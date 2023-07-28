for display only
Friday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:46 am

Friday, July 28, 2023

Players Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:50 p.m.

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 4:30 p.m.

Practice – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:23 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
22m
Giants don’t practice until tonight. Some Day 2 observations from Thursday:

— Parris Campbell (4) + Darren Waller (3) caught the most passes in live drills. They are quickly becoming Daniel Jones’ top targets.

— John Michael Schmitz was first-team center. Ben Bredeson at LG.

— CB Darnay Holmes a strong day

— Don’t sleep on WR Collin Johnson. He looked good in 1 on 1s.

— First full pads practice next week. So no real OL/DL observations yet.
Any chance they take it inside for the heat?  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:35 am : link
Heat index likely to hit 100.
RE: Any chance they take it inside for the heat?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:39 am : link
In comment 16159609 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Heat index likely to hit 100.


I doubt it. They are practicing at 5-7PM.
During  
Y28 : 8:44 am : link
the "scrimmages", they have refs on the field.

On Wednesday, the only flag thrown was a PI on Bobby McCain.

Why was it thrown?

WR Collin Johnson ran a pattern. Made a move to cut to the middle of field and badly beat McCain. The pass from Jones was right on target, but McCain tackled Johnson before the ball got there. A clear easy call for the refs, and a great sign to see what Collin Johnson is showing on the field.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16159600 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
First I've noticed about Campbell being a favorite target. Good to hear. Seems like Flott and Holmes are both playing well. Could be a tough choice.
Y28: Great info as always.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:22 am : link
That’s a tough assignment for McCain. Once you factor in arm length, he gives away about a foot to Collin Johnson
Bill in UT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:23 am : link
Parris Campbell, along with Waller, were the go-to guys at the OTAs/veteran mini-camp too.
Flott's Weight  
Blue Dog : 9:27 am : link
I know there was talk about him maybe putting some more meat on the bones (he was 6'1'' 175lbs at the combine), has anyone seen reports or been at camp and noticed any improvement there?
RE: During  
Anakim : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16159618 Y28 said:
Quote:
the "scrimmages", they have refs on the field.

On Wednesday, the only flag thrown was a PI on Bobby McCain.

Why was it thrown?

WR Collin Johnson ran a pattern. Made a move to cut to the middle of field and badly beat McCain. The pass from Jones was right on target, but McCain tackled Johnson before the ball got there. A clear easy call for the refs, and a great sign to see what Collin Johnson is showing on the field.


Bobby McCain covering Collin Johnson is just unfair. Johnson is nearly a foot taller. Haha
I think Waller and Campbell will be the possession, move the chains,  
PatersonPlank : 9:51 am : link
volume catch guys (pick your term). Slayton and Hyatt are more the bigger play guys. I think Collin Johnson makes it too, he could give the Giants the bigger body they need in short yardage/goal line/and other specific things.
RE: Flott's Weight  
Bill in UT : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16159647 Blue Dog said:
Quote:
I know there was talk about him maybe putting some more meat on the bones (he was 6'1'' 175lbs at the combine), has anyone seen reports or been at camp and noticed any improvement there?

IDK if he's gained weight, but there were reports the other day of him doing a great job jamming guys at the LOS
Thanks  
Blue Dog : 10:04 am : link
Quote:

IDK if he's gained weight, but there were reports the other day of him doing a great job jamming guys at the LOS


That's a good sign at least
RE: I think Waller and Campbell will be the possession, move the chains,  
GF1080 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16159661 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
volume catch guys (pick your term). Slayton and Hyatt are more the bigger play guys. I think Collin Johnson makes it too, he could give the Giants the bigger body they need in short yardage/goal line/and other specific things.


Hodgins?

Crowder might be the odd man out and/or maybe they just move Shep to coach at this point. Didn't understand bringing him back. Depth is so so much better this year the position.
we will talk all summer about our WRs....  
BCD : 11:21 am : link
but during the fall we'll be talking Isaiah Hodgins....who is silent at this point.......Let's Gooooooooooooooooo
