Thursday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Nick McCloud, who shifted to safety in the spring, is back at corner to start today’s practice. Smothered a Darius Slayton route during 1-on-1’s in the red zone to force an incompletion.
Collin Johnson beat Deonte Banks twice in the 1-on-1’s. Banks missed a jam on a fade.
McCloud was back as the third-team safety in 7-on-7. Most notable play from the first 7-on-7 period was Xavier McKinney intercepting a Daniel Jones over-throw intended for a crossing Darren Waller.
Xavier McKinney with a pick on a deep pass by Jones in 7x7. Looked like the receiver fell down.
Slayton catches a nice crossing route from Daniel Jones at full speed in 7 on 7. Good to see
#NYGiants Daboll - hyatt will work today (got overheated some on wed)
Jalin Hyatt got “a little hot” late in practice. He will be out there today. All good.
Daboll said Rakeem Nunez-Roches won’t practice today. He’s sore. “It could have been worse.” He is not expected to be out a long time.
#NYGiants Daboll - bredeson was 1st team CTR on wed...schmitz will be today...will rotate
#NYGiants Daboll - will let LG spot play out and see if one guy wins
#NYGiants Daboll - beasley adds competition....smart and crafty...can help teach the wr room
Daboll said Cole Beasley is a “smart” and “scrappy” veteran. He adds competition to the WR room with a few players on PUP.
#NYGiants Daboll - some practice plays are scripted and others are live to put one unit at a disadvantage
#NYGiants Daboll - did much research about explosive plays...dont want jones to force it...
#NYGiants Daboll - camp is for experiments with plays to see how guys handle them
..still figuring out what the guys can do
Daboll says McFadden and Beavers will get their opportunities this summer to win inside job.
#NYGiants Daboll - mindful to have camp plan for players with injury history
Daboll said WR Jalin Hyatt will practice today after he “got a little hot” late in yesterday’s practice.
John Michael Schmitz will be the No. 1 center today. Daboll said he’ll rotate with Ben Bredeson until they land on a starter.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches out of practice again today, but was riding stationary bike and working with PUP players.
Giants’ Rakeem Nunez-Roches suffers concussion in car accident
My reporting worlds crossing over: Dan Hurley and UConn coaches at Giants training camp
Giants working right now on special teams drills. Right in front of me are drills for the gunners. And there are some big men taking part here.
