Still amazed at how little respect Eli gets.

Russillo had Mike Sando of The Athletic on his pod earlier talking about Sando's QB tiers article. Both of them took complete pot shots @ Eli, with both of them agreeing that Romo was more talented than Eli. Cool, but who fucking won? Romo won two-TWO-playoff games. Eli won 2 Lombardis. GTFO with that comparison. Both also agreed that Phillip Rivers was better than Eli...again, are we not factoring playoffs into this? Phillip Rivers never had one signature playoffs moment, absent playing with a torn ACL vs. the Pats where they lost. He never even made a Super Bowl. They both also would take Stafford over Eli presumably at their prime. Sando also said Eli was never a top 5 QB in the NFL, proving to me that Mike slept through the '11 season. @ this point, I stopped listening to the pod lest I have a stroke on the treadmill.
I'm not arguing Eli is his brother or Montana or TB12. But it is infuriating to me how people just downplay the guy's career & act as if he was along for the ride on two epic postseason runs. We don't win in 2007 or 2011 without him. And in 2011, I'd argue he should have gotten MVP consideration.
He ranks #10 all time in TD passes & passing yards. That has to account for something.
Rant over. Just sick of the Eli hate. And I hope he gives the middle finger to the hater when he slips on that gold jacket. But he's too classy to do that so I'll do it to the Russillos and Sandos of the world.
But I don't think it's a stretch to say Rivers and Romo were more consistent regular season QBs.
Taking Stafford over Eli in their primes isn't absurd. Stafford was more gifted physically. He unfortunately got stuck for most of his career playing for a horrible organization.
If you like QBs who elevate their game in the playoffs, Eli is your guy.
But hey, Super Bowls are overrated.
When your rationale for why Eli is better than Romo is because the Giants won 2 SB's with Eli as QB you are giving Eli too much credit for the SB wins and Romo too much blame for the lack of SB wins.
It's kind of like evaluating a pitcher in baseball based on wins. It just kind of shows a very limited grasp of talent evaluation. No offense.
Yes, a QB has the most influential position in terms of wins and losses, but still can't do it all.
Was Eli better than Aaron Rodgers? Dan Marino? No, he wasn't and he has more rings than both. So why is that the measure vs Romo (who I don't put in Rodgers or Marinos class but I name them to make a point).
Sorry but this is horse shit. The entire point of professional sports is to try and win championships. Not personal accolades.
The QB is the most important person on an entire pro football team, and honestly probably the most important position in all of pro sports.
Romo personally contributed to his teams' failures. 2006 vs Seattle. 2007 vs NYG. 2008 vs Philly. 2011 vs NYG in the finale.
There are more, but he could NEVER put together a run, with teams that were arguably way more talented than the eventual SB winners those years.
Sorry, but homerisms aside, saying that Eli's playoff runs dont ROCKET him beyond guys like Romo is absolutely laughable.
Just imagine if you actually watched those two SB runs instead of hiding under a rock!
vis-a-vis the players you mentioned - Rivers and Romo. And that will lead to his induction in Canton before either. I'm not sure Romo gets in, but Rivers should eventually.
Just imagine if you actually watched those two SB runs instead of hiding under a rock!
It's almost as if you didn't see the playoff games when Eli went 8-0.
They only won a play off game in 2 of his 15 seasons.
You can argue it was a poorly run organization the back half of his career , Giants fans know that.
But in NFL circles, which includes pundits and fans, the quarterback gets too much credit and too much blame. Given this, it s not surprising outside of Giants nation, Eli is viewed in a lesser light.
is a team game.
Sorry but this is horse shit. The entire point of professional sports is to try and win championships. Not personal accolades.
The QB is the most important person on an entire pro football team, and honestly probably the most important position in all of pro sports.
Romo personally contributed to his teams' failures. 2006 vs Seattle. 2007 vs NYG. 2008 vs Philly. 2011 vs NYG in the finale.
There are more, but he could NEVER put together a run, with teams that were arguably way more talented than the eventual SB winners those years.
Sorry, but homerisms aside, saying that Eli's playoff runs dont ROCKET him beyond guys like Romo is absolutely laughable.
as usual you completely misunderstand the point.
