pays the premium on the insurance policy. and the 2m upfront signing bonus helps get that done now too.
will report, this 100% could not have worked out better for the NYG. Unless you want to get pedantic and haggle about the $2M incentive they threw in.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
lol, no, what happens now, is with accepting risk he did not have to accept just to basically get the same thing he would have gotten had he accepted the 2 year deal. Only again, without the risk.
Now, it's all on Barkley and his health and play calling, and other factors, some of which he doesn't control.
It can turn out better for Barkley though odds are against it and that doesn't change the fact his team advising him steered him wrong and if it does turn out better for him, it's certainly not due to anything his agent(s) did.
No matter what Barkley does this year it will be the same or worse next year when he is a year older and they have to back up the truck for Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney if he reaches his potential. He will get FTd again unless he capitulates. And if God forbid he gets a serious injury he left $11 mil on the table. This was not an intelligent move by him and his advisors.
will report, this 100% could not have worked out better for the NYG. Unless you want to get pedantic and haggle about the $2M incentive they threw in.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
lol, no, what happens now, is with accepting risk he did not have to accept just to basically get the same thing he would have gotten had he accepted the 2 year deal. Only again, without the risk.
Now, it's all on Barkley and his health and play calling, and other factors, some of which he doesn't control.
It can turn out better for Barkley though odds are against it and that doesn't change the fact his team advising him steered him wrong and if it does turn out better for him, it's certainly not due to anything his agent(s) did.
if it turns out better it will be because of what he himself did. that's why they call it "betting on yourself". athletes in every sport do it every year, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesnt but barkley's situation is the type where he has historical earnings to take on the risk pretty comfortably. his risk might be close to 0 with insurance.
He makes the Giants a better team. That's what I care about. This team has a more well rounded offense with what looks to be a stronger offensive line. Lots to look forward to.
You ain’t kidding. And poor local media too because it’s back to Mets misery 24-7 with the same 25 Mets fans calling the radio to lament their existence.
Having said that, my guess is on July 20 he sat there realizing his agents screwed up (or whatever happened) and said what do I do now. At that point he just tried to make lemonade out of lemons.
Quote:
will report, this 100% could not have worked out better for the NYG. Unless you want to get pedantic and haggle about the $2M incentive they threw in.
Barkely got worked and should fire his second agent too.
if he ends up getting paid more next year what's the etiquette? fruit basket to agent he fires?
lol, no, what happens now, is with accepting risk he did not have to accept just to basically get the same thing he would have gotten had he accepted the 2 year deal. Only again, without the risk.
Now, it's all on Barkley and his health and play calling, and other factors, some of which he doesn't control.
It can turn out better for Barkley though odds are against it and that doesn't change the fact his team advising him steered him wrong and if it does turn out better for him, it's certainly not due to anything his agent(s) did.
if it turns out better it will be because of what he himself did. that's why they call it "betting on yourself". athletes in every sport do it every year, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesnt but barkley's situation is the type where he has historical earnings to take on the risk pretty comfortably. his risk might be close to 0 with insurance.
Awesome, I don't need to give an agent 10% to bet on myself and get insurance to protect the downside.
No gift basket for the agent if I bet on myself and win.
the agents job is to negotiate a deal so I don't have to bet on myself
If we take out all his good plays, all he had was bad plays.
that sounds like something Yogi Berra said
Awesome, I don't need to give an agent 10% to bet on myself and get insurance to protect the downside.
No gift basket for the agent if I bet on myself and win.
the agents job is to negotiate a deal so I don't have to bet on myself
well barkley agrees with you to some degree, he did change agents a few weeks ahead of the deadline.
Barkley could still see more money, but he's taking a big, big risk.
Yeah there’s risk, never argued otherwise. I have argued it isn’t as great as you think but never said there was none. I truly don’t get the declarations in Barkley’s decision when there’s a bunch of ways this can turn out - some in his favor, some not.
I'm wiling to bet Rocnation stepped in and said we are getting bad publicity in our home base office in NY and pushed the agreement. Total damage control
Wonder what the NFLPA is thinking right now
but at least we don't have to talk about this anymore.
I think it's more like, after playing major league hardball before the deadline, he wisely conceded a very small amount, for the good of the team.
Not having this distracting soap opera hanging over us heading into camp and ensuring SB being ready for Dal wk 1, was well worth $900K in incentives.
Exactly
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
This is not how to think about decision making. Results are not the issue. The question is the quality of decision making with the information rightly available at the time of decision. By that metric, SB simply made a bad decision. Even if it turns out better for him (which is highly unlikely) it was a bad decision.
Glad your argument is that you are right and nothing that can happen will make you wrong. Must be nice.
What stocks should I pick up this week?
That's my take anyway.
