Wan'Dale Robinson back soon?

CMicks3110 : 8/7/2023 6:41 pm
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
This is interesting: I've heard that maybe we should pump the brakes on assuming #NYGiants WR Wan'Dale Robinson is staying on PUP into the regular season.

At the rate he's progressing from the ACL, Robinson may be back before
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2023 6:43 pm : link
But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.
RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 8/7/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16167917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.

i think with our numbers we have at WR, I would "pump his breaks" and do a 4 week PUP
I like reinforcements coming in cant hurt his recovery

JMHO
RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 8/7/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16167917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.


i thought nov 2024 but thats just me :)
If Giants kept  
CMicks3110 : 8/7/2023 6:50 pm : link
this receiver group: Slayton, Campbell, Hodgins, Johnson, Robinson, Shepard, Bealey, Crowder, and Hyatt, i know unlikely, but they could do some fascinating formation changes from play to play.

The smurf look with Robinson, Beasley, Crowder, Shepard and Robinson,

then next play the speed core, of Slayton, Hyatt and Campbell

followed by the big receivers, Johnson, Hodgins and the tight ends.

And of course the mixing and matching of all of them.
CMicks.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2023 6:52 pm : link
Not a Jefferson or Garrett Wilson in the film room, but I think it is an alright WR corp. And I'm not even including Waller, who I think will be DJ's #1 option.
I’ll keep my bold prediction in the chamber for now  
djm : 8/7/2023 6:57 pm : link
but if he’s back soon I think he leads the team in receptions. Robinson is going to get a lot of touches in this offense. He was getting a lot of looks last year as a rookie before injury. And he was nicked up in camp too yet he was still a focal point, again, as a rookie. This guy clearly knows how to play in the NFL and fits what Daboll wants here.
and he'll be right back  
Beer Man : 8/7/2023 7:13 pm : link
on the training table following his first hit
He was starting to have a nice impact at the time of his injury.  
bceagle05 : 8/7/2023 7:21 pm : link
Hope there are enough footballs to go around.
Rather not see him  
Blue Dog : 8/7/2023 7:23 pm : link
Slot WR basically has too many bodies so there's no rush whatsoever. He's a 5'8'' guy who needs to be absolutely 100% before he starts taking NFL hits again. We just watched Shepard try to prove how resilient he was last year coming right back and now he's giving interviews about how he rushed it and should have taken it slower. He didn't have his surgery until mid December. Missing 4 weeks to get as healthy as possible seems like the logical option in his certain situation.
RE: He was starting to have a nice impact at the time of his injury.  
thefan : 8/7/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16167944 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Hope there are enough footballs to go around.


Indeed. 9 receptions for 100 yards on 13 targets before being injured against Detroit.
Something something  
CromartiesKid21 : 8/7/2023 7:38 pm : link
Pickens
RE: Rather not see him  
RCPhoenix : 8/7/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16167947 Blue Dog said:
Quote:
Slot WR basically has too many bodies so there's no rush whatsoever. He's a 5'8'' guy who needs to be absolutely 100% before he starts taking NFL hits again. We just watched Shepard try to prove how resilient he was last year coming right back and now he's giving interviews about how he rushed it and should have taken it slower. He didn't have his surgery until mid December. Missing 4 weeks to get as healthy as possible seems like the logical option in his certain situation.


It wasn’t the hits that led to his injury but the crappy turf at Met Life. Which thankfully has been replaced.
The cuts at WR will be interesting  
Chip : 8/7/2023 8:04 pm : link
From the list above some of the smurfs will be let go and some might end up on the PS.
RE: Something something  
Breeze_94 : 8/7/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16167954 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Pickens


The worst thing about the 20/20 people have with Pickens is he was the guy who had knee injury concerns heading into the draft. Wan’Dale didn’t. Wan’Dale tears his ACL (had nothing to do with his stature btw, just an awkward step) and now we have to listen to them say “I told you so”.

Pickens and WDR are completely different players…might as well not even list them as the same position. If he gets back to 100%, Wan’Dale has a chance to make a huge impact.

