My amateur take on the back-up QB spot in 2022 and 2023

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/12/2023 8:16 am
The coaches did not agree, but last year Davis Webb looked like the better back-up QB to me. And nothing I saw in the regular-season finale against the Eagles changed my mind on that.

This preseason, Tommy DeVito looks like the better QB to me. Granted, it's just one game and he could lay a big fat egg against the Panthers. But I go with what my eyes tell me.

I want to like Tyrod Taylor, but I just haven't seen it.
Klaatu : 8/12/2023 8:17 am : link
I feel the same way  
10thAve : 8/12/2023 8:19 am : link
My assumption is Taylor’s saving grace is that he is an asset off the field in the meeting room for Jones. I guess they will value his experience over that of an UDFA in Devito. Though that doesn’t explain away Webb last year, so I really don’t know.
I agree with you.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/12/2023 8:26 am : link
They probably want the vet in Taylor over an undrafted rookie but I can see DeVito lasting all year on our PS. As far as last year goes, I was confused too. Maybe the Giants didn't want the cap hit last year since Taylor was on a two year deal and Webb was close to retirement? This year is different because you'd rather go with the younger player if everything else is equal.

When Taylor did play last year, he was a maniac. He was running all over and going head on with defenders. I like the mentality overall but not for a backup QB. He's too reckless. DeVito seemed to climb the pocket well when he had a chance. He seemed to make some really good throws. I actually was impress with throws and one was an incompletion and the other was an interception. The throw that he was able to get off to Sills where Sills went up and snatched it out of the air only to land out of bounds was impressive. He's under a ton of pressure and somwhow was able to get it out and not in harms way. The interception was on 4th down. Again, under a ton of pressure he was able to heave it over the receivers head to at least give them a shot. It drives me nuts watching QBs take sacks on 4th down. It wound up getting picked off and giving us much better field possession at the least. I was just impressed with him being able to avoid the pressure just enough to be able to get the ball off while knowing the game situations and making the right play.
Impressed with 2 throws  
robbieballs2003 : 8/12/2023 8:27 am : link
DeVito really surprised  
ZogZerg : 8/12/2023 8:27 am : link
Strong, accurate arm. Moved around the pocket well.

Taylor looked like hot garbage.
He didn't pass the ball to open and looked to want to run the Ball.

He looks worse in his second year.
RE: Danny?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/12/2023 8:27 am : link
In comment 16171267 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Whoops... I'll edit.
RE: RE: Danny?  
Klaatu : 8/12/2023 8:30 am : link
In comment 16171272 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16171267 Klaatu said:


Whoops... I'll edit.


Don't bother. I'm already searching for Louis DePalma memes.
I'm leaning your way  
Spider43 : 8/12/2023 8:31 am : link
"Danny" DV looks money to me. Though let's let the whole preseason play out first. If there's anything Schoen is wont to do, it's pivoting off something, even after already committing resources to it. I have no doubt he'd drop Taylor, and keep De Vito, if it makes the team better, short term and long term. Though more than likely, it'll be the practice squad initially.
Taylor is being paid a lot of money...  
bLiTz 2k : 8/12/2023 8:37 am : link
And he hasn't shown us as fans anything in last year's preseason, game action, or the first few drives last night to instill confidence as QB2.

He's definitely an upgrade over the likes of Glennon and Fromm, but when we have invested in a proven vet at the position, you'd think he'd look better than he has when in the game.
Maybe they carry 3 if DeVito is too good to stash.  
j_rud : 8/12/2023 8:49 am : link
If what happened last night repeats itself over the next 2 weeks then yes, I'd roll with the rookie. Taylor looked absolutely cooked last night. Experience is useless if you can't perform. Would save some money as well.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/12/2023 8:52 am : link
Odds are we're fucked regardless if DJ goes down.
While I agree with you, is it possible  
barens : 8/12/2023 8:57 am : link
Taylor just looks more the part during practice?
RE: Maybe they carry 3 if DeVito is too good to stash.  
j_rud : 8/12/2023 9:16 am : link
In comment 16171285 j_rud said:
Quote:
If what happened last night repeats itself over the next 2 weeks then yes, I'd roll with the rookie. Taylor looked absolutely cooked last night. Experience is useless if you can't perform. Would save some money as well.


