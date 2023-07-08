for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Is it too early to predict our starting OL come week 1??

AROCK1000 : 8/7/2023 2:27 pm
If so,what do you think it will be???
I don't know  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2023 2:28 pm : link
but they had better lock into the starting group soon. Clock is ticking.
Ideally  
Breeze_94 : 8/7/2023 2:34 pm : link
An inside trio of Ezeudu- JMS - Bredeson

We know what Glowinski is. And it’s not good.

JMS was drafted pretty highly to be a plug and play C. He’s an older prospect. He should be in there day 1. If he’s not, it’s a bit troubling.

Bredeson IMO was their best IOL by a good margin last year.

Ezeudu has the tools to be an above average guard. Hoping he can take the next step.
....  
ryanmkeane : 8/7/2023 2:34 pm : link
Thomas-Bredeson-JMS-Glowinski-Neal
Daboll  
PaulN : 8/7/2023 2:34 pm : link
Is giving these guys every opportunity to win a starting job. There are some who are criticizing this approach, saying its best to settle in on your starters then give them the chance to work together. I can't agree with that. I agree that is important, but it's not as important then giving the players every opportunity to win a starting job and identify your best five to start the season. As the season progresses, if there are certain players that overtake the starters with the practices that continue during the season, then you make the switch. People are trying to say that the reason we are not doing well against defensive line stunts is because they are not in sync. That may be part of the problem. The biggest part in my opinion is the quality of the starting 5, so that must be the priority, and the bedt way to get the most out of each individual is through competition.
My guess  
section125 : 8/7/2023 2:46 pm : link
Thomas - Bredesen - schmitz - Glowinski - Neal

I think (eventually) Ezeudu will be in at LG (if not by opening day) and Bredesen moves to RG.

It is possible, that if McKethan looks VG, Glowinski becomes a late camp trade and they save $6.5 mill.
RE: I don't know  
ThomasG : 8/7/2023 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16167784 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but they had better lock into the starting group soon. Clock is ticking.


Likelihood is Daboll & Johnson have their presumed 5 starters. Still rotating guys in/out of several positions to determine the OL reserves and how they look when given chances with the 1s.

Still time.
RE: ....  
armstead98 : 8/7/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16167787 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Thomas-Bredeson-JMS-Glowinski-Neal


This is what I’d bet on.
RE: RE: I don't know  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16167790 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16167784 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but they had better lock into the starting group soon. Clock is ticking.



Likelihood is Daboll & Johnson have their presumed 5 starters. Still rotating guys in/out of several positions to determine the OL reserves and how they look when given chances with the 1s.

Still time.


I don't know about that. JMS not starting the past two practices is head scratching. He needs the work.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8/7/2023 3:07 pm : link
My guess is that Glowinski is locked into the RG spot at least for the first 8-9 weeks of the season and maybe more, while Ezeudu continues to develop and they can see what they have with the other guards.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8/7/2023 3:08 pm : link
Fairly certain they realize they have to get the 5 most talented guys out there. Ezeudu likely has more talent than Glowinski but he doesn't appear to be ready quite yet.
With JMS  
mushroom : 8/7/2023 3:11 pm : link
could it be that the staff feels he needs a little confidence boost after going against Dexter? Let him play the 2s for a little while and get some wins in.
RE: With JMS  
ryanmkeane : 8/7/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16167805 mushroom said:
Quote:
could it be that the staff feels he needs a little confidence boost after going against Dexter? Let him play the 2s for a little while and get some wins in.

Or, he might be getting a bit of rest before the Detroit practices
RE: RE: RE: I don't know  
ThomasG : 8/7/2023 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16167801 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16167790 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16167784 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but they had better lock into the starting group soon. Clock is ticking.



Likelihood is Daboll & Johnson have their presumed 5 starters. Still rotating guys in/out of several positions to determine the OL reserves and how they look when given chances with the 1s.

Still time.



I don't know about that. JMS not starting the past two practices is head scratching. He needs the work.


Well, it appears the coaches feel Bredeson needs the work moreso with the starters the last two days.

Just surmising, but would think JMS is going to be the starting Center. And this is about rotating some of the other guys to order-rank the reserves or determine best interior grouping should a particular starter goes down.
RE: I don't know  
Payasdaddy : 8/7/2023 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16167784 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but they had better lock into the starting group soon. Clock is ticking.

thinking we should lock in after 2nd preseason game lets see how they look in some games
ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2023 3:29 pm : link
Bredeson needs the work at first-team center if he is going to be the starting center.

