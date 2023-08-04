for display only
Friday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:19 am

Friday, August 4, 2023

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.

Today  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:19 am : link
is second fully padded practice and second-to-last public practice in NJ.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:22 am
Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Not expecting either of the players who tried out yesterday to sign. Seems like a good sign that Parris Campbell's absence yesterday was truly a maintenance day and not a bigger concern.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Daboll - anderson ( bit banged up) and williams are getting rest days today

Patricia Traina

Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
3m
Leo had a rest day yesterday. Will get another one today. Ryder Anderson won't practice today.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
4m
QB coach Shea Tierney and his wife had their first child last night. But he'll be here.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:36 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
59s
#NYGiants Daboll - 1'x1s are about fundamentals and techniques....when a guy gets beat, move on to the next play...cant dwell
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:37 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Daboll said Evan Neal's technique has improved.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:37 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
30s
#NYGiants Daboll - neal is improved...keep it rolling. ..hyatt has shown some good and some bad, like all the rookies...banks, too...camp is about learning and improving
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:37 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
47s
#NYGiants Daboll - mcfadden done a nice job...dependable and competitive
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
34s
Parris Campbell willl practice. So will Haddy (limited). Jack Anderson will not practice.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am
Dan Salomone
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Daboll said Parris Campbell had a rest day and will practice today. Azeez Ojulari will have a rest day today.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
2m
Daboll said they held another workout this morning. No signings imminent though.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - oruwariye been a consumate pro...good job with technique, battling
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:41 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - schmitz focused on technique right now...imlroving daily...meets with jones daily
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:41 am
Pat Leonard
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Brian Daboll says Leonard Williams, Jack Anderson and Azeez Ojulari will get rest days today. 2nd straight for Williams and Anderson. Parris Campbell will be back out there. Daboll also says Giants worked out some players yesterday and more this morning
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:42 am
GiantsWFAN
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16165851 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition


I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.
RE: RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16165855 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16165851 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition



I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.

Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Spider56 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16165856 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16165855 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16165851 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition



I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.


Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol


Giants just gave 160 million reasons why DJ has his slot. Ditto for big Dex too. This is basically Dabs’ humor … kind of like Parcells and the Canton quote.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16165860 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16165856 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16165855 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16165851 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - "I consider almost every spot open on our team ... but not left tackle.".....point is he stresses competition



I think dudes like DJ & Dex shouldn't be losing sleep either.


Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Weird how he specifically said LT but left those guys out. Not a big deal of course, just weird. He didn’t need to mention any positions specifically but chose one, lol



Giants just gave 160 million reasons why DJ has his slot. Ditto for big Dex too. This is basically Dabs’ humor … kind of like Parcells and the Canton quote.

So did Thomas…
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 am
Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Daboll said WR Parris Campbell will be back after a rest day. DL Leonard Williams is having a second straight rest day (🤔). OLB Azeez Ojulari will also get a rest day.

Daboll said DL Ryder Anderson (triceps) will “work through” his injury but won’t practice today.

Daboll said OL Jack Anderson’s undisclosed injury isn’t long-term. OLB Jihad Ward won’t be a full participant again.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:10 am
Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Sterling Shepard is out here but not suited up. Presumably part of his ramp up plan.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16165873 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Sterling Shepard is out here but not suited up. Presumably part of his ramp up plan.


I know there is an emotional connection to Shepard, but it makes more sense for Crowder to take his job.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:13 am : link
Paul Schwartz brought up an interesting point yesterday... Oshane Ximines is now one of the longest tenured Giants on the team.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:17 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Jamie Gillan punting well in this early part of practice. Got a few inside the 10.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:28 am
Charlotte Carroll
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
3m
A’Shawn Robinson who’s been on PUP getting some work in
https://twitter.com/charlottecrrll/status/1687469451023683586 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:28 am
Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Daboll checking in on A'Shawn Robinson's progress (with a Wink video bomb). Don't think Robinson will be on PUP much longer
RE: ...  
Dr. D : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16165886 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Daboll checking in on A’Shawn Robinson’s progress (with a Wink video bomb). Don’t think Robinson will be on PUP much longer

