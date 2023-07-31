The Athletic: NFL Quarterback Tiers 2023

|
|Quote:
|Only Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence improved their Quarterback Tiers standing more than Jones from last year. A coaching change would seem to be the key variable.
“I love the way he took care of the ball,” a head coach said. “That was the No. 1 thing he improved. I don’t know if his arm will ever elevate those around him, but when you are a big man that has athleticism and takes care of the ball, you are going to give yourself a chance.”
The Giants are banking on improved weaponry, notably the addition of tight end Darren Waller, to expand a conservative pass offense. The team ranked 30th in air yards per attempt last season. Jones’ athleticism helped the Giants rank third in EPA on scrambles, worth about 2.4 points per game, according to TruMedia.
“He’s a function of the offense,” a defensive coordinator said. “I don’t think from an arm standpoint he does a whole lot that is going to scare you, but his speed does. And I do think Brian Daboll protects his quarterbacks, even Josh Allen, by giving them very predictable throws, successful throws, easy throws to skill players who can go make a play. And then he takes his shots.”
This coordinator thought Jones could become what Ryan Tannehill was at his peak in Tennessee, once the Giants’ offensive talent fills in.
“He played really well last year, and I think with the added weapons, we are going to find out what he can do,” an exec said of Jones. “I don’t know if he can carry the team yet. That is what keeps him a 3 for now.”
Hurts and Lawrence both jumped from Tier 3 to Tier 2. Can Jones make a similar leap this year?
Tier 1:
Mahomes (100% of votes were Tier 1)
Burrow
Allen
Rodgers (~60% of votes were Tier 1)
Herbert
Tier 2:
Hurts (was 20th last year to 6th this year)
Jackson
Lawrence (jumped from Tier 3 to Tier 2)
Prescott
Stafford
Watson
Cousins
Tier 3
Murray
Carr
Goff
Wilson (11 Tier 2 votes, 37 Tier 3, 3 Tier 4)
Tagovailoa (7 Tier 2 votes, 41 Tier 3, 2 Tier 4)
Garoppolo (7 Tier 2 votes, 38 Tier 3, 5 Tier 4)
Jones (4 Tier 2 votes, 43 Tier 3, 3 Tier 4)
Smith (7 Tier 2 votes, 36 Tier 3, 7 Tier 4)
Fields (5 Tier 2 votes, 34 Tier 3, 11 Tier 4)
Tannehill (1 Tier 2 votes, 42 Tier 3, 5 Tier 4, 2 Tier 5)
Jones
Tier 4
Purdy
Pickett
Love
Mayfield
Howell
Ridder
Minshew
The second half of the season? You mean when the team went 2-5-1 down the stretch?
Quote:
throws Jones can't consistently make.
That would be a answer I would expect from someone who can't define what I asked.
All the additions JS/BD made to the skill areas tells me what they think will help with your suggestion.
There is no way he is the 19th best QB in the NFL. He is in the 11-13 range, and has a chance to mov e into the top 10 this year
Improve pocket presence, when to escape, off schedule plays
Show ability to win games at the end and 2 min offense
This year
See the field better, recognize opportunities for big plays
Show the ability to win a shootout
So it’s not really worth taking seriously. Jones is definitely a top 15 QB and played around top 10 in 2023. 19th is dumb especially when he had better season than a bunch of players in front of him.
If the Giants brass or Team Jones believed he was a no questions asked top QB, no way does he get the C+ contract he signed.
Stafford is a Tier 1 talent, but he's coming off a big injury at 35. So, I think placing him in Tier 3 would have had some legitimacy.
Cousins should be squarely in Tier 3. His production has been steadily declining for three years despite having some terrific offensive options as his disposal.
Look, I'm not fond of any of Purdy's physical tools, but he should be Tier 3 based on his production and that playoff win over Seattle.
As for Jones he's a Tier 1 runner, but a Tier 3 thrower. So, when you blend that out, Tier 3 seems reasonable entering the season.
