What would you do with McKinney?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/13/2023 7:48 pm
@ a bar down the Shore with cousin debating this. We both think Xavier is good, but I don't know if I'm shelling out huge coin to him. The safety position is the defensive equivalent to RB $ wise...people just really aren't getting paid.

I really like Pinnock & Belton.
At this point?  
BigBlueShock : 8/13/2023 7:52 pm : link
Let him walk. Fortunately he has this entire season to change minds. No decision needs to be made at this point
Love him  
Giantsbigblue : 8/13/2023 8:00 pm : link
When he is on the field but he has missed significant time in 2 out of 3 years. I'd offer him something little better than what Love got unless he has a monster year. He is probably somewhere between 15-10 range in the best safety rankings in my book.
His campaign to wear the green dot and call the defense this season  
BlackLight : 8/13/2023 8:07 pm : link
is probably part of his desire to increase his market value.

What happens this season will determine it. The team is probably going to have in the neighborhood of $50 million of cap space, so if we decided that money was no object, we'd certainly be able to bring him back. But to Joe Schoen, it's pretty clear that money is an object.

At the moment, I think the team views him more like Barkley, a talented but ultimately replaceable cog in the machine, and not like Thomas or Lawrence - guys you want to lock up for years to come.
He just never reached his potential...  
bLiTz 2k : 8/13/2023 8:09 pm : link
Mainly due to injury (both on the field and off).

He's a guy that's always been "flashes" and name recognition.

As a leader and football gamer, love the kid. And it's very facetious to insinuate that the defense isn't immensely better with him in the lineup...BUT as of today he doesn't deserve more than a low ball short term offer for 2024.

With that being said, for his own benefit, he needs to put together a Dexter Lawrence type Renaissance this year - and I think he can do it. If that happens, then I tag him if his contract demands are too high.

If he has another year of the same type of performance (good but not elite), I don't overpay and let him walk if needed.
Sorry, ut you’re way off base comparing S to RB.  
Section331 : 8/13/2023 8:18 pm : link
Safety is much more prioritized than RB is. Take ER’s out of the LB group, and safeties are paid more on average. Good safeties are huge weapons because they can cover and play in the box, making it harder for QB’s to make reads. Teams are using 3 safety alignments all the time. It may not be the premium position ER and CB are, but they are vital to a good D.

McKinney is really good. Pay the man.
I would do nothing  
Rick in Dallas : 8/13/2023 8:18 pm : link
Let him prove his worth during the season.
Honestly, BBI overrates him imv. He is not a top 10FS.
Pay him!!  
Fishmanjim57 : 8/13/2023 8:22 pm : link
Xavier McKinney is a pure Giant and he makes the Giants Defense great. Players like him aren't a dime a dozen, give him an extension and pay him!
How does anyone know the answer before he  
UConn4523 : 8/13/2023 8:25 pm : link
plays?
Let the season play out first  
Matt123 : 8/13/2023 8:27 pm : link
.
Whatever we think,  
section125 : 8/13/2023 8:31 pm : link
Schoen already has it figured out. Enjoy his play this season, he may not be re-signed.
McKinney plus  
Pepe LePugh : 8/13/2023 8:38 pm : link
Barkley, Jackson, Williams are high ticket FAs in 24. Also Campbell, A’Shawn, Geno and Taylor contracts expire at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see what the priorities are. If this year’s preseason “stars” continue to impress, and DL looks to be attainable in the draft, they may all be expendable. Schoen will offer a reasonable contract but gladly move on if necessary.
Gano, not  
Pepe LePugh : 8/13/2023 8:39 pm : link
Geno
This is a big year for McKinney, he is on the verge but needs to show  
PatersonPlank : 8/13/2023 9:02 pm : link
he's a top S. I think he is personally. Lets see how it plays out
RE: I would do nothing  
Bill in UT : 8/13/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16172171 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Let him prove his worth during the season.
Honestly, BBI overrates him imv. He is not a top 10FS.


This
Who are we saving $240m+ in cap for  
UConn4523 : 8/13/2023 9:38 pm : link
if we only pay the premium positions? I’m all for not paying McKinney if Belton and Pinnock are the goods but talk about prove it years, those guys kinda need to play well and for close to a full season.
The rush to judge him before the first game of the season is a bit  
gersh : 8/13/2023 9:58 pm : link
pre-mature.

