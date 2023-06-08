Eagles sign LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham

They don't want to take reps away from the young guys. And they may like their guys better than these older veterans who were on the market for a reason. They upgraded the roster throughout last season with post cut additions. I'm sure they have a plan.
The LB room is not poor. The brain trust know what they have and
To monster long term deals. Just signed a LB to a big long term deal. Just signed Barkley to a monster one year deal. Traded for a highly paid (1 year) star TE. Signed two DLs in FA to decently sized deals even if they are of the 1 year variety. Traded up how many times in the past draft? 3 times? They may not have spent like the 2000 wash dream team (2011 Philly) but the giants are definitely all in. I don’t think the giants front office and coaching staff is treating this season as anything less than no guts no glory. This ain’t year 1 anymore. Nyg spent a fuck load of money this past few months. It’s just that most of it was on their own. That’s still all in.
They aren't all in like Philly is. They aren't pushing a ton of cap space into the future to squeeze more talent in. They are fixing the cap at the same time they've added and secured talent. They will be top third in cap space entering next offseason. Next year you might see them pushing money into the future. But that hasn't happened yet. Compare Eagles contract structure to what the Giants have done. It is very different.
Signing stop gap vets isn’t a good strategy if it blocks the development of your young players. Signing those kind of vets as depth like Nacho, Oruwariye, A’Shawn or as a stater where you have no one else like Glowinski is what the Giants have and should do. You have to have a plan and follow it. Schoen has one.
I hate when people say stuff like "the Giants aren't in go for it mode" or "they aren't one player away". Damn right they aren't one player away, they can win it all with the roster they have right now. I do not accept that the Giants aren't contenders and I don't believe Schoen and Daboll accept that either.
Young or old, you play the guys who give you the best chance of winning on Sunday.
That’s why they are in this spot. If the giants continue to draft well they too will be in this spot. Doesn’t take a great GM to find vet FA talent like this in august. It’s all about the draft. That’s where the eagles GM made his bones.
But they aren’t the players they were 3-4 years ago. Cunningham coming off a major injury. Jack also has had knee injuries and was bad for the Steelers, who cut him in favor of Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts.
This isn’t much different than the Giants signing Jaylon Smith last year.
Also, I wonder if Nakobe Dean has disappointed?
Nice no-risk pickups for them, but they’re not that good
The Giants and Eagles are in two different "modes / phases" right now.
The Eagles are in a win now mode and likely can get vets to sign who want to increase their chances to get a ring.
The Giants / Schoen is still trying to get the "stink" off the roster from the Gettleman years (or at least the high / overpriced FA vets such as L Williams and A Jackson). Schoen seems to spending his vet FA dollars very sparingly, with Okereke being one of the exceptions.
Schoen is saving cap space for resigning quality Giants draft picks (one of the few things Gettleman got right was most of his first round picks).
Building from within / via draft picks is the preferred and more financially prudent way to go if you can pull it off.
I heard them talking this week about Nakobe Dean. They had a discussion about whether he could be a starter. They were saying as a linebacker you need two of these three….speed, instincts, size. They concluded he only had one….instincts.
in win now mode. We'd surely like to be competitive this year, but our window opens in '24
This mindset amazes me…Giants are in win now mode. They just signed their QB to a huge deal, Barkley on the tag, and they went out and got an elite talent in Waller. They also made it to the second round of the playoffs last year.
There is just no way the Giants aren’t signing Jack/Cunningham (to likely VSB deals) because they are worried about jeopardizing their future. More likely, they don’t think these guys are any good - they are merely names at this point in their career/with their injury history.
If you recall, Giants considered a similar move (Deion Jones) in the spring. I have a feeling the more likely evaluation is that they are better off with Beavers/McFadden, who are more athletic at this point.
Sorry you don't care for the mindset. The Giants have an unsettled OL, LB corps, and secondary, and no proven WR1. They have a bunch of receivers with injury histories. They have major question marks on specials. Anything can happen if they get into the playoffs, as we found in our SB years, but I think they need the year to start to gel and discover just what they need in the offseason to have the final pieces.
Somehow they always pick up quality players and we pick up scrubs? Smh.. Zach Cunningham if healthy can be a stud. Eagles literally have one of the best GM.
I don't think you've really been paying attention to some of the waiver wire picks up this team has made the past year.
I have, and I'm not just taking about this year which I I believe they did well this off-season, I'm taking in general overall for the past few years. We are just starting to do good things now with a better GM under the helm.
