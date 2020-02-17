New York Giants at Detroit Lions Training Camp Practice #1

the point is that the Giants are not that great yet. Our starting receivers are Slayton, Campbell, and Hodgins. Objectively speaking that is one of the worst groups in the NFL. Our offensive line has been crap for almost a decade and besides Thomas it is completely unproven. Our defense I do think can make a jump this year, but these this feels like 1985 (the year before our super bowl) seem more far-fetched than just accepting the reality of the situation.
No kidding. No one is calling them great. I didn’t compare them to 85 giants
Not that level of skill on defense.
Detroit is "better", that's actually good for Daboll. It gives him a better read on HIS personnel to see where they need to get better.
I didn't say differently. My comment was geared toward the overreactions that this matters. I don't think it matters at all, I just don't think it is shocking either. That is going to be a good football team this year and the fact that they are playing well versus us (or we are not playing well) is not at all surprising. The people who are overreacting are doing so to camp reports, a majority of which has been in shorts. I get it, the camp reports for the last six or seven years have been brutally bad-so any good news is great. But, I think some people think we are contenders and that is not something that I think is accurate at the moment.
is that many are overlooking our schedule last year and that is usually the biggest indicator of when a surprise team makes the playoffs and then regresses the following year. Our division had three teams make the playoffs because our OOD games were among the easiest. This year it will be different. We may well take a sizeable step back this year in record but not in the overall mission. Then you will see the baseless overreactions who can't analyze things correctly or in context.
So the replies here seem to be people overreacting or people saying I’m overreacting. Context that the offense has looked very good in camp before today should be understood. But also can’t sugarcoat the struggles today
is that many are overlooking our schedule last year and that is usually the biggest indicator of when a surprise team makes the playoffs and then regresses the following year. Our division had three teams make the playoffs because our OOD games were among the easiest. This year it will be different. We may well take a sizeable step back this year in record but not in the overall mission. Then you will see the baseless overreactions who can't analyze things correctly or in context.
A lot on this board have alluded to better team, worse record
But you sure are a glass half full type of guy. It’s august. Be positive. Plenty of time in November to cast a cold rainy shadow.
Sounds like he is still doing well I wasn’t buying into much first few days of practice. Glad to see that he still seems to be doing well ( running with 1s a lot)
Looking forward to Friday, see how he looks
After hearing how great he looked in camp this year
🏈#NYGiants at Lions camp - generally, NYG won both sides of the 3-on-2 Trenches drills and the 1-on-1 Tremches drills. 11x11s: 1st tm defense did well vs run, but mixed vs pass and offense mixed overall - inconsistent as Jones said.
Bests of the day in 11x11: Jones cross to Hyatt; DeVito to Pimpleton on sideline; McCain PD. In 3x2 Trenches: Cunningham def Hutchinson, and Lemieux def Hutchinson, Schmitz 4-0. In 1x1 Trenches: Peart def. Hutchinson.
Detroit should win their division and I think easily. These practices don’t show our strength at all which is Jones also running with the ball. Once an opponent has to keep a spy near the line and not drop an extra player in coverage lanes will open up. New receivers take time. There hasn’t been too many games last year Jones was off. I’m glad we are practicing against equal to or better than opponent. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.
it really is that simple so it does not surprise me in any way that we are getting the worse end of things. Even though the Lions did not make the playoff this year, I fully expect them to be a power in the NFC this season. We are probably a year behind them.
LMAO. Sure....
RE: 2 weeks in and I was beginning to worry we forgot how to overreact.
First day of #Giants - #Lions joint practices are over. Couple quick thoughts
- It was a bad day for the offense. Specifically Daniel Jones. It might have been the worst he's been all camp. In the five full-field, 11-on-11 drills Jones was 5 of 12 passing with a sack. There was a play he rolled out right and just threw a prayer up for Parris Campbell that C.J. Gardner Johnson should have picked off. It wasn't good.
- Here's the thing about Jones' day, assuming you're looking for a silver lining: The guys were there. It was the quarterback who was off. This wasn't like he was running for his life or taking coverage sack after coverage sack, as usually happens when truly overmatched. Jones' receivers were open. He simply missed the throws because he was wildly erratic. Even the completions looks challenging. Another silver lining; That's very uncommon for Jones this summer. I think this likely had to do with the fact this was the first different defense he's since since that playoff-eliminating loss to the Eagles. There were two bad misses to Slayton (both would-be first downs) and one to Waller (long down sideline). Jones connects there (as he has all camp) and it's a completely different day.
