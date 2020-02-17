New York Giants at Detroit Lions Training Camp Practice #2

Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
40m
Bad news: Yesterday was Daniel Jones’ worst practice of the summer.
Good news: It was one step back after 10 big ones forward in the #Giants first 10 practices.
Best news: He can eradicate all memory of yesterday with a good day today.
