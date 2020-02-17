for display only
New York Giants at Detroit Lions Preseason Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:53 pm
...
The Bosco connection  
igotyourbackman : 8:19 pm : link
For the Ted.
Nice pass and catch.

But if I’m being honest Go Bergen Catholic Crusaders! Lol
RE: their rookie LB Campbell looks good -  
k2tampa : 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16170807 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
I'm happy with who we got but I wouldn't have minded getting him either.


There are lots of guys picked before Banks I would have liked to get :)
......  
Route 9 : 8:19 pm : link
Nice fucking throw lol
RE: Dane Belton giving Pinnock  
Ira : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16170856 prdave73 said:
Quote:
a run for his money! We might just have two good safeties on our hands!


I didn't like seeing JLove go, but it looks like the Giants had it covered.
RE: The Don Bosco combo  
Del Shofner : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16170857 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


pretty cool actually, even if neither makes the team
Nice  
AcidTest : 8:20 pm : link
throw by DeVito.

Agree that his pocket presence overall seems better than Taylor's.
here's an interesting thing to look for  
Giantsfan79 : 8:21 pm : link
as I recall over the last few preseasons the Giants would jump out to early leads and then allow the other team to come back in the 2nd half.

wonder if that happens tonight.
Any chance at all Sweeney  
Beezer : 8:22 pm : link
makes the final??
RE: Any chance at all Sweeney  
Del Shofner : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16170868 Beezer said:
Quote:
makes the final??


If we go 4 TE on the roster, I think he's one of the 4. But it may come down to him or Cager.
DeVito looks pretty sharp  
Chris684 : 8:23 pm : link
Some other observations:

RB doesn’t look like a deep position after Barkley.

The young secondary players Belton, Pinnock and Banks look solid.

Crowder and Beasley both look good, is Shep reliable enough to take one of their spots on the roster?

Hawkins just dropped Jameson on his ass  
eric2425ny : 8:25 pm : link
I like the look of this guy.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:26 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
INJURY UPDATE: WR Collin Johnson (knee) has been ruled out.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:26 pm : link
I am completely hammered, but following game via wife’s Gram feed. She follows the Giants per my asking.

Super Bowl here we come!
RE: DeVito looks pretty sharp  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16170870 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Some other observations:

RB doesn’t look like a deep position after Barkley.

The young secondary players Belton, Pinnock and Banks look solid.

Crowder and Beasley both look good, is Shep reliable enough to take one of their spots on the roster?


I'm going to disagree on the RB's. Only because our 2nd string OL couldn't push around a pop warner team.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:27 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
56s
Not sure what happened but Collin Johnson is just coming back from a torn Achilles last year
RE: …  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16170873 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I am completely hammered, but following game via wife’s Gram feed. She follows the Giants per my asking.

Super Bowl here we come!


Shocker 😂
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16170872 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
INJURY UPDATE: WR Collin Johnson (knee) has been ruled out.


This is why you pick up as many receivers as you can.
We've  
AcidTest : 8:28 pm : link
bitten every time on that naked bootleg with the throw to a RB in the flat.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:29 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Collin Johnson is still on the #Giants sideline. He's on a knee next to Isaiah Hodgins and WR coach Mike Groh is talking to him.
Doesn't appear at the moment to be in too much distress.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:30 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Actually, Johnson just got up and walked gingerly to the bench.
Keep them out here  
Beezer : 8:30 pm : link
and it’s a solid half.
Nice  
Toth029 : 8:32 pm : link
Job by the kid Bower.
Nice play by Flott.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:33 pm : link
.
Flott!  
Beezer : 8:33 pm : link
Let’s goooo!!!!
Nice  
AcidTest : 8:33 pm : link
play by Flott.
Flott good in coverage again  
Ira : 8:34 pm : link
.
What’s the score?  
Fred-in-Florida : 8:34 pm : link
What quarter is it?
RE: What’s the score?  
Fred in Atlanta : 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16170888 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
What quarter is it?

13-3 Giants at half
RE: Nice  
Big Blue Blogger : 8:35 pm : link
AcidTest said:
Quote:
play by Flott.
Good recovery at least. Looked like he was beaten if the throw had been in a better spot.
sorry  
Giantsfan79 : 8:35 pm : link
Flout got beat bad. Had that throw been in the corner of the end zone instead of back-shoulder of receiver it would have been a TD.
RE: RE: What’s the score?  
Fred-in-Florida : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16170889 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 16170888 Fred-in-Florida said:


Quote:


What quarter is it?


