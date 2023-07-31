for display only
The Athletic: NFL Quarterback Tiers 2023

BrettNYG10 : 7/31/2023 2:27 pm
Jones is 19th in tier 3.

Quote:
Only Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence improved their Quarterback Tiers standing more than Jones from last year. A coaching change would seem to be the key variable.

“I love the way he took care of the ball,” a head coach said. “That was the No. 1 thing he improved. I don’t know if his arm will ever elevate those around him, but when you are a big man that has athleticism and takes care of the ball, you are going to give yourself a chance.”

The Giants are banking on improved weaponry, notably the addition of tight end Darren Waller, to expand a conservative pass offense. The team ranked 30th in air yards per attempt last season. Jones’ athleticism helped the Giants rank third in EPA on scrambles, worth about 2.4 points per game, according to TruMedia.

“He’s a function of the offense,” a defensive coordinator said. “I don’t think from an arm standpoint he does a whole lot that is going to scare you, but his speed does. And I do think Brian Daboll protects his quarterbacks, even Josh Allen, by giving them very predictable throws, successful throws, easy throws to skill players who can go make a play. And then he takes his shots.”

This coordinator thought Jones could become what Ryan Tannehill was at his peak in Tennessee, once the Giants’ offensive talent fills in.

“He played really well last year, and I think with the added weapons, we are going to find out what he can do,” an exec said of Jones. “I don’t know if he can carry the team yet. That is what keeps him a 3 for now.”

The Athletic - ( New Window )
"I don't know if he can carry the team yet"  
darren in pdx : 7/31/2023 2:40 pm : link
He carried the team the second half of the season as Barkley wore down. Also, did he not have the most come-from-behind and 4th QTR winning drives last season? That is what excites me most about a QB, when all is on the line will they drive the team to victory? That is what made Eli special.
The Tannehill comparisons are such bull  
BillT : 7/31/2023 2:42 pm : link
He’s already better than Tannehill. Such a much better passer. 19th! So little time and so much crow to eat.
They would have never  
NoPeanutz : 7/31/2023 2:45 pm : link
put Eli that high up. Certainly not next to NFL legend Geno Smith
"don't know if he can carry a team"  
Dave on the UWS : 7/31/2023 2:54 pm : link
you mean like he did against Indy and the playoff game against Minn?
some of these guys don't pay attention.
A lot of that is true.  
section125 : 7/31/2023 3:03 pm : link
I like Jones, and I am still skeptical. I think he can carry the team with some of the new talent he has plus some improved help up front. I think he is one of those players that needs just some confidence in himself and it will lead to more confidence(not arrogance - but close). I also think he is quite a bit more athletic than most QBs and likely a shitload smarter.

We will see soon enough...
The full list of QBs  
Fan_in_Philly2 : 7/31/2023 3:22 pm : link
Here is the full list with some added notes for context.

Hurts and Lawrence both jumped from Tier 3 to Tier 2. Can Jones make a similar leap this year?

Tier 1:
Mahomes (100% of votes were Tier 1)
Burrow
Allen
Rodgers (~60% of votes were Tier 1)
Herbert

Tier 2:
Hurts (was 20th last year to 6th this year)
Jackson
Lawrence (jumped from Tier 3 to Tier 2)
Prescott
Stafford
Watson
Cousins

Tier 3
Murray
Carr
Goff
Wilson (11 Tier 2 votes, 37 Tier 3, 3 Tier 4)
Tagovailoa (7 Tier 2 votes, 41 Tier 3, 2 Tier 4)
Garoppolo (7 Tier 2 votes, 38 Tier 3, 5 Tier 4)
Jones (4 Tier 2 votes, 43 Tier 3, 3 Tier 4)
Smith (7 Tier 2 votes, 36 Tier 3, 7 Tier 4)
Fields (5 Tier 2 votes, 34 Tier 3, 11 Tier 4)
Tannehill (1 Tier 2 votes, 42 Tier 3, 5 Tier 4, 2 Tier 5)
Jones

Tier 4
Purdy
Pickett
Love
Mayfield
Howell
Ridder
Minshew



I like to see what the definition  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/31/2023 3:27 pm : link
of a QB carrying his team is.
I fully expect Jones to outplay the other guys in Tier 4  
gersh : 7/31/2023 3:30 pm : link
And many in Tier 3
Strike that  
gersh : 7/31/2023 3:32 pm : link
I expect him to outperform all the other guys in tier 3
And some in  
gersh : 7/31/2023 3:33 pm : link
Tier 2
The  
Toth029 : 7/31/2023 3:36 pm : link
Fact that Justin Fields garnered two Tier 2 votes is hilarious. He hasn't proven anything.
I'm  
Toth029 : 7/31/2023 3:37 pm : link
Sorry. Five of them. Top bad these people are anonymous.
Also like to see what  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/31/2023 3:39 pm : link
throws Jones can't consistently make.
RE:  
Greg from LI : 7/31/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16162323 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
He carried the team the second half of the season as Barkley wore down.


