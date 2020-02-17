for display only
What are you expecting from Thibodeau this season?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/25/2023 7:58 pm
He really came on @ the end of last season, most notably in that SNF game down in DC where he was a menace. I think Thibs has the potential to be a double digit sack player this season. I was listening to Stapleton's podcast earlier @ the gym & Art thinks he has All Pro potential. And based on his play at the end of last season, I don't disagree. If him & Azzez can play 17 games...man, the potential for this defense to be great goes through the roof.
If he doesn't get held every snap thanks to Mr Magoo refs...  
jnoble : 7/25/2023 8:02 pm : link
He should be getting better and better
Double digit sacks  
Bill in UT : 7/25/2023 8:03 pm : link
from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.
Thought this was  
ajr2456 : 7/25/2023 8:03 pm : link
About the basketball coach
Don't expect doubt digits  
NYDCBlue : 7/25/2023 8:04 pm : link
If he takes a HUGE step forward from what he showed as a rookie, I'm hopeful for around 7/8 sacks. My fingers are crossed.
Thibodeau  
Tom the Giants fan. : 7/25/2023 8:12 pm : link
He has the talent surrounding him. I agree he showed improvement down the stretch.

I think, he and Evan Neal are two of the more interesting follows in a long list of Giants players to watch this year.
Imagine having a dominent Left and Right tackle and Thibodeau become what he was drafted to be?

This season needs to start. LOL!
hoping his second season  
thrunthrublue : 7/25/2023 8:23 pm : link
is filled with health, strength and speed. Like LT used to enjoy, lets see some opposing qb's sporting "snot bubbles"!
RE: Don't expect doubt digits  
Ira : 7/25/2023 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16157669 NYDCBlue said:
Quote:
If he takes a HUGE step forward from what he showed as a rookie, I'm hopeful for around 7/8 sacks. My fingers are crossed.


I agree with 7-8 sacks plus a very well rounded game against both pass and run.
eagles have 4 guys with 10 sacks last season  
fish3321 : 7/25/2023 8:27 pm : link
lets get Kavyon 10 sacks!!!! Screw 7 or 8.

17 sacks from Thibodeaux and Ojulari combined for 17 games in 2023  
Ivan15 : 7/25/2023 8:30 pm : link
In 2024, 25 sacks. Double digits for both.
I'm hoping  
k2tampa : 7/25/2023 8:48 pm : link
People learn how to spell his name :)
RE: Double digit sacks  
bLiTz 2k : 7/25/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16157664 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.


The system the Giants run has not been conducive to double digit sack players.

Look at Judon's sack totals in Winks defense vs not.

Sack #s for any player are not the end all be all for a defense that sends blitz pressure from every angle at such a high rate.

The Giants could lead the league in sacks and not have a single guy over 10.
RE: I'm hoping  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/25/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16157710 k2tampa said:
Quote:
People learn how to spell his name :)


My bad. Thibodeaux. I've had a couple of beers tonight. Haha.
9 sacks  
ElitoCanton : 7/25/2023 9:03 pm : link
but constant pressure. Wink's system holds down sack numbers.
To Confirm  
Darth Paul : 7/25/2023 9:09 pm : link
he is a Bust
Double digit sacks  
90.Cal : 7/25/2023 9:16 pm : link
& to be our 2nd best player on defense
Double digit sacks are nice  
anon837 : 7/25/2023 9:24 pm : link
But I want to see his play jump off the screen. TFLs and QB pressures would look really nice as well. Top 10 picks are reserved for special players. He was #5. He's got to make the quantum leap (with respect to Walt Clyde Frazier) in year 2 and not be considered a JAG.
RE: RE: Double digit sacks  
Angel Eyes : 7/25/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16157713 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16157664 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.



The system the Giants run has not been conducive to double digit sack players.

Look at Judon's sack totals in Winks defense vs not.

Sack #s for any player are not the end all be all for a defense that sends blitz pressure from every angle at such a high rate.

The Giants could lead the league in sacks and not have a single guy over 10.

So what would be the point of drafting Thibodeaux 5th overall if he can't sniff 10 sacks in a season? He'd look like a draft bust.
Sack numbers aren’t the end all be all  
djm : 7/25/2023 9:30 pm : link
Consistent Pressures and setting the edge are what matter most. The sacks will come. He’s got the bend and closing speed to get plenty of sacks. Passrushers are like QBs in the sense that it’s not necessarily how many sacks one gets but when they get those sacks. Timing is everything.
RE: Double digit sacks  
Payasdaddy : 7/25/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16157664 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.


