Tuesday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:29 am

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Players Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:50 p.m.

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 4:30 p.m.

Practice – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fred-in-Florida : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16163630 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
Kayvon vs Evan Neal https://twitter.com/NYGDaily/status/1686492043705524224 - ( New Window )


Looked like Neal was a little quick of the snap.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:56 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Position battles update. Starters during the sixth camp practice:

• C: Schmitz (third day in a row)

• LG: Ezeudu

• ILB2: Beavers

• Slot CB: Flott (third day in a row)

• S: Pinnock (third day in a row)
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:57 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
15m
#Giants doing 1-on-1 blocking drills. I think rookie center John Michael Schmitz held his own against Dexter Lawerence. JSM really looking like a good pick for Joe Schoen.

Evan Neal also had a couple real nice reps against Ojulari
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:57 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
11m
Jalin Hyatt, in 1-on-1 drills, just burnt Gemon Green with a double move. Created like five yards of separation. Excited to watch him in team drills today #Giants
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:01 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
16s
#Giants practice (team drills) begins with Daniel Jones rolling out & hitting Darren Waller for 15 and a first down. So I see nothing has changed since the last time I was here.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:02 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
35s
First bad snap we’ve seen between JMS and DJ. Sent it over DJ’s head.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:06 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
3m
As I suspected would be the case, Wink is bringing the heat.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:06 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
2m
Pinnock PD on a deep to Hyatt from Daniel. Pinnock’s fine camp continues
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:09 pm : link
Giants Daily
@NYGDaily
·
1m
Tre Hawkins continues to get runs with the first-team. Just had a nice PBU on a pass intended for Darius Slayton. Stuck to Slayton.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:11 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
I have three sacks on Jones so far in this period. Wink bringing the heat.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:15 pm : link
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
·
36s
·
Split release by Smith inside

Tre Hawkins III is all over this break with subtle contact…gets that mit into the catch point without crazy contact on the WR w/ the ball near

Stay in phase, be annoying, and finish the play

https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1686500685259374592 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:16 pm : link
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
Leonard Williams initial two hand push gets Ezeudu on his heels

Leo then gets hip-to-hip (half-man) while landing the RIP to lift Ezeudu’s center of gravity, while twisting/controlling the OG’s outside arm

Once Ezeudu attempted to combat the rip, Williams hit the 2nd year OG with a spin to separate

1v1 in the trenches are generally favorable to the defense (no OT/C to either side)

Still nice to see a healthy Leo show off his ability to string pass rushing moves together
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:17 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Jones play action to Saquon for a huge gain!
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686500743681847296 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:20 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Jones “Sacked”
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686500855044825089 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:22 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
38s
Some interesting looks here on offense …
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:23 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Evan Neal v. Azeez Ojulari
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1686501038927364096 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:24 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
8m
Tre Hawkins had a PBU on a short throw to Isaiah Hodgins now. Fitting with the 1st team well!
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:25 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
1m
Daniel Jones looks like a completely different quarterback this year. So comfortable, in control. Can tell he’s playing faster and these new weapons have offense opening up. Cool to see #Giants
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:26 pm : link
New York Giants

@Giants
BIG CAT comin’ thru 😤
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1686503401540964352 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:27 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Jones Keeper is Stuffed!
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686503535335088129 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:27 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
44s
Jones to Waller incomplete! McKinney in coverage
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686503774431436800 - ( New Window )
mfsd : 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16163634 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
1m
Andrew Thomas v. Azeez Ojulari https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1686492223964151809 - ( New Window )


Amazing how quick Andrew Thomas is in his feet in that clip. These guys are insane athletes for their size
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:28 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
34s
Jones to Hodgins deep incomplete! Hawkins in coverage
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686503970875863041 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:29 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Jones toss to Brightwell for a big gain!
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686504157434241025 - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:30 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
2m
Thibs running sideline to sideline sprints in between his reps. Guy never stops working.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:31 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Jones dump off to Barkley goes to the house!
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1686504512058544128 - ( New Window )
Practice is over  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:35 pm : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:44 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
54s
Will have a full practice report, so going to keep the takeaways there, but Tre Hawkins continues to impress. Getting reps with the 1's, he broke up a deep pass to Jalin Hyatt and broke up a short pass to Isaiah Hodgins.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:45 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
34s
Had Daniel Jones at 6/11 today. Couple sacks. Defense got there with some blitzes.

3 incomplete deep pass to Hodgins, Waller & Hyatt. Hodgins was a good throw that got into his hands but he either got it knocked out by Hawkins or was out of bounds because ref called incomplete.
sounds to me  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:46 pm : link
that Tre Hawkins is looking like the real deal.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16163711 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
·
36s
·
Split release by Smith inside

Tre Hawkins III is all over this break with subtle contact…gets that mit into the catch point without crazy contact on the WR w/ the ball near

Stay in phase, be annoying, and finish the play https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1686500685259374592 - ( New Window )


Thought I saw a little pull on the jersey
RE: sounds to me  
robbieballs2003 : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16163760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that Tre Hawkins is looking like the real deal.


I laughed at Dex pushing JMS all the way back and then the tweet said JMS held his own. No he didn't. However, with Hawkins you actually see him in videos making plays and sticking to his man. I will say he is almost too close to his man. What I mean by that from having played the position is if you are too close then savvy receivers will push off creating much more separation than if he was a little further back. This also leads to holding penalties. With that said, we haven't seen either and that is really impressive for a rookie.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:53 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
16s
There was a bad snap/catch today.

