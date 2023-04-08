Is it just me (admitted homer), or do the Giants have …

… a lot of really good football players right now?
It was just 2 and 3 years ago when I felt they didn’t have many (by solid NFL standards) at all.
Just scanning the transcript threads each day, it feels like there’s lots of potential, but more than like a lot of pre-seasons, it’s not JUST potential. It’s a healthy mix of guys with even short resumes that are solid and other young fellas coming in with what appears to be the right stuff.
I don’t know … might be wishful thinking, just really nice to occasionally actually FORGET we have THIS guy or THAT guy and then remember and have that “holy shit, we have him TOO” moment.
I’m not getting ahead of myself. No grandiose predictions or expectations. But it’s legitimately exciting. This feels like something good coming together. It’s been a while.
I am
2) our -depth is poor
3) the O-line is a cipher
4) the NFC East is good
5) the schedule is tough
Glass half empty kind of guy I see....
Our entire division has nearly the same schedule, so that excuse isn't even valid. Who says our depth is poor?
Quote:
2018 - barkley
2019 - jones, lawrence, slayton
2020 - thomas, mckinney, holmes?
2021 - ojulari
2022 - thibs, neal, bellinger, ezeudu? flott? beavers?
2023 - banks, jms, hyatt?
a lot of solid drafts, and 2 maybe great ones, in a row.
got williams for a 2020 draft pick and waller for the toney pick, so in a way they are part of the draft haul.
I would not discount Hawkins and Gray from this year's draft
i was calling out starters. if hawkins starts it's likely at the expense of banks (or holmes/flott). gray isn't starting over barkley barring injury.
Quote:
They had one of the worst rosters in the NFL
The right side of the O line was Will Hernandez and Nate Solder
I don’t even remember who the center was
Kenny Golladay was the best WR
Evan Engram was the #1 receiving threat
Tae Crowder was the best LB
2 seasons ago they also beat the eagles and were almost tied with them in the standings entering december before jones sat (eagles were 5-7, nyg 4-7) so things change quickly in the nfl.
hernandez and engram each got multi-year deals this offseason with the teams that signed them last year, so things also changed pretty quickly for them too.
Hernandez is awful. Engram is talented but his bad hands will lead to his demise.
If you’re suggesting that they’re better than what the Giants have on the roster right now because of their contracts on other teams, I disagree
Respectfully
Is it a surprise the Gettleman draftees look like cornerstones after healthy years with competent coaching?
Same can be said about IOL, ILB, and S.
I think they are another year away before they can close some of these holes.
Quote:
In comment 16166362 cjac said:
Quote:
They had one of the worst rosters in the NFL
The right side of the O line was Will Hernandez and Nate Solder
I don’t even remember who the center was
Kenny Golladay was the best WR
Evan Engram was the #1 receiving threat
Tae Crowder was the best LB
2 seasons ago they also beat the eagles and were almost tied with them in the standings entering december before jones sat (eagles were 5-7, nyg 4-7) so things change quickly in the nfl.
hernandez and engram each got multi-year deals this offseason with the teams that signed them last year, so things also changed pretty quickly for them too.
Hernandez is awful. Engram is talented but his bad hands will lead to his demise.
If you’re suggesting that they’re better than what the Giants have on the roster right now because of their contracts on other teams, I disagree
Respectfully
where did i suggest that? there was no hidden meaning in my post, i said "things changed quick for them" and they did.
hernandez tripled his minimum salary last year into 4.5m per year and 4.5m gtd. he's the 30th highest paid player at a position with 64 starters.
engram is the 6th highest paid te. their teams think more than half the league is more awful than they are.
(respectfully x2)
Quote:
In comment 16166375 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16166362 cjac said:
Quote:
They had one of the worst rosters in the NFL
The right side of the O line was Will Hernandez and Nate Solder
I don’t even remember who the center was
Kenny Golladay was the best WR
Evan Engram was the #1 receiving threat
Tae Crowder was the best LB
2 seasons ago they also beat the eagles and were almost tied with them in the standings entering december before jones sat (eagles were 5-7, nyg 4-7) so things change quickly in the nfl.
hernandez and engram each got multi-year deals this offseason with the teams that signed them last year, so things also changed pretty quickly for them too.
