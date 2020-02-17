Predict the Final WR Group

Not much chatter on our first game day, so I figured I’d start a discussion.
The Giants may not have found a true #1 WR in the offseason, but they certainly brought in enough capable WRs to make final cuts less predictable.
Most think that the Giants will go with 6 WRs. With that in mind, here are my predictions:
Hodgins
Slayton
Campbell
Hyatt
Shepard
Beasley
I almost went with Johnson over Beasley, but with Campbell’s injury history and Wan’Dale likely not yet ready, I think that Beasley makes it as a backup slot.
If Wan’Dale is fully recovered, he replaces Beasley on the roster. But it’s still more likely that Wan’Dale starts the season on PUP.
And if the Giants go with 7 WRs, then I think both Johnson and Beasley make it.
I predict that Crowder, Mickens, Pimpleton and Sils won’t survive the final cut, unless one of the top 6/7 goes down. Ford-Wheaton hopefully makes it to the practice squad.
Which Giants’ WRs do you think make the final roster?
I love Shepard and what he brought to the team since being drafted, but I'm not sure what he has to offer differently right now.
Slayton
Campbell
Hyatt
Johnson
Beasley
Shep
Wandale on PUP
BFW to PS
Dont think its Shep.
I think we keep 7, the question is who does that last spot go to? I like Beasley as a move the chains guy, knows the offense, can he return punts?
Crowder? I think this is most likely. I think he was insurance for Robinson, but reports are saying hes ahead of schedule. He can return punts too.
Johnson has great size, had a good connection with DJ for a while and has some experience, albeit it was in Garretts shitty scheme.
I think its a good problem to have, still have a month to go.
Also I think they will carry 7 WR. They did last year and that group stunk.
Campbell
Hodgins
Slayton
Hyatt
Shepard
Beasley - tough call over Crowder
Johnson
Robinson will likely start the season on the PUP. No need to rush him back.
2. Slayton
3. Campbell
4. Hodgins
5. Johnson
6. Beasley
7. Crowder
But I do agree that Shepard and Robinson appear likely to replace Crowder and Beasley. I have no idea why. Shepard has had an achilles, an ACL, and a zillion concussions. I don't understand keeping him on the 53. I also don't see the rationale in bringing Robinson off the PUP since he tore his ACL in November. He'd just be inactive every week for at least the first half of the season. It's a wasted roster spot.
I was thinking that, but who has trade value? Not the old guys with their injury history. Not the kids who were passed over in the draft and have no NFL resume. We’re not giving up on Hyatt or Robinson.
To me the only trade possibilities are Campbell and Hodgins, and that’s unlikely.
He always shows up pretty big for like the first 1 or 2 or even 3 weeks then he's done for the year.
I still think he makes the team.
Hodgins
Slayton
Hyatt
Wandale
Beasley
Crowder
100% agree.
Specials will have an impact on the 7th spot. Shep and Beasley aren’t returning punts so Crowder gets the edge over both. If Robinson starts on the PUP it will come down to Shep/Beasley for the 7th spot to open the season.
I also think Shep has the inside outside versatility that makes him valuable. My guess is
I didn’t include Johnson in that competition for the seventh spot because he has the size the others don’t have. I don’t think they want to roll with a receiving group that is almost all slot receiver types.
Correct. Shep is already off the PUP. He can't go back on it. If Robinson practices in the next couple weeks, then he wouldn't be eligible for PUP either.
Roster (7): Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, Robinson, Johnson, Pimpleton
Practice Squad (3): Shepard, Crowder, Ford-Wheaton
PUP (0):
Out (3): Beasley, Mickens, Sills
Expect
Roster (7): Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, Robinson, Beasley, Shepard
Practice Squad (4): Johnson, Ford-Wheaton, Sills, Pimpleton
PUP (0):
Out (2): Crowder, Mickens
I think it’s one of the deepest receiver groups we have had, but I’d pump the breaks on the word “best.” At one point we had Burress/Toomer/Steve Smith, and at another point we had Nicks/Cruz/Manningham.
Collin J on PS (we hope)
Robinson PUP; when he’s ready to return Schoen will have some game tape to evaluate who to waive - unless injuries decide for him.
group ever … I think they try to keep 7 and it comes down to who they think they can sneak thru to the PS.
Brakes are pumped … replace ‘best’ with ‘deepest’
If the kid isn't ready, he isn't ready. But in no universe is the team better off with Wan'Dale Robinson on PUP and Cole Beasley or Jamison Crowder on the roster.
Holy shit how did I forget Campbell?
If the kid isn't ready, he isn't ready. But in no universe is the team better off with Wan'Dale Robinson on PUP and Cole Beasley or Jamison Crowder on the roster.
Beasley is slow and used up....like your Mom.
I don't think they even go 7, but if they do then it should be Johnson over Shep all day long.
The first 6 as you have it above.
Beasley is slow and used up....like your Mom.
You can cut and hide...Shep, Beasley, and even Crowder...Keeping Johnson is a MUST!! All Giants have is a bunch of smurf type receivers...so a 24 year old 6'6 225 receiver has to be kept..you cut Johnson he is gone...I am prioritizing CJ + Bryce Ford..all the other receivers need to be on the practice squad to be used later in the season..