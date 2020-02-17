Garafolo: Schoen doesn't want to pay $10M per year for RB

on the deadline day giants were stuck at 11m per year and barkley would have signed for 12m per year. says jacobs and barkley were texting on the deadline day and that the raiders offered jacobs a deal at 12m per that he turned down but says barkley would have taken. "shocked" giants wouldnt close the gap when they'd made prior higher offers.
i just dont see how there isnt eventually a correction when 1 of these guys makes it to UFA if cole kmet is getting 50m with 30m+ gtd on an early extension. does anyone remember a single play by cole the last 2 years against chicago?
when someone thought Schoen missed an opportunity to "tie up" SQ.
If I were in JS's place I would want SQ back for this season while his stable of young running backs plus Robinson are being groomed.
He may not having all of his RB eggs in one basket 'cause:
- Injury protection; Saquan does not have a good record of dependability
- Flexibility - Different strengths for different games (Daboll mentioned this philosophy when he was hired)
- Replaceability - more economical to replace on component than an entire assembly
Garafolo: "...now from a roster building standpoint, and they'll never say this publicly, nobody's necessarily said this outright to me when I talk to them behind the scenes, I don't believe that Joe Schoen and this current regime would ever draft a RB 2nd overall, I also don't believe that they want to pay a RB in the $10m+ range...."
This is just Garafolo's opinion. If true, then the Giants could've just let Barkley walk, sign or draft a cheaper replacement, and then get a 3rd round comp pick next year.
Assuming MG is correct about Shoen, Shoen has the right idea. 10M is too much to pay for a RB> I've said this numerous times over the past year.
I get it... Shoen has to strike a compromise, because SB is already here, and clearly there are plenty in the fanbase that love him, so he offered probably twice what he feels is right for a RB. When said RB declined, Shoen has a free pass with everybody. He made a "reasonably" offer, now he is happy to let it play out on the tag (or the tag plus an incentive). Next year he can let SB walk, get a comp pick, and go cheaper.
It's the best thing he can do for the team.
He is right to want to pay 7M or less to the top RB in the stable.
That is just how things are now!
Bills also didn't have a back on the roster that could touch
which would be upwards of $13m. The people that keep saying don’t pay RBs can’t also say the 2nd tag is automatically in play - I think there’s a less than 50% chance before reading this, likely less than that now.
But the title is kind of misleading in that I thought he meant Schoen SAID that he doesnt want to pay a RB 10 mill per....as if he was quoting him. I was kinda floored when I read the title that Schoen would have said that.
Garofalo was merely stating his personal opinion...and that is one I think most fans and GMs share.
No worries obviously, but for those that didnt listen, just in case you were in the same boat.
RE: Sounds like Barkley knows the 2nd tag probably isn’t in the cards
which would be upwards of $13m. The people that keep saying don’t pay RBs can’t also say the 2nd tag is automatically in play - I think there’s a less than 50% chance before reading this, likely less than that now.
i'd peg it at 40%, maybe a little better, because i think he gets it if he has another year like last year which he's done 2/5. it's arguable he played well enough in 2019 to bump those odds up to 3/5 since a high ankle sprain and 3-4 missed games would be unlikely to impact his UFA. so i guess flip a coin unless he blows out another knee.
eric gray or another cheap RB stepping up as a viable replacement may have just as much impact as whatever barkley does. same with the new passing game weapons.
No he couldn't, unless Schoen wanted to get strung up by his balls, cuz that's what would have happened had he simply kicked barkley to the curb. This way when he does it next year he can play Saquon is unreasonable. already worked once. If Barkley really balls out he can always tag him again. I think Schoen would be fine if Barkley hadn't signed, or played.
Also add in missing the playoffs. If that happens without a Jones injury than there’s pretty much no reason for Schoen to tag Barkley even after a good season. And if we get off to a really slow start, Barkley can be traded in season.
I'm not going to rewrite the past...I was fine with the Saquon pick at the time. In hindsight, it wasn't the right pick & was a horrible allocation of resources. But then again, I wasn't the man making the pick in Dave Gettleman.
What still drives me loco about the '18 draft was Dave's refusal to even entertain a trade. Like, he wouldn't even take a call. He was THAT set on Saquon. That was a fireable offense in the moment.
Sorry if it came across that way, but I thought putting "Garafolo:" would make it somewhat clear it was Garafolo's opinion.
Regardless, if the back and forth went the way Garafolo said it did (with the $$$ declining), then it tends to strongly support Garafolo's instincts on this.
