Friday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

On Wednesday, the only flag thrown was a PI on Bobby McCain.
Why was it thrown?
WR Collin Johnson ran a pattern. Made a move to cut to the middle of field and badly beat McCain. The pass from Jones was right on target, but McCain tackled Johnson before the ball got there. A clear easy call for the refs, and a great sign to see what Collin Johnson is showing on the field.
Bobby McCain covering Collin Johnson is just unfair. Johnson is nearly a foot taller. Haha
I think Waller and Campbell will be the possession, move the chains,
volume catch guys (pick your term). Slayton and Hyatt are more the bigger play guys. I think Collin Johnson makes it too, he could give the Giants the bigger body they need in short yardage/goal line/and other specific things.
Hodgins?
Crowder might be the odd man out and/or maybe they just move Shep to coach at this point. Didn't understand bringing him back. Depth is so so much better this year the position.
but during the fall we'll be talking Isaiah Hodgins....who is silent at this point.......Let's Gooooooooooooooooo
@JordanRaanan
·
22m
Giants don’t practice until tonight. Some Day 2 observations from Thursday:
— Parris Campbell (4) + Darren Waller (3) caught the most passes in live drills. They are quickly becoming Daniel Jones’ top targets.
— John Michael Schmitz was first-team center. Ben Bredeson at LG.
— CB Darnay Holmes a strong day
— Don’t sleep on WR Collin Johnson. He looked good in 1 on 1s.
— First full pads practice next week. So no real OL/DL observations yet.
I doubt it. They are practicing at 5-7PM.
First I've noticed about Campbell being a favorite target. Good to hear. Seems like Flott and Holmes are both playing well. Could be a tough choice.
IDK if he's gained weight, but there were reports the other day of him doing a great job jamming guys at the LOS
That's a good sign at least
Hodgins?
Crowder might be the odd man out and/or maybe they just move Shep to coach at this point. Didn't understand bringing him back. Depth is so so much better this year the position.