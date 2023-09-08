Schmeelk's prediction on OL... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 4:49 pm : 8/9/2023 4:49 pm

Just mentioned this on BBKL...



Starters...Thomas, Bredson, Schmitz Glowinski, Neal.



Back-ups in order: Peart, Ezeudu, Phillips... and then maybe Lemieux at #9.



He is more confident that Peart, Ezeudu, and Phillips will make it.