Hernandez is awful. Engram is talented but his bad hands will lead to his demise.
If you’re suggesting that they’re better than what the Giants have on the roster right now because of their contracts on other teams, I disagree
Respectfully
where did i suggest that? there was no hidden meaning in my post, i said "things changed quick for them" and they did.
hernandez tripled his minimum salary last year into 4.5m per year and 4.5m gtd. he's the 30th highest paid player at a position with 64 starters.
engram is the 6th highest paid te. their teams think more than half the league is more awful than they are.
(respectfully x2)
Ok they’re making money. They weren’t good players when they were here. That’s all I care about. We’re talking about roster improvement. Not what former shitty players are making now. If we payed them to say here, I’m sure this place would be in an uproar
We may not have top line talent in a lot of areas but our scheme and game plans are very solid. Daboll and company are putting players in position to be successful. Look at how well our CBs played last year, yet when they became FAs no one wanted them.
We have some of the best coaches in the league on our team. It’s no wonder that Dex has a monster season with our DL coach. Wink is a great DC. The combo of Daboll and Kafka have made our O creative and exciting despite a real lack of talent at WR last year.
Ok they’re making money. They weren’t good players when they were here. That’s all I care about. We’re talking about roster improvement. Not what former shitty players are making now. If we payed them to say here, I’m sure this place would be in an uproar
half this place was in a uproar about bring jones back last year. this place is big on uproar.
Very excited.
Really excited from the year ahead.
I'd like to pretend that the '20 and '21 seasons never happened. That Joe judge never existed and it was just all a bad dream
2019 - jones, lawrence, slayton
2020 - thomas, mckinney, holmes?
2021 - ojulari
2022 - thibs, neal, bellinger, ezeudu? flott? beavers?
2023 - banks, jms, hyatt?
a lot of solid drafts, and 2 maybe great ones, in a row.
got williams for a 2020 draft pick and waller for the toney pick, so in a way they are part of the draft haul.
Lets also add LOW PRICED FAs. Pinnock might be a steal at safety who gets an extension. Same with Bredeson at OL (if he can be a utility IOL for years that is a HUGE safety blanket) and possibly Tyre Phillips. Thats 1 starter, 1 rotational starter and a primary back up for less than 3 million.
I didnt add Hodgins because he is setting himself up to get paid a decent contract this year and Campbell is still in prove it territory. But being able to field a strong team by finding significant contributors for next to nothing against the cap is almost as big as hitting on draft picks.
Really excited from the year ahead.
Yeah I agree that it’s coaching as much as players
Biggest difference in 2022 is most of the guys drafted/signed/traded for to be our best players played like it…Jones, Saquon, Thomas, Dex etc
If guys like Thibs, McKinney, Waller and Okereke do the same, we may have something here
There's a great Ted talk by Nat Ware about the link between happiness and expectations. Gratitude is a huge part of it too but he doesn't really touch on that. Still, great little lecture.
But ultimately I'm gonna have to agree with Bill here...
Remember Ann Margaret ?
This!
The last great leader that was in the building (TC) understood this. The GM who took the Giants out of a long period of down times (Young) led by another great leader in Parcells who understood this.
Giants lost every battle at the LOS against division opponents. They lost it against Detroit, Seattle, Ravens and even Panthers. Ravens and Panther turnovers hurt them.
They have been losing the LOS battle for a decade. Very optimistic on the D side. Outside AT, a lot of TBD.
Hopefully this is the year order is again restored. They may have the QB and skill players to make some noise if it is.
Of course the years are littered with losing teams, as the Giants have been , who make the playoffs and fall back into oblivion.
But there are also seasons like 1981, when after years of ineptitude a group of young talented players turns the team s fortunes around, and a run of contending football ensues.
I think last season is much more similar to 1981 and 1984, than teams that sunk into oblivion after an unexpected play off appearance
Giants had some exciting young players leading them to last season’s unexpected success,; they have added more!
Quote:
Ok they’re making money. They weren’t good players when they were here. That’s all I care about. We’re talking about roster improvement. Not what former shitty players are making now. If we payed them to say here, I’m sure this place would be in an uproar
half this place was in a uproar about bring jones back last year. this place is big on uproar.