Campbell and Hyatt can also play the slot.  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 8:21 pm : link
Put me in the DON'T RUSH HIM BACK camp.
RE: RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 8/7/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16167917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16167917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.


i think with our numbers we have at WR, I would "pump his breaks" and do a 4 week PUP
I like reinforcements coming in cant hurt his recovery

JMHO


100% agree. We’ve seen players get rushed back from ACL’s before. Typically doesn’t work out well.
wow  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2023 8:34 pm : link
this would be great if true.
RE: RE: ...  
RHPeel : 8/7/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16167922 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16167917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


But, per some BBIers, we wouldn't see him @ 2026 @ the earliest considering when he tore his ACL. & relax, I'm having some fun...it'll take him time to get back to where he seemed to be heading prior to getting injured vs. Detroit. But I think he'll see the field for sure this ffall.


i think with our numbers we have at WR, I would "pump his breaks" and do a 4 week PUP
I like reinforcements coming in cant hurt his recovery

JMHO


Agreed. Right now the problem is that there's a glut. Hold him in reserve if you can.
Another Update: "probably return to practice in a week or so"  
Blue Dog : 8/7/2023 8:44 pm : link

Zach Gelb

Art as plugged in on the Giants as anybody. And clearly with good sources.

Joe Schoen when talking about the wide receivers with me did say that Wan’Dale Robinson will probably return to practice in a week or so.

Can listen to the full chat here: https://t.co/Cq6J0QSXpJ
Twitter Link - ( New Window )
Don’t think they will operate that way  
UConn4523 : 8/7/2023 8:47 pm : link
we want to win games early, not save players for later. If he can play he will, if he needs more time he should sit.
WTF  
pjcas18 : 8/7/2023 8:51 pm : link
is wrong with some of you.

"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"

When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.

this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.

RE: Don’t think they will operate that way  
bceagle05 : 8/7/2023 8:57 pm : link
In comment 16167980 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we want to win games early, not save players for later. If he can play he will, if he needs more time he should sit.

Well said.

Slayton/Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Robinson are locks if this report is true. Not exactly the Greatest Show on Turf but it’s an improvement, especially with Waller. I don’t really care what they do with the remaining WR spot or two - I suspect Daboll will want Beasley.
RE: If Giants kept  
LauderdaleMatty : 8/7/2023 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16167924 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
this receiver group: Slayton, Campbell, Hodgins, Johnson, Robinson, Shepard, Bealey, Crowder, and Hyatt, i know unlikely, but they could do some fascinating formation changes from play to play.

The smurf look with Robinson, Beasley, Crowder, Shepard and Robinson,

then next play the speed core, of Slayton, Hyatt and Campbell

followed by the big receivers, Johnson, Hodgins and the tight ends.

And of course the mixing and matching of all of them.


Pretty sure Dabs and Kafka are a lot more comfortable w the talent level this year. And if the passing game takes another step like it did last year those two guys may be the most innovative offensive minds in team history. Not saying best just yet. But innovative jumps out. Making things work. What concept
Yeah I don't think we should assume  
jhibb : 8/7/2023 9:16 pm : link
that Robinson coming back earlier than most of us guessed he would (based on the minimal amount of information we have) means they're in any way rushing him back. For all we know, they're being super conservative and extra safe keeping him out for another week or so.
RE: WTF  
RHPeel : 8/7/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16167985 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is wrong with some of you.

"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"

When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.

this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.


No it's not. PUP is a way to keep your roster depth up. If you PUP Robinson you can keep Beasley or Shepard for longer in prepration for the inevitable injuries that are going to hit.
RE: WTF  
Wildcardgiants : 8/7/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16167985 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is wrong with some of you.

"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"

When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.

this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.


100% agree. If a player is medically cleared, they play. That's not arguable (unless you're an idiot).

Man we have some dumb fans....

He's now just about 8 months.....  
MOOPS : 8/7/2023 9:29 pm : link
from surgery. For reference, Adrian Peterson was on about the same timeline and started the season at about nine months fully recovered and back to his old self. The speed of his recovery was however described almost universally as 'stunning' and 'remarkable'.
If Wan'dale can make it back by opening day, great. My gut tells me October though.
RE: WTF  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16167985 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is wrong with some of you.

"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"

When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.

this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.


Dude you are being A LOT here. I don't think anybody is saying that he should be kept on the shelf for extra time after he has been made available to play. Taking precautionary measures to ensure that he is good to play is not the same thing as withholding him from game action. Hell they didnt do that with Barkley and he looked like shit when he came back.

Being medically cleared and seeing that Wandale is demonstrating the maximum amount of confidence in his surgically repaired knee are not even close to the same thing. Adoree came back earlier than expected last year and he looked like a shell of himself...had no conviction as a player.

