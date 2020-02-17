Let's talk Darius Slayton for a second j_rud : 9:35 am

He's had a great camp and looks to be firmly entrenched as thr Giants WR1. No significant drops and there are reports that he's gaining more separation in his routes. He's just behind Waller in terms if targets/catches in camp (according to Talkin Giants).



So what is his ceiling this year? Hovering around 700 yards the past few years you'd think he could make the jump to become a 1k receiver given his improvement and overall offensive stability. But I don't think there's going to be enough balls to go around. So I wonder if statically he doesn't match prior years however makes a greater impact (first down conversions, TDs, etc).



What are you expecting?