Tuesday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
15m
#Giants doing 1-on-1 blocking drills. I think rookie center John Michael Schmitz held his own against Dexter Lawerence. JSM really looking like a good pick for Joe Schoen.
Evan Neal also had a couple real nice reps against Ojulari
#Giants practice (team drills) begins with Daniel Jones rolling out & hitting Darren Waller for 15 and a first down. So I see nothing has changed since the last time I was here.
Daniel Jones looks like a completely different quarterback this year. So comfortable, in control. Can tell he’s playing faster and these new weapons have offense opening up. Cool to see #Giants
Will have a full practice report, so going to keep the takeaways there, but Tre Hawkins continues to impress. Getting reps with the 1's, he broke up a deep pass to Jalin Hyatt and broke up a short pass to Isaiah Hodgins.
I laughed at Dex pushing JMS all the way back and then the tweet said JMS held his own. No he didn't. However, with Hawkins you actually see him in videos making plays and sticking to his man. I will say he is almost too close to his man. What I mean by that from having played the position is if you are too close then savvy receivers will push off creating much more separation than if he was a little further back. This also leads to holding penalties. With that said, we haven't seen either and that is really impressive for a rookie.
@ this rate, the kids won't even need to go to college. They can live off their old man, who himself will be living in Lake Como, Italy year round with every IPA known to man in the ten or so fridges I'll have in my absurdly huge villa.
Hawkins has been working in place of Adoree' (don't worry about Adoree' isn't losing his starting job). Adoree' got a few reps in the slot again today, but mostly just getting rest days with Hawkins getting so much work with the 1's.
Giants observations: Practice #6
-- CB Tre Hawkins again got some first-team snaps and impressed. A pair of PBUs. One matched against Jalin Hyatt, the other Isaiah Hodgins. Sixth-rounder been very impressive.
-- Saquon Barkley two big plays in the pass game. Looks explosive.
-- Fellow rook John Michael Schmitz again 1st-team C. Good and bad reps in 1 v. 1 vs. Dexter Lawrence. Josh Ezeudu first-team LG. Notable.
-- Some ups and downs from RT Evan Neal in first day in pads.
-- Giants D sacked DJ at least 2X. Wink blitzes (Banks + Hawkins) got home.
#NYGIants Day #6 11x11s key plays: Off-Hawkins 2 PDs (on Hyatt & Hodgins); McKinney PD (on Waller); Evans PD (on Johnson). A good day for the defense, especially Beavers, Okereke and Ojulari. Also, Schmitz errant snap on 2nd play, but settled down; Slayton sharp again.
Giants Training Camp Day 6 thots
•Evan Neal & John Michael Schmitz didn’t have amazing 1 on 1 reps but had good feet & hand technique
•Tre Hawkins hype might actually need to be taken serious
•Wink blitzes got home
•Andrew Thomas still dominant
•Want to see Isaiah Hodgins make more of his targets
- I can't get over how much more comfortable and confident Daniel Jones looks this year. He's a completely different quarterback from the one in training camp in 2022. You can tell he's processing things so much faster, which is leading to quicker decisions. The weapons Joe Schoen added this offseason is allowing him to attack more, too.
- If you're into stats, I had Jones 6 of 11. There was a mishap on a snap from Schmitz. There were also two impressive pass breakups by Jason Pinnock (he had a good day). The defense sacked Jones twice — Deonte Banks and Azeez Ojulari.
- Saquon Barkley had a nice day as a receiver. He caught two short ones on check downs, turned on the burners, and easily took it deep into the second level. Barkley's additional involvement as a receiver could be a nice offensive development for the Giants. Barkley caught 91 passes as a rookie, but hasn't had more than the 57 he had last year in any other season.
- Split some time watching the 1-on-1s (OL vs DL, WRs/TEs vs DBs). I thought John Michael Schmitz held his own against Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence still got some penetration on the rookie, but it wasn't an ass kicking by any stretch. JMS slowed him as he worked his way to the quarterback. There's no doubt, in a game situation, the quarterback maneuvers around to deliver the ball. Both were good reps. Evan Neal also had a good one against Ojulari.
- Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt burned Gemon Green bad on his individual rep. He hit him with a little double move to create a ton of separation. He later created some room on Deonte Banks on a curl. Hyatt bobbled the ball, though, which allowed Banks to break it up.
Looked like Neal was a little quick of the snap.
Position battles update. Starters during the sixth camp practice:
• C: Schmitz (third day in a row)
• LG: Ezeudu
• ILB2: Beavers
• Slot CB: Flott (third day in a row)
• S: Pinnock (third day in a row)
Amazing how quick Andrew Thomas is in his feet in that clip. These guys are insane athletes for their size
Thought I saw a little pull on the jersey
I laughed at Dex pushing JMS all the way back and then the tweet said JMS held his own. No he didn't. However, with Hawkins you actually see him in videos making plays and sticking to his man. I will say he is almost too close to his man. What I mean by that from having played the position is if you are too close then savvy receivers will push off creating much more separation than if he was a little further back. This also leads to holding penalties. With that said, we haven't seen either and that is really impressive for a rookie.
He seems to be the story thus far of camp.
Really looking forward to hear how he performs in joint practices.
I think it's a good sign JMS held his own vs. Dex. Dex is a top DT in the league.
This and Eric's last post (didnt want to quote that whole thing)...Saquon being used more in the passing game are great signs.
Again, first day in pads. Im more looking forward to the joint practices with the Lions. Man that would be a fun session to have mic'd up with Daboll and Campbell.