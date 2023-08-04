Friday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Dan Duggan
1h
Replying to
Not expecting either of the players who tried out yesterday to sign. Seems like a good sign that Parris Campbell’s absence yesterday was truly a maintenance day and not a bigger concern.
Pat Leonard
1m
Brian Daboll says Leonard Williams, Jack Anderson and Azeez Ojulari will get rest days today. 2nd straight for Williams and Anderson. Parris Campbell will be back out there. Daboll also says Giants worked out some players yesterday and more this morning
GiantsWFAN
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition
I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.
Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol
GiantsWFAN
1m
Giants just gave 160 million reasons why DJ has his slot. Ditto for big Dex too. This is basically Dabs’ humor … kind of like Parcells and the Canton quote.
GiantsWFAN
1m
Dan Duggan
1m
Re Waller: He was blocking. Probably got it caught in a defender’s jersey (we’ll find out who gets cut later). His ring and middle fingers were taped together to finish practice. Seemed fine
Bobby Skinner
Giants Training Camp Day 8 thots
•Evan Neal left field and that’s worrisome
•Ben Bredeson is the best IOL despite playing a different position every day
•Matt Peart is the new swing OT & looks good
•Darius Slayton has gotten the best of Adoree Jackson this camp
•Dexter Lawrence dominates everything single 1 on 1
Jordan Raanan
6m
Watching Brian Daboll at practice it’s pretty clear. He’s a maniac in the moment. Blew his lid multiple times during Friday’s practice, including once when the defense needed to call a timeout.
As Daboll explained earlier, “I’m not happy most of the time.”
in the white AJ Brown Eagles jersey front and center on the sideline in all those videos? I'm not saying he's spying, but just don't see WTF he deserves to be let in and then to post up in pole position. Is that usual for training camp?
in the white AJ Brown Eagles jersey front and center on the sideline in all those videos? I'm not saying he's spying, but just don't see WTF he deserves to be let in and then to post up in pole position. Is that usual for training camp?
saw that too. even our practices are invaded with other asshole fans
1h
Not expecting either of the players who tried out yesterday to sign. Seems like a good sign that Parris Campbell’s absence yesterday was truly a maintenance day and not a bigger concern.
3m
#NYGiants Daboll - anderson ( bit banged up) and williams are getting rest days today
Patricia Traina
3m
Leo had a rest day yesterday. Will get another one today. Ryder Anderson won’t practice today.
4m
QB coach Shea Tierney and his wife had their first child last night. But he’ll be here.
59s
#NYGiants Daboll - 1'x1s are about fundamentals and techniques....when a guy gets beat, move on to the next play...cant dwell
1m
Daboll said Evan Neal’s technique has improved.
30s
#NYGiants Daboll - neal is improved...keep it rolling. ..hyatt has shown some good and some bad, like all the rookies...banks, too...camp is about learning and improving
47s
#NYGiants Daboll - mcfadden done a nice job...dependable and competitive
34s
Parris Campbell willl practice. So will Haddy (limited). Jack Anderson will not practice.
2m
Daboll said Parris Campbell had a rest day and will practice today. Azeez Ojulari will have a rest day today.
2m
Daboll said they held another workout this morning. No signings imminent though.
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - oruwariye been a consumate pro...good job with technique, battling
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - schmitz focused on technique right now...imlroving daily...meets with jones daily
1m
Brian Daboll says Leonard Williams, Jack Anderson and Azeez Ojulari will get rest days today. 2nd straight for Williams and Anderson. Parris Campbell will be back out there. Daboll also says Giants worked out some players yesterday and more this morning
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition
@giantswfan
GiantsWFAN
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition
I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.
Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol
GiantsWFAN
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition
I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.
Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol
Giants just gave 160 million reasons why DJ has his slot. Ditto for big Dex too. This is basically Dabs’ humor … kind of like Parcells and the Canton quote.
GiantsWFAN
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition
I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.
Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol
Giants just gave 160 million reasons why DJ has his slot. Ditto for big Dex too. This is basically Dabs’ humor … kind of like Parcells and the Canton quote.
So did Thomas…
4m
Daboll said WR Parris Campbell will be back after a rest day. DL Leonard Williams is having a second straight rest day (🤔). OLB Azeez Ojulari will also get a rest day.
Daboll said DL Ryder Anderson (triceps) will “work through” his injury but won’t practice today.
Daboll said OL Jack Anderson’s undisclosed injury isn’t long-term. OLB Jihad Ward won’t be a full participant again.
2m
Sterling Shepard is out here but not suited up. Presumably part of his ramp up plan.
2m
Sterling Shepard is out here but not suited up. Presumably part of his ramp up plan.
I know there is an emotional connection to Shepard, but it makes more sense for Crowder to take his job.
1m
Jamie Gillan punting well in this early part of practice. Got a few inside the 10.