Chemistry and cohesion is everything to an OL. Bobby Johnson even talked about it in detail in that YouTube interview from a month or so ago.

Bredeson playing at center the past two flags is a bit of a red flag. Ryan Dunleavy has said the same thing.
RE: ThomasG  
robbieballs2003 : 8/7/2023 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16167822 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bredeson needs the work at first-team center if he is going to be the starting center.

Chemistry and cohesion is everything to an OL. Bobby Johnson even talked about it in detail in that YouTube interview from a month or so ago.

Bredeson playing at center the past two flags is a bit of a red flag. Ryan Dunleavy has said the same thing.


Exactly.
I think it is clear that Thomas, Neal, and Bredeson are starting.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/7/2023 3:35 pm : link
After that, who are the next best 2?
the weird  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2023 3:36 pm : link
thing is we went a few days in a row with JMS at first-team center. It looked like it was a done deal (like Jason Pinnock at safety).

But then Saturday and today.

It will be very telling to see who is first-team center on Tuesday and Wednesday (the practices will be more important than the game).
It could be a lot of reasons  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/7/2023 3:38 pm : link
but from the outside I'd like for JMS to be taking as many reps as possible.

I think the interior will work itself out through the preseason and not sure the staff is firm yet who it will be.


I am not sure if we can make this assumption  
robbieballs2003 : 8/7/2023 3:38 pm : link
But it might be a correlation between Daboll being very vocal an animated with the offensive penalites/inadequacies and Bredeson moving to C.
Thomas, Glow and Neal  
Bill in UT : 8/7/2023 3:41 pm : link
are going to start. Based on last year, unless someone steps up big=time, there will be a rotation again af LG with Ezeudu and Bredeson, and maybe even at center, with Bredeson and JMS. Maybe by the second half of the season, McKethan becomes a factor at RG
It's never too early to make a prediction, but  
81_Great_Dane : 8/7/2023 3:43 pm : link
it's too early to predict with much confidence. Mostly because of the possibility of injuries — case in point, Evan Neal's concussion in practice. (We're talking about practice.) There are five positions and something can happen with any of those guys that changes the Week 1 lineup.

And that's aside from unresolved camp battles.

Fun to talk about though. I'm guessing left-to-right: Thomas, Ezeudu, Schmitz, Bredeson, Neal. I could easily be wrong about the two guard spots, though. Could be Bredeson at LG and Glowinski at RG. But I'm predicting Ezeudu steps up.
Center  
Bill in UT : 8/7/2023 3:48 pm : link
idk, but maybe Dabs doesn't want Dex kicking the crap out of JMS every day
The Giants  
Ron Johnson : 8/7/2023 3:57 pm : link
invested a ton of money and picks in their passing game. Whoever can protect the passer will play. My guess is that leaves out Ezeudu.
RE: Center  
robbieballs2003 : 8/7/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16167841 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
idk, but maybe Dabs doesn't want Dex kicking the crap out of JMS every day


Did you type that with a straight face?
Glow at RG  
Samiam : 8/7/2023 4:14 pm : link
He may or may not be the best option at the position but he has the most experience and the most time playing next to Neal. Getting Neal going is the most important objective of the OL for now and the comfort level of an experienced RG plus the time they’ve already played together will help Neal at RT. And that was before he got his concussion. There’s not enough time to practice. As an aside, it’s not anyone currently on the roster is that much better than Glow.
.  
JayBid : 8/7/2023 4:18 pm : link
Pretty simple IMO.

Bredeson earned the opportunity, and they clearly value him as a starter or at the very least the 6th man.

I’m a perfect world Edezudu and JMS are ready now, but that’s not likely. I think which ever between the two progresses the most, Bredeson will assume the other position until the other is ready.
RE: ThomasG  
ThomasG : 8/7/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16167822 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bredeson needs the work at first-team center if he is going to be the starting center.

Chemistry and cohesion is everything to an OL. Bobby Johnson even talked about it in detail in that YouTube interview from a month or so ago.

Bredeson playing at center the past two flags is a bit of a red flag. Ryan Dunleavy has said the same thing.


Well I guess if its everything, then your red flag is justified and Bredeson has won the starting Center job on Aug 7th. Or just possibly, it isn't.
I bet we see a little guard rotation  
BigBlue7 : 8/7/2023 5:15 pm : link
early on in the season
I’m hoping Mckethan  
Earl the goat : 8/7/2023 5:22 pm : link
Is being groomed for Glowinski RG slot for either later this year or full time next year

Will give the giants a mammoth right side for years to come
RE: RE: Center  
Bill in UT : 8/7/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16167851 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16167841 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


idk, but maybe Dabs doesn't want Dex kicking the crap out of JMS every day



Did you type that with a straight face?


