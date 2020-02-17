for display only
What's your all-time favorite Giant game?

truebluelarry : 9:51 am
Not necessarily their best game or most important win, just the one you enjoy remembering the most.

For me, its the 1990 NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. I hated that team as much as Dallas and Philadelphia. It felt so damned good to end their three-peat bid on their home field that the Super Bowl win the next week (a fantastic game in its own right) was almost anti-climactic.

Just in the 4th quarter you have: Leonard Marshall's sack on Montana, Gary Reasons fake punt, Erik Howard jarring the ball loose from Roger Craig into Lawrence Taylor's hands, Jeff Hostetler scrambling and hitting Mark Bavaro to put the Giants in range, Matt Bahr's field goal at the gun, unbelievable!

I bought the Giants 10 Greatest Games DVD set years ago and this game is far and away my most frequently watched. I practically have Madden & Summerall's calls memorized verbatim.
Beating GB in the NFC Championship that got us to SB42  
Ira : 9:56 am : link
.
We park our cars in the same garage  
Greg from LI : 9:58 am : link
That was the best football game I've ever seen. I don't think posters under 40 appreciate just what an upset that was. The 1988 Niners were struggling along at 6-5 when they got hot. They then won 6 of their next 7, the Super Bowl, then 17-2 and another Super Bowl in 1989. Coming into the 1990 NFC title game, the 49ers had won 38 of their last 45 games, consecutive championships, and now the Giants were playing them in SF with their backup QB.
So many special wins  
joeinpa : 9:59 am : link
But for guys my age, 86 Super Bowl is pretty special

Two others: Beating the Eagles at their place in the playoffs 1981, and beating the Jets on Christmas Eve, 2011
I'm sorry, 38 of their last 43 games.  
Greg from LI : 10:00 am : link
.
Super Bowl XXI  
US1 Giants : 10:00 am : link
.
Super Bowl XXI  
section125 : 10:02 am : link
because I was there.

Best game - probably XLII beating the 18-0 Patriots.

Tough choice.
41-0  
gtt350 : 10:02 am : link
Sheer joy and the broadcasting of John Madden
“ 5 td’s not since Sid Luckman! Well I’ll be hornswaggled
Something about that Dallas divisional in 07  
j_rud : 10:02 am : link
That was the most hatable team in NFL history. That game was the very personification of arrogance humbled.
In person -- 1981 against Dallas to go 9-7 and the 2000 NFC  
mikeinbloomfield : 10:02 am : link
Championship.

On TV, its got to be Super Bowl 42, perhaps the biggest upset in Super Bowl history and our team did it. Green Bay championship game might come in second.
Super Bowl 42.  
RicFlair : 10:03 am : link
.
The 1990 season and Superbowl.  
Drewcon40 : 10:10 am : link
I understand what 1986 meant but for me that Superbowl and team in 1990 was the one I connected with the most. I was in 10th grade playing High School Football. The Jeff Hostetler and to a lesser degree OJ Anderson story lines.

Great question, a tough one to answer.
Super Bowl XXV  
PatersonPlank : 10:12 am : link
Super Bowl XX1
1981 Playoff game vs the Eagles
- Carpenter rambles for 161 and the Giants exit the darkness
- Just an unbelievable feeling
1976 vs Washington - 12-9 win
- First win in the "new" Meadowlands. The stadium was rocking when Stienke intercepted Theesman in the endzone with less than 1 minute left for the win. The stadium was rocking, we were 1-9 LOL
1990 NFC Champiomship game for me  
tommcd66 : 10:13 am : link
Watched in a bar that was half 49er fans- half Giant fans. Such a satisfying win.

The 2007 and 2011 post season games were pretty much all classics on their own.
RE: Beating GB in the NFC Championship that got us to SB42  
UConn4523 : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16164957 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Same. The 2 recent superbowls of course are the ultimate games but thinking back to that Green Bay game, I’m not sure I was ever more excited. Once we got to the Super Bowl it was playing with house money so it just felt different.
NFC Championship game  
johnnyb : 10:14 am : link
vs. the Redskins in January, 1987, the game that punched our ticket to our first Super Bowl. Always best the first time. Stadium was electric. Some fans were crying.
1986 Super Bowl is #1  
Beezer : 10:17 am : link
for me because I got to watch it with my Dad (was away at college for 1990).

Second is likely 2011 because it was just my son and I watching together.

