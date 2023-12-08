for display only
Seems the OL is the Biggest Concern?

gersh : 8/12/2023 2:24 pm
With the sweeping improvements on this roster - I think it is fair to say the OL is the biggest concern.

That said, isn't it also fair to say there's every reason to believe that the starting OL should be (notably?) improved from last year?

Every position should be better - even if marginally in some spots. That's not even including another year together under Johnson (except for JMS).

And yes, last night proved that back-up OT is a big concern - but not worse than last season (same).
George from PA : 8/12/2023 2:57 pm : link
We'll see. In my mind the o-line hasn't improved as much as many  
Ira : 8/12/2023 2:59 pm : link
bbiers think. But it is a work in progress and the arrow is pointing up.
cokeduplt : 8/12/2023 3:04 pm : link
It’s been that way for about 15 years now. That being said if Neal figures it out I think Oline should be better than it has in a long time.
AT should be about the same  
Bill in UT : 8/12/2023 3:08 pm : link
Also Glowinski. Schmitz is likely at upgrade at center. I don't think it's possible at this point to say that Ezeudu, Bredeson or Neal will be better. Hopefully, they all will, but they have to show it first. And then, everyone has to stay healthy.
Weren't there a couple of potential backup  
Blue21 : 8/12/2023 3:10 pm : link
Linesman out hurt last night? Not sure it's time to panic. This look last night may have given the Giants a chance to rule some people out. Also wasn't Davis playing out of his normal position?
RE: AT should be about the same  
Pepe LePugh : 8/12/2023 3:21 pm : link
Also Glowinski. Schmitz is likely at upgrade at center. I don't think it's possible at this point to say that Ezeudu, Bredeson or Neal will be better. Hopefully, they all will, but they have to show it first. And then, everyone has to stay healthy.

Even calling Schmitz an upgrade is unproven at this point. I’ve been burned too often to assume. Yes, there’s reason to be hopeful, but I’m with you. They gotta show me first.
When has the OL  
lugnut : 8/12/2023 3:23 pm : link
NOT been our biggest concern?? Seriously, for how long now?

I was at the game last night and can attest - it was ugly. Incredible to me that w/ a 90-man roster, we STILL have to press someone (Davis) who doesn’t belong into service at OT.

BTW, our WRs are tiny. Beasley and Crowder are mites. And this is w/o Shep and Wan’Dale being out there. The only guy w/ size (BFW) sucked. He didn’t do shit at WVa, been trading on size/potential for a while now, but I’m done already.

On a positive note: Yup, the secondary looks very good, we might have an embarrassment of riches there in a year or two; and Danny DeVito looks legit.
The more things change  
Spider43 : 8/12/2023 3:35 pm : link
The more they stay the same?
There's little to be learned from last night  
HBart : 8/12/2023 3:43 pm : link
About the OL given the players on the field including not just the line but the backfield.

Some first team snaps -- probably next week -- will give a better idea. Even then, I have tempered expectations given the nature of pre-season with constant substitutions, no game plan, and limited time to gel in game conditions.
Both guard positions are a concern  
dpinzow : 8/12/2023 3:47 pm : link
Schmitz is a good looking rookie at center but a rookie so he will have growing pains
By now, it’s a Giants tradition  
cosmicj : 8/12/2023 4:02 pm : link
That the OL is the teams biggest concern. Hasn’t it always been that way? :)
No doubt.  
BigBlueNH : 8/12/2023 4:02 pm : link
Why we have realistic hope for improvement at 4 positions, at this point our starting OL is Andrew Thomas and 4 guys who haven't proved anything yet. That said, I do think we need to give the young guys a shot. They could be the answer. If not, we'll be drafting IOL early next year.
The guys who played in the 2nd half  
ElitoCanton : 8/12/2023 4:05 pm : link
won't be on the roster. People reacting to their play are being silly. Maybe Jack Anderson has a shot at the 9th spot on the OL.
I actually am not worried --  
bLiTz 2k : 8/12/2023 4:07 pm : link
The problem is backup tackle. Hopefully Tyre Phillips can get back in the mix quickly, he was a solid option last season.

His injury puts a damper on the whole thing. The Left tackle is elite, the Right tackle HAS to be better than last year (and still has elite potential).

