Still amazed at how little respect Eli gets. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/1/2023 8:10 pm

Russillo had Mike Sando of The Athletic on his pod earlier talking about Sando's QB tiers article. Both of them took complete pot shots @ Eli, with both of them agreeing that Romo was more talented than Eli. Cool, but who fucking won? Romo won two-TWO-playoff games. Eli won 2 Lombardis. GTFO with that comparison. Both also agreed that Phillip Rivers was better than Eli...again, are we not factoring playoffs into this? Phillip Rivers never had one signature playoffs moment, absent playing with a torn ACL vs. the Pats where they lost. He never even made a Super Bowl. They both also would take Stafford over Eli presumably at their prime. Sando also said Eli was never a top 5 QB in the NFL, proving to me that Mike slept through the '11 season. @ this point, I stopped listening to the pod lest I have a stroke on the treadmill.



I'm not arguing Eli is his brother or Montana or TB12. But it is infuriating to me how people just downplay the guy's career & act as if he was along for the ride on two epic postseason runs. We don't win in 2007 or 2011 without him. And in 2011, I'd argue he should have gotten MVP consideration.



He ranks #10 all time in TD passes & passing yards. That has to account for something.



Rant over. Just sick of the Eli hate. And I hope he gives the middle finger to the hater when he slips on that gold jacket. But he's too classy to do that so I'll do it to the Russillos and Sandos of the world.