I trust Garafolo's reporting more than virtually any beat we have covering the Giants. Like I said, it just seemed to me like the headline was he was told that directly by Schoen (which he may well have been told that).
that often line up at WR, like Barkley, McCaffrey, Kamara, Gibbs who offer more than your 1 dimensional backs.
McCaffrey and Kamara are actually great examples of why NOT to pay RBs. Since they signed their extensions their teams were terrible. The Panthers were so bad they traded McCaffrey for 10 cents on the dollar. RBs just don’t make that much of a difference
I get Barkley is pissed, but he should be retroactively thrilled that NYG took him #2 overall. He’s made generational money. The RB who gets drafted in the 3rd round and produces without ever getting a lucrative contract is who Barkley should be mad for.
I’m not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn’t take him, but he’s made out well for a RB already.
I like him at this amount year to year. But I don't like him on a long term deal. After this year, he's approaching the age where most running backs massively decline. I would be inclined to move on after this season.
I get Barkley is pissed, but he should be retroactively thrilled that NYG took him #2 overall. He’s made generational money. The RB who gets drafted in the 3rd round and produces without ever getting a lucrative contract is who Barkley should be mad for.
I’m not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn’t take him, but he’s made out well for a RB already.
Good post... plus getting draft by a NYC team and getting those endorsements as the most recognizable figure on the Giants.
I get Barkley is pissed, but he should be retroactively thrilled that NYG took him #2 overall. He’s made generational money. The RB who gets drafted in the 3rd round and produces without ever getting a lucrative contract is who Barkley should be mad for.
I’m not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn’t take him, but he’s made out well for a RB already.
Good post... plus getting draft by a NYC team and getting those endorsements as the most recognizable figure on the Giants.
I wonder if that conversation ever happens...like between Barkley's team and NYG. I highly doubt Schoen would ever engage SB without his reps, but I wonder if the perspective is ever brought up like "hey, we loved you enough to make you the 2 pick, we loved you enough to make you an offer higher than anybody else at your position got this year...you are still making top 5 money and NY endorsements pay. Lets get this done."
the problem is when they are done with you, you’re done, so to an extent the past transactions don’t matter. What am I worth to you now is all we talk about for GMs making smart decisions, I don’t see why it should be any different for a player. If it’s close, sure make a concession, but who knows what reports are accurate on how far apart they were.
Got me. I couldn't imagine Schoen saying those things. Or even thinking them. If he didn't want to pay $10MM Barkley would be elsewhere now and we'd have a couple high picks.
I think Team Jones got taken behind the shed by Schoen already. If Schoen didn't have the annoyance of Barkley contract buzzing around him, I think he tags Jones right away and squeezes them down more.
I get Barkley is pissed, but he should be retroactively thrilled that NYG took him #2 overall. He’s made generational money. The RB who gets drafted in the 3rd round and produces without ever getting a lucrative contract is who Barkley should be mad for.
I’m not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn’t take him, but he’s made out well for a RB already.
That's the great irony, right? Barkley benefits from the CBA in 2018 - getting a very lucrative first deal despite never playing a down in the NFL - and now the CBA limits his value despite some pretty good work Barkley did in between.
As of now, the worst thing that happened to Barkley is Gettleman got fired.
I think Team Jones got taken behind the shed by Schoen already. If Schoen didn't have the annoyance of Barkley contract buzzing around him, I think he tags Jones right away and squeezes them down more.
I think the real woodshed beating for Team Jones occurs if Barkley takes that November deal.
At that point, he applies the tag on Team Jones and goes pretty dark.
the problem is when they are done with you, you’re done, so to an extent the past transactions don’t matter. What am I worth to you now is all we talk about for GMs making smart decisions, I don’t see why it should be any different for a player. If it’s close, sure make a concession, but who knows what reports are accurate on how far apart they were.
I think its a little different in NY. If he becomes a hero here, I could totally see him possibly getting into TV. There is no place like NY and LA to get you that lind of exposure to the public eye.
I think Team Jones got taken behind the shed by Schoen already. If Schoen didn't have the annoyance of Barkley contract buzzing around him, I think he tags Jones right away and squeezes them down more.
I think the real woodshed beating for Team Jones occurs if Barkley takes that November deal.
At that point, he applies the tag on Team Jones and goes pretty dark.
I think Schoen *suspects* he can build a winner around Jones. But only if he cheats the system, and gets a big discount at QB.
As it is, I think Schoen made out well. And that's not to say Jones is in the top tier. I think Jones is in the middle tier.