Almost. I think I broke my nose as a kid and it's a little crooked.
RE: RE: I don't know  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16167790 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16167784 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but they had better lock into the starting group soon. Clock is ticking.



Likelihood is Daboll & Johnson have their presumed 5 starters. Still rotating guys in/out of several positions to determine the OL reserves and how they look when given chances with the 1s.

Still time.


I agree with this. I think 4/5 of it is set with a battle between JE and BB. VERY slight chance McKethan snatches the RG job from Glowinski which would be just awesome. Then Bredeson is a super sub on the IOL along with Phillips who can fill in at Tackle.

Glowinski is a goner next year anyways. I am not sure we could get enough in a trade to warrant trading away an experienced starter on the OL even if he is a mediocre guard, he made all 16 starts he dressed for.
In a perfect world  
bLiTz 2k : 8/7/2023 6:26 pm : link
Glow is on the bench, but I think his criticism is a bit overrated.

I will admit, I was probably his biggest critic last year, but really on the whole you can do a lot worse at RG. He had a good start, bad middle, and good end to the season. His problem IMO is the highlight type pressures he gave up during the course of those bad games...they were ugly and easy for any fan to identify.

I will say however, he's better than some fans are projecting him to be and probably a better option than most teams have at their 2nd best OG.
RE: RE: ThomasG  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16167825 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16167822 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Bredeson needs the work at first-team center if he is going to be the starting center.

Chemistry and cohesion is everything to an OL. Bobby Johnson even talked about it in detail in that YouTube interview from a month or so ago.

Bredeson playing at center the past two flags is a bit of a red flag. Ryan Dunleavy has said the same thing.



Exactly.


There is a full month before Dallas. Spending a week working in a couple different combos seems to prep for an injury by building familiarity during the beginning of the preseason seems smart in addition to allowing the coaches to see what different players can do at different positions. This staff also seems to preach versatility and you can see it with the players they seem to favor.

Ive been saying this a lot, the staff seems to be trying to get Bredeson on the field as much as possible and might have him in their long term plans. Hell if he beats out JMS by a wide margin, that means we either have a trade piece or great depth inside.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2023 6:45 pm : link
I thought JMS was having a solid camp? Did I miss something?
RE: the weird  
AROCK1000 : 8/7/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16167828 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
thing is we went a few days in a row with JMS at first-team center. It looked like it was a done deal (like Jason Pinnock at safety).

But then Saturday and today.

It will be very telling to see who is first-team center on Tuesday and Wednesday (the practices will be more important than the game).

this
Daboll's coaching style  
AROCK1000 : 8/7/2023 7:29 pm : link
Is something we are still getting used to..
We all agree that unity on the OL is hugely important,but maybe Daboll feels that JMS isn't quite ready-or perhaps not working hard enough????
My sense is JMS is going to be there at C for a while, and will be a stud...maybe not week 1 tho.....
RE: Daboll's coaching style  
Bill in UT : 8/7/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16167950 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is something we are still getting used to..
We all agree that unity on the OL is hugely important,but maybe Daboll feels that JMS isn't quite ready-or perhaps not working hard enough????
My sense is JMS is going to be there at C for a while, and will be a stud...maybe not week 1 tho.....


From what I've gathered about JMS, there's no way he isn't working hard enough
i dont put it past daboll to do a rotation at C/LG lol  
amindan54 : 8/7/2023 8:41 pm : link
he did all season at LG last season why not this season.

why not 2 positions this yearw
RE: RE: Daboll's coaching style  
AROCK1000 : 8/7/2023 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16167971 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16167950 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


Is something we are still getting used to..
We all agree that unity on the OL is hugely important,but maybe Daboll feels that JMS isn't quite ready-or perhaps not working hard enough????
My sense is JMS is going to be there at C for a while, and will be a stud...maybe not week 1 tho.....



From what I've gathered about JMS, there's no way he isn't working hard enough

I feel the same way
I saw him at the meet and greet a few months ago and he just seems like a Jeff Saturday in the making
RE: i dont put it past daboll to do a rotation at C/LG lol  
AROCK1000 : 8/7/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16167976 amindan54 said:
Quote:
he did all season at LG last season why not this season.

why not 2 positions this yearw

I can see that especially early in the season...
RE: My guess  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/7/2023 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16167789 section125 said:
Quote:
Thomas - Bredesen - schmitz - Glowinski - Neal

I think (eventually) Ezeudu will be in at LG (if not by opening day) and Bredesen moves to RG.

