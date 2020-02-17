for display only
Are The Giants Now Good Enough to Get to The Super Bowl?

Ralph.C : 7/30/2023 5:15 am
I believe they are. Do you?

Let it fly.
No  
Spider43 : 7/30/2023 6:13 am : link
But we're on the right path.
Not likey  
Mike in Boston : 7/30/2023 6:20 am : link
But I think they have reduced the talent gap to the point that if they also get very lucky, or a couple of the more talented teams get unlucky, they could contend.
RE: No  
UberAlias : 7/30/2023 6:46 am : link
In comment 16161009 Spider43 said:
Quote:
But we're on the right path.
. This.
Maybe  
HBart : 7/30/2023 7:00 am : link
The opening day roster is better than last season -- but we don't know how much better yet.

However good that team is, it won't look like the one that takes the field in December. On top of the usual injury wildcard, that team's post-season aspirations will rest on the play of a dozen very young Giants.

Too early, too many variables, but yes I believe they can -- but it would take a fair number of winning player development dice rolls and some good bounces.
Being in the NFC helps  
George from PA : 7/30/2023 7:03 am : link
Eli jumped a step...the Giants 2008 team was better than the 2007 Super Bowl team.

So my answer is yes, but unlikely.

depends on injuries to the eagles  
Chip : 7/30/2023 7:14 am : link
If everything stays the same then No. I think we have a shot at the 49ers.
On paper  
EJNNJ : 7/30/2023 7:21 am : link
we have enough talent to be a relevant playoff team. Beyond that we'll need the ball to bounce our way and flags in our favor but I think we have enough to get to there if things align.

To sum: I'd categorize us as SB hopefuls(not contenders)vs a pipe dream

My belief is we'll see a 10-15% increase in total offensive production(yards) this year and a higher % of those yards in passing vs rushing. I think DJ will be close to 4k yards passing this year and as a whole the offense will sustain more drives and score more.

Defense will be improved and get more stops and increase the our offensive touches/TOP per game vs last year.
Its the NFL  
upnyg : 7/30/2023 7:27 am : link
any given Sunday!
We are on the right track, for sure  
SGMen : 7/30/2023 7:36 am : link
First and foremost, how far will our young players go this year? Will they turn into studs or just average or God forbid busts?
Second, how healthy will we be as we seem to have more injuries than most teams every year with the turf being a culprit perhaps?
Third, who are our superstars who you must account for?
Waller, Barkley, Jones, Thomas, Thibodeux, Lawrence and perhaps young guys will step up more?

We won two SB's with pass rush and getting hot late.

Time will tell but we are definitely heading in the right direction and we must hope our youth develops and stays healthy. The wide receiver position was decimated last year and we retooled with good but not top end players.
We have to see how our lines play...  
DefenseWins : 7/30/2023 7:40 am : link
if we can be dominant up front on both sides of the ball, then we have a chance.

In every Superbowl we have won, our lines were able to take care of business.

In the years where we have struggled, we were near the bottom in the offensive line play and/or could not stop the run.
Yes,  
mfjmfj : 7/30/2023 7:41 am : link
definitely. Have to get lucky on the injury front, and have some players play up to expectation/draft status, but good enough? Yes. Still a deep underdog compared to Philly, who unfortunately is the best team in football. They are a better team than KC. They just don't have Patrick Mahomes.
Agree with Defense Wins  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/30/2023 7:59 am : link
Depends how far the fronts advance. You will need the whole team but come the playoffs the game still comes back to winning the LOS imv.
We'll see.....  
Simms11 : 7/30/2023 8:25 am : link
Let them play some games first. Secondly, they MUST STAY HEALTHY! Quality Depth is still lacking at some positions also. I do believe we have a roster now, again barring injury, that can compete with the best.
Yes  
Jerz44 : 7/30/2023 8:34 am : link
If you asked this question at the start of 2007 or 2011 the answer would have been no.

Perhaps it’s a curse but those two wins make it such that Giants fans think they can win a Super Bowl any year bc they’ve seen the team do it when they weren’t supposed to.
Absolutely, yes.  
mittenedman : 7/30/2023 8:38 am : link
I'm shocked at how many Giants fans are sleeping on this team. Solid on both sides of the ball - although special teams could be the achilles heel.

And if they stay healthy/hit towards the upper limits of what they could do, it could be a special group.
Need to get through tough regular season schedule first  
BrianC : 7/30/2023 8:40 am : link
Last year we had 9 home and 8 road games and one of our road games was a neutral site game in Europe so we only had 7 road games out of 17 total. This year we have 8 home, 9 road and one of our home games is against the Jets so we really only have 7 home games. Also the schedule is much tougher this year. So first focus is to get through the regular season which will be tough despite the many improvements to the roster.

