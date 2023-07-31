The Athletic: NFL Quarterback Tiers 2023

Only Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence improved their Quarterback Tiers standing more than Jones from last year. A coaching change would seem to be the key variable.



“I love the way he took care of the ball,” a head coach said. “That was the No. 1 thing he improved. I don’t know if his arm will ever elevate those around him, but when you are a big man that has athleticism and takes care of the ball, you are going to give yourself a chance.”



The Giants are banking on improved weaponry, notably the addition of tight end Darren Waller, to expand a conservative pass offense. The team ranked 30th in air yards per attempt last season. Jones’ athleticism helped the Giants rank third in EPA on scrambles, worth about 2.4 points per game, according to TruMedia.



“He’s a function of the offense,” a defensive coordinator said. “I don’t think from an arm standpoint he does a whole lot that is going to scare you, but his speed does. And I do think Brian Daboll protects his quarterbacks, even Josh Allen, by giving them very predictable throws, successful throws, easy throws to skill players who can go make a play. And then he takes his shots.”



This coordinator thought Jones could become what Ryan Tannehill was at his peak in Tennessee, once the Giants’ offensive talent fills in.



“He played really well last year, and I think with the added weapons, we are going to find out what he can do,” an exec said of Jones. “I don’t know if he can carry the team yet. That is what keeps him a 3 for now.”