But Schoen got Team Jones to sign up for Dak Prescott's 3-year old contract, without the guarantees in the third year.
It's about as bad of a second contract a starting NFL quarterback has signed.
I think Schoen *suspects* he can build a winner around Jones. But only if he cheats the system, and gets a big discount at QB.
As it is, I think Schoen made out well. And that's not to say Jones is in the top tier. I think Jones is in the middle tier.
But Schoen got Team Jones to sign up for Dak Prescott's 3-year old contract, without the guarantees in the third year.
It's about as bad of a second contract a starting NFL quarterback has signed.
I'll certainly take you word on that Dak comp. You are usually right on top of the details.
I haven't studied the deal beyond the basics. But I do like how Schoen mitigated risk with the ability to sever ties after 2024.
I would guess the other message in the Jones deal is that it's a soft endorsement from Daboll. Because if Daboll was truly convinced that Jones is the QB to hitch is wagon to, the deal is much sweeter and more locked in.
I think Team Jones got taken behind the shed by Schoen already. If Schoen didn't have the annoyance of Barkley contract buzzing around him, I think he tags Jones right away and squeezes them down more.
I think the real woodshed beating for Team Jones occurs if Barkley takes that November deal.
At that point, he applies the tag on Team Jones and goes pretty dark.
Still at it are we? Jones still gets his deal even if Barkley took his in November, even if initially the tag was put on Jones. It was never about Barkley. It was always about Jones.
No. Unless Barkley meets his stats AND the Giants make the playoffs, he's going to cost exactly what he was always going to cost. And even if he does meet those stats, the extra cap hit won't come until next season (when Barkley may well be off the team anyway).
the problem is when they are done with you, you’re done, so to an extent the past transactions don’t matter. What am I worth to you now is all we talk about for GMs making smart decisions, I don’t see why it should be any different for a player. If it’s close, sure make a concession, but who knows what reports are accurate on how far apart they were.
I think its a little different in NY. If he becomes a hero here, I could totally see him possibly getting into TV. There is no place like NY and LA to get you that lind of exposure to the public eye.
He still has to develop that. He's been a nice guy on camera, but nothing worth tuning in for.
It's about as bad of a second contract a starting NFL quarterback has signed.
I'll certainly take you word on that Dak comp. You are usually right on top of the details.
I haven't studied the deal beyond the basics. But I do like how Schoen mitigated risk with the ability to sever ties after 2024.
I would guess the other message in the Jones deal is that it's a soft endorsement from Daboll. Because if Daboll was truly convinced that Jones is the QB to hitch is wagon to, the deal is much sweeter and more locked in.
I agree. If Jones had a no questions asked season, he would have commanded a better deal.
In 2021 Prescott signed a 4/160M deal, same as Jones did in 2023. Dak had 95M fully guaranteed at signing, vs. 82M for Jones.
But the real difference is Dak's total 3rd year salary of 31M became guaranteed before his 2nd year started. In reality he had 126M guaranteed over 3 years.
I am pretty surprised Team Jones wasn't able to get at least part of his 3rd year salary guaranteed in the same manner.
When the Giants made the initial offers the RB market had not been set. They were fair offers in season but Barkleys team misread the market with all of the FA RBs available and the bottom fell out. Pacheco having a great playoff run probably didnt help matters as a 7th round pick.
So when Barkley didnt take the deal and the RB market falling, Schoen didn't want to get caught giving a way over market contract even though he may like Barkley. You make decisions on value, not how much you like a player. Then the Giants drafted a RB and signed a FA to solidify the position but not to the level of Barkley but could live with the RB group if Barkley didnt sign.
I dont think Schoen was holding the line for other players to take notice, I think he was holding the line becuase it was a smart business decision. He didnt break the bank for DJ either, he gave him a fair deal but didnt give him top 5 money. I would bet that if the Giants had to Franchise DJ that Barkley probably doesnt get $13 Mil a year on the open market and the guarantees would have been in the $22 Mil range too. Obviously all my opinion.
and plenty of rumored deals were for less ($19m iirc). meaning, their interest in Barkley wasn’t any longer than than 2 years. Still not sure what the market has to do with it unless we were interested in more than 2 years which it appears we weren’t.
Everyone knows the market and the unsigned players are pretty irrelevant.
Schoen would. NEVER give 10 mil to any RB. Position value is his bible for roster construction. Barkley is the ONE exception, because of his intangibles: leadership, locker room presence, culture building. To Schoen, those increase Barkley’s value- but only to a point.
and understand where your team is and be willing to adjust as necessary. Fine to have some guidelines for positional value but stupid to get locked into them imv. Team dynamics change and best to adjust with those changes. There are a lot of factors to consider.
