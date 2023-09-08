Schmeelk's prediction on OL...

Never understood his fans here. Nothing personal, just didn't see what they did in the very limited action of his rookie year. Then again, I banged the drum for Clint Sintim 3 August's in a row so I guess we've all been there.
I think Schmeelk/everyone is discounting the most likely scenario
Never understood his fans here. Nothing personal, just didn't see what they did in the very limited action of his rookie year. Then again, I banged the drum for Clint Sintim 3 August's in a row so I guess we've all been there.
Sintim flashed in preseason. Even Fat Mike mentioned him.
about Bredeson yet, he may just be the tallest midget in the room. I doubt they're giving up on McKethan at this point, unless, with his low draft status and injury history they think they can safely get him on the PS. Maybe this will develop into a good unit by mid-year. As of now, it's AT and a bunch of ?????? Glow may not be a ?, but he's a guy you want to be able to upgrade by next year.
I called this starting OL and reserves from the jump minus Peart. Surprising that he may be the swing tackle. I was hoping we'd pick up someone better as the swing tackle after cuts. That may still happen but if they think Peart can do the job I'm fine with a starting 5 of Thomas, Bredeson, JMS, Glowinski, and Neal with a backup unit of Peart, Ezedeu, Lemieux as the backup center/guard, and McKethan. Unless McKethan isn't fully healthy and then you sub in Phillips or Cunningham for him.
RE: RE: I'd be surprised and disappointed if McKethan didn't make it...
well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.
Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.
Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.
If I had to guess, I would think we see neal practicing next week and playing in 2nd pre season game
may be wishful thinking but it makes snese to be bery cauious re: concussion especially with decent amount of practice time still left
The Giants have wanted Ezeudu to win the LG spot and McKethan to win the RG spot. McKethan obviously has been sidetracked and is nothing but a TBD at this point. It seems they are giving Ezeudu a long leash, but he may not be grabbing the bull by the horns.
Bredeson’s contract is up this year and the Giants need to now consider if he is in the long term plans. I am not positive, but I recall that Glowinski can be cut with little cap impact after this year.
...the other side of the coin is that if he's not all the way back you might waste a year of salary control by carrying him on the roster. A year on the practice squad pushes his salary control period out through 2026. Waiving him and resigning him for 2024 would make him an RFA in year 4, but as we learned with Slayton last year and Holmes in 2023, the fourth year of a drafted rookie's contract isn't necessarily as cheap as it looks.
The new regime seems to know what it’s doing in the draft. A 5th round guard should be expected to be at least depth (if healthy).
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Yeah, that seems to be a glaring omission...simply from a developmental aspect.
Schmeelk said Peart did alright in his two 1-on-1s against Hutchinson today.
He didn't start a game last year...had 39 snaps on offense... played mostly special teams.
Quote:
Seems like they have him going in the right direction. Ezudu’s lost rookie year may be costing him now. Props to Bredeson who has really come on and taken advantage of the situation.
Schmeelk said Peart did alright in his two 1-on-1s against Hutchinson today.
Who’d a thunk. He’s been invisible when he’s hasn’t looked terrible. Now, near the end of camp he’s come on. It’s a good development. We are hurting at backup tackle. You go girl…
Yeah, I’m not sure it’s over yet.
Never understood his fans here. Nothing personal, just didn't see what they did in the very limited action of his rookie year. Then again, I banged the drum for Clint Sintim 3 August's in a row so I guess we've all been there.
I also would be surprised if there haven't been some attempts to extend Bredeson and maybe Phillips.
He has great movement skills and has demonstrated that he is an efficient run blocker.
But this line must protect Jones. The best pass blockers will start. Ezeudu has been erratic in his pass blocking. He has to work that out.
He has the skills to do it now he must prove it.
Quote:
.
Never understood his fans here. Nothing personal, just didn't see what they did in the very limited action of his rookie year. Then again, I banged the drum for Clint Sintim 3 August's in a row so I guess we've all been there.
Sintim flashed in preseason. Even Fat Mike mentioned him.
Giants were 1-4-1 while Bredeson was on IR last season.
He's a good steady versatile player
He said same thing on the other side of the ball: his gut - they want to start the rookie CBs outside, with AJ in the slot.
These personnel groupings aren't just the coaches experimenting - they've been using it every day.
Last year he reminded me of DJ Fluker.
Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.
Last year he reminded me of DJ Fluker.
In the early part of training camp?
Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.
Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.
I think the 07/08 OL had a 30 plus game streak having all of its starters play.
Me either - unless he plays really well in the preseason games.
Quote:
especially with his G/T versatility.
Last year he reminded me of DJ Fluker.
In the early part of training camp?
...and college
Quote:
well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.
Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.
Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.
If I had to guess, I would think we see neal practicing next week and playing in 2nd pre season game
may be wishful thinking but it makes snese to be bery cauious re: concussion especially with decent amount of practice time still left
Quote:
well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.
Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.
Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.
Did I miss something on Neal?
Is he not practicing??
Oh I didn't realize he was still in protocol...thanks dude
Schmeelk's starting five seems like the most likely scenario, but I think we'll continue to see shuffling at guard for another week or two.
Tough call on whether to move Bredeson then to RG or stick with Glowinski.
Bredeson’s contract is up this year and the Giants need to now consider if he is in the long term plans. I am not positive, but I recall that Glowinski can be cut with little cap impact after this year.
So all things to be considered in the long run.
I hope Mort's hunch is right and they are looking at some modest extensions with one or more. That's a lot of turnover for one season when we should be in our window to make a run.
Sorry, Klaatu. I just come up short on words to offer in apolgy
I knew it…. You totally have that short guy energy! Hahah. Jk
Quote:
As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."
Sorry, Klaatu. I just come up short on words to offer in apolgy
That's okay. I forgive you.
BUT NO MORE RECIPES WITH SHRIMP IN TNE TITLE!!!
They need to extend Bredeson as he is our best IOL and has good versatility and is still young.
I like Phillips but he is not an option at left tackle so position wise he is limited.
Peart has the athletic ability to play left tackle and I don't think any of the other potential back ups have that. So he sticks. I see the final o line as
Thomas, Bredesen, Schmidt, Glow, Neal, EZ, Peart, McKethan, Phillips. That would be a pretty good group.
Quote:
As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."
I knew it…. You totally have that short guy energy! Hahah. Jk
I try to stay optimistic. For me, things are always looking up.
Because "hope springs eternal."
And he owes me money, so I hope he gets paid.
The new regime seems to know what it’s doing in the draft. A 5th round guard should be expected to be at least depth (if healthy).