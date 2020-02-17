What's your all-time favorite Giant game? truebluelarry : 9:51 am

Not necessarily their best game or most important win, just the one you enjoy remembering the most.



For me, its the 1990 NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. I hated that team as much as Dallas and Philadelphia. It felt so damned good to end their three-peat bid on their home field that the Super Bowl win the next week (a fantastic game in its own right) was almost anti-climactic.



Just in the 4th quarter you have: Leonard Marshall's sack on Montana, Gary Reasons fake punt, Erik Howard jarring the ball loose from Roger Craig into Lawrence Taylor's hands, Jeff Hostetler scrambling and hitting Mark Bavaro to put the Giants in range, Matt Bahr's field goal at the gun, unbelievable!



I bought the Giants 10 Greatest Games DVD set years ago and this game is far and away my most frequently watched. I practically have Madden & Summerall's calls memorized verbatim.