Eric, one thing I've learned from you is it's always the coaching.
The talent gaps are so slim it's always what can the coach do with the players available (on the roster, healthy etc.)
The biggest fallacy is there is a pattern to follow to success.
The last great leader that was in the building (TC) understood this. The GM who took the Giants out of a long period of down times (Young) led by another great leader in Parcells who understood this.
Giants lost every battle at the LOS against division opponents. They lost it against Detroit, Seattle, Ravens and even Panthers. Ravens and Panther turnovers hurt them.
They have been losing the LOS battle for a decade. Very optimistic on the D side. Outside AT, a lot of TBD.
Hopefully this is the year order is again restored. They may have the QB and skill players to make some noise if it is.
Out of curiosity, what exactly do you think you’re trying to accomplish by repeating the same thing over and over and over and over again? Every thread you show up on is obsessing over the LOS. Hell, it’s even your handle. Do you think that we just woke up and don’t understand the LOS is important? What’s your motive?
Point is, I don't see anyone saying they're due for regression due to harder schedules.
Imo, the upgrade in talent isn’t just marginal; it's significant and much of it was at areas of major weakness. It's improved not only the starters at different positions, but the depth.
That and the benefit of continuity, experience, etc. far outweigh the harder schedule.
I haven't been this optimistic in years
2) our -depth is poor
3) the O-line is a cipher
4) the NFC East is good
5) the schedule is tough
In what way is the offensive line a "cipher"?
Do you think you can figure out why their schedules were easier based on prior year records?
Here's a hint: the Giants don't ever get themselves on their schedule.
I agree completely
Quote:
The game always starts on the fronts in NFCE football.
The last great leader that was in the building (TC) understood this. The GM who took the Giants out of a long period of down times (Young) led by another great leader in Parcells who understood this.
Giants lost every battle at the LOS against division opponents. They lost it against Detroit, Seattle, Ravens and even Panthers. Ravens and Panther turnovers hurt them.
They have been losing the LOS battle for a decade. Very optimistic on the D side. Outside AT, a lot of TBD.
Hopefully this is the year order is again restored. They may have the QB and skill players to make some noise if it is.
Out of curiosity, what exactly do you think you’re trying to accomplish by repeating the same thing over and over and over and over again? Every thread you show up on is obsessing over the LOS. Hell, it’s even your handle. Do you think that we just woke up and don’t understand the LOS is important? What’s your motive?
I think a lot of us repeat things that we think are important. I don't always know if anyone is paying attention to what i write.
LOS is right about the trenches and fortunately I think both sides of ours should be better than they've been in years
Quote:
In comment 16166423 cjac said:
Quote:
Ok they’re making money. They weren’t good players when they were here. That’s all I care about. We’re talking about roster improvement. Not what former shitty players are making now. If we payed them to say here, I’m sure this place would be in an uproar
half this place was in a uproar about bring jones back last year. this place is big on uproar.
Eric, one thing I've learned from you is it's always the coaching.
The talent gaps are so slim it's always what can the coach do with the players available (on the roster, healthy etc.)
The biggest fallacy is there is a pattern to follow to success.
yep, their used to be a time when roster building was a half decade cycle that mattered but not any more.
i really think even more mind boggling than the giants improvement since 2021 is philly. on the evening of november 28 2021 after joe judge beats nick siriani 14-7 to pull within a half game in the NFCE standings, who is predicting nick siriani to be coach and jalen hurts to be qb on a roster considered a juggernaut in 2022? philly went into 2021 as a rebuilding year with a new coach, it really didnt go that well outside of a late game winning streak against the worst teams in the nfl (wft, jets, giants with fromm), and then presto they are a juggernaut.
denver/payton will be an interesting case study because he's basically close to the first 100m coach but if it works he definitely wont be the last.
1) Waller: A star when on the field (I.e. 2019-2020; very spotty since).
2) Campbell: Barely saw the field until 2022 because of injuries. Gimpy knee.
3) Hodgins: 2022 NYG hero. Waived three times by Buffalo. Slow.
