for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Detroit Lions Training Camp Practice #2

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:14 am

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 (Joint Practice with Detroit Lions)

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 10:00 a.m.

Practice – 10:30 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 12:45 p.m.

Both  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:20 am : link
Duggan and Stapleton are confirming that the NYG run blocking in yesterday's practice was very good.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:21 am : link
this is the last training camp practice that is open to the public.
RE: Both  
bluefin : 7:38 am : link
In comment 16168792 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Duggan and Stapleton are confirming that the NYG run blocking in yesterday's practice was very good.

good news
 
ryanmkeane : 7:45 am : link
Great clip of Ezeudu pull block floating out there as well
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:53 am : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
40m
Bad news: Yesterday was Daniel Jones’ worst practice of the summer.

Good news: It was one step back after 10 big ones forward in the #Giants first 10 practices.

Best news: He can eradicate all memory of yesterday with a good day today.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 