Toney Trade: Not just acquiring Waller, but Tre Hawkins

that the reason Toney has been acting all goofy on social media is because he thought, after getting traded, lighting it up in the Super Bowl, and winning a ring, that the Giants fanbase would be all embittered for allowing him to walk away. And generally speaking, it's been the exact opposite. And I have a feeling that over the next five months, it will become even more apparent.
Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
Jalen Brown of the Celtics was on a panel recently at the Variety/Sportico Sports & Entertainment Summit, held recently in Los Angeles. He said:
Quote:
For me coming into the league, it was frowned upon to have multiple things going on. There was a GM who said maybe we wouldn’t take him because he had too many interests outside basketball. That kind of damaged my draft stock. Fast forward 8 years later it’s more common that you see players coming in and being a CEO, being an activist, being a venture capitalist, being a politician…
What struck me about that quote was how many BBIers still want guys to be focused on football and only football, but that's not how it works for a lot of the young players.
Kadarius Toney's "Young Joka" rap career really bugged a lot fans. But those outside interests aren't as much of a thing as they used to be. This is a recent development.
I'd rather have Waller and Hawkins, and it's a relief not to have to think about Toney and whatever injury he has this week, but I don't have any hard feelings toward him. He clearly wasn't a good fit in NY and that's why he was traded. As the saying goes, the best ability is availability. He didn't have that, still doesn't. But I think a lot of fans here and elsewhere were down on him for the wrong reasons.
Hmm, that isn't exactly true. Perhaps prove yourself first and he did everything possible to make football seem like a a secondary option or even a lower...
RE: RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
...Perhaps prove yourself first and he did everything possible to make football seem like a a secondary option or even a lower...
I think what Brown was getting at is, it doesn't work that way anymore for young athletes. Again, this is a recent shift. It seems to be much more accepted in pro sports for young players to have outside businesses and interests than it was just a few years ago.
He was traded because he was never on the field. He looked great for 2 1/2 games in 2 years but kept coming up with various injuries along with being a distraction
RE: the hawkins narrative taking a life of its own
...Perhaps prove yourself first and he did everything possible to make football seem like a a secondary option or even a lower...
I think what Brown was getting at is, it doesn't work that way anymore for young athletes. Again, this is a recent shift. It seems to be much more accepted in pro sports for young players to have outside businesses and interests than it was just a few years ago.
Not so accepted by fans though.
Certainly not accepted by me … if you’re making this kind of money you better be giving your all for your job. If not, you’re basically a leech. I know this happens in normal day jobs too, and I feel the same way.
dude has one good padded practice
can we pump the breaks a bit
I am hopeful lets hope its not jonas seawight part deux
Jonas Seawright didn't get promoted to the first team only days after camp started and then performed well against the 1st team in two straight practices.
I get it... it's early. But we're allowed to get excited about this.
I think daboll a bit more liberal of moving everyone around
I am excited but I cant call it a big get yet
maybe we have a future starter or maybe we just have a 6th rd player who is a solid 3/4 boundry cb? even thats not a bad thing for a 6th rd pick
If Beavers AND hAWKINS become solid pieces of D well thats another story u get two solid players that late in draft thats how u build long term contenders dare to DREAM:)
I care that he is a selfish little prick with a piss poor attitude; that he was off the field more than he was on it, that he did not work at rehab as diligently as he should have; and he went overboard with the self indulgence and self pity to the detriment of his team.
Oh!, and thanks to him for propping his-self up just enough to help the Chiefs beat the Eagles, and then resuming/resorting to what is seemingly consistent with his usual state of affairs.
RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
I can’t speak for others but Toney skipping voluntarily training for two different coaches while not knowing the playbook is the reason for my contempt. If you’re not going to work hard to help the team then why should a fan support him? The way he’s acting after the trade isn’t helping either.
His interviews as a Giant were pretty awesome though and he really did help keep Philly from getting trophy #2 so he’s not all bad, but the rest certainly justifies hard feeling from me.
I do have to watch the clips! and I will be focusing on him in pre season games
Nothing is going on with me (us) just think its too early to be too excited BUT I am really hoping its warranted 2 rookie Cbs who can be physical and cover? hell yeah
a better return than the 2nd rounder we got for Shockey.
to quote parcells, lets not put him in canton YET!
might be better than banks at this point I will be focusing on alot of you guys in pre season games'
Hopefully Mckethen gets activated from PUP over the next week or two so he can get some play. he is around a yr out from his surgery thought he would be ready
RE: RE: RE: RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
...Perhaps prove yourself first and he did everything possible to make football seem like a a secondary option or even a lower...