Yesterday JMS was the best player on the line, which is a great sign IMO, and the right guard didnt even play.

The OL will be better, of that I have no doubt. Health will be the determining factor in their success. The swing tackle that they take into the season did not play yesterday (whether thats due to injury, OR he's not on the roster).
What he said ^^^  
dancing blue bear : 8/12/2023 4:13 pm : link
Our top 3 tackles didn’t play
That means our 4th and 5th tackles started and played just a little bit
So the majority of the snaps were guys that won’t even make the team.
The guard from Ohio was in an impossible situation out at tackle.

Also the lions had the okwara brothers out there all night. They are both legit players and will play real snaps in the nfl.
Jms looked good. Braden and ezuda were mostly decent but had a few bad reps.

Time will tell but nothing after the 1st qtr is relevant
 
ryanmkeane : 8/12/2023 4:22 pm : link
We have the best young left tackle in the conference. Our right tackle is a top 10 pick and has come into camp in great shape. Our rookie center just had the best debut of any OL we’ve had in a decade. We’ve got serviceable options at guard.

Why is the sky falling with the OL all of a sudden?
We have a 40 million dollar qb and 10 million dollar rb  
kelly : 8/12/2023 4:29 pm : link
If the o line cannot function beause of an injury at tackle then we have not planned properly.
RE: …  
RCPhoenix : 8/12/2023 4:37 pm : link
We have the best young left tackle in the conference. Our right tackle is a top 10 pick and has come into camp in great shape. Our rookie center just had the best debut of any OL we’ve had in a decade. We’ve got serviceable options at guard.

Why is the sky falling with the OL all of a sudden?


Agreed - especially on JMS.

People are overreacting to the second half when most of those players on the OL are unlikely to be on the roster.
In the good ol days seemed you could pick up an older OT  
gersh : 8/12/2023 4:40 pm : link
Not pay him too much and be just fine-Lomas Brown
and I know there were other vet pick-ups


Or just take your 5th round Guard and move him to OT - either side is good. David Diehl

Schoen has done more for the OL than anyone in the last 10 years  
BillT : 8/12/2023 4:42 pm : link
It’s only year 2 and OLs are the largest and hardest and units to build. Remember, he started with 1 player. He has has to acquire four starters plus backups. It is still a work in progress but the talent level is light years better than we’ve had in a decade.
RE: …  
Bill in UT : 8/12/2023 4:53 pm : link
Why is the sky falling with the OL all of a sudden?


Idk if the sky is falling, but the fact is we're talking about taking a step up and hoping to be competitive against top teams this year, and to do that our OL is going to have to match up with some great defensive fronts. We haven't been a good team for about 10 years, so the OL didn't matter as much until now. Jones needs some time in the pocket and Saquon need some holes to run through.
I think we look at pre-season games a little bit wrongly.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/12/2023 5:45 pm : link
I don't think positive plays in a game like last night's mean very much. (Sorry, Tommy DeVito!) Starters aren't playing and there are only a few guys like Cole Beasley, veterans fighting for a roster spot. For the most part it's 2nd stringers at best and a lot of guys in the game won't be on an NFL roster come September.

But negative plays against those fringe players and scrubs mean a lot. A LOT. If you're an OT and you can't block the Lions' 3rd string pass rushers, you're in trouble. If you're a WR and you can't beat their 3rd string DBs, or you have a lot of drops, or if you have fumbles, you're a Not-For-Long player.

So yes, the negative plays by the backup OL is a concern, mostly because they were negative plays against the bottom of the Detroit roster. I get that it's scrubs on scrubs, but we want our scrubs to be better than their scrubs.
JMS seems like the  
Gjfro : 8/12/2023 6:18 pm : link
real deal...pbviously early but he seems like a pretty good bet...that in of itself should make a big difference. Does anyone also really think that Neal won't show any improvement over last year?
I just saw the Falato  
mittenedman : 8/12/2023 6:34 pm : link
tweet where he posted all the Schmitz snaps from the EZ angle. He played well. Picked up the inside stunt a couple times.
john michael...  
only1eli : 8/12/2023 6:56 pm : link
jingleheimer schmitz appears like he may be the future at center. fingers crossed.
Can the young guys come on and produce?  
SGMen : 8/12/2023 7:46 pm : link
I'm believing that the young guys, especially Neal, will improve and rookie Schmitz has looked good so you hope he is the starter without too many mistakes.

