Weakest spot on this team - back-up offensive tackle

The good news about last night is the Giants should be under no illusions about Korey Cunningham, Wyatt Davis, and probably Matt Peart. The last two preseason games are critical for Peart's future, but he's got to be on thin ice.
I don't see how Cunningham and Davis recover from last night, but we shall see.
Last night was also a bad game for Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton to miss. We need to get a good read on Phillips, who was our top reserve tackle last season.
Moving forward, it is interesting to note the Giants have Marcus McKethan listed at offensive tackle on the team's unofficial depth chart. Could be a mistake or it could be legit indication of cross-training him at tackle. We'll also have to see if Ezeudu plays some tackle, although I don't believe he has this training camp (he has in the past).
Waiver wire? Problem is there is a dearth of talent at offensive line throughout the league. The demand just outstrips the supply. But I expect the Giants to keep their eyes open.
Peart may make the 53 just because Cunningham, Hamilton, and Davis are worse. Peart was also a third round pick, albeit by the previous regime. The Giants may therefore not be quite ready to give up on him, especially since he lost a year to a torn ACL. My own view is that he doesn't have the lateral quickness to play tackle and we have more than enough interior OL. But right now he could be the "least bad" option we have for a backup OT.
I do wonder if as you note that Giants are hoping that McKethan or Ezeudu can man that spot. The problem is that McKethan is essentially a rookie and Ezeudu needs to first prove he can play guard.
Our waiver wire status is too low to get a backup OT after final cuts IMO, especially given the dearth of quality OL around the league. We'd have to trade a draft pick to the team with the player we wanted to avoid that problem. We could also sign a vested veteran who isn't subject to waivers after final cuts, but those players can sign with anyone, and we only have about $5M in cap space IIRC.
I'm not blaming the coaches or the FO, but the backup OT position is a mess right now.
Id gave thought the same but according to to practice reports and podcasts it sounds like Peart has outplayed him to this point.
I think that they will keep Peart unless a better option becomes available on the waiver wire. Unfortunately there are many teams with needs at OT so the Giants will likely miss out on the one that they want to a team with a higher waiver claim.
This is valid, but the Giants cannot go into the season with Cunningham on the roster.
BTW, it does appear the Giants misjudged some of these guys.
Well said. I never sleep peacefully thinking about our OL…..Thomas and Schmitz excluded.
Hopefully Neal steps up this year, and we can at least be asking how many teams have good starters!
All team current tackle depth charts:
https://www.ourlads.com/nfldepthcharts/depthchartpos/OT
McKethan. Can he show us anything at guard or tackle? Has the size but does he have the movement ability?
Not too familiar with Joe Haeg. Ja'Wuan James is coming off a torn Achilles.
True dat.
Plus there's no cohesion yet -- huge factor with the entire line and the RBs/TEs.
Cunningham and Davis were atrocious.
As always, Schoen will continue to look for ways to upgrade this position.
When you add a healthy Evan Neal and a very promising JMS to the Oline it will make a big difference. We're lucky to have them. If the Guards are adequate, it will be sufficient.
If it still looks problematic JS can also look to make some kind of trade if needed.
I keep going back to that in my head as to which TE would be more important between Cager and Sweeney skillset-wise; Cager would be an option should Waller be injured, but Sweeney is a better blocker if Bellinger goes down.
Quote:
about the extra blocking TE. If things get ugly at the tackle spots that can help navigate things imv.
I keep going back to that in my head as to which TE would be more important between Cager and Sweeney skillset-wise; Cager would be an option should Waller be injured, but Sweeney is a better blocker if Bellinger goes down.
If AT went down and Neal still has issues with pass blocking than I think two TE's can help (Sweeney and Bellinger).
We'll see soon enough.
I did rewatch Peart on every play in the first half and thought he was at least OK. He did give up one pressure but for the most part held up pretty well. He does a very good job cutting off the edge to the outside; where he struggles though as someone mentioned above is when the DE cuts to his inside. He's also not the most physical run blocker. I'd also say Cunningham wasn't all that bad in the 1st half playing at RT, although he wasn't as good at LT in the 2nd. It is a little interesting to think too that the fact that Davis was so bad that it may have colored the impression of the other guys. Also just a note on the run game or lack of a run game. For the record, the Lions really stacked the box with 9 or 10 guys on just about every play and a lot of the stuff the Giants were never going to work against those schemes.
Also regarding the backups, of the 9 coverage guys I could identify on the replay, 8 are not going to make the team.
The more time he spends with Johnson, the better his technique will get, and he will be fine as a swing tackle.
Look, if Neal develops into a top flight tackle, then losing him or worse, Thomas, will really be a big problem. If Peart had to replace one of them, say for the rest of a game, I think the will function adequately, and that's all you can expect from a backup tackle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV7i7E9jARY - ( New Window )
I didn't see the game live but just watched it and focused on every play by Peart. While he is below average in the run game, he occupies his man, but doesn't move him, on most plays. But his pass protection last night was good. His man made one play when Peart pushed him beyond the QB but Devito moved up then started drifting right. Peart's man kept going and got back into the play and caught DeVito from behind outside the tackle box. It was a really nice effort by the Lion. There was one other play that might have counted as a pressure but it didn't effect the play.
The Other issue is that vet guys who have something left don’t go to be backups when there are started jobs available. This reduces the available numbers even more
Neal taking the next step is light years more important the the backup T
Has he played guard at camp, did he look as overwhelmed there?
Giants would have to help the backups with schemes and playbook if they had to start the backups.
This is valid, but the Giants cannot go into the season with Cunningham on the roster.
BTW, it does appear the Giants misjudged some of these guys.