Yay! Was wondering about that
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
JMS in 1-on-1s looking feisty. Gave his man a little extra shove there at the end.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Good 1x1 rep by Matt Peart. Didn't give up any ground.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:48 am
The Giant Take Podcast
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
3m
Daniel Jones to Darren Waller over the middle of the field for a 15 yard completion in 7on7s #Giants

Daniel Jones targeting Parris Campbell for a deep throw to the sideline broken up by Cor’Dale Flott!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am
The Giant Take Podcast
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
2m
Tyrod Taylor hits Cole Beasley on an out route then Beasley drops his defender with a cut back move!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:53 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Bredeson vs Nunez-Roches
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476294273867776 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:54 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Schmitz vs Lawrence
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476389690138625 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:55 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Glowinski vs Bryant

https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476461895077888 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Neal vs Ximines
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476539036733440 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am
Bobby Skinner
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
5m
Starting O-Line today for Giants

LT Andrew Thomas
LG Ben Bredeson
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:58 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
7m
Thibs is gonna be a handful this year.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:58 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
4m
Leo is out here today to watch practice. He was inside yesterday.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
5m
Ezeudu vs Smith
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476744914116608 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
5m
Phillips vs Atkins
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687476957884080129 - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
EJNNJ : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16165900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
3m
Daniel Jones to Darren Waller over the middle of the field for a 15 yard completion in 7on7s #Giants

Daniel Jones targeting Parris Campbell for a deep throw to the sideline broken up by Cor’Dale Flott!


Going to alotta DJ to DW all season long :) "12"pkge with DW,DB, Slayton and Campbell or Hyatt and SB is going to be a VERY tough package to scheme against
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Peart vs Fox
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477051383484416 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Bredeson vs Nunez Roches pt. 2
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477236276895744 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:02 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Schmitz vs Riley
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477524375142400 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:03 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Glowinski vs Lawrence
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477616389816321 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:03 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
Hamilton vs Fox
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477718437265409 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
6m
Thomas vs Ximines
https://twitter.com/TheGiantTakePod/status/1687477792890347521 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:05 am
Patricia Traina
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
2m
The wildcat returns. Saquon takes the direct snap and runs it into the end zone.
RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16165915 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
5m
Starting O-Line today for Giants

LT Andrew Thomas
LG Ben Bredeson
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal

I’d be willing to bet this is the Week 1 starting OL
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:06 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Hawkins with 1s, Adoree in slot
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:06 am
Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Position battles update. Starters during the eighth camp practice:

• C: Schmitz. Can stop listing this one.

• LG: Bredeson

• RG Glowinski

• ILB2: Beavers

• Slot CB: Jackson with Hawkins outside.

• S: Pinnock. Can stop listing this one.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:07 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Holmes came in for Jackson in the slot after two reps.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:08 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Looked like Darren Waller may have dislocated a finger. Got it popped back in by a trainer.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
3m
Ximines with two nice plays. Blew up a Barkley run and came in untouched on a blitz for a sack.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Andrew Thomas v. Kayvon Thibodeaux
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1687477808883212288 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:12 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
9m
Daniel Jones scrambles to the right for the TD in 11on11s!

Daniel Jones handoff to Saquon Barkley on the goal line absolutely stuffed by the D-Fence

Daniel Jones fake handoff play action scramble right TD to Daniel Bellinger!

Brian Daboll loses his mind (screaming) at what seemed to be Wink Martindale for taking a timeout during 11on11 drills in the red zone!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:12 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
6m
Starters Training Camp Day 8:

Offense: Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Bredeson, JMS, Glowinski, Neal, Waller, Slayton, Campbell, Hodgins

Defense: Lawrence, Williams, Thibs, Ojulari, Okereke, Beavers, Hawkins, Jackson, Banks, Pinnock, McKinney
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:16 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
4m
Brian Daboll now yelling at the 3rd team for a false start in the red zone

Daniel Jones incompletion broken up nicely by Jason Pinnock!

