New York Giants at Detroit Lions Post-Game Discussion

but roster isn't as deep as it appeared coming into camp. Particularly the OL and RB group.
I think it’s more the OL group. I criticized Gray’s burst for a bit, but he looked much better in late Q3/early Q4. The backup offensive line is a real problem, especially tackle. They need to find a Sean Locklear type veteran cut to man the swing tackle spot unless Peart or Cunningham start playing amazing the next few preseason games. Injuries happen and you can’t have a turnstile protecting a QB making $40M a year. No one expects a backup to come in and play like an all pro, but Davis and Cunningham looked like a couple of DIII guys out there tonight.
Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.
The guy shocked me with how comfortable he looked from the start. When he came in early I was like oh man, this might get ugly with the Lions second team defense still in the game. His release looked good, ball placement was solid, moved well around the pocket, and scrambled well when there was no one open. The play that impressed me the most was the incompletion where he felt the rush coming fast, got just outside the tackle box and spiked it down to avoid the loss of yards.
but I thought we looked decent in the first half. Sounds like there was a drop-off after that. But if that's because we were going 2nd-string, 3rd-string, 4th-string - hey, that's how it's gonna go. Home team fans went home happy after paying some coin for an exhib game.
Are you guys really expecting a mostly second string OL with below average tackles to look good in the first preseason game of the year?
We have Andrew Thomas. The reason we don’t have a good backup option at left tackle is because it would be stupid to draft a left tackle high in the draft.
We drafted Evan Neal 7th overall. There aren’t quality RTs on the roster breathing down his neck.
I don’t think anyone expects premium quality from the backup line positions, but the backup tackles look really bad. I mean non-NFL caliber player bad. I think our backup interior lineman are fine, but they will very likely have to find a swing tackle off another roster before week 1.
LT Korey Cunningham
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (rookie)
RG Ben Bredeson
RT Matt Peart
QB Tyrod Taylor
RB Matt Breida
WR Isaiah Hodgins
WR Cole Beasley
WR Jalin Hyatt (rookie)
TE Daniel Bellinger
Starting defense for the Giants:
NT Jordon Riley (rookie)
DT Brandin Bryant
DE Tashawn Bower
LB Oshane Ximines
LB Carter Coughlin
LB Micah McFadden
CB Tre Hawkins III (rookie)
NICKEL Darnay Holmes
S Jason Pinnock
S Dane Belton
CB Deonte Banks (rookie)
Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.
Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.
Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.
Tomon Fox
Thanks Eric, great play. Hopefully he can be one of our fresh pass rushers off the bench to spell Thibs and Ojulari.
The O-line play made it near impossible for the skill players to do anything. I agree that DeVito should be given a real shot at backup especially if he can get some reps behind a competent line. Listen if Jones goes down long term the season is pretty much fubar any way. I get that for a short term injury the vet may be more appealing, but I like the idea of developing a young QB. I like the depth at WR. There are a bunch of guys who can get open there.
I like the depth we appear to have on D. Bower looked pretty good off the edge. Before he got hurt Flott looked good. Banks and Hawkins look like bonafide NFL corners already.
RE: I thought Gray and Corbin showed a little burst late
The O-line play made it near impossible for the skill players to do anything. I agree that DeVito should be given a real shot at backup especially if he can get some reps behind a competent line. Listen if Jones goes down long term the season is pretty much fubar any way. I get that for a short term injury the vet may be more appealing, but I like the idea of developing a young QB. I like the depth at WR. There are a bunch of guys who can get open there.
I like the depth we appear to have on D. Bower looked pretty good off the edge. Before he got hurt Flott looked good. Banks and Hawkins look like bonafide NFL corners already.
Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.
The guy shocked me with how comfortable he looked from the start. When he came in early I was like oh man, this might get ugly with the Lions second team defense still in the game. His release looked good, ball placement was solid, moved well around the pocket, and scrambled well when there was no one open. The play that impressed me the most was the incompletion where he felt the rush coming fast, got just outside the tackle box and spiked it down to avoid the loss of yards.
