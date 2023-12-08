Weakest spot on this team - back-up offensive tackle Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/12/2023 10:34 am : 8/12/2023 10:34 am

The good news about last night is the Giants should be under no illusions about Korey Cunningham, Wyatt Davis, and probably Matt Peart. The last two preseason games are critical for Peart's future, but he's got to be on thin ice.



I don't see how Cunningham and Davis recover from last night, but we shall see.



Last night was also a bad game for Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton to miss. We need to get a good read on Phillips, who was our top reserve tackle last season.



Moving forward, it is interesting to note the Giants have Marcus McKethan listed at offensive tackle on the team's unofficial depth chart. Could be a mistake or it could be legit indication of cross-training him at tackle. We'll also have to see if Ezeudu plays some tackle, although I don't believe he has this training camp (he has in the past).



Waiver wire? Problem is there is a dearth of talent at offensive line throughout the league. The demand just outstrips the supply. But I expect the Giants to keep their eyes open.