- The two sides ended practice with a red zone drill. The series started at the 15-ish yard line (end zone vantage point made specifics hard) and were tasked with scoring. It did not go well for the Giants offense. Jones missed Parris Campbell, ran for no gain, then completed one short to Campbell. The offense stayed on the field for two more plays. The last one (a Jones keeper) might have scored, but the Lions' defense celebrated. Saquon Barkley DID NOT take place in this drill for the Giants. This was for load management reasons, I'm told. He wasn't hurt.
- One player I don't think gets enough credit is Parris Campbell. Mentioned him a couple weeks ago. Deserves more praise. He jumps out each time I'm at a Giants practice.
- Most of my day was spent watching the Giants offense against the Lions defense. The few times I glanced over at the reverse .. it wasn't pretty. The Lions have so many weapons this year. Goff had his pick whenever he dropped back to throw. Impressive to see.
- Some 1-on-1 highlights: Jalin Hyatt made a nice move to get open, but after catching the ball, had it punched out by Starling Thomas. Sterling Shepard ran the most ridiculous route that created zero separation. Tremendous coverage there from Cam Sutton. Sadly, the OL vs DL occurred on the far field away from media. No observations there.
- This is a first: No fights. Seriously. I've never covered a joint practice without at least one big brawl. There were a couple pushes, but that was it. This was clearly stressed by both Daboll & Dan Campbell.
Here's the thing about Jones' day, assuming you're looking for a silver lining: The guys were there. It was the quarterback who was off. This wasn't like he was running for his life or taking coverage sack after coverage sack, as usually happens when truly overmatched. Jones' receivers were open. He simply missed the throws because he was wildly erratic. Even the completions looks challenging. Another silver lining; That's very uncommon for Jones this summer. I think this likely had to do with the fact this was the first different defense he's since since that playoff-eliminating loss to the Eagles. There were two bad misses to Slayton (both would-be first downs) and one to Waller (long down sideline). Jones connects there (as he has all camp) and it's a completely different day.
After the way Jones played last season, I can live with him having a bad day in a joint practice. I'd be much more concerned if we were hearing the plays weren't there to be made.
Would be in an uproar today because they didn't dominate their first practice in a strange facility a few hours after flying in against a real opponent, with lots of new players and new plays. It's an ominous sign to defend their perennial August pre-season championship (in their head movies).
Myself - I didn't expect much from his first scrimmage throwing to mostly brand new targets.
RE: The Lions are a better football team than we are
it really is that simple so it does not surprise me in any way that we are getting the worse end of things. Even though the Lions did not make the playoff this year, I fully expect them to be a power in the NFC this season. We are probably a year behind them.
oh stop.
RE: RE: RE: The Lions are a better football team than we are
it really is that simple so it does not surprise me in any way that we are getting the worse end of things. Even though the Lions did not make the playoff this year, I fully expect them to be a power in the NFC this season. We are probably a year behind them.
I don't think this is true at all. We haven't even played our first preseason game yet. People need to stop overreacting, you don't really have any idea what is going on out there. This could be another of the "Daboll putting people in bad spots to see hoe they react" things. Or it could be trying different people in different positions just to see what happens. Its all academic until the Cowboys.
It is not overreacting, it is a statement of opinion that their offense is loaded and ours is not. The overreaction that is going on on this board is what people think the Giants will be this year. Yesterday, people were comparing this team to 1985's team (that was very good and much more talented then this team). So, acknowledging that the roster is still a work in progress is not an overreaction.
2 questions:
Who had more wins last season?
Who played in a tougher division last season?
Also a statement--the Lions offense was very good last season. Their defense was an abomination all season long.
unrelated but why do people continuously compare other WRs to our WRs as if THAT is the matchup? Talkes do this shit all the time and it makes me nuts. LDT yesterday was comparing OLs AGAINST each other. WTF dude...
The Lions WRs are solid. MAybe yes even better than NYG's WRs. OK? When are our WRs supposed to cover their WRs?
ITs our WRS against the opposing defense. And guess what? The Defense has to account for Barkley, DJ's legs and Waller. And Bellinger. And a great offensive system that isn't afraid to fail.
Friendly reminder the Lions LOST a game against the Panthers when the entire season was on the line last year. Their Defense sucks ass until proven otherwise. Our D was average in 22 and added pieces.
Talk to me in October for fuck's sake. This constant ball washing of the rah rah Lions is exhaustingly stupid.
I just hate the inconsistent echo chamber BS that is the sports media and NFL fans.