2) since he's not on the franchise tag technically anymore, does this mean the Giants could negotiate an extension with Barclay during the season?
Weird. Here's the page on Giants.com saying he signed the tag.
Giants.com - ( New Window )
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
This is not how to think about decision making. Results are not the issue. The question is the quality of decision making with the information rightly available at the time of decision. By that metric, SB simply made a bad decision. Even if it turns out better for him (which is highly unlikely) it was a bad decision.
Glad your argument is that you are right and nothing that can happen will make you wrong. Must be nice.
What stocks should I pick up this week?
Blue horeshoe loves Endicott Steel
We could go back and forth on this all day.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
the guy wants to help the Giants win
but but but but he's not a team player
It's exciting watching you find new ways to be wrong on a daily basis.
I'm pretty sure that posters said that if Barkley holds out and misses games, it would be impossible to reconcile that against his "team player" reputation.
So the scenario in which his "team player" reputation would have been damaged wound up not playing out. But posters/fans were reacting to his threat to hold out, and that threat did happen.
I'm thrilled that all the incentives are linked to team success. Incentives tied only to stats basically turn players into owners of one-man fantasy teams.
the guy wants to help the Giants win
but but but but he's not a team player
It's exciting watching you find new ways to be wrong on a daily basis.
I'm pretty sure that posters said that if Barkley holds out and misses games, it would be impossible to reconcile that against his "team player" reputation.
So the scenario in which his "team player" reputation would have been damaged wound up not playing out. But posters/fans were reacting to his threat to hold out, and that threat did happen.
He’s been getting called “greedquan” here for days.
Wow, wonder who Ellerson will not play at next.
The incentives don’t alter Barkley’s franchise tag number for next year either. It remains 120% of $10.1 million.
The 2024 franchise tag for Barkley: $12.1 million.
#giants #nfl
the story isn’t over. We won’t know how to rate this decision until next off season. Why are you so adamant about this?
People also said no way Schoen would or should budge and he did. There’s probably other scenarios that exist for Barkley’s career that you don’t think are possible, and are.
He really didn't budge. This is window dressing to help Team Barkley save face.
Why am I talking about it? Because I think Saquon made a bad decision here. This worked out for the Giants perfectly.
Yep, no added risk at all. Barkley has to give it his best - and he can still get tagged next offseason. It's really good work from both Schoen and Saquon. One for eating the humble pie, and the other for extending a financial olive branch to him.
We could go back and forth on this all day.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
You said it better than me.
Quote:
the guy wants to help the Giants win
but but but but he's not a team player
It's exciting watching you find new ways to be wrong on a daily basis.
I'm pretty sure that posters said that if Barkley holds out and misses games, it would be impossible to reconcile that against his "team player" reputation.
So the scenario in which his "team player" reputation would have been damaged wound up not playing out. But posters/fans were reacting to his threat to hold out, and that threat did happen.
He’s been getting called “greedquan” here for days.
By one particular troll and his assorted dupe handles. Not by anyone that BBI should actually pay attention to.
Meanwhile, there were also some posters who said "Barkley is never going to play for the Giants again" and "the Giants went out of their way to disrespect Barkley" and my personal favorites "Barkley is going to file a grievance to get himself traded" and "we are definitely not going to see Barkley any sooner than week 10."
You ain’t kidding. Solid move by both parties
The incentives don’t alter Barkley’s franchise tag number for next year either. It remains 120% of $10.1 million.
The 2024 franchise tag for Barkley: $12.1 million.
#giants #nfl
Thank you very much. The CBA did seem clear on this point.
Bingo. They don't deserve a penny. If Saquon could see and think straight, he'd can them. Get a veteran agent who understands the NY market. There's a $hit load of money for him to make here marketing-wise if he plays his cards right.
One other detail, on the 2024 tag—if Barkley is tagged again next March, it'll be at 120% of his base here, which comes to $12.1 million, AND the below incentives would come along with it. So it'd be $12.1 million with a chance to get over $13 million.
Schoen negotiated with Beasley and his agents, but wouldn't cave to their $$ and passed. Thus- it didn't happen.
Well now its 2023, and Beasley is a Giant- and signed for Schoen's numbers.
Schoen negotiated with Beasley and his agents, but wouldn't cave to their $$ and passed. Thus- it didn't happen.
Well now its 2023, and Beasley is a Giant- and signed for Schoen's numbers.
How the hell did Mara hire Gettleman with guys like Schoen around. I’m sure there were/are lots of talented young guys who could have done the job and were not even interviewed.
Will say this much. The last time a franchise-tagged player and a team agreed to a modified deal was in 2005 (Edgerrin James, Colts). Kinda surprised this tactic hasn't been used more often.