The second half of the season? You mean when the team went 2-5-1 down the stretch?
RE: Also like to see what  
Greg from LI : 7/31/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16162375 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
throws Jones can't consistently make.


Touchdowns?
RE: RE: Also like to see what  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/31/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16162391 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16162375 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


throws Jones can't consistently make.



Touchdowns?


That would be a answer I would expect from someone who can't define what I asked.

All the additions JS/BD made to the skill areas tells me what they think will help with your suggestion.
No respect for Danny Dimes  
Nephilim : 7/31/2023 3:59 pm : link
I've done a complete 180 on Danny. I was ready to get rid of him before the '22 season, and probably would have been considered a "Jones Basher" by some on here. I've went from that to being a "Jones Defender"

There is no way he is the 19th best QB in the NFL. He is in the 11-13 range, and has a chance to mov e into the top 10 this year
Who cares  
BobOnLI : 7/31/2023 4:07 pm : link
He did pretty darn good considering the talent around him. This year will determine how good he is.
Last Year v this year  
Reale01 : 7/31/2023 4:12 pm : link
Last year I thought two key areas to improve for DJ
Improve pocket presence, when to escape, off schedule plays
Show ability to win games at the end and 2 min offense

This year
See the field better, recognize opportunities for big plays
Show the ability to win a shootout

He is starting to REALLY think he is great.
Once he KNOWS he is great, he will be great IMO.


That tier list stinks  
UConn4523 : 7/31/2023 4:18 pm : link
too many in tier 1, too many in tier 3. What’s the point of saying that Herbert is in the same class as Mahomes - he isn’t.

So it’s not really worth taking seriously. Jones is definitely a top 15 QB and played around top 10 in 2023. 19th is dumb especially when he had better season than a bunch of players in front of him.
 
christian : 7/31/2023 4:19 pm : link
That's a very complimentary and pretty accurate assessment of Jones.

If the Giants brass or Team Jones believed he was a no questions asked top QB, no way does he get the C+ contract he signed.
Just wait  
Joey in VA : 7/31/2023 4:24 pm : link
These guys are using a large sample size. If you followed his arc last year, and understand the game, you would have him in 2. He's going to change a lot of minds this year and the arm comments are just old incorrect college criticism. The dude can sling it. We are on the verge of seeing something special at QB.
I have no major problems with the...  
bw in dc : 7/31/2023 4:25 pm : link
groupings. But...

Stafford is a Tier 1 talent, but he's coming off a big injury at 35. So, I think placing him in Tier 3 would have had some legitimacy.

Cousins should be squarely in Tier 3. His production has been steadily declining for three years despite having some terrific offensive options as his disposal.

Look, I'm not fond of any of Purdy's physical tools, but he should be Tier 3 based on his production and that playoff win over Seattle.

As for Jones he's a Tier 1 runner, but a Tier 3 thrower. So, when you blend that out, Tier 3 seems reasonable entering the season.
he's still got room  
BigBlueCane : 7/31/2023 4:25 pm : link
to improve and prove his doubters wrong or stagnate and validate them.

Lets see what happens.
christian, Cane  
JonC : 7/31/2023 4:27 pm : link
+1
I think Jones contract was more about timing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/31/2023 4:52 pm : link
and where the team was in terms of talent on the offensive side.





I think DJ is a way better thrower then he is given credit  
SteelGiant : 7/31/2023 5:17 pm : link
He might not have the strongest arm in the NFL but I thinks it a lot stronger than people give him credit.

I think the honest knock on Jones would be be he needs to throw with more anticipation and needs more confidence to throw outside the numbers.
RE: The full list of QBs  
ThomasG : 7/31/2023 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16162359 Fan_in_Philly2 said:
Quote:
Here is the full list with some added notes for context.

Hurts and Lawrence both jumped from Tier 3 to Tier 2. Can Jones make a similar leap this year?