No one mentions the Lions gave up 430 pts last season. It's all about the NYG passing game. Herm Edwards just said "all you have to do is stop Barkley and you're gonna beat NYG." Yeah ok, that's why you never sniffed a super bowl there Herm. GO tell the Packers or Jaguars how they fared when they keyed in on Barkley last season.
practices but wish it was with a different team than the Lions. Campbell is a hothead and I worry that his team is going to be sloppy/aggressive during these practices which will result in heightened injury risk.
He s competitive, that’s seem true, why do you think he s a hothead?
It’s good to hear that the problem with the offense was DJ
Many of the same people absolutely declaring Jones a bust after practices are doing it again. This means nothing. We don't even know what Daboll is really doing, are we vanilla and the Lions are trying more real things, is Daboll trying to put the offense in tough matchups now to see what happens, are we just trying to work on specific things (even though Daboll knows they won't work vs what the Lions are doing), etc., etc., etc.
I didn't say differently. My comment was geared toward the overreactions that this matters. I don't think it matters at all, I just don't think it is shocking either. That is going to be a good football team this year and the fact that they are playing well versus us (or we are not playing well) is not at all surprising. The people who are overreacting are doing so to camp reports, a majority of which has been in shorts. I get it, the camp reports for the last six or seven years have been brutally bad-so any good news is great. But, I think some people think we are contenders and that is not something that I think is accurate at the moment.
So the replies here seem to be people overreacting or people saying I'm overreacting. Context that the offense has looked very good in camp before today should be understood. But also can't sugarcoat the struggles today
If they struggle tomorrow, it’ll be time to pull the eject lever like John McLean in the military plane in Die Hard 2 as the grenades were getting tossed into the cockpit.
A lot on this board have alluded to better team, worse record
But you sure are a glass half full type of guy. It’s august. Be positive. Plenty of time in November to cast a cold rainy shadow.
Looking forward to Friday, see how he looks
Our ball 🔥
🏈#NYGiants at Lions camp - generally, NYG won both sides of the 3-on-2 Trenches drills and the 1-on-1 Tremches drills. 11x11s: 1st tm defense did well vs run, but mixed vs pass and offense mixed overall - inconsistent as Jones said.
Bests of the day in 11x11: Jones cross to Hyatt; DeVito to Pimpleton on sideline; McCain PD. In 3x2 Trenches: Cunningham def Hutchinson, and Lemieux def Hutchinson, Schmitz 4-0. In 1x1 Trenches: Peart def. Hutchinson.
Offense is still the biggest concer for this team, so it would be nice if the poaitve trend from earlier in camp would continue into the preseason.
Lions 9.5
Giants 7.5
Game-by-game betting lines:
Lions 12-5
Giants 6-11
Common opponents:
@NO
Lions -1 favorite
Giants +2.5 underdog
GB
Lions -4.5
Giants -2.5
@DAL
Lions +3.5
Giants +5.5
SEA
Lions -3
Giants -2
The money thinks the Lions are better, but a good deal of the difference in projection derives from the Giants having to play Dallas and Philly four times.
The Giants exceeded their projection last year and could do so again.
link - ( New Window )
LMAO. Sure....
Or we were just overreacting the other way. It works both ways.
I rather hear about match ups....not outcomes, I assumed outcome by what the coaches expect
First day of #Giants - #Lions joint practices are over. Couple quick thoughts
- It was a bad day for the offense. Specifically Daniel Jones. It might have been the worst he's been all camp. In the five full-field, 11-on-11 drills Jones was 5 of 12 passing with a sack. There was a play he rolled out right and just threw a prayer up for Parris Campbell that C.J. Gardner Johnson should have picked off. It wasn't good.
- Here's the thing about Jones' day, assuming you're looking for a silver lining: The guys were there. It was the quarterback who was off. This wasn't like he was running for his life or taking coverage sack after coverage sack, as usually happens when truly overmatched. Jones' receivers were open. He simply missed the throws because he was wildly erratic. Even the completions looks challenging. Another silver lining; That's very uncommon for Jones this summer. I think this likely had to do with the fact this was the first different defense he's since since that playoff-eliminating loss to the Eagles. There were two bad misses to Slayton (both would-be first downs) and one to Waller (long down sideline). Jones connects there (as he has all camp) and it's a completely different day.
- The two sides ended practice with a red zone drill. The series started at the 15-ish yard line (end zone vantage point made specifics hard) and were tasked with scoring. It did not go well for the Giants offense. Jones missed Parris Campbell, ran for no gain, then completed one short to Campbell. The offense stayed on the field for two more plays. The last one (a Jones keeper) might have scored, but the Lions' defense celebrated. Saquon Barkley DID NOT take place in this drill for the Giants. This was for load management reasons, I'm told. He wasn't hurt.