SB's have been won with a lot of different salary expenditures at positional groups.
if you spend 10 bucks at Mickey D's instead of going to the store and eating healthier for less.
As to the topic at hand, obviously Schoen/Daboll have a value strategy in mind. Paying Barkley what they're paying him is probably already stretching it. Spending just a little bit more would have broken their values too far.
On Jones, IF he'd been tagged and had a good year, he'd cost a lot more next year. I'm happy with the chance/bet they are taking. Maybe they could have shaved a little off, but they also may have ended up paying a little/lot more down the road.
by the end of the negotiations the giants preferred him on tag
it's kind of that simple. we can now triangulate that from a few different places (including barkleys comments saying once tagged the negotiation changed and the nyg attitude was that they didnt need to offer anything beyond tag).
i think with every contract like cole kmet/engram (not to mention lazard and others prior in UFA) barkley will end up looking like a value if he stays healthy.
he will probably need to go elsewhere to get that value unless the giants fo does a 180.
to look a bargain. I'm in the bw school of thought that you don't give huge second contracts to RBs. SB may have a good year, and go elsewhere for a huge deal. That team probably ends up wishing they didn't sign him. The caveats are a longer than normal RB production life and/or SB puts a team over the top in his remaining year or two of top production. Don't forget next year is one year older, one year closer to production decline.
to look a bargain. I'm in the bw school of thought that you don't give huge second contracts to RBs. SB may have a good year, and go elsewhere for a huge deal. That team probably ends up wishing they didn't sign him. The caveats are a longer than normal RB production life and/or SB puts a team over the top in his remaining year or two of top production. Don't forget next year is one year older, one year closer to production decline.
define "huge" deal?
lawrence, jones, thomas got huge deals.
26 non-QBs got more than 22m gtd just this past offseason. among them engram (24m), kmet (30m), Lazard (22m).
there are more than 200 players in the nfl making more than 22m guaranteed on their current contracts.
RE: by the end of the negotiations the giants preferred him on tag
he will probably need to go elsewhere to get that value unless the giants fo does a 180.
I imagine the Giants have $13,051,000 earmarked in the 2024 spread sheet right now for Barkley.
And that it stays there come the tender deadline unless Barkley has a subpar season (injury or performance), or McKinney has a great season.
But with Thomas wrapped up, and Schoen proving he's not messing around with in-season offers, I won't be surprised to see McKinney wrapped the week of Thanksgiving.
dont disagree but I think McKinney has a lot more variability riding on his performance than barkley. mckinney had an all world 2nd year sandwiched between 2 years with a lot of missed time. mckinney's in-season price almost entirely comes down to how he plays this year. a year like 2021 would put the tag in play, or at least an AAV around that in UFA and at the week 13 bye he's basically 1 month of football from UFA.
barkley is a simpler question, we mostly know what he is either he stays healthy enough or doesnt.
Keep in mind that if Barkley hits his incentives this year, his tag next year is $13.2M (120% of $11M).
In that case I doubt he’ll get tagged again and it’s much more likely he hits the open market. He won’t accept a deal for anything less than the tag with having had another really good year under his belt (which would be the case if he hit his incentives). The question is, if the RB market stays as is, what can he realistically get?
Will be super interesting because in addition to Barkley, Pollard and Jacobs being FA’s next year (assuming Jacobs doesn’t get a new deal), you also have Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor hitting Free Agency in 2024.
are RB's? not many. SB is in a 3 way tie for 6th highest paid RB (all tagged) for this year. I'd say that qualifies as big to huge. Paying the same, or more, for a few more years is huge. Unless the pay scale for RB turns around, that's going to be huge (not a bargain) for the foreseeable future.
are RB's? not many. SB is in a 3 way tie for 6th highest paid RB (all tagged) for this year. I'd say that qualifies as big to huge. Paying the same, or more, for a few more years is huge. Unless the pay scale for RB turns around, that's going to be huge (not a bargain) for the foreseeable future.
Keep in mind that if Barkley hits his incentives this year, his tag next year is $13.2M (120% of $11M).
In that case I doubt he’ll get tagged again and it’s much more likely he hits the open market. He won’t accept a deal for anything less than the tag with having had another really good year under his belt (which would be the case if he hit his incentives). The question is, if the RB market stays as is, what can he realistically get?
