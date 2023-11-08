for display only
New York Giants at Detroit Lions Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:09 pm
13-3 at halftime.

Plenty of positives, but the reserve tackles were a mess.
At WR  
TrueBlue'02 : 8/11/2023 10:20 pm : link
I really like Beasley & Crowder. Ford Wheaton looks like a WR but doesn't play like a WR.
RE: Might be an overreaction  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:20 pm : link
In comment 16171089 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
but roster isn't as deep as it appeared coming into camp. Particularly the OL and RB group.


I think it’s more the OL group. I criticized Gray’s burst for a bit, but he looked much better in late Q3/early Q4. The backup offensive line is a real problem, especially tackle. They need to find a Sean Locklear type veteran cut to man the swing tackle spot unless Peart or Cunningham start playing amazing the next few preseason games. Injuries happen and you can’t have a turnstile protecting a QB making $40M a year. No one expects a backup to come in and play like an all pro, but Davis and Cunningham looked like a couple of DIII guys out there tonight.
RE: Might be an overreaction  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16171089 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
but roster isn't as deep as it appeared coming into camp. Particularly the OL and RB group.


The OL never looked deep. I suspect there are only a handful of NFL teams with "deep" offensive lines.

And if your OL isn't doing it's job, your RBs can't.
QB DeVito  
TrueBlue'02 : 8/11/2023 10:21 pm : link
This kid is NFL caliber.

Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.
I do find  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:23 pm : link
it a bit comical that some of those who said RBs don't matter are now complaining about the RBs.
RE: I do find  
prdave73 : 8/11/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16171101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it a bit comical that some of those who said RBs don't matter are now complaining about the RBs.



Exactly.. smh. Running backs do matter!
RE: QB DeVito  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16171099 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
This kid is NFL caliber.

Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.


The guy shocked me with how comfortable he looked from the start. When he came in early I was like oh man, this might get ugly with the Lions second team defense still in the game. His release looked good, ball placement was solid, moved well around the pocket, and scrambled well when there was no one open. The play that impressed me the most was the incompletion where he felt the rush coming fast, got just outside the tackle box and spiked it down to avoid the loss of yards.
 
ryanmkeane : 8/11/2023 10:35 pm : link
Are you guys really expecting a mostly second string OL with below average tackles to look good in the first preseason game of the year?

We have Andrew Thomas. The reason we don’t have a good backup option at left tackle is because it would be stupid to draft a left tackle high in the draft.

We drafted Evan Neal 7th overall. There aren’t quality RTs on the roster breathing down his neck.

only saw the first half per Friday night TV agreement with Mrs S -  
Del Shofner : 8/11/2023 10:35 pm : link
but I thought we looked decent in the first half. Sounds like there was a drop-off after that. But if that's because we were going 2nd-string, 3rd-string, 4th-string - hey, that's how it's gonna go. Home team fans went home happy after paying some coin for an exhib game.
 
ryanmkeane : 8/11/2023 10:36 pm : link
I was thrilled with how JMS looked tonight.
RE: …  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16171106 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Are you guys really expecting a mostly second string OL with below average tackles to look good in the first preseason game of the year?

We have Andrew Thomas. The reason we don’t have a good backup option at left tackle is because it would be stupid to draft a left tackle high in the draft.

We drafted Evan Neal 7th overall. There aren’t quality RTs on the roster breathing down his neck.


I don’t think anyone expects premium quality from the backup line positions, but the backup tackles look really bad. I mean non-NFL caliber player bad. I think our backup interior lineman are fine, but they will very likely have to find a swing tackle off another roster before week 1.
FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:39 pm : link
the DNP list for the Giants:

WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams
Wish Bryce Ford-Wheaton showed more  
Anakim : 8/11/2023 10:39 pm : link
He had to show something to stick on the 53, but alas. No catches.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:40 pm : link
Starting offense for the Giants:

LT Korey Cunningham
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (rookie)
RG Ben Bredeson
RT Matt Peart
QB Tyrod Taylor
RB Matt Breida
WR Isaiah Hodgins
WR Cole Beasley
WR Jalin Hyatt (rookie)
TE Daniel Bellinger

Starting defense for the Giants:

NT Jordon Riley (rookie)
DT Brandin Bryant
DE Tashawn Bower
LB Oshane Ximines
LB Carter Coughlin
LB Micah McFadden
CB Tre Hawkins III (rookie)
NICKEL Darnay Holmes
S Jason Pinnock
S Dane Belton
CB Deonte Banks (rookie)
 
ryanmkeane : 8/11/2023 10:40 pm : link
Again, it’s the first preseason game. The guys that were playing in the second half will not see a down of actual football, probably ever for the Giants.
RE: FYI  
Del Shofner : 8/11/2023 10:41 pm : link
In comment 16171113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the DNP list for the Giants:

WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams


That's what - 30 players? Maybe not our first 22 but our first 15 and much of the next 15.
RE: Wish Bryce Ford-Wheaton showed more  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:41 pm : link
In comment 16171114 Anakim said:
Quote:
He had to show something to stick on the 53, but alas. No catches.


