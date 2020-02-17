Let's talk Darius Slayton for a second

He's had a great camp and looks to be firmly entrenched as thr Giants WR1. No significant drops and there are reports that he's gaining more separation in his routes. He's just behind Waller in terms if targets/catches in camp (according to Talkin Giants).
So what is his ceiling this year? Hovering around 700 yards the past few years you'd think he could make the jump to become a 1k receiver given his improvement and overall offensive stability. But I don't think there's going to be enough balls to go around. So I wonder if statically he doesn't match prior years however makes a greater impact (first down conversions, TDs, etc).
What are you expecting?
His drop rate was actually not as bad as some of the big name WRs - at the end of last year, someone posted stats.
The drops have certainly been his one big wart. Let's see what he can do now that he actually has a, let's say above-average supporting cast, and a more consistent OL. He's an easy guy to root for.
That said, he's having a tremendous camp and so far justifying his re-signing.
I didn’t like the resigning but I won’t die on that hill. Rooting for the guy to have his best year and justify the pay.
Now Toomer is a beloved figure with Giants fans and with good reason. I was thinking it might be possible we will look back on Slayton's career when it's over and realize how much our feelings for him have evolved.
I was thinking about Toomer too. He had all the athletic traits, but aside from some flashes he was more potential than production his first couple years
Then he (by his own admission) made a commitment to doing the work necessary to be a dependable pro, and turned into the most consistent WR the Giants have ever had
Not saying Slayton will reach the same level, but feels like the light’s gone on for him in the same way
That's more concerning to me.
In the WFT (1st game) I thought Jones threw a good ball and Slayton needed to make that catch.
I hope this year he can make more of those type of plays. The ones that can impact a outcome late in a game.
I don't expect to see those posters who were calling for us to use the money to resign him on Julian Love instead so they can open up opportunities for UDFA's like Bryce Ford-Wheaton to be posting much on this topic this year.
Got to let that go. He was devastated from that drop and was so upset it looked like he was crying and Daboll came over and reassured him with an embrace and encouragement. Don't judge an entire career of a man by one play. I've seen the best receivers in the NFL mishandle a perfect easy catch many times. I've seen NBA superstars miss dunks with no one around them.
Imagine judging the entire career of Billy Buckner (who had a sensational career) by his one error. Of course, that error cost the Sox a World Series, LOL. Or Scott Norwood's missed field goal costing the Bills a Super Bowl...and hell, even Buffalo fans still love him. Slayton's drop didn't even lose the game, let alone the Super Bowl. Let that one play go.
Ditto. Dropped the F bomb multiple times. Wtf.
From the practice vids I've seen, he still double-clutches it a bit, but I hope his work to be a better catcher of the ball pays off on gameday.
as a rookie he had 48 receptions and 2 drops (84 targets).
return him to that rookie rate and take out 5 of his drops and his season goes from 724 yards to 800 yards. his YPG go to 50. and if he'd played 17 games instead of 16 he's up to 850 yards, and that's not even starting every game.
he improved at a lot of things last year but he caught the ball as bad as ever and every year farther from the hands he showed his rookie year look more like the outlier. he not only didnt drop easy ones, he completed some very difficult touchdown catches.
if he catches the ball like that again he can be a 1k+ yard receiver.
if he drops the ball like he did last year his targets will get overtaken by hyatt, hodgins, waller, campbell, beasley, etc.
hopefully the new contract brings some new confidence.
BUT if there's ever been a 5th round pick who's gotten more shit I'd love to know who it was.
The organization has been a total shit show his entire time here. Last year he's gotten to play u def two great offensive coaches and had them obviously help his QB. 700 to 900 yards wound be great and IMO very doable. He limits those drops and he should be lauded. Oh. And he's laid fucking a very reasonable salary.
You would think he wa sake by Golloday bad the way some posters talk about him. No one is making him out to be a stud all star. It's amazing the shit he's gotten. Just weird IMO
That said, I really do like Hodgins, who was pulled off the scrap heap by Schoen last year.
bbi hates certain players for reasons, and Slayton does get a lot of flack through no fault of his own simply because this 5th rounder is usually our #1 WR.
left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.
Ditto. Dropped the F bomb multiple times. Wtf.
It really felt like a typical Giants moment.
I think most of the season you will see the ball spread around a lot. Waller may very well be the primary threat, but I think you will routinely see 3,4, or 5 guys with about the same number of catches each week unless one guys happens to be really hot and in a favorable match-up that week.
By the end of the season, I think (hope?) Hyatt is passing Slayton on the depth chart, but not sure he is really going to be the true #1 we have been looking for either.
As for who the #1 WR is besides Waller, I don't think they have a true #1, which I don't necessarily see as a bad thing (huge contract, diva-ish behavior, crying when they don't get the ball enough).
They have a WR by committee approach, with a number of guys who are #2/#3 types in Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, and Hodgins. I'll take that any day to go with a top TE like Waller.