Daniel Jones & John Michael Schmitz working after practice.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:54 pm : link
So glad I diverted some coin from the kids' college fund to put some $ down on Hawkins ending up in Canton. That looks like easy money right now.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16163775 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So glad I diverted some coin from the kids' college fund to put some $ down on Hawkins ending up in Canton. That looks like easy money right now.

No kidding? You must have gotten insane odds on that.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:59 pm : link
Doesn't Connor Hughes cover the Jets or am I thinking of another Connor? & if so, what the F is he doing @ Giants camp?Doing recon for our regular season game?
Bill in UT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:02 pm : link
@ this rate, the kids won't even need to go to college. They can live off their old man, who himself will be living in Lake Como, Italy year round with every IPA known to man in the ten or so fridges I'll have in my absurdly huge villa.
I think JMS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:04 pm : link
may have forgot to put his cleats on against Dex. Rookie mistake.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16163779 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Doesn't Connor Hughes cover the Jets or am I thinking of another Connor? & if so, what the F is he doing @ Giants camp?Doing recon for our regular season game?


He covers both teams.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:18 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
15m
Hawkins has been working in place of Adoree' (don't worry about Adoree' isn't losing his starting job). Adoree' got a few reps in the slot again today, but mostly just getting rest days with Hawkins getting so much work with the 1's.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:19 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Giants observations: Practice #6
-- CB Tre Hawkins again got some first-team snaps and impressed. A pair of PBUs. One matched against Jalin Hyatt, the other Isaiah Hodgins. Sixth-rounder been very impressive.

-- Saquon Barkley two big plays in the pass game. Looks explosive.

-- Fellow rook John Michael Schmitz again 1st-team C. Good and bad reps in 1 v. 1 vs. Dexter Lawrence. Josh Ezeudu first-team LG. Notable.

-- Some ups and downs from RT Evan Neal in first day in pads.

-- Giants D sacked DJ at least 2X. Wink blitzes (Banks + Hawkins) got home.
RE: sounds to me  
bw in dc : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16163760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that Tre Hawkins is looking like the real deal.


He seems to be the story thus far of camp.

Really looking forward to hear how he performs in joint practices.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:21 pm : link
Thanks for info on Hughes.

I think it's a good sign JMS held his own vs. Dex. Dex is a top DT in the league.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:24 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
7m
#NYGIants Day #6 11x11s key plays: Off-Hawkins 2 PDs (on Hyatt & Hodgins); McKinney PD (on Waller); Evans PD (on Johnson). A good day for the defense, especially Beavers, Okereke and Ojulari. Also, Schmitz errant snap on 2nd play, but settled down; Slayton sharp again.
JMS  
pennylane : 7:25 pm : link
Looking like a bust against Dex. lol
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:28 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
10m
#NYGiants Day #6 - Passing 1x1s: Flott had the only interception of the day.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:30 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 6 thots

•Evan Neal & John Michael Schmitz didn’t have amazing 1 on 1 reps but had good feet & hand technique
•Tre Hawkins hype might actually need to be taken serious
•Wink blitzes got home
•Andrew Thomas still dominant
•Want to see Isaiah Hodgins make more of his targets
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:35 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
The #Giants first training camp practice with pads is over. A few observations:

- I can't get over how much more comfortable and confident Daniel Jones looks this year. He's a completely different quarterback from the one in training camp in 2022. You can tell he's processing things so much faster, which is leading to quicker decisions. The weapons Joe Schoen added this offseason is allowing him to attack more, too.

- If you're into stats, I had Jones 6 of 11. There was a mishap on a snap from Schmitz. There were also two impressive pass breakups by Jason Pinnock (he had a good day). The defense sacked Jones twice — Deonte Banks and Azeez Ojulari.

- Saquon Barkley had a nice day as a receiver. He caught two short ones on check downs, turned on the burners, and easily took it deep into the second level. Barkley's additional involvement as a receiver could be a nice offensive development for the Giants. Barkley caught 91 passes as a rookie, but hasn't had more than the 57 he had last year in any other season.

- Split some time watching the 1-on-1s (OL vs DL, WRs/TEs vs DBs). I thought John Michael Schmitz held his own against Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence still got some penetration on the rookie, but it wasn't an ass kicking by any stretch. JMS slowed him as he worked his way to the quarterback. There's no doubt, in a game situation, the quarterback maneuvers around to deliver the ball. Both were good reps. Evan Neal also had a good one against Ojulari.

- Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt burned Gemon Green bad on his individual rep. He hit him with a little double move to create a ton of separation. He later created some room on Deonte Banks on a curl. Hyatt bobbled the ball, though, which allowed Banks to break it up.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:40 pm : link
Connor Hughes' observations about JMS & Neal are damn encouraging. Both of them are going up against damn good talents in Dex & Azeez respectively.
RE: ...  
TrevorC : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16163839 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Connor Hughes' observations about JMS & Neal are damn encouraging. Both of them are going up against damn good talents in Dex & Azeez respectively.


This and Eric's last post (didnt want to quote that whole thing)...Saquon being used more in the passing game are great signs.

Again, first day in pads. Im more looking forward to the joint practices with the Lions. Man that would be a fun session to have mic'd up with Daboll and Campbell.