Will be super interesting because in addition to Barkley, Pollard and Jacobs being FA’s next year (assuming Jacobs doesn’t get a new deal), you also have Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor hitting Free Agency in 2024.
if i was guessing what happens with RB market 1-2 of those guys get to the market off a strong season and that's the first bounce off rock bottom in the form of a deal that's somewhere in the ballpark of Engram/Kmet.
Taylor is likely to get tagged no matter what if he doesnt get an extension. And since it's his first tag i'd guess that's what happens. Barkley, Pollard, Jacobs could get to FA, so could Ekeler/Henry, but they are both closing in on 30 so i would sort of doubt their markets even if they have great years.
that what the bills did.
Issue is bills could use a more solid run game at times.
i just dont see how there isnt eventually a correction when 1 of these guys makes it to UFA if cole kmet is getting 50m with 30m+ gtd on an early extension. does anyone remember a single play by cole the last 2 years against chicago?
If I were in JS's place I would want SQ back for this season while his stable of young running backs plus Robinson are being groomed.
He may not having all of his RB eggs in one basket 'cause:
- Injury protection; Saquan does not have a good record of dependability
- Flexibility - Different strengths for different games (Daboll mentioned this philosophy when he was hired)
- Replaceability - more economical to replace on component than an entire assembly
that what the bills did.
Issue is bills could use a more solid run game at times.
I don’t think that the Bills issue was RB. It was the OL.
RB by committee (which we’ll assume is cheap) is the easiest thing in the world to do if your offensive line is good. Giants did it really well post Tiki.
This is just Garafolo's opinion. If true, then the Giants could've just let Barkley walk, sign or draft a cheaper replacement, and then get a 3rd round comp pick next year.
At that point, you would think any potential GM would have had some broad strokes laid out and the owners would have been on board.
I get it... Shoen has to strike a compromise, because SB is already here, and clearly there are plenty in the fanbase that love him, so he offered probably twice what he feels is right for a RB. When said RB declined, Shoen has a free pass with everybody. He made a "reasonably" offer, now he is happy to let it play out on the tag (or the tag plus an incentive). Next year he can let SB walk, get a comp pick, and go cheaper.
It's the best thing he can do for the team.
He is right to want to pay 7M or less to the top RB in the stable.
That is just how things are now!
2 said he likes the group of running backs. So, yes, no need to put all 10 mil in one guy.
So, yes, no need to put all 10 mil in one guy.
and I am sure going forward wants to allocate less resource to RB position probably 6-8 million total and the position, not just one guy
that what the bills did.
Issue is bills could use a more solid run game at times.
I don’t think that the Bills issue was RB. It was the OL.
RB by committee (which we’ll assume is cheap) is the easiest thing in the world to do if your offensive line is good. Giants did it really well post Tiki.
agreed
Garofalo was merely stating his personal opinion...and that is one I think most fans and GMs share.
No worries obviously, but for those that didnt listen, just in case you were in the same boat.
i'd peg it at 40%, maybe a little better, because i think he gets it if he has another year like last year which he's done 2/5. it's arguable he played well enough in 2019 to bump those odds up to 3/5 since a high ankle sprain and 3-4 missed games would be unlikely to impact his UFA. so i guess flip a coin unless he blows out another knee.

eric gray or another cheap RB stepping up as a viable replacement may have just as much impact as whatever barkley does. same with the new passing game weapons.
eric gray or another cheap RB stepping up as a viable replacement may have just as much impact as whatever barkley does. same with the new passing game weapons.
This is just Garafolo's opinion. If true, then the Giants could've just let Barkley walk, sign or draft a cheaper replacement, and then get a 3rd round comp pick next year.
which would be upwards of $13m. The people that keep saying don’t pay RBs can’t also say the 2nd tag is automatically in play - I think there’s a less than 50% chance before reading this, likely less than that now.
i'd peg it at 40%, maybe a little better, because i think he gets it if he has another year like last year which he's done 2/5. it's arguable he played well enough in 2019 to bump those odds up to 3/5 since a high ankle sprain and 3-4 missed games would be unlikely to impact his UFA. so i guess flip a coin unless he blows out another knee.
eric gray or another cheap RB stepping up as a viable replacement may have just as much impact as whatever barkley does. same with the new passing game weapons.
Also add in missing the playoffs. If that happens without a Jones injury than there’s pretty much no reason for Schoen to tag Barkley even after a good season. And if we get off to a really slow start, Barkley can be traded in season.
What still drives me loco about the '18 draft was Dave's refusal to even entertain a trade. Like, he wouldn't even take a call. He was THAT set on Saquon. That was a fireable offense in the moment.