13-3 Giants at half


Thanks Fred
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:36 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Stock up for #NYGiants in first half:

John Michael Schmitz
Jason Pinnock
Deonte Banks
Tomon Fox
Tommy DeVito
Cor'Dale Flott
Banks and Hawkins look really good  
PatersonPlank : 8:37 pm : link
Flott is doing ok too, except for that miscommunication
 
ryanmkeane : 8:37 pm : link
Hawkins has that dog look to him. Could be a real find.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:38 pm : link
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
Some first half thoughts (13-3 NYG)

- The young CBs look good

- Tomon Fox could be the EDGE 3 (PR); had a few good plays other than the pressure that led to…

- Jason Pinnock made himself known early and often

- Beasley and Crowder were safety valves for the offense that struggled early on 3rd down

- John Michael Schmitz looked solid from BC angle

- The OL did struggle, though

- Extra pressure, pressure, pressure

- High school shower narrative on full display in the red zone (DeVito/Sweeney)

- Saw BFW as the 3 in 3x1 set a few times - interesting size/speed in that location

- Having a lead despite only scoring 6 early points after starting two drives in the opponents side of the field was coupled with dumb penalties that had Daboll HOTTTTT
RE: …  
eric2425ny : 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16170896 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Hawkins has that dog look to him. Could be a real find.


Agreed, that takedown on Williams was nice after giving up the short gain. He’s a strong dude.
RE: Nice  
Big Blue Blogger : 8:39 pm : link
Toth029 said:
Quote:
Job by the kid Bower.
Solid work by Riley cleaning up, too.

Bower is 28, so not really a kid. Nice half for the local guys. He's from Livingston.
RE: Is Tyrod Taylor  
Milton : 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16170845 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
So accomplished that he needs only part of 1 quarter to get ready?
That's exactly right. He's a 34-year old seasoned veteran with dozens of NFL starts to his hame. He doesn't need to be in the line of fire for more than a quarter, especially given he's working with 2nd stringers and would be throwing to 1st stringers in a real game.
Quote:
We need to see 3 plus quarters of DiVito because?
Correct again, you're two for two! DeVito is the undrafted rookie who is playing for the first time in something resembling NFL football. He needs the work, he needs the experience. He's getting more reps in this game than he probably does in a week of practice!
Am I the only one who thinks a Tommy to Tommy  
jgambrosio : 8:42 pm : link
TD connection hasn't happened since maybe 1930?
Hope it's not too bad.  
BlackLight : 8:43 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
Collin Johnson has a knee injury.
Couple notes  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8:43 pm : link

Ximines isn't good. He's a practice squad player. This is the first time since 2017 that I haven't been worried about our WR core. WR/TE finally see like a potential strength instead of a major weakness. Loving what I'm seeing from our young defenders.

Tommy Devito = SB MVP
Feel awful for Collin Johnson  
Metnut : 8:43 pm : link
Bummer after all that work he put in to come back.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:45 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
The lone touchdown of the first half: A 14-yard TD connection from Don Bosco products Tommy DeVito to Tommy Sweeney. It's 13-3 Giants.

Other standouts: OLB Tomon Fox, S Jason Pinnock, WRs Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder, LB Carter Coughlin.
If DeVito keeps this up  
Hammer : 8:48 pm : link
he may end up QB 2 out of camp.
Fox > Ximines  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8:48 pm : link

I don't even need to see anymore. Ximines sucks.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:49 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
59s
Giants OL to begin the second half
LT Korey Cunningham
LG Shane Lemieux
C Jack Anderson
RG Sean Harlow
RT Wyatt Davis
Announcers should know the rules, maybe?  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 8:50 pm : link
Just a thought
 
ryanmkeane : 8:51 pm : link
I really wonder what it is with Lemieux. Could be a guy that just never adjusted to the NFL talent that is lined up against him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:51 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
John Michael Schmitz's night is done. He was strong at the point of attack, stood guys up in pass pro. No apparent communication issues, and I'm sure having Ben Bredeson next to him at RG helped.

Good debut for the Giants' rookie.
NFLN First Half Highlights Are A Joke  
Trainmaster : 8:51 pm : link
Featured 5 positive plays by the Lions. No Giants highlights. And oh, but they mention in passing the Giants are ahead 13-3.

Ugh.