But even with your lack of grasping there are two distinct sides to a football team, one which your QB has ZERO influence over - not to mention special teams....
Romo post-season quarterback rating: 93.7
Eli post-season quarterback rating: 87.4
I'm an Eli fan, and I do think he should probably be in the HOF, but fans get so stupid with discussions like this.
I'll let you all shout out the voices of reason and make an Eli echo chamber.
Really short answer? YES. He played far better with far less than those two HoFers.
I asked my Pat fans cousins who they would take in one game other than TB and they both admitted that Eli was a bastard to play against and would take him over Rodgers.
Eli was a special kind of killer.
Many of Eli's greatest moments came in the most important games at the most important times. Going back to the Tampa game in 2007 all the way to the second Super Bowl.
His greatest game of his career was in Green Bay in 2007. His greatest throw was in the second Super Bowl. His greatest moment was in the first Super Bowl.
What about the drive before halftime in Dallas? Or the throw on 3rd-and-15 against the 49ers when he was getting the shit kicked out of hm.
Tony Romo?
Fuck off.
Eli may only have won in the post season in those 2 years, but they are 2 of the finest playoff runs by any QB ever.
I also think it is too easily overlooked outside of Giants fans how royally Reese and Gettleman screwed half of Eli's career. Likewise, or maybe even more, it is too easily overlooked how difficult an offense Eli was charged with commanding pretty much from day one. That system was not conducive to elite stats. But, show me one other QB from his era who could have run it.
The offensive line got old and they couldn't replace them and Nicks getting hurt killed the team.
Agree, making a case for Romo as the better quarterback is disingenuous.
Eli is better than them both but who cares. It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks. This has been going on for almost twenty years.
Eli was a great QB who raised the level of his game in the biggest spots.
If you want to talk about regular season stats or his .500 record as a check against him, that’s fine.
His entire career was faced with a revolving door at WR and TE due to injury. Starting with the gunshot to Plax every single major WR threat who emerged as his number 1 dealt with a career threatening/ending injury prematurely. Smith, Nicks, Cruz, Beckham, Boss, Ballard, etc. Tiki retired early, Wilson was forced to retire. He had very little stability in terms of the skill positions around him.
On top of this he played the majority of his career in a highly complex, highly aggressive offensive system.
I always wonder why if Eli’s success can be chalked up to a couple of really hot playoff runs why there aren’t more multiple SB winning QBs?
That is true - yes.
Yes, the organization around Eli was poor late in his career, but also do think the last couple of years of Eli's career he was sliding back to mediocrity. Both can be true. I think he got the jitters from years with poor offensive line play.
Though in Eli's last playoff game vs Green Bay I remember him balling out and throwing well.
QB careers are odd. Just look at someone like Kurt Warner or Tom Brady at the start of his career. Random thought - David Carr is a QB who I thought had a lot of talent and just ended up in a crappy situation and then came a backup QB.
Overall, Romo was a very good player who had a tendency to choke in big games. He dropped the snap on a gimme field goal. Lost at home in the divisional round as a 1 seed when he was hanging in Cabo the week before. He missed a wide open Miles Austin against us in a huge playoff game at home in December for the division and then no showed against us a few weeks later.
More than anything the guy was a China doll who broke it the defense sneezed on him. How many games missed due to injury? That’s all part of it.
I would love to hear some of you guys talk about Romo if his career played out the same way as Giant.
Please.
This loss was unreal...
True. But I think there was still enough time left in the game for Rodgers to work his magic if that TD stood.
But beyond that, he was part of perhaps the greatest play in football history, and that play came on the game-winning drive against an undefeated football team. That's Cinderella stuff.
Romo? Never had a whiff of anything like that. Or any other play on Eli's top 10 playoff moments.
What an odd take.
Its gotten really boring.
That wasn’t directed at you.
The story of Manning's wasted career is in large part due to the comically short careers at the pass catching positions.
Imagine if Burress, Smith, Nicks and Cruz don't have career altering injuries.
I was ecstatic Rivers wasn't the QB for NYG because I couldn't stand his rag arm. But he was a very good QB.
