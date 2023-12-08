Seems the OL is the Biggest Concern? gersh : 8/12/2023 2:24 pm

With the sweeping improvements on this roster - I think it is fair to say the OL is the biggest concern.



That said, isn't it also fair to say there's every reason to believe that the starting OL should be (notably?) improved from last year?



Every position should be better - even if marginally in some spots. That's not even including another year together under Johnson (except for JMS).



And yes, last night proved that back-up OT is a big concern - but not worse than last season (same).