That being said I also see a similar progression as Toomer (also a body catcher early on). And it seems like Slayton has really begun to dedicate himself to improving, and it is showing. Need to see it translate to real games. Was not a big fan of the re-signing but would love to have him prove me wrong!
Don't care what the depth chart says on August 10, I don't believe he's one of the 4 best receivers on this team, particularly when Wan'Dale gets healthy, and I'm not a huge Wan'Dale guy.
And before you throw the stat argument at me, I don't care that he has had 3 different 700+ yard seasons. He is replacement level, and this year, he will be replaced.
That being said I also see a similar progression as Toomer (also a body catcher early on). And it seems like Slayton has really begun to dedicate himself to improving, and it is showing. Need to see it translate to real games. Was not a big fan of the re-signing but would love to have him prove me wrong!
Imagine how much the likes of Galladay and Toney set back Jones, and Shepard being constantly injured surely didn't help.
Hell even when Toney was capable of playing like a couple of quarters in like one game a year before getting thrown out he got like over 1o catches and 100 yards.
I’ve read where he has worked on this issue- drops- so maybe, much like Tiki learned not to fumble, he has found a way to catch.
Your last line is not a good argument against Slayton. The Giants have three players that are not replacement level. Jones, Thomas and Dexy. Everyone one else is in competition at some level.
Was just horrific.
bbi hates certain players for reasons, and Slayton does get a lot of flack through no fault of his own simply because this 5th rounder is usually our #1 WR.
Yeah, he's been "our #1 WR" because of a general lack of talent at the position, a rash of injuries at the position over the past few seasons (Shep, Wan'Dale), a historic free agency bust (Golladay), and a injured, unmotivated, poor draft investment in Kadarius Toney.
When you're getting major contributions from Richie James the level of competition isn't prohibitive. Somebody has to play, and somebody has to get targets.
It's not like he has blown up the league with his opportunities. He's flashed with his one above average trait, and that's great, but on the vast majority of other NFL teams he doesn't crack the starting lineup and doesn't get close to the 309 targets he's gotten on this team over the last 4 years.
I have no malice towards the guy, I'm just not that into him.
That said, he's having a tremendous camp and so far justifying his re-signing.
I’ve read where he has worked on this issue- drops- so maybe, much like Tiki learned not to fumble, he has found a way to catch.
Slayton seems to make the harder catches, its the routine ones he drops.
Its a mental issue imo. If he can get over that hurgle he will be a better player. It sounds like he dedicated himself in the offseason which is a big step. He is becoming a better pro and I think some ofthat is because he sees how hard DJ works. Just my 2 cents
It’s a mental issue imo. If he can get over that hurgle he will be a better player. It sounds like he dedicated himself in the offseason which is a big step. He is becoming a better pro and I think some ofthat is because he sees how hard DJ works. Just my 2 cents
Agreed. Even in the highlights from this year he seems to body catch or double catch everything. You don’t seem him snatch it out of the air like the good hands receivers do. I just don’t think it’s natural for him. It seems like he works his butt off and is a high character player. Just wish he had more natural hands or can overcome that. Getting late in his career, though for an adjustment like that.
Yep. Drops are a problem. Don’t ever remember Toomer having that problem, am I wrong?
Um... No. Slayton signed a 2 year/$12M dollar deal with a possibility to earn up to $16.8M. Not super pricey but hardly a bargain for those who wanted to run him out of town after all those drops last season.
Its a mental issue imo. If he can get over that hurgle he will be a better player. It sounds like he dedicated himself in the offseason which is a big step. He is becoming a better pro and I think some ofthat is because he sees how hard DJ works. Just my 2 cents
Slayton already working on that issue.. - ( New Window )
I think Hyatt has that chance and should that happen, think he and Slayton would make a nice duo. To me Slayton's ceiling, should he take care of the drops, always seemed to be solid #2.
I would expect to see similar output in relation to catches. Maybe it goes up becuase he won't be the focus but I think his YPC will jump to 16.5 which is great in this era of short passing.
That one, and one that bounced off his hands against WFT that would have been a deep TD and sealed that game for us
BUT if there's ever been a 5th round pick who's gotten more shit I'd love to know who it was.
The organization has been a total shit show his entire time here.
What I'm going to say may not apply to Slayton specifically, but it applies in some fashion to some of the players who were on the roster while the organization was "a total shit show."
It can't just be that all of them were the victims of the shitshow. Some of them had to have been the cause of said shitshow.
Again, not saying that Slayton was part of the problem. But I see a lot of posters use this excuse so broadly and for so many players that it loses all meaning. On some level, there had to be some players across all position groups who were part of the team being a shitshow and bear some responsibility for it. Some were outmatched, some were inconsistent, some were injured, some were poor fits for scheme, whatever. But also some of these guys were just JAG football players.
joeinpa, Toomer had similar issues early in his career, mainly because he was a body catcher. Inconsistent, disappeared for stretches, penchant for mental errors were common for AT early on in the NFL.
If that translates to real games, and then have Waller giving defenses more to worry about, I could see his production elevating, especially if Hyatt starts pulling safeties.