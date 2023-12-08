My amateur take on the back-up QB spot in 2022 and 2023

The coaches did not agree, but last year Davis Webb looked like the better back-up QB to me. And nothing I saw in the regular-season finale against the Eagles changed my mind on that.
This preseason, Tommy DeVito looks like the better QB to me. Granted, it's just one game and he could lay a big fat egg against the Panthers. But I go with what my eyes tell me.
I want to like Tyrod Taylor, but I just haven't seen it.
When Taylor did play last year, he was a maniac. He was running all over and going head on with defenders. I like the mentality overall but not for a backup QB. He's too reckless. DeVito seemed to climb the pocket well when he had a chance. He seemed to make some really good throws. I actually was impress with throws and one was an incompletion and the other was an interception. The throw that he was able to get off to Sills where Sills went up and snatched it out of the air only to land out of bounds was impressive. He's under a ton of pressure and somwhow was able to get it out and not in harms way. The interception was on 4th down. Again, under a ton of pressure he was able to heave it over the receivers head to at least give them a shot. It drives me nuts watching QBs take sacks on 4th down. It wound up getting picked off and giving us much better field possession at the least. I was just impressed with him being able to avoid the pressure just enough to be able to get the ball off while knowing the game situations and making the right play.
Taylor looked like hot garbage.
He didn't pass the ball to open and looked to want to run the Ball.
He looks worse in his second year.
Whoops... I'll edit.
Quote:
.....
Whoops... I'll edit.
Don't bother. I'm already searching for Louis DePalma memes.
He's definitely an upgrade over the likes of Glennon and Fromm, but when we have invested in a proven vet at the position, you'd think he'd look better than he has when in the game.
Sure, as most any team. However having a capable young QB to groom as a long term backup would be an interesting development.
He's definitely an upgrade over the likes of Glennon and Fromm, but when we have invested in a proven vet at the position, you'd think he'd look better than he has when in the game.
With Jones now firmly entrenched at QB, Taylor doesn't serve that purpose. His own injury issues, which we've witnessed first hand, also make him a less than ideal choice if he is pressed into duty.
So, last year I liked keeping all 3. This year, I'd be OK going Devito, but I do think they need a 3rd QB either way.
I know some on here have cited Holmes as being a potential cap casualty because him being cut would save the team $2.7M. However, Taylor would be a post June 1st cut at this point and would generate $2.78 million in cap relief. They would eat $4.125 million in dead money this season for Taylor, but DeVito is only making $753k.
Based on those numbers if you keep Taylor your backup QB costs you $7M in 2023. If you cut Taylor and roll with DeVito your backup QB costs you about $4.9M. That extra $2.1M would be helpful for in season moves.
Not saying they should do this, but if DeVito continues to outperform Taylor it’s worth considering.
Wonder what they'd all look like, long term, playing with the 1s.
Its more about being able to cut Taylor and use that money elsewhere. I read in another thread we would save $3M.
I remember rumors of the Giants loving Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the draft and I wish that they were able to land him because he's looked very good in the preseason so far. He would also be a very cheap backup for 4 years.
Taylor has a dead cap hit of $5.5mm v a $6.9mm cap allocation if he stays on the team. There just isn’t a lot of benefit in cutting him.
In the preseason games, I thought Taylor looked smoother and more athletic than Jones, and I thought Sy might be onto something.
Once the season was going, I didn't think Taylor looked great when he had a chance, and he certainly doesn't look durable. And Webb looked really good in that Eagle game. I was sorta surprised he retired because I thought that game might have established Webb as our #2.
So Eric, I agree with your assessment by the end of last year, but in camp and preseason last year I thought Taylor looked good.
Quote:
.....
Whoops... I'll edit.
My wife asked who the quarterback was during the game and I replied, Danny DeVito. Easy mistake to make, LOL!
The good thing about regime changes is they tend to dump people who are not their guys. I feel unfortunately Taylor might be Schoen and Taylor's guy, some sort of blanket, so he'll probably stick around. Webb and now Devito looks like they should play over him.
He's definitely an upgrade over the likes of Glennon and Fromm, but when we have invested in a proven vet at the position, you'd think he'd look better than he has when in the game.
I was surprised his salary jumped up to 5.5 million this year.
Either way, it makes no sense to cut him when we save just over a million. DeVito will make it to the practice squad.... unless he builds on last night significantly.
He clearly played with a worse set of backups, and one of the reason most people here are giving him a lot of credit is because he played really well with constant pressure in his face.
But I was encouraged, if not surprised when Sy referred to him as one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL last off season.
Taylor doesn't look like a player who can step in and win if Jones is out for a week. And honestly that's the only reason to keep a vet back up.
If they cut Taylor, it saves about 1.4M, which covers a player like Devito and helps cover some operating costs.
Quote:
I was shocked Webb wasn’t the backup last year. He just looked like he was having fun out there and was putting up solid numbers and making plays. Taylor looked the same as he did last night. Running around, afraid to sling it down the field and not as effective as a runner as he used to be.
Taylor has a dead cap hit of $5.5mm v a $6.9mm cap allocation if he stays on the team. There just isn’t a lot of benefit in cutting him.
^This.
Plus they surely want a veteran who knows the system.
Last night was meaningful because DeVito looked unexpectedly comfortable but no way Taylor's cut this season. DeVito carries on his solid play on the PS and he's the presumptive '24 favorite.
As for DeVito, it was only one game, but I think he showed enough to build on, but not so much that he can't be safely tucked away on the practice squad. I question whether he has the arm strength to make every throw in the book, but--looking ahead to 2024--a mobile backup making under $1M/year doesn't need to be the whole package in order to be a valued asset. If he were to spend a year on the practice squad before moving into the primary backup role in 2024, that would be a big help to the salary cap while Daniel is making his $40M/year.
The offense thus far looks very similar to Buffalo where the QB is a big part of the ground game (designed and scrambles). Risky to me but we will see how it plays out.
Every dollar spent on TT is a waste (said that from day one) but at this point I'm resigned to it.
I'd be calling Carson Wentz agent to see if there's a deal to be made. Taylor sucks. Devito played in 1 game against guys that will be selling insurance in 4 weeks.
Wentz sucks too but there's levels to this lol.
The Giants could then put Taylor and another veteran on the practice squad for the same cost.
So by cutting Taylor, they could keep Taylor, Shepard, and Devito for the same cap cost.
No surprise.
Good chance how the coaching staff would answer that question will decide the backup position
That's why the Giants should put Taylor on the practice squad.
Quote:
Do you guys think DeVito gives Giants a better chance to win “that” game?
Good chance how the coaching staff would answer that question will decide the backup position
That's why the Giants should put Taylor on the practice squad.
We ll see, but I doubt they would do that.
If he stays on the active roster, he costs an additional 1.4M. If he's on the practice squad he'll cost 330K.
And the only practical difference is if Jones got hurt mid-game, Taylor wouldn't be available. If Jones got hurt, they'll elevate him.
Would he clear waivers? I’m not sure.
I do feel that if he was needed to start a game Dabs and Kaffka would script a plan that works for Taylor. Hopefully he would perform better in that enviroment.
Devito should spend the year on thr PS and make his play for the number 2 spot next year.