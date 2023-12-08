My amateur take on the back-up QB spot in 2022 and 2023 Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/12/2023 8:16 am : 8/12/2023 8:16 am

The coaches did not agree, but last year Davis Webb looked like the better back-up QB to me. And nothing I saw in the regular-season finale against the Eagles changed my mind on that.



This preseason, Tommy DeVito looks like the better QB to me. Granted, it's just one game and he could lay a big fat egg against the Panthers. But I go with what my eyes tell me.



I want to like Tyrod Taylor, but I just haven't seen it.