It’s not just sacks. I expect a lot of outside pressure
RE: Double digit sacks are nice  
cosmicj : 7/25/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16157740 anon837 said:
Quote:
But I want to see his play jump off the screen. TFLs and QB pressures would look really nice as well. Top 10 picks are reserved for special players. He was #5. He's got to make the quantum leap (with respect to Walt Clyde Frazier) in year 2 and not be considered a JAG.


His play already has been jumping off the screen. Massive talent.
RE: Sack numbers aren’t the end all be all  
j_rud : 7/25/2023 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16157746 djm said:
Quote:
Consistent Pressures and setting the edge are what matter most. The sacks will come. He’s got the bend and closing speed to get plenty of sacks. Passrushers are like QBs in the sense that it’s not necessarily how many sacks one gets but when they get those sacks. Timing is everything.


That sounds like an Olivier Vernon endorsement. I know you said you believe the sacks will come so I'm not criticizimg that, I'm just saying
..they need to. He needs to make disruptive plays. He needs to produce. He's the 5th overall pick. I like him, but we need to see some numbers.

No sophomore slump. Significant bump in production. He's gotta double up on the sacks and more than double up on the TFL. That puts you in the 8 sack/16 TFL neighborhood. Just for comparison, 8 sack players from a year ago include Trey Hendrickson, Montez Sweat, and Greg Rousseau (a 2nd year player in '22). 16 TFL guys include Za'Darius Smith, Josh Sweat, and Micah Parsons (also his 2nd season).
RE: RE: Sack numbers aren’t the end all be all  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/25/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16157809 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16157746 djm said:


Quote:


Consistent Pressures and setting the edge are what matter most. The sacks will come. He’s got the bend and closing speed to get plenty of sacks. Passrushers are like QBs in the sense that it’s not necessarily how many sacks one gets but when they get those sacks. Timing is everything.



That sounds like an Olivier Vernon endorsement. I know you said you believe the sacks will come so I'm not criticizimg that, I'm just saying
..they need to. He needs to make disruptive plays. He needs to produce. He's the 5th overall pick. I like him, but we need to see some numbers.

No sophomore slump. Significant bump in production. He's gotta double up on the sacks and more than double up on the TFL. That puts you in the 8 sack/16 TFL neighborhood. Just for comparison, 8 sack players from a year ago include Trey Hendrickson, Montez Sweat, and Greg Rousseau (a 2nd year player in '22). 16 TFL guys include Za'Darius Smith, Josh Sweat, and Micah Parsons (also his 2nd season).


100%. We need him to be better than good.
I want to see him hold the edge on the run better  
PatersonPlank : 2:01 am : link
that was the main thing he wasn't doing all that well.

His pass rush pressure was great, always in there causing problems. He just needs to get there a little more which I have no doubt he will this season with a little more experience. He also made some big plays too. He is emerging star, I really like the pick.
Disappointment.  
robbieballs2003 : 6:38 am : link
Spoelstra ran circles around him.



Oh, you mean Thibodeaux.
More disciplined in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:29 am : link
run defense. A few times he over committed that allowed big runs. Experience and better prep should help.

Wink said he is the the "can opener". He does a lot of the dirty work that helps the other players get free.

Stay healthy and get more hits on the QB. Some of us have talked about the play count for Leo/DL but I thought his were pretty high.

The additions hopefully address the run issues and give a few more plays off.
Just overall improved play  
nygiants16 : 7:41 am : link
I want to see more dominant plays like he had in the washington game, i want to see that consistently..

I am not worried about the numbers, they will come, if he becomes a guy that teams have to gameplan against and have to start sliding their defense towards him this defense will be in really good shape..

Every good pass rusher comes up the biggest at the end of games, that is where i want him to get his sack numbers
Double digit sacks  
Blueworm : 8:06 am : link
at a minimum.

#5 better be more than just good.
RE: RE: RE: Double digit sacks  
bLiTz 2k : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16157744 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16157713 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 16157664 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.



The system the Giants run has not been conducive to double digit sack players.

Look at Judon's sack totals in Winks defense vs not.

Sack #s for any player are not the end all be all for a defense that sends blitz pressure from every angle at such a high rate.

The Giants could lead the league in sacks and not have a single guy over 10.


So what would be the point of drafting Thibodeaux 5th overall if he can't sniff 10 sacks in a season? He'd look like a draft bust.


So you care more about perception and his individual accolades rather than the defense as a whole? He could be an absolutely dominant player and not be the guy who gets the actual sack numbers.

It's insane that has to be explained to people.
Hello...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:00 am : link
...?

