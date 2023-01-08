Leonard Williams Contract

Does the fact that the Giants have not signed L Williams to an extension imply he is likely not in their plans past this year ?
Or could it be that they are just tight up against the cap this year and are holding off until next year ?
Just wondering, as he and Dex seemed like a very good 1-2 punch in the middle. Thanks
Very difficult to pay two DL in a base 3-4 well north of $20M per in a capped league, and still have the space to build out a championship roster. You can't pay everyone, despite some believing otherwise. Paying a DT and NT big bucks when you have two Edges to pay soon, a FS, etc, is going to dictate tough decisions. I don't think they'll pay Leo another big extension.
There's a high probability they mess with the contract but it's more likely just pushing cash into a void year with a higher dead hit when he moves on next year.
I'd love to see him come to reality and play here for a couple more years, but with his age etc... he may want to get all he can on his last contract.
Hopefully Kayvon and Neal if all goes well...
This is spot on. Since we just invested in more years for Lawrence - well deserved - this should be LW's last go-around with NYG.
If we are going sideways by midseason, LW would be the ideal player/contract to trade.
I think he can be elite but he always seems to be dinged up. Plays through it but there isn't a DL in-the NFL who doesn't take a beating and if he seems to drop off. Granted he played a ton of snaps, but my guess if they will want to get younger and cheaper.
Jerry Jones may be an asshole but he's right. Can't pay everyone. They may lose him but it Somme be smart for both to let him test the waters.
I think there are a lot of other factors (outside performance/health) that have to play out as well to see where this goes after the season.
The only thing that I would point out, is that he was banged up last year. I'm not saying that he would have been as good as his 2020, but to be fair, I can't judge him based on last year simply because of injuries. Injuries. He's not known as someone who is hampered by injuries very much. And he played pretty well even in non contract years.... Not nearly the sac number as he got in 2020, but he was still a very good 3-4 defensive end
I think Schoen just does not want to play games with the cap and make moves before needed. They have 47 players signed for 2024 and around 32 million in space right now. They have the cap to a point where they can be pretty flexible which is nice for a change.
If Williams can regain his health and put up a good season, why wouldn't he command a deal similar to what Hargrave got?
Hey FatMan. Long time no see.
Fabulous contribution to the board as always.
BTW someone on BBI sent me your YouTube. Your butthole charade here is unmasked. You're a nice normal guy.
If Williams can regain his health and put up a good season, why wouldn't he command a deal similar to what Hargrave got?
Yes, Team Williams should. But we shouldn't be a bidder at this stage.
We could use that money for more important needs/upgrades.
2- Him and Dex have seemingly become very close on a personal level.
3- Even the way he played last year, there is no one on the roster who can step into his shoes. IIRC, there was some talk that a bulked up Ryder Anderson was the most likely candidate to groom for Leo's role, but he's still totally raw. Probably will be deep into the season before anyone can imagine him as a starter for next season.
If Williams can regain his health and put up a good season, why wouldn't he command a deal similar to what Hargrave got?
Yes, Team Williams should. But we shouldn't be a bidder at this stage.
We could use that money for more important needs/upgrades.
Keeping the DL intact is not important?
Learn something new every day. Perhaps you havent noticed that our DL is cokprised of 1 year deals and rookies with the exception of DL, LW and Nacho.
Fabulous contribution to the board as always.
BTW someone on BBI sent me your YouTube. Your butthole charade here is unmasked. You're a nice normal guy.
I'm always excited to see the FatMan on the board.
Probably not. But does a 29 y/o DE command that?
It also depends on his season. If the Giants DL is dominant and he adds 8-10 sacks along with great play against the run, do you just let him go without an offer?
Keeping the DL intact is not important?
Learn something new every day. Perhaps you havent noticed that our DL is cokprised of 1 year deals and rookies with the exception of DL, LW and Nacho.
At the projected costs LW could command off a good year? No, it isn't that important to keep the DL intact with DL and LW.
I don't find a compelling argument to keep two high paid DLs in a 3-4.
I also totally understand our brass asking Adoree and LW to do it again. LW has great chemistry with Dex and the team apparently likes Adoree a lot. If they have good yo very good years, they play positions that are very difficult to justify moving on from
TrevorC, would you pay Leonard Williams 4/81M with 40M guaranteed next offseason?