Agree. this is my concern as well. But at least they are heading in the right direction now. I believe the Giants are getting better talent wise, it's just going to take a couple more years to get at the level the Eagles and Dallas are at.
I hate when people say stuff like "the Giants aren't in go for it mode" or "they aren't one player away". Damn right they aren't one player away, they can win it all with the roster they have right now. I do not accept that the Giants aren't contenders and I don't believe Schoen and Daboll accept that either.
Ding ding ding, we have a winner!
Ahhhh, the old "name game."
Did you even consider once before making a knee jerk assumption that both of these players have fairly significant health issues?
Cunningham failed a physical with the Texans and was uninspiring with the Titans last year, makin it all the way through FA.
Jack has had health issues in the past, and last a whole year with his 2nd club.
The Giants have 2 2nd year players that total about 1.5 million that they are quite high on. Eagles paid 5 million to two LBs that cant stick on a team and have injury concerns.
Bobby O is a solid player, and the Giants have sets where he will be the only LB on the field. If Beavers' knee is 90% it seems like the Giants feel ok with him and McFadden, but neither has established himself as a starter. After that, we've got Brown and Coughlin, who are essentially STers and maybe D. Johnson, who we still to watch in the preseason games so see if there's some there there.
Michael Boley was a 5th rounder
Chase Blackburn was also undradted if memory serves.
The other thing is, the guys we have are NOT being asked to be the primary guy at LB. If you want to know our top LBs, its probably Okereke and then some combination of Thibs/safety and THEN McFadden/Beavers.
The hand wringing over missing out on NAMES that havent done shit in a year plus is aggravating.
I would have liked to take a run at Ngakoue, but that wasnt in the cards based on what he signed for.
The Giants know what they have and what is out there. This is a professional team in Schoen and Daboll running this operation now.
We could always fire Schoen and bring back Gettleman. He was great at signing the big names you crave.
And my final comment....here is McFadden last year
in the place of a second inside linebacker if I'm not mistaken (don't read the reports everyday so maybe I'm wrong) and I think that has been a big Martindale thing in the past. I think that was Landon Collins' and Tony Jefferson's role mainly when they joined up late in the season. Pinnock sounds like he's got the second safety spot locked down for now. Belton sounds healthy and to be having a good camp also so is in the mix in a way with Beavers and McFadden too. Plus McCloud already got that "swiss army knife" label but haven't really heard much from him lately, will be interested to see him vs Lions, same with Owens who I haven't heard word one about. Think that all plays into the ILB2 stuff.
I understand these two LB's have been injury prone of late, but when they are healthy, they can both play! What I'm saying is it's worth taking the gamble! Don't yall think the Eagles know this as well?
So in other words the Eagles know it and you know it, but for some strange reason Schoen, Daboll, and Wink don't seem to get it. Maybe one of them will read your comments on this thread and the light bulb will go on in his head, but I guess by then it will be too late. You should start a thread about all the veterans the Giants should be signing with Schoen's, Daboll's, Kafka's, and Martindale's names in the header so that it's easy for them to spot. Let them know the weaknesses on the roster and who is available to fill those holes.
idk why he didnt do this, just relying on beavers/mcfadden seems like a recipe for having a bottom 10 D.
one thing that consistently amazes me about roseman is how pragmatic he is.
he had a major issue in the interior DL last season midseason gets suh/joseph.
has young LB like the giants in the middle (nakobe dean who is a better prospect than mcfadden/beavers). doesnt reset - gets two guys who can do a good job.
i would have signed one of these two and houston to the edge.
The LB room is poor.
Your assuming they have something left in the tank and the Giants LB's are not very good. The Giants D may not be top 5 but they could be top 10. Let's wait for them to play a game before we doom and gloom them
we can call balls and strikes. we all love schoen, but i do think the plan at LB this offseason imo leaves a lot to be desired. yeah give the kids a chance, but why not bring in a vet or two with experience as a fallback? you can do both.
imo this is not a cost thing as these are very near vet mins. This is clearly a planned objective which i disagree with.
but thats exactly the point:
theres too much risk in that room with the youth/injury/ineffectiveness. I think having a few vets in the room would mitigate some risk.
to significant contracts is how our cap got screwed up in the first place. Schoen ain’t going there again. And if I hear “we don’t have a
#1 receiver one more time I’m going to scream. Waller is our #1 target and he’s a former pro bowler. What more could you want! JFC
Jack, 27, was the leading tackler for the Steelers last season, totaling 104 tackles, three for a loss, one quarterback hit, and three forced fumbles while playing in 15 games. So what's been the issue for the formerly high-touted off-ball backer? As his Pro Football Focus profile would suggest, he may fill up the stat sheet but hasn't graded out well. Jack received a 53.6 overall grade from the advanced analytics site, with a 52.1 in run defense and 55.8 in coverage.