One other detail, on the 2024 tag—if Barkley is tagged again next March, it'll be at 120% of his base here, which comes to $12.1 million, AND the below incentives would come along with it. So it'd be $12.1 million with a chance to get over $13 million.
So he’s looking at between $22-$24m on two tags?
2m
One other detail, on the 2024 tag—if Barkley is tagged again next March, it'll be at 120% of his base here, which comes to $12.1 million, AND the below incentives would come along with it. So it'd be $12.1 million with a chance to get over $13 million.
So he’s looking at between $22-$24m on two tags?
that's what it seems like.
Make it happen Joe !!!
fans need to recall that last year the coaching staff wanted Cole Beasley signed mid season.
Schoen negotiated with Beasley and his agents, but wouldn't cave to their $$ and passed. Thus- it didn't happen.
Well now its 2023, and Beasley is a Giant- and signed for Schoen's numbers.
How the hell did Mara hire Gettleman with guys like Schoen around. I’m sure there were/are lots of talented young guys who could have done the job and were not even interviewed.
Because the Giants hadn't hired a GM outside of the Giants' 'family' since 1979, when they were forced to do so by the NFL.
In any event, it's still my opinion that Tisch pushed to have a different hiring approach for the GM vs. Mara suddenly having an epiphany.
Barkley could still see more money, but he's taking a big, big risk.
Once again, he should have taken the earlier deal that was offered with the $22 million guaranteed.
that was quick
and Trenton Thompson
Wow, wonder who Ellerson will not play at next.
well done
Will say this much. The last time a franchise-tagged player and a team agreed to a modified deal was in 2005 (Edgerrin James, Colts). Kinda surprised this tactic hasn't been used more often.
She heisted that from Tannebaum. But, yes, it is interesting that there was some precedence.
Welcome back SB!
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
This captures the situation very well.
I wonder what the backstory here is. I wonder if Barkley had a tail-between-the-legs moment and asked Schoen for one year version of last Monday's offer...
No matter what Barkley does this year it will be the same or worse next year when he is a year older and they have to back up the truck for Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney if he reaches his potential. He will get FTd again unless he capitulates. And if God forbid he gets a serious injury he left $11 mil on the table. This was not an intelligent move by him and his advisors.
+1
refuse to see or hear to what actually is happening to RBs? Right or wrong, RBs are not getting paid they way QBs and WRs and LTs are. Dalvin Cook was CUT rather be paid by the Vikes. Others have been "low-balled" or realized the situation and accepted it and signed. Right or wrong (and I think it's wrong) RBs are getting chiseled in order to pay QBs and WRs and LTs 40% of the cap+.
No matter what Barkley does this year it will be the same or worse next year when he is a year older and they have to back up the truck for Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney if he reaches his potential. He will get FTd again unless he capitulates. And if God forbid he gets a serious injury he left $11 mil on the table. This was not an intelligent move by him and his advisors.
+1
Everyone on this site knows the difference in importance and pay from the premium positions and RBs. But there’s a whole lot of details in between which have been the discussion points.
Everyone on this site knows the difference in importance and pay from the premium positions and RBs. But there’s a whole lot of details in between which have been the discussion points.
bigblackandwhitenograyinteractive.com
Stop. WTF are you talking about.
I
I was more generous but the idea was the same. Horm blown!
"If the Giants want:
To retain good will and have a happy and motivated SB
Eliminate distractions
Get SB sign the tag and report
Send a positive signal to the team
The Giants could offer a series of playing time incentives for 2023 that would bring him to 12 million. Also include some harder to earn performance incentives that could get him to 14 million (2000 yards from scrimmage, 100 yard games) This would be in addition to the tag provided he signs the tag and reports on time.
This would encourage SB to have a great year and a positive attitude. All good for the team, and a no brainer for SB."
You are the greatest!
I
I was more generous but the idea was the same. Horm blown!
"If the Giants want:
To retain good will and have a happy and motivated SB
Eliminate distractions
Get SB sign the tag and report
Send a positive signal to the team
The Giants could offer a series of playing time incentives for 2023 that would bring him to 12 million. Also include some harder to earn performance incentives that could get him to 14 million (2000 yards from scrimmage, 100 yard games) This would be in addition to the tag provided he signs the tag and reports on time.
This would encourage SB to have a great year and a positive attitude. All good for the team, and a no brainer for SB."
You are the greatest!
OK fine, but what if Barkley rushes for 1600 yards and finishes top 5 in MVP voting? He's going to be in line for more money, tag threat and all, in 2024.
MAybe he did cost himself some loot, but we still don't know for sure what Barkley turned down.
He's set to have a huge year if Waller has the impact we expect. He could easily have a better year than he did last year if he stays healthy.
Holding out wouldn't have improved his position at all.