He does have physical traits you can’t coach. He will very likely be added to the practice squad and have a chance to learn the game from some excellent coaches.
RE: RE: Wish Bryce Ford-Wheaton showed more  
Anakim : 8/11/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16171118 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16171114 Anakim said:


Quote:


He had to show something to stick on the 53, but alas. No catches.



He does have physical traits you can’t coach. He will very likely be added to the practice squad and have a chance to learn the game from some excellent coaches.


Yep. Could be a blessing in disguise. He has rare traits and if he really balled out, he would've likely been claimed by another team. Now, he'll get waived and sneak through waivers to our PS.
Who put the pressure on Sudfeld on that  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:45 pm : link
Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.

the problem  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:45 pm : link
with Ford-Wheaton is played like he did in college.... untimely drops.
RE: Who put the pressure on Sudfeld on that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16171121 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.


Tomon Fox
RE: the problem  
Anakim : 8/11/2023 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16171122 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Ford-Wheaton is played like he did in college.... untimely drops.


And a lack of separation. He really does have rare traits and if a WR coach can unlock it, he can be special. But all of that is moot if he can't catch the ball. He'd be Tim Carter 2.0, if that.
the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:48 pm : link
lost this game because of a punt return, 3rd teamers who won't be in the NFL soon, and really bad back-up tackles.

If I'm Detroit, I'm not feeling good about 13-3 at home at halftime with Tommy DeVito moving the ball on me.
Maybe Detroit will cut  
kelly : 8/11/2023 10:49 pm : link
Bobby Fart and he can be our back up tackle...

What is Eric Flowers doing theses days?.
RE: FYI  
capone : 8/11/2023 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16171113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the DNP list for the Giants:

WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams


Can u imagine paying to watch everyone else ?
For his size  
kelly : 8/11/2023 10:50 pm : link
I didnt think Riley anchored all that well. Slow off the ball also
RE: RE: Who put the pressure on Sudfeld on that  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16171123 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16171121 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.




Tomon Fox


Thanks Eric, great play. Hopefully he can be one of our fresh pass rushers off the bench to spell Thibs and Ojulari.
Two things to note  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:52 pm : link
Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton also missed this game due to injuries.
RE: For his size  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 10:53 pm : link
In comment 16171129 kelly said:
Quote:
I didnt think Riley anchored all that well. Slow off the ball also


He played a lot and I thought he flashed for a 7th round pick.
RE: the Giants  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 10:53 pm : link
In comment 16171126 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lost this game because of a punt return, 3rd teamers who won't be in the NFL soon, and really bad back-up tackles.

If I'm Detroit, I'm not feeling good about 13-3 at home at halftime with Tommy DeVito moving the ball on me.


I’m no expert, but I have a feeling this DeVito kid should have been drafted. He looked super confident out there and just kept going despite the poor play from his tackles.
RE: Two things to note  
Anakim : 8/11/2023 10:57 pm : link
In comment 16171132 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton also missed this game due to injuries.


I'm sayin'! That's why Wyatt Davis had to step in at Tackle, which he never played at Ohio State.
I thought Gray and Corbin showed a little burst late  
Stu11 : 8/11/2023 10:58 pm : link
The O-line play made it near impossible for the skill players to do anything. I agree that DeVito should be given a real shot at backup especially if he can get some reps behind a competent line. Listen if Jones goes down long term the season is pretty much fubar any way. I get that for a short term injury the vet may be more appealing, but I like the idea of developing a young QB. I like the depth at WR. There are a bunch of guys who can get open there.
I like the depth we appear to have on D. Bower looked pretty good off the edge. Before he got hurt Flott looked good. Banks and Hawkins look like bonafide NFL corners already.
RE: I thought Gray and Corbin showed a little burst late  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16171139 Stu11 said:
Quote:
The O-line play made it near impossible for the skill players to do anything. I agree that DeVito should be given a real shot at backup especially if he can get some reps behind a competent line. Listen if Jones goes down long term the season is pretty much fubar any way. I get that for a short term injury the vet may be more appealing, but I like the idea of developing a young QB. I like the depth at WR. There are a bunch of guys who can get open there.
I like the depth we appear to have on D. Bower looked pretty good off the edge. Before he got hurt Flott looked good. Banks and Hawkins look like bonafide NFL corners already.