Sure, as most any team. However having a capable young QB to groom as a long term backup would be an interesting development.
RE: Taylor is being paid a lot of money...  
Matt M. : 8/12/2023 9:23 am : link
In comment 16171276 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
And he hasn't shown us as fans anything in last year's preseason, game action, or the first few drives last night to instill confidence as QB2.

He's definitely an upgrade over the likes of Glennon and Fromm, but when we have invested in a proven vet at the position, you'd think he'd look better than he has when in the game.
I'm not a huge Taylor fan, but let's be fair...he actually isn't being paid a lot of money.
Eric - I agree  
Matt M. : 8/12/2023 9:26 am : link
Last year, Taylor made sense as a vet on a very team friendly contract. We still didn't know who Jones was or would become and he was not under contract beyond last season. Taylor gave them a cheap option if Jones shat the bed and we needed a stop gap and/or vet to work with a rookie this year.

With Jones now firmly entrenched at QB, Taylor doesn't serve that purpose. His own injury issues, which we've witnessed first hand, also make him a less than ideal choice if he is pressed into duty.

So, last year I liked keeping all 3. This year, I'd be OK going Devito, but I do think they need a 3rd QB either way.
No one, absolutely no one will claim Devito if he’s waived before the  
Spider56 : 8/12/2023 9:37 am : link
final 53. He goes to the PS this year … but god forbid DJ goes down, I think he quickly becomes the starter over Tyrod. TT has shown little in games.
Totally agree  
eric2425ny : 8/12/2023 9:51 am : link
I was shocked Webb wasn’t the backup last year. He just looked like he was having fun out there and was putting up solid numbers and making plays. Taylor looked the same as he did last night. Running around, afraid to sling it down the field and not as effective as a runner as he used to be.

I know some on here have cited Holmes as being a potential cap casualty because him being cut would save the team $2.7M. However, Taylor would be a post June 1st cut at this point and would generate $2.78 million in cap relief. They would eat $4.125 million in dead money this season for Taylor, but DeVito is only making $753k.

Based on those numbers if you keep Taylor your backup QB costs you $7M in 2023. If you cut Taylor and roll with DeVito your backup QB costs you about $4.9M. That extra $2.1M would be helpful for in season moves.

Not saying they should do this, but if DeVito continues to outperform Taylor it’s worth considering.
short term pain  
bc4life : 8/12/2023 9:51 am : link
long term gain - think that's the question with Taylor.

Wonder what they'd all look like, long term, playing with the 1s.
I’d like DeVito as the backup  
RicFlair : 8/12/2023 9:58 am : link
It won’t happen, not right now at least.
RE: ...  
GiantGrit : 8/12/2023 10:14 am : link
In comment 16171289 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Odds are we're fucked regardless if DJ goes down.


Its more about being able to cut Taylor and use that money elsewhere. I read in another thread we would save $3M.
Eric  
Jay on the Island : 8/12/2023 10:20 am : link
I loved the Taylor signing as I've always thought that he was a great backup and among the top 32 QB's in football so he could have started for a few teams. He just looks so indecisive in the pocket.

I remember rumors of the Giants loving Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the draft and I wish that they were able to land him because he's looked very good in the preseason so far. He would also be a very cheap backup for 4 years.
RE: Totally agree  
cosmicj : 8/12/2023 10:25 am : link
In comment 16171333 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I was shocked Webb wasn’t the backup last year. He just looked like he was having fun out there and was putting up solid numbers and making plays. Taylor looked the same as he did last night. Running around, afraid to sling it down the field and not as effective as a runner as he used to be.

