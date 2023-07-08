Wan'Dale Robinson back soon?

Art Stapleton
This is interesting: I've heard that maybe we should pump the brakes on assuming #NYGiants WR Wan'Dale Robinson is staying on PUP into the regular season.
At the rate he's progressing from the ACL, Robinson may be back before
i think with our numbers we have at WR, I would "pump his breaks" and do a 4 week PUP
I like reinforcements coming in cant hurt his recovery
JMHO
i thought nov 2024 but thats just me :)
The smurf look with Robinson, Beasley, Crowder, Shepard and Robinson,
then next play the speed core, of Slayton, Hyatt and Campbell
followed by the big receivers, Johnson, Hodgins and the tight ends.
And of course the mixing and matching of all of them.
Indeed. 9 receptions for 100 yards on 13 targets before being injured against Detroit.
It wasn’t the hits that led to his injury but the crappy turf at Met Life. Which thankfully has been replaced.
The worst thing about the 20/20 people have with Pickens is he was the guy who had knee injury concerns heading into the draft. Wan’Dale didn’t. Wan’Dale tears his ACL (had nothing to do with his stature btw, just an awkward step) and now we have to listen to them say “I told you so”.
Pickens and WDR are completely different players…might as well not even list them as the same position. If he gets back to 100%, Wan’Dale has a chance to make a huge impact.
But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.
100% agree. We’ve seen players get rushed back from ACL’s before. Typically doesn’t work out well.
But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.
Agreed. Right now the problem is that there's a glut. Hold him in reserve if you can.
Zach Gelb
Art as plugged in on the Giants as anybody. And clearly with good sources.
Joe Schoen when talking about the wide receivers with me did say that Wan’Dale Robinson will probably return to practice in a week or so.
"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"
When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.
this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.
Well said.
Slayton/Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Robinson are locks if this report is true. Not exactly the Greatest Show on Turf but it’s an improvement, especially with Waller. I don’t really care what they do with the remaining WR spot or two - I suspect Daboll will want Beasley.
Pretty sure Dabs and Kafka are a lot more comfortable w the talent level this year. And if the passing game takes another step like it did last year those two guys may be the most innovative offensive minds in team history. Not saying best just yet. But innovative jumps out. Making things work. What concept
No it's not. PUP is a way to keep your roster depth up. If you PUP Robinson you can keep Beasley or Shepard for longer in prepration for the inevitable injuries that are going to hit.
100% agree. If a player is medically cleared, they play. That's not arguable (unless you're an idiot).
Man we have some dumb fans....
If Wan'dale can make it back by opening day, great. My gut tells me October though.
Dude you are being A LOT here. I don't think anybody is saying that he should be kept on the shelf for extra time after he has been made available to play. Taking precautionary measures to ensure that he is good to play is not the same thing as withholding him from game action. Hell they didnt do that with Barkley and he looked like shit when he came back.
Being medically cleared and seeing that Wandale is demonstrating the maximum amount of confidence in his surgically repaired knee are not even close to the same thing. Adoree came back earlier than expected last year and he looked like a shell of himself...had no conviction as a player.
All I, and several others are saying is that just because he is medically cleared does not mean he should play immediately. He should get some added practice time before sprinkling him back into the mix. The Lions did something similar with Jameison Williams last year.
All I, and several others are saying is that just because he is medically cleared does not mean he should play immediately. He should get some added practice time before sprinkling him back into the mix. The Lions did something similar with Jameison Williams last year.
Except if he's on the PUP list, he can't practice, can he?
You guys are acting like the doctors and trainers are not involved in this process.
I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.
All I, and several others are saying is that just because he is medically cleared does not mean he should play immediately. He should get some added practice time before sprinkling him back into the mix. The Lions did something similar with Jameison Williams last year.
Except if he's on the PUP list, he can't practice, can he?
Nevermind. I read pjcas' post as responding only to people wanting him to stay on PUP. Now realize it was also about the idea of having him come off in order to practice but holding him out of games.
He’s the long term guy, while SS and CB are probably only there this season.
The Giants don't play around with this and they do the same thing every year. Shep last year was one. But so was Rodarius Williams I think and that was with about a week to go. When the player is ready, he is ready.
You can contend that physicals are somewhat subjective and the extra month or so would allow more time to strengthen or whatever. But that isn't how the Giants operate. And I'd bet most teams do it the same way and aren't gaming the system.
You guys are acting like the doctors and trainers are not involved in this process.
After two knee surgeries and two ACL tears (one not reconstructed), my 2 cents' worth:
Eric is correct. If he's coming off PUP, that means he and his doctors agree that he's ready to practice, i.e. the joint is stable and the muscles supporting it are strong. He's well enough to be back on the field running routes.