I agree with those who said we are on the right path and with those that said we lack quality depth at some positions so injuries are likely to impact us.
Closer but no  
BillT : 7/30/2023 8:42 am : link
The OL still has to develop and prove the talent prove itself. . The DL needs more talent with multiple players on PUP and FA looming for key players there. We’re starting a rookie at CB. One safety spot is a question. Not complaining, we are night and day better than last year. But I think more needs to be done.
......  
Route 9 : 7/30/2023 8:50 am : link
I want to say yes but I think last year was as far as this team will go for a few years. I hope I am wrong though!
NO  
Arkbach : 7/30/2023 8:54 am : link
Let's first start being competitive against the Eagles and beat Dallas once in a while before anyone starts with Super Bowl talk. "Let it fly"; is that an oxymoron for this thread?
I don't think so  
pjcas18 : 7/30/2023 8:57 am : link
but let's see how they're playing around Thanksgiving. Teams grow, evolve and find their identity around then (if they can stay somewhat healthy).

I know that's kind of punting the question, but I doubt anyone at this point in 2007 or 2011 honestly felt like the Giants were a Super Bowl contender.
The roster  
Mark from Jersey : 7/30/2023 8:58 am : link
has the most amount of talent in quite some time. We should be competitive and make the playoffs.

I think we are still a year or two away from really contending. Have to get the dead money off the books and let the young guys on the OL gel a bit.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/30/2023 9:02 am : link
I don't think we're in the Eagles class @ this point, but I think we're trending upwards.
This team...  
Tim in JTown : 7/30/2023 9:02 am : link
has to show they can win in the NFC East first.
IMO...  
RHPeel : 7/30/2023 9:09 am : link
They're not a favorite but they're in the conversation. They need just a few breaks to be legitimate contenders:

1. Evan Neal needs to play well.
2. Jones needs to elevate his game another tier.
3. The Eagles need to take a step back or have worse injury luck than they had last year.

If all of that happens, then yeah, I think the Giants are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. (I think they would probably be an inferior team to whatever team the AFC produces, but it's just one game at that point.)

For me, the Giants schedule being brutal is a bigger challenge than anything else.
...  
christian : 7/30/2023 9:15 am : link
Daboll is a great coach so yes.

As the talent and construction of the roster grows closer to his vision, the output will grow proportionally.

Daboll will win a Super Bowl with the Giants.
imo, this is a year to solidify  
Bill in UT : 7/30/2023 9:22 am : link
I think our window opens in '24
If we make the playoffs... we can  
KingBlue : 7/30/2023 9:30 am : link
I think the more difficult schedule can be a benefit in the end. It can build our confidence if we are able to navigate our way to the playoffs.

A confident team is a dangerous team.
Yes - it will be a major upset around the league if we don't  
PatersonPlank : 7/30/2023 9:56 am : link
Vegas should have us as even money to meet KC
lol, let's beat the Eagles and Cowboys for once  
islander1 : 7/30/2023 10:03 am : link
until then, absolutely not.

Progress? Yes.
We are going to be the surprise team in the league  
gtt350 : 7/30/2023 10:03 am : link
We are a juggernaut
Can we  
PaulN : 7/30/2023 10:04 am : link
Keep it sane. Let's just look at the division. We have 3 good teams in out division, 2 teams that have been feasting on us for quite a long time. But we're going to jump into Superbowl talk. You want to be taken serious, talk division. Have you looked at the Eagles draft? Try starting there.
If they can beat Philly  
CasualFan : 7/30/2023 10:06 am : link
Yes. This team competes really well against tougher opponents. I think the coaching staff learned a lot from the Philly playoff game.
Punchers Chance  
Samiam : 7/30/2023 10:09 am : link
Is the Vegas win total still 7.5% ?
There is a chance…  
Skittlebish : 7/30/2023 10:10 am : link
…but much more likely they finish last in the NFC East than make the SB.
Of course they are...  
Milton : 7/30/2023 10:21 am : link
It just depends on how an assortment of things play out, mostly on the injury front and the development of the youngsters (Neal, Thibodeaux, and Ezeudu in particular, and this year's rookie class), just like in 2007 and 2011. There is certainly more reason for optimism this year than there was back then and let's not forget this is the first time that Daniel Jones gets to be in the second year of the same system and it's a system perfectly tailored to his skill set and Daboll's forte. As for the Eagles, they will steal a page from the Cowboys tradition, and implode under their own hype!
Not to be a dick  
robbieballs2003 : 7/30/2023 10:45 am : link
But we need to worry about the NFC East before getting to the SB.
How would you have answered the  
joeinpa : 7/30/2023 10:50 am : link
Same question in 2007?