I think the honest knock on Jones would be be he needs to throw with more anticipation and needs more confidence to throw outside the numbers.
Thanks for the notes as they were helpful for context on certain guys that were close either way.
Tiers look pretty fair as does Jones' spot. Should be able to move up this year if he performs with additional weapons in passing game.
If the Giants brass or Team Jones believed he was a no questions asked top QB, no way does he get the C+ contract he signed.
He was going to be tagged so that played a big role. And it was fair given the 1 plus year under his belt. Jones would be taking a huge risk declining close to $50m guaranteed to instead play on the tag. From the Giants standpoint, offering more makes little sense - if he plays lights out and we extend him, you take that anyday as a GM.
Even Jimmy G and Carr are at risk of falling off.
I think the top 3 are clearly Mahomes, Burrow, and Allen. I can see an argument for Hurts, but I need another year. He is in tier 2 for me (I unfortunately think he's much better than most), where I place Herbert, Lawrence, Jackson. Watson probably brings up the rear here. Dak might be here too but he had a bad season with good weapons, so probably tier 3 for him.
And then you have a shitload of guys in tier 3 to me. It's a mishmash of players - guys I think you can make the playoffs with but I don't think can win Super Bowls. Murray, Jones, Goff, Tua, Smith, Cousins, etc. Plenty of these guys might also be moving up or down a tier after this season.
I'd also add a tier 4 (Mayfield and Fields, for example, would be here) and tier 5 (Love, Howell, Ridder types).
Lastly, on Jones - I have zero concerns about his arm strength. He has all the tools. I do question whether he can consistently make plays in the intermediate routes to develop into a top ten passer - which I believe is necessary to win rings - call it whatever you want, processing ability, game speed, whatever. I haven't seen enough yet. Hopefully Neal taking the next step and the additional weapons reveals this ability. But a cloud hangs over Jones - rightly or wrongly - until the passing game shows a high level of production and/or the offense produces at a very high level.
That's a very complimentary and pretty accurate assessment of Jones.
If the Giants brass or Team Jones believed he was a no questions asked top QB, no way does he get the C+ contract he signed.
He was going to be tagged so that played a big role. And it was fair given the 1 plus year under his belt. Jones would be taking a huge risk declining close to $50m guaranteed to instead play on the tag. From the Giants standpoint, offering more makes little sense - if he plays lights out and we extend him, you take that anyday as a GM.
Agreed. If he was a no questions asked top QB, and the Giants tagged him, he could have continued to negotiate like Lamar Jackson did. And signed an A+ agreement.
But because he's not in that class, he couldn't.
Is there and example of a QB who scored 20ish TDs in his best year in the league and demanded top tier money? I can’t think of one. And the Giants think he can get better, but why would they pay for it if they don’t have to?
Jones didn't have the track record and the years of success to command a top contract.
Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.
Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.
It will never be answered, but I will always wonder what type of deal Team Jones could have secured on the open market.
Remember, there were many here thinking Team Jones would have crushed it if allowed to hit the open market.
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?
Watson: 5/46M
Hurts: 6/43M
Herbert: 7/42M
Mahomes: 12/40M
Dak: 4/40M
Daniel Jones: 4/40M (3/37.5M)
Murray: 7/38M
Carr: 4/37.5M
Rodgers: 3/37.5M (with restructure cut)
Stafford: 5/36.5M
Allen: 8/35.5M
Cousins: 2/35M
A notable feature of Jones' deal is that it is relatively short, and the Giants can get out after 3 years at "only" 37.5M per.
But if Jones believes in himself and his ability to earn that fourth year AND another contract, he did just fine.
The dollar figures are from the far right hand column of Spotrac: cash AAV.
In the case of extensions of QBs on rookie contracts, true AAVs are lower than the headline extension numbers because low cost years of existing control are "wrapped in" and the extension spread over all years of control.
Jones didn't have the track record and the years of success to command a top contract.
Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.