Tier 1:
Mahomes (100% of votes were Tier 1)
Burrow
Allen
Rodgers (~60% of votes were Tier 1)
Herbert

Tier 2:
Hurts (was 20th last year to 6th this year)
Jackson
Lawrence (jumped from Tier 3 to Tier 2)
Prescott
Stafford
Watson
Cousins

Tier 3
Murray
Carr
Goff
Wilson (11 Tier 2 votes, 37 Tier 3, 3 Tier 4)
Tagovailoa (7 Tier 2 votes, 41 Tier 3, 2 Tier 4)
Garoppolo (7 Tier 2 votes, 38 Tier 3, 5 Tier 4)
Jones (4 Tier 2 votes, 43 Tier 3, 3 Tier 4)
Smith (7 Tier 2 votes, 36 Tier 3, 7 Tier 4)
Fields (5 Tier 2 votes, 34 Tier 3, 11 Tier 4)
Tannehill (1 Tier 2 votes, 42 Tier 3, 5 Tier 4, 2 Tier 5)
Jones

Tier 4
Purdy
Pickett
Love
Mayfield
Howell
Ridder
Minshew


Thanks for the notes as they were helpful for context on certain guys that were close either way.

Tiers look pretty fair as does Jones' spot. Should be able to move up this year if he performs with additional weapons in passing game.
RE: …  
UConn4523 : 7/31/2023 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16162421 christian said:
Quote:
That's a very complimentary and pretty accurate assessment of Jones.

If the Giants brass or Team Jones believed he was a no questions asked top QB, no way does he get the C+ contract he signed.


He was going to be tagged so that played a big role. And it was fair given the 1 plus year under his belt. Jones would be taking a huge risk declining close to $50m guaranteed to instead play on the tag. From the Giants standpoint, offering more makes little sense - if he plays lights out and we extend him, you take that anyday as a GM.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/31/2023 6:07 pm : link
Looking @ that list...Murray & R. Wilson seem to be a bit high for my liking.
Murray was easily in tier 2  
UConn4523 : 7/31/2023 6:15 pm : link
until his injury. Top of 3 is more than fair IMO. He was a plus passer before the injury, on top of being a top 5 runner.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 7/31/2023 6:22 pm : link
There's a few old guys that might deserve their spots or might be totally cooked - Stafford, Rodgers, and Wilson.

Even Jimmy G and Carr are at risk of falling off.

I think the top 3 are clearly Mahomes, Burrow, and Allen. I can see an argument for Hurts, but I need another year. He is in tier 2 for me (I unfortunately think he's much better than most), where I place Herbert, Lawrence, Jackson. Watson probably brings up the rear here. Dak might be here too but he had a bad season with good weapons, so probably tier 3 for him.

And then you have a shitload of guys in tier 3 to me. It's a mishmash of players - guys I think you can make the playoffs with but I don't think can win Super Bowls. Murray, Jones, Goff, Tua, Smith, Cousins, etc. Plenty of these guys might also be moving up or down a tier after this season.

I'd also add a tier 4 (Mayfield and Fields, for example, would be here) and tier 5 (Love, Howell, Ridder types).

Lastly, on Jones - I have zero concerns about his arm strength. He has all the tools. I do question whether he can consistently make plays in the intermediate routes to develop into a top ten passer - which I believe is necessary to win rings - call it whatever you want, processing ability, game speed, whatever. I haven't seen enough yet. Hopefully Neal taking the next step and the additional weapons reveals this ability. But a cloud hangs over Jones - rightly or wrongly - until the passing game shows a high level of production and/or the offense produces at a very high level.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 7/31/2023 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16162495 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16162421 christian said:


Quote:


That's a very complimentary and pretty accurate assessment of Jones.

If the Giants brass or Team Jones believed he was a no questions asked top QB, no way does he get the C+ contract he signed.

He was going to be tagged so that played a big role. And it was fair given the 1 plus year under his belt. Jones would be taking a huge risk declining close to $50m guaranteed to instead play on the tag. From the Giants standpoint, offering more makes little sense - if he plays lights out and we extend him, you take that anyday as a GM.


Agreed. If he was a no questions asked top QB, and the Giants tagged him, he could have continued to negotiate like Lamar Jackson did. And signed an A+ agreement.

But because he's not in that class, he couldn't.
Lamar Jackson had several years of production  
UConn4523 : 7/31/2023 7:06 pm : link
and playoff births, including an MVP. I don’t think it’s comparable. Same for Dak when he chose to play on the tag instead of taking a cheaper deal - much more production.

Is there and example of a QB who scored 20ish TDs in his best year in the league and demanded top tier money? I can’t think of one. And the Giants think he can get better, but why would they pay for it if they don’t have to?
...  
christian : 7/31/2023 7:13 pm : link
I can't tell if you are agreeing with me or not, but I think we're making the same point.

Jones didn't have the track record and the years of success to command a top contract.

Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 7/31/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16162573 christian said:
Quote:

Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.


It will never be answered, but I will always wonder what type of deal Team Jones could have secured on the open market.

