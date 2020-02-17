What's your all-time favorite Giant game?

Not necessarily their best game or most important win, just the one you enjoy remembering the most.
For me, its the 1990 NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. I hated that team as much as Dallas and Philadelphia. It felt so damned good to end their three-peat bid on their home field that the Super Bowl win the next week (a fantastic game in its own right) was almost anti-climactic.
Just in the 4th quarter you have: Leonard Marshall's sack on Montana, Gary Reasons fake punt, Erik Howard jarring the ball loose from Roger Craig into Lawrence Taylor's hands, Jeff Hostetler scrambling and hitting Mark Bavaro to put the Giants in range, Matt Bahr's field goal at the gun, unbelievable!
I bought the Giants 10 Greatest Games DVD set years ago and this game is far and away my most frequently watched. I practically have Madden & Summerall's calls memorized verbatim.
Two others: Beating the Eagles at their place in the playoffs 1981, and beating the Jets on Christmas Eve, 2011
Best game - probably XLII beating the 18-0 Patriots.
Tough choice.
“ 5 td’s not since Sid Luckman! Well I’ll be hornswaggled
On TV, its got to be Super Bowl 42, perhaps the biggest upset in Super Bowl history and our team did it. Green Bay championship game might come in second.
Great question, a tough one to answer.
1981 Playoff game vs the Eagles
- Carpenter rambles for 161 and the Giants exit the darkness
- Just an unbelievable feeling
1976 vs Washington - 12-9 win
- First win in the "new" Meadowlands. The stadium was rocking when Stienke intercepted Theesman in the endzone with less than 1 minute left for the win. The stadium was rocking, we were 1-9 LOL
The 2007 and 2011 post season games were pretty much all classics on their own.
Same. The 2 recent superbowls of course are the ultimate games but thinking back to that Green Bay game, I’m not sure I was ever more excited. Once we got to the Super Bowl it was playing with house money so it just felt different.
Second is likely 2011 because it was just my son and I watching together.
Both pretty special memories, on multiple levels.
So proud of the giants franchise for beating that team. No franchise has stepped on historical dominant teams like nyg have. And I think we will do it again. It’s in our DNA.
A lot of people forget about that. The Niners were a flashy team on offense, but their defense was mean and nasty. Ronnie Lott, Charles Haley, Michael Carter, Matt Millen, Bill Romanowski...a very physical defense. The Giants had the #1 defense in the league that year, but SF was #2.
Aside from the obvious picks of the runs leading up to and including the 2007 and 2011 superbowls - winning that first game ever in Jerry World and having Eli sign the locker room wall in Dallas... doesn't get much better than that.
I was there in 2011 for the playoff game. Not as exciting of a game and unseaonable warm for the time in GB but such an awesome experience going to Lambeau. The fans there were first class too. Never had a better experience for a road game.
Rounding out the top 3 because why not:
1990 NFC Championship
2011 NFC Championship
Favorite regular season win in my lifetime (For a variety of reasons): Jets on Christmas Eve 2011.
Walsh visited Parcells unannounced when he knew he was dying.
That's my vote.
The Washington playoff game that year. Total domination.
The 90 Super Bowl. My wife and I scalped tickets. the whole experience not only the game (Wide Right) but trying to get ticket.
The 2007 game beating the undefeated Patriots. Prior to that I didn't despise the patriots then, because they were in the conference with the Jets and I rooted for them to beat the Jets. Also I went with my son and we spent a good 6 days in Scottsdale. A great time with him.
The playoff game in Tampa that year. We had a great BBI Tailgate put together by DC Pollard!
Or the Giants/Eagles OT game where Eli threw the GW TD to Plaxico and Plaxico yelled at the Eagles fans to "GET THAT SHIT OUTTA HERE"
The JPP blocked FG game against the Cowboys was also awesome
Huge win against a hated rival in an extremely well played, brutally physical game without 1 penalty. THAT was football. You won't ever see a game like that again.
2011 Week 14 vs. the Cowboys on SNF with the season on the line
- Dallas goes up 34-22 with 5:52 left, the season feels like it's about to be over
- Eli then has what is also my favorite non-GW drive of his career where he goes 80 yards for a TD
- 0 rush yards on that drive, 2 beautiful sideline throws by Eli that led to quick chunk yardage
- 80 yards in 2 mins and 32 seconds for the TD, the season feels alive again
- Romo misses Miles Austin on what should have been the throw to end our season
- Eli leads a 58 yard TD drive in 81 seconds to take the lead
- JPP blocks the kick
Such an incredibly satisfying win. It's always crazy to me how improbable the Super Bowl run was before that 2nd to last TD drive by the Giants.
The Cowboys had a 99.80% chance of winning the game after going up 34-22 according to PFR's win probability calculator. A 0.2% chance to even win the game. The team wins the game and then goes on to win the Super Bowl.
Favorite game ever is obviously Super Bowl XLII.
2002 game vs Colts with the Toomer flea-flicker
2005 or 2006 where they had the insane comeback vs Philly and walkoff TD to Plax
2005 when they beat the Broncos at home in last seconds
NYE game vs Raiders in 05 (Barber 95 yard TD)
2005 vs Chiefs where Barber ran all over the place
2011 games against Dallas
2008 - when they steamrolled Ravens
Felt like the pinnacle of the Giants-49ers 80s rivalry as we fell off once Parcells left. Tremendously physical game with both defenses showing off.
Such a gritty team with excellent defense and coaching staff. Found a way to get it done and end Montana’s career as a 49er.
My all-time favorite Giants team.
Some of those wins over Jim Brown and the Cleveland Browns were particularly satisfying, like the one that Pat Summerall nailed down with the long FG in a blinding snow storm.
The two Conference championship wins over the 49ers are huge. So many great plays and great memories.
All the Super Bowl wins, especially the first on at the end of the 1986 season - finally another Championship after a 30 year wait. And beating the 18 & 0 Patriots was a GREAT feeling of success.
Postseason: 1990 Giants over Niners in NFCC game
Game That Meant Absolutely Nothing That I Love: Rams Targeting Odell, But He Busts Their Asses Anyway
So many more.. But that first SB after a 31 year wait, so sweet!!!!