Fifteen games and only one QB hit doesn't sound like what Wink wants from his linebackers.
I don' get you. Where did I ever indicate that I had any interest in those guys?
Are you talking about "LBs" or "ILBs"?
The Giants run a 3-4 defense and have Ojulari-Okereke-Thibs as 3 of the 4 LBs. That's damn good. They have questions marks about the ILB next to Okereke. That's it.
we all know we have no juice in ward/ximinies off the bench should thibs and the oft injured. people wanted a houston type. we all know ward/ximinies in many games comes this season adn we are going to lament the lack of a 3rd pass rushing option we know its coming.
Because if you have listened to Wink's last two interviews, he really like Beavers, McFadden, and Johnson.
Why do you want to sign stop gaps in 2023 when it would be better to build towards a real contender in 2024?
to be fair i think its much easier to get away with one ILB and a matchup/rotation/gameplan for the 2nd ILB. the 2nd ILB plays like 50% of the snaps or less with 5-7 DB and 3 S sets etc.
maybe they think they can bring back collins on short notice. who knows.
I think 2nd ILB is less of a concern than more of a hedge against Okerere getting hurt was my main concern.
there is little to no snaps available for 3rd/4th ILB if you have two you are confident in on a traditional Defense.
the bigger concern imo is lack of pass rush juice for 3rd -4th OLB/edge. well see xman/ward leave a lot to be desired. maybe they have more confident in those guys and fox and maybe mcfadden can give 10-15 pass rush snaps if he loses ILB spot. i like him rushing the passer.
we all know we have no juice in ward/ximinies off the bench should thibs and the oft injured. people wanted a houston type. we all know ward/ximinies in many games comes this season adn we are going to lament the lack of a 3rd pass rushing option we know its coming.
Your posts make no sense. Sure I can agree to an extent about OX, but Jihad Ward is more than serviceable. His last year alone was better than either of the guys the Eagles just signed.
You are also omitting Tomon Fox who is more of a pass rusher but is a similar player to Ward.
Lastly, I feel like I am repeating myslelf and others who have pointed out that the Giants play a lot of 3 Safety looks. Aside from the starters last uear, Love and McKinney, all of Belton, Pinnock and Jefferson saw a lot of time last year.
The idea of signing either of these two dogshit LBs for 2.5 million each sounds sillier and sillier.
If you wanted a LB like those two, Jaylon Smith is still available and probably will still be available by week one.
They don't want to take reps away from the young guys. And they may like their guys better than these older veterans who were on the market for a reason. They upgraded the roster throughout last season with post cut additions. I'm sure they have a plan.
true, and they also upgraded DL and are fielding 3-safety alignments, which dovetails with their LB plan
i guess i have a fundamental disagreement on roster construction.
for a team who carries 4 ILB does it make sense to carry a 5th/6th 2nd year players and a rookie UDFA as the ILB 2-4 spots. including the 6th round pick is coming off a torn ACL.
Or hedging your bet and maybe giving ILB spot 4 to a veteran who has had success at near vet min.
I know this is roster minutiae, but thats what this forum is for (:
these are snaps out there to be had imo.
The problem is, and it has been stated by me several times, is that you are paying those rookie and former late round picks less than you would pay for one of ZC or MJ and getting as much or more production based on recent history.
Maybe this would be easier....other than total tackles, what has Myles Jack done that tells you we should have signed him for more than all 3 players mentioned combined? How many snaps can you count on him getting when we know Wink likes to run 3 safety sets with 3 down linemen and 3 corners on the field? Why would Jack, who produced less than McFadden, a rookie, coming into a new system be a better option that the guys the DC already likes and are, again, MUCH cheaper?
Im not even going to do ZC.
Aain, there is a similar player out there who played for us last year in Jaylon Smith.
This is silly. These two players arent that good. Jack was only good because he played with that incredible defensive unit that had 4/5 pro bowlers on it.
In 185 games between the two of them they have 13 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 51 TFL combined. They ain't exactly game-changers. Are the Eagles really spending $5M on them or is that only if they meet incentives?
we are talking a million more in cap space.
I think Jack and Evans etc are different quality player than Jaylon Smith.
