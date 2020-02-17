for display only
Predict the Final WR Group

Jim in Tampa : 10:05 am
Not much chatter on our first game day, so I figured I’d start a discussion.

The Giants may not have found a true #1 WR in the offseason, but they certainly brought in enough capable WRs to make final cuts less predictable.

Most think that the Giants will go with 6 WRs. With that in mind, here are my predictions:

Hodgins
Slayton
Campbell
Hyatt
Shepard
Beasley

I almost went with Johnson over Beasley, but with Campbell’s injury history and Wan’Dale likely not yet ready, I think that Beasley makes it as a backup slot.

If Wan’Dale is fully recovered, he replaces Beasley on the roster. But it’s still more likely that Wan’Dale starts the season on PUP.

And if the Giants go with 7 WRs, then I think both Johnson and Beasley make it.

I predict that Crowder, Mickens, Pimpleton and Sils won’t survive the final cut, unless one of the top 6/7 goes down. Ford-Wheaton hopefully makes it to the practice squad.

Which Giants’ WRs do you think make the final roster?
Always hated Beasley  
jc in c-ville : 10:11 am : link
Would be nice to see him convert a bunch of 3 & 7’s to keep the chains moving
I like your list but I do think they keep 7 and Collin Johnson  
PatersonPlank : 10:12 am : link
He gives them a big body at WR, so he adds something different.
I have Crowder ahead of  
Pepe LePugh : 10:12 am : link
Beasley and Shep. They’re talking about Robinson being ready to come off PUP. If so, he’s clearly on the 53.
I  
Toth029 : 10:20 am : link
Would take Beasley over Shepard and I feel Crowder will be kept for returns, unless however, Eric Gray shines.

I love Shepard and what he brought to the team since being drafted, but I'm not sure what he has to offer differently right now.
7  
mako J : 10:20 am : link
Hodgins
Slayton
Campbell

Hyatt
Johnson
Beasley
Shep

Wandale on PUP
BFW to PS
A  
SoZKillA : 10:29 am : link
good player we like is getting cut.

Dont think its Shep.

I think we keep 7, the question is who does that last spot go to? I like Beasley as a move the chains guy, knows the offense, can he return punts?

Crowder? I think this is most likely. I think he was insurance for Robinson, but reports are saying hes ahead of schedule. He can return punts too.

Johnson has great size, had a good connection with DJ for a while and has some experience, albeit it was in Garretts shitty scheme.

I think its a good problem to have, still have a month to go.
Beasley is a pain in the ass, let him be  
gtt350 : 10:34 am : link
a pain for our opponents
I feel like  
Breeze_94 : 10:35 am : link
Johnson should make the team over Beasley. Especially if Wan’Dale is back, like Schoen said he would be.

Also I think they will carry 7 WR. They did last year and that group stunk.
Final WR Group  
Highlander : 10:36 am : link
This is one of the most interesting topics concerning the Giants 53-man roster. I am inclined to think the Giants will carry 7 WRs:

Campbell
Hodgins
Slayton
Hyatt
Shepard
Beasley - tough call over Crowder
Johnson

Robinson will likely start the season on the PUP. No need to rush him back.

dont see how they don't keep 7  
Eric on Li : 10:44 am : link
and my guess would be based on who is subject to waivers and who isn't:

1 hodgins
2 slayton
3 campbell
4 hyatt
5 crowder (think he ends up PR)
6 wandale
7 colin j

with shepard and beasley on practice squad. i think the 3 vet slots are competing for 1 spot on the 53 and it's likely at least 1 of them stays here on the PS.

would not surprise me if wandale is inactive for a few weeks with shep/beasley getting elevated from PS too.
Shep and Robinson on PUP  
KDavies : 10:48 am : link
1. Hyatt
2. Slayton
3. Campbell
4. Hodgins
5. Johnson
6. Beasley
7. Crowder
I  
AcidTest : 10:50 am : link
would keep Slayton, Hodgins, Campbell, Hyatt, Crowder, and Beasley. I'd offer Johnson, Shepard, and BFW spots on the PS and keep Robinson on the PUP.

