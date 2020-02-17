What are you expecting from Thibodeau this season?

He really came on @ the end of last season, most notably in that SNF game down in DC where he was a menace. I think Thibs has the potential to be a double digit sack player this season. I was listening to Stapleton's podcast earlier @ the gym & Art thinks he has All Pro potential. And based on his play at the end of last season, I don't disagree. If him & Azzez can play 17 games...man, the potential for this defense to be great goes through the roof.
I think, he and Evan Neal are two of the more interesting follows in a long list of Giants players to watch this year.
Imagine having a dominent Left and Right tackle and Thibodeau become what he was drafted to be?
This season needs to start. LOL!
I agree with 7-8 sacks plus a very well rounded game against both pass and run.
The system the Giants run has not been conducive to double digit sack players.
Look at Judon's sack totals in Winks defense vs not.
Sack #s for any player are not the end all be all for a defense that sends blitz pressure from every angle at such a high rate.
The Giants could lead the league in sacks and not have a single guy over 10.
My bad. Thibodeaux. I've had a couple of beers tonight. Haha.
from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.
So what would be the point of drafting Thibodeaux 5th overall if he can't sniff 10 sacks in a season? He'd look like a draft bust.
It’s not just sacks. I expect a lot of outside pressure
His play already has been jumping off the screen. Massive talent.
That sounds like an Olivier Vernon endorsement. I know you said you believe the sacks will come so I'm not criticizimg that, I'm just saying
..they need to. He needs to make disruptive plays. He needs to produce. He's the 5th overall pick. I like him, but we need to see some numbers.
No sophomore slump. Significant bump in production. He's gotta double up on the sacks and more than double up on the TFL. That puts you in the 8 sack/16 TFL neighborhood. Just for comparison, 8 sack players from a year ago include Trey Hendrickson, Montez Sweat, and Greg Rousseau (a 2nd year player in '22). 16 TFL guys include Za'Darius Smith, Josh Sweat, and Micah Parsons (also his 2nd season).
Consistent Pressures and setting the edge are what matter most. The sacks will come. He’s got the bend and closing speed to get plenty of sacks. Passrushers are like QBs in the sense that it’s not necessarily how many sacks one gets but when they get those sacks. Timing is everything.
100%. We need him to be better than good.
His pass rush pressure was great, always in there causing problems. He just needs to get there a little more which I have no doubt he will this season with a little more experience. He also made some big plays too. He is emerging star, I really like the pick.
Oh, you mean Thibodeaux.
Wink said he is the the "can opener". He does a lot of the dirty work that helps the other players get free.
Stay healthy and get more hits on the QB. Some of us have talked about the play count for Leo/DL but I thought his were pretty high.
The additions hopefully address the run issues and give a few more plays off.
I am not worried about the numbers, they will come, if he becomes a guy that teams have to gameplan against and have to start sliding their defense towards him this defense will be in really good shape..
Every good pass rusher comes up the biggest at the end of games, that is where i want him to get his sack numbers
#5 better be more than just good.
#5 better be more than just good.
from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.
So what would be the point of drafting Thibodeaux 5th overall if he can't sniff 10 sacks in a season? He'd look like a draft bust.
So you care more about perception and his individual accolades rather than the defense as a whole? He could be an absolutely dominant player and not be the guy who gets the actual sack numbers.
It's insane that has to be explained to people.
DPOY
1 Tkl assist
2 pick 6
2 Forced Fmbl
Yea, this seems logical...
from the 5th pick in the draft isn't a real high bar. Anything less would be abysmal. That would be one sack every other game.
The system the Giants run has not been conducive to double digit sack players.
Look at Judon's sack totals in Winks defense vs not.
Sack #s for any player are not the end all be all for a defense that sends blitz pressure from every angle at such a high rate.
The Giants could lead the league in sacks and not have a single guy over 10.
So what would be the point of drafting Thibodeaux 5th overall if he can't sniff 10 sacks in a season? He'd look like a draft bust.
So you care more about perception and his individual accolades rather than the defense as a whole? He could be an absolutely dominant player and not be the guy who gets the actual sack numbers.
It's insane that has to be explained to people.
People said that when Graham was here, how did that work for us? Also, I hope to expect more out of a top-5 pick in the first round.
He was drafted to be one of the best defensive players in the league. We need to see the continued progression to that level.
Glad you felt the need to post this idiocy twice.
But so many times his rookie year, he'd get a great jump but be stonewalled once he was met by the OT. I feel like developing stronger hand moves and moves in general in order to disengage and get off the OT is going to be the key for him, much like a lot of young pass rushers. It will be the difference in him becoming an 8 sack guy or a 12+ sack guy imo.
The flashes of talent are definitely there, the effort is there, the progress of his rookie season being an upward arrow as the season went along is there. I don't really know what to expect from him, but hopefully he just continues getting better and finishes more plays instead of "coming close".
That is weird I said similar shit about Vernon when he signed here but more a focus on the contract expectations. I was trying to calm people down, that if Vernon merely played well we'd be fine with the contract. Turned out to kind of be true as he had a good first year then before we knew it he was traded for the guard.
Thibs is a different kind of player.
Trick question, because the answer is never, yet at least 2 of his ER’s have had multiple double digit sack seasons, Zadarius Smith and Matt Judon. Wink likes to change up his blitz schemes so the offenses don’t know where the extra rusher is coming from. Maybe KT breaks the trend, but it’s a steep hill as an expectation.
I'm not a complainer about calls (he says before complaining), but holy heck with the lack of holding calls for him last year it seemed like he must've kicked every refs' puppies.
This was first thing I thought too.