We agree on why he got the contract we did. I guess I don’t agree with it being a barometer of where he’s ranked in this list. 19 is closer to where he was entering 2022 than where he left it.
Cousins: 2/35M
A notable feature of Jones' deal is that it is relatively short, and the Giants can get out after 3 years at "only" 37.5M per.
Actually, NYG can get out of the Jones contract after 2024. He gets $82M guaranteed in the first two years. The 3rd year is basically not guaranteed (there is a roster trigger), and the dead cap hit of $18M is pretty cheap if we cut ties.
Rogers was great in his day, but no longer tier 1; Hurts at his best (when not injured) is unstoppable, he's the new tier one guy.
I'd replace Stafford & Cousins in tier 2 with Smith and Tagovailoa (racal, Smith tier 1, sometimes, last year)
Our Jones, has a great chance to jump to tier 2, with an excellent year.
Herbert isn't close to tier 1 yet IMO and Dak's own D wants him out of town lol
Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.
It will never be answered, but I will always wonder what type of deal Team Jones could have secured on the open market.
Remember, there were many here thinking Team Jones would have crushed it if allowed to hit the open market.
And there were many here who were sure that Taylor was signed as Jones' replacement for the 2023 season. Lots of people wrong on both sides of this debate. Including "team bw".
Actually, NYG can get out of the Jones contract after 2024. He gets $82M guaranteed in the first two years. The 3rd year is basically not guaranteed (there is a roster trigger), and the dead cap hit of $18M is pretty cheap if we cut ties.
Sure. I was giving the lowest AAV at which NYG could get out, which is after year 3.
This looks right until we see where he is next.
Maybe focus more on those dumb TE and WR contracts and why RBs like Saquon are getting screwed. It’s been at least 2 days since that topic has been debated.
And there were many here who were sure that Taylor was signed as Jones' replacement for the 2023 season. Lots of people wrong on both sides of this debate. Including "team bw".
I wasn't really in that camp.
I always look at the college QB crop and/or upgrading through a trade. But I am mostly into finding the college QB to get the benefits of the rookie contract.
And there were many here who were sure that Taylor was signed as Jones' replacement for the 2023 season. Lots of people wrong on both sides of this debate. Including "team bw".
I wasn't really in that camp.
I always look at the college QB crop and/or upgrading through a trade. But I am mostly into finding the college QB to get the benefits of the rookie contract.
You nailed the QB's in the 2022 draft wanting Willis at pick 5.
I like going with the opposite of "Team Bw".
Herbert isn't close to tier 1 yet IMO and Dak's own D wants him out of town lol
Herbert's numbers as a starting QB in his first three years are historical. He's been great. Yes, 2022 was a bit of a pullback, but he led the Chargers to a playoff berth despite some difficult circumstances (most notably playing much of the year dealing with broken rib cartilage).
You nailed the QB's in the 2022 draft wanting Willis at pick 5.
I like going with the opposite of "Team Bw".
That is correct. I would have been fine taking a chance on Willis at #5 or in the second or third round.
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?
Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.
- Franchise QBs
- Former or future franchise QBs
- Ceiling lower than franchise
I think Jones is in the second tier and could go up or down based on this year.
Instead, because of the open questions, he commanded a deal that's a few levels below the top guys.
It will never be answered, but I will always wonder what type of deal Team Jones could have secured on the open market.
Remember, there were many here thinking Team Jones would have crushed it if allowed to hit the open market.
Its an interesting question. There would have been a ton of risk involved. Jones had never played under the same offensive system, so if he signs elsewhere he risks sliding into Baker Mayfield territory where you get paid but arent set up for success.
Conversely, any team signing him risks him slipping while learning a new system/coaches and giving out a lucrative contract with only 2 reasonably successful years to warrant it.
In the end I think he made the right choice. He continues to get better and that out after '24 turns into an extension.
(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?
Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.
Die on what hill? Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler is a stable of passing game weapons Jones could have only dreamt about last year.
(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?
Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.