I am of the strong opinion that pre-injury he was on a steady rise to elite. However, he clearly needs to prove that he is.

As I just posted, Schoen has shown that he will only pay elite money to elite talent. McKinney will be paid if he earns it, but only if he earns it.
RE: RE: I would do nothing  
Klaatu : 8/13/2023 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16172193 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16172171 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Let him prove his worth during the season.
Honestly, BBI overrates him imv. He is not a top 10FS.



This


That.
Great post and worth discussing.  
TrevorC : 8/13/2023 10:48 pm : link



Like Love, he has been good......but not great.

Peeps know my feelings on Pinnock, and if Belton can man CF for us why in the hell throw big money to a guy who vant drive a 4 wheeler.

(I said a shitty thing but I said it)
Bonkers thread.  
cosmicj : 8/13/2023 10:50 pm : link
He’s a talented player. The safety position isn’t an expensive one. If he plays well this year, he deserves a long term contract. Why does it have to be more complicated than this?

Oh, and for all the Einsteins on this thread, the S market reflects how the NFL values the position.
RE: Great post and worth discussing.  
cosmicj : 8/13/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16172226 TrevorC said:
Quote:



Like Love, he has been good......but not great.

Peeps know my feelings on Pinnock, and if Belton can man CF for us why in the hell throw big money to a guy who vant drive a 4 wheeler.

(I said a shitty thing but I said it)


Yeah, we need to let McKinney walk to “redeploy the capital” and sign another player who’s team has let them walk.
Not into investing big dollars with safeties...  
bw in dc : 8/13/2023 10:56 pm : link
They are very much the RBs of the defense. The exceptions are, of course, the Ed Reeds of the world.

X is a very good player, but he's nowhere near that class. Let's see how the season plays out...
Speaking of the  
Giantsbigblue : 8/13/2023 10:57 pm : link
ATV accident. If I remember right the Giants didn't dock his pay for a non football injury. He definitely owes the Giants a solid after that if what I remember is true.
Great player  
Chip : 8/13/2023 11:00 pm : link
sign him. If not tag him if you can.
Sight seeing tour  
RicFlair : 8/13/2023 11:01 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Great post and worth discussing.  
Bill in UT : 8/14/2023 12:37 am : link
In comment 16172230 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16172226 TrevorC said:


Quote:





Like Love, he has been good......but not great.

Peeps know my feelings on Pinnock, and if Belton can man CF for us why in the hell throw big money to a guy who vant drive a 4 wheeler.

(I said a shitty thing but I said it)



Yeah, we need to let McKinney walk to “redeploy the capital” and sign another player who’s team has let them walk.


If we don't re-sign X, I don't think the plan would be to sign a FA to replace him. The plan would be for someone currently on the roster to replaced him. The transition tag for safety is currently $12M- that's way beyond what we were talking about for Love.
His season last year pre-injury wasn't as good as 2021  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/14/2023 12:42 am : link
...He wasn't bad, but he didn't take the step up that I thought he'd take.

After 2021 I expected him to be a real difference maker, but I don't recall him making any impact plays before the bye week.

He really has to step it up this year, IMO.
RE: Not into investing big dollars with safeties...  
cosmicj : 8/14/2023 5:04 am : link
In comment 16172231 bw in dc said:
Quote:
They are very much the RBs of the defense. The exceptions are, of course, the Ed Reeds of the world.

X is a very good player, but he's nowhere near that class. Let's see how the season plays out...


That fact should be reflected in the market for safeties, right?

No one believes, just to take an example, that a Safety should be paid the same as a good NFL QB. McKinney isn’t getting $40 million a year. McKinney’s pay scale is being set by other safeties, with a likely value in the $15mm AAV area.

So the positional value argument doesn’t really apply.
I like McKinney, but he's  
Simms11 : 8/14/2023 5:42 am : link
got to show why they need to keep him this year.
RE: RE: Not into investing big dollars with safeties...  
section125 : 8/14/2023 6:40 am : link
In comment 16172268 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16172231 bw in dc said:


Quote:


They are very much the RBs of the defense. The exceptions are, of course, the Ed Reeds of the world.

X is a very good player, but he's nowhere near that class. Let's see how the season plays out...



That fact should be reflected in the market for safeties, right?

No one believes, just to take an example, that a Safety should be paid the same as a good NFL QB. McKinney isn’t getting $40 million a year. McKinney’s pay scale is being set by other safeties, with a likely value in the $15mm AAV area.

