Thursday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Thursday, August 3, 2023
Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey Available – Approx. 9:15 a.m.
Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale Available – Approx. 9:25 a.m.
Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka Available – Approx. 9:35 a.m.
Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.
Waller & Hyatt really change the entire dynamic of this offense. I think Hyatt plays early and often this season.
This has been the longest practice so far of camp. This one might actually go the full two hours.
A bomb from Jones to Waller broken up by McFadden at the last moment! What a play!
And that’s a wrap.
Had Daniel Jones at 12/17 in 11 on 11’s with a TD to Jalin Hyatt. 4/4 in 7 on 7’s with another TD to Jalin Hyatt.
Another good day for Giants 1st team offense minus their final drive where Jones underthrew Darren Waller who had a few steps on Micah McFadden for a would be TD.
Tommy Devito just fucked some fan up with a spiral. Right in the face.
Harsh, but maybe it was payback. After all...
"They even shot Tommy in the face, so his mother couldn't give him an open coffin at the funeral."
The Jalin Hyatt hype machine is only gaining steam.
The Giants are currently holding a free agent workout. Looked like two skill players, no idea on the identities.
Love to hear wink talking highly of Hawkins too
Oline just needs to give DJ enough time to throw deep at times
Hyatt and Waller will make this look like different team
And because of that, saquon should have a bit more room to run when he hits second level
Couldn’t have placed it any better:
Giants are working out two players right now. They were wearing T shirts with the numbers 55 and 89, which are typically LB and TE digits. Inside linebacker would make sense. Will see
Giants Training Camp Day 7 thots
•Jalin Hyatt speed is popping (2 TD’s today)
•Cole Beasley is solidly over Sterling Shepard on depth chart (no Campbell today)
•RG battle between Bredeson/Glowinski might be real
•Nickel CB battle isn’t a fun one and they’ve also kept doing Banks/Hawkins/Adoree as 1
and visa versa
#NYGIants Hyatt - definitely feels different after being here for a bit....started in offseason and OTAs...making sure build trust with the QBs
#NYGIants Hyatt - want to get open consistently to make plays
We’re outside today talking with players and Jalin Hyatt has quite the crowd
#NYGIants Hyatt - didnt see the 24 mph clocking but just trying to be fast and also make 50/50 catches...wants to earn respect and be complete WR
#NYGIants Hyatt - always worked on being an outside WR even through he played slot in college...no concerns about facing press coverage
Daniel Jones working with slot WR’s Cole Beasley & Jamison Crowder post practice.
Parris Campbell was out today.
#NYGIants Hyatt - says he is more of a strider so he has deceptive speed ... bu his play speed makes him tough to cover
#NYGIants Hyatt - team took a chanve on him in 3rd rd...wants to prove it was right to trade up for him
Jalin Hyatt said his goal is to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Jamison Crowder staying after practice to work in fielding punts.
Jalin Hyatt: “I belong here.”
#NYGiants Hawkins - proud and humble to be taking some 1st team reps....trying to stay mellow and consistent....the goal is to compete
#NYGiants Hawkins - Jackson a smart player and he shows him everything
#NYGiants Hawkins - there are good players all over...no matter where i came from (ODU), will have a chip on my shoulder....keeping his specific goals to himself....says this is a great team
#NYGiants Hawkins - hyatt is a great player with great speed....enjoys the competition to go against these WRs
WR Parris Campbell says today off was more of a maintenance day. Says he’s got some tendinitis (new injury for him) in knee and they’re trying to get ahead of it.
Says he’ll be back tomorrow
#NYGiants Hawkins -Ximines showing him a lot of the ropes
Certainly would expect the Giants to manage Campbell carefully based on his injury history
#NYGiants Jackson - it is cool to get some camp reps off after being in the league for so long.....