4) Slayton: Had to take a big pay cut to hang on last year.
5) Crowder: Has looked cooked for two years.
6) Hyatt: Third-round rookie. Shows promise in practice.
7) Bellinger: Very nice #2 TE. Rookie year interrupted by eye injury.
8) Shepard: ACL. Anything left? Time will tell.
9) Robinson: ACL. On PUP.
10) Beasley: Retires last year between stops in Tampa and Buffalo.
11) Johnson: Has flashed in practice. Big but unproven.
12) Cager: Decent backup. The drop off from an Injured Waller would be devastating.
13) Sills: Please God, not this again.
14) Pimpleton, Mickens, Ford-Wheaton: special teams at some point, maybe?
Could they be good? Absolutely, with health and a few upside surprises. On the other hand, they could easily be mediocre, especially if, as they say, “Injured players get injured.”
Damn Blogger... that's some serious killjoy there!
Quote:
… because it’s probably the group generating the most buzz:
1) Waller: A star when on the field (I.e. 2019-2020; very spotty since).
2) Campbell: Barely saw the field until 2022 because of injuries. Gimpy knee.
3) Hodgins: 2022 NYG hero. Waived three times by Buffalo. Slow.
4) Slayton: Had to take a big pay cut to hang on last year.
5) Crowder: Has looked cooked for two years.
6) Hyatt: Third-round rookie. Shows promise in practice.
7) Bellinger: Very nice #2 TE. Rookie year interrupted by eye injury.
8) Shepard: ACL. Anything left? Time will tell.
9) Robinson: ACL. On PUP.
10) Beasley: Retires last year between stops in Tampa and Buffalo.
11) Johnson: Has flashed in practice. Big but unproven.
12) Cager: Decent backup. The drop off from an Injured Waller would be devastating.
13) Sills: Please God, not this again.
14) Pimpleton, Mickens, Ford-Wheaton: special teams at some point, maybe?
Could they be good? Absolutely, with health and a few upside surprises. On the other hand, they could easily be mediocre, especially if, as they say, “Injured players get injured.”
Damn Blogger... that's some serious killjoy there!
blogger isn't wrong but many of 1-7 are coin flips.
it's unlikely all flip against the giants. and they only need 2 or 3 to flip for them.
i.e. if they get 1 of waller or campbell healthy, plus 2 of #3-7 stepping up (say hodgins + hyatt) then they are already ahead of what they were at their most explosive last year (which was the final half season with hodgins, slayton, james).
waller is the biggest key. if he gives them a full healthy season that's the game changer. the only thing more impactful than that would be hodgins or hyatt stepping up as a true #1.
I don’t want to concentrate on the negative things, but I do worry about having a successful season and then losing either one or both of those guys after the season is complete. Hoping they stick around for a decent run.
Quote:
The eagles and cowpies both had easier schedules than the Giants in '22, based on the prior years records. It was only pct points (.001-.003) easier, so call them equal if you want.
Do you think you can figure out why their schedules were easier based on prior year records?
Here's a hint: the Giants don't ever get themselves on their schedule.
Thanks Mr. Einstein for hepping me
Of course I understand that (I used to tell that to eagle fans every year back in the day, when the sides were reversed).
The point is (as I said in my post) that I haven't heard anyone predicting the eagles or the cowpies will be regressing due to harder schedules this year.
Why do we only hear about the harder schedule for the Giants? Maybe someone is talking about the eagles harder schedule, I haven't seen or heard it (then again I don't listen to eagles news).
All the NFCE teams have harder schedules this year, but I think the Giants improved the most from '22. They're younger than the eagles and we didn't lose 2 coordinators (it's no sure thing that the new ones are as good).
I think we're trending up, not so sure about the eagles or cowpies.
What team that has ever been to a SB from the NFCE has gotten to that game without having strong fronts? None.
What has the NFCE done to quite a few AFC powerhouse offenses in the SB? They stomped them out. Why?
Answer that last question and then you will understand what you asked me. If you are capable.
What team that has ever been to a SB from the NFCE has gotten to that game without having strong fronts? None.
What has the NFCE done to quite a few AFC powerhouse offenses in the SB? They stomped them out. Why?