It is possible, that if McKethan looks VG, Glowinski becomes a late camp trade and they save $6.5 mill.



Who is trading for a below average guard at that $$?
RE: RE: i dont put it past daboll to do a rotation at C/LG lol  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16168012 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16167976 amindan54 said:


Quote:


he did all season at LG last season why not this season.

why not 2 positions this yearw


I can see that especially early in the season...


If they rotate at Center, I, for one, would be stunned. Unless JMS is puttid out the gates, the kid needs reps. Rotating at C is asking for a ton of fumbled snaps, false starts and breakdowns in blocking schemes.
It's never too early make...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/7/2023 10:11 pm : link
...a prediction.

But, it is too early to know.
RE: Daboll  
Brown_Hornet : 8/7/2023 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16167788 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is giving these guys every opportunity to win a starting job. There are some who are criticizing this approach, saying its best to settle in on your starters then give them the chance to work together. I can't agree with that. I agree that is important, but it's not as important then giving the players every opportunity to win a starting job and identify your best five to start the season. As the season progresses, if there are certain players that overtake the starters with the practices that continue during the season, then you make the switch. People are trying to say that the reason we are not doing well against defensive line stunts is because they are not in sync. That may be part of the problem. The biggest part in my opinion is the quality of the starting 5, so that must be the priority, and the bedt way to get the most out of each individual is through competition.

Coaches coach, players play.

There isn't going to be some kind of amazing syncopation in a unit based on a couple of weeks work.

Find the best group, they will grow together.
I know its a little topsy turvy now, but I think Daboll is giving  
PatersonPlank : 8/7/2023 10:18 pm : link
everyone a shot. I'm sticking with

Thomas-Eze-JMS-Bredeson-Neal
RE: RE: My guess  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16168016 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 16167789 section125 said:


Quote:


Thomas - Bredesen - schmitz - Glowinski - Neal

I think (eventually) Ezeudu will be in at LG (if not by opening day) and Bredesen moves to RG.

It is possible, that if McKethan looks VG, Glowinski becomes a late camp trade and they save $6.5 mill.




Who is trading for a below average guard at that $$?


Injuries happen all the time. A contender that loses their 1st and 2nd string Guards and has some cap room would. If the Jets lost Vera-Tucker again, or Miami or Buffalo lose a starter or 2, Glowinski is an average Guard that you could rely on instantaneously.

Theres also the possibility of the threat of cutting or take a pay cut to stay above vet minimum
yeah JMS has had a few issues in Camp  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:22 am : link
it's not just Dex over powering him. He needs reps for sure, and he's getting them even if they are not all first team. I really believe they are going to put the best player(s) out there at each position. There's no way they stacked the offense the way they did this off season, announce that they want to have fast starts as a priority, and then let a raw center play if he's not ready and they have a better alternative. It would make it hard for Daniel to play with all the new toys if JMS is in there and struggles with protection and snaps. I don't think he has to start game one. Daboll said it -- that's what camp is for -- to try things out.
RE: RE: My guess  
section125 : 6:59 am : link
In comment 16168016 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 16167789 section125 said:


Quote:


Thomas - Bredesen - schmitz - Glowinski - Neal

I think (eventually) Ezeudu will be in at LG (if not by opening day) and Bredesen moves to RG.

It is possible, that if McKethan looks VG, Glowinski becomes a late camp trade and they save $6.5 mill.




Who is trading for a below average guard at that $$?


Bobby Hart just got a new contract...need I say more.
A rotation at the starting Center position?  
ThomasG : 8:32 am : link
I don't think so.

The Giants don't need to make history here. They just need to determine at what point they are comfortable naming JMS the starter.
This braintrust is not stupid  
Bob in Newburgh : 12:10 pm : link
Therefore, for contract and continuity reasons, they want JMS and Ezeudu to be starting OC and LG.

By the same token, they would prefer DJ not to be crippled because of ineptitude by o-linemen.

No matter what is on paper, starting jobs are the youngsters to lose, but they could scare braintrust and lose these starting positions.
Most likely, it will be  
JonC : 12:14 pm : link
AT-Bredeson-JMS-Glowinsky-Neal, unless Ezeudu finally seizes LG.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 