Probably not. But does a 29 y/o DE command that?
It also depends on his season. If the Giants DL is dominant and he adds 8-10 sacks along with great play against the run, do you just let him go without an offer?
Yes, is a 30-year-old IDL coming off that type of season just did.
Hargrave - ( New Window )
Williams is pretty savvy and new exactly how to take the last dummy for a ride at the negotiation table. That won't be the case this time with Schoen though. Williams already has communicated he would like to stay in NY next to Dex if he could because he knows that's where the double-teams will go. That might not be the case somewhere else.
Fabulous contribution to the board as always.
BTW someone on BBI sent me your YouTube. Your butthole charade here is unmasked. You're a nice normal guy.
I'm always excited to see the FatMan on the board.
Me too! He definitely fills the quota for C+ contributions. It's too bad he hates all of us so much.
Keeping the DL intact is not important?
Learn something new every day. Perhaps you havent noticed that our DL is cokprised of 1 year deals and rookies with the exception of DL, LW and Nacho.
At the projected costs LW could command off a good year? No, it isn't that important to keep the DL intact with DL and LW.
I don't find a compelling argument to keep two high paid DLs in a 3-4.
Well that is silly. If both Dex and LW are creating pressure and anchoring the line gumming up run games, to arbitrarily say this position is only worth ____ money is penny wuse dollar dumb.
Having a dominant D line makes the other two levels of the defense better. Dex and Kayvon just confirmed this when they both stated it all starts up front with physicality. It is also obvious that they all push each other. Its also remiss to think that LW doesnt help Dex dokinate.
Just arbitrary disagreement....again.
Why stop
In comment 16163342 christian said:
Probably not. But does a 29 y/o DE command that?
It also depends on his season. If the Giants DL is dominant and he adds 8-10 sacks along with great play against the run, do you just let him go without an offer?
Yes, is a 30-year-old IDL coming off that type of season just did. Hargrave - ( New Window )
First, we havent seen how that player performs in SF. Secondly, that is silly. If Williams duplicates 2020...he will have done it twice compared to Hargraves' once.
Well that is silly. If both Dex and LW are creating pressure and anchoring the line gumming up run games, to arbitrarily say this position is only worth ____ money is penny wuse dollar dumb.
Having a dominant D line makes the other two levels of the defense better. Dex and Kayvon just confirmed this when they both stated it all starts up front with physicality. It is also obvious that they all push each other. Its also remiss to think that LW doesnt help Dex dokinate.
Just arbitrary disagreement....again.
Why stop
By next offseason, LW will be turning 30 and entering his 10th season.
Sorry, but I'm not interested in investing more big dollars in a player with that profile.
Tend to agree. Most of the pass rush in our defensive scheme comes from the edges. That's where we should allocate more money.
Like I said....if he can get that, hes gone.
Just dont think its worth completely dismissing an extension.
For as good as Dex is, he enjoys 1 on 1 OL blocking because they guy next to him LW is taking on the double more often than not. That does not happen with just anyone.
Perfectly reasonable to move on and more so a year early than late but he is not easily replaceable
For as good as Dex is, he enjoys 1 on 1 OL blocking because they guy next to him LW is taking on the double more often than not. That does not happen with just anyone.
Perfectly reasonable to move on and more so a year early than late but he is not easily replaceable
This is probably the best way to say it.
I would add to it that he is not a garage queen....he isnt an injury waiting to happen. I would not have a problem with a shorter extension if he just wants to be here, but NFW am I giving him the Hargrave deal.
That's basically what BB has done in New England.
See Seymour. See Trey Flowers. To an extent, Chandler Jones...
And he'd roll with guys like Lawrence Guy, Malcom Brown, Alan Branch, Chris Jones, etc.
A huge 2023 could change the calculus, perhaps both sides find common ground on another short-term deal. But, I think it would've been done already. There's more to the story we're not aware of.
Team Williams has maneuvered to reach UFA one more time in his prime years.
He wasn't afraid to bet on himself before when he played on the tender, I can't see why he would be afraid to do it again.
If he has the type of season he had in 2020, he has every reason to believe he'll can command the 40M guaranteed Hargrave did this off season.