Let's hope Waller plays 10 games
Quote:
Which in effect would have made a 2-year deal, and he would have been able to holdout without losing money in the third year. He gave up $22-23 million in sure money for $11 million. He had better pray he doesn't get hurt.
OK fine, but what if Barkley rushes for 1600 yards and finishes top 5 in MVP voting? He's going to be in line for more money, tag threat and all, in 2024.
MAybe he did cost himself some loot, but we still don't know for sure what Barkley turned down.
Or Barkley is viewed as one year older with more wear and tear per that spectacular season. So, his value may not be as great as you think. And a second FT is his maximum value...
But being serious, didn't the mid-season offer only have $19 Million in guarantees. I have seen $22M in guarantees quoted a few times in this thread but I thought that it wasn't confirmed that the Giants made an offer with that amount.
Quote:
We could go back and forth on this all day.
I can't imagine how anyone can argue this worked out better for Saquon.
He should have taken the deal.
If he gets hurt or declines, he loses. Period.
And it doesn't have to be some sort of catastrophic injury where insurance kicks in. (Aside from the fact that insurance won't cover declining productivity and we have no idea how costly the premiums are).
He turned away $22-23 million guaranteed money in favor of $11 million.
He turned down 22 over 3 years in favor of 11 over one year.
There weren't going to be any guarantees in that third year. The contract that SB turned down was essentially $22M gtd/2y with a team option on the third year (which would have been new money if exercised). He turned down $33M over 3y, with the $22M gtd in the first two years.
No matter how you slice it, the reality (IMO) is that Barkley wound up basically accepting a 1y prorata iteration of the final offer Schoen had on the table last Monday.
You said it better than me.
Yes, that's it and not difficult to understand. Saquon turned down year 2 guaranteed dollars and now took on a good amount of downside risk in the process.
Not sure need to continue to proclaim there are gray areas here either. But imagine several in this thread will keep extending it.
The guy thinks he's going to have a big year and I don't blame him. I don't blame him either way. IF he took the 2 year deal fine by me and if he thinks he can set the market after a huge season, why the hell not.
We keep blaming agents and acting like Barkley made a mistake. MAybe he knew exactly what he was doing? WHo the fuck knows.
Barkley is the most talented RB in the game. He's healthy. He's in year 2 of the same system. He's surrounded by well coached and a deep talent base.
BArkley is going to dominate this season. I can't wait.
Which in effect would have made a 2-year deal, and he would have been able to holdout without losing money in the third year. He gave up $22-23 million in sure money for $11 million. He had better pray he doesn't get hurt.
OK fine, but what if Barkley rushes for 1600 yards and finishes top 5 in MVP voting? He's going to be in line for more money, tag threat and all, in 2024.
MAybe he did cost himself some loot, but we still don't know for sure what Barkley turned down.
Or Barkley is viewed as one year older with more wear and tear per that spectacular season. So, his value may not be as great as you think. And a second FT is his maximum value...
He will be sitting on around 1200 rushes this time next year if he has the big 2023 season. He will get paid.
People kept telling me NYG held all the cards and Barkley would have to take whatever was offered. Suck it up there Barkley too fucking bad b--Schoen won't cave he's the godfather of contracts. Now Barkley is in fact getting more money than the tag offered.
Nearly everyone was wrong. Barkley did get paid more than the tag despite "not having any leverage."
This dude KNOWS this is the best team he's ever played on, and he KNOWS he's screwing it up for everyone else by not showing up.
Some guys wouldn't care. Barkley does. I appreciate that.
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
But being serious, didn't the mid-season offer only have $19 Million in guarantees. I have seen $22M in guarantees quoted a few times in this thread but I thought that it wasn't confirmed that the Giants made an offer with that amount.
The mid season offer also preceded the Jones deal. Up until that point Barkley was headed directly for UFA with Jones getting tagged. Further, if Schoen picked up Jones’ 5th year option (I’m not suggesting he should have), Barkley wouldn’t have had UFA at his finger tips and that changes everything.
It was a risk worth taking, IMO.
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
This dude KNOWS this is the best team he's ever played on, and he KNOWS he's screwing it up for everyone else by not showing up.
Some guys wouldn't care. Barkley does. I appreciate that.
Yes and no.
His only other recourse was to surrender $10.1 million.
So it's great he's back and not holding out, but let's be real here.
The guy thinks he's going to have a big year and I don't blame him. I don't blame him either way. IF he took the 2 year deal fine by me and if he thinks he can set the market after a huge season, why the hell not.
We keep blaming agents and acting like Barkley made a mistake. MAybe he knew exactly what he was doing? WHo the fuck knows.
Barkley is the most talented RB in the game. He's healthy. He's in year 2 of the same system. He's surrounded by well coached and a deep talent base.
