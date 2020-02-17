for display only
New York Giants at Detroit Lions Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:45 am
While the game is what it is,  
Neckbone1333 : 8:52 am : link
there is just something about seeing that amazing blue helmet the first time each year that is magical.
Recording it  
joeinpa : 9:01 am : link
Will watch tomorrow, always a special day for me when another New York Giants season begins.

I m almost always optimistic as a season begins. Not in the sense that I always expect a championship, but rather hoping for competitive football building with an eye for the future.

However, this season my expectations are higher, this has a chance to be a very good team, IMO.
It is really hard to get a feel for the runnung game  
robbieballs2003 : 9:05 am : link
and run defense in these camp reports so I will be focusing on that. Yes, I understand that the starters on both sides probably won't play at all but, as we saw last year, our depth was pretty freakin bad on defense. Our edge defenders were not great. Our ILB were awful. Our DL looks much deeper this year. I want to see how guys like Brightwell, Grey, and Corbin do if they play.
RE: While the game is what it is,  
HewlettGiant : 9:05 am : link
Neckbone1333 said:
Quote:
there is just something about seeing that amazing blue helmet the first time each year that is magical.


This plus 1
RE: RE: While the game is what it is,  
Grey Pilgrim : 9:09 am : link
HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
Neckbone1333 said:


Quote:


there is just something about seeing that amazing blue helmet the first time each year that is magical.



This plus 1


Yes Please!
Who's ready to overreact after one preseason game!?  
Anakim : 9:10 am : link
Can’t wait to see the new guys  
bluefin : 9:11 am : link
RE: While the game is what it is,  
Danny Kanell : 9:17 am : link
Neckbone1333 said:
Quote:
there is just something about seeing that amazing blue helmet the first time each year that is magical.


Well said.
RE: Who's ready to overreact after one preseason game!?  
ZogZerg : 9:19 am : link
Anakim said:
Quote:
.


The same people who overreacted after one PRACTICE with Detroit.
RE: Recording it  
Dr. D : 9:33 am : link
joeinpa said:
Quote:
Will watch tomorrow, always a special day for me when another New York Giants season begins.

I m almost always optimistic as a season begins. Not in the sense that I always expect a championship, but rather hoping for competitive football building with an eye for the future.

However, this season my expectations are higher, this has a chance to be a very good team, IMO.

joeinpa, same. You and I seem to think a lot alike
christian : 9:43 am : link
Last year I was hopeful but cautious.

Giants fans have every reason to be optimistic this year.

For the first time since 2015, we go into the season knowing we have a good coach.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:45 am : link
Missing this, as going to Mets Braves. But I can't wait for the BBI overreaction, those that are serious.
yeah can't wait  
Giantsfan79 : 9:57 am : link
To meet my future delivery drivers since that's what the vast majority of tonights players will be doing in a few weeks.
RE: ...  
PatersonPlank : 10:00 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Missing this, as going to Mets Braves. But I can't wait for the BBI overreaction, those that are serious.


Yes, is this going to be a "we are a talent devoid team years away", or a "we are Super Bowl contenders" day?
Bummed about the DL and Neal  
HBart : 10:02 am : link
Would have loved to see them.

But there's so much other intrigue: Banks, Hawkins, BFW, Gray, JMS, how they handle swing tackle, etc. etc. etc.

If the rookies who play look sharp against Detroits 2T that's a great omen; can't wait to see regardless.
I need a Hyatt 75-yard TD  
bceagle05 : 10:05 am : link
like I need oxygen.
RE: Who's ready to overreact after one preseason game!?  
Blue1956 : 10:12 am : link
Anakim said:
Quote:
LOL!!
RE: Who's ready to overreact after one preseason game!?  
santacruzom : 10:18 am : link
Anakim said:
Quote:
I for one am doing my damnedest to prepare myself at all the "Let's cut him" or "The season is over" jokes resulting from a starter or rookie's mistake.

I'm watching episodes of The Big Bang Theory to re-learn how to laugh at something that's painfully unfunny.
Er  
santacruzom : 10:19 am : link
Prepare myself *for*
Genuinely curious…  
Skittlebish : 10:19 am : link
Where do we draw the line on an appropriate reaction and an overreaction? Is everything in preseason an overreaction (this is probably true)? Because it seems some of you are more concerned with the reactions of fellow fans than the actual game. Did someone else’s reaction to a football game touch you inappropriately? All of this to say relax, enjoy the game, and let people be in their feelings after, I mean FOOTBALL IS BACK!
The Victor Cruz game  
santacruzom : 10:53 am : link
Is a very, very high bar that will not likely be met so this is totally stating the obvious, but yeah, that game is the pinnacle of preseason entertainment for me. Imagine if Trey Hawkins emulates it -- a late round guy who had some buzz throughout training camp and then puts together such a performance that LeBron James tweets about it. If only.
Great to see a pre-game sticky  
Matt123 : 10:54 am : link
Even if it's preseason.

CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:55 am : link
On defense:

With so many Dlinemen not playing - most excited to see what Jordan Riley can do

Also with the dlinemen out - probably important not to lose our minds with the play of Mcfadden or Beavers - they'll have olinemen all over them most likely.

Want to see our young corners in action.

On offense:

Want to see the running backs

How does the interior oline battle shake out

One thing to keep in mind with the WR battle - which WRs can survive the year on the practice squad without being poached? I'm thinking Beasley, Crowder, and Collins can. Shepard, and even Bryce Ford-Wheaton, would likely get scooped up. food for thought.
RE: The Victor Cruz game  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:01 am : link
santacruzom said:
Quote:
Is a very, very high bar that will not likely be met so this is totally stating the obvious, but yeah, that game is the pinnacle of preseason entertainment for me. Imagine if Trey Hawkins emulates it -- a late round guy who had some buzz throughout training camp and then puts together such a performance that LeBron James tweets about it. If only.


I think Lebron watches more Giants games than I do.
We seem to have  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:11 am : link
a good QB and good coach, so can be a bit optimistic. Not exactly Mahomes and Reid, but that's pretty much what you need in the NFL to succeed.
I'll also keep a close eye on our man of mystery  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:21 am : link
Matt Peart.
RE: We seem to have  
santacruzom : 11:42 am : link
Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
a good QB and good coach, so can be a bit optimistic. Not exactly Mahomes and Reid, but that's pretty much what you need in the NFL to succeed.


I'm not going to discount the possibility that Daboll eventually becomes a better all-around head coach than Reid. I'm just that recklessly optimistic about the guy.
Just landed in Detroit  
ZogZerg : 11:50 am : link
Rodney Hampton's 89-Yd TD,  
clatterbuck : 12:44 pm : link
First carry of first preseason game in 1990, against the Bills was pretty exciting.
RE: Rodney Hampton's 89-Yd TD,  
Dave : 12:49 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
First carry of first preseason game in 1990, against the Bills was pretty exciting.
Yes!
RE: RE: The Victor Cruz game  
Brandon Walsh : 1:01 pm : link
Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
santacruzom said:


Quote:


Is a very, very high bar that will not likely be met so this is totally stating the obvious, but yeah, that game is the pinnacle of preseason entertainment for me. Imagine if Trey Hawkins emulates it -- a late round guy who had some buzz throughout training camp and then puts together such a performance that LeBron James tweets about it. If only.



I think Lebron watches more Giants games than I do.


We can tell by every one of your posts.
Fired up to see Gray and Corbin get a lot of burn  
mfsd : 1:05 pm : link
this preseason.

I recall seeing Bradshaw live during the last preseason game in New England in 2007 and thinking man, we’ve got something with this kid
RE: RE: Rodney Hampton's 89-Yd TD,  
JohnG in Albany : 1:17 pm : link
Dave said:
Quote:
clatterbuck said:


Quote:


First carry of first preseason game in 1990, against the Bills was pretty exciting.

Yes!


I remember it like it was yesterday.
RE: Genuinely curious…  
joeinpa : 1:26 pm : link
Skittlebish said:
Quote:
Where do we draw the line on an appropriate reaction and an overreaction? Is everything in preseason an overreaction (this is probably true)? Because it seems some of you are more concerned with the reactions of fellow fans than the actual game. Did someone else's reaction to a football game touch you inappropriately? All of this to say relax, enjoy the game, and let people be in their feelings after, I mean FOOTBALL IS BACK!


All true. But observing how people react is also a way to determine whom one thinks is worth engaging in future posts.

I never been one to think opinions should not be expressed here. But I have learned that avoiding certain posts or sometimes posters, makes BBI a more pleasant experience for me
RE: Rodney Hampton's 89-Yd TD,  
JoeSchoens11 : 2:50 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
First carry of first preseason game in 1990, against the Bills was pretty exciting.
Not quite Rodney’s 89er, but this got me pretty excited
SB’s 1st carry - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Who's ready to overreact after one preseason game!?  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:11 pm : link
santacruzom said:
Quote:
Anakim said:


Quote:


I for one am doing my damnedest to prepare myself at all the "Let's cut him" or "The season is over" jokes resulting from a starter or rookie's mistake.

I'm watching episodes of The Big Bang Theory to re-learn how to laugh at something that's painfully unfunny.


You're not messing around.
DVR'd So I can skip the Commercials  
Grey Pilgrim : 3:45 pm : link
Go Giants!
RE: RE: Recording it  
joeinpa : 4:47 pm : link
Dr. D said:
Quote:
joeinpa said:


Quote:


Will watch tomorrow, always a special day for me when another New York Giants season begins.

