for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYG & Andrew Thomas New 5 year Deal!!!

Big Rick in FL : 8:31 am
Worth 117.5 million
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: Great news.  
upnyg : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16157913 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16157902 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



I can only imagine what SB thinks this morning. Yes, I know. Different positions, blah blah. I’m sure it still stings.



You can already hear Pat Leonard trying to start shit this morning at the press conference.
But this is why SB was capped at $11m. Its much harder to find a starting LT than running back. The drop off is huge in talent.
I thought that would be coming soon  
ZogZerg : 8:46 am : link
Great to have him locked up!
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16157897 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.


Unless my math is off, I think he means through the 2028 season?
Solid  
Sammo85 : 8:50 am : link
LT plays every snap and is vital in pass protection (especially blindside for a righty thrower) and challenging based on our ability to render run options at both QB and RB.

RE: RE: ...  
Chef : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16157926 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16157897 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.



Unless my math is off, I think he means through the 2028 season?


Extension? this new deal is after this season?
I need to see the breakdown of this  
Biteymax22 : 8:51 am : link
Because I though he'd be closer to 30mil a year all said and done.

I guess I need to factor in that they had team control of him this year and next which gave them some leverage.

Still, a top 3 LT under 25 mil a year, that's a bargain in today's NFL. If we waited until his 5th year we may have been paying 35mil a year.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16157926 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16157897 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.



Unless my math is off, I think he means through the 2028 season?


Thomas is under contract now through 2024. So I believe Schefter is correct.
I’ll reserve judgment  
bceagle05 : 8:52 am : link
until Louis Riddick chimes in.
Eric, I think 2029  
ZogZerg : 8:52 am : link
5 year extension starting in 2025 - right?
He is currently signed through 2024.
Chef  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:52 am : link
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028

(1 plus 5)
RE: RE: Great news.  
HBart : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16157913 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16157902 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



I can only imagine what SB thinks this morning. Yes, I know. Different positions, blah blah. I’m sure it still stings.



You can already hear Pat Leonard trying to start shit this morning at the press conference.

Today's Athletic Duggan article re SB says Schoen has to be frustrated with how SB disrupted his plan. Hello?!?!?! SB literally played right into his Plan C which was better than his Plan A. He's not frustrated -- he's thrilled!
Great news!  
Ceez2.0 : 8:53 am : link
I wonder what that means for our cap situation this season. Hopefully we can sign some depth pieces for some positions that desperately need it.
Just not used to the Giants being well run  
CasualFan : 8:54 am : link
I'm speechless. Now I believe Schoen is going to build a Super Bowl winner. One of the best hires in franchise history.
My bad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:54 am : link
I forgot they picked up his option.
So yes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:54 am : link
through 2009.
RE: RE: Great news.  
Victor in CT : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16157913 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16157902 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



I can only imagine what SB thinks this morning. Yes, I know. Different positions, blah blah. I’m sure it still stings.



You can already hear Pat Leonard trying to start shit this morning at the press conference.


LOL he's such an asshole!

Great job by Schoen to get this done now.
RE: Chef  
shyster : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16157935 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028

(1 plus 5)


It's 2 plus 5 because two years of existing control, just like Herbert from same draft class.

Last year of rookie deal and the exercised 5th year option.
Fantastic  
eugibs : 8:55 am : link
Just smart move after smart move.
Remember when Running Backs…  
Maryland Giant : 8:55 am : link
…used to buy gold watches for the guys on the OL?
RE: Chef  
ZogZerg : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16157935 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028

(1 plus 5)


isn't is 2 + 5?
RE: Just give Schoen GM MVP right now?  
dpinzow : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16157906 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
Might be the single most incredible off-season I've ever seen a Giants GM have in my lifetime.


Best Giants off-season since 2005 when we signed Plax, Kareem McKenzie and Antonio Pierce in FA and drafted Corey Webster, Justin Tuck and Brandon Jacobs
RE: Who could've seen this coming after his rookie season?  
sb from NYT Forum : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16157900 Anakim said:
Quote:
Hopefully Neal will follow suit


I did, no flex.


Well, kinda a flex.
RE: This website has some really good posters !!!  
ColHowPepper : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16157915 Y28 said:
Quote:
I am hoping
Y28 : 7/25/2023 12:00 pm : link : reply
that Schoen has one more Giants surprise announcement coming-that LT Andrew Thomas has been signed long term, and that his 2023 CAP number drops by $3 million.

Make it happen Joe !!!


LOL and tip o' the hat to you, Y28. Well played, both ways
Remember when 2nd contracts for Giant players  
rnargi : 9:01 am : link
wasn't happening? You can't win when you miss on draft picks. Those second contracts are where the nucleus is built. Now with Jones, Barkley, Thomas, and Lawrence in the fold it should be noted that the Giants are definitely back on the right track. And say what you will, none were drafted by the current regime. This is good for the team.
This definitely has the hallmarks  
bradshaw44 : 9:02 am : link
of a well run team. It's finally like they are doing things with a plan. Not just slinging shit at the wall hoping it all works out. Which is how the last 10 or so years has felt.
message  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:02 am : link
from Thomas
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1684183032880672768 - ( New Window )
RE: So yes  
bradshaw44 : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16157941 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
through 2009.


So AT finished his contract during the Bill Sheridan era? I don't recall this at all. But that was such a terrible season I've blacked it all out.
RE: Remember when 2nd contracts for Giant players  
HBart : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16157953 rnargi said:
Quote:
wasn't happening? You can't win when you miss on draft picks. Those second contracts are where the nucleus is built. Now with Jones, Barkley, Thomas, and Lawrence in the fold it should be noted that the Giants are definitely back on the right track. And say what you will, none were drafted by the current regime. This is good for the team.