Die on what hill? Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler is a stable of passing game weapons Jones could have only dreamt about last year.
The exact hill that you are dying on. Herbert did not have a great 2022. Yet he is consistently ranked as a top 5 QB, and with good reason. If Jones were to have a season like Herbert did in 2021, he would universally be pushed to tier 1 by anyone making these lists.
People paying attention, even the Jones doubters / haters, they understand that "it wasn't all his fault". Maybe not even mostly his fault. Everyone paying attention admits that to a certain extent his offenses and coaching were to blame for those apparent issues. Better offense, better coaching, much better Jones' play, but yet on a national level, or at least outside the team and the fan base, people still have their reservations, doubt and skepticism and I think its because they still buy into that early narrative.
Jones isn't perfect, but he's damn good with the situation he's been given. He's carried the team, but this season he probably doesn't have to. God I hope he ends up at the periphery of the discussion for MVP just to shut some people up. I wouldn't dare hope he's in the discussion, but let's just get his name mentioned here and there and see how many people keep saying he's middle to bottom tier propped up by easy throws and smart play calls. Yeah he has that, but that's not the sole reason Jones played well. He played well because he is a good player in a good situation.
Most posters understood he didn't have a lot of support. They had concerns but wanted to see him with the talent and coaching to see his true potential. Wait and see recognizing that finding the rare QB in the draft doesn't happen often and a lot of things have to align for that.
Then the other smaller group which saw a good QB almost from the start.
Most posters understood he didn't have a lot of support. They had concerns but wanted to see him with the talent and coaching to see his true potential. Wait and see recognizing that finding the rare QB in the draft doesn't happen often and a lot of things have to align for that.
Then the other smaller group which saw a good QB almost from the start.
I get that, but I'm talking on a national level, outside of just the Giants circle of reports and fans. Seems like many times you read an eval of Jones at that level, quoting various anonymous football people, (and even some that put their names to it) it's that same perception coloring the eval. Again, I'm not saying he's top tier, but most writers and analysts don't seem to have an informed idea about Jones, they just go with the preconception.
(699, about 230 more than Daniel) that Justin Herbert did, would everybody be happy with about the same number of touchdowns Herbert threw (25)?
If Daniel Jones had the same AY/A (6.9) that Justin Herbert did (6.9), would everybody be happy? Wait, that can't be right?
Herbert had over 5k yards passing and 41 total TD 2021. If you want to complain about where Jones is fine, but I still don't understand why some here want to die on this Hill.
I don't know this hill of which you speak, but I'm loving the one I'm on. Living the life baby. Great view. You should join me.
some of these guys don't pay attention.
"You mean like he did against the two worst defenses on the schedule last year?"
Yeah, it's these guys who aren't paying attention.
You nailed the QB's in the 2022 draft wanting Willis at pick 5.
I like going with the opposite of "Team Bw".
I was wondering this. If we are now using the Jones Model to evaluate a QB - needs at least four years - why are you so quick discount Willis?
Imagine being that lost.
You got us Sweat Treats. All quarter backs do from time-to-time throw the ball from the pocket.
As for those that wanted Willis at 5, there is no argument that could be made to justify taking that player a 5 even if he were to become the greatest qb to ever play. The value would have been terrible because he could have been drafted much later while other impact players could have been added at 5.
I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.
They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.
I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.
They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.
not a 5, absolutely not. We are not talking about a player that dropped a couple of picks or even to the late first or 2nd round.
Who suggests that throwing from the pocket isn't important?
But the game has evolved where having a QB who can make plays off-platform is almost mandatory. Yes, Brady couldn't move, but he was the exception. The pure passer QB is on the brink of extinction. Like the dinosaur.
The league is now littered with Mahomes, Allen, LJax, Herbert, Hurts, Rodgers, Jones, Lawrence, Wilson, etc. Guys who can make plays outside of the pocket with their arm and/or legs.
The logic of him dropping is an a posteriori argument. If the Giants had liked him enough to pick him, he wouldn't have dropped.