Garofalo was merely stating his personal opinion...and that is one I think most fans and GMs share.
No worries obviously, but for those that didnt listen, just in case you were in the same boat.
Sorry if it came across that way, but I thought putting "Garafolo:" would make it somewhat clear it was Garafolo's opinion.
Regardless, if the back and forth went the way Garafolo said it did (with the $$$ declining), then it tends to strongly support Garafolo's instincts on this.
But the title is kind of misleading in that I thought he meant Schoen SAID that he doesnt want to pay a RB 10 mill per....as if he was quoting him. I was kinda floored when I read the title that Schoen would have said that.
Garofalo was merely stating his personal opinion...and that is one I think most fans and GMs share.
No worries obviously, but for those that didnt listen, just in case you were in the same boat.
Sorry if it came across that way, but I thought putting "Garafolo:" would make it somewhat clear it was Garafolo's opinion.
Regardless, if the back and forth went the way Garafolo said it did (with the $$$ declining), then it tends to strongly support Garafolo's instincts on this.
I trust Garafolo's reporting more than virtually any beat we have covering the Giants. Like I said, it just seemed to me like the headline was he was told that directly by Schoen (which he may well have been told that).
Daboll used Barkley as a safety valve last year, not incorporated in the down field passing game.
McCaffrey and Kamara are actually great examples of why NOT to pay RBs. Since they signed their extensions their teams were terrible. The Panthers were so bad they traded McCaffrey for 10 cents on the dollar. RBs just don’t make that much of a difference
So long as he's healthy, I think he's a very good runner and pass blocker now. I think he's a good bet for 2 years.
What I don't think is he's more than a running back, or a special player.
No knock on him. He's among the top 5 or so at his position.
I'm not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn't take him, but he's made out well for a RB already.
So long as he's healthy, I think he's a very good runner and pass blocker now. I think he's a good bet for 2 years.
What I don't think is he's more than a running back, or a special player.
No knock on him. He's among the top 5 or so at his position.
I'm not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn't take him, but he's made out well for a RB already.
Good post... plus getting draft by a NYC team and getting those endorsements as the most recognizable figure on the Giants.
That might be part of his calculus now.
I get Barkley is pissed, but he should be retroactively thrilled that NYG took him #2 overall. He’s made generational money. The RB who gets drafted in the 3rd round and produces without ever getting a lucrative contract is who Barkley should be mad for.
I’m not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn’t take him, but he’s made out well for a RB already.
Good post... plus getting draft by a NYC team and getting those endorsements as the most recognizable figure on the Giants.
I wonder if that conversation ever happens...like between Barkley's team and NYG. I highly doubt Schoen would ever engage SB without his reps, but I wonder if the perspective is ever brought up like "hey, we loved you enough to make you the 2 pick, we loved you enough to make you an offer higher than anybody else at your position got this year...you are still making top 5 money and NY endorsements pay. Lets get this done."
If Barkley took the deal last November, do you think Schoen tags Jones, plays hardball with Team Jones, and a multi-year deal does not get done?
And Jones is on "prove it, part 2", in 2023...
Garofalo was merely stating his personal opinion...and that is one I think most fans and GMs share.
No worries obviously, but for those that didnt listen, just in case you were in the same boat.
Got me. I couldn't imagine Schoen saying those things. Or even thinking them. If he didn't want to pay $10MM Barkley would be elsewhere now and we'd have a couple high picks.
I'm not sure how fall Barkley would have fell (maybe Cleveland at 4) if NYG didn't take him, but he's made out well for a RB already.
That's the great irony, right? Barkley benefits from the CBA in 2018 - getting a very lucrative first deal despite never playing a down in the NFL - and now the CBA limits his value despite some pretty good work Barkley did in between.
As of now, the worst thing that happened to Barkley is Gettleman got fired.
I think the real woodshed beating for Team Jones occurs if Barkley takes that November deal.
At that point, he applies the tag on Team Jones and goes pretty dark.
I think its a little different in NY. If he becomes a hero here, I could totally see him possibly getting into TV. There is no place like NY and LA to get you that lind of exposure to the public eye.
I think Team Jones got taken behind the shed by Schoen already. If Schoen didn't have the annoyance of Barkley contract buzzing around him, I think he tags Jones right away and squeezes them down more.
I think the real woodshed beating for Team Jones occurs if Barkley takes that November deal.
At that point, he applies the tag on Team Jones and goes pretty dark.
I think Schoen *suspects* he can build a winner around Jones. But only if he cheats the system, and gets a big discount at QB.