I know some on here have cited Holmes as being a potential cap casualty because him being cut would save the team $2.7M. However, Taylor would be a post June 1st cut at this point and would generate $2.78 million in cap relief. They would eat $4.125 million in dead money this season for Taylor, but DeVito is only making $753k.

Based on those numbers if you keep Taylor your backup QB costs you $7M in 2023. If you cut Taylor and roll with DeVito your backup QB costs you about $4.9M. That extra $2.1M would be helpful for in season moves.

Not saying they should do this, but if DeVito continues to outperform Taylor it’s worth considering.


Taylor has a dead cap hit of $5.5mm v a $6.9mm cap allocation if he stays on the team. There just isn’t a lot of benefit in cutting him.
I don't think there's really much to go on.  
eclipz928 : 8/12/2023 10:27 am : link
Tyrod Taylor hasn't been put on the field all that much since being here, even in the preseason. I assume it's because the coaches feel comfortable with him, but I'm not ready to make any conclusions about Taylor until we see him playing a little more extensively.
That's not how I remember last year  
Rico : 8/12/2023 10:29 am : link
All the reports coming from Sy said that Taylor was outplaying Jones in camp and deserved to be the starter.

In the preseason games, I thought Taylor looked smoother and more athletic than Jones, and I thought Sy might be onto something.

Once the season was going, I didn't think Taylor looked great when he had a chance, and he certainly doesn't look durable. And Webb looked really good in that Eagle game. I was sorta surprised he retired because I thought that game might have established Webb as our #2.

So Eric, I agree with your assessment by the end of last year, but in camp and preseason last year I thought Taylor looked good.
Taylor looked like  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/12/2023 10:57 am : link
he was playing in molasses last year. He did look sharp at times in camp, but yeah given his price, maybe not the most + guy on the team.
RE: RE: Danny?  
Tom the Giants fan. : 8/12/2023 11:00 am : link
In comment 16171272 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16171267 Klaatu said:


Quote:


.....



Whoops... I'll edit.


My wife asked who the quarterback was during the game and I replied, Danny DeVito. Easy mistake to make, LOL!
RE: I'm leaning your way  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/12/2023 11:05 am : link
In comment 16171274 Spider43 said:
Quote:
"Danny" DV looks money to me. Though let's let the whole preseason play out first. If there's anything Schoen is wont to do, it's pivoting off something, even after already committing resources to it. I have no doubt he'd drop Taylor, and keep De Vito, if it makes the team better, short term and long term. Though more than likely, it'll be the practice squad initially.


The good thing about regime changes is they tend to dump people who are not their guys. I feel unfortunately Taylor might be Schoen and Taylor's guy, some sort of blanket, so he'll probably stick around. Webb and now Devito looks like they should play over him.
RE: Taylor is being paid a lot of money...  
TrevorC : 8/12/2023 11:14 am : link
In comment 16171276 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
And he hasn't shown us as fans anything in last year's preseason, game action, or the first few drives last night to instill confidence as QB2.

He's definitely an upgrade over the likes of Glennon and Fromm, but when we have invested in a proven vet at the position, you'd think he'd look better than he has when in the game.


I was surprised his salary jumped up to 5.5 million this year.

Either way, it makes no sense to cut him when we save just over a million. DeVito will make it to the practice squad.... unless he builds on last night significantly.
Beware the Curse of the One-Game Wonders,  
clatterbuck : 8/12/2023 11:33 am : link
I'm really happy for DeVito, a Jersey kid, and that he got his chance to have a good night on an NFL field. But let's see if he can replicate the performance a few times. He played against 2s, 3s, and maybe some 4s. Jets fans were anointing Chris Streveler last year. Today, he's looking for work. Maybe DeVito can carve out a career as a solid NFL backup but we need to see more.
RE: Beware the Curse of the One-Game Wonders,  
barens : 8/12/2023 11:41 am : link
In comment 16171436 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
I'm really happy for DeVito, a Jersey kid, and that he got his chance to have a good night on an NFL field. But let's see if he can replicate the performance a few times. He played against 2s, 3s, and maybe some 4s. Jets fans were anointing Chris Streveler last year. Today, he's looking for work. Maybe DeVito can carve out a career as a solid NFL backup but we need to see more.