If Daboll felt he could build Willis up in the same way he built Allen, the value would have been there.
I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.
They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.
not a 5, absolutely not. We are not talking about a player that dropped a couple of picks or even to the late first or 2nd round.
So if we had a DeLorean with a flux capacitor and could go back to the 2000 draft, would you suggest that it would be poor value to draft Tom Brady with a top-5 pick?
(Note that I'm not comparing Willis to Brady at all, and I'm also not making a judgment about Willis, really, just the idea that any player who slips in the actual draft could never retroactively be seen as a good value in an alternate scenario where he'd have been selected earlier at the expense of a different player who was chosen earlier instead).
The logic of him dropping is an a posteriori argument. If the Giants had liked him enough to pick him, he wouldn't have dropped.
But the Giants did not like him there nor any other team in the draft. You're missing the point here. The league all knew the value of Willis, no one was picking him there. Therefor any team would have drafted an impact player at 5 and Willis later. This all after the fact, but it showed Willis value as incoming rookie in the league. Again, we are not talking about sliding a little. No one saw him as a first rounder, nor a second rounder.
Willis at 5 would have been horrific value, teams already knew this, fans thought differently.
Value before and after the draft matters.
If the Giants believed he was worth the 5th pick, wouldn't his value had been the 5th pick?
If Daboll felt he could build Willis up in the same way he built Allen, the value would have been there.
I look at what at what Daboll and Kafka have built Daniel Jones into. I'm very comfortable believing they could do absolute wonders with an even more gifted athletic talent.
They didn't, so they didn't. No harm no foul.
not a 5, absolutely not. We are not talking about a player that dropped a couple of picks or even to the late first or 2nd round.
So if we had a DeLorean with a flux capacitor and could go back to the 2000 draft, would you suggest that it would be poor value to draft Tom Brady with a top-5 pick?
(Note that I'm not comparing Willis to Brady at all, and I'm also not making a judgment about Willis, really, just the idea that any player who slips in the actual draft could never retroactively be seen as a good value in an alternate scenario where he'd have been selected earlier at the expense of a different player who was chosen earlier instead).
The league's opinion of a player's value matters. Brady taken in the top 5 in his draft would have been a horrible pick considering he could have been picked much much later.
You would be missing out on other impact players by taking brady there instead of much later. Those impact players would not have been there much later.
If the Giants believed he was worth the 5th pick, wouldn't his value had been the 5th pick?
For the Giants and no other teams. Would the Giants not be laughed at when it came out that no other teams valued Willis nearly that high? Wouldn't we all say it was horrible value because they could have picked him much later?
But the Giants did not like him there nor any other team in the draft. You're missing the point here. The league all knew the value of Willis, no one was picking him there. Therefor any team would have drafted an impact player at 5 and Willis later. This all after the fact, but it showed Willis value as incoming rookie in the league. Again, we are not talking about sliding a little. No one saw him as a first rounder, nor a second rounder.
Yes, as it played out, no one thought enough of Willis to invest in him before the third round.
Sy viewed Willis, btw, as a late first, early second prospect. In fact, Willis was Sy's top rated QB in 2022.
GRADE 80
In a quarterback class that lacks clarity, Willis is the one standout that could flip this group (and entire draft class) upside down. While there is a lot of work to be done, Willis is the potential superstar. While I doubt we see him come off the board at #2 to Detroit, the value of the position in relation to team-success in this league can certainly lead to it happening. Someone is going to take a swing for the fence with this kid. Keep in mind, there isn’t a scout or coach or GM that doesn’t believe in Willis’ intangibles. He is a rock-solid kid that is going to be great for a locker room and will work hard at his craft. His ideal scenario is to get involved in an offense that will be tailored for him specifically, similar to what Baltimore did with Lamar Jackson and sit for an entire year...
Plenty of folks laughed at the Giants for picked Jones at 6. Should they be worried about that?