Remember, there were many here thinking Team Jones would have crushed it if allowed to hit the open market.
I would guess he did about the best he was going to at this point  
gersh : 7/31/2023 7:38 pm : link
I believe Dabs and co valued him on things only they really know. The ability to develop a QB should not be underrated. These guys definitely know what they are doing with and for DJ
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/31/2023 7:40 pm : link
No one knows what DJ would have fetched on the open market. But that aside, Joe, Dabs, & Kafka-all who know a helluva more football than me-think enough of DJ to give him that deal. I think DJ had a good '22 season. No, we didn't ask him to carry the offense, but he was solid. Throw in Waller, Campbell, Hyatt, & second year under same system...I think he can make a huge leap this fall.
If Daniel Jones threw the same amount of passes....  
MOOPS : 7/31/2023 7:58 pm : link
(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?
True AAVs  
shyster : 7/31/2023 8:22 pm : link
Jackson: 5/52M
Watson: 5/46M
Hurts: 6/43M
Herbert: 7/42M
Mahomes: 12/40M
Dak: 4/40M
Daniel Jones: 4/40M (3/37.5M)
Murray: 7/38M
Carr: 4/37.5M
Rodgers: 3/37.5M (with restructure cut)
Stafford: 5/36.5M
Allen: 8/35.5M
Cousins: 2/35M

A notable feature of Jones' deal is that it is relatively short, and the Giants can get out after 3 years at "only" 37.5M per.

But if Jones believes in himself and his ability to earn that fourth year AND another contract, he did just fine.

The dollar figures are from the far right hand column of Spotrac: cash AAV.

In the case of extensions of QBs on rookie contracts, true AAVs are lower than the headline extension numbers because low cost years of existing control are "wrapped in" and the extension spread over all years of control.



RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 7/31/2023 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16162573 christian said:
Quote:
I can't tell if you are agreeing with me or not, but I think we're making the same point.

Jones didn't have the track record and the years of success to command a top contract.

Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.


We agree on why he got the contract we did. I guess I don’t agree with it being a barometer of where he’s ranked in this list. 19 is closer to where he was entering 2022 than where he left it.
RE: True AAVs  
bw in dc : 7/31/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16162645 shyster said:
Quote:

Cousins: 2/35M

A notable feature of Jones' deal is that it is relatively short, and the Giants can get out after 3 years at "only" 37.5M per.


Actually, NYG can get out of the Jones contract after 2024. He gets $82M guaranteed in the first two years. The 3rd year is basically not guaranteed (there is a roster trigger), and the dead cap hit of $18M is pretty cheap if we cut ties.

I agree with most of the rankings, but ....  
Manny in CA : 7/31/2023 9:05 pm : link

Rogers was great in his day, but no longer tier 1; Hurts at his best (when not injured) is unstoppable, he's the new tier one guy.

I'd replace Stafford & Cousins in tier 2 with Smith and Tagovailoa (racal, Smith tier 1, sometimes, last year)

Our Jones, has a great chance to jump to tier 2, with an excellent year.

The two thst stand out to me as no  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/31/2023 9:11 pm : link
Fucking way are Herbert in Tier 1 and Dak in tier 2.

Herbert isn't close to tier 1 yet IMO and Dak's own D wants him out of town lol
RE: RE: ...  
Bill E : 7/31/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16162582 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16162573 christian said:


Quote:



Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.



It will never be answered, but I will always wonder what type of deal Team Jones could have secured on the open market.

Remember, there were many here thinking Team Jones would have crushed it if allowed to hit the open market.


And there were many here who were sure that Taylor was signed as Jones' replacement for the 2023 season. Lots of people wrong on both sides of this debate. Including "team bw".
RE: RE: True AAVs  
shyster : 7/31/2023 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16162687 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Actually, NYG can get out of the Jones contract after 2024. He gets $82M guaranteed in the first two years. The 3rd year is basically not guaranteed (there is a roster trigger), and the dead cap hit of $18M is pretty cheap if we cut ties.


Sure. I was giving the lowest AAV at which NYG could get out, which is after year 3.
Jones entered 2022 at or near the bottom of the 3rd tier and possibly  
ThomasG : 7/31/2023 9:19 pm : link
out of job by the end of the year. He had a good year and moved up within that tier and hopefully keeps ascending.

This looks right until we see where he is next.

Maybe focus more on those dumb TE and WR contracts and why RBs like Saquon are getting screwed. It’s been at least 2 days since that topic has been debated.

RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 7/31/2023 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16162701 Bill E said:
Quote:


And there were many here who were sure that Taylor was signed as Jones' replacement for the 2023 season. Lots of people wrong on both sides of this debate. Including "team bw".