Daniel Jones finds Parris Campbell who beats Darnay Holmes in coverage for a TD in 11on11s! #Giants

Daniel Jones within the 5 yard line finds Darius Slayton over the middle for a TOUCHDOWN
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:17 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
4m
Ximines getting work with 1s with Azeez out
Just watching these clips shows why the Giants paid Dex and Thomas.  
Spider56 : 11:19 am : link
They look clearly dominant over their teammates. Let’s hope iron sharpens iron. (Though I think steel sharpening steel is actually better).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:21 am : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2m
Giants OL Evan Neal chatting with trainers and he’s headed off field with them

Should note he’s walking off. Can’t tell what happened
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:21 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Run defense has looked pretty good in this practice.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : link
Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
·
4m
Darnay Holmes has gotten first team reps at nickel CB over Cordale Flott two days in a row
Pinnock  
Toth029 : 11:23 am : link
Seems to be having an excellent camp.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:24 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
39s
Wink shows three safety look putting Belton, Pinnock and McKinney out there. McKinney blitzed from slot.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16165969 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
39s
Wink shows three safety look putting Belton, Pinnock and McKinney out there. McKinney blitzed from slot.


Second day in a row Belton is the #3 safety.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:26 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
1m
False start by 3s O-line (didn’t see who it was) and Daboll goes nuts
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Matt Peart in at RT with the 1’s
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Matt Peart replaces the injured Evan Neal in team drills…
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Daniel Jones inside the 5 yard line throws a pass that was knocked down immediately at the line of scrimmage by Bobby Okereke!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:32 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Daniel Jones inside the 5 yard line finds Saquon Barkley on the right side for a TD!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:34 am : link
New York Giants

@Giants
Parris Campbell 🙌
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687486804948082688 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
43s
I have four run plays that the defense blew up in the backfield so far.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Jason Pinnock just got flagged for taunting in Giants practice after getting on Isaiah Hodgins for dropping a slant in traffic #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
21s
No Jalin Hyatt in team drills. Easing his reps
Here we go  
SoZKillA : 11:37 am : link
with these injuries...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:37 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Daniel Jones from inside the 10 yard line keeper (fake screen pass to Matt Breida) for a TD!
RE: ...  
bluefin : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16165974 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Matt Peart replaces the injured Evan Neal in team drills…

oh no, hope it’s not serious
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:39 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
1m
Tyrod Taylor to Collin Johnson but ball is dropped after the contest by Cor’Dale Flott
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:40 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
28s
Tyrod Taylor to the middle of field tipped in the air by Cam Brown and then picked off by Carter Coughlin
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:42 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
20s
Brandin Bryant jogs off the field after getting shaken up on the last play of the 2nd teams’ 11on11 drills
this has been mentioned by another too  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:44 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
49s
Lotsa flags today on the defense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:46 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
26s
That’s a wrap.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:51 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Jalin Hyatt didn’t take any team reps that I noticed today. Likely just wanting to save some of those 24mph reps.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:55 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
52s
Had Daniel Jones at 6/9 in team drills (Redzone today). 3 TD’s to Daniel Bellinger, Darius Slayton & Saquon Barkley.

Parris Campbell had a nice catch on a 4th down slant.
the most  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:56 am : link
underreported aspect of this camp is how sharp Daniel Jones has been.
So Leonard Williams  
mittenedman : 11:57 am : link
Evan Neal and Darren Waller all got hurt today? And possibly Azeez is hurt too?

I'm almost afraid to look...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:57 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Re Waller: He was blocking. Probably got it caught in a defender’s jersey (we’ll find out who gets cut later). His ring and middle fingers were taped together to finish practice. Seemed fine
RE: the most  
mittenedman : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16166020 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
underreported aspect of this camp is how sharp Daniel Jones has been.


His ball placement on the deep stuff looks Rodgers-esque.
RE: So Leonard Williams  
ElitoCanton : 11:58 am : link
Azeez was just a rest day. Waller finished practiced. Neal walked off. But sure. Jump off a bridge if you want to.