I m almost always optimistic as a season begins. Not in the sense that I always expect a championship, but rather hoping for competitive football building with an eye for the future.

However, this season my expectations are higher, this has a chance to be a very good team, IMO.


joeinpa, same. You and I seem to think a lot alike


Lol, I ve noticed that
grab  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:01 pm : link
the roster for figuring out who is who on the DL tonight.

I'm still trying to figure out these guys:

69 Brandin Bryant
72 Kobe Smith
76 Kevin Atkins
71 Donovan Jeter
The NY Football Giants play a game tonight!  
Beezer : 5:11 pm : link
WOO!!!!!!!
any idea on who is playing tonight  
mofti : 5:36 pm : link
RE: Rodney Hampton's 89-Yd TD,  
Amtoft : 5:51 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
First carry of first preseason game in 1990, against the Bills was pretty exciting.


I remember that so well, but I wish it was on youtube
Anyone have a decent stream or reliable site?  
j_rud : 5:55 pm : link
Alway good to get a pulse on the team  
DavidinBMNY : 6:11 pm : link
Guys not playing or barely playing are locked in on the roster. Rookies will play, but let's see who is competing. Listen get excited for #sillstime.
RE: ...  
BestFeature : 6:16 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
Last year I was hopeful but cautious.

Giants fans have every reason to be optimistic this year.

For the first time since 2015, we go into the season knowing we have a good coach.


This is kind of a depressing take on my part but did we not think that in 2017 after McAdoo took us to the playoffs for the first time in forever in his first season?
RE: Anyone have a decent stream or reliable site?  
Jim in Tampa : 6:19 pm : link
j_rud said:
Quote:
As others have posted...

If you haven't signed up for NFL+ Premium, you can get a 7 day free trial and watch the game live or on replay whenever,

If you've already used your free trial you can pay for the first month and cancel. Last year it was $9.99/mo. but someone said that this year it's only $7/mo... which means less than $2.50 per preseason game.

As an out-of-market fan, paying the $79 for the entire season is well worth it, even though the in-season games aren't live. (I just watch the game when it's over.)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:19 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Tyrod Taylor is expected to start tonight for #NYGiants, but his appearance will likely be a cameo.

It's going to be the Tommy DeVito show here.
Is Hendon Hooker playing for  
barens : 6:28 pm : link
Detroit?
RE: Is Hendon Hooker playing for  
Amtoft : 6:33 pm : link
barens said:
Quote:
Detroit?


Isn't he still on the injury list? Don't think he can play yet
RE: RE: Anyone have a decent stream or reliable site?  
j_rud : 6:40 pm : link
Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
j_rud said:


Quote:


.


As others have posted...

If you haven't signed up for NFL+ Premium, you can get a 7 day free trial and watch the game live or on replay whenever,

If you've already used your free trial you can pay for the first month and cancel. Last year it was $9.99/mo. but someone said that this year it's only $7/mo... which means less than $2.50 per preseason game.

As an out-of-market fan, paying the $79 for the entire season is well worth it, even though the in-season games aren't live. (I just watch the game when it's over.)


Right...well aware...as I said...just looking for a stream.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:48 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
8m
Giants 1st OL in warmups. We'll see if it sticks in the game

LT Matt Peart
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Ben Bredeson
RT Korey Cunningham
RE: ...  
Tom the Giants fan. : 6:48 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Tyrod Taylor is expected to start tonight for #NYGiants, but his appearance will likely be a cameo.

It's going to be the Tommy DeVito show here.


I am interested to see how DeVito performs. Running back will be interesting too. 12 minutes to go. The last hour has crawled by.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:53 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
Giants preseason opener kicks off in less than 15 minutes. Most veteran starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, will not play.

Looking forward to seeing the rookie draft class, particularly WR Jalin Hyatt and RB Eric Gray.
RE: RE: RE: Anyone have a decent stream or reliable site?  
Jim in Tampa : 6:56 pm : link
j_rud said:
Quote:
Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


j_rud said:


Quote:


.


As others have posted...

If you haven't signed up for NFL+ Premium, you can get a 7 day free trial and watch the game live or on replay whenever,

If you've already used your free trial you can pay for the first month and cancel. Last year it was $9.99/mo. but someone said that this year it's only $7/mo... which means less than $2.50 per preseason game.

As an out-of-market fan, paying the $79 for the entire season is well worth it, even though the in-season games aren't live. (I just watch the game when it's over.)



Right...well aware...as I said...just looking for a stream.

I stream NFL+ Premium on the NFL ap on Roku.

In any event, sorry I tried to help you. Won't happen again.
I just signed up for the pretrial  
Kev in Cali : 6:58 pm : link
no pregame....
no link on my very smart smart tv to watch.....
still exploring and will cancel tomorrow if its not what I thought I was getting.
You have to download the NFL app.  
RDJR : 7:26 pm : link
On a smart tv.