He clearly played with a worse set of backups, and one of the reason most people here are giving him a lot of credit is because he played really well with constant pressure in his face.
...  
christian : 8/12/2023 12:04 pm : link
I was surprised the Giants signed Taylor. I had seen a few of his games in Houston and he looked shot.

But I was encouraged, if not surprised when Sy referred to him as one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL last off season.

Taylor doesn't look like a player who can step in and win if Jones is out for a week. And honestly that's the only reason to keep a vet back up.

If they cut Taylor, it saves about 1.4M, which covers a player like Devito and helps cover some operating costs.

RE: RE: Totally agree  
HBart : 8/12/2023 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16171363 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16171333 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


I was shocked Webb wasn’t the backup last year. He just looked like he was having fun out there and was putting up solid numbers and making plays. Taylor looked the same as he did last night. Running around, afraid to sling it down the field and not as effective as a runner as he used to be.

I know some on here have cited Holmes as being a potential cap casualty because him being cut would save the team $2.7M. However, Taylor would be a post June 1st cut at this point and would generate $2.78 million in cap relief. They would eat $4.125 million in dead money this season for Taylor, but DeVito is only making $753k.

Based on those numbers if you keep Taylor your backup QB costs you $7M in 2023. If you cut Taylor and roll with DeVito your backup QB costs you about $4.9M. That extra $2.1M would be helpful for in season moves.

Not saying they should do this, but if DeVito continues to outperform Taylor it’s worth considering.



Taylor has a dead cap hit of $5.5mm v a $6.9mm cap allocation if he stays on the team. There just isn’t a lot of benefit in cutting him.

^This.

Plus they surely want a veteran who knows the system.

Last night was meaningful because DeVito looked unexpectedly comfortable but no way Taylor's cut this season. DeVito carries on his solid play on the PS and he's the presumptive '24 favorite.

The other thing about Taylor is...  
Milton : 8/12/2023 12:18 pm : link
Given his style of play and history of injuries, I have very little confidence in his ability to last more than three games (or three offensive series!) if he were to be called on to play. That's two strikes right there. If DeVito shows any level of competence that should be strike three for Taylor, but there would be only minimal cap savings ($650K) from releasing Taylor and keeping DeVito on the 53-man roster.

As for DeVito, it was only one game, but I think he showed enough to build on, but not so much that he can't be safely tucked away on the practice squad. I question whether he has the arm strength to make every throw in the book, but--looking ahead to 2024--a mobile backup making under $1M/year doesn't need to be the whole package in order to be a valued asset. If he were to spend a year on the practice squad before moving into the primary backup role in 2024, that would be a big help to the salary cap while Daniel is making his $40M/year.
I was hoping they added a QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/12/2023 1:18 pm : link
in either the 2022/23 drafts.

The offense thus far looks very similar to Buffalo where the QB is a big part of the ground game (designed and scrambles). Risky to me but we will see how it plays out.
True that Giants would only net $650K in cap savings in 2023  
shyster : 8/12/2023 1:18 pm : link
by releasing TT, but they would also save the entirety of the 1.4M currently scheduled for Taylor's 2024 void year.

Every dollar spent on TT is a waste (said that from day one) but at this point I'm resigned to it.
It's worth considering  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/12/2023 1:19 pm : link
keeping a young, presumably cheap RB playing as QB as a backup. There's no real benefit of keeping a vet QB as a backup unless he's really good and then presumably not cheap.
If Jones went down with any serious type of injury  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8/12/2023 1:48 pm : link

I'd be calling Carson Wentz agent to see if there's a deal to be made. Taylor sucks. Devito played in 1 game against guys that will be selling insurance in 4 weeks.