All I, and several others are saying is that just because he is medically cleared does not mean he should play immediately. He should get some added practice time before sprinkling him back into the mix. The Lions did something similar with Jameison Williams last year.
I'm in the camp of leaving him on PUP  
barens : 8/7/2023 9:49 pm : link
until he's ready. We do seem to have reinforcements, and he would be better served 90-100%, both for him and the team. I mean, it was an ACL in the middle of last season.
RE: RE: WTF  
jhibb : 8/7/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16168008 TrevorC said:
Quote:

All I, and several others are saying is that just because he is medically cleared does not mean he should play immediately. He should get some added practice time before sprinkling him back into the mix. The Lions did something similar with Jameison Williams last year.


Except if he's on the PUP list, he can't practice, can he?
If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2023 9:52 pm : link
he's coming off the PUP, he's ready.

You guys are acting like the doctors and trainers are not involved in this process.
Trevor  
UConn4523 : 8/7/2023 9:55 pm : link
feeling 100% confident can take another year. He should play if he’s cleared and effective in practice.
No idea  
pjcas18 : 8/7/2023 9:56 pm : link
what thread you are reading. there are multiple people on here saying "keep him on PUP for 4 weeks" (the assumption there is 4 weeks of the season), and saying things like "keep him in reserve" or other comments implying to hold him out (of practice) longer than is medically determined necessary by experts whose job it is to make such decisions.

I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.

Why would anyone want him to be stashed on IR  
Jay on the Island : 8/7/2023 9:57 pm : link
When he was healthy he was the Giants best WR before Hodgins was claimed. In the game he tore his ACL he had 100 receiving yards in just over a half. He will be a huge asset to the offense if he is 100%.
RE: RE: RE: WTF  
jhibb : 8/7/2023 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16168020 jhibb said:
Quote:
In comment 16168008 TrevorC said:


Quote:



All I, and several others are saying is that just because he is medically cleared does not mean he should play immediately. He should get some added practice time before sprinkling him back into the mix. The Lions did something similar with Jameison Williams last year.



Except if he's on the PUP list, he can't practice, can he?


Nevermind. I read pjcas' post as responding only to people wanting him to stay on PUP. Now realize it was also about the idea of having him come off in order to practice but holding him out of games.
It doesn’t seem like a good idea to have him back  
Rudy5757 : 8/7/2023 10:00 pm : link
Earlier than a one year recovery at the expense of healthy WRs. Yes there is Adrian Peterson but we also saw Saquon Barkley why was medically cleared be less than 100%. Being cleared and being as good as you were are 2 different things. Wan’Dale relies on quick cuts and shiftiness to get open. If he doesn’t have that burst he will not be effective imo.
Sooner than expected  
Joe Beckwith : 8/7/2023 10:12 pm : link
most likely, but brought along slowly if the other slot receivers are doing sufficiently.
He’s the long term guy, while SS and CB are probably only there this season.
Said it before and will say it again  
mort christenson : 8/7/2023 10:14 pm : link
You guys can use your midyear reinforcement logic as much as you Wang but the team not only doesn't think that way, it isn't allowed to. Once he can pass a physical and he can do the things he needs to do on the field and in practice, he HAS to be activated. It's a CBA thing.

The Giants don't play around with this and they do the same thing every year. Shep last year was one. But so was Rodarius Williams I think and that was with about a week to go. When the player is ready, he is ready.

You can contend that physicals are somewhat subjective and the extra month or so would allow more time to strengthen or whatever. But that isn't how the Giants operate. And I'd bet most teams do it the same way and aren't gaming the system.
RE: If  
81_Great_Dane : 8/7/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16168022 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
he's coming off the PUP, he's ready.

You guys are acting like the doctors and trainers are not involved in this process.

After two knee surgeries and two ACL tears (one not reconstructed), my 2 cents' worth:

Eric is correct. If he's coming off PUP, that means he and his doctors agree that he's ready to practice, i.e. the joint is stable and the muscles supporting it are strong. He's well enough to be back on the field running routes.

In addition to strength, range of motion and stability, one under-appreciated issue with an ACL reconstruction is that you have to restore your positional sense in the "involved" knee. Most people don't think about positional sense. If your joint is normal, you can flex or extend your knee and know exactly what position your leg is in without looking. After an ACL reconstruction, that sense is impaired. Not gone, just... off. Ater my ACL reconstruction, I spent a lot of time working on balance and re-training my brain to know where my leg was and what it was doing. And I'm not an elite athlete who needs precise body control.

