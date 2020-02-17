New York Giants at Detroit Lions Preseason Game Discussion

Art Stapleton
Collin Johnson is still on the #Giants sideline. He's on a knee next to Isaiah Hodgins and WR coach Mike Groh is talking to him.

Doesn't appear at the moment to be in too much distress.
Doesn't appear at the moment to be in too much distress.
So accomplished that he needs only part of 1 quarter to get ready?
That's exactly right. He's a 34-year old seasoned veteran with dozens of NFL starts to his hame. He doesn't need to be in the line of fire for more than a quarter, especially given he's working with 2nd stringers and would be throwing to 1st stringers in a real game.
Quote:
We need to see 3 plus quarters of DiVito because?
Correct again, you're two for two! DeVito is the undrafted rookie who is playing for the first time in something resembling NFL football. He needs the work, he needs the experience. He's getting more reps in this game than he probably does in a week of practice!
Ximines isn't good. He's a practice squad player. This is the first time since 2017 that I haven't been worried about our WR core. WR/TE finally see like a potential strength instead of a major weakness. Loving what I'm seeing from our young defenders.
John Michael Schmitz's night is done. He was strong at the point of attack, stood guys up in pass pro. No apparent communication issues, and I'm sure having Ben Bredeson next to him at RG helped.
Nice pass and catch.
But if I’m being honest Go Bergen Catholic Crusaders! Lol
There are lots of guys picked before Banks I would have liked to get :)
I didn't like seeing JLove go, but it looks like the Giants had it covered.
pretty cool actually, even if neither makes the team
Agree that his pocket presence overall seems better than Taylor's.
wonder if that happens tonight.
If we go 4 TE on the roster, I think he's one of the 4. But it may come down to him or Cager.
RB doesn’t look like a deep position after Barkley.
The young secondary players Belton, Pinnock and Banks look solid.
Crowder and Beasley both look good, is Shep reliable enough to take one of their spots on the roster?
INJURY UPDATE: WR Collin Johnson (knee) has been ruled out.
Super Bowl here we come!
I'm going to disagree on the RB's. Only because our 2nd string OL couldn't push around a pop warner team.
Not sure what happened but Collin Johnson is just coming back from a torn Achilles last year
Super Bowl here we come!
Shocker 😂
INJURY UPDATE: WR Collin Johnson (knee) has been ruled out.
This is why you pick up as many receivers as you can.
Actually, Johnson just got up and walked gingerly to the bench.
13-3 Giants at half
Quote:
What quarter is it?
13-3 Giants at half
Thanks Fred
Stock up for #NYGiants in first half:
John Michael Schmitz
Jason Pinnock
Deonte Banks
Tomon Fox
Tommy DeVito
Cor'Dale Flott
Some first half thoughts (13-3 NYG)
- The young CBs look good
- Tomon Fox could be the EDGE 3 (PR); had a few good plays other than the pressure that led to…
- Jason Pinnock made himself known early and often
- Beasley and Crowder were safety valves for the offense that struggled early on 3rd down
- John Michael Schmitz looked solid from BC angle
- The OL did struggle, though
- Extra pressure, pressure, pressure
- High school shower narrative on full display in the red zone (DeVito/Sweeney)
- Saw BFW as the 3 in 3x1 set a few times - interesting size/speed in that location
- Having a lead despite only scoring 6 early points after starting two drives in the opponents side of the field was coupled with dumb penalties that had Daboll HOTTTTT
Agreed, that takedown on Williams was nice after giving up the short gain. He’s a strong dude.
Bower is 28, so not really a kid. Nice half for the local guys. He's from Livingston.
Collin Johnson has a knee injury.
Ximines isn't good. He's a practice squad player. This is the first time since 2017 that I haven't been worried about our WR core. WR/TE finally see like a potential strength instead of a major weakness. Loving what I'm seeing from our young defenders.
Tommy Devito = SB MVP
The lone touchdown of the first half: A 14-yard TD connection from Don Bosco products Tommy DeVito to Tommy Sweeney. It's 13-3 Giants.
Other standouts: OLB Tomon Fox, S Jason Pinnock, WRs Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder, LB Carter Coughlin.
I don't even need to see anymore. Ximines sucks.
Giants OL to begin the second half
LT Korey Cunningham
LG Shane Lemieux
C Jack Anderson
RG Sean Harlow
RT Wyatt Davis
John Michael Schmitz's night is done. He was strong at the point of attack, stood guys up in pass pro. No apparent communication issues, and I'm sure having Ben Bredeson next to him at RG helped.

Good debut for the Giants' rookie.
Good debut for the Giants' rookie.
Ugh.