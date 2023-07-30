Sunday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Dan Duggan
Practice ends with an awesome one-handed interception by Jason Pinnock of a Jones pass to Waller in the end zone. Play had been blown dead as a sack, but still, sweet grab. It was a one red-zone play competitive showdown. Offense then ran a sprint.
Jordan Raanan
Practice just ended with a competition play, Daniel Jones likely being sacked 3 times on the drop back, the whistle being blow and him throwing the ball in the end zone.
S Jason Pinnock intercepted it. Threw it in the air in celebration. Offense ran a sprint as a result.
Dan Duggan
Jones otherwise had a very sharp day, again. His only incompletion all day was an over-thrown deep ball to Parris Campbell. Jones connected deep with Darius Slayton, who beat Deonte Banks.
Bobby Skinner
Giants Training Camp Day 4 thots
•Darren Waller used in some new creative ways (13P & a trickish play at own 1)
•Tre Hawkins is really impressing
•Ben Bredeson got RG reps today
•Holmes & Flott struggled in 1 on 1’s
•Wink pressures got home a few times
•Deonte Banks has a ways to go, noticeably struggling
GiantsWFAN
Also of note, more than 4,000 fans attended Day 4 of #NYGiants training camp practice today -- the highest turnout so far. The team is back at it in shells on Monday and full pads will be used on Tuesday.
Ryan Dunleavy
Two great one-handed catches in #Giants practice today. One by TE Lawrence Cager, one on the final play by S Jason Pinnock for an end-zone interception on another Daniel Jones-Darren Waller look. Both players are ex #Jets
GiantsWFAN
🏈#NYGiants camp Day 4 (helmets/shells) 7-on-7, 11-on-11s: Hawkins 2 stellar PDs; Taylor to Hyatt bomb for 65-yd TD; Jones 3 long connex to Slayton (one diving); stretching Pinnock 1-handed INT covering Waller on a jump ball (play of the day); Shepard off PUP w/a short catch
Dan Duggan
No practice report today, so here are some notes:
• Bobby Okereke was flying around the field today. He knocked down Saquon on a catch in the flat on the first play (pad come on Tuesday!) and then would have had a sack on an unblocked blitz up the middle.
• Darren Waller torched a safety in a 1-on-1 drill, so Daboll pulled him over to join the WRs and CBs. Nick McCloud had good coverage on Waller's first rep, breaking up the pass. Waller then blew past Deonte Banks, who missed a jam, for an easy TD on a fade.
• It's getting repetitive, but Waller is such a tough cover. He turned Banks inside out for a big gain on an out route in 11-on-11. Then with the offense backed up, Jones hit Waller on a quick slant to move the ball. His size and speed combination present such an advantage.
• This doesn't mean he's going to be a bust and it's very early, but we have to at least document what we're seeing and it's been a very rough start to camp for Deonte Banks. We know he has the physical ability, so maybe he's thinking too much. He just hasn't looked comfortable.
• TE Lawrence Cager had a productive day with the second-team offense. He made a sweet one-handed catch on a pass behind him from Tyrod.
Jordan Raanan
Some Giants observations @ Practice #4:
(*Reminder: Still no full pads until Tuesday)
-- Giants D-line produced ton of pressure. Would've had bunch of sacks.
--Darius Slayton 4 catches in live drills. Still a factor.
-- Don't sleep on Tyre Phillips. First-team reps at LG.
Jordan Raanan
-- This was the most we've seen the Giants throw the ball downfield. Tyrod Taylor hit Jalin Hyatt deep down left sideline. Jones to Slayton down left hash. Taylor to Cager deep down middle. More aggressive approach.
-- J.C. Hassenauer left early with apparent elbow injury.
Giants put the offense backed up on their own 1.
Under Center with everyone tight expect Darren Waller wide.
DJ shows handoff & then pops up to throw Waller a slant. Cool stuff from Daboll/Kafka.
Jalin Hyatt v. Rodarius Williams
Cole Beasley v. Darnay Holmes
Slaytons is having a good camp too, it seems. Haven’t heard much out of Hodgins. Figuring those are the two guys whose reps Hyatt would
cut into.
Lawrence Cager having a nice practice.
Daniel sharp again
D teammates go wild after Pinnock’s one-handed int.
Had Daniel Jones at 11/12 today in 11 on 11’s. Darren Waller & Darius Slayton both with 4 catches.
Had 3 clear sacks. One of which where DJ just tossed it up to Waller & Pinnock made a 1 handed interception to end the day.
