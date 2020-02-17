for display only
Let's talk Darius Slayton for a second

j_rud : 9:35 am
He's had a great camp and looks to be firmly entrenched as thr Giants WR1. No significant drops and there are reports that he's gaining more separation in his routes. He's just behind Waller in terms if targets/catches in camp (according to Talkin Giants).

So what is his ceiling this year? Hovering around 700 yards the past few years you'd think he could make the jump to become a 1k receiver given his improvement and overall offensive stability. But I don't think there's going to be enough balls to go around. So I wonder if statically he doesn't match prior years however makes a greater impact (first down conversions, TDs, etc).

What are you expecting?
He appears to be playing very well,  
Section331 : 10:06 am : link
but keep in mind how little talent he had around him the past few years. With much more talent in the WR room (we hope!), he could play much better, but still have around his career averages. Waller alone will take targets away from him.
RE: His only problem is  
section125 : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16169585 David B. said:
Quote:
Dropping too many passes he should catch. Doubt that's gonna change.


His drop rate was actually not as bad as some of the big name WRs - at the end of last year, someone posted stats.
He's a bargain at the contract he signed  
Metnut : 10:07 am : link
and keeps working hard and getting better. Pumped that he's back.
He's exceeded 700 yards  
Everyone Relax : 10:10 am : link
in 3 of his 4 years. That's very solid for a #2. He's shown how dedicated he is to this team, and is Jones's biggest ally.

The drops have certainly been his one big wart. Let's see what he can do now that he actually has a, let's say above-average supporting cast, and a more consistent OL. He's an easy guy to root for.
Apparently  
Giantsbigblue : 10:11 am : link
He has been working with a hands coach and catching the ball away from his body.
the drops  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:11 am : link
don't bother me as much as it bothers others. It's him disappearing for stretches. We need guys to get open against the Eagles and Cowboys.

That said, he's having a tremendous camp and so far justifying his re-signing.
The 700 yards were as a #1 though  
UConn4523 : 10:13 am : link
which isn’t close to being good enough. If he can put up that same production alongside of the additions that we made, now we’re talking.

I didn’t like the resigning but I won’t die on that hill. Rooting for the guy to have his best year and justify the pay.
RE: Last night I was rewatching the London GB game...  
mfsd : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16169560 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
And I found myself thinking how my attitude towards Slayton over the years has been similar to how I felt about Toomer in his early years. Like, yeah, he's been good but we need better.

Now Toomer is a beloved figure with Giants fans and with good reason. I was thinking it might be possible we will look back on Slayton's career when it's over and realize how much our feelings for him have evolved.


I was thinking about Toomer too. He had all the athletic traits, but aside from some flashes he was more potential than production his first couple years

Then he (by his own admission) made a commitment to doing the work necessary to be a dependable pro, and turned into the most consistent WR the Giants have ever had

Not saying Slayton will reach the same level, but feels like the light’s gone on for him in the same way
While happy for Slayton  
upnyg : 10:16 am : link
Ive always liked him...but if he's our number 1, then Waller or Hyatt is not.

That's more concerning to me.
I like him a lot  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:23 am : link
Really good teammate and he has a great attitude and is a battler.

In the WFT (1st game) I thought Jones threw a good ball and Slayton needed to make that catch.

I hope this year he can make more of those type of plays. The ones that can impact a outcome late in a game.
Slayton is a good player who is has been steadily improving  
Brandon Walsh : 10:25 am : link
with a coaching staff who figured how to use him better as the year went on and play to his strengths.

I don't expect to see those posters who were calling for us to use the money to resign him on Julian Love instead so they can open up opportunities for UDFA's like Bryce Ford-Wheaton to be posting much on this topic this year.
what's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:28 am : link
good for Slayton and the team is that Jalin Hyatt will be breathing down his neck. Or the neck of Hodgins.
RE: I'm still not over that drop in the Minny playoff game with 3 minutes  
mavric : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16169562 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.


Got to let that go. He was devastated from that drop and was so upset it looked like he was crying and Daboll came over and reassured him with an embrace and encouragement. Don't judge an entire career of a man by one play. I've seen the best receivers in the NFL mishandle a perfect easy catch many times. I've seen NBA superstars miss dunks with no one around them.