With a solid season Williams will command twice that.
I dont know how many more times I have to say this before my position is delivered, but I fo not think the Giants should offer him that contract UNLESS he duplicates that season.
If he comes back healthy and duplicates that season, why would you NOT try to get close and bring him back? 11.5 sacks from him and solid run game, who are you getting to match that?
You guys make it like edge guys are a dime a dozen in FA. Chandler Jones was traded to AZ after year 4 by genius Belichick. He had chosen to invest in secondary. Terrible example.
Look, I would rather get another pass rushing DE but the market isnt exactly flooded with them. Also, maybe ask the Commanders how their defense is with their two monster DTs. If you suggested trading LW for D Hunter and giving him a new deal, I would certainly do that, but if LW crushes this year, we have another difficult to fill if we let him go.
If he can get 40 mill at 30, good for him.
Well that is silly. If both Dex and LW are creating pressure and anchoring the line gumming up run games, to arbitrarily say this position is only worth ____ money is penny wuse dollar dumb.
Having a dominant D line makes the other two levels of the defense better. Dex and Kayvon just confirmed this when they both stated it all starts up front with physicality. It is also obvious that they all push each other. Its also remiss to think that LW doesnt help Dex dokinate.
Just arbitrary disagreement....again.
Why stop
By next offseason, LW will be turning 30 and entering his 10th season.
Sorry, but I'm not interested in investing more big dollars in a player with that profile.
This. Even if he has a dominant year investing heavily in LW it most likely means cost cutting elsewhere. And at 30 you are playing w fire health wise. I'm ok to give him a new deal but gotta work for the team and the cap to even consider it
under $10 mill AAV for say 3 years, he is gone and someone will pay him more. I doubt Schoen does.
With a solid season Williams will command twice that.
You are probably right.
But considering LW's underwriting profile, you'd very likely be paying for services rendered with a lower probability of future production equaling past performance.
I'd figure the Giants still have some "A" and "B" contracts to dole out, especially since Jones signed a "C+" contract - or whatever the fuck that is supposed to mean.
Hey FatMan. Long time no see.
The Good Doctor! The son and I are planning to go to the Dolphins game this year, so another Florida trip! Hope to see some of the same tailgate crew again!
TrevorC, would you pay Leonard Williams 4/81M with 40M guaranteed next offseason?
If he has a healthy year plays at a Pro Bowl level they can tag him in February. They may feel the need to go year to year with him for as long as he earns it.
20 million for 1 year? Lmao. No.
I would takechristians deal before that. Ridiculous.
In comment 16163260 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Hey FatMan. Long time no see.
The Good Doctor! The son and I are planning to go to the Dolphins game this year, so another Florida trip! Hope to see some of the same tailgate crew again!
Good to see you back (some people here seem to really hate you! ha ha. I'm sure you care). I thought about taking my son down to Miami too, but in the end decided not. Have fun!
under $10 mill AAV for say 3 years, he is gone and someone will pay him more. I doubt Schoen does.
With a solid season Williams will command twice that.
Do you really think he is worth in the neighborhood of 3/$60mill- $35 mill gtd at age 30-32?
I like him a lot. Think he is a VG DT/DE. But that is a lot of coin for IDL on a 3rd contract.
I suppose someone will approach it, but no way JS does.
In comment 16163481 section125 said:
With a solid season Williams will command twice that.
Do you really think he is worth in the neighborhood of 3/$60mill- $35 mill gtd at age 30-32?
I like him a lot. Think he is a VG DT/DE. But that is a lot of coin for IDL on a 3rd contract.
I suppose someone will approach it, but no way JS does.
He wasn't worth that amount the last time the Giants signed him.
And based on the tea leaves, Schoen is already there that LW isn't where he wants to be spending big dollars going forward.
In comment 16163481 section125 said:
Do you really think he is worth in the neighborhood of 3/$60mill- $35 mill gtd at age 30-32?
I like him a lot. Think he is a VG DT/DE. But that is a lot of coin for IDL on a 3rd contract.
I suppose someone will approach it, but no way JS does.
Again....depends what this year looks like. Look at Calais' career....you think the Jags and Ravens regret the money they gave him?
TrevorC, would you pay Leonard Williams 4/81M with 40M guaranteed next offseason?