So the positional value argument doesn’t really apply.


Yes, comparing to RBs is not a reality.

While the market drives the value of player groups, it also drives the value of the players within that group and the QB poistion is its own entity.

The question then is what is McKinney worth within the safety group. If the top safeties draw about $16 to $19 m AAV, is McKinney in that group? I have attached OTC's page for safety contracts.

While the upper AAVs appear to be mid to high teens, the guaranteed money does not appear exceedingly high. So is McKinney worth Jamal Adams money of $17.5 mill AAV? I don't think he is based on performance and availibility so far. But he is likely to garner interest on the open market because he is young with remaining upside. My guess is he will go for the $15 mill AAV 4 to 5 yrs with about 1/3 guaranteed. This is an important year for him.


Safety groups as per OTC - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Not into investing big dollars with safeties...  
kdog77 : 8/14/2023 7:11 am : link
While the upper AAVs appear to be mid to high teens, the guaranteed money does not appear exceedingly high. So is McKinney worth Jamal Adams money of $17.5 mill AAV? I don't think he is based on performance and availibility so far. But he is likely to garner interest on the open market because he is young with remaining upside. My guess is he will go for the $15 mill AAV 4 to 5 yrs with about 1/3 guaranteed. This is an important year for him.
Safety groups as per OTC - ( New Window ) [/quote]

It will depend on whether McKinney can produce similar stats as he did in 2021 (11PD/5INTS). If he can gets 10PD/4INTs and stays healthy, then my guess is that some team will offer him at a 4 year contract with at least $15M AAV and about 50% guaranteed, which is similar to Justin Simmons contract. I wonder how much the development of Belton and Pinnock will contribute to the Giants decision on McKinney.
It's not the same as RB...  
FStubbs : 8/14/2023 7:29 am : link
Because a good safety isn't necessarily at or past his peak after his rookie contract is up. If he plays well, resign him.
The question with McKinney is which season was the anomaly?  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/14/2023 7:31 am : link
We can disagree respectfully about how much blame he deserves for the accident. In any case, he wasn’t there when the team needed him. And when he was there, he didn’t look like the playmaker we saw in 2021.

By mid-season, Martindale will probably have reached an assessment about whether McKinney is a core player in this defense or just a “nice”’player, like Love.
We like Schoen and a Daboll will wait and see  
BillT : 8/14/2023 7:57 am : link
You don’t make decisions without all the info you can get. We don’t have that yet and when we do we and the team will know or think we know what to do. However, the additions of Pinnock, Belton and Owens are pretty amazing. Getting that talent with just a 4th and a 7th is some kind of special talent acquisition.
McKinney is a better than average Safety and we should want  
ThomasG : 8/14/2023 8:17 am : link
to keep him for the longer term. And shouldn't need 2023 season to determine that if you are watching.

It's not like he has accolades and awards piled up to demand a big contract so not sure why a measurable deal cannot be negotiated.

Schoen has been great at negotiating  
GuzzaBlue : 8/14/2023 9:17 am : link
with the home-grown guys so far. Dex and AT seemed to come at a bit of a discount. At least not close to being over-paid. I believe both of those contracts, plus possibly Jones, in 2 years will look like steals compared to the going FA market prices.

I think if McKinney shows he can stay healthy, Schoen can lock him up with a reasonable guaranteed and years on the contract.
With an apology to Rodgers and Hammerstein...  
Klaatu : 8/14/2023 9:21 am : link
How do you solve a problem like McKinney?
How does the green dot work with someone else?
Can you afford to franchise tag McKinney?
He's not Bates or James,
As some like to claim.
Sit down.

Is he worth what the Steelers pay Fitzpatrick?
Or what the Seahawks pay ex-Jet Jamal?
Tennessee's got a steal with Kevin Byard.
When Schoen holds the line,
Will X start to whine?
Tough call.
See how he does  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/14/2023 9:45 am : link
with also considering the talent behind him. If he is consistently making a impact on D then approach his team during the bye and see if you can get a little more favorable deal.

