What would you do with McKinney?

@ a bar down the Shore with cousin debating this. We both think Xavier is good, but I don't know if I'm shelling out huge coin to him. The safety position is the defensive equivalent to RB $ wise...people just really aren't getting paid.
I really like Pinnock & Belton.
What happens this season will determine it. The team is probably going to have in the neighborhood of $50 million of cap space, so if we decided that money was no object, we'd certainly be able to bring him back. But to Joe Schoen, it's pretty clear that money is an object.
At the moment, I think the team views him more like Barkley, a talented but ultimately replaceable cog in the machine, and not like Thomas or Lawrence - guys you want to lock up for years to come.
He's a guy that's always been "flashes" and name recognition.
As a leader and football gamer, love the kid. And it's very facetious to insinuate that the defense isn't immensely better with him in the lineup...BUT as of today he doesn't deserve more than a low ball short term offer for 2024.
With that being said, for his own benefit, he needs to put together a Dexter Lawrence type Renaissance this year - and I think he can do it. If that happens, then I tag him if his contract demands are too high.
If he has another year of the same type of performance (good but not elite), I don't overpay and let him walk if needed.
McKinney is really good. Pay the man.
Honestly, BBI overrates him imv. He is not a top 10FS.
Honestly, BBI overrates him imv. He is not a top 10FS.
This
I am of the strong opinion that pre-injury he was on a steady rise to elite. However, he clearly needs to prove that he is.
As I just posted, Schoen has shown that he will only pay elite money to elite talent. McKinney will be paid if he earns it, but only if he earns it.
Quote:
Let him prove his worth during the season.
Honestly, BBI overrates him imv. He is not a top 10FS.
This
That.
Like Love, he has been good......but not great.
Peeps know my feelings on Pinnock, and if Belton can man CF for us why in the hell throw big money to a guy who vant drive a 4 wheeler.
(I said a shitty thing but I said it)
Oh, and for all the Einsteins on this thread, the S market reflects how the NFL values the position.
Like Love, he has been good......but not great.
Peeps know my feelings on Pinnock, and if Belton can man CF for us why in the hell throw big money to a guy who vant drive a 4 wheeler.
(I said a shitty thing but I said it)
Yeah, we need to let McKinney walk to “redeploy the capital” and sign another player who’s team has let them walk.
X is a very good player, but he's nowhere near that class. Let's see how the season plays out...
Quote:
Like Love, he has been good......but not great.
Peeps know my feelings on Pinnock, and if Belton can man CF for us why in the hell throw big money to a guy who vant drive a 4 wheeler.
(I said a shitty thing but I said it)
Yeah, we need to let McKinney walk to “redeploy the capital” and sign another player who’s team has let them walk.
If we don't re-sign X, I don't think the plan would be to sign a FA to replace him. The plan would be for someone currently on the roster to replaced him. The transition tag for safety is currently $12M- that's way beyond what we were talking about for Love.
After 2021 I expected him to be a real difference maker, but I don't recall him making any impact plays before the bye week.
He really has to step it up this year, IMO.
X is a very good player, but he's nowhere near that class. Let's see how the season plays out...
That fact should be reflected in the market for safeties, right?
No one believes, just to take an example, that a Safety should be paid the same as a good NFL QB. McKinney isn’t getting $40 million a year. McKinney’s pay scale is being set by other safeties, with a likely value in the $15mm AAV area.
So the positional value argument doesn’t really apply.
Quote:
They are very much the RBs of the defense. The exceptions are, of course, the Ed Reeds of the world.
X is a very good player, but he's nowhere near that class. Let's see how the season plays out...
That fact should be reflected in the market for safeties, right?
No one believes, just to take an example, that a Safety should be paid the same as a good NFL QB. McKinney isn’t getting $40 million a year. McKinney’s pay scale is being set by other safeties, with a likely value in the $15mm AAV area.
So the positional value argument doesn’t really apply.
Yes, comparing to RBs is not a reality.
While the market drives the value of player groups, it also drives the value of the players within that group and the QB poistion is its own entity.
The question then is what is McKinney worth within the safety group. If the top safeties draw about $16 to $19 m AAV, is McKinney in that group? I have attached OTC's page for safety contracts.
While the upper AAVs appear to be mid to high teens, the guaranteed money does not appear exceedingly high. So is McKinney worth Jamal Adams money of $17.5 mill AAV? I don't think he is based on performance and availibility so far. But he is likely to garner interest on the open market because he is young with remaining upside. My guess is he will go for the $15 mill AAV 4 to 5 yrs with about 1/3 guaranteed. This is an important year for him.
Safety groups as per OTC - ( New Window )
Safety groups as per OTC - ( New Window ) [/quote]
It will depend on whether McKinney can produce similar stats as he did in 2021 (11PD/5INTS). If he can gets 10PD/4INTs and stays healthy, then my guess is that some team will offer him at a 4 year contract with at least $15M AAV and about 50% guaranteed, which is similar to Justin Simmons contract. I wonder how much the development of Belton and Pinnock will contribute to the Giants decision on McKinney.
By mid-season, Martindale will probably have reached an assessment about whether McKinney is a core player in this defense or just a “nice”’player, like Love.
It's not like he has accolades and awards piled up to demand a big contract so not sure why a measurable deal cannot be negotiated.