If he has a healthy year plays at a Pro Bowl level they can tag him in February. They may feel the need to go year to year with him for as long as he earns it.
Wouldn't that be his 3rd tag then? If so - and I'm not 100% sure how it works when the tags are not in consecutive years, but I'm pretty certain - the price to tag Williams would be 144% of his 2023 salary, or $25.92M (if I'm understanding the rules correctly).
I don't see that being the route Schoen takes.
Why would he settle for anything less?
Why would he settle for anything less?
Because he's lived in the New York metropolitan area was entire life? Because he likes being around his kids while they grow up?
I'm not saying that he's going to turn down a monster contract just to stay with the Giants. But there is the cell of continuity with this current team , with whom? To have a very strong connection, as well as quality of life. I'm not saying that it is worth 20 or 30 million, but if a team offered you decent money to stay put for a couple more years in a familiar environment for a team that is on the upswing, that's not just a hometown discount.
Youre being intentionally difficult now. You are too intelligent a poster to resort to that kind of hyperbole in order to win an argument (despite this being very much a discussion).
Leonard Williams playing in another city would mean either moving his whole family or spending almost the entire year away from his family as a 30 y/o football player who has lived in the same place for the first decade of his career.
Is he going to commute to GB/Minnesota every day for work?
I cant believe I rebutted your response. You know exactly what I mean but are resorting to snark in an effort to prove your point.
Also, I believe he lives in Fort Lauderdale in the off season.
But back to reality, your view is Team Williams, who took Gettleman down with judo is giving a hometown discount?
Okie dokie.
Now that’s funny. Nice job.
But back to reality, your view is Team Williams, who took Gettleman down with judo is giving a hometown discount?
Exactly.
We heard what seemed like hundreds of times from the Pro-Gettleman crowd in 2019 that DG and Team Williams ostensibly had a gentlemen's agreement in place to be signed after the 2019 season. That Team Williams loved the tri-state area, and a discounted contract was a given.
As it turned out, Team Williams was...
Also, I believe he lives in Fort Lauderdale in the off season.
But back to reality, your view is Team Williams, who took Gettleman down with judo is giving a hometown discount?
Okie dokie.
Im done arguing with you. I dont even know why this is an argument in the first place. I agreed that the Giants should not match the Hargrave contract number. I even agreed that I would have pursued a more pass rush oriented player for the money spent on Williams.
All of this has been said, but in typical fashion, you choose only to address the points that confirm your point. For example, of all of the reasons I cited where he MIGHT take a fiscount, you chose to highlight ONly the bit about his family. Truth is, I had no idea where his family lives. You might be right in that it is Florida in which case, that negates that ONE aspect of the point I was trying to make...that LW might like it here and might take less to stay with an org he seems to enjoy playing for.
I can't figure out what push back you are coming back at me for because the fact is I am not coming back on you. You asked me a question about matching Hargrave's contract. I answered and did so with respect. What you HAVEN'T done is provide context for what you think LE is worth if he has a good year.
Based on the hypothetical numbers I gave above for his performance this year, what would you be cool with the Giants offering him? Or would you not even bother?
Stop making it seem like I am taking a hard stance one way or the other, because Im not. Okie dokie?
Again, I think he's probably a goner after this season.
You rattled off dubious claims amigo.
- that he's lived in the NY metro area his entire life (false)
- that he won't be able to see his kids (existence of kids unconfirmed)
I agree what you are taking isn't a stance, I'm guessing mescaline.
Because based on how Team LW has played the contract game before, they don't do team friendly...
You rattled off dubious claims amigo.
- that he's lived in the NY metro area his entire life (false)
- that he won't be able to see his kids (existence of kids unconfirmed)
I agree what you are taking isn't a stance, I'm guessing mescaline.
Wait. TrevorC = chopperhatch?!?
RE: Williams vs. Hargrave -- if Williams has an 11 sack season he'll deserve and get something in that neighborhood.
Should the Giants have two 20M a year interior defensive lineman, my vote is no.
You rattled off dubious claims amigo.
- that he's lived in the NY metro area his entire life (false)
- that he won't be able to see his kids (existence of kids unconfirmed)
I agree what you are taking isn't a stance, I'm guessing mescaline.