You keep impact players unless you have talent behind them you expect can make a comparable impact imv.
I want to be on record as expecting McKinney  
gersh : 8/14/2023 12:42 pm : link
To be a difference maker/upper echelon safety this season

That said, if he is, let’s say a top 10-15 safety that demands top 3 safety money, he may not be worth it. And since in today’s NFL, strong and weak safety are not utilized as often, I am saying, I expect him to be top 20-25% of the 64 safeties starting in the NFL. More specifically, again, I expect him to regularly make game altering plays

…..  
gersh : 8/14/2023 12:44 pm : link
That was pretty lame
I’ll say he will be a top 10 NFL safety this season.
....  
ryanmkeane : 8/14/2023 1:07 pm : link
I'd sign him is what I would do.
I expect that Schoen will have an early offer for McKinney  
gersh : 8/14/2023 1:30 pm : link
It's the only way to save some costs.

It's a sad fact of today's NFL that players bravdo/ego and agents seem to push the upper tier players to only accept top end money.

It's a also a sad fact that there is a very little middle class left in the NFL.

I believe the franchise tag for safeties is about $14.5 mil. Even as a big McKinney supporter, I would hesitate at a long-term deal at that number. Though $12/mil per over 5 years seems within reason to me.
NFL's highest paid safeties in 2023 (average salary per year):  
gersh : 8/14/2023 1:35 pm : link

1. Chargers safety Derwin James: $19 million
2. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: $18.2 million
3. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams: $17.5 million
4. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III: $16.01 million
5. Vikings safety Harrison Smith: $16 million
6. Broncos safety Justin Simmons: $15.25 million
7. Cardinals safety Budda Baker: $14.75 million
8. Bears safety Eddie Jackson: $14.6 million
9. Ravens safety Marcus Williams: $14 million
10. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs: $13 million
So maybe $14.5 per year over 5 years is not crazy ?  
gersh : 8/14/2023 1:37 pm : link
For a top 15 safety?

Obviously he will want a high guaranteed number.
Section125  
gersh : 8/14/2023 1:43 pm : link
Just saw your post - yes $14.5-$15 mil/per year is likely what his market is.

I guess the question is - when?
Now or after a stellar season?
Schoen offered Love and Barkley contracts  
UConn4523 : 8/14/2023 1:53 pm : link
this notion that you don’t pay the positions is bogus. It’s 2 cheaper positions of which you can get a lot of value and that’s what we tried doing. You don’t get rid of good players because their positional value is on the lower end - that price is very much accounted for already and can be further reinforced by pay structure.

If all you ever want to save your money for is tackles, receivers, pash rushers, and corners you are going to be waiting and then paying premiums and also taking on increase financial risk along with it.
Jesus, those who forget history are doomed to repeat it!!!  
x meadowlander : 8/14/2023 2:12 pm : link
The downfall of the Coughlin era began with holes at WR and Safety forcing high draft picks to be used prematurely for those spots because of injuries - when those picks could have been used to rebuild an aging O-line.

In 2009, after a 5-0 start culminating with a 44-7 thrashing of the Raiders, the defense was completely exposed by Drew Brees, who tore them a new Safety-hole. The league took notice, Giants went 3-8 and missed the playoffs with some really ugly losses featuring a lot of big plays.

The Coughlin Giants - as successful as they were, they left a LOT of money on the table. Different reasons for different seasons falling apart - but the 2009 Safety collapse cost them dearly - not only that season, but in draft capital spent on Kenny Phillips (rd1).

I'd do all I could to keep McKinney - he's a special player, a leader - makes everyone around him better. Dollars to donuts, Wink isn't going to let him walk.
RE: NFL's highest paid safeties in 2023 (average salary per year):  
bw in dc : 8/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16172553 gersh said:
Quote:

1. Chargers safety Derwin James: $19 million
2. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: $18.2 million
3. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams: $17.5 million
4. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III: $16.01 million
5. Vikings safety Harrison Smith: $16 million
6. Broncos safety Justin Simmons: $15.25 million
7. Cardinals safety Budda Baker: $14.75 million
8. Bears safety Eddie Jackson: $14.6 million
9. Ravens safety Marcus Williams: $14 million
10. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs: $13 million


Lots of players on teams not making the playoffs lately.

Some very good players for sure - I think Fitz's contract can be justified because he's a multiple player - but no players from perennial playoff teams like KC, Philly, San Fran, Buffalo, Tennessee, Green Bay, etc. I'm assuming they would rather allocate their cap resources into other positions.