Also just to note we had a plan it was Jarrad Davis, veteran guy who can come in and help.
he got hurt. what happened to the veteran plan? im just holding schoen to his original plan- get a guy with experience in here through the offseason/camp instead of getting a guy off the street come week 2-3. a hedge against an okerere or beaver/mcfadden flop is not a bad idea.
RE: Just looked at the career stats for Jack and Cunningham
In 185 games between the two of them they have 13 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 51 TFL combined. They ain't exactly game-changers. Are the Eagles really spending $5M on them or is that only if they meet incentives?
It does say "up to" but I would guess the incentives cant be more than 500k. The details are not out yet on either.
These players suck. They lost TJ Edwards and Dean has had an ankle injury....again, this says to me they really dont like their situation there and grabbed two available vets.
As Y28 has said in the past, surprising that these two get a crack ahead of Rashan Evans.
we are talking a million more in cap space.
I think Jack and Evans etc are different quality player than Jaylon Smith.
Also just to note we had a plan it was Jarrad Davis, veteran guy who can come in and help.
he got hurt. what happened to the veteran plan? im just holding schoen to his original plan- get a guy with experience in here through the offseason/camp instead of getting a guy off the street come week 2-3. a hedge against an okerere or beaver/mcfadden flop is not a bad idea.
Ok dude, whatever....youre right. Schoen asleep at the wheel. Should have spent money on unproductive vetererans when he has two promising rookies in camp.
Davis was just over a million. This is sich a dumb thing to obsess over. Both Wink and Okereke have spoken highly on McFadden's improvement, but you want to cut another player for the opportunity to pay 2 million dollars to guys who just arent effective football players any more?
Cool, sorry, but Ive said enough on this. If either of them do anything spectacular this season I will apologize directly to you. But the last 2 seasons tell me he won't and he was so good that it took until the 2nd week of training camp to see his value. There are far greater voncerns than the back up to the back up ILB.
Think it is just about one thing at a time for now for camp. Safeties are healthy *knocks on wood*, McFadden/Okereke/Beavers/Johnson are healthy *knocks on wood*, but Ryder Anderson and A'Shawn Robinson and DJ Davidson and Leonard Williams and Rakeem Nunez-Roches have all missed time so the bottom of the roster has gone to DT camp bodies.
get a guy with experience in here through the offseason/camp instead of getting a guy off the street come week 2-3
Josh Bynes, Tae Crowder, or Jaylon Smith would probably be the emergency plans right now since all have experience in the defense already and could be dropped in pretty easily for better or worse. Might be enough for them to just not be worrying about it much and focusing on other problems.
RE: surprising that these two get a crack ahead of Rashaan Evans
Spotrac had his market value at 2 years $9M so wonder if he's still hoping for decent money. He was the healthiest of the bunch so probably has the most leverage, teams might not be quite at the point to pony up just yet and he's waiting for an injury.
I don't see any contract reported yet on Spotrac or the reporting. Is that number a guess? If not do we know the structure (incentive vs. guarantee). To sign these guys for anything much more than vet min seems like a reach. You might get lucky, but you are actually more likely to get lucky with Dyontae Johnson. At vet min with incentives sure? Why not. But why wouldn't they prefer Philly at that price. I would. Well except that the Eagles are the greatest source of evil in the world.
You're right that some don't get it. Unfortunately, the some who don't get includes you.
Signing injury-prone vested veterans is a good way to piss away cap space that sits on your IR (or injury settlement), and an even better way to give yourself very little cap flexibility for in-season moves even if those veterans don't get hurt, because their salaries become fully guaranteed for the entire season when they're on the roster for week 1, so when you have to make moves to open up a roster spot in-season, you can't cut these vested vets without eating their full year's salary.
If you're looking for depth, signing injury-prone vested veterans is a really risky play. You may never get the upside (due to injury), and when you do lose the upside, it actually comes with real downside on the cap. It's not huge dollars, but it's still wasteful. If a team is already heavily leveraged against the cap, it may be worthwhile to take that risk. But for a team that doesn't have that liability hanging over their heads, they'd better be really certain that they need THAT (or those) specific player(s), and that they're a good scheme fit, because it's just pissing away cap space and reps before an inevitable injury otherwise.
