Monday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 5 thots
•Giants offense still impressive even without Waller
•Jalin Hyatt good day w/ tough catch v. McKinney + TD grab from Tyrod Taylor
•Parris Campbell w/ 2 deep tough catches
•Tre Hawkins got solely 1st team reps
•Noticed Nick McCloud with some good physical jams in 3 on 3 then an INT in 11 on 11
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Another sharp day for Jones. More impressive because Waller got a rest day in team drills. Parris Campbell had two deep catches, one a pinpoint pass from Jones and another a twisting back-shoulder catch. Saquon also had his most involved practice as a receiver
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Hodgins - jones is the "full package. he is a great QB"....some get it, some don't but he doesnt care what is said outside...a lot of other players in the league ask about him - and then he had a playoff season.. we don't worry about it
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Hodgins - feels team can throw deep shots at any tie to any player....very explosive...hyatt asking all the right questions and being a sponge - one of the explosive pieces
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Pinnock - always confident as a player.... says his dad called him about sunday's INT and asked what i would do tomorrow....had a good practice today but not a viral video
#NYGiants Pinnock - always worked to make sure he would be ready for a chance to play safety and not just special teams
#NYGiants Pinnock - thrilled to see bills and former pitt teammate hamlin back at practice...cant say enough about him as a great guy
help to get even more excited about Hyatt, if it carries right over to the preseason games, look out! Waller, Hyatt and Campbell are going to transform this offense overnight. The threat of Jones/Barkley on the run will be even better. Then add in Wan-dale when he’s back to where he was and Hodgins has been bit of the forgotten man so far.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
20m
🏈🏈#NYGiants Day #5 (helmets/shells) highlights: Taylor to Crowder (1-handed stab) & to a diving Hyatt; Jones twice to a leaping Campbell & bomb to Hyatt; DeVito to a diving MIckens; Banks PD; McLeod a diving INT of Taylor pass.
@NYGDaily
·
3m
Nick McCloud just made a diving INT from a pass from Tyrod Taylor. McCloud has had a good practice #Giants
@Giants
HYATT ‼️
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1686040070581612544 - ( New Window )
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
And that’s a wrap.
@BobbySkinner_
·
53s
Had Daniel Jones at 15/19 today in 11on11 drills with 3 TD passes to Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton & Daniel Bellinger. Handful of checkdowns to Saquon.
Darren Waller & Adoree’ Jackson didn’t participate today in team period outside of 1st few reps.
@NYGDaily
·
1m
Jalin Hyatt
Parris Cambell
Nick McCloud
Daniel Jones
.. all had a strong practice #Giants
@Giants
HYATT ‼️ https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1686040070581612544 - ( New Window )
Pretty good coverage, couldn't tell who it was
@BobbySkinner_
@BobbySkinner_
·
51s
Daniel Jones & Jalin Hyatt getting in extra work after practice
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1686041982097866752 - ( New Window )
Hyatt must be exhausted. He'd run that route at least a dozen times when I shut it off.
Hyatt may start.
Quote:
I'm excited for this offense.
Hyatt may start.
Pretty amazing for a guy some around the league said can't properly run routes.
Quote:
I'm excited for this offense.
Hyatt may start.
I think it would be great! After all the talk that he was a project, the route tree stuff, we have to be patient.. Screw that crap!
He could be a STEAL!
Quote:
New York Giants
@Giants
HYATT ‼️ https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1686040070581612544 - ( New Window )
Pretty good coverage, couldn't tell who it was
Coverage was good. What a throw!!!! What a nice catch.
Saw this....was a helluva a throw too because the safety was right on that one.
Nice catch/concentration by Hyatt - better pass from Jones.
so hyatt still faster than bama DBs.
Quote:
In comment 16162118 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New York Giants
@Giants
HYATT ‼️ https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1686040070581612544 - ( New Window )
Pretty good coverage, couldn't tell who it was
Coverage was good. What a throw!!!! What a nice catch.
Waiting for some to say Jones was staring down the receiver - LOL
@BobbySkinner_
·
17m
Catches from Daniel Jones in 11 on 11 drills through 5 Giants practices
Darren Waller 10
Darius Slayton 9
Parris Campbell 8
Saquon Barkley 6
Isaiah Hodgins 4
Daniel Bellinger 3
8 different guys with 1 catch.
Quote:
In comment 16162118 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New York Giants
@Giants
HYATT ‼️ https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1686040070581612544 - ( New Window )
Pretty good coverage, couldn't tell who it was
Coverage was good. What a throw!!!! What a nice catch.
It's so nice to watch a receiver catch with his hands, especially one who can fly.
I really think his play while McKinney was out was one key reason they were willing to let Love go.
I like him too, but every time I see him I think of Sideshow Bob
@art_stapleton
·
5m
I'll say this about #NYGiants five practices into training camp: it's been pretty balanced performance-wise between offense and defense.
Haven't seen sloppy yet. A first for me in 13 camps this early.
Speaks to improved depth, the coaching, everything. Holes not exposed yet.
@JordanRaanan
Giants camp observations: Practice 5
— Rookie Tre Hawkins got some first-team reps, with less success. Deonte Banks had better day.
— Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt looking better every day. Another deep ball
— Azeez Ojulari disruptive. Real OL/DL test Tuesday when pads comes on.
— RB Saquon Barkley more active out of backfield. Tied for lead with 4 catches. Also ran for TD.
— WR Parris Campbell also had 4 catches. HUGE day. Made some tough ones downfield. He’s a baller.
— Rakeem Nunes-Roches (concussion) back practiceint.
Made run stuff in live drills