I think what Brown was getting at is, it doesn't work that way anymore for young athletes. Again, this is a recent shift. It seems to be much more accepted in pro sports for young players to have outside businesses and interests than it was just a few years ago.
Not so accepted by fans though.
Certainly not accepted by me … if you’re making this kind of money you better be giving your all for your job. If not, you’re basically a leech. I know this happens in normal day jobs too, and I feel the same way.
Jerry Rice didn't have no rapping music career, he ran sprints up the stairs at Candelstick 12 hours a day.
Yeah I want no part of any player where football isn't his primary focus, you're basically a clown.
RE: RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
I can’t speak for others but Toney skipping voluntarily training for two different coaches while not knowing the playbook is the reason for my contempt. If you’re not going to work hard to help the team then why should a fan support him? The way he’s acting after the trade isn’t helping either.
His interviews as a Giant were pretty awesome though and he really did help keep Philly from getting trophy #2 so he’s not all bad, but the rest certainly justifies hard feeling from me.
I don't even want to know why he didn't play on ST for the Giants. That's probably a whole story.
Thanks, but it has nothing to do with coming from me.
Even after last season, it appears the fan base is beaten down or something.
This is something to get excited about.
It doesn't mean Hawkins won't give up passes and big plays (that's the nature of the position, especially in Wink's man coverage schemes).
But this is the kind of story that you look for in training camp... some prospect coming out of nowhere, making people notice.
Art tweeted before Hawkins was bumped up that the organization was really high on Hawkins and to look out for him getting 1st-team reps. That happened later in the day.
Now fans are arguing this doesn't mean anything.
What?
With you Eric. I don't know why so many Giants fans are refusing to get excited over anything. Like whats the point of following a sport if you won't let it excite you? Is fear of disappointment that strong?
RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
Tend to agree. Things evolve. This generation of players is different from the previous generation and so on. I do believe collective bargaining helped give players freedom to express themselves but also, things just change. And, hopefully, a lot more NFL players come into the league realize that it can be fleeting and to diversify is in their interests own best interest.
We’ve been multitasking as a society for a long time. NFL football players don’t have to be excluded.
His tools combined with how he's looked so far are a reason to get excited. A lot of camp superstars lack the tools to expect much on gameday (Sills) and other athletic freaks never put it together or struggle early on (like Banks has early). He's a guy thought of as a toolsy project or STer early on who is hanging with real pros whether they be first teamers or second teamers.
His tools combined with how he's looked so far are a reason to get excited. A lot of camp superstars lack the tools to expect much on gameday (Sills) and other athletic freaks never put it together or struggle early on (like Banks has early). He's a guy thought of as a toolsy project or STer early on who is hanging with real pros whether they be first teamers or second teamers.
Most importantly he's the type of player Wink wants.
Imagine, a front office that does that.
Look forward to seeing Hawkins lace them up and play
I wonder who is a bigger Tre fan: Eric or moi. Eric loves the kid, but I put coin on him to have a bust in Canton sometime in the 2030s & have ordered his unis to give out as Christmas gifts this coming holiday season.
I care that he is a selfish little prick with a piss poor attitude; that he was off the field more than he was on it, that he did not work at rehab as diligently as he should have; and he went overboard with the self indulgence and self pity to the detriment of his team.
Oh!, and thanks to him for propping his-self up just enough to help the Chiefs beat the Eagles, and then resuming/resorting to what is seemingly consistent with his usual state of affairs.
premature to annoint Hawkins as a starter, but not to recognize that he's already performed extremely well at camp. The evidence for that is him already getting reps with the 1s. It's just nice to see another day three pick performing well. As i have said, teams have to regularly find good starters on day three to be competitive.
RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
Then as a GM I'd be real careful picking any young player who basically says I'm a CEO. WTF 21-22 year old is a true CEO. You want a CEO million dollar signing bonus but sorry. Football might not be as important as his non existent rap career? Yeah. Run from That kid.
I have zero ill will towards Toney. But I would t have drafted him anywhere near the first couple rounds. He's lazy, , has maturity of a 7 year old and is alway hurt He scream CEO to you? There are some really amazing kids who graduate college He wasnt one of the. In fact Toney probably left UF w about the same credit hours as his age
RE: RE: Learned something that will surprise a lot of BBIers.
Then as a GM I'd be real careful picking any young player who basically says I'm a CEO. WTF 21-22 year old is a true CEO. You want a CEO million dollar signing bonus but sorry. Football might not be as important as his non existent rap career? Yeah. Run from That kid.
