Sunday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : 8:16 am

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.

Eric from BBI : 11:21 am
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
3m
Giants put the offense backed up on their own 1.

Under Center with everyone tight expect Darren Waller wide.

DJ shows handoff & then pops up to throw Waller a slant. Cool stuff from Daboll/Kafka.
Eric from BBI : 11:24 am
Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
·
5m
Jalin Hyatt v. Rodarius Williams

Cole Beasley v. Darnay Holmes
RE: sounds  
Breeze_94 : 11:33 am
In comment 16161194 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
like Jalin Hyatt is making his move much earlier than anticipated.


Slaytons is having a good camp too, it seems. Haven’t heard much out of Hodgins. Figuring those are the two guys whose reps Hyatt would
cut into.
Eric from BBI : 11:33 am
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
45s
Lawrence Cager having a nice practice.

Daniel sharp again
Eric from BBI : 11:44 am
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Practice ends with an awesome one-handed interception by Jason Pinnock of a Jones pass to Waller in the end zone. Play had been blown dead as a sack, but still, sweet grab. It was a one red-zone play competitive showdown. Offense then ran a sprint.
Eric from BBI : 11:44 am
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
Practice just ended with a competition play, Daniel Jones likely being sacked 3 times on the drop back, the whistle being blow and him throwing the ball in the end zone.

S Jason Pinnock intercepted it. Threw it in the air in celebration. Offense ran a sprint as a result.
Eric from BBI : 11:44 am
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
2m
D teammates go wild after Pinnock’s one-handed int.
Eric from BBI : 11:46 am
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Jones otherwise had a very sharp day, again. His only incompletion all day was an over-thrown deep ball to Parris Campbell. Jones connected deep with Darius Slayton, who beat Deonte Banks.
Eric from BBI : 11:48 am
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
9m
Had Daniel Jones at 11/12 today in 11 on 11’s. Darren Waller & Darius Slayton both with 4 catches.

Had 3 clear sacks. One of which where DJ just tossed it up to Waller & Pinnock made a 1 handed interception to end the day.
Eric from BBI : 11:52 am
New York Giants

@Giants
·
2m
This connection 🤌
Eric from BBI : 11:55 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Thibs - if we get 17 games from ojulari, never know how many sacks he will have....going to be exciting
Eric from BBI : 11:55 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Thibs - did 3 workouts a day...didnt put it down....no real offseason - made his lifestyle about the game and his growth
Eric from BBI : 11:55 am
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
4m
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said he’s looking forward to playing opposite Azeez Ojulari. “He’s one of the best pass rushers I’ve ever played with”
Eric from BBI : 11:56 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Thibs - sprints between drills at camp to help his conditioning ...wants to be as prepared as he can...knows he left sacks out there last yr
Eric from BBI : 11:56 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Thibs - understanding his routine better now and what it takes to be his best
Eric from BBI : 11:57 am
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 4 thots

•Darren Waller used in some new creative ways (13P & a trickish play at own 1)
•Tre Hawkins is really impressing
•Ben Bredeson got RG reps today
•Holmes & Flott struggled in 1 on 1’s
•Wink pressures got home a few times
•Deonte Banks has a ways to go, noticeably struggling
Pinnock  
Professor Falken : 11:58 am
Interception.
Eric from BBI : 11:59 am
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
34s
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said the sky is the limit for the Giants this season. “These are guys that have no quit”
RE: Pinnock  
Eric from BBI : 12:00 pm
In comment 16161266 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Interception. Pinnock - ( New Window )


Wow...that was sweet.
Eric from BBI : 12:00 pm
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
3m
Kayvon Thibodeaux: “When I look at this team, I think I’m willing to fight in an alley with any of them. I say that because these are guys who have no quit.”
RE: Pinnock  
Eric from BBI : 12:01 pm
In comment 16161266 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Interception. Pinnock - ( New Window )


Nice to see Waller's reaction too.
RE: RE: Pinnock  
Reale01 : 12:02 pm
In comment 16161269 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16161266 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Interception. Pinnock - ( New Window )



Wow...that was sweet.


Did you notice the way Waller gives him a hug at the end of the play? Good to see!
Seriously  
Eric from BBI : 12:03 pm
that's one of the best interceptions I've ever seen.
...  
Eric from BBI : 12:10 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Shepard - feels great to run routes against guys again instead of by himself....trainers wanted to see a few things and cleared him this morning
...  
Eric from BBI : 12:10 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
48s
#NYGiants Shepard - got to be smart in how he works....got tontake his time, be patient and not push back...means take a rep off sometimes - always pushed himself too much
RE: RE: Pinnock  
Professor Falken : 12:10 pm
In comment 16161273 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16161266 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Interception. Pinnock - ( New Window )



Nice to see Waller's reaction too.

Also notice that Waller was doubled on that play. He's going to open things up for the rest of the offensive playmakers.
Eric from BBI : 12:12 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Shepard - always enjoyed his versatility in slot and outside....the more playmakers the better..team has a lot of guys who can flat-out go
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:13 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
44s
Shep feels he can play the outside and win battles on the outside.
Feels like the big factor this season is going to be Waller's health  
Greg from LI : 12:26 pm
.
Eric from BBI : 12:28 pm
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
15m
WR Sterling Shepard said the versatility of the guys in the WR room should help the offense. “The more playmakers, the better”
...  
Eric from BBI : 12:29 pm
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
10m
WR Sterling Shepard said Darren Waller brings something special to the offense. “He’s a monster, he’s a freak”
I’m rooting for Pinnock  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:31 pm
To win the starting safety job. He looked really solid in his time as a starter last season.
Here is Hyatt  
Eric from BBI : 12:41 pm
New York Giants