Imagine judging the entire career of Billy Buckner (who had a sensational career) by his one error. Of course, that error cost the Sox a World Series, LOL. Or Scott Norwood's missed field goal costing the Bills a Super Bowl...and hell, even Buffalo fans still love him. Slayton's drop didn't even lose the game, let alone the Super Bowl. Let that one play go.
RE: I'm still not over that drop in the Minny playoff game with 3 minutes  
Steve L : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16169562 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.


Ditto. Dropped the F bomb multiple times. Wtf.
Wasn’t sure I cared if he was resigned  
BillT : 10:33 am : link
Now, he seems to be our best WR. It’s clear from his contract that Schoen thought he had value. He seems to be living up to it. The lack of talent at WR kept him on the roster and now we may be seeing him coming into his own. A plus player at WR along with Waller and we’ll be really tough to deal with.
I'll take quality over quantity this year  
DieHard : 10:33 am : link
If Slayton ends up with around 700 yards again but Waller, Hodgins, Campbell (and maybe even Hyatt) stay healthy and get to eat, that would be a perfectly fine outcome. I do see a future where Slayton ends up being the #1 target for a few games, based on the attention the others will get.

From the practice vids I've seen, he still double-clutches it a bit, but I hope his work to be a better catcher of the ball pays off on gameday.
it all comes down to how he catches the football  
Eric on Li : 10:34 am : link
last year he had 46 receptions and 7 drops (71 targets). 1 in 10 balls thrown his way was dropped.

as a rookie he had 48 receptions and 2 drops (84 targets).

return him to that rookie rate and take out 5 of his drops and his season goes from 724 yards to 800 yards. his YPG go to 50. and if he'd played 17 games instead of 16 he's up to 850 yards, and that's not even starting every game.

he improved at a lot of things last year but he caught the ball as bad as ever and every year farther from the hands he showed his rookie year look more like the outlier. he not only didnt drop easy ones, he completed some very difficult touchdown catches.

if he catches the ball like that again he can be a 1k+ yard receiver.

if he drops the ball like he did last year his targets will get overtaken by hyatt, hodgins, waller, campbell, beasley, etc.

hopefully the new contract brings some new confidence.
I'll acknowledge that Minny drop  
LauderdaleMatty : 10:42 am : link
Was just horrific.

BUT if there's ever been a 5th round pick who's gotten more shit I'd love to know who it was.

The organization has been a total shit show his entire time here. Last year he's gotten to play u def two great offensive coaches and had them obviously help his QB. 700 to 900 yards wound be great and IMO very doable. He limits those drops and he should be lauded. Oh. And he's laid fucking a very reasonable salary.

You would think he wa sake by Golloday bad the way some posters talk about him. No one is making him out to be a stud all star. It's amazing the shit he's gotten. Just weird IMO
I wistfully hoping  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:48 am : link
maybe getting a 2nd contract might have given him more confidence or something.
I am very curious and excited to see  
Matt M. : 10:56 am : link
what the final WR depth chart will look like, including the PS. They may not have an absolute star/#1 on their roster, but they certainly have a lot guys who fall in the #1A-3 range plus Waller. This is a much more talented group than at this time last year. There will be legitimate NFL WRs not making this roster, in contrast to last year when we had guys nobody else wanted.

That said, I really do like Hodgins, who was pulled off the scrap heap by Schoen last year.
I'm hoping he plays well and reduces his usual gotchas  
JonC : 11:03 am : link
but also hoping Hyatt and others overtake him on gamedays. I don't see NYG going far with Slayton as #1.
RE: I'll acknowledge that Minny drop  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:03 am : link
In comment 16169629 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Was just horrific.

BUT if there's ever been a 5th round pick who's gotten more shit I'd love to know who it was.

The organization has been a total shit show his entire time here. Last year he's gotten to play u def two great offensive coaches and had them obviously help his QB. 700 to 900 yards wound be great and IMO very doable. He limits those drops and he should be lauded. Oh. And he's laid fucking a very reasonable salary.