I wasn't really in that camp.

I always look at the college QB crop and/or upgrading through a trade. But I am mostly into finding the college QB to get the benefits of the rookie contract.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/31/2023 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16162710 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16162701 Bill E said:


Quote:




And there were many here who were sure that Taylor was signed as Jones' replacement for the 2023 season. Lots of people wrong on both sides of this debate. Including "team bw".



I wasn't really in that camp.

I always look at the college QB crop and/or upgrading through a trade. But I am mostly into finding the college QB to get the benefits of the rookie contract.


You nailed the QB's in the 2022 draft wanting Willis at pick 5.

I like going with the opposite of "Team Bw".
RE: The two thst stand out to me as no  
bw in dc : 7/31/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16162699 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Fucking way are Herbert in Tier 1 and Dak in tier 2.

Herbert isn't close to tier 1 yet IMO and Dak's own D wants him out of town lol


Herbert's numbers as a starting QB in his first three years are historical. He's been great. Yes, 2022 was a bit of a pullback, but he led the Chargers to a playoff berth despite some difficult circumstances (most notably playing much of the year dealing with broken rib cartilage).
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 7/31/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16162716 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

You nailed the QB's in the 2022 draft wanting Willis at pick 5.

I like going with the opposite of "Team Bw".


That is correct. I would have been fine taking a chance on Willis at #5 or in the second or third round.

RE: If Daniel Jones threw the same amount of passes....  
NYG07 : 7/31/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16162618 MOOPS said:
Quote:
(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?


Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.
...  
christian : 7/31/2023 10:44 pm : link
I think there are three tiers of starting QBs:

- Franchise QBs
- Former or future franchise QBs
- Ceiling lower than franchise

I think Jones is in the second tier and could go up or down based on this year.

RE: RE: ...  
TrevorC : 7/31/2023 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16162582 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16162573 christian said:


Quote:



Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.



It will never be answered, but I will always wonder what type of deal Team Jones could have secured on the open market.

Remember, there were many here thinking Team Jones would have crushed it if allowed to hit the open market.


Its an interesting question. There would have been a ton of risk involved. Jones had never played under the same offensive system, so if he signs elsewhere he risks sliding into Baker Mayfield territory where you get paid but arent set up for success.

Conversely, any team signing him risks him slipping while learning a new system/coaches and giving out a lucrative contract with only 2 reasonably successful years to warrant it.

In the end I think he made the right choice. He continues to get better and that out after '24 turns into an extension.
RE: RE: If Daniel Jones threw the same amount of passes....  
TrevorC : 7/31/2023 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16162749 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16162618 MOOPS said:


Quote:


(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?



Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.


Die on what hill? Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler is a stable of passing game weapons Jones could have only dreamt about last year.
RE: RE: RE: If Daniel Jones threw the same amount of passes....  
NYG07 : 12:45 am : link
In comment 16162795 TrevorC said:
Quote:
In comment 16162749 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 16162618 MOOPS said:


Quote:


(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?



Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.



Die on what hill? Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler is a stable of passing game weapons Jones could have only dreamt about last year.


The exact hill that you are dying on. Herbert did not have a great 2022. Yet he is consistently ranked as a top 5 QB, and with good reason. If Jones were to have a season like Herbert did in 2021, he would universally be pushed to tier 1 by anyone making these lists.
I think I have a hard time understanding...  
D HOS : 2:08 am : link
Just how much that early narrative on Jones took root, away from the team and (most) of the fans. I just don't usually consider how much it is still affecting people's opinions, even "one defensive coordinator" or "one GM", national analysts, etc...

People paying attention, even the Jones doubters / haters, they understand that "it wasn't all his fault". Maybe not even mostly his fault. Everyone paying attention admits that to a certain extent his offenses and coaching were to blame for those apparent issues. Better offense, better coaching, much better Jones' play, but yet on a national level, or at least outside the team and the fan base, people still have their reservations, doubt and skepticism and I think its because they still buy into that early narrative.

Jones isn't perfect, but he's damn good with the situation he's been given. He's carried the team, but this season he probably doesn't have to. God I hope he ends up at the periphery of the discussion for MVP just to shut some people up. I wouldn't dare hope he's in the discussion, but let's just get his name mentioned here and there and see how many people keep saying he's middle to bottom tier propped up by easy throws and smart play calls. Yeah he has that, but that's not the sole reason Jones played well. He played well because he is a good player in a good situation.
D Hos  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:49 am : link
I think it was a small but very persistent group who would mostly find ways to put all the teams struggles on Jones. Not all but a good portion of this group is often wrong about most things football related.

