Schmeelk's prediction on OL...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 4:49 pm
Just mentioned this on BBKL...

Starters...Thomas, Bredson, Schmitz Glowinski, Neal.

Back-ups in order: Peart, Ezeudu, Phillips... and then maybe Lemieux at #9.

He is more confident that Peart, Ezeudu, and Phillips will make it.
thinks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 4:50 pm : link
Lemieux's chief competition is Jack Anderson.
I  
AcidTest : 8/9/2023 4:51 pm : link
don't see the Giants cutting McKethan.
RE: I  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16169265 AcidTest said:

don't see the Giants cutting McKethan.


Yeah, that seems to be a glaring omission...simply from a developmental aspect.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2023 4:52 pm : link
Is Shane even that good? And the dude is ALWAYS injured to boot, pun intended.
he  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 4:53 pm : link
just mentioned McKethan, Hamilton, and Cunningham fighting for #9.
McKethan seems like a massive omission  
George from PA : 8/9/2023 4:55 pm : link
Rookie deal and OL coach seems to like him....
I wouldn’t have given you a nickel that Peart would make it  
BillT : 8/9/2023 4:55 pm : link
Seems like they have him going in the right direction. Ezudu’s lost rookie year may be costing him now. Props to Bredeson who has really come on and taken advantage of the situation.
RE: I wouldn’t have given you a nickel that Peart would make it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16169270 BillT said:

Seems like they have him going in the right direction. Ezudu’s lost rookie year may be costing him now. Props to Bredeson who has really come on and taken advantage of the situation.


Schmeelk said Peart did alright in his two 1-on-1s against Hutchinson today.
Didn’t Hamilton flash a bit  
mako J : 8/9/2023 4:57 pm : link
Last year?
RE: Didn’t Hamilton flash a bit  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16169272 mako J said:

Last year?


He didn't start a game last year...had 39 snaps on offense... played mostly special teams.
RE: RE: I wouldn’t have given you a nickel that Peart would make it  
BillT : 8/9/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16169271 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 16169270 BillT said:





Seems like they have him going in the right direction. Ezudu’s lost rookie year may be costing him now. Props to Bredeson who has really come on and taken advantage of the situation.



Schmeelk said Peart did alright in his two 1-on-1s against Hutchinson today.

Who’d a thunk. He’s been invisible when he’s hasn’t looked terrible. Now, near the end of camp he’s come on. It’s a good development. We are hurting at backup tackle. You go girl…
Ben Bredeson must be looking very good.  
bluefin : 8/9/2023 5:07 pm : link
His name pops up more than anyone in these summer reports. LG, / C / RG, he’s being slotted everywhere, so he must be up to the task. Really looking forward to an established, consistent O-line.
JMS starting  
AROCK1000 : 8/9/2023 5:11 pm : link
Great to see!!
I think they’re going to give Ezeudu  
Section331 : 8/9/2023 5:13 pm : link
every chance to win one of the OG spots. I think he’ll be a game 1 starter.
I don't see how Lemieux makes this team  
robbieballs2003 : 8/9/2023 5:15 pm : link
.
RE: I think they’re going to give Ezeudu  
BillT : 8/9/2023 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16169283 Section331 said:

every chance to win one of the OG spots. I think he’ll be a game 1 starter.

Yeah, I’m not sure it’s over yet.
RE: I don't see how Lemieux makes this team  
j_rud : 8/9/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16169284 robbieballs2003 said:

.


Never understood his fans here. Nothing personal, just didn't see what they did in the very limited action of his rookie year. Then again, I banged the drum for Clint Sintim 3 August's in a row so I guess we've all been there.
I think Schmeelk/everyone is discounting the most likely scenario  
mort christenson : 8/9/2023 5:25 pm : link
That we go into the season with a rotation of some sorts at LG and maybe LG/RG with either Bredeson/Ezeudu or Bredeson/Ezeudu and Glowinski/Bredeson.

I also would be surprised if there haven't been some attempts to extend Bredeson and maybe Phillips.
Ezeudu  
Archer : 8/9/2023 5:30 pm : link
Ezeudu will start if he can show improvement in his pass blocking.

He has great movement skills and has demonstrated that he is an efficient run blocker.

But this line must protect Jones. The best pass blockers will start. Ezeudu has been erratic in his pass blocking. He has to work that out.

He has the skills to do it now he must prove it.

RE: RE: I don't see how Lemieux makes this team  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/9/2023 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16169289 j_rud said:

In comment 16169284 robbieballs2003 said:





.



Never understood his fans here. Nothing personal, just didn't see what they did in the very limited action of his rookie year. Then again, I banged the drum for Clint Sintim 3 August's in a row so I guess we've all been there.