You would think he wa sake by Golloday bad the way some posters talk about him. No one is making him out to be a stud all star. It's amazing the shit he's gotten. Just weird IMO


bbi hates certain players for reasons, and Slayton does get a lot of flack through no fault of his own simply because this 5th rounder is usually our #1 WR.
All I expect is consistency  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:04 am : link
The numbers/stats will work themselves out if he consistently runs precise routes and catches catchable passes.
RE: RE: I'm still not over that drop in the Minny playoff game with 3 minutes  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16169619 Steve L said:
Quote:
In comment 16169562 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.



Ditto. Dropped the F bomb multiple times. Wtf.


It really felt like a typical Giants moment.
RE: I'm hoping he plays well and reduces his usual gotchas  
Matt M. : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16169657 JonC said:
Quote:
but also hoping Hyatt and others overtake him on gamedays. I don't see NYG going far with Slayton as #1.
Ultimately, I feel the same. I am encouraged by the promising camp reports. But, my expectations are a little tempered by his past performance. That said, he struggled when he was forced to be the primary option. This year, that isn't really the case.

I think most of the season you will see the ball spread around a lot. Waller may very well be the primary threat, but I think you will routinely see 3,4, or 5 guys with about the same number of catches each week unless one guys happens to be really hot and in a favorable match-up that week.

By the end of the season, I think (hope?) Hyatt is passing Slayton on the depth chart, but not sure he is really going to be the true #1 we have been looking for either.
I don't see Slayton as a #1 WR  
KDavies : 11:07 am : link
and I like him. Like with the Chiefs, the #1 option in this offense will likely be Waller if healthy.

As for who the #1 WR is besides Waller, I don't think they have a true #1, which I don't necessarily see as a bad thing (huge contract, diva-ish behavior, crying when they don't get the ball enough).

They have a WR by committee approach, with a number of guys who are #2/#3 types in Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, and Hodgins. I'll take that any day to go with a top TE like Waller.
...  
christian : 11:09 am : link
I suspect the staff would be happy if Slayton gets 100 targets and catches 65% (his catch rate from last year).
I think the relationship with Jones  
Gfan in PA : 11:09 am : link
is being underplayed here. They came into the league as rookies together and DJ has really established a chemistry/trust with him. I feel this is one of the biggest reasons Slayton is still around and is getting more opportuities.

That being said I also see a similar progression as Toomer (also a body catcher early on). And it seems like Slayton has really begun to dedicate himself to improving, and it is showing. Need to see it translate to real games. Was not a big fan of the re-signing but would love to have him prove me wrong!
RE: I don't see Slayton as a #1 WR  
Matt M. : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16169669 KDavies said:
Quote:
and I like him. Like with the Chiefs, the #1 option in this offense will likely be Waller if healthy.

As for who the #1 WR is besides Waller, I don't think they have a true #1, which I don't necessarily see as a bad thing (huge contract, diva-ish behavior, crying when they don't get the ball enough).

They have a WR by committee approach, with a number of guys who are #2/#3 types in Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, and Hodgins. I'll take that any day to go with a top TE like Waller.
I agree. They did similarly last year, but the two biggest differences are Waller as the #1 TE and last year we had guys who have been the #4,5 or depth on other rosters playing as our #2/3.
Slayton is a bargain  
MeanBunny : 11:18 am : link
We resigned for 2 years at 2 mill a year and most everyone knows he can separate, catch on the fly, contested catches and decently smart enough to learn all the Kafkaesque offense stuff.
By week 4  
allstarjim : 11:29 am : link
my prediction is he'll be a part-time, rotational receiver only.

Don't care what the depth chart says on August 10, I don't believe he's one of the 4 best receivers on this team, particularly when Wan'Dale gets healthy, and I'm not a huge Wan'Dale guy.

And before you throw the stat argument at me, I don't care that he has had 3 different 700+ yard seasons. He is replacement level, and this year, he will be replaced.
RE: I think the relationship with Jones  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16169673 Gfan in PA said:
Quote:
is being underplayed here. They came into the league as rookies together and DJ has really established a chemistry/trust with him. I feel this is one of the biggest reasons Slayton is still around and is getting more opportuities.

That being said I also see a similar progression as Toomer (also a body catcher early on). And it seems like Slayton has really begun to dedicate himself to improving, and it is showing. Need to see it translate to real games. Was not a big fan of the re-signing but would love to have him prove me wrong!


