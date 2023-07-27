for display only
Thursday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:37 am

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Players Available – Approx. 11:55 a.m.



...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Daboll - hyatt will work today (got overheated some on wed)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
Jalin Hyatt got “a little hot” late in practice. He will be out there today. All good.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Daboll said Rakeem Nunez-Roches won’t practice today. He’s sore. “It could have been worse.” He is not expected to be out a long time.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:39 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - bredeson was 1st team CTR on wed...schmitz will be today...will rotate
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:39 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - will let LG spot play out and see if one guy wins
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
47s
#NYGiants Daboll - beasley adds competition....smart and crafty...can help teach the wr room
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:41 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
53s
Daboll said Cole Beasley is a “smart” and “scrappy” veteran. He adds competition to the WR room with a few players on PUP.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - some practice plays are scripted and others are live to put one unit at a disadvantage

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
56s
#NYGiants Daboll - did much research about explosive plays...dont want jones to force it...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Daboll - camp is for experiments with plays to see how guys handle them
..still figuring out what the guys can do
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:44 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
11s
Daboll says McFadden and Beavers will get their opportunities this summer to win inside job.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:46 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - mindful to have camp plan for players with injury history
looks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:51 am : link
like the reporters still haven't asked about Vernon Butler... ugh.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:54 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Daboll said WR Jalin Hyatt will practice today after he “got a little hot” late in yesterday’s practice.

John Michael Schmitz will be the No. 1 center today. Daboll said he’ll rotate with Ben Bredeson until they land on a starter.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:59 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
2m
Dabs just said team will be in pads Tuesday
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:17 am : link
Bob Brookover
@brookob
·
2m
Rakeem Nunez-Roches out of practice again today, but was riding stationary bike and working with PUP players.

Giants’ Rakeem Nunez-Roches suffers concussion in car accident
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
45s
My reporting worlds crossing over: Dan Hurley and UConn coaches at Giants training camp
LOL - read this too fast  
PatersonPlank : 10:24 am : link
though Daboll said Beasley was "smart and crappy".
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:25 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Giants working right now on special teams drills. Right in front of me are drills for the gunners. And there are some big men taking part here.
weather wise  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:35 am : link
today is going to be really hot. But tomorrow they practice at 5PM and are off Saturday. Then the temps go way down. Just got to get the players through today OK.
damn... I just moved him to safety on depth chart/roster  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:42 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
24s
Nick McCloud, who shifted to safety in the spring, is back at corner to start today’s practice. Smothered a Darius Slayton route during 1-on-1’s in the red zone to force an incompletion.

Collin Johnson beat Deonte Banks twice in the 1-on-1’s. Banks missed a jam on a fade.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Collin Johnson vs Tae Banks. Johnson made the catch, toe tap, TD in 1-on-1s. #NYGiants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
4m
Cordale Flott at nickel & Dane Belton at safety for the Giants 1st team defense to start the day.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
McCloud was back as the third-team safety in 7-on-7. Most notable play from the first 7-on-7 period was Xavier McKinney intercepting a Daniel Jones over-throw intended for a crossing Darren Waller.

Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
3m
Xavier McKinney with a pick on a deep pass by Jones in 7x7. Looked like the receiver fell down.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:52 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
3m
Giants WR Darius Slayton came up lame looking at his left foot or ankle after he and Deonte Banks came together on a 7-on-7 incomplete deep ball down the right sideline

Slayton took another rep and then grabbed a trainer and limped off. He’s now being looked at on sideline
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:53 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Rookie corner Trey Hawkins with a nice interception in 1-on-1 drill

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Two drops in 7s
Waller and Ford-Wheaton
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:54 am : link
Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
·
2m
Ben Bredeson is going through snaps at LG, C & RG.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:55 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2m
Replying to
@PLeonardNYDN
Darius Slayton just got his left foot or ankle taped up, and he’s jogging back onto the field. Will see if he does any more today
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
11s
So far, defense looking much better today than yesterday. A little sloppiness today by the offense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:00 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Rookie safety Gervarrius Owens is watching practice from the side. It looked like he got shaken up in yesterday’s practice. Unclear what happened.
here is the Hawkins pick  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:08 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
9m
Tre Hawkins interception v. Bryce Ford-Wheaton in 1 on 1’s


https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1684579070233956353 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Replying to
@PLeonardNYDN
Slayton did participate in an 11-on-11 rep just now, so that’s a positive
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
4m
Waller having a big day today.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
5m
Tommy DeVito turning on the jets on a designed run.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
13s
Jones hits Bellinger in tight McKinney coverage during team drill
That interception by Hawkins  
Jay on the Island : 11:10 am : link
was a beauty. He played that perfectly.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:15 am : link
Hunter De Siver
@HunterDeSiver
·
31s
Daniel Bellinger’s catching everything today #nygiants

Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
37s
Looks quicker as well.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:16 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
10m
Darren Waller 3 straight catches to start 11 on 11’s. Literally always open in the middle of the field
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:18 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Cager with a nice leaping grab from
Taylor
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Replying to
@PLeonardNYDN
Slayton catches a nice crossing route from Daniel Jones at full speed in 7 on 7. Good to see