@Giants
·
2m
He’s cookin’ 🥵
RE: Loving this  
TrevorC : 12:43 pm
In comment 16161202 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
·
2m
I’m a Tre Hawkins stan https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1685669790960992256 - ( New Window )


For a guy with his length, Hawkins was right there with Smith who is a fast receiver. Usually a long corner gets eaten alive by a route like that.
I hope Hawkins is that diamond in the rough.......  
Simms11 : 12:49 pm
He seems to have good mirror man to man skills and the athleticism. He’s certainly not intimidated by the level of competition. Can’t wait to see these guys compete in pre-season.
RE: Here is Hyatt  
TrevorC : 12:56 pm
In comment 16161316 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New York Giants

@Giants
·
2m
He’s cookin’ 🥵 https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1685691285443674112 - ( New Window )


Ball was underthrown too. I really want to see him get vertical and fully in his horse to see if DJ can hit him instride.
...  
Eric from BBI : 12:57 pm
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
7m
I was interviewing #NYGiants rookie Jalin Hyatt when Daniel Jones walked by.

"Ask him if he hit 24 miles per hour today!" Jones joked.

So I did.

Hyatt didn't know yet re: today, but told me the team GPS has tracked him as fast as 24 mph "a few times" so far in camp.

Arrow up.
Still can't believe we got Hyatt in the 3rd Round  
RGhost : 1:50 pm
No way I thought he'd last past mid 2nd, elite speed and production at a major school.

Parris Campbell was a guy a bunch of us liked coming out of OSU.

Waller, Campbell, and Hyatt... opposing DBs are going to be in for a whole different shooting match this year. Exciting stuff.
RE: I know that Daboll likes versatility  
Payasdaddy : 2:03 pm
In comment 16161155 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
on the OL, but is it at all concerning that Phillips is getting 1st team reps over Ezeudu/Bredeson/Lemieux at LG?


First week of camp no pads yet
Not concerning to me U look at everyone, everwhere
Hyatt has such great hands and body control  
Rudy5757 : 2:06 pm
It’s what sets him apart from other speedsters. This kid is going to have a much better year than Slayton did his rookie year. Slayton was a pleasant surprise.

It looks like Hyatt is going to have a big role this year.
...  
Eric from BBI : 2:13 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
8m
Also of note, more than 4,000 fans attended Day 4 of #NYGiants training camp practice today -- the highest turnout so far. The team is back at it in shells on Monday and full pads will be used on Tuesday.
...  
Eric from BBI : 2:13 pm
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
9m
Two great one-handed catches in #Giants practice today. One by TE Lawrence Cager, one on the final play by S Jason Pinnock for an end-zone interception on another Daniel Jones-Darren Waller look. Both players are ex #Jets
...  
Eric from BBI : 2:14 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
26m
🏈#NYGiants camp Day 4 (helmets/shells) 7-on-7, 11-on-11s: Hawkins 2 stellar PDs; Taylor to Hyatt bomb for 65-yd TD; Jones 3 long connex to Slayton (one diving); stretching Pinnock 1-handed INT covering Waller on a jump ball (play of the day); Shepard off PUP w/a short catch
Schmeelk's report  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:21 pm : link
Practice Report (7/30): Notes from practice No. 4 - ( New Window )
FYI... before practice from Daboll (who doesn't hand out praise often)  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:24 pm : link
Q: What do you think of how cornerback Deonte Banks has done the last few days?

A: He’s done a good job. He’s been out there competing his tail off. He’s athletic, has good change of direction. Short-space quickness, long speed. Has done a nice job.
Matt Citak's report  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:31 pm : link
Top Plays: Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt go deep at Sunday's practice - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : 2:45 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
No practice report today, so here are some notes:

• Bobby Okereke was flying around the field today. He knocked down Saquon on a catch in the flat on the first play (pad come on Tuesday!) and then would have had a sack on an unblocked blitz up the middle.

• Darren Waller torched a safety in a 1-on-1 drill, so Daboll pulled him over to join the WRs and CBs. Nick McCloud had good coverage on Waller's first rep, breaking up the pass. Waller then blew past Deonte Banks, who missed a jam, for an easy TD on a fade.

• It's getting repetitive, but Waller is such a tough cover. He turned Banks inside out for a big gain on an out route in 11-on-11. Then with the offense backed up, Jones hit Waller on a quick slant to move the ball. His size and speed combination present such an advantage.

• This doesn't mean he's going to be a bust and it's very early, but we have to at least document what we're seeing and it's been a very rough start to camp for Deonte Banks. We know he has the physical ability, so maybe he's thinking too much. He just hasn't looked comfortable.

• TE Lawrence Cager had a productive day with the second-team offense. He made a sweet one-handed catch on a pass behind him from Tyrod.
...  
Eric from BBI : 2:46 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
...  
Eric from BBI : 2:47 pm
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
12m
#NYGiants camp:

Tyre Phillips got his chance with 1st team at LG and really looked to earn it with quality play early days.

LT Andrew Thomas
LG Phillips
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal

Ben Bredeson was working at RG with 2nd team, some C with 1s

Aside from Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager rounds out a strong Top 3 TE unit.

Considering the lack of resources put into that position last year and the unexpected production at times, Giants are going to be much stronger and balanced at the position.

#NYGiants DT A’Shawn Robinson looked to be getting closer to coming off the PUP list. Was smooth in agility work with training staff, then switched to heavy work captured here in this video.
Phillips being  
TrevorC : 2:59 pm
A former 3rd rounder, seems strange that the Ravens bailed on him after 2 years shortened by injury. Was he lousy there?

Would be a nice find if he can steal a spot....330 lb Guard who was highly thought of out of college a couple years ago.