He looked better than Taylor. Taylor is only good for running. On the play where he dumped it off to a RB for the loss of yards by Branch, he had Hyatt wide open just behind Branch. Taylor looks like shit.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I think it’s more the OL group. I criticized Gray’s burst for a bit, but he looked much better in late Q3/early Q4. The backup offensive line is a real problem, especially tackle. They need to find a Sean Locklear type veteran cut to man the swing tackle spot unless Peart or Cunningham start playing amazing the next few preseason games. Injuries happen and you can’t have a turnstile protecting a QB making $40M a year. No one expects a backup to come in and play like an all pro, but Davis and Cunningham looked like a couple of DIII guys out there tonight.
The OL never looked deep. I suspect there are only a handful of NFL teams with "deep" offensive lines.
And if your OL isn't doing it's job, your RBs can't.
Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.
Exactly.. smh. Running backs do matter!
Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.
The guy shocked me with how comfortable he looked from the start. When he came in early I was like oh man, this might get ugly with the Lions second team defense still in the game. His release looked good, ball placement was solid, moved well around the pocket, and scrambled well when there was no one open. The play that impressed me the most was the incompletion where he felt the rush coming fast, got just outside the tackle box and spiked it down to avoid the loss of yards.
We have Andrew Thomas. The reason we don’t have a good backup option at left tackle is because it would be stupid to draft a left tackle high in the draft.
We drafted Evan Neal 7th overall. There aren’t quality RTs on the roster breathing down his neck.
We have Andrew Thomas. The reason we don’t have a good backup option at left tackle is because it would be stupid to draft a left tackle high in the draft.
We drafted Evan Neal 7th overall. There aren’t quality RTs on the roster breathing down his neck.
I don’t think anyone expects premium quality from the backup line positions, but the backup tackles look really bad. I mean non-NFL caliber player bad. I think our backup interior lineman are fine, but they will very likely have to find a swing tackle off another roster before week 1.
WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams
LT Korey Cunningham
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (rookie)
RG Ben Bredeson
RT Matt Peart
QB Tyrod Taylor
RB Matt Breida
WR Isaiah Hodgins
WR Cole Beasley
WR Jalin Hyatt (rookie)
TE Daniel Bellinger
Starting defense for the Giants:
NT Jordon Riley (rookie)
DT Brandin Bryant
DE Tashawn Bower
LB Oshane Ximines
LB Carter Coughlin
LB Micah McFadden
CB Tre Hawkins III (rookie)
NICKEL Darnay Holmes
S Jason Pinnock
S Dane Belton
CB Deonte Banks (rookie)
WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams
That's what - 30 players? Maybe not our first 22 but our first 15 and much of the next 15.
He does have physical traits you can’t coach. He will very likely be added to the practice squad and have a chance to learn the game from some excellent coaches.
Quote:
He had to show something to stick on the 53, but alas. No catches.
He does have physical traits you can’t coach. He will very likely be added to the practice squad and have a chance to learn the game from some excellent coaches.
Yep. Could be a blessing in disguise. He has rare traits and if he really balled out, he would've likely been claimed by another team. Now, he'll get waived and sneak through waivers to our PS.
Tomon Fox
And a lack of separation. He really does have rare traits and if a WR coach can unlock it, he can be special. But all of that is moot if he can't catch the ball. He'd be Tim Carter 2.0, if that.
If I'm Detroit, I'm not feeling good about 13-3 at home at halftime with Tommy DeVito moving the ball on me.
What is Eric Flowers doing theses days?.
WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams
Can u imagine paying to watch everyone else ?
Quote:
Pinnock interception to open the game? We cut cable recently and since we live in the Detroit area I was busy moving the digital antenna around trying to get a clean signal from the local fox channel lol.