As it is, I think Schoen made out well. And that's not to say Jones is in the top tier. I think Jones is in the middle tier.
But Schoen got Team Jones to sign up for Dak Prescott's 3-year old contract, without the guarantees in the third year.
It's about as bad of a second contract a starting NFL quarterback has signed.
I am not negotiating on your table..
You are negotiating on my table.
I would also say, if CAA was negotiating from beginning....Barkley would be signed to a longterm deal.
The Roc Nation gal was an idiot
I am not negotiating on your table..
You are negotiating on my table.
I would also say, if CAA was negotiating from beginning....Barkley would be signed to a longterm deal.
The Roc Nation gal was an idiot
It definitely could be this. And media types may be reluctant to criticize her for multiple reasons.
I think Schoen *suspects* he can build a winner around Jones. But only if he cheats the system, and gets a big discount at QB.
As it is, I think Schoen made out well. And that's not to say Jones is in the top tier. I think Jones is in the middle tier.
But Schoen got Team Jones to sign up for Dak Prescott's 3-year old contract, without the guarantees in the third year.
It's about as bad of a second contract a starting NFL quarterback has signed.
I'll certainly take you word on that Dak comp. You are usually right on top of the details.
I haven't studied the deal beyond the basics. But I do like how Schoen mitigated risk with the ability to sever ties after 2024.
I would guess the other message in the Jones deal is that it's a soft endorsement from Daboll. Because if Daboll was truly convinced that Jones is the QB to hitch is wagon to, the deal is much sweeter and more locked in.
I think Team Jones got taken behind the shed by Schoen already. If Schoen didn't have the annoyance of Barkley contract buzzing around him, I think he tags Jones right away and squeezes them down more.
I think the real woodshed beating for Team Jones occurs if Barkley takes that November deal.
At that point, he applies the tag on Team Jones and goes pretty dark.
Still at it are we? Jones still gets his deal even if Barkley took his in November, even if initially the tag was put on Jones. It was never about Barkley. It was always about Jones.
No. Unless Barkley meets his stats AND the Giants make the playoffs, he's going to cost exactly what he was always going to cost. And even if he does meet those stats, the extra cap hit won't come until next season (when Barkley may well be off the team anyway).
the problem is when they are done with you, you’re done, so to an extent the past transactions don’t matter. What am I worth to you now is all we talk about for GMs making smart decisions, I don’t see why it should be any different for a player. If it’s close, sure make a concession, but who knows what reports are accurate on how far apart they were.
I think its a little different in NY. If he becomes a hero here, I could totally see him possibly getting into TV. There is no place like NY and LA to get you that lind of exposure to the public eye.
He still has to develop that. He's been a nice guy on camera, but nothing worth tuning in for.
I'll certainly take you word on that Dak comp. You are usually right on top of the details.
I haven't studied the deal beyond the basics. But I do like how Schoen mitigated risk with the ability to sever ties after 2024.
I would guess the other message in the Jones deal is that it's a soft endorsement from Daboll. Because if Daboll was truly convinced that Jones is the QB to hitch is wagon to, the deal is much sweeter and more locked in.
I agree. If Jones had a no questions asked season, he would have commanded a better deal.
In 2021 Prescott signed a 4/160M deal, same as Jones did in 2023. Dak had 95M fully guaranteed at signing, vs. 82M for Jones.
But the real difference is Dak's total 3rd year salary of 31M became guaranteed before his 2nd year started. In reality he had 126M guaranteed over 3 years.
I am pretty surprised Team Jones wasn't able to get at least part of his 3rd year salary guaranteed in the same manner.
So when Barkley didnt take the deal and the RB market falling, Schoen didn't want to get caught giving a way over market contract even though he may like Barkley. You make decisions on value, not how much you like a player. Then the Giants drafted a RB and signed a FA to solidify the position but not to the level of Barkley but could live with the RB group if Barkley didnt sign.
I dont think Schoen was holding the line for other players to take notice, I think he was holding the line becuase it was a smart business decision. He didnt break the bank for DJ either, he gave him a fair deal but didnt give him top 5 money. I would bet that if the Giants had to Franchise DJ that Barkley probably doesnt get $13 Mil a year on the open market and the guarantees would have been in the $22 Mil range too. Obviously all my opinion.
Everyone knows the market and the unsigned players are pretty irrelevant.
I think that's why there's a good chance the Giants never offered full guarantees of 20M+.
I think there is a good chance the full guarantees in the offer were in the 15M neighborhood, and another 5+ only conveyed in the 3rd year.