3m
A’Shawn Robinson who’s been on PUP getting some work in
https://twitter.com/charlottecrrll/status/1687469451023683586 - ( New Window )
4m
Daboll checking in on A’Shawn Robinson’s progress (with a Wink video bomb). Don’t think Robinson will be on PUP much longer
4m
Daboll checking in on A’Shawn Robinson’s progress (with a Wink video bomb). Don’t think Robinson will be on PUP much longer
Yay! Was wondering about that
1m
JMS in 1-on-1s looking feisty. Gave his man a little extra shove there at the end.
1m
Good 1x1 rep by Matt Peart. Didn’t give up any ground.
3m
Daniel Jones to Darren Waller over the middle of the field for a 15 yard completion in 7on7s #Giants
Daniel Jones targeting Parris Campbell for a deep throw to the sideline broken up by Cor’Dale Flott!
2m
Tyrod Taylor hits Cole Beasley on an out route then Beasley drops his defender with a cut back move!
Bredeson vs Nunez-Roches
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476294273867776 - ( New Window )
Schmitz vs Lawrence
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476389690138625 - ( New Window )
Glowinski vs Bryant
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476461895077888 - ( New Window )
Neal vs Ximines
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476539036733440 - ( New Window )
5m
Starting O-Line today for Giants
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Ben Bredeson
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
7m
Thibs is gonna be a handful this year.
4m
Leo is out here today to watch practice. He was inside yesterday.
5m
Ezeudu vs Smith
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476744914116608 - ( New Window )
5m
Phillips vs Atkins
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476957884080129 - ( New Window )
3m
Daniel Jones to Darren Waller over the middle of the field for a 15 yard completion in 7on7s #Giants
Daniel Jones targeting Parris Campbell for a deep throw to the sideline broken up by Cor’Dale Flott!
Going to alotta DJ to DW all season long :) "12"pkge with DW,DB, Slayton and Campbell or Hyatt and SB is going to be a VERY tough package to scheme against
Peart vs Fox
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477051383484416 - ( New Window )
Bredeson vs Nunez Roches pt. 2
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477236276895744 - ( New Window )
Schmitz vs Riley
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477524375142400 - ( New Window )
Glowinski vs Lawrence
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477616389816321 - ( New Window )
Hamilton vs Fox
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477718437265409 - ( New Window )
6m
Thomas vs Ximines
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477792890347521 - ( New Window )
2m
The wildcat returns. Saquon takes the direct snap and runs it into the end zone.
5m
Starting O-Line today for Giants
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Ben Bredeson
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
I’d be willing to bet this is the Week 1 starting OL
3m
Hawkins with 1s, Adoree in slot
5m
Position battles update. Starters during the eighth camp practice:
• C: Schmitz. Can stop listing this one.
• LG: Bredeson
• RG Glowinski
• ILB2: Beavers
• Slot CB: Jackson with Hawkins outside.
• S: Pinnock. Can stop listing this one.
3m
Holmes came in for Jackson in the slot after two reps.
3m
Looked like Darren Waller may have dislocated a finger. Got it popped back in by a trainer.
3m
Ximines with two nice plays. Blew up a Barkley run and came in untouched on a blitz for a sack.
Andrew Thomas v. Kayvon Thibodeaux
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1687477808883212288 - ( New Window )
9m
Daniel Jones scrambles to the right for the TD in 11on11s!
Daniel Jones handoff to Saquon Barkley on the goal line absolutely stuffed by the D-Fence
Daniel Jones fake handoff play action scramble right TD to Daniel Bellinger!
Brian Daboll loses his mind (screaming) at what seemed to be Wink Martindale for taking a timeout during 11on11 drills in the red zone!
6m
Starters Training Camp Day 8:
Offense: Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Bredeson, JMS, Glowinski, Neal, Waller, Slayton, Campbell, Hodgins
Defense: Lawrence, Williams, Thibs, Ojulari, Okereke, Beavers, Hawkins, Jackson, Banks, Pinnock, McKinney
4m
Brian Daboll now yelling at the 3rd team for a false start in the red zone
Daniel Jones incompletion broken up nicely by Jason Pinnock!
Daniel Jones finds Parris Campbell who beats Darnay Holmes in coverage for a TD in 11on11s! #Giants
Daniel Jones within the 5 yard line finds Darius Slayton over the middle for a TOUCHDOWN
4m
Ximines getting work with 1s with Azeez out
2m
Giants OL Evan Neal chatting with trainers and he’s headed off field with them
Should note he’s walking off. Can’t tell what happened
1m
Run defense has looked pretty good in this practice.
4m
Darnay Holmes has gotten first team reps at nickel CB over Cordale Flott two days in a row
39s
Wink shows three safety look putting Belton, Pinnock and McKinney out there. McKinney blitzed from slot.
39s
Wink shows three safety look putting Belton, Pinnock and McKinney out there. McKinney blitzed from slot.
Second day in a row Belton is the #3 safety.