Tomon Fox
Thanks Eric, great play. Hopefully he can be one of our fresh pass rushers off the bench to spell Thibs and Ojulari.
He played a lot and I thought he flashed for a 7th round pick.
If I'm Detroit, I'm not feeling good about 13-3 at home at halftime with Tommy DeVito moving the ball on me.
I’m no expert, but I have a feeling this DeVito kid should have been drafted. He looked super confident out there and just kept going despite the poor play from his tackles.
I'm sayin'! That's why Wyatt Davis had to step in at Tackle, which he never played at Ohio State.
I like the depth we appear to have on D. Bower looked pretty good off the edge. Before he got hurt Flott looked good. Banks and Hawkins look like bonafide NFL corners already.
I like the depth we appear to have on D. Bower looked pretty good off the edge. Before he got hurt Flott looked good. Banks and Hawkins look like bonafide NFL corners already.
Good post, totally agree.
Sometimes I wonder if I watched the same game as everyone else did:). Honestly...I though Riley did OK, and considering he is a 7th round pick, actually better than OK.
But later in the game, we got a glimpse of a developing edge rusher.
Baldonado looks the part. He just might be more talented than Ximines, Fox and any other edge presently on the roster. He is at least a PS keeper, hopefully more!
He seemed to go down easy.
Yeah, the line was garbage, but he just didn't show me anything.
Pinnock look good and the rookie corners played well.
Detroit Lions 21 – New York Giants 16 - ( New Window )
Bower made back to back plays in the RedZone at the end of the 1sf half. Stuffed s run then batted down a pass that probably was a sure TD.
Quote:
geez, I can't even get his name right.
Bower made back to back plays in the RedZone at the end of the 1sf half. Stuffed s run then batted down a pass that probably was a sure TD.
Yeah, I saw that but I need to see what he was doing on other plays. He's a guy who wasn't even on my radar.
To me, it's Ximines verus Baldonado right now.
Quote:
the DNP list for the Giants:
WR 0 P.Campbell, WR 3 S.Shepard, OLB 5 K.Thibodeaux, QB 8 D.Jones, TE 12 D.Waller, WR 17 W.Robinson, CB 22 A.Jackson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, RB 26 S.Barkley, S 29 X.McKinney, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, ILB 43 D.Beavers, CB 44 N.McCloud, OLB 51 A.Ojulari, OLB 55 J.Ward, LB 58 B.Okereke, OL 60 M.McKethan, OL 62 D.Hamilton, G 64 M.Glowinski, T 73 E.Neal, DT 76 K.Atkins, T 78 A.Thomas, T 79 T.Phillips, WR 86 D.Slayton, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 97 D.Lawrence, DL 98 D.Davidson, DL 99 L.Williams
Can u imagine paying to watch everyone else ?
It’s crazy how the NFL is approaching these preseason games. I remember when the starters would at least play the 1st quarter. Now will any see game action. Probably not.
Quote:
This kid is NFL caliber.
Much better than the 3rd stringer the Giants have had for like 40 years.
The guy shocked me with how comfortable he looked from the start. When he came in early I was like oh man, this might get ugly with the Lions second team defense still in the game. His release looked good, ball placement was solid, moved well around the pocket, and scrambled well when there was no one open. The play that impressed me the most was the incompletion where he felt the rush coming fast, got just outside the tackle box and spiked it down to avoid the loss of yards.
He looked better than Taylor. Taylor is only good for running. On the play where he dumped it off to a RB for the loss of yards by Branch, he had Hyatt wide open just behind Branch. Taylor looks like shit.
Lets not forget, Peart was playing out of position. He is usually on the right side.
Detroit Lions 21 – New York Giants 16 - ( New Window )
The starting line up looks off. Peart and Cunningham should be flipped and Tomon Fox started over Bower from what I saw.
It was hard to tear my eyes off her to watch the plays.
She was definitely one of the bright spots of the game for me!