BArkley is going to dominate this season. I can't wait.
If he has a fantastic season, if he doesn't get hurt, and if the Giants don't tag him again. A lot of "ifs" there. That's the point.
Is this headline accurate ??
Link - ( New Window )
Thank you, Joe, and thank you, Saquon.
I doubt the Giants will use the FT on Barkley again next year. Especially if the rookie RB (Gray) gets some carries
and shows them a little something something.
Let me also add here, that Barkley's agents really didn't do him any favors by absolutely NOT reading the RB market correctly. When I say that, I am talking about prior to the last couple weeks of so-called drama.
I mean he gets a 2 million signing bonus now, and he was also offered what about 23 mill. in guarantees for two years and his 'team' said no to that? That is not very smart, but hey he's back, lets roll with it now.
Is this headline accurate ?? Link - ( New Window )
I don't think so. The numbers don't jive. They replaced the FT with a similar contract.
Especially on their own website front page
WOW
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
I get it, just explaining to other poster that yes indeed he signed his franchise tender. That's what he was asking?
He also has incentives built in, which are highly attainable as well.
But being serious, didn't the mid-season offer only have $19 Million in guarantees. I have seen $22M in guarantees quoted a few times in this thread but I thought that it wasn't confirmed that the Giants made an offer with that amount.
His offer with more than one year's worth of guarantees didn't expire at mid-season. He still could have struck a higher guaranteed deal after that, but passed.
And the RB market just didn't collapse all at once as you state. It has been trending down for years and just picked up some acceleration based on how some of the bigger RB deals concluded (poorly), GMs getting wiser as to where money should be flowing, and cost/production value from the "non-elite" backs around the league.
ill say it again, if BArkley blows the fuck up in 2023, he WILL get more money in 2024. Tag threat and all. HE will get more money.
The guy thinks he's going to have a big year and I don't blame him. I don't blame him either way. IF he took the 2 year deal fine by me and if he thinks he can set the market after a huge season, why the hell not.
We keep blaming agents and acting like Barkley made a mistake. MAybe he knew exactly what he was doing? WHo the fuck knows.
Barkley is the most talented RB in the game. He's healthy. He's in year 2 of the same system. He's surrounded by well coached and a deep talent base.
BArkley is going to dominate this season. I can't wait.
If he has a fantastic season, if he doesn't get hurt, and if the Giants don't tag him again. A lot of "ifs" there. That's the point.
Very true. Hey it's good for NYG fans that's for sure. A motivated Barkley (he's always motivated but still) running behind a more talented offense is a very very good thing for us and bad news for the NFC East.
what the Giants just posted on their website's front page.
Is this headline accurate ?? Link - ( New Window )
I don't think so. The numbers don't jive. They replaced the FT with a similar contract.
You can look at it as an addendum. Because after that Monday that passed recently (and that date), their is really no recourse for the player at that stage...
because if he didn't, he could've just said "FU" and been a mercenary this year.
This dude KNOWS this is the best team he's ever played on, and he KNOWS he's screwing it up for everyone else by not showing up.
Some guys wouldn't care. Barkley does. I appreciate that.
Yes and no.
His only other recourse was to surrender $10.1 million.
So it's great he's back and not holding out, but let's be real here.
Be real about what? He could've held out of training camp and created a gigantic distraction, while still getting the $10M. I appreciate that he didn't.
Is this headline accurate ?? Link - ( New Window )
Michael Eisen's article never says Barkley signed the tag.
Authors often don't write the headlines, and headlines often are not as precise as the articles to which they are attached.
There is no denying somebody at the Giants wrote that headline.
You notice how they don't apparently give a crap if or when Josh Jacobs signs his tag?
national sports media... Barkley and the Giants just ruined a month of content.
You notice how they don't apparently give a crap if or when Josh Jacobs signs his tag?
I am curious how long Jacobs will stay out...now before last season the Raiders did not pick up his 5th year option I recall. Don't think that didn't stick a craw into Jacobs as well. I know I would have been peeved If I was him.
Yes, he had a bit of an off year in 2021, but he's a good back, always liked him.
He's doing a masterful job, so far. It's almost amazing what he's done with the roster in barely 2 offseasons. And of course the choice of Daboll and their collective choice of coaching staff seems to be top notch.
The future's so bright, I gotta wear shades!
So, per the great
@corryjoel
: Saquon Barkley's incentives do not raise the franchise tag value for 2024. They do carry over.
So his 2nd tag value would still be $12.1M, not $13.2M. But with another $900K in incentives applied in 2024. Matches up withwhat
@JordanRaanan
said
In comment 16157240 Carson53 said:
Quote:
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
.
I get it, just explaining to other poster that yes indeed he signed his franchise tender. That's what he was asking?
