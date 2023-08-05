Saturday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
32m
#NYGiants Beavers -no apprehension on the field...doesn't think about the injury......has so much to do pre-snap to occupy his thoughts
#NYGiants Beavers -taking it day by day.....trainers will let him know each day what he's allowed to do...will practice in full for today's padded practice....feels it is important to get the most reps he can get
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Peart on taking some 1st team reps friday - always have to be ready to capitalize on those chances...attention to detail is that much more defined
#NYGiants Peart - it's like four years just flew by....great to work under OL coach bobby johnson - he is a stickler for details and have learned much from him
#NYGiants Peart on this camp - mentality always was the same to get better daily......focus on having good plays - tries to keep things as simple as possible....takes every rep as if it is a defining rep
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
15m
Coach Brian Daboll said Jack Anderson, Sterling Shepard, Jihad Ward and Leonard Williams will all return to practice today. Azeez Ojulari will be given another rest day while Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
14m
#NYGiants Daboll - fans have been great at camp....adds a lot of juice to the practices
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
#NYGiants will practice tonight (5-7 p.m.) and then the players will have off on Sunday.
Monday is a long day: they'll practice in NJ in the morning before flying to Detroit for joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday.
Preseason opener Friday night at Ford Field.
Daniel Jones' decision-making in the red zone yesterday was very good. Been a trend this camp.
One play stood out to me in particular: his initial read was Darren Waller shallow on the right side. Jones saw the double and knew he had Slayton singled on a crosser in EZ.
TD.
@giantswfan
·
35m
#NYGiants Beavers - been a blessing to play football again...been a long year
#NYGiants Beavers - the wait time to come back was the toughest part.....been playing since he was 7, so it was really rough to lose a season to injury
#NYGiants Beavers -the more practices he has, the more comfortable he feels
#NYGiants Beavers - the knee injury made him not to take the game for granted.....dual practices with lions will be good to see where the team is at
#NYGiants Beavers - mostly did rehab and stayed off his feel while coming back from the knee injury
@MattCitak
·
32m
LB Darrian Beavers said he's looking forward to joint practices with the Lions next week. "It's great to be practicing against different players. It's good for the team."
@giantswfan
·
32m
#NYGiants Beavers -no apprehension on the field...doesn't think about the injury......has so much to do pre-snap to occupy his thoughts
#NYGiants Beavers -taking it day by day.....trainers will let him know each day what he's allowed to do...will practice in full for today's padded practice....feels it is important to get the most reps he can get
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Peart on taking some 1st team reps friday - always have to be ready to capitalize on those chances...attention to detail is that much more defined
#NYGiants Peart - it's like four years just flew by....great to work under OL coach bobby johnson - he is a stickler for details and have learned much from him
#NYGiants Peart on this camp - mentality always was the same to get better daily......focus on having good plays - tries to keep things as simple as possible....takes every rep as if it is a defining rep
@Patricia_Traina
·
17m
Jack Anderson, Shep, Haddy, Leo all set to practice. Azeez gets another day. Evan still in protocol.
@giantswfan
·
16m
#NYGiants Daboll - RAnderson will miss a "few weeks"
@MattCitak
·
15m
Coach Brian Daboll said Jack Anderson, Sterling Shepard, Jihad Ward and Leonard Williams will all return to practice today. Azeez Ojulari will be given another rest day while Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol
@MattCitak
·
15m
Coach Brian Daboll said Ryder Anderson will be out of practice for a few weeks
@giantswfan
·
14m
#NYGiants Daboll - fans have been great at camp....adds a lot of juice to the practices