but the defense outside of the pass rush of Reddick and Sweat (with Graham as a rotation guy) is full of question marks. They lost Hargrove, a force against the run and pass. Their run defense had some shaky moments until they picked up Suh and Joseph toward the end of the season. Those guys arent on the team. They are expecting replace that talent with draft picks from Georgia essentially (Dean, Carter, Smith). Can they do it? Certainly--but they are not proven and may not be able to do so. The linebackers are really bad in that Nakobe Dean is their best LB and he really has never played yet. They lost White and Edwards and have not really replaced them. Their safeties are not very accomplished. Now, their CBs are accomplished, but every time they played a good passing team last year they got torched. (Lions, Packers, Cowboys with Prescott, the Chiefs etc). Even with the big names of Slay and Bradberry, i felt they were a bit overrated because of schedule and QBs they faced. They need help at LB and they went out and got it on relatively low cost gambles. Will it work? No clue. But the Eagles offense and defense are in two different situations imo.
Once again My main point was that this was a good move/gamble by the Eagles in their current situation in my opinion! Never did I say the Giants needed to sign those two LB's or that our GM was not smart for trying to sign them?! I only said that this is a good gamble by the Eagles, that's it! Think about it, if I'm so wrong about agreeing to that idea, why did the Eagles and their top GM make that move? Are they inept and don't know what they are doing? What makes some you think you know better then them? I'm only giving my opinion of the move they made in their current state.
Once again My main point was that this was a good move/gamble by the Eagles in their current situation in my opinion! Never did I say the Giants needed to sign those two LB's or that our GM was not smart for trying to sign them?! I only said that this is a good gamble by the Eagles, that's it! Think about it, if I'm so wrong about agreeing to that idea, why did the Eagles and their top GM make that move? Are they inept and don't know what they are doing? What makes some you think you know better then them? I'm only giving my opinion of the move they made in their current state.
And once again, most here are telling you that we disagree. GMs make gambles all the time on vets and a lot of the time, they don't work out. Spending 5 million dollars of cap dollars on 2 LBs who havent been good in a couple years is def a gamble. But if they are okay with the cap hit, its not up to me to judge.
I agree with the poster who said Giants should have expectations to win big.
I don't think you've really been paying attention to some of the waiver wire picks up this team has made the past year.
Thank you...
Supposedly Dean has looked amazing in TC
Chase Blackburn was also undradted if memory serves.
The other thing is, the guys we have are NOT being asked to be the primary guy at LB. If you want to know our top LBs, its probably Okereke and then some combination of Thibs/safety and THEN McFadden/Beavers.
The hand wringing over missing out on NAMES that havent done shit in a year plus is aggravating.
I would have liked to take a run at Ngakoue, but that wasnt in the cards based on what he signed for.
The Giants know what they have and what is out there. This is a professional team in Schoen and Daboll running this operation now.
We could always fire Schoen and bring back Gettleman. He was great at signing the big names you crave.
Noooo.....I dont think YOU get it!
Here is Cunningham's numbers before last year when he only played 6 games. He averaged 15 per prior:
Then here is Jack who has also averaged almost 15 games per year. He just hasnt been that good after the Sacksonville crew broke up:
I think what you dont GET is worthwhile LB production. Because Philly just spent up to 5 million for two players who didnt do much more than McFadden and Beavers last year.
Guy had more sacks and about as many TFL last year than the other 2 had in the last 2 years.
Im done shitting on this.
but thats exactly the point:
theres too much risk in that room with the youth/injury/ineffectiveness. I think having a few vets in the room would mitigate some risk.
#1 receiver one more time I’m going to scream. Waller is our #1 target and he’s a former pro bowler. What more could you want! JFC
Why do you want to sign stop gaps in 2023 when it would be better to build towards a real contender in 2024?
I don' get you. Where did I ever indicate that I had any interest in those guys?
Why do you want to sign stop gaps in 2023 when it would be better to build towards a real contender in 2024?
to be fair i think its much easier to get away with one ILB and a matchup/rotation/gameplan for the 2nd ILB. the 2nd ILB plays like 50% of the snaps or less with 5-7 DB and 3 S sets etc.
maybe they think they can bring back collins on short notice. who knows.
I think 2nd ILB is less of a concern than more of a hedge against Okerere getting hurt was my main concern.
there is little to no snaps available for 3rd/4th ILB if you have two you are confident in on a traditional Defense.
the bigger concern imo is lack of pass rush juice for 3rd -4th OLB/edge. well see xman/ward leave a lot to be desired. maybe they have more confident in those guys and fox and maybe mcfadden can give 10-15 pass rush snaps if he loses ILB spot. i like him rushing the passer.
Your posts make no sense. Sure I can agree to an extent about OX, but Jihad Ward is more than serviceable. His last year alone was better than either of the guys the Eagles just signed.
