Is it just me (admitted homer), or do the Giants have … Beezer : 8/4/2023 8:11 pm

… a lot of really good football players right now?



It was just 2 and 3 years ago when I felt they didn’t have many (by solid NFL standards) at all.



Just scanning the transcript threads each day, it feels like there’s lots of potential, but more than like a lot of pre-seasons, it’s not JUST potential. It’s a healthy mix of guys with even short resumes that are solid and other young fellas coming in with what appears to be the right stuff.



I don’t know … might be wishful thinking, just really nice to occasionally actually FORGET we have THIS guy or THAT guy and then remember and have that “holy shit, we have him TOO” moment.



I’m not getting ahead of myself. No grandiose predictions or expectations. But it’s legitimately exciting. This feels like something good coming together. It’s been a while.