I have zero ill will towards Toney. But I would t have drafted him anywhere near the first couple rounds. He's lazy, , has maturity of a 7 year old and is alway hurt He scream CEO to you? There are some really amazing kids who graduate college He wasnt one of the. In fact Toney probably left UF w about the same credit hours as his age
I have ill will to him. Totally ragging on gmen of totally up king out on them last yr. Frick8ng daboll played your shitty music trying to get you to practice. Screw him. He is an asshole. Mature or immature
that the reason Toney has been acting all goofy on social media is because he thought, after getting traded, lighting it up in the Super Bowl, and winning a ring, that the Giants fanbase would be all embittered for allowing him to walk away. And generally speaking, it's been the exact opposite. And I have a feeling that over the next five months, it will become even more apparent.
It honestly helps a ton that he got the ring over the Eagles and I have no beef with KC.
hitting on late round picks, especially at a premium position, is so huge. Given how weird it is that there is a faction of the fanbase who still reveres Gettleman for hitting on a few top of the first round picks, he was awful at finding talent outside of the top two rounds. Correct me if I'm wrong but outside of Love and Slayton there hasn't been an average to above average player taken past the second in a while
Maybe even a little too sticky. There's a potential flag on every play I've seen people raving about, IMHO. That's not to say I'm not excited about the potential we're seeing so early on - I just hope he cleans that up a bit and still stays effective once there are live games being played. I imagine it's a point of emphasis, and he has time.
in a big way. Bellinger was a find. Now Hawkins. In championship years they hit big with late rounders. Meggett, Bradshaw, Armstead et al. Lets see what Beavers and McKethan bring. Back to back quality drafts
"Fast forward 8 years later it’s more common that you see players coming in and being a CEO, being an activist, being a venture capitalist, being a politician…"
I certainly don't have a problem with ambitious, intelligent guys being capable of doing these things in addition to their pro careers, but what 20-21 year old is he talking about? I am just happy when the wake up in time for practice!
I never had a problem with Toney and his "rap career." It was the getting to the field for practice part...
How he does in pads and in a game. Looks promising but lets not crown him yet
Why is it so difficult for some of you to understand that it’s ok to discuss how young players look without accusing people of “anointing” them? It’s training camp. Aren’t we SUPPOSED to discuss what’s going on?, who looks good and who has struggled? Why do you guys always have to take the leap from someone being impressed by a player early on to claiming that means they are predicting a HOF career?
RE: RE: that trade is like the Jelly of the Month Club
I never had a problem with Toney and his "rap career." It was the getting to the field for practice part...
I think this is how most feel. I don't care if it's rap, country, jazz or crocheting. It's pretty obvious Toney doesn't love or prioritize playing football. That's what matters.
Unless he has an epiphany fairly soon, he's probably going to be out of the league within 3 yrs (and only that long bc teams will give him multiple chances, like they've given other talented knuckleheads).
Of course he will have made enough $ for most people to live comfortably the rest of their lives, but he's not most people.
Toney is a huge talent and there's no problem with him having multiple interests, but he needs to learn that being a NFL player requires football to be his first priority. If anyone can help guide him, it's Andy Reid. The more Reid gets Toney plays, the better chance there is of Toney becoming more professional. Maybe the switch turns on for Toney, but I have my doubts and he probably will always require kid gloves.
Waller is a proven talent that only needs to remain healthy to be one of the best TEs. So far, so good.
Tre Hawkins has good measurables: Ht 6-3, Wt 195, 40yd 4.39, 10yd 1.52, so he has the potential to be a decent pro. The fact that he's flashing in training camp and several coaches have been positively commenting on him bodes well for his future.
Key part of their SB victory, everything from here is gravy at the cost of a compensatory 3. It's pretty obvious with Toney, he's going to be what he was here - an exciting gadget player that misses a ton of time due in large part to his lack of commitment. That's fine when you have Mahomes but he wasn't working here.
I think the last time we had upper tier perimeter player after round 3 might be Cruz. Still some hope on a few though. Keep advancing TH.
I thought it was interesting that Schoen said he felt better prepared in his second draft and that he had to make some adjustments for the defensive coaches and what they need.
Larry, you're being sarcastic right!?
Is waller giving me 6-8 games with soft tissue injuries? That would certainly change the math.
Hmm, that isn't exactly true. Perhaps prove yourself first and he did everything possible to make football seem like a a secondary option or even a lower...
Not so accepted by fans though.
can we pump the breaks a bit
I am hopeful lets hope its not jonas seawight part deux
He was traded because he was never on the field. He looked great for 2 1/2 games in 2 years but kept coming up with various injuries along with being a distraction
can we pump the breaks a bit
I am hopeful lets hope its not jonas seawight part deux
Jonas Seawright didn't get promoted to the first team only days after camp started and then performed well against the 1st team in two straight practices.