Imagine how much the likes of Galladay and Toney set back Jones, and Shepard being constantly injured surely didn't help.

Hell even when Toney was capable of playing like a couple of quarters in like one game a year before getting thrown out he got like over 1o catches and 100 yards.
That catch yesterday  
5BowlsSoon : 11:35 am : link
In the corner of the end zone really impressed me. That was a tough catch with a ball with a lot of zip to it. All hands.

I’ve read where he has worked on this issue- drops- so maybe, much like Tiki learned not to fumble, he has found a way to catch.
RE: By week 4  
dannyman3131 : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16169697 allstarjim said:
Quote:
my prediction is he'll be a part-time, rotational receiver only.

Don't care what the depth chart says on August 10, I don't believe he's one of the 4 best receivers on this team, particularly when Wan'Dale gets healthy, and I'm not a huge Wan'Dale guy.

And before you throw the stat argument at me, I don't care that he has had 3 different 700+ yard seasons. He is replacement level, and this year, he will be replaced.



Your last line is not a good argument against Slayton. The Giants have three players that are not replacement level. Jones, Thomas and Dexy. Everyone one else is in competition at some level.
RE: RE: I'll acknowledge that Minny drop  
allstarjim : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16169659 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16169629 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Was just horrific.

BUT if there's ever been a 5th round pick who's gotten more shit I'd love to know who it was.

The organization has been a total shit show his entire time here. Last year he's gotten to play u def two great offensive coaches and had them obviously help his QB. 700 to 900 yards wound be great and IMO very doable. He limits those drops and he should be lauded. Oh. And he's laid fucking a very reasonable salary.

You would think he wa sake by Golloday bad the way some posters talk about him. No one is making him out to be a stud all star. It's amazing the shit he's gotten. Just weird IMO



bbi hates certain players for reasons, and Slayton does get a lot of flack through no fault of his own simply because this 5th rounder is usually our #1 WR.


Yeah, he's been "our #1 WR" because of a general lack of talent at the position, a rash of injuries at the position over the past few seasons (Shep, Wan'Dale), a historic free agency bust (Golladay), and a injured, unmotivated, poor draft investment in Kadarius Toney.

When you're getting major contributions from Richie James the level of competition isn't prohibitive. Somebody has to play, and somebody has to get targets.

It's not like he has blown up the league with his opportunities. He's flashed with his one above average trait, and that's great, but on the vast majority of other NFL teams he doesn't crack the starting lineup and doesn't get close to the 309 targets he's gotten on this team over the last 4 years.

I have no malice towards the guy, I'm just not that into him.
RE: the drops  
UberAlias : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16169595 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
don't bother me as much as it bothers others. It's him disappearing for stretches. We need guys to get open against the Eagles and Cowboys.

That said, he's having a tremendous camp and so far justifying his re-signing.
I agree with this. I also think, similar to the QB, he has been limited by poor Oline and play calling.
RE: That catch yesterday  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16169703 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In the corner of the end zone really impressed me. That was a tough catch with a ball with a lot of zip to it. All hands.

I’ve read where he has worked on this issue- drops- so maybe, much like Tiki learned not to fumble, he has found a way to catch.


Slayton seems to make the harder catches, its the routine ones he drops.
It's like my sisters saying I'm their favorite brother  
allstarjim : 11:41 am : link
I'm also their only brother.
Slaytons issue seems to be confidence  
Rudy5757 : 11:53 am : link
he doesnt attack the ball. If he can get that confidence to attack the ball he can be a very good WR. I think his waiting for the ball ti get there has caused a lot of his drops. If he attacks the ball he can get up field faster. I think he waits for it and anticipates contact or is worried about getting up the field.

Its a mental issue imo. If he can get over that hurgle he will be a better player. It sounds like he dedicated himself in the offseason which is a big step. He is becoming a better pro and I think some ofthat is because he sees how hard DJ works. Just my 2 cents
RE: Slaytons issue seems to be confidence  
Jimmy Meatballs : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16169723 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
he doesnt attack the ball. If he can get that confidence to attack the ball he can be a very good WR. I think his waiting for the ball ti get there has caused a lot of his drops. If he attacks the ball he can get up field faster. I think he waits for it and anticipates contact or is worried about getting up the field.