He also has incentives built in, which are highly attainable as well.
I don't think you do get it. Barkley didn't sign his franchise tender. He signed a different one-year contract.
Cue the weekly Incentive Watch once the season begins. Can't wait to see the ticker on ESPN.
With the improvement of the offensive line, Saquon better show better than 2.65 yards per carry from scrimmage (not inclusive of his runs over 10 yards). Saquon placed DJ in some precarious 2nd and 3rd Round situations last year by failing to effectively hit the hole the O-Line created. Understandably, that the O-Line last year was incompetent up the middle. However, Breida had a better yardage per carry as he hit the hole quicker (3.5 - other than carries over 10 yards) than Saquon did. I'm not advocating for Breida over Barkley (nor James Robinson or Eric Gray). However, Saquon needs to hit the hole or LOS quicker than he has in the past!
Stop. WTF are you talking about.
There actually is a decent point/stat here. The "other than 10 yards stat" is definitely interesting and if accurate, shows what you see. Barkley needs to have a good season if he wants to see more $ down the road and probably screwed regardless. I think Robinson (if they keep) and Grey could be great compliments to the rushing attack as more of between the tackle runners.
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
Fair point - that was an assumption on my part that the guarantees would reside entirely in y1 and y2. That said, in a three-year contract, I'm not sure how much wiggle room Schoen would have had to stack too much in the way of vesting guarantees for y3. And I also assume that if the rumored contract numbers that we did hear had been wildly misleading (which I would say that a meaningful amount of not-yet-conveyed guarantees would be), we would have heard about those from Barkley's camp in the days that followed the deadline.
All a long-winded way of admitting that it was simply my assumption that the guarantees we heard about were fully guaranteed, and that they landed in y1 and y2 only. But you're right to point out that that's not necessarily the case.
The title is Saquon signs tag. Uh, what? Is it the tag or a 1 year deal?
Weird. Here's the page on Giants.com saying he signed the tag.
Giants.com - ( New Window )
Yep, I assume the headline is incorrect based on all of the other info.
There is no denying somebody at the Giants wrote that headline.
For sure, and you were quite right to point it out.
Just making the point that bad headlines are an unfortunately common bug, because they are commonly written by an editor who is not as informed as the article's author.
Haha! Could be!
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
however close they were or werent if the reported gtd is right, there are 3 possible outcomes for barkley's value next year - better, same, worse.
we can all imagine what happens if his value is better with a big year.
but here's the scenario many dont seem to realize - if barkley has a similar season to last season and the giants are considering tagging him again, in february before then decide what to do barkley could do a total 180 and decide he wants to be a giant for life and take a team friendly deal equal or even less than what they offered him this year. even if he takes a deal less than this year's reported offers, let's say 17m guaranteed, his total guaranteed $ including the $10m this year is $27m - and more than was offered this year.
and if the giants just decide they dont even want to offer him less than they already offered as happened with julian love, then barkley hits the open market which would be his ideal outcome in any scenario barring catastrophic injury (which is why it'd be crazy to not put some of his new signing bonus toward insurance). if mckinney has a good enough season it's possible he gets tagged over barkley too.
the giants chose to take the lowest risk position but i think barkley took a smart calculated gamble as well. remember this year's RB tag was originally projected to be 12.5m/year, then unexpectedly dropped to 10m i think because of some restructures that happened. with the cap continuing to accelerate i think that drop was more of a trailing indicator from the last several years of covid cap years than a trend that will continue.
RB franchise tag lower than previously projected? - ( New Window )
Corbin and Brightwell are in big trouble if Robinson is healthy
And the same could be said for each of us and our individual value. Ah, the profundity of BBI.
Quote:
there are 3 possible outcomes for barkley's value next year - better, same, worse.
And the same could be said for each of us and our individual value. Ah, the profundity of BBI.
Of course - everyone has different risk tolerances. Some prefer higher base salaries, some prefer commission with more risk/reward. I think Barkley will end up making more than he was offered this year so I think the risk was worth it for him, others obviously don’t agree.
GD, I don't remember seeing reporting the 22M was fully guaranteed and paid completely in years 1 and 2. Maybe I missed that?
Dunleavy, who's been at the forefront of the SB reporting, said Giants’ final offer was a 3-year contract with an annual value between $11-11.5 million with $22-23 million in guaranteed money. The paper said both sides were within $1-2 million, but could not close the gap.
Those are the numbers and facts I also saw reported.
What's missing is whether the 22/23M was fully guaranteed and when the dollars were to be paid.
One common contract nuance (Daniel Jones has this) -- is that part of the guaranteed money only conveys if he's on the roster the first day of the league year in his 3rd year.