You just cant have a normal discussion with me huh?
Yes, I admitted I hadnt looked at where he resided and it didnt say anything about NY metro.....cool.
No, I didnt say "he's lived in NY metro his entire life" not even close....AMIGO. I simply said he jas spent his entire pro career ther AMIGO, okie dokie? I get the impression that he lives with his wife and kid in the area he has worked seeing as how he pretty much has to be there for 5-6 months a year while he goes to practice, games and training. No? So his fam lives in Florida gor 6 months a year while he plays football? Heard
Yes, he has a 2 year old daughter. You probably could have figured that out to, but chose not to.
Instead of discussing this like a normal fan of the team, you chose glib comments and assumptions. I have made valid points and you are acting like Im an asshole for asking what the player is worth.
Because based on how Team LW has played the contract game before, they don't do team friendly...
I also dont disagree with that. Im just saying that he is being ruled out as a potential extension next year.
Chill out Chopper.
You rattled off dubious claims amigo.
- that he's lived in the NY metro area his entire life (false)
- that he won't be able to see his kids (existence of kids unconfirmed)
I agree what you are taking isn't a stance, I'm guessing mescaline.
You just cant have a normal discussion with me huh?
Yes, I admitted I hadnt looked at where he resided and it didnt say anything about NY metro.....cool.
No, I didnt say "he's lived in NY metro his entire life" not even close....AMIGO. I simply said he jas spent his entire pro career ther AMIGO, okie dokie? I get the impression that he lives with his wife and kid in the area he has worked seeing as how he pretty much has to be there for 5-6 months a year while he goes to practice, games and training. No? So his fam lives in Florida gor 6 months a year while he plays football? Heard
Yes, he has a 2 year old daughter. You probably could have figured that out to, but chose not to.
Instead of discussing this like a normal fan of the team, you chose glib comments and assumptions. I have made valid points and you are acting like Im an asshole for asking what the player is worth.
Don’t get so hot under the collar.
Maybe reduce the hot sauce intake?
In comment 16163800 christian said:
You rattled off dubious claims amigo.
- that he's lived in the NY metro area his entire life (false)
- that he won't be able to see his kids (existence of kids unconfirmed)
I agree what you are taking isn't a stance, I'm guessing mescaline.
You just cant have a normal discussion with me huh?
Yes, I admitted I hadnt looked at where he resided and it didnt say anything about NY metro.....cool.
No, I didnt say "he's lived in NY metro his entire life" not even close....AMIGO. I simply said he jas spent his entire pro career ther AMIGO, okie dokie? I get the impression that he lives with his wife and kid in the area he has worked seeing as how he pretty much has to be there for 5-6 months a year while he goes to practice, games and training. No? So his fam lives in Florida gor 6 months a year while he plays football? Heard
Yes, he has a 2 year old daughter. You probably could have figured that out to, but chose not to.
Instead of discussing this like a normal fan of the team, you chose glib comments and assumptions. I have made valid points and you are acting like Im an asshole for asking what the player is worth.
Don’t get so hot under the collar.
Maybe reduce the hot sauce intake?
That wasn't bad. Lol
I'll give you two packets of Taco Bell hot sauce if you can name who posted that quote.
Seriously dude, I don't care you posted something goofy. I just couldn't make heads or tails of what you were even saying.
I *think* your view is he might give up money to stay in New York because it's home for his family. That might happen *if* that's true.
Because he's lived in the New York metropolitan area was entire life? Because he likes being around his kids while they grow up?
I'll give you two packets of Taco Bell hot sauce if you can name who posted that quote.
Seriously dude, I don't care you posted something goofy. I just couldn't make heads or tails of what you were even saying.
I *think* your view is he might give up money to stay in New York because it's home for his family. That might happen *if* that's true.
Okay, obviously I meant his CAREER, not his LIFE. If you really thought thats what I was saying, I apologize for misleading you...I guess.
I tend to think you know ehat I meant as well as what I was getting at. I was finishing up work and may have said "life" instead of "career"= mesculin. Come on dude.
I know you font like nor respect me, but I was legit trying to discuss the prospect of LW being a Giant after 2023. I am not gung ho on that, bit it is worth a discussion is my point.