In addition to strength, range of motion and stability, one under-appreciated issue with an ACL reconstruction is that you have to restore your positional sense in the "involved" knee. Most people don't think about positional sense. If your joint is normal, you can flex or extend your knee and know exactly what position your leg is in without looking. After an ACL reconstruction, that sense is impaired. Not gone, just... off. Ater my ACL reconstruction, I spent a lot of time working on balance and re-training my brain to know where my leg was and what it was doing. And I'm not an elite athlete who needs precise body control.
For those reasons and others, it takes a while to feel confident in your knee after an ACL reconstruction. In addition to recovering from the surgery itself, in many cases the knee never feels like it did before. It may be solid and strong but it feels different, especially if they cleaned up any torn cartilage. Hard to explain if you've never experienced it. You have to get used to that new feeling.
I'm not an expert, other than having been through a bunch of knee issues, but maybe that's why some players need an extra year to come back to form after ACL reconstruction. Your joint can be fully functional but you may not yet have precise control of your leg or confidence that your knee — which now feels funny all the time — is really solid.
Being ready to practice and being able to perform the way you did before the injury aren't the same thing. But if the joint is strong and stable, with full range of motion, a football player can practice and perform even if he's arguably still getting back to 100%.
I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.
My bad then. I didnt realize you were only referring to the posters saying keep him on PUP. THAT is stupid.
I meant not dressing him for a game or two if he doesnt look comfortable with the knee similar to the 2nd half of Great Dane's post. People who favor one side of the body when there was a significant injury to it are at a high risk of additional injury is my main point.
I just think an xtra month to heal an acl never hurts.
is wrong with some of you.
I just think an xtra month to heal an acl never hurts.
No one is playing doctor. It’s not like I am adamant about it. Just throwing out the idea, not married to the damn thing
I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.
Wow, this is why the Giants were voted as the dumbest fan base? Are you serious with this shit? Wanting the player not to come back too soon from an ACL injury?
I do not get it.
what thread you are reading. there are multiple people on here saying "keep him on PUP for 4 weeks" (the assumption there is 4 weeks of the season), and saying things like "keep him in reserve" or other comments implying to hold him out (of practice) longer than is medically determined necessary by experts whose job it is to make such decisions.
I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.
Wow, this is why the Giants were voted as the dumbest fan base? Are you serious with this shit? Wanting the player not to come back too soon from an ACL injury?
Not just "wanting the player not to come back too soon" but the thinking that the average fan knows what the recovery plan should be over the surgeon, team doctors, trainers, physical therapists, coaches, front office staff, the player, his own doctor if applicable, his agent, family, entourage, and others all of whom are making the best decision for the long-term future of the team and the player with all the best medical details available that money can buy.
But no namer on BBI knows what's best "I'd put him on PUP 4 weeks" or "an extra month recovery never hurt" lol.
No one wants him to come back too soon. but the hubris to suggest as fans you know what's best is actually incredibly stupid.
The player can sit out an "extra" month, two months, three months and still be injured on his first snap back or he can follow medical advice, do what the professionals think is right, and follow their advice and still be re-injured. Nothing is guaranteed, so the professionals make the call.
Unless of course you believe there is something nefarious at play here where an old school coach says (for example) "... shoot him up with pain killers and get him out there, god damn it we need Wan'Dale Robinson in this game I don't care if it kills him...". And that of course would be more fan fiction.
Although I do particularly like the ones that infer we are "good enough" at Slot WR at the moment so put him on PUP. Super!
You guys are acting like the doctors and trainers are not involved in this process.
Science is real and our collective "gut" is nothing more than guesses.
If he's cleared, he's ready to assume whatever load the coaches put on him.
Robinson is a intriguing player if healthy.
My point was, how often do these players come back and pick up where they left off? There's usually a confidence factor when there is an ACL involved, and will that affect his play? Obviously, the organization is in the best spot to determine this, and if he comes back, fucking great! If they decide to wait and be cautious, that's fine too.
One more win often is the difference between winning the division or the playoffs. Giants open with Dallas and then three more NFC teams.
Now, there's a difference between Robinson being "back to the way he was" and "getting back to practice". Only reps and working the knee and building confidence in it can get him there. If he passes his physical, get him practicing right away.
I mean, we could give him an xtra 12 months, and have him ready to go next year. Or, and I'm just spitballing here, we could have him return to play, when he's ready to return to play. If that's not the start of the season, it would be foolish to bring him back early. But if it is, it would be equally foolish to hold him out as some sort of super reinforcement 4 weeks in.
Seconded.