Wentz sucks too but there's levels to this lol.
RE: RE: Taylor is being paid a lot of money...  
Milton : 8/12/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16171415 TrevorC said:
Quote:
it makes no sense to cut him when we save just over a million. DeVito will make it to the practice squad.
We don't even save "over a million" because he would have to be replaced by another QB. If it's a veteran, there goes your million; if it's DeVito (who would otherwise be on the practice squad), we're talking a cap savings of only $642K.
...  
christian : 8/12/2023 2:38 pm : link
Cutting Taylor and keeping Devito on the active roster would net the Giants 620K in cap savings.

The Giants could then put Taylor and another veteran on the practice squad for the same cost.

So by cutting Taylor, they could keep Taylor, Shepard, and Devito for the same cap cost.
DeVito  
ElitoCanton : 8/12/2023 2:42 pm : link
was not good. I don't care what anyone said. Any time he tried to throw on the move, he killed worms with his throws. In the first half, he created pressure on his own by scrambling too soon. I just don't see what others are looking at with this guy.
RE: DeVito  
mittenedman : 8/12/2023 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16171606 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
was not good. I don't care what anyone said. Any time he tried to throw on the move, he killed worms with his throws. In the first half, he created pressure on his own by scrambling too soon. I just don't see what others are looking at with this guy.


No surprise.
Biggest issue with Taylor  
widmerseyebrow : 8/12/2023 3:53 pm : link
Is when is the last time he started and finished a game? Dude is made of glass and we lucked out that Jones didn't get banged up running so much last year. He must be a great asset "in the room" because he also looks cooked as a player.
If Daniel has to miss a game  
joeinpa : 8/12/2023 6:58 pm : link
Do you guys think DeVito gives Giants a better chance to win “that” game?

Good chance how the coaching staff would answer that question will decide the backup position
It's nice that DeVito showed poise and didn't shit the bed...  
Milton : 8/12/2023 7:16 pm : link
But he was going against 2nd and 3rd stringers who didn't game plan against him. Hard to form an opinion on where he is on the learning curve.
RE: If Daniel has to miss a game  
christian : 8/12/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16171727 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Do you guys think DeVito gives Giants a better chance to win “that” game?

Good chance how the coaching staff would answer that question will decide the backup position


That's why the Giants should put Taylor on the practice squad.
RE: RE: If Daniel has to miss a game  
joeinpa : 8/12/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16171733 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16171727 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Do you guys think DeVito gives Giants a better chance to win “that” game?

Good chance how the coaching staff would answer that question will decide the backup position



That's why the Giants should put Taylor on the practice squad.


We ll see, but I doubt they would do that.
...  
christian : 8/12/2023 8:29 pm : link
Putting Taylor on the practice squad makes perfect sense -- 2.75M of his salary is guaranteed.

If he stays on the active roster, he costs an additional 1.4M. If he's on the practice squad he'll cost 330K.

And the only practical difference is if Jones got hurt mid-game, Taylor wouldn't be available. If Jones got hurt, they'll elevate him.

RE: ...  
Pepe LePugh : 8/12/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16171760 christian said:
Quote:
Putting Taylor on the practice squad makes perfect sense -- 2.75M of his salary is guaranteed.

If he stays on the active roster, he costs an additional 1.4M. If he's on the practice squad he'll cost 330K.

And the only practical difference is if Jones got hurt mid-game, Taylor wouldn't be available. If Jones got hurt, they'll elevate him.

Would he clear waivers? I’m not sure.
...  
christian : 8/12/2023 9:57 pm : link
Taylor isn't subject to waivers. He'd be released and free to sign anywhere he wanted.
I think what you see  
Dankbeerman : 8/12/2023 10:06 pm : link
in Devito and what was seen with Web is a comfort in thus offense. Taylor hasnt shown it. All we have seen out of Taylor is a QB looking to run.

I do feel that if he was needed to start a game Dabs and Kaffka would script a plan that works for Taylor. Hopefully he would perform better in that enviroment.

Devito should spend the year on thr PS and make his play for the number 2 spot next year.