Both pretty special memories, on multiple levels.
2007/8 NFC Championship in Green Bay,  
clatterbuck : 10:17 am : link
I was there with my brother. Unforgettable experience, Lambeau, the cold, Eli's remarkable performance, Plax, Tynes "kicking the Giants to the Super Bowl." Also, the friendliness of Packer fans, an anti-Iggles experience.
Greg and others nailed it  
djm : 10:20 am : link
90 NFC title game at the stick. That niners team was one part Brady led pats, one part 70s era dallas, one part magic led lakers and one part west coast unstoppable offense. Oh yea they also had a GREAT defense. Those niners teams were flat out more mystical and powerful than the any NFL team we have ever seen before or after, yes even the Brady led pats. I understand the pats won more Super Bowls but those 80s early 90s teams were simply harder to defeat. More dominant.

So proud of the giants franchise for beating that team. No franchise has stepped on historical dominant teams like nyg have. And I think we will do it again. It’s in our DNA.
Also, the 1956 NFL Championship,Demolishing Halas's Bears,  
clatterbuck : 10:22 am : link
had to listen on the radio, TV black-out in NY. One more, 1970 preseason game against the Iggles, Palmer Stadium, Princeton, a brief respite from my mother's bedside vigil for my father, brother, and me.
 
ryanmkeane : 10:26 am : link
2012 NFC Championship at San Francisco
Both NFC Title games @ San Francisco  
Chris684 : 10:35 am : link
….
RE: Greg and others nailed it  
Greg from LI : 10:36 am : link
In comment 16164997 djm said:
Quote:
Oh yea they also had a GREAT defense.


A lot of people forget about that. The Niners were a flashy team on offense, but their defense was mean and nasty. Ronnie Lott, Charles Haley, Michael Carter, Matt Millen, Bill Romanowski...a very physical defense. The Giants had the #1 defense in the league that year, but SF was #2.
The best one I've ever been to  
OBJ_AllDay : 10:42 am : link
was the 41-0 Vikings NFC Championship game. It felt like the stadium was bouncing.

Aside from the obvious picks of the runs leading up to and including the 2007 and 2011 superbowls - winning that first game ever in Jerry World and having Eli sign the locker room wall in Dallas... doesn't get much better than that.
RE: 2007/8 NFC Championship in Green Bay,  
OBJ_AllDay : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16164994 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
I was there with my brother. Unforgettable experience, Lambeau, the cold, Eli's remarkable performance, Plax, Tynes "kicking the Giants to the Super Bowl." Also, the friendliness of Packer fans, an anti-Iggles experience.


I was there in 2011 for the playoff game. Not as exciting of a game and unseaonable warm for the time in GB but such an awesome experience going to Lambeau. The fans there were first class too. Never had a better experience for a road game.
XLII  
Danny Kanell : 10:51 am : link
Nothing will ever compare.

Rounding out the top 3 because why not:

1990 NFC Championship
2011 NFC Championship

Favorite regular season win in my lifetime (For a variety of reasons): Jets on Christmas Eve 2011.
We went to war  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:57 am : link
with SF back in the day. Walsh vs Parcells is the NFL version of Clash of Titans, like the kraken riding a volaceraptor versus King Kong riding a unicorn.

Walsh visited Parcells unannounced when he knew he was dying.
Superbowl 25  
Grey Pilgrim : 11:02 am : link
:thumbsup:
The 1956 NFL Championship game. An unbelievable rout  
carpoon : 11:03 am : link
as the top three teams in the league were all from the western conference and the Bears represented that powerful conference. We were something like 8 to 10 point underdogs at home!!
This is an odd one but...  
BrianC : 11:05 am : link
2007 season finale against the Patriots. We had absolutely nothing to play for - didn't affect our playoff seeding. But we went all out anyway and gave the undefeated Pats everything we had. Even though we lost, I remain convinced that this game enabled the Giants to believe they could play with anyone. I question if we would have won the Super Bowl that year if not for this game.
That 1990 NFCC game felt like a Super Bowl...  
bw in dc : 11:08 am : link
Such great intensity and drama. The stakes were enormous. The story lines seemed endless. And to win that type of game on the road with a backup QB without scoring a TD against such a tremendous team was massive...

That's my vote.
There's more than one.  
Fred-in-Florida : 11:12 am : link
The 86 Super Bowl. After so many years of frustration and terrible teams.
The Washington playoff game that year. Total domination.

The 90 Super Bowl. My wife and I scalped tickets. the whole experience not only the game (Wide Right) but trying to get ticket.

The 2007 game beating the undefeated Patriots. Prior to that I didn't despise the patriots then, because they were in the conference with the Jets and I rooted for them to beat the Jets. Also I went with my son and we spent a good 6 days in Scottsdale. A great time with him.

The playoff game in Tampa that year. We had a great BBI Tailgate put together by DC Pollard!
Non-Playoff games:  
Anakim : 11:14 am : link
Either the 2002-2003 game against the Eagles that sent us into the Playoffs. I was there. Too bad that we didn't play in any playoff game afterwards.........