But I do agree that Shepard and Robinson appear likely to replace Crowder and Beasley. I have no idea why. Shepard has had an achilles, an ACL, and a zillion concussions. I don't understand keeping him on the 53. I also don't see the rationale in bringing Robinson off the PUP since he tore his ACL in November. He'd just be inactive every week for at least the first half of the season. It's a wasted roster spot.
possible trade  
Chip : 10:58 am : link
for a late round pick maybe a decider. these guys are all close as players.
RE: possible trade  
Pepe LePugh : 11:12 am : link
In comment 16170312 Chip said:



I was thinking that, but who has trade value? Not the old guys with their injury history. Not the kids who were passed over in the draft and have no NFL resume. We’re not giving up on Hyatt or Robinson.
To me the only trade possibilities are Campbell and Hodgins, and that’s unlikely.
Johnson over Shep  
kelly : 11:23 am : link
Size good hands. Good red zone target. Still young. Have to look to the future. We are still a year away from a super bowl push.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 11:43 am : link
SS has been jag for 6 years now. Now he's north of 30 with every injury you could possibly have. Keeping him around is a move past administrations commonly made. Doesn't matter, he won't make it thru Oct without breaking again.
RE: _____________  
OBJ_AllDay : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16170351 I am Ninja said:




He always shows up pretty big for like the first 1 or 2 or even 3 weeks then he's done for the year.
So Many Want to Move on From Shep...  
Jim in Tampa : 12:11 pm : link
But it's not like he's not competing for a spot with young WRs who have untapped potential. He's just has to beat one or two of Johnson, Beasley and Crowder.

I still think he makes the team.
.  
Danny Kanell : 12:29 pm : link
Campbell
Hodgins
Slayton
Hyatt
Wandale
Beasley
Crowder
RE: _____________  
Danny Kanell : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16170351 I am Ninja said:




+1
RE: dont see how they don't keep 7  
eric2425ny : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16170292 Eric on Li said:
















100% agree.
Beasley didn't come here for a PS role- he's going to make this roster  
BLUATHRT : 12:57 pm : link
I also think Shep has the inside outside versatility that makes him valuable. My guess is

1. Hodgins
2. Slayton
3. Hyatt
4. Robinson
5. Shep
6. Beasley
7. Johnson
RE: Beasley didn't come here for a PS role- he's going to make this roster  
eric2425ny : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16170402 BLUATHRT said:












Specials will have an impact on the 7th spot. Shep and Beasley aren’t returning punts so Crowder gets the edge over both. If Robinson starts on the PUP it will come down to Shep/Beasley for the 7th spot to open the season.
RE: RE: Beasley didn't come here for a PS role- he's going to make this roster  
eric2425ny : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16170405 eric2425ny said:



















Specials will have an impact on the 7th spot. Shep and Beasley aren’t returning punts so Crowder gets the edge over both. If Robinson starts on the PUP it will come down to Shep/Beasley for the 7th spot to open the season.


I didn’t include Johnson in that competition for the seventh spot because he has the size the others don’t have. I don’t think they want to roll with a receiving group that is almost all slot receiver types.
RE: Shep and Robinson on PUP  
Dr. D : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16170295 KDavies said:









I don't think they can put Shep on PUP; he's been practicing.
RE: RE: Shep and Robinson on PUP  
FJ : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16170410 Dr. D said:
















I don't think they can put Shep on PUP; he's been practicing.

Correct. Shep is already off the PUP. He can't go back on it. If Robinson practices in the next couple weeks, then he wouldn't be eligible for PUP either.
What I hope for vs. what I expect...  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:33 pm : link
Hope for
Roster (7): Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, Robinson, Johnson, Pimpleton
Practice Squad (3): Shepard, Crowder, Ford-Wheaton
PUP (0):
Out (3): Beasley, Mickens, Sills

Expect
Roster (7): Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, Robinson, Beasley, Shepard
Practice Squad (4): Johnson, Ford-Wheaton, Sills, Pimpleton
PUP (0):
Out (2): Crowder, Mickens
This is a very good topic as this may be the best NYG receiving  
Spider56 : 1:35 pm : link
group ever … I think they try to keep 7 and it comes down to who they think they can sneak thru to the PS.

Hyatt
Slayton
Campbell
Hodgins

Beasley
Johnson
Crowder

Robinson will replace Crowder if he’s ready to go …

Shep is odd man and hopefully retires and becomes a coaching assistant


The bottom of the WR depth chart has to contribute on specals.  
81_Great_Dane : 1:40 pm : link
Crowder does, Shep doesn't.