RE: Not to be a dick  
Milton : 7/30/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16161163 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But we need to worry about the NFC East before getting to the SB.
Last year we made the playoffs while finishing third in the NFC East. And in 2007, we won the Super Bowl as a wild card team. Not that I'm worried about the the rest of the division, but what matters in the NFL is being hot and healthy in December and January more than anything else.
Yes, we can get to the SB...  
bw in dc : 7/30/2023 10:52 am : link
The 9ers are a very good team, but no one, including his parents, are totally buying Brock Purdy yet.

Eagles are also a very good team. But I am staying short on Hurts. I need to see more.

I like Prescott, but he continues to shrink in the playoffs.

Anyone scared of Cousins? Geno? Love? Carr?

In other words, the NFC has significant QB issues.

So, if Jones and the D take the next critical steps, we could find ourselves in Las Vegas in 2024.
RE: RE: Not to be a dick  
robbieballs2003 : 7/30/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 16161170 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16161163 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But we need to worry about the NFC East before getting to the SB.

Last year we made the playoffs while finishing third in the NFC East. And in 2007, we won the Super Bowl as a wild card team. Not that I'm worried about the the rest of the division, but what matters in the NFL is being hot and healthy in December and January more than anything else. But let's not bicker and argue... - ( New Window )


If we can't beat Philly or Dallas, we aren't getting to the SB. We aren't even competitive against Philly. If these were close games then it wouldn't be an issue. Until we are at least competitive, yes, we need to worry about our division first.
yes...  
Brown_Hornet : 7/30/2023 11:06 am : link
...100%
I think they are  
Breeze_94 : 7/30/2023 11:08 am : link
In the NFC. We’re talking about a conference where Hurts, Stafford, Goff, Carr, Geno, Cousins, Dak, and Purdy/Darnold are the QB’s they’ll be competing with.

A lot will come down to
1. Jones - how big of a leap does he take in year 2, after getting paid (seems more confident)

2. Health - need the core healthy - esp Waller, Saquon and DJ.

3. 2nd year leaps - Kayvon, Neal are pivotal.

4. Rookie class - how good are they? Banks and JMS are starting, and Hyatt isn’t too far off. The question remains whether they can play at an above Avg level.

5. Who’s going to join AT, Dex, Saquon as the elite level players on this team? They’ll probably need a few more to win it all. Waller can be one — McKinney? Kayvon? DJ??
It’s actually a simple  
Dave on the UWS : 7/30/2023 11:13 am : link
question. If EVERYTHING and I mean EVERYTHING goes right (DJ takes the next step, etc), then yes. BUT, there is just as much chance (better actually), they will be better, but with a worse record. It’s a hypothetical I’ve thought about since the draft and have almost started THIS thread a bunch of times.
We saw what this coaching staff did last year with at best, a meh roster. The talent base is noticeably better now. Logically, this team should be better. A lot of other teams are likely to be better too.
Yes  
cosmicj : 7/30/2023 11:29 am : link
But Jones needs to keep playing like he did in December and Evan Neal needs to play like an acceptable RT. And the NFC East is a difficult division.

The thing I think is being underrated here is the Eagles loss of their two coordinators. They were replaced by question marks and I am unconvinced by Siriani, who I think has a serious chance of being unemployed after the season.
If they stay perfectly healthy then they can make it.  
bradshaw44 : 7/30/2023 11:38 am : link
That and if the receivers catch the balls that DJ throws to them. I’m tired of seeing Slayton screeching down the field wide open to only have the ball bounce off of his hands as he’s crossing the goal line.

The receivers have got to help DJ.
RE: RE: RE: Not to be a dick  
Milton : 7/30/2023 11:38 am : link
In comment 16161176 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16161170 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16161163 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But we need to worry about the NFC East before getting to the SB.

Last year we made the playoffs while finishing third in the NFC East. And in 2007, we won the Super Bowl as a wild card team. Not that I'm worried about the the rest of the division, but what matters in the NFL is being hot and healthy in December and January more than anything else. But let's not bicker and argue.



If we can't beat Philly or Dallas, we aren't getting to the SB. We aren't even competitive against Philly. If these were close games then it wouldn't be an issue. Until we are at least competitive, yes, we need to worry about our division first.
If we can't beat San Francisco, we're not getting to the Super Bowl, if we can't beat Detroit, we're not getting to the Super Bowl, if we can't beat the teams we face in the playoffs, we aren't getting to the Super Bowl. I'm not saying I don't think the Giants are good enough to beat Philly and Dallas (of course I think they are!), I just don't think you need to answer that question in order to answer the Super Bowl question.
p.s.--The Giants lost to the Cowboys twice and the Packers once in 2007, before beating both of them in the playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not to be a dick  
robbieballs2003 : 7/30/2023 11:44 am : link
In comment 16161237 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16161176 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16161170 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16161163 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But we need to worry about the NFC East before getting to the SB.

