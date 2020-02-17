New York Giants at Detroit Lions Pre-Game Discussion

and run defense in these camp reports so I will be focusing on that. Yes, I understand that the starters on both sides probably won't play at all but, as we saw last year, our depth was pretty freakin bad on defense. Our edge defenders were not great. Our ILB were awful. Our DL looks much deeper this year. I want to see how guys like Brightwell, Grey, and Corbin do if they play.
Where do we draw the line on an appropriate reaction and an overreaction? Is everything in preseason an overreaction (this is probably true)? Because it seems some of you are more concerned with the reactions of fellow fans than the actual game. Did someone else’s reaction to a football game touch you inappropriately? All of this to say relax, enjoy the game, and let people be in their feelings after, I mean FOOTBALL IS BACK!
Is a very, very high bar that will not likely be met so this is totally stating the obvious, but yeah, that game is the pinnacle of preseason entertainment for me. Imagine if Trey Hawkins emulates it -- a late round guy who had some buzz throughout training camp and then puts together such a performance that LeBron James tweets about it. If only.
With so many Dlinemen not playing - most excited to see what Jordan Riley can do
Also with the dlinemen out - probably important not to lose our minds with the play of Mcfadden or Beavers - they'll have olinemen all over them most likely.
Want to see our young corners in action.
On offense:
Want to see the running backs
How does the interior oline battle shake out
One thing to keep in mind with the WR battle - which WRs can survive the year on the practice squad without being poached? I'm thinking Beasley, Crowder, and Collins can. Shepard, and even Bryce Ford-Wheaton, would likely get scooped up. food for thought.
I think Lebron watches more Giants games than I do.
I think Lebron watches more Giants games than I do.
All true. But observing how people react is also a way to determine whom one thinks is worth engaging in future posts.
I never been one to think opinions should not be expressed here. But I have learned that avoiding certain posts or sometimes posters, makes BBI a more pleasant experience for me
If you haven't signed up for NFL+ Premium, you can get a 7 day free trial and watch the game live or on replay whenever,
If you've already used your free trial you can pay for the first month and cancel. Last year it was $9.99/mo. but someone said that this year it's only $7/mo... which means less than $2.50 per preseason game.
As an out-of-market fan, paying the $79 for the entire season is well worth it, even though the in-season games aren't live. (I just watch the game when it's over.)
Right...well aware...as I said...just looking for a stream.
I stream NFL+ Premium on the NFL ap on Roku.
In any event, sorry I tried to help you. Won't happen again.
I m almost always optimistic as a season begins. Not in the sense that I always expect a championship, but rather hoping for competitive football building with an eye for the future.
However, this season my expectations are higher, this has a chance to be a very good team, IMO.
This plus 1
Quote:
there is just something about seeing that amazing blue helmet the first time each year that is magical.
This plus 1
Yes Please!
Well said.
The same people who overreacted after one PRACTICE with Detroit.
I m almost always optimistic as a season begins. Not in the sense that I always expect a championship, but rather hoping for competitive football building with an eye for the future.
However, this season my expectations are higher, this has a chance to be a very good team, IMO.
joeinpa, same. You and I seem to think a lot alike
Giants fans have every reason to be optimistic this year.
For the first time since 2015, we go into the season knowing we have a good coach.
Yes, is this going to be a "we are a talent devoid team years away", or a "we are Super Bowl contenders" day?
But there's so much other intrigue: Banks, Hawkins, BFW, Gray, JMS, how they handle swing tackle, etc. etc. etc.
If the rookies who play look sharp against Detroits 2T that's a great omen; can't wait to see regardless.
I for one am doing my damnedest to prepare myself at all the "Let's cut him" or "The season is over" jokes resulting from a starter or rookie's mistake.
I'm watching episodes of The Big Bang Theory to re-learn how to laugh at something that's painfully unfunny.
I think Lebron watches more Giants games than I do.
I'm not going to discount the possibility that Daboll eventually becomes a better all-around head coach than Reid. I'm just that recklessly optimistic about the guy.
Quote:
Is a very, very high bar that will not likely be met so this is totally stating the obvious, but yeah, that game is the pinnacle of preseason entertainment for me. Imagine if Trey Hawkins emulates it -- a late round guy who had some buzz throughout training camp and then puts together such a performance that LeBron James tweets about it. If only.
I think Lebron watches more Giants games than I do.
We can tell by every one of your posts.
I recall seeing Bradshaw live during the last preseason game in New England in 2007 and thinking man, we’ve got something with this kid
Quote:
First carry of first preseason game in 1990, against the Bills was pretty exciting.
Yes!
I remember it like it was yesterday.
All true. But observing how people react is also a way to determine whom one thinks is worth engaging in future posts.
I never been one to think opinions should not be expressed here. But I have learned that avoiding certain posts or sometimes posters, makes BBI a more pleasant experience for me
SB’s 1st carry - ( New Window )
Quote:
.
I for one am doing my damnedest to prepare myself at all the "Let's cut him" or "The season is over" jokes resulting from a starter or rookie's mistake.
I'm watching episodes of The Big Bang Theory to re-learn how to laugh at something that's painfully unfunny.
You're not messing around.
WAT?
Quote:
Will watch tomorrow, always a special day for me when another New York Giants season begins.
I m almost always optimistic as a season begins. Not in the sense that I always expect a championship, but rather hoping for competitive football building with an eye for the future.
However, this season my expectations are higher, this has a chance to be a very good team, IMO.
joeinpa, same. You and I seem to think a lot alike
Lol, I ve noticed that
I'm still trying to figure out these guys:
69 Brandin Bryant
72 Kobe Smith
76 Kevin Atkins
71 Donovan Jeter
I remember that so well, but I wish it was on youtube
Giants fans have every reason to be optimistic this year.
For the first time since 2015, we go into the season knowing we have a good coach.
This is kind of a depressing take on my part but did we not think that in 2017 after McAdoo took us to the playoffs for the first time in forever in his first season?
As others have posted...
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Tyrod Taylor is expected to start tonight for #NYGiants, but his appearance will likely be a cameo.
It's going to be the Tommy DeVito show here.
Isn't he still on the injury list? Don't think he can play yet
Quote:
.
@art_stapleton
·
8m
Giants 1st OL in warmups. We'll see if it sticks in the game
LT Matt Peart
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C John Michael Schmitz
RG Ben Bredeson
RT Korey Cunningham
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Tyrod Taylor is expected to start tonight for #NYGiants, but his appearance will likely be a cameo.
It's going to be the Tommy DeVito show here.
I am interested to see how DeVito performs. Running back will be interesting too. 12 minutes to go. The last hour has crawled by.
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
Giants preseason opener kicks off in less than 15 minutes. Most veteran starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, will not play.
Looking forward to seeing the rookie draft class, particularly WR Jalin Hyatt and RB Eric Gray.
Quote:
In comment 16170626 j_rud said:
Quote:
.
I stream NFL+ Premium on the NFL ap on Roku.
In any event, sorry I tried to help you. Won't happen again.
no link on my very smart smart tv to watch.....
still exploring and will cancel tomorrow if its not what I thought I was getting.