+1 Rob. Great point.
Great News!  
US1 Giants : 9:08 am : link
Congratulations Andrew Thomas!
Excellent news!  
KDavies : 9:08 am : link
what a bust. Should have drafted Becton...
RE: nice  
Carson53 : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16157908 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
Thomas’ age of 25-29 seasons for $23.5m AAV is a great deal

Tunsil is getting $25m a year for 30-32
Trent Williams $23m a year for 33-38 seasons David Bakhtiari $23m a year for 30-33

I bet the top OTs enter the $26-27m AAV range by the time AT’s big cap hits start coming
.

David Bakhtiari is getting 23 mill. a year for being hurt most of the time, it's a steal for him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:10 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Don’t have the structure breakdown yet, but Thomas had a $10.3M cap hit this year so would expect some immediate cap savings
RE: RE: Just give Schoen GM MVP right now?  
Rjanyg : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16157947 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16157906 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


Might be the single most incredible off-season I've ever seen a Giants GM have in my lifetime.



Best Giants off-season since 2005 when we signed Plax, Kareem McKenzie and Antonio Pierce in FA and drafted Corey Webster, Justin Tuck and Brandon Jacobs


Epic offseason for sure!
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16157921 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
This is why it's hard to go too crazy about the Giants negotiating hard with Saquon Barkley. This offseason Joe Schoen has re-signed ...

QB Daniel Jones - 4 years, $160M
DT Dexter Lawrence - 4 years, $90M
LT Andrew Thomas - 5 years, $117M
.

I am surprised that the Thomas deal got done this quickly,
thought it would be next offseason. So give Schoen credit.
Favorite player on the team.  
bceagle05 : 9:12 am : link
Hope he stays healthy because he’s gold jacket good.
Idiot Gettleman left us with 4 guys, basically and Schoen has  
Heisenberg : 9:13 am : link
done a great job locking them up on good contracts.
2007 was also a great offseason  
dpinzow : 9:13 am : link
We hit on almost every draft pick—Ahmad Bradshaw in the 7th round being a total steal
Schoen  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:14 am : link
Is amazing. Guy does not F around.
RE: Idiot Gettleman left us with 4 guys, basically and Schoen has  
Heisenberg : 9:14 am : link
In comment 16157972 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
done a great job locking them up on good contracts.


Er, I guess Saquon isn't locked up but you get the point.
This is a fantastic deal  
UConn4523 : 9:14 am : link
seems like better value than some of the other LT deals out there for older players. Set up well for an extension after a few years too.
Joe Schoen  
Drewcon40 : 9:15 am : link
I don't know what to say other than I am so grateful that the Giants finally brought in a GM that was outside the inner circle. He is only in year 2 and had to work through a tough cap situation and a flawed roster. I am optimistic that we finally may have found long term solutions to our leadership.
Just got my first Andrew Thomas jersey a couple weeks ago.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:15 am : link
I knew I made the right decision to get a Thomas jersey! :)
Kudos to this front office.  
Optimus-NY : 9:16 am : link
This is great news to see! Their priorities next offseason now are seeing what the deal is with McKinney and possibly working something out with Barkley. Slap the franchise tag on one of them if things don't work out negotiation-wise in February and March. This should bring down the Thomas's salary cap hit a bit this season too. The Giants have only a little over 3 million bucks in cap space, so they need to make more room. This will help. Let's wait and see what the breakdown is.
RE: nice  
HMunster : 9:17 am : link
In comment 16157908 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
Thomas’ age of 25-29 seasons for $23.5m AAV is a great deal

Tunsil is getting $25m a year for 30-32
Trent Williams $23m a year for 33-38 seasons David Bakhtiari $23m a year for 30-33

I bet the top OTs enter the $26-27m AAV range by the time AT’s big cap hits start coming

This.

Masterful work by Schoen on this. Similar to Dexter Lawrence, locking him up from age 26 - 30.
So basically 7 year $140MM  
mfjmfj : 9:18 am : link
when you add the 2 years already on plus the 5. Fricking brilliant. Love this contract. I suspect this has been done for a while, and they just wanted SB in before they publicized.
Those train-wreck years of Reese in 2017 and Gettleman after  
ThomasG : 9:18 am : link
that are finally paying off.

It's nice to pick high in the draft.
RE: Remember when Running Backs…  
mfsd : 9:19 am : link
In comment 16157945 Maryland Giant said:
Quote:
…used to buy gold watches for the guys on the OL?


Haha I sure do. I recall thinking during the early offseason, how times have changed that a RB only dreams of making what an OL makes

Great work by Schoen this offseason. Locking down Dex and AT long term, getting Jones on board with a deal that allows the team an easy out after 2 years, all while getting Saquon into camp on day 1. Plus filling a big hole at ILB, a stud TE, and a bunch of other guys
Prioritys in order  
Dankbeerman : 9:20 am : link
Its also nice to see our 1st rd picks being worthy.
RE: RE: Just give Schoen GM MVP right now?  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16157947 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16157906 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


Might be the single most incredible off-season I've ever seen a Giants GM have in my lifetime.



Best Giants off-season since 2005 when we signed Plax, Kareem McKenzie and Antonio Pierce in FA and drafted Corey Webster, Justin Tuck and Brandon Jacobs


I don't want to be a downer, but it's worth noting that Gettleman had his fingerprints all over the Plax, McKenzie, and Pierce additions
RE: I’ll reserve judgment  
Eric on Li : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16157933 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
until Louis Riddick chimes in.


laughed out loud at this.

great signing, will be interesting to see if they creates the extra room for the season this way. that would be better than restructuring forward money on any existing void years.

and if so pls put a cherry on top with houston or ngakoue.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 