Also, once you practice even one time, you're ineligible for PUP. Supposedly Wan'dale Robinson is returning to practice soon. It hasn't happened yet but we should not assume PUP is an option. Besides, none of us should be hoping for Robinson (or anyone else) to be on the PUP list, simply because that means they're not practicing. Robinson needs practice time. Hell, almost everyone needs practice time, except guys like Strahan before he got his ring.
RE: This is a very good topic as this may be the best NYG receiving  
eric2425ny : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16170438 Spider56 said:

















I think it’s one of the deepest receiver groups we have had, but I’d pump the breaks on the word “best.” At one point we had Burress/Toomer/Steve Smith, and at another point we had Nicks/Cruz/Manningham.
.  
bluefin : 1:49 pm : link
Not getting cut:
Hyatt
Hodgins
Campbell
Slayton

Extra value besides WR:
Crowder (PR)

Trusted vets:
Beasley
Shep

Collin J on PS (we hope)

Robinson PUP; when he’s ready to return Schoen will have some game tape to evaluate who to waive - unless injuries decide for him.
RE: RE: This is a very good topic as this may be the best NYG receiving  
Spider56 : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16170444 eric2425ny said:


























I think it’s one of the deepest receiver groups we have had, but I’d pump the breaks on the word “best.” At one point we had Burress/Toomer/Steve Smith, and at another point we had Nicks/Cruz/Manningham.


Brakes are pumped … replace ‘best’ with ‘deepest’
Can we all please agree with 81_Great_Dane about Robinson?  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:58 pm : link
Wan'Dale remaining on PUP is a terrible scenario. It would mean he hasn't recovered sufficiently to pass a physical, and it means HE CAN'T PRACTICE. Even with the liberalized PUP rules, that would represent a significant setback for a player Schoen and Daboll viewed as a major building block when they drafted him. Considering the scarcity of in-season practice time, it would be difficult to integrate him into the offense in any meaningful way before November.

If the kid isn't ready, he isn't ready. But in no universe is the team better off with Wan'Dale Robinson on PUP and Cole Beasley or Jamison Crowder on the roster.
RE: Beasley didn't come here for a PS role- he's going to make this roster  
BLUATHRT : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16170402 BLUATHRT said:












Holy shit how did I forget Campbell?
RE: Can we all please agree with 81_Great_Dane about Robinson?  
81_Great_Dane : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16170453 Big Blue Blogger said:



If the kid isn't ready, he isn't ready. But in no universe is the team better off with Wan'Dale Robinson on PUP and Cole Beasley or Jamison Crowder on the roster.
Thanks for the shout-out. I don't get it, either.
I echo the Wan’dale sentiments.  
bceagle05 : 2:41 pm : link
He brings tools that Campbell, Beasley and Crowder don’t have out of the slot - hope he’s ready to go Week 1, even in a limited role.
I dont think Colin Johnson  
TrevorC : 2:53 pm : link
Can be hidden on PS. He looks like a player and honestly should make the team. Beasley is expendable. We have Crowder, Shep, Campbell and Hyatt who can all play slot with Wan'dale on the way.

Beasley is slow and used up....like your Mom.
Btw, that was not directed  
TrevorC : 2:53 pm : link
At anybody.
Really hate the thought of Shep over Collin Johnson.  
bceagle05 : 2:55 pm : link
What role is Shep gonna have? Slayton/Hodgins/Campbell will start, and Hyatt/Beasley/Robinson will all have defined roles/packages. Feels like Shep is just kinda…there. Maybe they keep all eight?
RE: Really hate the thought of Shep over Collin Johnson.  
nygiantfan : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16170505 bceagle05 said:




I don't think they even go 7, but if they do then it should be Johnson over Shep all day long.

The first 6 as you have it above.
RE: I dont think Colin Johnson  
geelabee : 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16170502 TrevorC said:






+1

You can cut and hide...Shep, Beasley, and even Crowder...Keeping Johnson is a MUST!! All Giants have is a bunch of smurf type receivers...so a 24 year old 6'6 225 receiver has to be kept..you cut Johnson he is gone...I am prioritizing CJ + Bryce Ford..all the other receivers need to be on the practice squad to be used later in the season..