But the Giants did not like him there nor any other team in the draft. You're missing the point here. The league all knew the value of Willis, no one was picking him there. Therefor any team would have drafted an impact player at 5 and Willis later. This all after the fact, but it showed Willis value as incoming rookie in the league. Again, we are not talking about sliding a little. No one saw him as a first rounder, nor a second rounder.
Yes, as it played out, no one thought enough of Willis to invest in him before the third round.
Sy viewed Willis, btw, as a late first, early second prospect. In fact, Willis was Sy's top rated QB in 2022.
GRADE 80
In a quarterback class that lacks clarity, Willis is the one standout that could flip this group (and entire draft class) upside down. While there is a lot of work to be done, Willis is the potential superstar. While I doubt we see him come off the board at #2 to Detroit, the value of the position in relation to team-success in this league can certainly lead to it happening. Someone is going to take a swing for the fence with this kid. Keep in mind, there isn’t a scout or coach or GM that doesn’t believe in Willis’ intangibles. He is a rock-solid kid that is going to be great for a locker room and will work hard at his craft. His ideal scenario is to get involved in an offense that will be tailored for him specifically, similar to what Baltimore did with Lamar Jackson and sit for an entire year...
You got me, Sy valued him as a first rounder.
Plenty of folks laughed at the Giants for picked Jones at 6. Should they be worried about that?
Maybe Jones was not good value at 6. Willis certainly was not good value at 5
You lose a lot in offense if a QB can not successfully throw from the pocket.
I don't think I said that Willis could never find a place in the NFL. I thought it was moronic to consider him at 5 and it was not only because of QB skills.
I also never said that a QB has to get four years to see if he is viable.
You got me, Sy valued him as a first rounder.
I wasn't in "gotcha mode". I just selected Sy's evaluation, as BBI's residential expert evaluator, as a reminder that Willis was considered a high-end QB prospect. In fact, many mock drafts had Willis going in either the first or second round. So, Sy wasn't out on a limb.
For those who follow the draft process closely, I think Willis dropping as much as he did was the biggest shocker of the 2022 draft.
You got me, Sy valued him as a first rounder.
I wasn't in "gotcha mode". I just selected Sy's evaluation, as BBI's residential expert evaluator, as a reminder that Willis was considered a high-end QB prospect. In fact, many mock drafts had Willis going in either the first or second round. So, Sy wasn't out on a limb.
For those who follow the draft process closely, I think Willis dropping as much as he did was the biggest shocker of the 2022 draft.
Willis dropping certainly was shocking to us fans (me included). I do not think it was shocking to the league.
You lose a lot in offense if a QB can not successfully throw from the pocket.
I don't think I said that Willis could never find a place in the NFL. I thought it was moronic to consider him at 5 and it was not only because of QB skills.
I also never said that a QB has to get four years to see if he is viable.
My point is in the modern game you need both - pocket skills and mobility. The one-trick pony QB is almost extinct.
I understand your view of Willis. And I wasn't suggesting you said a QB should get four years.
However, for those who stressed this extra patience with Jones (give him a 4th year), it seems they should afford similar patience for other young QBs.
For example, there are a number of posters who think Justin Fields is not good but were willing to stick with Jones. Well, shouldn't they really STFU up until Fields gets at least another year or two under his belt? Surely, anyone who has watched Fields closely has to recognize he is enormously talented...
My experience is that many QB's leave the pocket because they can't process and get overwhelmed.
My wishing to stick w/Jones is I saw some good qualities in his first three years. In his very first season I was concerned with "panic syndrome" with him which I said in several game threads. I still think he is a TBD but there is a lot more to like about him at this point imv. It always takes a good team and coaching for any QB.
Tier 3 is fair for Jones, he's gotta increase the production to build off the jump in efficiency last year. Some of the commentary regarding his arm seems a little off to me though, it has improved a lot since he entered the league. Maybe off platform still but he's built himself up and that's resulted in a stronger arm that can stand with any outside of the elites in that category. He rightfully has to take the next step to remove himself from that tier though.