You are also omitting Tomon Fox who is more of a pass rusher but is a similar player to Ward.
Lastly, I feel like I am repeating myslelf and others who have pointed out that the Giants play a lot of 3 Safety looks. Aside from the starters last uear, Love and McKinney, all of Belton, Pinnock and Jefferson saw a lot of time last year.
The idea of signing either of these two dogshit LBs for 2.5 million each sounds sillier and sillier.
If you wanted a LB like those two, Jaylon Smith is still available and probably will still be available by week one.
true, and they also upgraded DL and are fielding 3-safety alignments, which dovetails with their LB plan
i guess i have a fundamental disagreement on roster construction.
for a team who carries 4 ILB does it make sense to carry a 5th/6th 2nd year players and a rookie UDFA as the ILB 2-4 spots. including the 6th round pick is coming off a torn ACL.
Or hedging your bet and maybe giving ILB spot 4 to a veteran who has had success at near vet min.
I know this is roster minutiae, but thats what this forum is for (:
these are snaps out there to be had imo.
Who said he was a great ass rusher?
Not for 2.5 million a year each.
but he sets the edge and Wink loves the guy.
Who said he was a great ass rusher?
Lol, my best post yet
we are talking a million more in cap space.
I think Jack and Evans etc are different quality player than Jaylon Smith.
Also just to note we had a plan it was Jarrad Davis, veteran guy who can come in and help.
he got hurt. what happened to the veteran plan? im just holding schoen to his original plan- get a guy with experience in here through the offseason/camp instead of getting a guy off the street come week 2-3. a hedge against an okerere or beaver/mcfadden flop is not a bad idea.
It does say "up to" but I would guess the incentives cant be more than 500k. The details are not out yet on either.
These players suck. They lost TJ Edwards and Dean has had an ankle injury....again, this says to me they really dont like their situation there and grabbed two available vets.
As Y28 has said in the past, surprising that these two get a crack ahead of Rashan Evans.
we are talking a million more in cap space.
I think Jack and Evans etc are different quality player than Jaylon Smith.
Also just to note we had a plan it was Jarrad Davis, veteran guy who can come in and help.
he got hurt. what happened to the veteran plan? im just holding schoen to his original plan- get a guy with experience in here through the offseason/camp instead of getting a guy off the street come week 2-3. a hedge against an okerere or beaver/mcfadden flop is not a bad idea.
Ok dude, whatever....youre right. Schoen asleep at the wheel. Should have spent money on unproductive vetererans when he has two promising rookies in camp.
Davis was just over a million. This is sich a dumb thing to obsess over. Both Wink and Okereke have spoken highly on McFadden's improvement, but you want to cut another player for the opportunity to pay 2 million dollars to guys who just arent effective football players any more?
Cool, sorry, but Ive said enough on this. If either of them do anything spectacular this season I will apologize directly to you. But the last 2 seasons tell me he won't and he was so good that it took until the 2nd week of training camp to see his value. There are far greater voncerns than the back up to the back up ILB.
Josh Bynes, Tae Crowder, or Jaylon Smith would probably be the emergency plans right now since all have experience in the defense already and could be dropped in pretty easily for better or worse. Might be enough for them to just not be worrying about it much and focusing on other problems.
You're right that some don't get it. Unfortunately, the some who don't get includes you.
Signing injury-prone vested veterans is a good way to piss away cap space that sits on your IR (or injury settlement), and an even better way to give yourself very little cap flexibility for in-season moves even if those veterans don't get hurt, because their salaries become fully guaranteed for the entire season when they're on the roster for week 1, so when you have to make moves to open up a roster spot in-season, you can't cut these vested vets without eating their full year's salary.
If you're looking for depth, signing injury-prone vested veterans is a really risky play. You may never get the upside (due to injury), and when you do lose the upside, it actually comes with real downside on the cap. It's not huge dollars, but it's still wasteful. If a team is already heavily leveraged against the cap, it may be worthwhile to take that risk. But for a team that doesn't have that liability hanging over their heads, they'd better be really certain that they need THAT (or those) specific player(s), and that they're a good scheme fit, because it's just pissing away cap space and reps before an inevitable injury otherwise.
And once again, most here are telling you that we disagree. GMs make gambles all the time on vets and a lot of the time, they don't work out. Spending 5 million dollars of cap dollars on 2 LBs who havent been good in a couple years is def a gamble. But if they are okay with the cap hit, its not up to me to judge.