- One player I don't think gets enough credit is Parris Campbell. Mentioned him a couple weeks ago. Deserves more praise. He jumps out each time I'm at a Giants practice.
- Most of my day was spent watching the Giants offense against the Lions defense. The few times I glanced over at the reverse .. it wasn't pretty. The Lions have so many weapons this year. Goff had his pick whenever he dropped back to throw. Impressive to see.
- Some 1-on-1 highlights: Jalin Hyatt made a nice move to get open, but after catching the ball, had it punched out by Starling Thomas. Sterling Shepard ran the most ridiculous route that created zero separation. Tremendous coverage there from Cam Sutton. Sadly, the OL vs DL occurred on the far field away from media. No observations there.
- This is a first: No fights. Seriously. I've never covered a joint practice without at least one big brawl. There were a couple pushes, but that was it. This was clearly stressed by both Daboll & Dan Campbell.
This was the play of the day for the offense. Collin Johnson has been turning it up after a quiet stretch. Still mostly with the 2's, but making plays again
It's the same deal when the Giants come out in a game and go 3-and-out and we hear "Same old Giants".
Best thing for the Giants is to compete and figure where they have to do to get better.
First day of #Giants - #Lions joint practices are over. Couple quick thoughts
- Here's the thing about Jones' day, assuming you're looking for a silver lining: The guys were there. It was the quarterback who was off. This wasn't like he was running for his life or taking coverage sack after coverage sack, as usually happens when truly overmatched. Jones' receivers were open. He simply missed the throws because he was wildly erratic. Even the completions looks challenging. Another silver lining; That's very uncommon for Jones this summer. I think this likely had to do with the fact this was the first different defense he's since since that playoff-eliminating loss to the Eagles. There were two bad misses to Slayton (both would-be first downs) and one to Waller (long down sideline). Jones connects there (as he has all camp) and it's a completely different day.
After the way Jones played last season, I can live with him having a bad day in a joint practice. I'd be much more concerned if we were hearing the plays weren't there to be made.
Myself - I didn't expect much from his first scrimmage throwing to mostly brand new targets.
oh stop.
It is not overreacting, it is a statement of opinion that their offense is loaded and ours is not. The overreaction that is going on on this board is what people think the Giants will be this year. Yesterday, people were comparing this team to 1985's team (that was very good and much more talented then this team). So, acknowledging that the roster is still a work in progress is not an overreaction.
2 questions:
Who had more wins last season?
Who played in a tougher division last season?
Also a statement--the Lions offense was very good last season. Their defense was an abomination all season long.
Everyone calm the hell down.
When we go 2-15 and Jones throws 30 INTs, we will be able to trace it all back to this "shaky" practice against the Lions.
The Lions WRs are solid. MAybe yes even better than NYG's WRs. OK? When are our WRs supposed to cover their WRs?
ITs our WRS against the opposing defense. And guess what? The Defense has to account for Barkley, DJ's legs and Waller. And Bellinger. And a great offensive system that isn't afraid to fail.
Friendly reminder the Lions LOST a game against the Panthers when the entire season was on the line last year. Their Defense sucks ass until proven otherwise. Our D was average in 22 and added pieces.
Talk to me in October for fuck's sake. This constant ball washing of the rah rah Lions is exhaustingly stupid.
Jones was off today. He admits it himself.
It he wasn't off, thing would be looking better.
That's how important the QB is in the league.
No one mentions the Lions gave up 430 pts last season. It's all about the NYG passing game. Herm Edwards just said "all you have to do is stop Barkley and you're gonna beat NYG." Yeah ok, that's why you never sniffed a super bowl there Herm. GO tell the Packers or Jaguars how they fared when they keyed in on Barkley last season.
I am done. Today's rant is over, I think.
He s competitive, that’s seem true, why do you think he s a hothead?
DJ just had an off day.
Practice Report (8/8): Giants, Lions test each other - ( New Window )
big fan of Colin Johnson. Just keeps producing.
Top Plays: Collin Johnson scores; Nick McCloud grabs INT - ( New Window )
DJ had an off day… let’s see what happens tomorrow. Not time to overreact.
Some fans are fragile. They overreact to good and bad plays, good games and bad.
Performance in sports is not linear, every play, shot, at bat, is an entity in itself, with varied results.
Being concerned about a bad day throwing the football, from a guy who has demonstrated to be a very accurate passer, makes little sense to me.
Trends are what bring me concern, not any individual play or game
Aka carry a grudge, I believe he was a Candidate for a job here at one point.
and his team feeds off of that.