1m
False start by 3s O-line (didn’t see who it was) and Daboll goes nuts
1m
Matt Peart in at RT with the 1’s
1m
Matt Peart replaces the injured Evan Neal in team drills…
1m
Daniel Jones inside the 5 yard line throws a pass that was knocked down immediately at the line of scrimmage by Bobby Okereke!
1m
Daniel Jones inside the 5 yard line finds Saquon Barkley on the right side for a TD!
Parris Campbell 🙌
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687486804948082688 - ( New Window )
43s
I have four run plays that the defense blew up in the backfield so far.
1m
Jason Pinnock just got flagged for taunting in Giants practice after getting on Isaiah Hodgins for dropping a slant in traffic #Giants
21s
No Jalin Hyatt in team drills. Easing his reps
1m
Daniel Jones from inside the 10 yard line keeper (fake screen pass to Matt Breida) for a TD!
1m
Matt Peart replaces the injured Evan Neal in team drills…
oh no, hope it’s not serious
1m
Tyrod Taylor to Collin Johnson but ball is dropped after the contest by Cor’Dale Flott
28s
Tyrod Taylor to the middle of field tipped in the air by Cam Brown and then picked off by Carter Coughlin
20s
Brandin Bryant jogs off the field after getting shaken up on the last play of the 2nd teams’ 11on11 drills
49s
Lotsa flags today on the defense.
26s
That’s a wrap.
1m
Jalin Hyatt didn’t take any team reps that I noticed today. Likely just wanting to save some of those 24mph reps.
52s
Had Daniel Jones at 6/9 in team drills (Redzone today). 3 TD’s to Daniel Bellinger, Darius Slayton & Saquon Barkley.
Parris Campbell had a nice catch on a 4th down slant.
I'm almost afraid to look...
1m
Re Waller: He was blocking. Probably got it caught in a defender’s jersey (we’ll find out who gets cut later). His ring and middle fingers were taped together to finish practice. Seemed fine
His ball placement on the deep stuff looks Rodgers-esque.
I'm almost afraid to look...
4m
Daniel Jones getting after practice reps with Saquon Barkley, Cole Beasley, and Jamison Crowder
1m
#NYGiants Ojulari on offseason training - more stretching...added yoga
48s
#NYGiants Ojulari - ready to go this year...excited to be available
38s
#NYGiants Ojulari - "wink has coached a lot of great players before me"....just trying to help the team win, not worried about stats
1m
#NYGiants Ojulari - he and thibs push each other and want to be great...can see the potential
#NYGiants Ojulari - put past behind him and focused on this year....everybody gets a piece of the pie in this pass rush
Giants Training Camp Day 8 thots
•Evan Neal left field and that’s worrisome
•Ben Bredeson is the best IOL despite playing a different position every day
•Matt Peart is the new swing OT & looks good
•Darius Slayton has gotten the best of Adoree Jackson this camp
•Dexter Lawrence dominates everything single 1 on 1
39s
#NYGiants McFadden - getting some reps with the starters...attacking every day....worked in offseason on drops, reads and getting his feet under him
1m
#NYGiants McFadden - drastically different in comfort level since last yr....can diagnose the offense now instead of just trying to learn the defense
1m
#NYGiants McFadden - goes a long way having experience of okereke next to you
9m
Xavier McKinney, Adoree Jackson, and Nick McCloud getting reps after practice as well!
6m
Watching Brian Daboll at practice it’s pretty clear. He’s a maniac in the moment. Blew his lid multiple times during Friday’s practice, including once when the defense needed to call a timeout.
As Daboll explained earlier, “I’m not happy most of the time.”
Tipped ✔️
Picked ✔️
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687498126473809920 - ( New Window )
1m
#NYGiants Schmitz - no jobs are won ... just trying to get better daily and gain trust and prove he can be out there
#NYGiants Schmitz - be loud and urgent up front was the goal today...communicate and make we are on same page...
36s
#NYGiants Schmitz - each day gaining more confidence in the calls...and with jones and him seeing the same things
30s
John Michael Schmitz said his focus today was to be loud and urgent. He said he keeps getting more confident in his calls and putting the line in good position.
5m
#NYGiants Schmitz - lawrence a great player.....good opportunity to go against him in practice to get better
#NYGiants Schmitz - when you put on the pads, there is a click that comes natural to play angry
#NYGiants Schmitz - goal is to have an impact this year.....in camp, goal is to getting to know his OL more.....will have to be ready for anything in a game
1m
“Whose blood is that? Yours or someone else’s?”
Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz: “Could be both!” Smiles and laughs
FOOTBALL GUY
Have no fear. I'm going tp sacrifice a goat to appease the Football Gods and make sure we have good health all year long,
Now, if I can just get close enough to Tom Brady...
FLOTT 💪
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687502404911321088 - ( New Window )
saw that too. even our practices are invaded with other asshole fans