For those reasons and others, it takes a while to feel confident in your knee after an ACL reconstruction. In addition to recovering from the surgery itself, in many cases the knee never feels like it did before. It may be solid and strong but it feels different, especially if they cleaned up any torn cartilage. Hard to explain if you've never experienced it. You have to get used to that new feeling.

I'm not an expert, other than having been through a bunch of knee issues, but maybe that's why some players need an extra year to come back to form after ACL reconstruction. Your joint can be fully functional but you may not yet have precise control of your leg or confidence that your knee — which now feels funny all the time — is really solid.

Being ready to practice and being able to perform the way you did before the injury aren't the same thing. But if the joint is strong and stable, with full range of motion, a football player can practice and perform even if he's arguably still getting back to 100%.
RE: No idea  
TrevorC : 8/7/2023 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16168024 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
what thread you are reading. there are multiple people on here saying "keep him on PUP for 4 weeks" (the assumption there is 4 weeks of the season), and saying things like "keep him in reserve" or other comments implying to hold him out (of practice) longer than is medically determined necessary by experts whose job it is to make such decisions.

I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.


My bad then. I didnt realize you were only referring to the posters saying keep him on PUP. THAT is stupid.

I meant not dressing him for a game or two if he doesnt look comfortable with the knee similar to the 2nd half of Great Dane's post. People who favor one side of the body when there was a significant injury to it are at a high risk of additional injury is my main point.
RE: WTF  
Payasdaddy : 8/7/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16167985 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is wrong with some of you.

"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"

When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.

this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.

I just think an xtra month to heal an acl never hurts.
RE: RE: WTF  
Payasdaddy : 8/7/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16168069 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16167985 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is wrong with some of you.

"hold him in reserve" or "I'd keep him on PUP for 4 weeks"

When he's cleared he plays. players can get hurt at any time. The Giants have zero reason to push him to come back early. They need him healthy long-term. he wants to be healthy long-term. When he gets cleared to play he plays. Obviously you can hold players out of pre-season, but no reason to hold the player out of practice or real games if medically cleared.

this concept of ignoring medical advice and the armchair GM's on here still deciding they would keep a player who has been medically cleared on the sidelines is one of the dumbest fan things - and it's a low bar, there is a shitload of dumb fan things.



I just think an xtra month to heal an acl never hurts.


No one is playing doctor. It’s not like I am adamant about it. Just throwing out the idea, not married to the damn thing
RE: No idea  
barens : 12:06 am : link
In comment 16168024 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
what thread you are reading. there are multiple people on here saying "keep him on PUP for 4 weeks" (the assumption there is 4 weeks of the season), and saying things like "keep him in reserve" or other comments implying to hold him out (of practice) longer than is medically determined necessary by experts whose job it is to make such decisions.

I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.


Wow, this is why the Giants were voted as the dumbest fan base? Are you serious with this shit? Wanting the player not to come back too soon from an ACL injury?

If he’s ready he’s ready  
Dave on the UWS : 7:08 am : link
As far as the WR room goes, you WANT a ton of competition, they WANT to have to make tough cuts. That would indicate a strong room. They will likely move Robinson along slowly building his workload based on what he can handle. Eventually, he’s the guy at slot. That’s why he was drafted. Put him on a side with Walker and Hyatt. Hexwoukd have a field day underneath.
I just don't get the fixation with him returning right now  
DavidinBMNY : 7:58 am : link
They just activated Mckeethan 1 yr after his injury. Wandale was injured later - like November?

I do not get it.
RE: RE: No idea  
pjcas18 : 8:09 am : link
In comment 16168071 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16168024 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


what thread you are reading. there are multiple people on here saying "keep him on PUP for 4 weeks" (the assumption there is 4 weeks of the season), and saying things like "keep him in reserve" or other comments implying to hold him out (of practice) longer than is medically determined necessary by experts whose job it is to make such decisions.

I'm not addressing this anymore, it's ridiculously stupid and people who advocate for it are why the Giants fans were voted leagues dumbest fan base.




Wow, this is why the Giants were voted as the dumbest fan base? Are you serious with this shit? Wanting the player not to come back too soon from an ACL injury?