Sintim flashed in preseason. Even Fat Mike mentioned him.
Peart  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/9/2023 5:31 pm : link
must be like the red stapler guy from Office Space. Or has photos of Mara.
RE: Ben Bredeson must be looking very good.  
PEEJ : 8/9/2023 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16169280 bluefin said:

His name pops up more than anyone in these summer reports. LG, / C / RG, he’s being slotted everywhere, so he must be up to the task. Really looking forward to an established, consistent O-line.


Giants were 1-4-1 while Bredeson was on IR last season.
He's a good steady versatile player



So still  
pjcas18 : 8/9/2023 5:57 pm : link
keep an eye on Wyatt Davis?
Peart is totally undervalued here  
WillieYoung : 8/9/2023 6:00 pm : link
He has struggled at RT at times but has had some good games at LT and is a great run blocker. when he subs in at TE on the goal line and lines up next to Neal it's not fair to the defense.
Bisignano mentioned on Giants Insider  
mittenedman : 8/9/2023 6:08 pm : link
he thinks they want to start Ezeudu at LG and Bredeson at RG. They are giving EZ every oppty to win that LG spot.

He said same thing on the other side of the ball: his gut - they want to start the rookie CBs outside, with AJ in the slot.

These personnel groupings aren't just the coaches experimenting - they've been using it every day.

I'd be surprised and disappointed if McKethan didn't make it...  
Capt. Don : 8/9/2023 6:09 pm : link
especially with his G/T versatility.

Last year he reminded me of DJ Fluker.
I'm not gonna get that excited  
Bill in UT : 8/9/2023 6:12 pm : link
about Bredeson yet, he may just be the tallest midget in the room. I doubt they're giving up on McKethan at this point, unless, with his low draft status and injury history they think they can safely get him on the PS. Maybe this will develop into a good unit by mid-year. As of now, it's AT and a bunch of ?????? Glow may not be a ?, but he's a guy you want to be able to upgrade by next year.
I hope they all play  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/9/2023 6:13 pm : link
well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.

Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.

RE: I'd be surprised and disappointed if McKethan didn't make it...  
RicFlair : 8/9/2023 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16169317 Capt. Don said:

especially with his G/T versatility.

Last year he reminded me of DJ Fluker.



In the early part of training camp?
RE: I hope they all play  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16169319 Lines of Scrimmage said:

well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.

Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.


Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.
Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/9/2023 6:22 pm : link
Not promising but I meant more in season.

I think the 07/08 OL had a 30 plus game streak having all of its starters play.
RE: I don't see how Lemieux makes this team  
RCPhoenix : 8/9/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16169284 robbieballs2003 said:

.


Me either - unless he plays really well in the preseason games.
OL  
The_Taxman89_10 : 8/9/2023 6:27 pm : link
I called this starting OL and reserves from the jump minus Peart. Surprising that he may be the swing tackle. I was hoping we'd pick up someone better as the swing tackle after cuts. That may still happen but if they think Peart can do the job I'm fine with a starting 5 of Thomas, Bredeson, JMS, Glowinski, and Neal with a backup unit of Peart, Ezedeu, Lemieux as the backup center/guard, and McKethan. Unless McKethan isn't fully healthy and then you sub in Phillips or Cunningham for him.
RE: RE: I'd be surprised and disappointed if McKethan didn't make it...  
Capt. Don : 8/9/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16169322 RicFlair said:

In comment 16169317 Capt. Don said:





especially with his G/T versatility.

Last year he reminded me of DJ Fluker.




In the early part of training camp?


...and college
RE: RE: I hope they all play  
Payasdaddy : 8/9/2023 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16169325 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 16169319 Lines of Scrimmage said:





well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.

Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.




Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.

If I had to guess, I would think we see neal practicing next week and playing in 2nd pre season game
may be wishful thinking but it makes snese to be bery cauious re: concussion especially with decent amount of practice time still left
Eric  
AROCK1000 : 8/9/2023 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16169325 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 16169319 Lines of Scrimmage said:





well over the course of camp and in the preseason games. Tough decisions is a positive imv.

Maybe the Giants catch a break and enjoy good health on the OL this season.




Lost Hassenaur for the season. Neal out during an important week. Hamilton now in a boot. It's been a rough start.

Did I miss something on Neal?
Is he not practicing??
ARock.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2023 7:15 pm : link
Neal suffered a concussion on Friday.
SF  
AROCK1000 : 8/9/2023 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16169366 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

Neal suffered a concussion on Friday.

Oh I didn't realize he was still in protocol...thanks dude
Bill in UT hit the key point on McKethan.  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/9/2023 7:58 pm : link
He's an unheralded, late fifth-round pick with no pro game tape, coming off an ACL. The probability of him being claimed off waivers is very low.

