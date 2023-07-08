Wan'Dale Robinson back soon? CMicks3110 : 8/7/2023 6:41 pm

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

·

4m

This is interesting: I've heard that maybe we should pump the brakes on assuming #NYGiants WR Wan'Dale Robinson is staying on PUP into the regular season.



At the rate he's progressing from the ACL, Robinson may be back before