If part of that 22/23M was attached to his 3rd year in that manner, he could be cut after 2 years and not net 22/23M.
What Saquon Barkley was supposed to play on:
- Could skip camp
- $10.1M earnings (no signing bonus)
- $0 incentives
What Saquon Barkley agreed to today:
- Will report to camp
- $10.1M earnings ($2M via signing bonus)
- $909K in incentives
- Max he could make $11M
Saquon Barkley did not have to do this today. He could have waited and made the #Giants feel what it's like without him.
Perhaps that could’ve helped him secure a no-tag clause, which would’ve been big.
Reality is, the adjustments to the contract are nothing crazy. It seems that he simply wanted to be back on the field and not miss any time.
national sports media... Barkley and the Giants just ruined a month of content.
Lol. I was thinking the same. That was going to be a weekly spotlight, especially during camp reports and pre-season games. Now, nothing to see here.
Site traffic too. How many posts about how selfish he is are we now not going to get?
What Saquon Barkley was supposed to play on:
- Could skip camp
- $10.1M earnings (no signing bonus)
- $0 incentives
What Saquon Barkley agreed to today:
- Will report to camp
- $10.1M earnings ($2M via signing bonus)
- $909K in incentives
- Max he could make $11M
Saquon Barkley did not have to do this today. He could have waited and made the #Giants feel what it's like without him.
Perhaps that could’ve helped him secure a no-tag clause, which would’ve been big.
Reality is, the adjustments to the contract are nothing crazy. It seems that he simply wanted to be back on the field and not miss any time.
My takes ...
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
The benefit is that he gets $2M in his pocket today, July 25, instead of having it parceled out in weekly game checks, 600k a time, beginning September 10.
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
The benefit is that he gets $2M in his pocket today, July 25, instead of having it parceled out in weekly game checks, 600k a time, beginning September 10.
I get the $900 in incentives, which is essentially the winner for him. I don't get the $2M signing bonus. It it is included in the $10.1M, and that $10.1M is fully guaranteed, what is the benefit? How much was he set to receive immediately from the tag?
The benefit is that he gets $2M in his pocket today, July 25, instead of having it parceled out in weekly game checks, 600k a time, beginning September 10.
Thanks. So, under the tag, he would have received no $ up front?
Correct, game checks only. Now he'll get those checks prorated to an $8M salary.
My takes ...
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
Barkley's 35 carries was the most in any single game by a RB in 2022. In fact Barkley had 2 of the top 5 highest games, the 31 carries vs Chicago was #5 on the list. Overall he had the 4th most carries in the 2022 season, but really would have been 3rd if he didn't miss one game. Henry, Barkley, and Jacobs really carried the load for their teams. I think it would be really good if we could keep Saquon at around 15-20 carries with a lot of receptions.
My takes ...
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
Barkley's 35 carries was the most in any single game by a RB in 2022. In fact Barkley had 2 of the top 5 highest games, the 31 carries vs Chicago was #5 on the list. Overall he had the 4th most carries in the 2022 season, but really would have been 3rd if he didn't miss one game. Henry, Barkley, and Jacobs really carried the load for their teams. I think it would be really good if we could keep Saquon at around 15-20 carries with a lot of receptions.
i thought they found a good balance in the last month around 10-15 carries with 5+ targets.
washington game was 18 carries, 4.8 ypc, 8 targets, 5 receptions, 33 rec yds.
minnesota game was 14 carries, 6 ypc, 10 targets, 8 receptions, 49 rec yds.
colts game was 12 carries, 4.8 ypc, 4 targets, 2 receptions, -5 rec yds.
wild card game was 9 carries, 5.9 ypc, 6 targets, 5 receptions, 56 rec yds.
he had 100+ total yards in the 3 games except the indy blowout.
20 catches on 28 targets every 4 games would equal 80+ receptions on a full year, at a 71% catch rate, which is close to what he did as a rookie.
only 2 RBs had more than 73 receptions last year, CMC (85) and Ekeler (107).
Quote:
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
.
I get it, just explaining to other poster that yes indeed he signed his franchise tender. That's what he was asking?
He also has incentives built in, which are highly attainable as well.
I don't think you do get it. Barkley didn't sign his franchise tender. He signed a different one-year contract.
The Giants announced he signed his franchise tender, that's the ONLY way he could come into camp...if they modified the deal, he still signed his tender, that's how it works.
I don't think YOU get it.
Some of you don't understand how exactly the tender actually works.
Lol nice.
:-)
I think the conventional wisdom (and probably truth) is the guarantees consisted of a signing bonus, and some combo of salary and/or roster bonuses that all paid out in years one and two.
What raised my eyebrow is the report Schoen insisted on lowering the overall dollars to 33M to get 22M guaranteed.