Schmeelk's starting five seems like the most likely scenario, but I think we'll continue to see shuffling at guard for another week or two.
FWIW (nothing) I think Bredeson is a better center than guard; but he  
Spider56 : 8/9/2023 8:08 pm : link
can have a nice career being the occasional starter and 1st sub at any of the 3 interior positions. Also, he’s only 25. Item of note, 8 of the 9 OL will be 26 or less.
My Guess Is The Start The Season  
Trainmaster : 8/9/2023 8:14 pm : link
With Bredeson at LG and Glowinski at RG to put a vet on either side of Schmitz. Maybe rotate Ezeudu in at LG for a few series and gradually increase his playing time.

Tough call on whether to move Bredeson then to RG or stick with Glowinski.

Bill in UT...  
Klaatu : 8/9/2023 8:18 pm : link
As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."
From a cost effective standpoint  
Jaenyg : 8/9/2023 8:30 pm : link
The Giants have wanted Ezeudu to win the LG spot and McKethan to win the RG spot. McKethan obviously has been sidetracked and is nothing but a TBD at this point. It seems they are giving Ezeudu a long leash, but he may not be grabbing the bull by the horns.

Bredeson’s contract is up this year and the Giants need to now consider if he is in the long term plans. I am not positive, but I recall that Glowinski can be cut with little cap impact after this year.

So all things to be considered in the long run.
I know its one season at a time...  
SinCityGMen : 8/9/2023 8:32 pm : link
..but Bredeson, Phillips, Peart, and Lemieux (whatever you think of them) are not currently Giants in 2024. And I think Glowinski is a potential cut in 2024 as well for performance/cap savings.

I hope Mort's hunch is right and they are looking at some modest extensions with one or more. That's a lot of turnover for one season when we should be in our window to make a run.
RE: Bill in UT...  
Bill in UT : 8/9/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 16169391 Klaatu said:

As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."


Sorry, Klaatu. I just come up short on words to offer in apolgy
RE: Bill in UT...  
shocktheworld : 8/9/2023 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16169391 Klaatu said:

As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."


I knew it…. You totally have that short guy energy! Hahah. Jk
RE: RE: Bill in UT...  
Klaatu : 8/9/2023 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16169409 Bill in UT said:

In comment 16169391 Klaatu said:





As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."



Sorry, Klaatu. I just come up short on words to offer in apolgy


That's okay. I forgive you.

BUT NO MORE RECIPES WITH SHRIMP IN TNE TITLE!!!
You have to factor in contract status  
kelly : 8/9/2023 9:39 pm : link
when trying to determine who the back ups will be. McKethan still has 3 years left on his contract. I think that plays into the equation.

They need to extend Bredeson as he is our best IOL and has good versatility and is still young.

I like Phillips but he is not an option at left tackle so position wise he is limited.

Peart has the athletic ability to play left tackle and I don't think any of the other potential back ups have that. So he sticks. I see the final o line as

Thomas, Bredesen, Schmidt, Glow, Neal, EZ, Peart, McKethan, Phillips. That would be a pretty good group.
RE: RE: Bill in UT...  
Klaatu : 8/9/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16169415 shocktheworld said:

In comment 16169391 Klaatu said:





As a Little Person myself, I was offended by your use of the word "midget."



I knew it…. You totally have that short guy energy! Hahah. Jk


I try to stay optimistic. For me, things are always looking up.
For those pointing to McKethan's cap advantage...  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/9/2023 11:36 pm : link
...the other side of the coin is that if he's not all the way back you might waste a year of salary control by carrying him on the roster. A year on the practice squad pushes his salary control period out through 2026. Waiving him and resigning him for 2024 would make him an RFA in year 4, but as we learned with Slayton last year and Holmes in 2023, the fourth year of a drafted rookie's contract isn't necessarily as cheap as it looks.
 
ryanmkeane : 8/9/2023 11:57 pm : link
It is a little bit strange to me that McKethan always gets brought up in conversation here. He’s a 5th round pick who tore his ACL as a rookie. Why again are we expecting anything out of him?
RE: …  
Klaatu : 7:57 am : link
In comment 16169468 ryanmkeane said:

It is a little bit strange to me that McKethan always gets brought up in conversation here. He’s a 5th round pick who tore his ACL as a rookie. Why again are we expecting anything out of him?


Because "hope springs eternal."

And he owes me money, so I hope he gets paid.
Expecting him to start seems silly  
gersh : 8:03 am : link
Expecting him to make the team seems right to me.

The new regime seems to know what it’s doing in the draft. A 5th round guard should be expected to be at least depth (if healthy).