It’s a mental issue imo. If he can get over that hurgle he will be a better player. It sounds like he dedicated himself in the offseason which is a big step. He is becoming a better pro and I think some ofthat is because he sees how hard DJ works. Just my 2 cents


Agreed. Even in the highlights from this year he seems to body catch or double catch everything. You don’t seem him snatch it out of the air like the good hands receivers do. I just don’t think it’s natural for him. It seems like he works his butt off and is a high character player. Just wish he had more natural hands or can overcome that. Getting late in his career, though for an adjustment like that.
RE: I'm still not over that drop in the Minny playoff game with 3 minutes  
joeinpa : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16169562 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.


Yep. Drops are a problem. Don’t ever remember Toomer having that problem, am I wrong?
RE: Slayton is a bargain  
RomanWH : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16169682 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
We resigned for 2 years at 2 mill a year and most everyone knows he can separate, catch on the fly, contested catches and decently smart enough to learn all the Kafkaesque offense stuff.


Um... No. Slayton signed a 2 year/$12M dollar deal with a possibility to earn up to $16.8M. Not super pricey but hardly a bargain for those who wanted to run him out of town after all those drops last season.
RE: Slaytons issue seems to be confidence  
blueblood : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16169723 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
he doesnt attack the ball. If he can get that confidence to attack the ball he can be a very good WR. I think his waiting for the ball ti get there has caused a lot of his drops. If he attacks the ball he can get up field faster. I think he waits for it and anticipates contact or is worried about getting up the field.

Its a mental issue imo. If he can get over that hurgle he will be a better player. It sounds like he dedicated himself in the offseason which is a big step. He is becoming a better pro and I think some ofthat is because he sees how hard DJ works. Just my 2 cents

Slayton already working on that issue.. - ( New Window )
RE: I'm hoping he plays well and reduces his usual gotchas  
j_rud : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16169657 JonC said:
Quote:
but also hoping Hyatt and others overtake him on gamedays. I don't see NYG going far with Slayton as #1.


I think Hyatt has that chance and should that happen, think he and Slayton would make a nice duo. To me Slayton's ceiling, should he take care of the drops, always seemed to be solid #2.
Very hard to predict  
SLIM_ : 12:28 pm : link
We have a tight end (in name at least) who will be the focus of our passing game and we have a bunch of different receivers with varying skill sets who will be mixed and matched.

I would expect to see similar output in relation to catches. Maybe it goes up becuase he won't be the focus but I think his YPC will jump to 16.5 which is great in this era of short passing.
RE: I'm still not over that drop in the Minny playoff game with 3 minutes  
cjac : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16169562 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.


That one, and one that bounced off his hands against WFT that would have been a deep TD and sealed that game for us
RE: I'll acknowledge that Minny drop  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16169629 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Was just horrific.

BUT if there's ever been a 5th round pick who's gotten more shit I'd love to know who it was.

The organization has been a total shit show his entire time here.

What I'm going to say may not apply to Slayton specifically, but it applies in some fashion to some of the players who were on the roster while the organization was "a total shit show."

It can't just be that all of them were the victims of the shitshow. Some of them had to have been the cause of said shitshow.

Again, not saying that Slayton was part of the problem. But I see a lot of posters use this excuse so broadly and for so many players that it loses all meaning. On some level, there had to be some players across all position groups who were part of the team being a shitshow and bear some responsibility for it. Some were outmatched, some were inconsistent, some were injured, some were poor fits for scheme, whatever. But also some of these guys were just JAG football players.
RE: I'm still not over that drop in the Minny playoff game with 3 minutes  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16169562 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
left. He was wide open and could have put it away. I was screaming at the TV.
me neither
Rudy  
JonC : 3:44 pm : link
Good post.

joeinpa, Toomer had similar issues early in his career, mainly because he was a body catcher. Inconsistent, disappeared for stretches, penchant for mental errors were common for AT early on in the NFL.
I posted  
darren in pdx : 4:12 pm : link
a video a couple weeks ago that he has been working on his hand catching this past offseason. More confidence in snagging the ball so that it doesn't move at all in his hands as soon it touches and not body catching.

If that translates to real games, and then have Waller giving defenses more to worry about, I could see his production elevating, especially if Hyatt starts pulling safeties.