This connection 🤌
#NYGiants Thibs - if we get 17 games from ojulari, never know how many sacks he will have....going to be exciting
#NYGiants Thibs - did 3 workouts a day...didnt put it down....no real offseason - made his lifestyle about the game and his growth
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said he’s looking forward to playing opposite Azeez Ojulari. “He’s one of the best pass rushers I’ve ever played with”
#NYGiants Thibs - sprints between drills at camp to help his conditioning ...wants to be as prepared as he can...knows he left sacks out there last yr
#NYGiants Thibs - understanding his routine better now and what it takes to be his best
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said the sky is the limit for the Giants this season. “These are guys that have no quit”
Wow...that was sweet.
Kayvon Thibodeaux: “When I look at this team, I think I’m willing to fight in an alley with any of them. I say that because these are guys who have no quit.”
Nice to see Waller's reaction too.
Did you notice the way Waller gives him a hug at the end of the play? Good to see!
#NYGiants Shepard - feels great to run routes against guys again instead of by himself....trainers wanted to see a few things and cleared him this morning
#NYGiants Shepard - got to be smart in how he works....got tontake his time, be patient and not push back...means take a rep off sometimes - always pushed himself too much
Nice to see Waller's reaction too.
Also notice that Waller was doubled on that play. He's going to open things up for the rest of the offensive playmakers.
#NYGiants Shepard - always enjoyed his versatility in slot and outside....the more playmakers the better..team has a lot of guys who can flat-out go
Shep feels he can play the outside and win battles on the outside.
WR Sterling Shepard said the versatility of the guys in the WR room should help the offense. “The more playmakers, the better”
WR Sterling Shepard said Darren Waller brings something special to the offense. “He’s a monster, he’s a freak”
He’s cookin’ 🥵
I’m a Tre Hawkins stan https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1685669790960992256 - ( New Window )
For a guy with his length, Hawkins was right there with Smith who is a fast receiver. Usually a long corner gets eaten alive by a route like that.
Ball was underthrown too. I really want to see him get vertical and fully in his horse to see if DJ can hit him instride.
I was interviewing #NYGiants rookie Jalin Hyatt when Daniel Jones walked by.
"Ask him if he hit 24 miles per hour today!" Jones joked.
So I did.
Hyatt didn't know yet re: today, but told me the team GPS has tracked him as fast as 24 mph "a few times" so far in camp.
Arrow up.
Parris Campbell was a guy a bunch of us liked coming out of OSU.
Waller, Campbell, and Hyatt... opposing DBs are going to be in for a whole different shooting match this year. Exciting stuff.
First week of camp no pads yet
Not concerning to me U look at everyone, everwhere
It looks like Hyatt is going to have a big role this year.
Practice Report (7/30): Notes from practice No. 4 - ( New Window )
A: He’s done a good job. He’s been out there competing his tail off. He’s athletic, has good change of direction. Short-space quickness, long speed. Has done a nice job.
Top Plays: Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt go deep at Sunday's practice - ( New Window )
No practice report today, so here are some notes:
• Bobby Okereke was flying around the field today. He knocked down Saquon on a catch in the flat on the first play (pad come on Tuesday!) and then would have had a sack on an unblocked blitz up the middle.
• Darren Waller torched a safety in a 1-on-1 drill, so Daboll pulled him over to join the WRs and CBs. Nick McCloud had good coverage on Waller's first rep, breaking up the pass. Waller then blew past Deonte Banks, who missed a jam, for an easy TD on a fade.
• It's getting repetitive, but Waller is such a tough cover. He turned Banks inside out for a big gain on an out route in 11-on-11. Then with the offense backed up, Jones hit Waller on a quick slant to move the ball. His size and speed combination present such an advantage.
• This doesn't mean he's going to be a bust and it's very early, but we have to at least document what we're seeing and it's been a very rough start to camp for Deonte Banks. We know he has the physical ability, so maybe he's thinking too much. He just hasn't looked comfortable.
• TE Lawrence Cager had a productive day with the second-team offense. He made a sweet one-handed catch on a pass behind him from Tyrod.
Some Giants observations @ Practice #4:
(*Reminder: Still no full pads until Tuesday)
-- Giants D-line produced ton of pressure. Would've had bunch of sacks.
--Darius Slayton 4 catches in live drills. Still a factor.
-- Don't sleep on Tyre Phillips. First-team reps at LG.
#NYGiants camp:
Tyre Phillips got his chance with 1st team at LG and really looked to earn it with quality play early days.
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Phillips
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
Ben Bredeson was working at RG with 2nd team, some C with 1s
Aside from Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager rounds out a strong Top 3 TE unit.
Considering the lack of resources put into that position last year and the unexpected production at times, Giants are going to be much stronger and balanced at the position.
#NYGiants DT A’Shawn Robinson looked to be getting closer to coming off the PUP list. Was smooth in agility work with training staff, then switched to heavy work captured here in this video.
Would be a nice find if he can steal a spot....330 lb Guard who was highly thought of out of college a couple years ago.