Predict the Final WR Group

Not much chatter on our first game day, so I figured I’d start a discussion.



The Giants may not have found a true #1 WR in the offseason, but they certainly brought in enough capable WRs to make final cuts less predictable.



Most think that the Giants will go with 6 WRs. With that in mind, here are my predictions:



Hodgins

Slayton

Campbell

Hyatt

Shepard

Beasley



I almost went with Johnson over Beasley, but with Campbell’s injury history and Wan’Dale likely not yet ready, I think that Beasley makes it as a backup slot.



If Wan’Dale is fully recovered, he replaces Beasley on the roster. But it’s still more likely that Wan’Dale starts the season on PUP.



And if the Giants go with 7 WRs, then I think both Johnson and Beasley make it.



I predict that Crowder, Mickens, Pimpleton and Sils won’t survive the final cut, unless one of the top 6/7 goes down. Ford-Wheaton hopefully makes it to the practice squad.



Which Giants’ WRs do you think make the final roster?