Not just "wanting the player not to come back too soon" but the thinking that the average fan knows what the recovery plan should be over the surgeon, team doctors, trainers, physical therapists, coaches, front office staff, the player, his own doctor if applicable, his agent, family, entourage, and others all of whom are making the best decision for the long-term future of the team and the player with all the best medical details available that money can buy.

But no namer on BBI knows what's best "I'd put him on PUP 4 weeks" or "an extra month recovery never hurt" lol.

No one wants him to come back too soon. but the hubris to suggest as fans you know what's best is actually incredibly stupid.

The player can sit out an "extra" month, two months, three months and still be injured on his first snap back or he can follow medical advice, do what the professionals think is right, and follow their advice and still be re-injured. Nothing is guaranteed, so the professionals make the call.

Unless of course you believe there is something nefarious at play here where an old school coach says (for example) "... shoot him up with pain killers and get him out there, god damn it we need Wan'Dale Robinson in this game I don't care if it kills him...". And that of course would be more fan fiction.

Tough thread. Plenty of thoughts on both side of the aisle  
ThomasG : 8:24 am : link
that aren't very well thought out.

Although I do particularly like the ones that infer we are "good enough" at Slot WR at the moment so put him on PUP. Super!

RE: If  
Brown_Hornet : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16168022 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
he's coming off the PUP, he's ready.

You guys are acting like the doctors and trainers are not involved in this process.
Some are acting like they know better than the pros.
Science is real and our collective "gut" is nothing more than guesses.

If he's cleared, he's ready to assume whatever load the coaches put on him.
Hope so…  
Rick in Dallas : 8:30 am : link
Competition at all positions is warranted for a team being rebuilt. Keep the best players. It’s the coaching staff’s dream scenario.
Robinson is a intriguing player if healthy.
Please stay on PUP  
5BowlsSoon : 9:04 am : link
For 8 weeks……get 100% healthy.
picas, I fully get your point,  
barens : 9:07 am : link
and maybe your right, but I can think of many more reasons to insult our fanbase than calls for said player to return to the field too soon from an ACL injury.

My point was, how often do these players come back and pick up where they left off? There's usually a confidence factor when there is an ACL involved, and will that affect his play? Obviously, the organization is in the best spot to determine this, and if he comes back, fucking great! If they decide to wait and be cautious, that's fine too.
If he is cleared  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:14 am : link
get him on the field. Every player is different coming off this type of injury and building confidence against live competition is often a big part of it imv.

One more win often is the difference between winning the division or the playoffs. Giants open with Dallas and then three more NFC teams.
the fact that Wan'dale  
Dave on the UWS : 9:40 am : link
is a small guy, with less weight on the joint, probably factors into this. Davidson tore his roughly at the same time, and its going to be some time before he can pass his physical.
Now, there's a difference between Robinson being "back to the way he was" and "getting back to practice". Only reps and working the knee and building confidence in it can get him there. If he passes his physical, get him practicing right away.
Some of you aren't really up to speed with this recovery.  
Kmed6000 : 9:50 am : link
They aren't rushing him back. He is more than ready and there's been more than enough time. They are running a battery of tests on his legs to make sure he is physically recovered. This isn't a rush him back situation. It's already been 8 months removed and there was no reports of meniscus damage. He's going to be ready.
Can we stop giving any kind of credence  
jhibb : 9:52 am : link
to some stupid gambling website's stupid "study" about stupid people on social media that purports to be able to rank the intelligence of whole fanbases? It's stupid.
No problem with him coming back  
Lambuth_Special : 10:05 am : link
My only concern is they really loaded up on slot guys, and I thought that was a hedge against him returning early. I have to imagine one of Shepard or Beasley is gone.
RE: RE: WTF  
Mad Mike : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16168069 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
I just think an xtra month to heal an acl never hurts.

I mean, we could give him an xtra 12 months, and have him ready to go next year. Or, and I'm just spitballing here, we could have him return to play, when he's ready to return to play. If that's not the start of the season, it would be foolish to bring him back early. But if it is, it would be equally foolish to hold him out as some sort of super reinforcement 4 weeks in.
RE: Can we stop giving any kind of credence  
djm : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16168144 jhibb said:
Quote:
to some stupid gambling website's stupid "study" about stupid people on social media that purports to be able to rank the intelligence of whole fanbases? It's stupid.


Seconded.
I just assumed  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:14 pm : link
he'll be back later in the year, and probably not 100%. Unless he is like Adrian Peterson.