If Schoen was maneuvering for 11M with no new guarantees in year 3, to me that shows he was willing to get cute with that third year. Typically that stuffer year at the end has a big salary attached to ensure the player either gets cut or paid. Evan Engram got like 15M year in 3.
My guess is there was a structural difference of opinion alongside a delta of a few million. I don't buy less than .5% of the salary cap over 2 years was the whole story.
All a long-winded way of admitting that it was simply my assumption that the guarantees we heard about were fully guaranteed, and that they landed in y1 and y2 only. But you're right to point out that that's not necessarily the case.
I think the conventional wisdom (and probably truth) is the guarantees consisted of a signing bonus, and some combo of salary and/or roster bonuses that all paid out in years one and two.
What raised my eyebrow is the report Schoen insisted on lowering the overall dollars to 33M to get 22M guaranteed.
If Schoen was maneuvering for 11M with no new guarantees in year 3, to me that shows he was willing to get cute with that third year. Typically that stuffer year at the end has a big salary attached to ensure the player either gets cut or paid. Evan Engram got like 15M year in 3.
My guess is there was a structural difference of opinion alongside a delta of a few million. I don't buy less than .5% of the salary cap over 2 years was the whole story.
I would guess this is right, with the exception being that i trust mike g if he says they were close. the 11m number has been fishy from the beginning so i wonder if they tried to make up differences with incentives.
An offer with the higher guarantee (22m), a lower base, but incentives similar to the ones they just gave him to show up could have been a winning combination if the incentives were fair. In good years the salary is higher, if he gets hurt the salary would have been lower, but the bigger overall guarantee is also protective.
They did tag him. I believe this counts as a tag year even though the deal they ultimately signed him to was not actually the franchise tender.
In comment 16157240 Carson53 said:
Quote:
Yep, that's what he signed...plus 2 mill. signing bonus upfront! There are also incentives built in, rushing yards, TD's, etc.
The bonus is not a "plus" dollar-wise; it is a conversion of salary. In essence, he got an advance on his first three weeks of game checks.
.
I get it, just explaining to other poster that yes indeed he signed his franchise tender. That's what he was asking?
He also has incentives built in, which are highly attainable as well.
I don't think you do get it. Barkley didn't sign his franchise tender. He signed a different one-year contract.
.
The Giants announced he signed his franchise tender, that's the ONLY way he could come into camp...if they modified the deal, he still signed his tender, that's how it works.
I don't think YOU get it.
Some of you don't understand how exactly the tender actually works.
You're wrong.
He could sign the tender OR an alternative one-year contract. He signed an alternative one-year contract.
there are 3 possible outcomes for barkley's value next year - better, same, worse.
And the same could be said for each of us and our individual value. Ah, the profundity of BBI.
Of course - everyone has different risk tolerances. Some prefer higher base salaries, some prefer commission with more risk/reward. I think Barkley will end up making more than he was offered this year so I think the risk was worth it for him, others obviously don’t agree.
For sure. I was just kidding anyway, but those same three outcomes face each of us as humans every day.
My takes ...
The bad news - He listened to bad advice fro his agent and it cost him; the good news, he dumped them.
The rest of it is all good ...
The Giants drafted this guy (Saquon's "Mini Me"), no more reason to run Barkley 35 times a game
Barkley's 35 carries was the most in any single game by a RB in 2022. In fact Barkley had 2 of the top 5 highest games, the 31 carries vs Chicago was #5 on the list. Overall he had the 4th most carries in the 2022 season, but really would have been 3rd if he didn't miss one game. Henry, Barkley, and Jacobs really carried the load for their teams. I think it would be really good if we could keep Saquon at around 15-20 carries with a lot of receptions.
i thought they found a good balance in the last month around 10-15 carries with 5+ targets.
washington game was 18 carries, 4.8 ypc, 8 targets, 5 receptions, 33 rec yds.
minnesota game was 14 carries, 6 ypc, 10 targets, 8 receptions, 49 rec yds.
colts game was 12 carries, 4.8 ypc, 4 targets, 2 receptions, -5 rec yds.
wild card game was 9 carries, 5.9 ypc, 6 targets, 5 receptions, 56 rec yds.
he had 100+ total yards in the 3 games except the indy blowout.
20 catches on 28 targets every 4 games would equal 80+ receptions on a full year, at a 71% catch rate, which is close to what he did as a rookie.
only 2 RBs had more than 73 receptions last year, CMC (85) and Ekeler (107).
I think they wore him out + teams were obviously in stop Barkley first. Danny and the pass game needs to improve and hopefully Robinson / Breida can spell Barkley a lot more, especially if this team can win a few games by more than the skin of their ass. That, beating dallas and the birds, and an improved run defense are the next step for this team as whole.