Most posters understood he didn't have a lot of support. They had concerns but wanted to see him with the talent and coaching to see his true potential. Wait and see recognizing that finding the rare QB in the draft doesn't happen often and a lot of things have to align for that.

Then the other smaller group which saw a good QB almost from the start.
Herbert is clearly a better player than Jones right now  
UConn4523 : 9:08 am : link
but I still don’t agree with him being in tier 1. I’m maybe the biggest Rodgers fan on this site and he isn’t tier 1 either. It’s really just the first 3 and then the rest are a rung or more below. Just too big of a gap between them and the others and until Herbert shows up in the playoffs, he’s not moving up in their class.
RE: D Hos  
D HOS : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16162881 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I think it was a small but very persistent group who would mostly find ways to put all the teams struggles on Jones. Not all but a good portion of this group is often wrong about most things football related.

Most posters understood he didn't have a lot of support. They had concerns but wanted to see him with the talent and coaching to see his true potential. Wait and see recognizing that finding the rare QB in the draft doesn't happen often and a lot of things have to align for that.

Then the other smaller group which saw a good QB almost from the start.


I get that, but I'm talking on a national level, outside of just the Giants circle of reports and fans. Seems like many times you read an eval of Jones at that level, quoting various anonymous football people, (and even some that put their names to it) it's that same perception coloring the eval. Again, I'm not saying he's top tier, but most writers and analysts don't seem to have an informed idea about Jones, they just go with the preconception.
RE: RE: If Daniel Jones threw the same amount of passes....  
MOOPS : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16162749 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16162618 MOOPS said:


Quote:


(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?



Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.



I don't know this hill of which you speak, but I'm loving the one I'm on. Living the life baby. Great view. You should join me.
RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16162334 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
you mean like he did against Indy and the playoff game against Minn?
some of these guys don't pay attention.

"You mean like he did against the two worst defenses on the schedule last year?"

Yeah, it's these guys who aren't paying attention.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16162716 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:


You nailed the QB's in the 2022 draft wanting Willis at pick 5.

I like going with the opposite of "Team Bw".


I was wondering this. If we are now using the Jones Model to evaluate a QB - needs at least four years - why are you so quick discount Willis?
...  
christian : 11:58 am : link
Two of the funniest observations I've read during the Jones era is 1) the offense last year was a gimmick 2) you need a pocket quarterback to succeed in the modern NFL.

Imagine being that lost.
Name a SB that has been won  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:07 pm : link
where a QB has not thrown from the pocket. I will wait for the day for a HC to say that a QB does not need to be able to throw from the pocket........still waiting.

...  
christian : 12:10 pm : link
You mean like literally throw the ball some times from the place where he's positioned?

You got us Sweat Treats. All quarter backs do from time-to-time throw the ball from the pocket.
.  
ChrisRick : 12:11 pm : link
I think you two (christian and LOS) are probably more in agreement than you think. I think you both agree that being able to pass from the pocket adequately is a requirement, but that player does not have to be a statue pocket passer.

As for those that wanted Willis at 5, there is no argument that could be made to justify taking that player a 5 even if he were to become the greatest qb to ever play. The value would have been terrible because he could have been drafted much later while other impact players could have been added at 5.
....  
christian : 12:16 pm : link
If Daboll felt he could build Willis up in the same way he built Allen, the value would have been there.

I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.

They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.
RE: ....  
ChrisRick : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16163145 christian said:
Quote:
If Daboll felt he could build Willis up in the same way he built Allen, the value would have been there.

I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.

They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.


not a 5, absolutely not. We are not talking about a player that dropped a couple of picks or even to the late first or 2nd round.
RE: Name a SB that has been won  
bw in dc : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16163130 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
where a QB has not thrown from the pocket. I will wait for the day for a HC to say that a QB does not need to be able to throw from the pocket........still waiting.


Who suggests that throwing from the pocket isn't important?

But the game has evolved where having a QB who can make plays off-platform is almost mandatory. Yes, Brady couldn't move, but he was the exception. The pure passer QB is on the brink of extinction. Like the dinosaur.

The league is now littered with Mahomes, Allen, LJax, Herbert, Hurts, Rodgers, Jones, Lawrence, Wilson, etc. Guys who can make plays outside of the pocket with their arm and/or legs.
...  
christian : 12:24 pm : link
If Daboll felt he had Allen type potential, I wouldn't care about where other teams rated him.

The logic of him dropping is an a posteriori argument. If the Giants had liked him enough to pick him, he wouldn't have dropped.
RE: RE: ....  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16163150 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 16163145 christian said:


Quote:


If Daboll felt he could build Willis up in the same way he built Allen, the value would have been there.

I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.