DPOY
Don’t care about stats, I want a disruptive playmaker  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:04 am : link
…every game of the season. Not just during primetime games.
27 sacks  
bradshaw44 : 9:05 am : link
2 solo tackles

1 Tkl assist

2 pick 6

2 Forced Fmbl

Yea, this seems logical...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Double digit sacks  
Angel Eyes : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16157923 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16157744 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 16157713 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 16157664 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.



The system the Giants run has not been conducive to double digit sack players.

Look at Judon's sack totals in Winks defense vs not.

Sack #s for any player are not the end all be all for a defense that sends blitz pressure from every angle at such a high rate.

The Giants could lead the league in sacks and not have a single guy over 10.


So what would be the point of drafting Thibodeaux 5th overall if he can't sniff 10 sacks in a season? He'd look like a draft bust.



So you care more about perception and his individual accolades rather than the defense as a whole? He could be an absolutely dominant player and not be the guy who gets the actual sack numbers.

It's insane that has to be explained to people.

People said that when Graham was here, how did that work for us? Also, I hope to expect more out of a top-5 pick in the first round.
He should get double digit sacks this year.  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9:25 am : link
as long as Aziz is healthy on the other side.
He was drafted 5 overall.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9:35 am : link

He was drafted to be one of the best defensive players in the league. We need to see the continued progression to that level.
If he's not in the running for DPOY...  
Klaatu : 12:11 pm : link
I will taunt him a second time.
RE: To Confirm  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16157726 Darth Paul said:
Quote:
he is a Bust

Glad you felt the need to post this idiocy twice.
the initial move and effort level  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3:15 pm : link
both looked as advertised or better. The effort was really impressive. Both young JPP and young Tuck stood out in terms of effort plays before they started racking up the sacks, it's always a good sign.

But so many times his rookie year, he'd get a great jump but be stonewalled once he was met by the OT. I feel like developing stronger hand moves and moves in general in order to disengage and get off the OT is going to be the key for him, much like a lot of young pass rushers. It will be the difference in him becoming an 8 sack guy or a 12+ sack guy imo.

The flashes of talent are definitely there, the effort is there, the progress of his rookie season being an upward arrow as the season went along is there. I don't really know what to expect from him, but hopefully he just continues getting better and finishes more plays instead of "coming close".
RE: RE: Sack numbers aren’t the end all be all  
djm : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16157809 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16157746 djm said:


Quote:


Consistent Pressures and setting the edge are what matter most. The sacks will come. He’s got the bend and closing speed to get plenty of sacks. Passrushers are like QBs in the sense that it’s not necessarily how many sacks one gets but when they get those sacks. Timing is everything.



That sounds like an Olivier Vernon endorsement. I know you said you believe the sacks will come so I'm not criticizimg that, I'm just saying
..they need to. He needs to make disruptive plays. He needs to produce. He's the 5th overall pick. I like him, but we need to see some numbers.

No sophomore slump. Significant bump in production. He's gotta double up on the sacks and more than double up on the TFL. That puts you in the 8 sack/16 TFL neighborhood. Just for comparison, 8 sack players from a year ago include Trey Hendrickson, Montez Sweat, and Greg Rousseau (a 2nd year player in '22). 16 TFL guys include Za'Darius Smith, Josh Sweat, and Micah Parsons (also his 2nd season).


That is weird I said similar shit about Vernon when he signed here but more a focus on the contract expectations. I was trying to calm people down, that if Vernon merely played well we'd be fine with the contract. Turned out to kind of be true as he had a good first year then before we knew it he was traded for the guard.

Thibs is a different kind of player.
I think we should  
Section331 : 3:34 pm : link
pump the brakes on expectations for a double-digit sack season. When has Wink ever coached a defense where one player had double-digit sacks?

Trick question, because the answer is never, yet at least 2 of his ER’s have had multiple double digit sack seasons, Zadarius Smith and Matt Judon. Wink likes to change up his blitz schemes so the offenses don’t know where the extra rusher is coming from. Maybe KT breaks the trend, but it’s a steep hill as an expectation.
Game wrecker  
gersh : 3:47 pm : link
Any time I watch highlights he pops as someone who is special. After experiencing what it will take to reach the next level, I’m hopeful he will.
RE: If he doesn't get held every snap thanks to Mr Magoo refs...  
JohnG in Albany : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16157661 jnoble said:
Quote:
He should be getting better and better


I'm not a complainer about calls (he says before complaining), but holy heck with the lack of holding calls for him last year it seemed like he must've kicked every refs' puppies.

RE: If he doesn't get held every snap thanks to Mr Magoo refs...  
igotyourbackman : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16157661 jnoble said:
Quote:
He should be getting better and better

This was first thing I thought too.