Like RB, the Safety is a very fungible position. You don’t need a great one to do big things.
The fact the highly regarded Steelers and Ravens front offices  
cosmicj : 8/14/2023 2:48 pm : link
Have been willing to invest in the safety position is interesting.
San Fran and Tennessee invested heavily in RB, lol  
UConn4523 : 8/14/2023 2:58 pm : link
you can play the never pay X position game all you want, doesn’t make it correct. Schoen will set his price for each position and make offers accordingly. If he finds McKinney to be a plus player he will likely offer him a contract. And as we saw with Love and Barkley he’s not going to break his top threshold, so what’s the worry?
Henry’s cap hit totals $44mm over 4 yrs.  
cosmicj : 8/14/2023 3:02 pm : link
That’s manageable. I fault the Titans for paying Tannehill. That’s been the root of their problems.

Both guys are FAs after this season, btw.
RE: The fact the highly regarded Steelers and Ravens front offices  
bw in dc : 8/14/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16172650 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Have been willing to invest in the safety position is interesting.


Well, they have had elite safeties who could do multiple things. If X has a year where he demonstrates he is close to that level, I will absolutely reconsider why he is a safety worthy of a big investment.
RE: San Fran and Tennessee invested heavily in RB, lol  
bw in dc : 8/14/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16172665 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you can play the never pay X position game all you want, doesn’t make it correct. Schoen will set his price for each position and make offers accordingly. If he finds McKinney to be a plus player he will likely offer him a contract. And as we saw with Love and Barkley he’s not going to break his top threshold, so what’s the worry?


My position on RB is 100% steadfast. Henry is one of the exceptions to the RB rule for sure. And as cosmicj points out, his contract based on his ROI is very attractive.

San Fran is one of those teams - like the Pats were - who have so much infrastructure in place that they can afford to take more risks at the RB position.

RE: Jesus, those who forget history are doomed to repeat it!!!  
Jaenyg : 8/14/2023 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16172618 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
The downfall of the Coughlin era began with holes at WR and Safety forcing high draft picks to be used prematurely for those spots because of injuries - when those picks could have been used to rebuild an aging O-line.

In 2009, after a 5-0 start culminating with a 44-7 thrashing of the Raiders, the defense was completely exposed by Drew Brees, who tore them a new Safety-hole. The league took notice, Giants went 3-8 and missed the playoffs with some really ugly losses featuring a lot of big plays.

The Coughlin Giants - as successful as they were, they left a LOT of money on the table. Different reasons for different seasons falling apart - but the 2009 Safety collapse cost them dearly - not only that season, but in draft capital spent on Kenny Phillips (rd1).

I'd do all I could to keep McKinney - he's a special player, a leader - makes everyone around him better. Dollars to donuts, Wink isn't going to let him walk.


The 2009 Safety collapse also cost the Giants a DeLorean and a Flux Capacitor to spend draft capital on Kenny Phillips.
People get mad at our previous regimes for  
BigBlue7 : 6:47 am : link
Letting talented young players walk

And then don't want to pay our talented young players (Safety is of big importance in Wink's system)
McKinney  
New Yorker : 8:05 am : link
The guy has been overated in my opinion.He has done very little to impact any game like a top safety should.I would like for him to have a breakout year finally before I give him top safety money.
RE: McKinney  
cosmicj : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16173166 New Yorker said:
Quote:
The guy has been overated in my opinion.He has done very little to impact any game like a top safety should.I would like for him to have a breakout year finally before I give him top safety money.


The safeties are often responsible for the plays the opponents DON’T make. Did you know that last year the Giants allowed only 6 TDs from outside the red zone, and 2 of those were in that disastrous 2nd reg season Eagles game?

That means that McKinney and Live played big roles in really shutting down opponents big plays. That’s huge. I really wanted to resign Love but understood the reason Schoen needed to stick to his guns. Love basically never missed tackles and went to a team - Seattle - that is especially committed to quality Safety play. Pinnock has big shoes to fill. Hope he does so.
He is talented, but as much as he is  
JonC : 8:46 am : link
he needs to put a big 2023 season on the board. If he doesn't, it will be interesting to see the approximate value Schoen places on resigning him.
RE: McKinney  
bw in dc : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16173166 New Yorker said:
Quote:
The guy has been overated in my opinion.He has done very little to impact any game like a top safety should.I would like for him to have a breakout year finally before I give him top safety money.


He's been a good player. His issue is availability at this point and establishing consistency. There are some interesting tools there. He has plus instincts for sure.