#NYGiants Jackson -doesnt mind some reps in the slot....anything to help the team and doing what he can to be valuable
#NYGiants Jackson -understanding the game is key to being able to move around....did slot in HS and some in college
#NYGiants Jackson - whatever is best for the team is what he supports
#NYGiants Jackson - lteam and unit always has high expectations
#NYGiants Jackson - likes all the WRs on the team ..they have all types of talents and offer different looks...helps at practice because you don't know what you will face
#NYGiants Jackson - hyatt runs all the routes
..he has done everything and is tryi g to prove he can be a great WR..."when he is rolling, he is rolling" ..impressive how smooth and fluid he is
Adoree Jackson on Jalin Hyatt: “once he’s rolling, he’s rolling.” Says it’s like a “Usain Bolt” track stride that hits another gear and picks up steam
Dang! Usain Bolt? With good hands?
gotta wear shades
Hyatts speed is different to what we have had before. OBJ and Toney where quick twitchy players with limited top end speed. Hyatt builds speed like a sprinter with a really high top end speed, but isn’t twitchy. It’s interesting to watch.
Tre Hawkins' surprising development has been beneficial for Adoree' Jackson, as the veteran's workload has been lightened early in camp.
Bigger picture, if Hawkins continues to impress, could Jackson move inside to the slot? He said he's OK with whatever is best for the team.
Dabs know's what's up 😎
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687150083396026373 - ( New Window )
Think he'll miss some time, but don't believe it's a significant injury
Giants observations: Practice #7
-- DL Leonard Williams, WR Parris Campbell + OL Jack Anderson among those that didn't practice
-- WR Jalin Hyatt continues to impress. Another deep ball. Adoree Jackson compared his stride to Usain Bolt 👀
-- Ben Bredeson at RG with first team
Hyatts speed is different to what we have had before. OBJ and Toney where quick twitchy players with limited top end speed. Hyatt builds speed like a sprinter with a really high top end speed, but isn’t twitchy. It’s interesting to watch.
OBJ did not have limited top end speed.
Catches from Daniel Jones in 11 on 11 drills through 7 practices
Darren Waller 14
Darius Slayton 12
Saquon Barkley 10
Parris Campbell 8
Isaiah Hodgins 7
Daniel Bellinger 4
Jalin Hyatt 3
Cole Beasley 2
6 players w/ 1
🏈🏈🏈🏈#NYGiants Day #7 7x7/11x11 (helmets/shells): Hayatt had a DAY - caught 4 passes (2 50-yd TDs on the money from Jones); Waller caught a dart from Jones in traffic; Crowder and Hodgins each made a nice grab; McFadden PD slightly underthrown ball to Waller.
#NYGiants Day #7 Passing 1-on-1 drill: Have to make special mention of Barkley, who caught two long bombs down the sideline, one was a 1-handed stab.
• Some more notes from today's practice (check my TL for observations on big developments during practice):
• Tre Hawkins continues to look like he belongs. He got burned by Hyatt for a deep TD, but then locked up Shepard on a back-shoulder incompletion and let him know it.
• In addition to 2 bombs, Hyatt had a chunk gain on a dig route from Jones. We know about the speed, seeing those type of plays is more impressive at this stage. It looked like Jones and Hyatt weren't on the same page on the first-team's last rep and Jones had to dirt the ball.
• Jones and JMS had a botched shotgun snap for the second straight practice. Looked a bit low.
• Micah McFadden made a nice play to break up a deep pass to Darren Waller down the middle. The pass was under-thrown, but still good coverage to be in position to make the play.
• Deonte Banks broke up a Darius Slayton in-route in 1-on-1s. First-rounder is settling in.
• Saquon made an awesome one-handed catch on a deep pass behind him after beating Bobby Okereke in a 1-on-1 drill.
• Shane Lemieux had a high snap as the second-team center.
• Cole Beasley broke Darnay Holmes' ankles on a whip route in a 1-on-1 rep. Beasley, who was the No. 1 slot WR today, also beat Holmes for a TD at the goal line.
• NFL officials worked the practice, led by referee Clay Martin.
Jalin Hyatt having himself an awesome day, hasn’t found a coverage he couldn’t take the top off yet. #GiantsCamp
Tommy Devito just fucked some fan up with a spiral. Right in the face.
Harsh, but maybe it was payback. After all...
"They even shot Tommy in the face, so his mother couldn't give him an open coffin at the funeral."
Lol. Awesome quote
Top Plays: Daniel Jones, Jalin Hyatt go deep (twice) - ( New Window )
Looks like Andy Reid in the Punt Pass Kick