I get it... it's early. But we're allowed to get excited about this.
Not so accepted by fans though.
Certainly not accepted by me … if you’re making this kind of money you better be giving your all for your job. If not, you’re basically a leech. I know this happens in normal day jobs too, and I feel the same way.
That said,if we can get a contributing player from a 6th round pick....that would be huge!!!
That said,if we can get a contributing player from a 6th round pick....that would be huge!!!
It's not speculation.
The 209th overall pick at CB has been receiving first-team reps in the fifth and sixth practices of training camp. That means something. In addition, he's not over his head against the #1s.
This is a huge story.
Quote:
We got nothing else to talk about cept speculate on what we hear about early practice sessions...
That said,if we can get a contributing player from a 6th round pick....that would be huge!!!
It's not speculation.
The 209th overall pick at CB has been receiving first-team reps in the fifth and sixth practices of training camp. That means something. In addition, he's not over his head against the #1s.
This is a huge story.
I hope so!!
Didn't Banks take a pass away from Hyatt?
Not sure what to make of that nugget
Good on Banks or bad on Hyatt
Quote:
dude has one good padded practice
can we pump the breaks a bit
I am hopeful lets hope its not jonas seawight part deux
Jonas Seawright didn't get promoted to the first team only days after camp started and then performed well against the 1st team in two straight practices.
I get it... it's early. But we're allowed to get excited about this.
I think daboll a bit more liberal of moving everyone around
I am excited but I cant call it a big get yet
maybe we have a future starter or maybe we just have a 6th rd player who is a solid 3/4 boundry cb? even thats not a bad thing for a 6th rd pick
If Beavers AND hAWKINS become solid pieces of D well thats another story u get two solid players that late in draft thats how u build long term contenders dare to DREAM:)
Have you seen any of the clips?
He's sticking to guys like glue.
WTF is going on here with some of you guys?
can we pump the breaks a bit
I am hopeful lets hope its not jonas seawight part deux
I think it's great to hear such glowing reports about a third day pick. Hawkins has burst onto the scene. It's a great sign.
Now, let's see/hear about his performance in the joint practices.
Quote:
We got nothing else to talk about cept speculate on what we hear about early practice sessions...
That said,if we can get a contributing player from a 6th round pick....that would be huge!!!
It's not speculation.
The 209th overall pick at CB has been receiving first-team reps in the fifth and sixth practices of training camp. That means something. In addition, he's not over his head against the #1s.
This is a huge story.
Even after last season, it appears the fan base is beaten down or something.
This is something to get excited about.
It doesn't mean Hawkins won't give up passes and big plays (that's the nature of the position, especially in Wink's man coverage schemes).
But this is the kind of story that you look for in training camp... some prospect coming out of nowhere, making people notice.
Art tweeted before Hawkins was bumped up that the organization was really high on Hawkins and to look out for him getting 1st-team reps. That happened later in the day.
Now fans are arguing this doesn't mean anything.
What?
Oh!, and thanks to him for propping his-self up just enough to help the Chiefs beat the Eagles, and then resuming/resorting to what is seemingly consistent with his usual state of affairs.
His interviews as a Giant were pretty awesome though and he really did help keep Philly from getting trophy #2 so he’s not all bad, but the rest certainly justifies hard feeling from me.
Have you seen any of the clips?
He's sticking to guys like glue.
WTF is going on here with some of you guys?
I do have to watch the clips! and I will be focusing on him in pre season games
Nothing is going on with me (us) just think its too early to be too excited BUT I am really hoping its warranted 2 rookie Cbs who can be physical and cover? hell yeah
screw it I am jumping on the bandwagon Glass half FULL!
to quote parcells, lets not put him in canton YET!
might be better than banks at this point I will be focusing on alot of you guys in pre season games'
Hopefully Mckethen gets activated from PUP over the next week or two so he can get some play. he is around a yr out from his surgery thought he would be ready
I can’t speak for others but Toney skipping voluntarily training for two different coaches while not knowing the playbook is the reason for my contempt. If you’re not going to work hard to help the team then why should a fan support him? The way he’s acting after the trade isn’t helping either.
His interviews as a Giant were pretty awesome though and he really did help keep Philly from getting trophy #2 so he’s not all bad, but the rest certainly justifies hard feeling from me.
I don't even want to know why he didn't play on ST for the Giants. That's probably a whole story.
Even after last season, it appears the fan base is beaten down or something.
This is something to get excited about.
It doesn't mean Hawkins won't give up passes and big plays (that's the nature of the position, especially in Wink's man coverage schemes).
