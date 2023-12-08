for display only
Weakest spot on this team - back-up offensive tackle

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/12/2023 10:34 am
The good news about last night is the Giants should be under no illusions about Korey Cunningham, Wyatt Davis, and probably Matt Peart. The last two preseason games are critical for Peart's future, but he's got to be on thin ice.

I don't see how Cunningham and Davis recover from last night, but we shall see.

Last night was also a bad game for Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton to miss. We need to get a good read on Phillips, who was our top reserve tackle last season.

Moving forward, it is interesting to note the Giants have Marcus McKethan listed at offensive tackle on the team's unofficial depth chart. Could be a mistake or it could be legit indication of cross-training him at tackle. We'll also have to see if Ezeudu plays some tackle, although I don't believe he has this training camp (he has in the past).

Waiver wire? Problem is there is a dearth of talent at offensive line throughout the league. The demand just outstrips the supply. But I expect the Giants to keep their eyes open.
I am not stressing out about backup OT just yet  
Jay on the Island : 8/12/2023 10:41 am : link
As you mentioned they didn't have Neal, Phillips, and Hamilton last night. Hamilton was one of the biggest surprises of last years training camp and preseason. Phillips wasn't great last season when he had to play RT but he wasn't bad either.
Backup  
AcidTest : 8/12/2023 10:48 am : link
OT is definitely the weakest spot on the team, even more than backup EDGE.

Peart may make the 53 just because Cunningham, Hamilton, and Davis are worse. Peart was also a third round pick, albeit by the previous regime. The Giants may therefore not be quite ready to give up on him, especially since he lost a year to a torn ACL. My own view is that he doesn't have the lateral quickness to play tackle and we have more than enough interior OL. But right now he could be the "least bad" option we have for a backup OT.

I do wonder if as you note that Giants are hoping that McKethan or Ezeudu can man that spot. The problem is that McKethan is essentially a rookie and Ezeudu needs to first prove he can play guard.

Our waiver wire status is too low to get a backup OT after final cuts IMO, especially given the dearth of quality OL around the league. We'd have to trade a draft pick to the team with the player we wanted to avoid that problem. We could also sign a vested veteran who isn't subject to waivers after final cuts, but those players can sign with anyone, and we only have about $5M in cap space IIRC.

I'm not blaming the coaches or the FO, but the backup OT position is a mess right now.
T.Fox might actually make this a factual statement  
George from PA : 8/12/2023 10:49 am : link
.
Phillips  
AcidTest : 8/12/2023 10:51 am : link
is probably the best option we have at backup tackle right now. I'd rank him ahead of Peart, but I could see the Giants keeping both.
Maybe the swing tackle isn't on the roster yet  
j_rud : 8/12/2023 10:52 am : link
You've got to think they'll look around because it shouldn't be too difficult to upgrade. I'd say the same for nickel corner tbh.
RE: Phillips  
j_rud : 8/12/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16171390 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is probably the best option we have at backup tackle right now. I'd rank him ahead of Peart, but I could see the Giants keeping both.


Id gave thought the same but according to to practice reports and podcasts it sounds like Peart has outplayed him to this point.
RE: Phillips  
Jay on the Island : 8/12/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16171390 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is probably the best option we have at backup tackle right now. I'd rank him ahead of Peart, but I could see the Giants keeping both.

I think that they will keep Peart unless a better option becomes available on the waiver wire. Unfortunately there are many teams with needs at OT so the Giants will likely miss out on the one that they want to a team with a higher waiver claim.
I started a thread on this subject a week or  
Bill in UT : 8/12/2023 10:53 am : link
two ago. Peart was awful, but Cunningham was absolutely horric last night. And as bad as the backup OT situation is, the starting guard situation didn't look much better last night. Overall, Glowinski had the best night of the OGs and he didn't play, that I noticed. I still think Glow is the starting RG.
How many teams have good backup OT?  
US1 Giants : 8/12/2023 10:54 am : link
Giants would have to help the backups with schemes and playbook if they had to start the backups.
agreed  
KDavies : 8/12/2023 11:00 am : link
and another reason why Sweeney should be on the final roster. They need a blocking TE. If Neal or Thomas (God Forbid) gets injured, it’s a huge step down. Behind Jones, Thomas is the most important player on the team
RE: How many teams have good backup OT?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/12/2023 11:02 am : link
In comment 16171397 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Giants would have to help the backups with schemes and playbook if they had to start the backups.