Was it really misjudged though? Year 2 of a rebuild (really year 1 since last year they had to clean up the mess first and evaluate) and with limited funds and resources it might not of been a priority yet. I would like to think they know exactly what they have and if the opportunity to upgrade within their wheelhouse they will take it. If backup tackle was a priority in the draft we might of missed out on Hawkins. Let the chefs cook and hold judgment till the meal is done.
* Thomas
* Neal
* Schmitz
+ Glowinski
+ Bredeson
+ Ezeudu
# Peart
# Phillips
* - Starter
+ - Starter or primary IOL backup
# - backup / short-yardage TE
IMO, that's not a bad list, especially since there is some hope for McKethan in the wings, either on the practice squad or as an initially-inactive ninth OL on the roster.
The direction things seem to be headed is to omit the true "swing tackle" role, and have different players - Peart and Phillips - backing up Thomas and Neal, respectively. In that scenario, Peart would also be the short-yardage TE, a role in which I think he has looked fine. He and Phillips would both see some special-teams snaps. Phillips would also provide extra depth at guard, which is probably his best position anyway.
The dropoff from Andrew Thomas to anyone will be enormous, and I'm not convinced that Matt Peart is a worse option than the plausible trade/waiver alternatives. The gap between Neal and Phillips is smaller, but the Giants obviously have a lot riding on the starting tackles staying healthy, and on Neal taking a big step this year.
Just for perspective, the Eagles, for all their vaunted depth, signed a journeyman swing tackle for the veteran minimum, with a $25K bonus. Kelly was a decent addition - and a familiar face whom the Eagles drafted back in 2012 - but he's nearly 34 and won't be mistaken for Jordan Mailata any more than Peart will be confused with Thomas. Dallas is giving Chuma Edoga a chance to salvage his career. They survived last year by moving Tyler Smith outside. Tyron Smith is a year older now, and they still don't have a swing tackle. Matt Waletzko is the backup on the right side - a less versatile version of Phillips, I think.
* Thomas
* Neal
* Schmitz
+ Glowinski
+ Bredeson
+ Ezeudu
# Peart
# Phillips
* - Starter
+ - Starter or primary IOL backup
# - backup / short-yardage TE
Agree these are the 8 OL. Would have never thought Peart makes it through this camp and was hoping McKethan could land a reserve job based on the weak Guard-play but this is probably where we are at this point.
Good post Blogger.
I think it's because we were so weak on the OL that some were looking for a "savior" at TE to compensate.
"blocking" TEs is absurd. Even a shitty OT is a better option than a TE. There is no way a 255 lb(even 265) TE is better at inline play than a 315 lb OT.
I think it's because we were so weak on the OL that some were looking for a "savior" at TE to compensate.
If blocking TEs are so good, why does virtually every NFL team put an eligible tackle on the field for goalline or short yardage in most situations. It is as simple as mass on mass.
Not saying that some TEs cannot occasionally take on a DE/OLB, but most times it is a quick strike to chip, stun or slow the DE/OLB vs shutting them down. Bellinger is decent at that. But short yardage, a OT is the far better choice.
So can a eligible tackle. If you are running the ball, which is the reason to have an additional blocker in the game, then you do not need someone to make a catch - especially someone with questionable hands (or they would not be a "blocking" TE).
And Andrew Thomas still has more TDs for the Giants than Golladay....
In comment 16171841 section125 said:
Quote:
I didn't say it was good or bad. I was addressing the obsession with blocking TE's.
could convert to a receiver during the play.
So can a eligible tackle. If you are running the ball, which is the reason to have an additional blocker in the game, then you do not need someone to make a catch - especially someone with questionable hands (or they would not be a "blocking" TE).
And Andrew Thomas still has more TDs for the Giants than Golladay....
Certainly you could argue this both ways. A blocking TE like Sweeney still has better hands and ability to get open than a tackle like Peart. And many "obvious" running downs become surprise passing plays.
In comment 16171895 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16171841 section125 said:
Quote:
I didn't say it was good or bad. I was addressing the obsession with blocking TE's.
Yep. I agree. Just a silly POV to want a TE to do the job that a OT can do so much easier.
In comment 16171916 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Bill, is it a play that requires blocking or is it a trick play or RPO? If you want a play that you intend to pass on, yeah, ok, a TE is likely better because he moves better in space. But if you feel the need for additional blocking, then put in a player that is meant to block.
With a 53 man roster, it is better to carry an additional OT/OL than a TE that 98% of the time is there to play inline and block DL/DE/OLB.
One way or another, I think Cager will be with the team; but if he doesn't show that he can contribute on special teams, the staff might see backing up Waller as a job for a practice squad member. Would he clear waivers? Hard to say. He has cleared four times in his brief career, so it's not a bad gamble. OTOH, maybe his stock has risen since his last trip to the waiver wire in October 2022.
One way or another, I think Cager will be with the team; but if he doesn't show that he can contribute on special teams, the staff might see backing up Waller as a job for a practice squad member. Would he clear waivers? Hard to say. He has cleared four times in his brief career, so it's not a bad gamble. OTOH, maybe his stock has risen since his last trip to the waiver wire in October 2022.
I'm hoping they keep all four...Waller, Bellinger, Cager, and Sweeney.
In comment 16171917 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16171916 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Bill, is it a play that requires blocking or is it a trick play or RPO? If you want a play that you intend to pass on, yeah, ok, a TE is likely better because he moves better in space. But if you feel the need for additional blocking, then put in a player that is meant to block.
With a 53 man roster, it is better to carry an additional OT/OL than a TE that 98% of the time is there to play inline and block DL/DE/OLB.
Idk if I'd go as far as to call it a trick play, but there are lots of times on 3rd or 4th and short you'd show run and fake into the line and throw a short pass to a TE coming off his block. If you're 100% committed to run, certainly you'd be better off with an extra lineman.