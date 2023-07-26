for display only
Wednesday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:59 am

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

General Manager Joe Schoen & Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 9:15 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Players Available – Approx. 11:40 a.m.

Missed the previous 2011 training camps  
jc in c-ville : 8:27 am : link
When it was truly training camps
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:23 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
6m
#NYGiants Schoen - circled back on monday w barkley and excited to have him here...locked up thomas - ecstatic about that, too
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:23 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
6m
Joe Schoen said they’re “ecstatic” and “fired up” to have Saquon for the start of camp.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Schoen - barkley talks went over 9 1/2 months...respect him and admire him...always wanted to get something done....commends caa and ed berry for a deal coming together for tuesday

Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
4m
Joe Schoen: “I respect the hell out of Saquon”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
4m
Schoen said they weren’t able to agree on a long-term deal with Saquon and that’s OK. “I respect the hell out of Saquon. … I admire him.” Schoen said you don’t work on something for 9.5 months and not want to get something done. “Everybody loves Saquon. We appreciate him.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Schoen - the barkley camp never told him about potentially missing camp
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
Schoen: “We’re a better football team with Saquon here.” The goal was to have him here for Day 1, and he’s here Day 1.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Daboll: “Saquon and I have a really good relationship.” They communicated a lot. He’s ready to go.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Daboll: “I’m excited all our guys are here. … We have a bunch of good guys in the locker room.”
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16157997 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Daboll: “I’m excited all our guys are here. … We have a bunch of good guys in the locker room.”


I wonder if this means Vernon Butler showed up?
