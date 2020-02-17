NYG & Andrew Thomas New 5 year Deal!!!

Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.
Unless my math is off, I think he means through the 2028 season?
Thomas is under contract now through 2024. So I believe Schefter is correct.
I can only imagine what SB thinks this morning. Yes, I know. Different positions, blah blah. I’m sure it still stings.
You can already hear Pat Leonard trying to start shit this morning at the press conference.
Today's Athletic Duggan article re SB says Schoen has to be frustrated with how SB disrupted his plan. Hello?!?!?! SB literally played right into his Plan C which was better than his Plan A. He's not frustrated -- he's thrilled!
I am hoping
Y28 : 7/25/2023 12:00 pm : link : reply
that Schoen has one more Giants surprise announcement coming-that LT Andrew Thomas has been signed long term, and that his 2023 CAP number drops by $3 million.
Make it happen Joe !!!
LOL and tip o' the hat to you, Y28. Well played, both ways
wasn't happening? You can't win when you miss on draft picks. Those second contracts are where the nucleus is built. Now with Jones, Barkley, Thomas, and Lawrence in the fold it should be noted that the Giants are definitely back on the right track. And say what you will, none were drafted by the current regime. This is good for the team.
wasn't happening? You can't win when you miss on draft picks. Those second contracts are where the nucleus is built. Now with Jones, Barkley, Thomas, and Lawrence in the fold it should be noted that the Giants are definitely back on the right track. And say what you will, none were drafted by the current regime. This is good for the team.
I don't know what to say other than I am so grateful that the Giants finally brought in a GM that was outside the inner circle. He is only in year 2 and had to work through a tough cap situation and a flawed roster. I am optimistic that we finally may have found long term solutions to our leadership.
Just got my first Andrew Thomas jersey a couple weeks ago.
This is great news to see! Their priorities next offseason now are seeing what the deal is with McKinney and possibly working something out with Barkley. Slap the franchise tag on one of them if things don't work out negotiation-wise in February and March. This should bring down the Thomas's salary cap hit a bit this season too. The Giants have only a little over 3 million bucks in cap space, so they need to make more room. This will help. Let's wait and see what the breakdown is.
Haha I sure do. I recall thinking during the early offseason, how times have changed that a RB only dreams of making what an OL makes
Great work by Schoen this offseason. Locking down Dex and AT long term, getting Jones on board with a deal that allows the team an easy out after 2 years, all while getting Saquon into camp on day 1. Plus filling a big hole at ILB, a stud TE, and a bunch of other guys
Quote:
I can only imagine what SB thinks this morning. Yes, I know. Different positions, blah blah. I’m sure it still stings.
You can already hear Pat Leonard trying to start shit this morning at the press conference.
Quote:
Extension? this new deal is after this season?
I guess I need to factor in that they had team control of him this year and next which gave them some leverage.
Still, a top 3 LT under 25 mil a year, that's a bargain in today's NFL. If we waited until his 5th year we may have been paying 35mil a year.
He is currently signed through 2024.
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
(1 plus 5)
Great job by Schoen to get this done now.
It's 2 plus 5 because two years of existing control, just like Herbert from same draft class.
Last year of rookie deal and the exercised 5th year option.
Best Giants off-season since 2005 when we signed Plax, Kareem McKenzie and Antonio Pierce in FA and drafted Corey Webster, Justin Tuck and Brandon Jacobs
I did, no flex.
Well, kinda a flex.
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1684183032880672768 - ( New Window )
So AT finished his contract during the Bill Sheridan era? I don't recall this at all. But that was such a terrible season I've blacked it all out.
+1 Rob. Great point.
Tunsil is getting $25m a year for 30-32
Trent Williams $23m a year for 33-38 seasons David Bakhtiari $23m a year for 30-33
I bet the top OTs enter the $26-27m AAV range by the time AT’s big cap hits start coming
David Bakhtiari is getting 23 mill. a year for being hurt most of the time, it's a steal for him.
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Don’t have the structure breakdown yet, but Thomas had a $10.3M cap hit this year so would expect some immediate cap savings
Epic offseason for sure!
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
This is why it's hard to go too crazy about the Giants negotiating hard with Saquon Barkley. This offseason Joe Schoen has re-signed ...
QB Daniel Jones - 4 years, $160M
DT Dexter Lawrence - 4 years, $90M
LT Andrew Thomas - 5 years, $117M
I am surprised that the Thomas deal got done this quickly,
thought it would be next offseason. So give Schoen credit.
Er, I guess Saquon isn't locked up but you get the point.
This.
Masterful work by Schoen on this. Similar to Dexter Lawrence, locking him up from age 26 - 30.
It's nice to pick high in the draft.
Haha I sure do. I recall thinking during the early offseason, how times have changed that a RB only dreams of making what an OL makes
Great work by Schoen this offseason. Locking down Dex and AT long term, getting Jones on board with a deal that allows the team an easy out after 2 years, all while getting Saquon into camp on day 1. Plus filling a big hole at ILB, a stud TE, and a bunch of other guys
I don't want to be a downer, but it's worth noting that Gettleman had his fingerprints all over the Plax, McKenzie, and Pierce additions
laughed out loud at this.
great signing, will be interesting to see if they creates the extra room for the season this way. that would be better than restructuring forward money on any existing void years.
and if so pls put a cherry on top with houston or ngakoue.