This is valid, but the Giants cannot go into the season with Cunningham on the roster.

BTW, it does appear the Giants misjudged some of these guys.
In general, or OL is still a weak point of the team  
DefenseWins : 8/12/2023 11:04 am : link
so it would make sense that the backup positions in this area are subpar.
RE: In general, or OL is still a weak point of the team  
5BowlsSoon : 8/12/2023 11:09 am : link
In comment 16171410 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
so it would make sense that the backup positions in this area are subpar.


Well said. I never sleep peacefully thinking about our OL…..Thomas and Schmitz excluded.
RE: How many teams have good backup OT?  
Pepe LePugh : 8/12/2023 11:11 am : link
In comment 16171397 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Giants would have to help the backups with schemes and playbook if they had to start the backups.

Hopefully Neal steps up this year, and we can at least be asking how many teams have good starters!
I thought hamilton was decent last year  
kelly : 8/12/2023 11:17 am : link
Better than Cunningham or Peart although that is not saying much.
RE: Waiver wire?  
Blue Dog : 8/12/2023 11:18 am : link
I think the move might be trying for a Bredeson type trade. That was August 31st right before, Bredeson a 5th and a 7th for a 4th. That might be too cheap, but I mean just trying to find a team who might take a mild resource late in the offseason for a depth player who could be an upgrade here.

All team current tackle depth charts:

https://www.ourlads.com/nfldepthcharts/depthchartpos/OT
I wonder if thomas went down if they would mover Neal to left tackle  
kelly : 8/12/2023 11:21 am : link
And put phillips at right tackle. Phillips cannot play left tackle. Moving Neal as terrible as that would be may be the only way to go.

McKethan. Can he show us anything at guard or tackle? Has the size but does he have the movement ability?
At first glance, the only notable "swing" tackle available is Jamarco  
Anakim : 8/12/2023 11:36 am : link
Jones and he was cut after having multiple fights during training camp with the Titans. And Jones may be more apt for the inside anyway.


Not too familiar with Joe Haeg. Ja'Wuan James is coming off a torn Achilles.
Peart  
fish3321 : 8/12/2023 11:49 am : link
looked pretty soft last night.
There are very few teams in the league  
ajr2456 : 8/12/2023 11:57 am : link
Who aren’t in trouble if one of their tackles get hurt.
Relax  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/12/2023 12:09 pm : link
It’s just the first preseason game. No game prep. Lots of experimentation. It’s a little too early to make these claims
RE: There are very few teams in the league  
HBart : 8/12/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16171460 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Who aren’t in trouble if one of their tackles get hurt.

True dat.

Plus there's no cohesion yet -- huge factor with the entire line and the RBs/TEs.
RE: RE: Waiver wire?  
Milton : 8/12/2023 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16171422 Blue Dog said:
Quote:
I think the move might be trying for a Bredeson type trade.
I was going to post this but you beat me to it. Any team with a decent veteran tackle that is being squeezed out will try to trade him rather than simply release him. Could be a situation where the Giants trade the 54th man on the roster (Darnay Holmes, Bobby McCain, Shane Lemieux, Oshane Ximines, Sterling Shepard, Collin Johnson, among other fighting for a spot) for the 54th man on another team's roster. McCain has $500K of his salary guaranteed, so trading him, rather than cutting him, would save $500K on the cap if he fails to beat out Owens or Cook for the 4th safety spot on roster.
I thought Peart looked  
Dave on the UWS : 8/12/2023 12:39 pm : link
"passable" last night- about as good as a swing tackle will look. Last training camp, Mckethan was getting reps at RT before he got hurt. He could still be the swing tackle answer.
Cunningham and Davis were atrocious.
As always, Schoen will continue to look for ways to upgrade this position.
Swing tackles  
Milton : 8/12/2023 12:49 pm : link
What you want most from a swing tackle is a guy who has enough size and athleticism to be more than a turnstile and doesn't make mental mistakes or have concentration lapses. Peart has all the size and athleticism you can ask for, but falls short on the mental side of the game.
Let's face it,  
Marty in Albany : 8/12/2023 12:49 pm : link
God doesn't make a whole lot of 6-5 330 pound guys who have quick feet.

