Wednesday NYG Summer Training Camp Schedule and Updates

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Offensive Assistant Coaches Available – Approx. 9:15 a.m.
Defensive Assistant Coaches Available – Approx. 9:30 a.m.
Head Coach Brian Daboll Available – Approx. 9:45 a.m.
Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Select Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.
@giantswfan
·
6s
#NYGiants Tierney on Jones - he is more comfortable .... so much was going on in his 1st yr, it took time.
@giantswfan
·
3s
#NYGiants Tierney - waller makes it so the QB does not have to be perfect with the throw....he can get it
@GiantInsider
·
9s
Shea Tierney—“You can see the growth in Year 2 in Daniel’s game”
@giantswfan
·
2s
#NYGiants Johnson on glowinski - there is competition all over and see who comes out on top....nobody has fallen too far behind
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Johnson - natural leap in players from yr 1 to yr 2....ezeudu and neal and others - all have shown better
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Johnson - JMS is a homegrown center and that is different
..he is a natural center
..smart, communicates, leader...vs lions, competed and validated what team saw in drafting homework
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Johnson - wanted to see how JMS will lose a battle...it was key to see how he rebounds...knows he will lose a lot vs dexter in practce- he must show he will compete and he has
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Johnson on bredeson - if you are not thomas or neal, you better be able to play multiple spots...those two are clear-cut in their spots - others must be versatile...always train for possible injury situation
@giantswfan
·
11s
#NYGiants Johnson on Neal - made some leaps in year 2...anxious to get him back oit there...his stance and balance are better and lead to more confidence..ezeudu has more confidence
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Groh - beasley...very instinctive, crafty, gets separation in a small space and then has a burst for the 1st down.....
@giantswfan
·
19s
#NYGiants Groh - shep done a nice job...know how hard he worked the past 2 yrs rehabbing...always has reliable hands, high energy, toughness..ramping him up
@Dan_Salomone
·
3s
ROSTER MOVES 8/16
Free Agent Signing:
OT Julién Davenport
Waived, Injured:
LB Troy Brown
@giantswfan
·
30s
#NYGiants Groh - hyatt came in very hungry and humble....diligent to learn the plays...made plays and done a good job
@giantswfan
·
7m
#NYGiants Groh on WR - very competitive....it is good for everybody amd makes guys better
@giantswfan
·
6m
#NYGiants Groh - hodgins is reliable and tough...can see improvement from him, please with his grown....slayton kept his head down and gained confidence and made plays last yr.
@giantswfan
·
4m
#NYGiants Groh - only stat that matter is more points...whatever it takes to win that week....there are some weapons and the ball will find the guy it needs to find in that game
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Henderson on DBs - really competitive group....banks very competitive and it went up in the game to a new level - will to for him and hawkins to be that way all the time
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Henderson - banks has good strength in his hands and able to knock away a ball
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Henderson - pinnock one of the most explosive on the team...when he got here, needed some polish and he's growing..he's got big plays in him
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Patterson - as soon as you are happy with a top 100 player, then you go backward....but dexter always wants to add more to his game and stays hungry
@giantswfan
·
42s
#NYGiants Patterson - LWilliams had a great camp...in great shape and healthy.....he showed toughness to play thru injuries as much as he did last yr.....ashawn and nacho add size, strength, power and vet confidence to the room - happy to have them...have the ability to go 4 DL
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants DWilkins - always challenging guys is wink's way....all of the players know that is how we get better daily...thibs wants to be great, attacks the details
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants DWilkins - want the guys to play team defense but then be greedy in 1 on 1 situations
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - wandale making progress but not ready yet...beasley has sore leg and wont work today
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - devito has gotten better....being with jones and taylor has helped
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll - instinct is a tough thing to teach or evaluate on tape, regardless of position...need to see a guy daily
#NYGiants Daboll - OL made progress...shufled guys into different spots...they made strides
@giantswfan
·
13s
#NYGiants Daboll - neal is "trending in the right direction" in the protocol
#NYGiants Daboll - be good to get shep some live action ...he will not work today and team has to pace him - he wants to go daily
@MattCitak
·
55s
Coach Brian Daboll said Evan Neal is “trending in the right direction” towards clearing the concussion protocol ahead of Friday’s game against the Panthers
@GiantInsider
·
44s
Andre Patterson—“Jordan (Riley) is really progressing. He came here willing to make changes in his game”