Good post, totally agree.
No. DeVito should not make the roster. C'mon.  
Anakim : 8/11/2023 11:04 pm : link
You need a reliable backup. Keep two QBs and develop DeVito on the PS.
RE: For his size  
John In CO : 8/11/2023 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16171129 kelly said:
Quote:
I didnt think Riley anchored all that well. Slow off the ball also


Sometimes I wonder if I watched the same game as everyone else did:). Honestly...I though Riley did OK, and considering he is a 7th round pick, actually better than OK.
Edge rushers  
royhobbs7 : 8/11/2023 11:20 pm : link
We were all worried about what we have at edge after Thibs and Zeez.
But later in the game, we got a glimpse of a developing edge rusher.

Baldonado looks the part. He just might be more talented than Ximines, Fox and any other edge presently on the roster. He is at least a PS keeper, hopefully more!
Devito looked really good, strong arm and accuracy was good.  
ZogZerg : 8/11/2023 11:24 pm : link
Gray didn't look good to me.
He seemed to go down easy.
Yeah, the line was garbage, but he just didn't show me anything.

Pinnock look good and the rookie corners played well.
Man  
santacruzom : 8/11/2023 11:26 pm : link
Dorian Thompson-Robinson looks good. So did his ex teammate Bobo for Seattle... Can't believe that guy went undrafted.
I need to re-watch the tape  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 11:49 pm : link
and focus on guys like Fox, Bowser, Baldonado, and Riley.
Bower  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 11:50 pm : link
geez, I can't even get his name right.
game summary  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 11:51 pm : link
and video highlights... if you can stomach the Detroit announcers...


Detroit Lions 21 – New York Giants 16 - ( New Window )
RE: Bower  
Stu11 : 8/11/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16171167 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
geez, I can't even get his name right.

Bower made back to back plays in the RedZone at the end of the 1sf half. Stuffed s run then batted down a pass that probably was a sure TD.
RE: RE: Bower  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16171170 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16171167 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


geez, I can't even get his name right.


Bower made back to back plays in the RedZone at the end of the 1sf half. Stuffed s run then batted down a pass that probably was a sure TD.


Yeah, I saw that but I need to see what he was doing on other plays. He's a guy who wasn't even on my radar.
if Baldonado  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:03 am : link
flashed in the last two preseason games, you have to start wondering if they risk losing him on the PS.

To me, it's Ximines verus Baldonado right now.
Re Wish Ford-Wheaton...  
clatterbuck : 12:23 am : link
He could have made the play of the game...wide open on last drive and just fell as the ball got near him.
RE: RE: FYI  
mitch300 : 12:28 am : link
In comment 16171128 capone said:
Quote:
In comment 16171113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the DNP list for the Giants:

WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams



Can u imagine paying to watch everyone else ?


It’s crazy how the NFL is approaching these preseason games. I remember when the starters would at least play the 1st quarter. Now will any see game action. Probably not.
RE: RE: QB DeVito  
TrevorC : 12:43 am : link
In comment 16171105 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16171099 TrueBlue'02 said:


Quote:


This kid is NFL caliber.

Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.



The guy shocked me with how comfortable he looked from the start. When he came in early I was like oh man, this might get ugly with the Lions second team defense still in the game. His release looked good, ball placement was solid, moved well around the pocket, and scrambled well when there was no one open. The play that impressed me the most was the incompletion where he felt the rush coming fast, got just outside the tackle box and spiked it down to avoid the loss of yards.


He looked better than Taylor. Taylor is only good for running. On the play where he dumped it off to a RB for the loss of yards by Branch, he had Hyatt wide open just behind Branch. Taylor looks like shit.
RE: Two things to note  
TrevorC : 12:46 am : link
In comment 16171132 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton also missed this game due to injuries.


Lets not forget, Peart was playing out of position. He is usually on the right side.
RE: game summary  
TrevorC : 12:51 am : link
In comment 16171169 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and video highlights... if you can stomach the Detroit announcers...
Detroit Lions 21 – New York Giants 16 - ( New Window )


The starting line up looks off. Peart and Cunningham should be flipped and Tomon Fox started over Bower from what I saw.
I watched the game on the Fox 2 Detroit feed  
GiantBlue : 1:26 am : link
And it was exciting seeing this hot Meteorologist Stephanie Mead on the split screen talking about thunderstorms and possible tornados non-stop for over a half hour.

It was hard to tear my eyes off her to watch the plays.

She was definitely one of the bright spots of the game for me!