When you add a healthy Evan Neal and a very promising JMS to the Oline it will make a big difference. We're lucky to have them. If the Guards are adequate, it will be sufficient.
IMO, If the Chiefs didn't have two injured tackles and a gimpy Mahomes  
Marty in Albany : 8/12/2023 12:55 pm : link
they would have beaten Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl.
Hopefully some progress  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/12/2023 1:05 pm : link
They don't get a lot of live reps so let's see what type of improvement we see.

If it still looks problematic JS can also look to make some kind of trade if needed.
Agree with KDavies  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/12/2023 1:13 pm : link
about the extra blocking TE. If things get ugly at the tackle spots that can help navigate things imv.
RE: Agree with KDavies  
Angel Eyes : 8/12/2023 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16171533 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
about the extra blocking TE. If things get ugly at the tackle spots that can help navigate things imv.

I keep going back to that in my head as to which TE would be more important between Cager and Sweeney skillset-wise; Cager would be an option should Waller be injured, but Sweeney is a better blocker if Bellinger goes down.
RE: RE: Agree with KDavies  
Milton : 8/12/2023 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16171536 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16171533 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


about the extra blocking TE. If things get ugly at the tackle spots that can help navigate things imv.


I keep going back to that in my head as to which TE would be more important between Cager and Sweeney skillset-wise; Cager would be an option should Waller be injured, but Sweeney is a better blocker if Bellinger goes down.
Given there is no fullback on the roster, keeping both Cager and Sweeney is certainly doable and probably advisable. They don't need to keep four RB's (Barkley, Breida, and Gray, with Brightwell and/or Corbin on the practice squad would suffice) and they don't need seven WR's (Hodgins, Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt as the main four with Shepard, Crowder, Beasley, and Johnson battling over the two remaining spots) given how often Waller will be lined up as a receiver.
Angel  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/12/2023 1:25 pm : link
Certainly that is a consideration if Bellinger went down.

If AT went down and Neal still has issues with pass blocking than I think two TE's can help (Sweeney and Bellinger).

We'll see soon enough.
Just rewatched tape  
Snorkels : 8/12/2023 1:33 pm : link
I just finished rewatching last night's game and have a couple of thoughts. First, it can't be stressed enough that this was a pre-season game in which 18 of 22 starters didn't play a snap, the team clearly didn't game plan and played much of the night with players that are not going to make the 53 so its really kind of silly to take it too seriously. Two, if back-up OT is the biggest concern (and it is) the team actually doesn't have a lot of problems.

I did rewatch Peart on every play in the first half and thought he was at least OK. He did give up one pressure but for the most part held up pretty well. He does a very good job cutting off the edge to the outside; where he struggles though as someone mentioned above is when the DE cuts to his inside. He's also not the most physical run blocker. I'd also say Cunningham wasn't all that bad in the 1st half playing at RT, although he wasn't as good at LT in the 2nd. It is a little interesting to think too that the fact that Davis was so bad that it may have colored the impression of the other guys. Also just a note on the run game or lack of a run game. For the record, the Lions really stacked the box with 9 or 10 guys on just about every play and a lot of the stuff the Giants were never going to work against those schemes.

Also regarding the backups, of the 9 coverage guys I could identify on the replay, 8 are not going to make the team.
punt return  
Snorkels : 8/12/2023 1:36 pm : link
That last comment of course that was on the TD punt return.
The reason everyone has a problem with Peart  
Dave on the UWS : 8/12/2023 2:45 pm : link
(including M. Columbo), is he IS a soft player. At 6-5 and 330 , you would "expect" him to be a more physical player than he is. His personality doesn't fit that. He's a cerebral, technical player, who doesn't play with strength, but with quick feet.
The more time he spends with Johnson, the better his technique will get, and he will be fine as a swing tackle.
Look, if Neal develops into a top flight tackle, then losing him or worse, Thomas, will really be a big problem. If Peart had to replace one of them, say for the rest of a game, I think the will function adequately, and that's all you can expect from a backup tackle.
Peart is the backup  
ElitoCanton : 8/12/2023 2:54 pm : link
or Phillips. The other guys who played yesterday don't matter. They aren't getting anywhere near the roster.
Banks talks about OL  
US1 Giants : 8/12/2023 3:08 pm : link
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV7i7E9jARY - ( New Window )
RE: Backup  
k2tampa : 8/12/2023 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16171387 AcidTest said:
Quote:
OT is definitely the weakest spot on the team, even more than backup EDGE.