But, don't be surprised if he's gone sooner than expected.
SB's have been won with a lot of different salary expenditures at positional groups.
I think 10M, or about 4.5% of the cap for Barkley this year is the right price.
If he stays healthy, and produces this in 2023, 12M is the right price next year.
$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu
As to the topic at hand, obviously Schoen/Daboll have a value strategy in mind. Paying Barkley what they're paying him is probably already stretching it. Spending just a little bit more would have broken their values too far.
On Jones, IF he'd been tagged and had a good year, he'd cost a lot more next year. I'm happy with the chance/bet they are taking. Maybe they could have shaved a little off, but they also may have ended up paying a little/lot more down the road.
i think with every contract like cole kmet/engram (not to mention lazard and others prior in UFA) barkley will end up looking like a value if he stays healthy.
he will probably need to go elsewhere to get that value unless the giants fo does a 180.
maintain his game
remain healthy
to look a bargain. I'm in the bw school of thought that you don't give huge second contracts to RBs. SB may have a good year, and go elsewhere for a huge deal. That team probably ends up wishing they didn't sign him. The caveats are a longer than normal RB production life and/or SB puts a team over the top in his remaining year or two of top production. Don't forget next year is one year older, one year closer to production decline.
maintain his game
remain healthy
to look a bargain. I'm in the bw school of thought that you don't give huge second contracts to RBs. SB may have a good year, and go elsewhere for a huge deal. That team probably ends up wishing they didn't sign him. The caveats are a longer than normal RB production life and/or SB puts a team over the top in his remaining year or two of top production. Don't forget next year is one year older, one year closer to production decline.
define "huge" deal?
lawrence, jones, thomas got huge deals.
26 non-QBs got more than 22m gtd just this past offseason. among them engram (24m), kmet (30m), Lazard (22m).
there are more than 200 players in the nfl making more than 22m guaranteed on their current contracts.
I imagine the Giants have $13,051,000 earmarked in the 2024 spread sheet right now for Barkley.
And that it stays there come the tender deadline unless Barkley has a subpar season (injury or performance), or McKinney has a great season.
But with Thomas wrapped up, and Schoen proving he's not messing around with in-season offers, I won't be surprised to see McKinney wrapped the week of Thanksgiving.
he will probably need to go elsewhere to get that value unless the giants fo does a 180.
I imagine the Giants have $13,051,000 earmarked in the 2024 spread sheet right now for Barkley.
And that it stays there come the tender deadline unless Barkley has a subpar season (injury or performance), or McKinney has a great season.
But with Thomas wrapped up, and Schoen proving he's not messing around with in-season offers, I won't be surprised to see McKinney wrapped the week of Thanksgiving.
dont disagree but I think McKinney has a lot more variability riding on his performance than barkley. mckinney had an all world 2nd year sandwiched between 2 years with a lot of missed time. mckinney's in-season price almost entirely comes down to how he plays this year. a year like 2021 would put the tag in play, or at least an AAV around that in UFA and at the week 13 bye he's basically 1 month of football from UFA.
barkley is a simpler question, we mostly know what he is either he stays healthy enough or doesnt.
In that case I doubt he’ll get tagged again and it’s much more likely he hits the open market. He won’t accept a deal for anything less than the tag with having had another really good year under his belt (which would be the case if he hit his incentives). The question is, if the RB market stays as is, what can he realistically get?
Will be super interesting because in addition to Barkley, Pollard and Jacobs being FA’s next year (assuming Jacobs doesn’t get a new deal), you also have Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor hitting Free Agency in 2024.
5 rbs have 20m+ gtd.
In that case I doubt he’ll get tagged again and it’s much more likely he hits the open market. He won’t accept a deal for anything less than the tag with having had another really good year under his belt (which would be the case if he hit his incentives). The question is, if the RB market stays as is, what can he realistically get?
Will be super interesting because in addition to Barkley, Pollard and Jacobs being FA’s next year (assuming Jacobs doesn’t get a new deal), you also have Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor hitting Free Agency in 2024.
if i was guessing what happens with RB market 1-2 of those guys get to the market off a strong season and that's the first bounce off rock bottom in the form of a deal that's somewhere in the ballpark of Engram/Kmet.
Taylor is likely to get tagged no matter what if he doesnt get an extension. And since it's his first tag i'd guess that's what happens. Barkley, Pollard, Jacobs could get to FA, so could Ekeler/Henry, but they are both closing in on 30 so i would sort of doubt their markets even if they have great years.