Last year we made the playoffs while finishing third in the NFC East. And in 2007, we won the Super Bowl as a wild card team. Not that I'm worried about the the rest of the division, but what matters in the NFL is being hot and healthy in December and January more than anything else. But let's not bicker and argue.



If we can't beat Philly or Dallas, we aren't getting to the SB. We aren't even competitive against Philly. If these were close games then it wouldn't be an issue. Until we are at least competitive, yes, we need to worry about our division first.

If we can't beat San Francisco, we're not getting to the Super Bowl, if we can't beat Detroit, we're not getting to the Super Bowl, if we can't beat the teams we face in the playoffs, we aren't getting to the Super Bowl. I'm not saying I don't think the Giants are good enough to beat Philly and Dallas (of course I think they are!), I just don't think you need to answer that question in order to answer the Super Bowl question.
p.s.--The Giants lost to the Cowboys twice and the Packers once in 2007, before beating both of them in the playoffs.


Milton, I guess you didn't read what I wrote. There is a difference between losing to a team and being completely outclassed. Just ask Daboll his opinion. He agrees.

Also, your argument is that it has happened before so we are legit SB contenders. Then by your argument, we are a contender every year. For every 2007 and 2011, I can give you like 10 years worth of examples where it works the other way. The problem is we need to see it first. We all love the direction this team is headed and, no, I am not just saying we will lose to Philly and Dallas again this year. But they need to go prove something first.
No  
Blueworm : 7/30/2023 11:59 am : link
1-4-1 needs to become 4-2, at least.
Sure.  
RicFlair : 7/30/2023 12:00 pm : link
They won a playoff game last year and on paper are fielding a better team.

Just make the playoffs and anything can happen.
If we are building a team, I think we must give preference  
Marty in Albany : 7/30/2023 12:11 pm : link
to younger players with projected high ceilings over
older players, who may not be on the team next year, or the year after.
At this point, no, I don't think so  
Greg from LI : 7/30/2023 12:21 pm : link
Frankly, I don't think they're a lock for the playoffs with the tough schedule. I think we could see a team that improves from last year but doesn't have as good a record.
Not even close  
BH28 : 7/30/2023 12:24 pm : link
They still have a huge talent gap with the roster construction. It's getting better though.

It all comes down to Daniel Jones.
NY has improved, but record may not  
fanatic II : 7/30/2023 12:28 pm : link
When you go through the schedule I believe they win 8 to 9 games finishing 3rd in the division.

I see Philadelphia, Dallas, Detroit, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Seattle making the playoffs. That leaves one spot for NY, Minnesota, Atlanta, or Carolina. I think the dark horse team is Atlanta.

Washington, Chicago, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, and Arizona are the bottom tier teams in the NFC and would shock everyone if any made the playoffs.

Not a single game has been played and it's all educated guesses at this point anyway. We'll see how wrong we all are because there's always something we don't expect.
Sure, why not? They have as good a chance as any other team!  
Jack Stroud : 7/30/2023 1:32 pm : link
.
Can we  
GiantsRage2007 : 7/30/2023 2:07 pm : link
Beat Philly first? And Dallas? Maybe have a winning record in the division? I like the direction we’re going but man, a win in Philly or in Dallas would be huge.
Sleeper  
Steve L : 7/30/2023 4:30 pm : link
I think we’re going to see a couple of the “talking heads” picking the Giants as a sleeper team this year so they can say they were right if it happens.

Personally, I think a lot has to go right for us and wrong for other teams for us to get there, but no reason why we can’t contend. But no way we do until we start beating our division rivals. Plain and simple.
No, less  
Darth Paul : 7/30/2023 5:18 pm : link
Wins than last year
RE: Can we  
Milton : 7/30/2023 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16161412 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Beat Philly first? And Dallas? Maybe have a winning record in the division? I like the direction we’re going but man, a win in Philly or in Dallas would be huge.
Of course we can beat Philly and Dallas along the way, but the goal is to win a Super Bowl. I won't call it a successful season if the Giants go 4-0 against Dallas and Philly, but finish 8-9 and out of the playoffs. On the other hand, I really won't care what happens vs those two teams if the Giants win the Super Bowl. Let's keep our eye on the ball. Winning the Super Bowl is the goal.