Peart may make the 53 just because Cunningham, Hamilton, and Davis are worse. Peart was also a third round pick, albeit by the previous regime. The Giants may therefore not be quite ready to give up on him, especially since he lost a year to a torn ACL. My own view is that he doesn't have the lateral quickness to play tackle and we have more than enough interior OL. But right now he could be the "least bad" option we have for a backup OT.

I do wonder if as you note that Giants are hoping that McKethan or Ezeudu can man that spot. The problem is that McKethan is essentially a rookie and Ezeudu needs to first prove he can play guard.

Our waiver wire status is too low to get a backup OT after final cuts IMO, especially given the dearth of quality OL around the league. We'd have to trade a draft pick to the team with the player we wanted to avoid that problem. We could also sign a vested veteran who isn't subject to waivers after final cuts, but those players can sign with anyone, and we only have about $5M in cap space IIRC.

I'm not blaming the coaches or the FO, but the backup OT position is a mess right now.


I didn't see the game live but just watched it and focused on every play by Peart. While he is below average in the run game, he occupies his man, but doesn't move him, on most plays. But his pass protection last night was good. His man made one play when Peart pushed him beyond the QB but Devito moved up then started drifting right. Peart's man kept going and got back into the play and caught DeVito from behind outside the tackle box. It was a really nice effort by the Lion. There was one other play that might have counted as a pressure but it didn't effect the play.
This is what happens  
uncledave : 8/12/2023 6:11 pm : link
When you miss on mid to late round picks for the OL. Our starting guards are back up caliber. Hopefully next year they realize the glaring hole and address it. I’d like to see 3 OL drafted next year at a minimum. Been the weakest unit for far too long.
Backup T  
stretch234 : 8/12/2023 6:23 pm : link
Phillips then Peart. What NFL feels good about their swing T. Half the NFL teams are worried about 1 of their starting tackles

The Other issue is that vet guys who have something left don’t go to be backups when there are started jobs available. This reduces the available numbers even more

Neal taking the next step is light years more important the the backup T
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/12/2023 6:32 pm : link
Doesn't this apply to like every team?
Bob Papa  
joeinpa : 8/12/2023 6:34 pm : link
Made the observation that Davis has always been a guard and was only playing tackle last night because of injury circumstances

Has he played guard at camp, did he look as overwhelmed there?
In fairness, the weakest spot on the team  
colin : 8/12/2023 9:51 pm : link
Was the starting OT for quite some time, so color me hopeful.
RE: RE: How many teams have good backup OT?  
eli4life : 1:10 am : link
In comment 16171408 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16171397 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


Giants would have to help the backups with schemes and playbook if they had to start the backups.



This is valid, but the Giants cannot go into the season with Cunningham on the roster.

BTW, it does appear the Giants misjudged some of these guys.


Was it really misjudged though? Year 2 of a rebuild (really year 1 since last year they had to clean up the mess first and evaluate) and with limited funds and resources it might not of been a priority yet. I would like to think they know exactly what they have and if the opportunity to upgrade within their wheelhouse they will take it. If backup tackle was a priority in the draft we might of missed out on Hawkins. Let the chefs cook and hold judgment till the meal is done.
This BBI obsession with  
section125 : 6:30 am : link
"blocking" TEs is absurd. Even a shitty OT is a better option than a TE. There is no way a 255 lb(even 265) TE is better at inline play than a 315 lb OT.
Eight offensive linemen dress on game day. At this point...  
Big Blue Blogger : 8:11 am : link
...those eight appear to be:
* Thomas
* Neal
* Schmitz
+ Glowinski
+ Bredeson
+ Ezeudu
# Peart
# Phillips
* - Starter
+ - Starter or primary IOL backup
# - backup / short-yardage TE

IMO, that's not a bad list, especially since there is some hope for McKethan in the wings, either on the practice squad or as an initially-inactive ninth OL on the roster.

