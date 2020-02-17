What are you expecting from Thibodeau this season? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/25/2023 7:58 pm

He really came on @ the end of last season, most notably in that SNF game down in DC where he was a menace. I think Thibs has the potential to be a double digit sack player this season. I was listening to Stapleton's podcast earlier @ the gym & Art thinks he has All Pro potential. And based on his play at the end of last season, I don't disagree. If him & Azzez can play 17 games...man, the potential for this defense to be great goes through the roof.