When did Rivers do all of this choking? I do grant that the entire team laid an egg in 2006 when they lost at home in the divisional round to the Pats. They were the better team and gave that game away. Of course, that could also be classified as another game where Marty Schottenheimer was cursed in the playoffs. He lost some unreal games in big moments.
It is honestly sad how they threw away all of those years of a QB in his prime. Reese failed to rebuild the aging line (not because he ignored it, just didn’t draft anyone good) and then the scapegoating of Gilbride and Coughlin was icing on the cake.
I’ll still take our two SB’s with Eli (and should have been a third in 2008) over all of those consistently “good” statistical years from the likes of Romo, Rivers, etc.
Who cares about the Eli takes. My spiel when it comes up is he beat the greatest team, with the greatest QB and the greatest coach in one of the most epic super bowl upsets. Then if you thought it was a fluke he did it again 4 years later against the same damn team, qb, and coach. Mic drop.
In comment 16163889 pjcas18 said:
is a team game.
as usual you completely misunderstand the point.
But even with your lack of grasping there are two distinct sides to a football team, one which your QB has ZERO influence over - not to mention special teams....
Romo post-season quarterback rating: 93.7
Eli post-season quarterback rating: 87.4
I'm an Eli fan, and I do think he should probably be in the HOF, but fans get so stupid with discussions like this.
I'll let you all shout out the voices of reason and make an Eli echo chamber.
Now you want to bring up QB rating???!?!
You are an absolute clown.
“8-0 in two remarkable Super Bowl runs!”
vs.
“Six playoff appearances. One-and-done in four of them.”
“Cold-blooded assassin in the clutch!”
vs.
“Bone-headed turnovers in crucial situations.”
Etc., etc. All true, which is why I think most takes on Eli’s career exaggerate in one direction or the other.
True.
But what can you say about Romo's career?
Marino's?
Hell, even Peyton's?
All lost in almost every single big momemt with the exception of Peyton.
I would actually give the benefit of the doubt to Rivers in '07 because he played on a torn ACL didnt he?
Eli did it is all. He did it twice. Comparing him to Romo only has validation because their careers were connected chronologically and it is still a laughable comparison.
What do you think Eli does with TO?
How about, Eli was really clutch in those two Super Bowl runs. He made amazing plays and really rose to the occasion. Unfortunately, he also had frequent stretches of poor play and didn’t necessarily elevate his team. He had an unusual coolness and was probably important to have in a NY market. Nevertheless, the numbers those other qbs put up aren’t nothing. And those qbs frequently got their team to the playoffs. Outside of a couple seasons, Eli really struggled to do that. Luckily, he was able to do it in the most important spots. But to say the point of football is to win a championship somehow being the sole measuring stick of a player is really weak.
Eli, Romo, and Rivers were all excellent qbs. Romo would get the yips and rivers was unorthodox and an asshole.
The amount of synergy, opportunity, and luck, that is required to win a Super Bowl is bananas, unless your talent is just night and day. Even then, it can dal short. That’s why it’s amazing to do it. Heck, the patriots were a way better team than the giants for the first super bowl. It would be outrageous to say otherwise. But I feel like every time this type of conversation comes up, I have to remind people how odds, statistics, and probability work. A team like that year’s patriots might win 95% of the time. You always bet on that. However, 5 percent of the time, they don’t. That doesn’t mean the prognosticators were wrong. That’s not how odds work. That’s not what they mean. Same for weather forecasts. So “the better qb won”, or “the team that won is better”, is typically a great sound bite, but not how probability works. Better players give you better odds. It gives you more dice that have the 1s and 2s removed for extra 5s and 6s.
Eli needed more to fall in place than Brady did for that first Super Bowl. He had an extra die in his pocket. But if winning is all that matters as far as who is better, is he better than Brady? Furthermore, the giants were the better team the second team, but not infinitely better. It is well within reason that they could have lost, even though they were the better team.
Better soccer player? No doubt.
Better Quarterback? GTFO.
The 2011 New York Giants were terrible on defense and rushing the football. Eli Manning, Victor Cruz, and Hakeem Nicks carried that team to the playoffs. Once there, the defense and running attack finally started to contribute.