The direction things seem to be headed is to omit the true "swing tackle" role, and have different players - Peart and Phillips - backing up Thomas and Neal, respectively. In that scenario, Peart would also be the short-yardage TE, a role in which I think he has looked fine. He and Phillips would both see some special-teams snaps. Phillips would also provide extra depth at guard, which is probably his best position anyway.

The dropoff from Andrew Thomas to anyone will be enormous, and I'm not convinced that Matt Peart is a worse option than the plausible trade/waiver alternatives. The gap between Neal and Phillips is smaller, but the Giants obviously have a lot riding on the starting tackles staying healthy, and on Neal taking a big step this year.

Just for perspective, the Eagles, for all their vaunted depth, signed a journeyman swing tackle for the veteran minimum, with a $25K bonus. Kelly was a decent addition - and a familiar face whom the Eagles drafted back in 2012 - but he's nearly 34 and won't be mistaken for Jordan Mailata any more than Peart will be confused with Thomas. Dallas is giving Chuma Edoga a chance to salvage his career. They survived last year by moving Tyler Smith outside. Tyron Smith is a year older now, and they still don't have a swing tackle. Matt Waletzko is the backup on the right side - a less versatile version of Phillips, I think.
RE: Eight offensive linemen dress on game day. At this point...  
ThomasG : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16171851 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...those eight appear to be:
* Thomas
* Neal
* Schmitz
+ Glowinski
+ Bredeson
+ Ezeudu
# Peart
# Phillips
* - Starter
+ - Starter or primary IOL backup
# - backup / short-yardage TE


Agree these are the 8 OL. Would have never thought Peart makes it through this camp and was hoping McKethan could land a reserve job based on the weak Guard-play but this is probably where we are at this point.

Good post Blogger.
RE: This BBI obsession with  
Klaatu : 9:41 am : link
In comment 16171841 section125 said:
Quote:
"blocking" TEs is absurd. Even a shitty OT is a better option than a TE. There is no way a 255 lb(even 265) TE is better at inline play than a 315 lb OT.


I think it's because we were so weak on the OL that some were looking for a "savior" at TE to compensate.
RE: RE: This BBI obsession with  
section125 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16171895 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16171841 section125 said:


Quote:


"blocking" TEs is absurd. Even a shitty OT is a better option than a TE. There is no way a 255 lb(even 265) TE is better at inline play than a 315 lb OT.



I think it's because we were so weak on the OL that some were looking for a "savior" at TE to compensate.


If blocking TEs are so good, why does virtually every NFL team put an eligible tackle on the field for goalline or short yardage in most situations. It is as simple as mass on mass.
Not saying that some TEs cannot occasionally take on a DE/OLB, but most times it is a quick strike to chip, stun or slow the DE/OLB vs shutting them down. Bellinger is decent at that. But short yardage, a OT is the far better choice.
A blocking TE  
Bill in UT : 10:18 am : link
could convert to a receiver during the play.
RE: A blocking TE  
section125 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16171916 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
could convert to a receiver during the play.


So can a eligible tackle. If you are running the ball, which is the reason to have an additional blocker in the game, then you do not need someone to make a catch - especially someone with questionable hands (or they would not be a "blocking" TE).
And Andrew Thomas still has more TDs for the Giants than Golladay....
RE: RE: RE: This BBI obsession with  
Klaatu : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16171910 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16171895 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 16171841 section125 said:


Quote:


"blocking" TEs is absurd. Even a shitty OT is a better option than a TE. There is no way a 255 lb(even 265) TE is better at inline play than a 315 lb OT.



I think it's because we were so weak on the OL that some were looking for a "savior" at TE to compensate.



If blocking TEs are so good, why does virtually every NFL team put an eligible tackle on the field for goalline or short yardage in most situations. It is as simple as mass on mass.
Not saying that some TEs cannot occasionally take on a DE/OLB, but most times it is a quick strike to chip, stun or slow the DE/OLB vs shutting them down. Bellinger is decent at that. But short yardage, a OT is the far better choice.


I didn't say it was good or bad. I was addressing the obsession with blocking TE's.
RE: RE: A blocking TE  
Bill in UT : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16171917 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16171916 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


could convert to a receiver during the play.



So can a eligible tackle. If you are running the ball, which is the reason to have an additional blocker in the game, then you do not need someone to make a catch - especially someone with questionable hands (or they would not be a "blocking" TE).
And Andrew Thomas still has more TDs for the Giants than Golladay....


