Wednesday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Schoen - barkley talks went over 9 1/2 months...respect him and admire him...always wanted to get something done....commends caa and ed berry for a deal coming together for tuesday
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
4m
Joe Schoen: “I respect the hell out of Saquon”
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Schoen said they weren’t able to agree on a long-term deal with Saquon and that’s OK. “I respect the hell out of Saquon. … I admire him.” Schoen said you don’t work on something for 9.5 months and not want to get something done. “Everybody loves Saquon. We appreciate him.”
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Daboll: “I’m excited all our guys are here. … We have a bunch of good guys in the locker room.”
I wonder if this means Vernon Butler showed up?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@giantswfan
·
6m
#NYGiants Schoen - circled back on monday w barkley and excited to have him here...locked up thomas - ecstatic about that, too
@Dan_Salomone
·
6m
Joe Schoen said they’re “ecstatic” and “fired up” to have Saquon for the start of camp.
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Schoen - barkley talks went over 9 1/2 months...respect him and admire him...always wanted to get something done....commends caa and ed berry for a deal coming together for tuesday
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
4m
Joe Schoen: “I respect the hell out of Saquon”
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Schoen said they weren’t able to agree on a long-term deal with Saquon and that’s OK. “I respect the hell out of Saquon. … I admire him.” Schoen said you don’t work on something for 9.5 months and not want to get something done. “Everybody loves Saquon. We appreciate him.”
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Schoen - the barkley camp never told him about potentially missing camp
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
Schoen: “We’re a better football team with Saquon here.” The goal was to have him here for Day 1, and he’s here Day 1.
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Daboll: “Saquon and I have a really good relationship.” They communicated a lot. He’s ready to go.
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Daboll: “I’m excited all our guys are here. … We have a bunch of good guys in the locker room.”
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Daboll: “I’m excited all our guys are here. … We have a bunch of good guys in the locker room.”
I wonder if this means Vernon Butler showed up?