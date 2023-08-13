What would you do with McKinney? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/13/2023 7:48 pm

@ a bar down the Shore with cousin debating this. We both think Xavier is good, but I don't know if I'm shelling out huge coin to him. The safety position is the defensive equivalent to RB $ wise...people just really aren't getting paid.



I really like Pinnock & Belton.