They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.



not a 5, absolutely not. We are not talking about a player that dropped a couple of picks or even to the late first or 2nd round.

So if we had a DeLorean with a flux capacitor and could go back to the 2000 draft, would you suggest that it would be poor value to draft Tom Brady with a top-5 pick?

(Note that I'm not comparing Willis to Brady at all, and I'm also not making a judgment about Willis, really, just the idea that any player who slips in the actual draft could never retroactively be seen as a good value in an alternate scenario where he'd have been selected earlier at the expense of a different player who was chosen earlier instead).
RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16163153 christian said:
Quote:
If Daboll felt he had Allen type potential, I wouldn't care about where other teams rated him.

The logic of him dropping is an a posteriori argument. If the Giants had liked him enough to pick him, he wouldn't have dropped.


But the Giants did not like him there nor any other team in the draft. You're missing the point here. The league all knew the value of Willis, no one was picking him there. Therefor any team would have drafted an impact player at 5 and Willis later. This all after the fact, but it showed Willis value as incoming rookie in the league. Again, we are not talking about sliding a little. No one saw him as a first rounder, nor a second rounder.

Willis at 5 would have been horrific value, teams already knew this, fans thought differently.

Value before and after the draft matters.
...  
christian : 12:30 pm : link
Value is based on what happened, no?

If the Giants believed he was worth the 5th pick, wouldn't his value had been the 5th pick?
RE: RE: RE: ....  
ChrisRick : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16163156 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16163150 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 16163145 christian said:


Quote:


If Daboll felt he could build Willis up in the same way he built Allen, the value would have been there.

I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.

They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.



not a 5, absolutely not. We are not talking about a player that dropped a couple of picks or even to the late first or 2nd round.


So if we had a DeLorean with a flux capacitor and could go back to the 2000 draft, would you suggest that it would be poor value to draft Tom Brady with a top-5 pick?

(Note that I'm not comparing Willis to Brady at all, and I'm also not making a judgment about Willis, really, just the idea that any player who slips in the actual draft could never retroactively be seen as a good value in an alternate scenario where he'd have been selected earlier at the expense of a different player who was chosen earlier instead).


The league's opinion of a player's value matters. Brady taken in the top 5 in his draft would have been a horrible pick considering he could have been picked much much later.

You would be missing out on other impact players by taking brady there instead of much later. Those impact players would not have been there much later.
RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16163162 christian said:
Quote:
Value is based on what happened, no?

If the Giants believed he was worth the 5th pick, wouldn't his value had been the 5th pick?


For the Giants and no other teams. Would the Giants not be laughed at when it came out that no other teams valued Willis nearly that high? Wouldn't we all say it was horrible value because they could have picked him much later?
4 years is typically not what it takes  
UConn4523 : 12:34 pm : link
But again, our circumstances were so ridiculous that that’s the way it had to go. Plus his rookie year did happen, it’s not like he played like he did with Judge only. Willis isn’t even in the conversation, he can’t go near a football field until proven otherwise. Not sure what’s to debate on that one.
RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16163159 ChrisRick said:
Quote:


But the Giants did not like him there nor any other team in the draft. You're missing the point here. The league all knew the value of Willis, no one was picking him there. Therefor any team would have drafted an impact player at 5 and Willis later. This all after the fact, but it showed Willis value as incoming rookie in the league. Again, we are not talking about sliding a little. No one saw him as a first rounder, nor a second rounder.



Yes, as it played out, no one thought enough of Willis to invest in him before the third round.

Sy viewed Willis, btw, as a late first, early second prospect. In fact, Willis was Sy's top rated QB in 2022.

GRADE 80

In a quarterback class that lacks clarity, Willis is the one standout that could flip this group (and entire draft class) upside down. While there is a lot of work to be done, Willis is the potential superstar. While I doubt we see him come off the board at #2 to Detroit, the value of the position in relation to team-success in this league can certainly lead to it happening. Someone is going to take a swing for the fence with this kid. Keep in mind, there isn’t a scout or coach or GM that doesn’t believe in Willis’ intangibles. He is a rock-solid kid that is going to be great for a locker room and will work hard at his craft. His ideal scenario is to get involved in an offense that will be tailored for him specifically, similar to what Baltimore did with Lamar Jackson and sit for an entire year...

...  
christian : 12:37 pm : link
I was just about to post that BW. Our good buddy Sy rated Willis and Jones the same grade.

Plenty of folks laughed at the Giants for picked Jones at 6. Should they be worried about that?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16163166 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16163159 ChrisRick said:


Quote:




But the Giants did not like him there nor any other team in the draft. You're missing the point here. The league all knew the value of Willis, no one was picking him there. Therefor any team would have drafted an impact player at 5 and Willis later. This all after the fact, but it showed Willis value as incoming rookie in the league. Again, we are not talking about sliding a little. No one saw him as a first rounder, nor a second rounder.





