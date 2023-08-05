for display only
Saturday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Players Available via Zoom – Approx. 12:50 p.m.

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 4:30 p.m.

Practice – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Today  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am : link
is last training camp practice open to the public in New Jersey.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:08 am : link
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

#NYGiants will practice tonight (5-7 p.m.) and then the players will have off on Sunday.

Monday is a long day: they'll practice in NJ in the morning before flying to Detroit for joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

Preseason opener Friday night at Ford Field.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:09 am : link
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Daniel Jones' decision-making in the red zone yesterday was very good. Been a trend this camp.

One play stood out to me in particular: his initial read was Darren Waller shallow on the right side. Jones saw the double and knew he had Slayton singled on a crosser in EZ.
TD.
Jones last year.....was a freshman in Daboll/Kafka system  
George from PA : 11:23 am : link
He is now a graduate assistant!
Funny how “processing speed”  
dancing blue bear : 12:38 pm : link
Looks a lot different when you are comfortable, the offensive design has solutions, and the guys you are throwing to have the ability to win and get open Xf
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:34 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
35m
#NYGiants Beavers - been a blessing to play football again...been a long year

#NYGiants Beavers - the wait time to come back was the toughest part.....been playing since he was 7, so it was really rough to lose a season to injury

#NYGiants Beavers -the more practices he has, the more comfortable he feels

#NYGiants Beavers - the knee injury made him not to take the game for granted.....dual practices with lions will be good to see where the team is at

#NYGiants Beavers - mostly did rehab and stayed off his feel while coming back from the knee injury
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:34 pm : link
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
32m
LB Darrian Beavers said he's looking forward to joint practices with the Lions next week. "It's great to be practicing against different players. It's good for the team."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:34 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
32m
#NYGiants Beavers -no apprehension on the field...doesn't think about the injury......has so much to do pre-snap to occupy his thoughts

#NYGiants Beavers -taking it day by day.....trainers will let him know each day what he's allowed to do...will practice in full for today's padded practice....feels it is important to get the most reps he can get
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:35 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Peart on taking some 1st team reps friday - always have to be ready to capitalize on those chances...attention to detail is that much more defined

#NYGiants Peart - it's like four years just flew by....great to work under OL coach bobby johnson - he is a stickler for details and have learned much from him

#NYGiants Peart on this camp - mentality always was the same to get better daily......focus on having good plays - tries to keep things as simple as possible....takes every rep as if it is a defining rep
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:36 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
17m
Jack Anderson, Shep, Haddy, Leo all set to practice. Azeez gets another day. Evan still in protocol.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:36 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
16m
#NYGiants Daboll - RAnderson will miss a "few weeks"
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:37 pm : link
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
15m
Coach Brian Daboll said Jack Anderson, Sterling Shepard, Jihad Ward and Leonard Williams will all return to practice today. Azeez Ojulari will be given another rest day while Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:37 pm : link
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
15m
Coach Brian Daboll said Ryder Anderson will be out of practice for a few weeks
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:37 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
14m
#NYGiants Daboll - fans have been great at camp....adds a lot of juice to the practices