Or the Giants/Eagles OT game where Eli threw the GW TD to Plaxico and Plaxico yelled at the Eagles fans to "GET THAT SHIT OUTTA HERE"


The JPP blocked FG game against the Cowboys was also awesome
I'm with Larry, Greg and the others with 1990 NFCC at SF  
Victor in CT : 11:16 am : link
There will be NOOOOOOO three peat.

Huge win against a hated rival in an extremely well played, brutally physical game without 1 penalty. THAT was football. You won't ever see a game like that again.
Lions Giants on Thanksgiving  
Jeever : 11:24 am : link
Lions favored by 7. My sister gets talked into a bet where she gives 7 points to the Lions with this guy at work. Giants lead 10-7 with about a minute to go and the Lions are in the red zone about to take the lead. LT jumps a route and picks the pass taking it 99 yards for the score. Giants win 17-7 and my sister wins her bet. Karma's a bitch.
The regular season game vs SF  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:26 am : link
where Bavaro made Lott into his punk poor tackling scrub cape was also huge. That play made everyone realize the Giants could actually finally win a SB, hell they won the SB because of that play.
Minny  
Spider43 : 11:30 am : link
1986. 4th and 17. The start. 'Nuff said.
I have a fairly clear  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11:57 am : link
non-playoff answer.

2011 Week 14 vs. the Cowboys on SNF with the season on the line

- Dallas goes up 34-22 with 5:52 left, the season feels like it's about to be over
- Eli then has what is also my favorite non-GW drive of his career where he goes 80 yards for a TD
- 0 rush yards on that drive, 2 beautiful sideline throws by Eli that led to quick chunk yardage
- 80 yards in 2 mins and 32 seconds for the TD, the season feels alive again
- Romo misses Miles Austin on what should have been the throw to end our season
- Eli leads a 58 yard TD drive in 81 seconds to take the lead
- JPP blocks the kick

Such an incredibly satisfying win. It's always crazy to me how improbable the Super Bowl run was before that 2nd to last TD drive by the Giants.

The Cowboys had a 99.80% chance of winning the game after going up 34-22 according to PFR's win probability calculator. A 0.2% chance to even win the game. The team wins the game and then goes on to win the Super Bowl.

Favorite game ever is obviously Super Bowl XLII.
Not my favorite  
Breeze_94 : 1:06 pm : link
But a few that stand out from my early days as a fan

2002 game vs Colts with the Toomer flea-flicker
2005 or 2006 where they had the insane comeback vs Philly and walkoff TD to Plax
2005 when they beat the Broncos at home in last seconds
NYE game vs Raiders in 05 (Barber 95 yard TD)
2005 vs Chiefs where Barber ran all over the place
2011 games against Dallas
2008 - when they steamrolled Ravens
SB XXI  
Bubba : 1:08 pm : link
I was there and after such a LONG wait it left me in tears.
1990 NFC Championship Game  
DCGMan : 1:52 pm : link
There will be nooooo three peat!

Felt like the pinnacle of the Giants-49ers 80s rivalry as we fell off once Parcells left. Tremendously physical game with both defenses showing off.

Such a gritty team with excellent defense and coaching staff. Found a way to get it done and end Montana’s career as a 49er.

My all-time favorite Giants team.
Can't pick just one.  
Red Dog : 2:00 pm : link
The 1956 Championship was a lop-sided win over a very good team.

Some of those wins over Jim Brown and the Cleveland Browns were particularly satisfying, like the one that Pat Summerall nailed down with the long FG in a blinding snow storm.

The two Conference championship wins over the 49ers are huge. So many great plays and great memories.

All the Super Bowl wins, especially the first on at the end of the 1986 season - finally another Championship after a 30 year wait. And beating the 18 & 0 Patriots was a GREAT feeling of success.

..  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:03 pm : link
Regular Season: 2011 Eli Comeback/JPP Block @ Dallas

Postseason: 1990 Giants over Niners in NFCC game

Game That Meant Absolutely Nothing That I Love: Rams Targeting Odell, But He Busts Their Asses Anyway
XXI  
Sec 103 : 2:04 pm : link
Followed by 41-0
So many more.. But that first SB after a 31 year wait, so sweet!!!!
1990 NFC Championship Game  
John In CO : 2:37 pm : link
Not a question in my mind. Watched that game in a sports bar across from a group of 49er's fans who were talking a lot of crap....until they werent. One of the girls at the table...the one who was celebrating when Hostetler went out for a bit..was in tears after the game. Just awesome.....
another 1990 game: the Giants go to LA to exact revenge on the Rams  
Victor in CT : 2:59 pm : link
for the Flipper Anderson game. They literally beat them to a pulp. The crowd was quiet, you could heat the pads popping from the Giants physically pounding them on both sides of the ball. Completely took the Rams manhood away from them.