Yes, as it played out, no one thought enough of Willis to invest in him before the third round.

Sy viewed Willis, btw, as a late first, early second prospect. In fact, Willis was Sy's top rated QB in 2022.

GRADE 80

In a quarterback class that lacks clarity, Willis is the one standout that could flip this group (and entire draft class) upside down. While there is a lot of work to be done, Willis is the potential superstar. While I doubt we see him come off the board at #2 to Detroit, the value of the position in relation to team-success in this league can certainly lead to it happening. Someone is going to take a swing for the fence with this kid. Keep in mind, there isn’t a scout or coach or GM that doesn’t believe in Willis’ intangibles. He is a rock-solid kid that is going to be great for a locker room and will work hard at his craft. His ideal scenario is to get involved in an offense that will be tailored for him specifically, similar to what Baltimore did with Lamar Jackson and sit for an entire year...


You got me, Sy valued him as a first rounder.
RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16163168 christian said:
Quote:
I was just about to post that BW. Our good buddy Sy rated Willis and Jones the same grade.

Plenty of folks laughed at the Giants for picked Jones at 6. Should they be worried about that?


Maybe Jones was not good value at 6. Willis certainly was not good value at 5
Bw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:40 pm : link
All those QB's throw from the pocket.

You lose a lot in offense if a QB can not successfully throw from the pocket.

I don't think I said that Willis could never find a place in the NFL. I thought it was moronic to consider him at 5 and it was not only because of QB skills.

I also never said that a QB has to get four years to see if he is viable.

RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16163169 ChrisRick said:
Quote:

You got me, Sy valued him as a first rounder.


I wasn't in "gotcha mode". I just selected Sy's evaluation, as BBI's residential expert evaluator, as a reminder that Willis was considered a high-end QB prospect. In fact, many mock drafts had Willis going in either the first or second round. So, Sy wasn't out on a limb.

For those who follow the draft process closely, I think Willis dropping as much as he did was the biggest shocker of the 2022 draft.
...  
christian : 12:47 pm : link
LOS -- how do you define pocket passer?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16163173 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16163169 ChrisRick said:


Quote:



You got me, Sy valued him as a first rounder.



I wasn't in "gotcha mode". I just selected Sy's evaluation, as BBI's residential expert evaluator, as a reminder that Willis was considered a high-end QB prospect. In fact, many mock drafts had Willis going in either the first or second round. So, Sy wasn't out on a limb.

For those who follow the draft process closely, I think Willis dropping as much as he did was the biggest shocker of the 2022 draft.


Willis dropping certainly was shocking to us fans (me included). I do not think it was shocking to the league.
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16163172 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
All those QB's throw from the pocket.

You lose a lot in offense if a QB can not successfully throw from the pocket.

I don't think I said that Willis could never find a place in the NFL. I thought it was moronic to consider him at 5 and it was not only because of QB skills.

I also never said that a QB has to get four years to see if he is viable.


My point is in the modern game you need both - pocket skills and mobility. The one-trick pony QB is almost extinct.

I understand your view of Willis. And I wasn't suggesting you said a QB should get four years.

However, for those who stressed this extra patience with Jones (give him a 4th year), it seems they should afford similar patience for other young QBs.

For example, there are a number of posters who think Justin Fields is not good but were willing to stick with Jones. Well, shouldn't they really STFU up until Fields gets at least another year or two under his belt? Surely, anyone who has watched Fields closely has to recognize he is enormously talented...
Bw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:21 pm : link
Pocket skills is mobility. It is just in a much smaller space. Many of those QB's have "matriculated" down the field sometimes however ugly it may look.

My experience is that many QB's leave the pocket because they can't process and get overwhelmed.

My wishing to stick w/Jones is I saw some good qualities in his first three years. In his very first season I was concerned with "panic syndrome" with him which I said in several game threads. I still think he is a TBD but there is a lot more to like about him at this point imv. It always takes a good team and coaching for any QB.

Think I have more of an issue  
AcesUp : 2:36 pm : link
With some of the name value guys stacking so high more than Jones. Major injuries and/or multiple seasons of regression should push some of the names down.

Tier 3 is fair for Jones, he's gotta increase the production to build off the jump in efficiency last year. Some of the commentary regarding his arm seems a little off to me though, it has improved a lot since he entered the league. Maybe off platform still but he's built himself up and that's resulted in a stronger arm that can stand with any outside of the elites in that category. He rightfully has to take the next step to remove himself from that tier though.