Certainly you could argue this both ways. A blocking TE like Sweeney still has better hands and ability to get open than a tackle like Peart. And many "obvious" running downs become surprise passing plays.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This BBI obsession with  
section125 : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16171921 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16171910 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16171895 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 16171841 section125 said:


Quote:


"blocking" TEs is absurd. Even a shitty OT is a better option than a TE. There is no way a 255 lb(even 265) TE is better at inline play than a 315 lb OT.



I think it's because we were so weak on the OL that some were looking for a "savior" at TE to compensate.



If blocking TEs are so good, why does virtually every NFL team put an eligible tackle on the field for goalline or short yardage in most situations. It is as simple as mass on mass.
Not saying that some TEs cannot occasionally take on a DE/OLB, but most times it is a quick strike to chip, stun or slow the DE/OLB vs shutting them down. Bellinger is decent at that. But short yardage, a OT is the far better choice.



I didn't say it was good or bad. I was addressing the obsession with blocking TE's.


Yep. I agree. Just a silly POV to want a TE to do the job that a OT can do so much easier.
RE: RE: RE: A blocking TE  
section125 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16171923 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16171917 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16171916 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


could convert to a receiver during the play.



So can a eligible tackle. If you are running the ball, which is the reason to have an additional blocker in the game, then you do not need someone to make a catch - especially someone with questionable hands (or they would not be a "blocking" TE).
And Andrew Thomas still has more TDs for the Giants than Golladay....



Certainly you could argue this both ways. A blocking TE like Sweeney still has better hands and ability to get open than a tackle like Peart. And many "obvious" running downs become surprise passing plays.


Bill, is it a play that requires blocking or is it a trick play or RPO? If you want a play that you intend to pass on, yeah, ok, a TE is likely better because he moves better in space. But if you feel the need for additional blocking, then put in a player that is meant to block.
With a 53 man roster, it is better to carry an additional OT/OL than a TE that 98% of the time is there to play inline and block DL/DE/OLB.
We'll know soon how much importance the staff puts on a 'blocking' TE.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:44 am : link
If Sweeney makes the roster over Cager, that will at least suggest that the role has some value.

One way or another, I think Cager will be with the team; but if he doesn't show that he can contribute on special teams, the staff might see backing up Waller as a job for a practice squad member. Would he clear waivers? Hard to say. He has cleared four times in his brief career, so it's not a bad gamble. OTOH, maybe his stock has risen since his last trip to the waiver wire in October 2022.
RE: We'll know soon how much importance the staff puts on a 'blocking' TE.  
Klaatu : 11:59 am : link
In comment 16171953 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
If Sweeney makes the roster over Cager, that will at least suggest that the role has some value.

One way or another, I think Cager will be with the team; but if he doesn't show that he can contribute on special teams, the staff might see backing up Waller as a job for a practice squad member. Would he clear waivers? Hard to say. He has cleared four times in his brief career, so it's not a bad gamble. OTOH, maybe his stock has risen since his last trip to the waiver wire in October 2022.


I'm hoping they keep all four...Waller, Bellinger, Cager, and Sweeney.
RE: RE: RE: RE: A blocking TE  
Bill in UT : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16171935 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16171923 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 16171917 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16171916 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


could convert to a receiver during the play.



So can a eligible tackle. If you are running the ball, which is the reason to have an additional blocker in the game, then you do not need someone to make a catch - especially someone with questionable hands (or they would not be a "blocking" TE).
And Andrew Thomas still has more TDs for the Giants than Golladay....



Certainly you could argue this both ways. A blocking TE like Sweeney still has better hands and ability to get open than a tackle like Peart. And many "obvious" running downs become surprise passing plays.



Bill, is it a play that requires blocking or is it a trick play or RPO? If you want a play that you intend to pass on, yeah, ok, a TE is likely better because he moves better in space. But if you feel the need for additional blocking, then put in a player that is meant to block.
With a 53 man roster, it is better to carry an additional OT/OL than a TE that 98% of the time is there to play inline and block DL/DE/OLB.


Idk if I'd go as far as to call it a trick play, but there are lots of times on 3rd or 4th and short you'd show run and fake into the line and throw a short pass to a TE coming off his block. If you're 100% committed to run, certainly you'd be better off with an extra lineman.