In other words, Eli elevated that team to a Super Bowl. He had an MVP caliber year.
I also agree with what Eric said about the 2nd half of his career and how poorly the team was run first with Jerry Reese and then Gettleman. I also believe that when Tom Coughlin was fired and went over to Eli on that day he was fired and said to Eli he was never the problem. That the problem was actually Reese and that he should have been the one fired his how Tom Coughlin felt but that his just me reading between the lines. But I do believe I am right.
Tony Romo, Good QB. That's it. I can see Rivers in the HOF.
Eli will and should be in.
Eli came up MASSIVE in the most MASSIVE of spots in NFL history. The dude had ice in his veins. When nothing was on the line in week 8 of an NFL season when the Giants were 6-2 or 5-3, I’d be terrified when he would drop back on 2nd and 7 in the first quarter. With nothing on the line he could come up with some real head scratcher plays/throws. Fast forward to Week 14 with the season on the line, 2 minutes left down by 5 and it’s 3rd and 15;; I would actually be excited to see the magic that was about to be presented to us fans momentarily.
It was such a pleasure to have him as our QB. He was so clutch it was amazing. And it all started with the 2005 game against Denver. I remember thinking when we were down like 17 points with minimal time left. I was sitting there at Baileys in Ballston Mall, thinking ok he just needs to do this that this that this and that, and we can win this thing with a little help from the defense. And it was like I was watching a movie i had already seen, because Eli literally did every single thing I had willed to happen in my head. When we took the lead with the touchdown to Amani, me and like 5 Giants fans at the bar, all of us drinking alone, jumped up and down and hugged each other as if we were life long friends.
It was that moment I knew we had ourselves a quarterback until about 2019 or so. Dudes going to the HOF. Whether or not on first ballot is moot. He’s getting in based on those two Super Bowl runs. Not too mention he is in or around top ten in a shit ton of passing categories.
Let’s recap the wins in those Super Bowl runs. Most teams end up beating a bunch of so so teams.
2007:
Tampa Bay Bucs - 9 and 7
Dallas Cowboys - 13 and 3
Green Bay Packers - 13 and 3
New England Patriots - 18 and ZERO
2011:
Atlanta Falcons - 9 and 7
Green Bay Packers - 15 and ONE
San Francisco 49ers - 13 and 3
New England Patriots - 12 and 4
Those runs alone say it all. And he won both super bowls with last minute, everything on the line, zero chances left, drives where he was passing the ball to win it all.
Anyone that shits on him is a moron. The only thing they can say is he was inconsistent during the regular season. But even then a lot had to do with him never having great continuity in OL or WR. So there is that. And the years he had a great OL were during his rookie contract years. Right when he really needed a good OL. Imagine if he had had a stud OL from 2012-2019. The Giants failed him in that regard
is a team game.
It's almost as if you didn't see the playoff games when Eli went 8-0.
PJs post earns points...but only to a certain extent.
Let's face facts, Romo usually choked when the chips were down.
Relatively speaking when he played he was in the Top 10 QBs in the league. But he repeatedly came up small.
Meanwhile, Eli wasn't just around for the ride. He drove the car.
The entire second half of Eli's career was stuck with one of the worst-run franchises in the NFL.
It is honestly sad how they threw away all of those years of a QB in his prime. Reese failed to rebuild the aging line (not because he ignored it, just didn’t draft anyone good) and then the scapegoating of Gilbride and Coughlin was icing on the cake.
I’ll still take our two SB’s with Eli (and should have been a third in 2008) over all of those consistently “good” statistical years from the likes of Romo, Rivers, etc.
Could make an argument for 4 super bowls. 2010 team was primed. Matt Dodge’s kick to Jackson destroyed that chance. And TC was very aware of it. I always wondered if TC black listed Dodge after that to the rest of the league.
In comment 16163937 Chris684 said:
What an odd take.
That wasn’t directed at you.
Calling a take different from yours stupid, is not a very good way to make your point.; it might be common practice around here, but that doesn’t make it effective.
It is possible that despite Eli s elite performance twice in the play offs, the teams ‘ overall performance over his career, has skewed the view of others as to his career.