I think if McKinney shows he can stay healthy, Schoen can lock him up with a reasonable guaranteed and years on the contract.
How does the green dot work with someone else?
Can you afford to franchise tag McKinney?
He's not Bates or James,
As some like to claim.
Sit down.
Is he worth what the Steelers pay Fitzpatrick?
Or what the Seahawks pay ex-Jet Jamal?
Tennessee's got a steal with Kevin Byard.
When Schoen holds the line,
Will X start to whine?
Tough call.
You keep impact players unless you have talent behind them you expect can make a comparable impact imv.
That said, if he is, let’s say a top 10-15 safety that demands top 3 safety money, he may not be worth it. And since in today’s NFL, strong and weak safety are not utilized as often, I am saying, I expect him to be top 20-25% of the 64 safeties starting in the NFL. More specifically, again, I expect him to regularly make game altering plays
I’ll say he will be a top 10 NFL safety this season.
It's a sad fact of today's NFL that players bravdo/ego and agents seem to push the upper tier players to only accept top end money.
It's a also a sad fact that there is a very little middle class left in the NFL.
I believe the franchise tag for safeties is about $14.5 mil. Even as a big McKinney supporter, I would hesitate at a long-term deal at that number. Though $12/mil per over 5 years seems within reason to me.
1. Chargers safety Derwin James: $19 million
2. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: $18.2 million
3. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams: $17.5 million
4. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III: $16.01 million
5. Vikings safety Harrison Smith: $16 million
6. Broncos safety Justin Simmons: $15.25 million
7. Cardinals safety Budda Baker: $14.75 million
8. Bears safety Eddie Jackson: $14.6 million
9. Ravens safety Marcus Williams: $14 million
10. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs: $13 million
Obviously he will want a high guaranteed number.
I guess the question is - when?
Now or after a stellar season?
If all you ever want to save your money for is tackles, receivers, pash rushers, and corners you are going to be waiting and then paying premiums and also taking on increase financial risk along with it.
In 2009, after a 5-0 start culminating with a 44-7 thrashing of the Raiders, the defense was completely exposed by Drew Brees, who tore them a new Safety-hole. The league took notice, Giants went 3-8 and missed the playoffs with some really ugly losses featuring a lot of big plays.
The Coughlin Giants - as successful as they were, they left a LOT of money on the table. Different reasons for different seasons falling apart - but the 2009 Safety collapse cost them dearly - not only that season, but in draft capital spent on Kenny Phillips (rd1).
I'd do all I could to keep McKinney - he's a special player, a leader - makes everyone around him better. Dollars to donuts, Wink isn't going to let him walk.
1. Chargers safety Derwin James: $19 million
2. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: $18.2 million
3. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams: $17.5 million
4. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III: $16.01 million
5. Vikings safety Harrison Smith: $16 million
6. Broncos safety Justin Simmons: $15.25 million
7. Cardinals safety Budda Baker: $14.75 million
8. Bears safety Eddie Jackson: $14.6 million
9. Ravens safety Marcus Williams: $14 million
10. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs: $13 million
Lots of players on teams not making the playoffs lately.
Some very good players for sure - I think Fitz's contract can be justified because he's a multiple player - but no players from perennial playoff teams like KC, Philly, San Fran, Buffalo, Tennessee, Green Bay, etc. I'm assuming they would rather allocate their cap resources into other positions.
Like RB, the Safety is a very fungible position. You don’t need a great one to do big things.
Both guys are FAs after this season, btw.
Well, they have had elite safeties who could do multiple things. If X has a year where he demonstrates he is close to that level, I will absolutely reconsider why he is a safety worthy of a big investment.
My position on RB is 100% steadfast. Henry is one of the exceptions to the RB rule for sure. And as cosmicj points out, his contract based on his ROI is very attractive.
San Fran is one of those teams - like the Pats were - who have so much infrastructure in place that they can afford to take more risks at the RB position.
In 2009, after a 5-0 start culminating with a 44-7 thrashing of the Raiders, the defense was completely exposed by Drew Brees, who tore them a new Safety-hole. The league took notice, Giants went 3-8 and missed the playoffs with some really ugly losses featuring a lot of big plays.
The Coughlin Giants - as successful as they were, they left a LOT of money on the table. Different reasons for different seasons falling apart - but the 2009 Safety collapse cost them dearly - not only that season, but in draft capital spent on Kenny Phillips (rd1).
I'd do all I could to keep McKinney - he's a special player, a leader - makes everyone around him better. Dollars to donuts, Wink isn't going to let him walk.
The 2009 Safety collapse also cost the Giants a DeLorean and a Flux Capacitor to spend draft capital on Kenny Phillips.
And then don't want to pay our talented young players (Safety is of big importance in Wink's system)
The safeties are often responsible for the plays the opponents DON’T make. Did you know that last year the Giants allowed only 6 TDs from outside the red zone, and 2 of those were in that disastrous 2nd reg season Eagles game?
That means that McKinney and Live played big roles in really shutting down opponents big plays. That’s huge. I really wanted to resign Love but understood the reason Schoen needed to stick to his guns. Love basically never missed tackles and went to a team - Seattle - that is especially committed to quality Safety play. Pinnock has big shoes to fill. Hope he does so.
He's been a good player. His issue is availability at this point and establishing consistency. There are some interesting tools there. He has plus instincts for sure.