In comment 16166021 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Evan Neal and Darren Waller all got hurt today? And possibly Azeez is hurt too?

I'm almost afraid to look...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:59 am : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
4m
Daniel Jones getting after practice reps with Saquon Barkley, Cole Beasley, and Jamison Crowder
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:01 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Ojulari on offseason training - more stretching...added yoga
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:02 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
48s
#NYGiants Ojulari - ready to go this year...excited to be available
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:02 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
38s
#NYGiants Ojulari - "wink has coached a lot of great players before me"....just trying to help the team win, not worried about stats
Love that Azeez added yoga  
ElitoCanton : 12:04 pm : link
more players should do this.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Ojulari - he and thibs push each other and want to be great...can see the potential

#NYGiants Ojulari - put past behind him and focused on this year....everybody gets a piece of the pie in this pass rush
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 8 thots

•Evan Neal left field and that’s worrisome
•Ben Bredeson is the best IOL despite playing a different position every day
•Matt Peart is the new swing OT & looks good
•Darius Slayton has gotten the best of Adoree Jackson this camp
•Dexter Lawrence dominates everything single 1 on 1
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:05 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
39s
#NYGiants McFadden - getting some reps with the starters...attacking every day....worked in offseason on drops, reads and getting his feet under him
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:07 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants McFadden - drastically different in comfort level since last yr....can diagnose the offense now instead of just trying to learn the defense
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:08 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants McFadden - goes a long way having experience of okereke next to you
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:08 pm : link
The Giant Take Podcast
@TheGiantTakePod
·
9m
Xavier McKinney, Adoree Jackson, and Nick McCloud getting reps after practice as well!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:22 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
6m
Watching Brian Daboll at practice it’s pretty clear. He’s a maniac in the moment. Blew his lid multiple times during Friday’s practice, including once when the defense needed to call a timeout.

As Daboll explained earlier, “I’m not happy most of the time.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:23 pm : link
New York Giants

@Giants
Tipped ✔️
Picked ✔️
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687498126473809920 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:27 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schmitz - no jobs are won ... just trying to get better daily and gain trust and prove he can be out there

#NYGiants Schmitz - be loud and urgent up front was the goal today...communicate and make we are on same page...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:28 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
36s
#NYGiants Schmitz - each day gaining more confidence in the calls...and with jones and him seeing the same things

Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
30s
John Michael Schmitz said his focus today was to be loud and urgent. He said he keeps getting more confident in his calls and putting the line in good position.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:35 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#NYGiants Schmitz - lawrence a great player.....good opportunity to go against him in practice to get better

#NYGiants Schmitz - when you put on the pads, there is a click that comes natural to play angry

#NYGiants Schmitz - goal is to have an impact this year.....in camp, goal is to getting to know his OL more.....will have to be ready for anything in a game
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:35 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
“Whose blood is that? Yours or someone else’s?”

Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz: “Could be both!” Smiles and laughs

FOOTBALL GUY
RE: Here we go  
Klaatu : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16165992 SoZKillA said:the F
Quote:
with these injuries...


Have no fear. I'm going tp sacrifice a goat to appease the Football Gods and make sure we have good health all year long,

Now, if I can just get close enough to Tom Brady...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:36 pm : link
New York Giants

@Giants
FLOTT 💪
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1687502404911321088 - ( New Window )
What's up with that bozo  
FranknWeezer : 1:01 pm : link
in the white AJ Brown Eagles jersey front and center on the sideline in all those videos? I'm not saying he's spying, but just don't see WTF he deserves to be let in and then to post up in pole position. Is that usual for training camp?
RE: What's up with that bozo  
SoZKillA : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16166103 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
in the white AJ Brown Eagles jersey front and center on the sideline in all those videos? I'm not saying he's spying, but just don't see WTF he deserves to be let in and then to post up in pole position. Is that usual for training camp?


saw that too. even our practices are invaded with other asshole fans