Answer that last question and then you will understand what you asked me. If you are capable.
I’m probably older than you and am fully aware of the history of the trenches and their importance. But I don’t need YOU to constantly harp on the same shit thread after thread. This site is full of knowledgeable fans. You aren’t educating anyone. Let’s not act like you’ve only brought it up once or twice. Your entire schtick on BBI revolves around your obsession with the LOS, including your handle. Show some versatility, will ya? It’s all an act, as cristian already mentioned. Just stop. It’s fine to bring up that you think LOS is important. Because it is. But you’ve gone far beyond that. And again, you’re not smarter than everyone and educating absolutely NOBODY on the LOS importance.
Bingo……I will feel much better if I see the OL give Jones decent protection, especially when we play Dallas and Eagles. I know many are excited about Neal’s new stance and work ethic, but I need to see it…SHOW ME THE MONEY. And I still don’t know how to feel about the inner 3 guys. Both the Eagles and Cowboys have strong big DT up the middle. We still need those 3 to be productive. No promises that will happen.
What team that has ever been to a SB from the NFCE has gotten to that game without having strong fronts? None.
That 2011 championship must just totally kill you.
In the SB, they ran the ball ten times more than the Pats. Huge TOP advantage. More carries and a better YPC than in the season.
On D, they held the Pats to under 3.0 ypc. This allowed the D front to make its mark.
What exactly is your point and why would I hate it?
Of course, a few things will need to work out…as is the case with a lot of teams.
But on paper, they’ve gotten deeper (esp at DL & WR), have more guys who are premier talents at their positions, more speed and athleticism, assembled good young pieces on the OL/DL, and added young vets through FA that will help.
Rough day but we had Eli who took the next snap like he always did. I have said "outside SF the OL was actually good" in a few threads. Since you seem to like to follow me around you should know this. Maybe a better GM would have learned something from that game and prioritized efforts to fix it as he was already way behind.
They were fortunate that day.
Quote:
See Doc's post. If you can't accept that I suggest you look at the history of the NFCE a little better.
What team that has ever been to a SB from the NFCE has gotten to that game without having strong fronts? None.
That 2011 championship must just totally kill you.
Nit taking one side or the other, but how did ANY team play against that 9ers Defensive front?
Again, teams with inferior lines went to the Super Bowl, but both sides of that 9ers is actually supportive of LoS point. They dominated the LoS and made Alex Smith look decent woth really nothing else around him other than Frank Gore.
But the 2021 Bengals got to the SB with a bad OL, the 2020 Chiefs got there with a bad OL. There are def examples where you can get there without a dominant OL
Quote:
… because it’s probably the group generating the most buzz:
1) Waller: A star when on the field (I.e. 2019-2020; very spotty since).
2) Campbell: Barely saw the field until 2022 because of injuries. Gimpy knee.
3) Hodgins: 2022 NYG hero. Waived three times by Buffalo. Slow.
4) Slayton: Had to take a big pay cut to hang on last year.
5) Crowder: Has looked cooked for two years.
6) Hyatt: Third-round rookie. Shows promise in practice.
7) Bellinger: Very nice #2 TE. Rookie year interrupted by eye injury.
8) Shepard: ACL. Anything left? Time will tell.
9) Robinson: ACL. On PUP.
10) Beasley: Retires last year between stops in Tampa and Buffalo.
11) Johnson: Has flashed in practice. Big but unproven.
12) Cager: Decent backup. The drop off from an Injured Waller would be devastating.
13) Sills: Please God, not this again.
14) Pimpleton, Mickens, Ford-Wheaton: special teams at some point, maybe?
Could they be good? Absolutely, with health and a few upside surprises. On the other hand, they could easily be mediocre, especially if, as they say, “Injured players get injured.”
Good thing we have a QB who can elevate everyone around him :)
Here, here, you're someone who's been paying attention to what's happening on the field. Those hung up on the 15 TD's and other stats don't have a clue.
Quote:
1) the bar is low
2) our -depth is poor
3) the O-line is a cipher
4) the NFC East is good
5) the schedule is tough
In what way is the offensive line a "cipher"?
Possibly he means SIEVE?
Can't blame auto correct on that. Lol