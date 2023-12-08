Seems the OL is the Biggest Concern?

With the sweeping improvements on this roster - I think it is fair to say the OL is the biggest concern.
That said, isn't it also fair to say there's every reason to believe that the starting OL should be (notably?) improved from last year?
Every position should be better - even if marginally in some spots. That's not even including another year together under Johnson (except for JMS).
And yes, last night proved that back-up OT is a big concern - but not worse than last season (same).
Even calling Schmitz an upgrade is unproven at this point. I’ve been burned too often to assume. Yes, there’s reason to be hopeful, but I’m with you. They gotta show me first.
I was at the game last night and can attest - it was ugly. Incredible to me that w/ a 90-man roster, we STILL have to press someone (Davis) who doesn’t belong into service at OT.
BTW, our WRs are tiny. Beasley and Crowder are mites. And this is w/o Shep and Wan’Dale being out there. The only guy w/ size (BFW) sucked. He didn’t do shit at WVa, been trading on size/potential for a while now, but I’m done already.
On a positive note: Yup, the secondary looks very good, we might have an embarrassment of riches there in a year or two; and Danny DeVito looks legit.
Some first team snaps -- probably next week -- will give a better idea. Even then, I have tempered expectations given the nature of pre-season with constant substitutions, no game plan, and limited time to gel in game conditions.
His injury puts a damper on the whole thing. The Left tackle is elite, the Right tackle HAS to be better than last year (and still has elite potential).
Yesterday JMS was the best player on the line, which is a great sign IMO, and the right guard didnt even play.
The OL will be better, of that I have no doubt. Health will be the determining factor in their success. The swing tackle that they take into the season did not play yesterday (whether thats due to injury, OR he's not on the roster).
That means our 4th and 5th tackles started and played just a little bit
So the majority of the snaps were guys that won’t even make the team.
The guard from Ohio was in an impossible situation out at tackle.
Also the lions had the okwara brothers out there all night. They are both legit players and will play real snaps in the nfl.
Jms looked good. Braden and ezuda were mostly decent but had a few bad reps.
Time will tell but nothing after the 1st qtr is relevant
Why is the sky falling with the OL all of a sudden?
Agreed - especially on JMS.
People are overreacting to the second half when most of those players on the OL are unlikely to be on the roster.
and I know there were other vet pick-ups
Or just take your 5th round Guard and move him to OT - either side is good. David Diehl
Idk if the sky is falling, but the fact is we're talking about taking a step up and hoping to be competitive against top teams this year, and to do that our OL is going to have to match up with some great defensive fronts. We haven't been a good team for about 10 years, so the OL didn't matter as much until now. Jones needs some time in the pocket and Saquon need some holes to run through.
But negative plays against those fringe players and scrubs mean a lot. A LOT. If you're an OT and you can't block the Lions' 3rd string pass rushers, you're in trouble. If you're a WR and you can't beat their 3rd string DBs, or you have a lot of drops, or if you have fumbles, you're a Not-For-Long player.
So yes, the negative plays by the backup OL is a concern, mostly because they were negative plays against the bottom of the Detroit roster. I get that it's scrubs on scrubs, but we want our scrubs to be better than their scrubs.
Bottom line is game 1-3 will be very telling.
Buffalo: “The offensive tackle depth is not the best,….”
Jets: Saleh basically admitted Thursday that the offensive line has been a bit slow to progress, and Wednesday’s joint practice was one of the group’s worst days.
New England: “But the offense had some major issues, most of which started with the offensive line. “
Washington: “Cleveland’s defensive front had the Washington offensive line wobbling.”
Dallas: “Entire offensive line. If the starters are healthy and Zack Martin is back, the first five should be a quality offensive line. The issue here is the depth. The Cowboys need multiple reserve offensive linemen to step up”
Cincinnati: “Carman wasn’t alone in enduring struggles among the reserve group. Both quarterbacks spent much of the night under pressure. As much as Taylor discussed how impressed he’d been with the reserve linemen, they displayed myriad issues against the Packers.”
Cleveland “The second offensive line as a whole wasn’t impressive versus Washington, so let’s see how things go in Philadelphia.”
Minnesota: “The Seahawks largely took apart the Vikings’ offensive line.”
Tennessee: “The story so far — a classic test of how optimistic or pessimistic one wants to be in the face of an intrasquad mismatch — is the Titans’ defensive front overwhelming the Titans’ offensive line.”
Denver: “Offensive Line- the Broncos offensive line was terrible in this one.
Carolina: “Unfortunately for the Panthers and fans alike, we did all learn something about this team: The offensive line could use some work.
Exactly. That's what really scares me about the Giants Org. Why has it taken so long?
You can get away with a functional OL in regular season but the Giants play in a division with some of the top defenses and fronts. Then you have teams like SF and who knows who else has a top D if you make the playoffs.
Not a lot of QB's can survive that in the playoffs when you see in season production (run game) go way down which happens almost every playoff season. The QB/skill group often winds up not being good enough in that setting imv.
It’s still early so hopefully the starters will perform but it’s hard to argue that depth isn’t a problem. It’s so frustrating Peart has been in the league for so long and hasn’t improved even slightly.