But this is the kind of story that you look for in training camp... some prospect coming out of nowhere, making people notice.
Art tweeted before Hawkins was bumped up that the organization was really high on Hawkins and to look out for him getting 1st-team reps. That happened later in the day.
Now fans are arguing this doesn't mean anything.
What?
Tend to agree. Things evolve. This generation of players is different from the previous generation and so on. I do believe collective bargaining helped give players freedom to express themselves but also, things just change. And, hopefully, a lot more NFL players come into the league realize that it can be fleeting and to diversify is in their interests own best interest.
We’ve been multitasking as a society for a long time. NFL football players don’t have to be excluded.
Most importantly he's the type of player Wink wants.
Imagine, a front office that does that.
Larry, you're being sarcastic right!?
Me? Never
EARL, That would be great hopefully because he looks so good and not because banks is not
Oh!, and thanks to him for propping his-self up just enough to help the Chiefs beat the Eagles, and then resuming/resorting to what is seemingly consistent with his usual state of affairs.
Then as a GM I'd be real careful picking any young player who basically says I'm a CEO. WTF 21-22 year old is a true CEO. You want a CEO million dollar signing bonus but sorry. Football might not be as important as his non existent rap career? Yeah. Run from That kid.
I have zero ill will towards Toney. But I would t have drafted him anywhere near the first couple rounds. He's lazy, , has maturity of a 7 year old and is alway hurt He scream CEO to you? There are some really amazing kids who graduate college He wasnt one of the. In fact Toney probably left UF w about the same credit hours as his age
Then as a GM I'd be real careful picking any young player who basically says I'm a CEO. WTF 21-22 year old is a true CEO. You want a CEO million dollar signing bonus but sorry. Football might not be as important as his non existent rap career? Yeah. Run from That kid.
I have zero ill will towards Toney. But I would t have drafted him anywhere near the first couple rounds. He's lazy, , has maturity of a 7 year old and is alway hurt He scream CEO to you? There are some really amazing kids who graduate college He wasnt one of the. In fact Toney probably left UF w about the same credit hours as his age
I have ill will to him. Totally ragging on gmen of totally up king out on them last yr. Frick8ng daboll played your shitty music trying to get you to practice. Screw him. He is an asshole. Mature or immature
It honestly helps a ton that he got the ring over the Eagles and I have no beef with KC.
Maybe even a little too sticky. There's a potential flag on every play I've seen people raving about, IMHO. That's not to say I'm not excited about the potential we're seeing so early on - I just hope he cleans that up a bit and still stays effective once there are live games being played. I imagine it's a point of emphasis, and he has time.
Maybe our “1’s” suck?
That it is Clark....
"Fast forward 8 years later it’s more common that you see players coming in and being a CEO, being an activist, being a venture capitalist, being a politician…"
I certainly don't have a problem with ambitious, intelligent guys being capable of doing these things in addition to their pro careers, but what 20-21 year old is he talking about? I am just happy when the wake up in time for practice!
I never had a problem with Toney and his "rap career." It was the getting to the field for practice part...
We did see him in pads on Tuesday. He performed well with the first-team again.
Why is it so difficult for some of you to understand that it’s ok to discuss how young players look without accusing people of “anointing” them? It’s training camp. Aren’t we SUPPOSED to discuss what’s going on?, who looks good and who has struggled? Why do you guys always have to take the leap from someone being impressed by a player early on to claiming that means they are predicting a HOF career?
I never had a problem with Toney and his "rap career." It was the getting to the field for practice part...
I think this is how most feel. I don't care if it's rap, country, jazz or crocheting. It's pretty obvious Toney doesn't love or prioritize playing football. That's what matters.
Unless he has an epiphany fairly soon, he's probably going to be out of the league within 3 yrs (and only that long bc teams will give him multiple chances, like they've given other talented knuckleheads).
Of course he will have made enough $ for most people to live comfortably the rest of their lives, but he's not most people.
But by all means let's all buy into another camp report hero who will probably be a turnstile in the regular season.
But by all means let's all buy into another camp report hero who will probably be a turnstile in the regular season.
This is precious. I’m sure your miserable ass was just full of love and praise for Toney when he was here…
Waller is a proven talent that only needs to remain healthy to be one of the best TEs. So far, so good.
Tre Hawkins has good measurables: Ht 6-3, Wt 195, 40yd 4.39, 10yd 1.52, so he has the potential to be a decent pro. The fact that he's flashing in training camp and several coaches have been positively commenting on him bodes well for his future.
I thought it was interesting that Schoen said he felt better prepared in his second draft and that he had to make some adjustments for the defensive coaches and what they need.