Bottom line is game 1-3 will be very telling.
Agreed - and we want immediate results  
gersh : 8/12/2023 8:19 pm : link
But if both Neal and JMS develop into at east good starters (hopefully this season) - the future looks good. If they are closer to pro bowl caliber - the OL will finally become a real strength.
Big Problem - How to improve on what we have?  
John In CO : 8/12/2023 10:35 pm : link
I ask this question because it would appear that the Giants are FAR from the only team where the OL depth is a major issue. Its like the opposite of the RB situation: too many holes and not enough quality players to fill all those holes. As a subscriber to the Athletic, I like to check out the pulse of some of the other teams, see how their teams are looking in the preseason...some for fantasy sleepers, sometime just out of curiosity. Here are some snippets of articles ive seen covering some teams first preseason games:

Buffalo: “The offensive tackle depth is not the best,….”

Jets: Saleh basically admitted Thursday that the offensive line has been a bit slow to progress, and Wednesday’s joint practice was one of the group’s worst days.

New England: “But the offense had some major issues, most of which started with the offensive line. “

Washington: “Cleveland’s defensive front had the Washington offensive line wobbling.”

Dallas: “Entire offensive line. If the starters are healthy and Zack Martin is back, the first five should be a quality offensive line. The issue here is the depth. The Cowboys need multiple reserve offensive linemen to step up”

Cincinnati: “Carman wasn’t alone in enduring struggles among the reserve group. Both quarterbacks spent much of the night under pressure. As much as Taylor discussed how impressed he’d been with the reserve linemen, they displayed myriad issues against the Packers.”

Cleveland “The second offensive line as a whole wasn’t impressive versus Washington, so let’s see how things go in Philadelphia.”

Minnesota: “The Seahawks largely took apart the Vikings’ offensive line.”

Tennessee: “The story so far — a classic test of how optimistic or pessimistic one wants to be in the face of an intrasquad mismatch — is the Titans’ defensive front overwhelming the Titans’ offensive line.”

Denver: “Offensive Line- the Broncos offensive line was terrible in this one.

Carolina: “Unfortunately for the Panthers and fans alike, we did all learn something about this team: The offensive line could use some work.
Yes, the Giants have an issue with  
Bill in UT : 8/12/2023 11:53 pm : link
depth on the OL. But more importantly, the Giants also have an issue with starters on the OL. As of today, the Giants only have one quality starter on the OL. They may have the potential to have have 4-5 by the end of the year, with one good backup, but right now that is just potential. Beyond that, anyone else would be a gift from heaven
RE: Crazy  
prdave73 : 1:08 am : link
It’s been that way for about 15 years now. That being said if Neal figures it out I think Oline should be better than it has in a long time.



Exactly. That's what really scares me about the Giants Org. Why has it taken so long?
Drafting Wan'dale in Rd 2 last year  
HarryCarson53 : 7:37 am : link
instead of an IOL was the biggest mistake Schoen has made to date, IMO.
i'll hold off on making any statement until all starters actually  
Victor in CT : 8:30 am : link
play together
Still a TBD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:31 am : link
The Giants have not had a good OL since 2010. The '11 came on at the end and they had a good playoffs outside SF. You also had a future HOF QB and a very good skill group.

You can get away with a functional OL in regular season but the Giants play in a division with some of the top defenses and fronts. Then you have teams like SF and who knows who else has a top D if you make the playoffs.

Not a lot of QB's can survive that in the playoffs when you see in season production (run game) go way down which happens almost every playoff season. The QB/skill group often winds up not being good enough in that setting imv.
Death, taxes, and  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 8:56 am : link
The OL being a liability.

It’s still early so hopefully the starters will perform but it’s hard to argue that depth isn’t a problem. It’s so frustrating Peart has been in the league for so long and hasn’t improved even slightly.
I watched the Rams and Chargers game  
chiro56 : 12:36 pm : link
Last night. The right Tackle that started the game for the Chargers was getting destroyed most the the game. Back up O line is obviously a problem throughout the NFL. And the Chargers have one of the better Olines in the league
