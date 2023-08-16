for display only
Tom Coughlin fails to make 2024 Hall of Fame class

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/16/2023 2:23 pm
Buddy Parker moved the final stage of the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, beating out a list of semifinalists including Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Robert Kraft, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan and John Wooten.
Hopefully  
Giants : 8/16/2023 2:30 pm : link
Next time
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/16/2023 2:30 pm : link
Put TC in.
Coach Coughlin  
Devour the Day : 8/16/2023 2:40 pm : link
I just hope he gets in while he is still alive so he can enjoy the day and accolades.
Seriously? This guy last coached in 1964 and has been dead over 40  
Spider56 : 8/16/2023 2:42 pm : link
years … who voted for him, Feinstein and McConnell? I’m not saying TC was the best candidate, but is this guy better than Rooney? I doubt it.
Not impressed.  
Pepe LePugh : 8/16/2023 2:46 pm : link
Granted, Parker coached mostly before my football consciousness, so mainly just looking at records.
Parker had two championships in 15 years, Coughlin had 2 in 20. But Parker only had to be best of 14 teams at most. Coughlin competed against 31 other teams in his SB years.
This is BS!  
Grey Pilgrim : 8/16/2023 2:50 pm : link
:mad:
That's some bullshit  
David B. : 8/16/2023 2:50 pm : link
I hope he lives to see his induction.
ridiculous  
KDavies : 8/16/2023 2:56 pm : link
how Mary Levy is in but not Coughlin is beyond me. Must be those Grey Cups...
T.C. Needs to get a Gold Jacket!  
Fishmanjim57 : 8/16/2023 2:57 pm : link
He's one of the best coaches in NFL history, and the Pro Football HOF better include him soon! He deserves to be inducted!
RE: Not impressed.  
Bill in UT : 8/16/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16174416 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Granted, Parker coached mostly before my football consciousness, so mainly just looking at records.
Parker had two championships in 15 years, Coughlin had 2 in 20. But Parker only had to be best of 14 teams at most. Coughlin competed against 31 other teams in his SB years.


I remember when the NHL only had 6 teams. It must have been really easy to win the Stanley Cup
TC will get in eventually  
bluepepper : 8/16/2023 3:46 pm : link
Parker seems worthy and his entry greases the skids for Tom.

On a side note, it's crazy to me that George Seifert doesn't even make the semi-finalist list. 2 Super Bowls and a .648 winning percentage.
Silver linings?  
PepperJ52 : 8/16/2023 4:42 pm : link
Maybe Coach Coughlin will be in the same class as Eli?! Also, at least he wasn’t bumped for that scumbag Kraft
RE: TC will get in eventually  
RGhost : 8/16/2023 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16174471 bluepepper said:
Quote:
Parker seems worthy and his entry greases the skids for Tom.

On a side note, it's crazy to me that George Seifert doesn't even make the semi-finalist list. 2 Super Bowls and a .648 winning percentage.


Seifert won two Super Bowls the exact same way Barry Switzer won a Super Bowl: get handed the keys to the best team in the NFL when the HC who built the juggernaut retired young.

Seifert got a chance with Carolina as HC / GM to build his own team and crashed brutally.

Before winning two SB's with the Giants, TC built the expansion Jaguars into an NFL powerhouse with some alltime great trades and deals as GM, and won on the field as HC.

TC will get in to HoF. Seifert? Maybe he sneaks in on a down year.
i'm sorry, this is total bullshit  
markky : 8/16/2023 5:20 pm : link
the guy deserves to be in the HoF. this is total crap.

one of the best coaches in NFL history, and an all time great human being. wtf. this is bullshit.
RE: Coach Coughlin  
mfsd : 8/16/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16174405 Devour the Day said:
Quote:
I just hope he gets in while he is still alive so he can enjoy the day and accolades.


100%
Coughlin...  
bw in dc : 8/16/2023 7:20 pm : link
Holmgren and Shanahan should all be in.

Canton is embarrassing these days.
RE: Coughlin...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/16/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16174623 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Holmgren and Shanahan should all be in.

Canton is embarrassing these days.


I agree that all three should be.
RE: RE: Coughlin...  
bw in dc : 8/16/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16174626 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16174623 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Holmgren and Shanahan should all be in.

Canton is embarrassing these days.



I agree that all three should be.


I have a feeling when TC gets into Canton he will do this after his speech...



bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/16/2023 7:53 pm : link
That never fails to make me laugh. That said, I hope Mara & TC can make amends. Minus those final years, it was a very fruitful relationship. Two Lombardis is nothing to sneeze at.
...  
christian : 8/16/2023 8:00 pm : link
Shanahan deserves to be in, and it'll be tough for Coughlin to skip him in line. Shanahan had an enormous impact on the game.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 8/16/2023 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16174648 christian said:
Quote:
Shanahan deserves to be in, and it'll be tough for Coughlin to skip him in line. Shanahan had an enormous impact on the game.


Good point.

Like Walsh impacted the game with the WCO, Shanahan has had a similar impact with his wide zone concepts and play-action pass concepts. His coaching tree is outstanding...
RE: bw in dc.  
an_idol_mind : 8/16/2023 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16174640 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
That never fails to make me laugh. That said, I hope Mara & TC can make amends. Minus those final years, it was a very fruitful relationship. Two Lombardis is nothing to sneeze at.


From Coughlin's account, he didn't even notice Mara at the time. I believe him. He was dealing with a lot of emotions and had just had a moment with Eli during the Q&A. He probably just wanted to get off stage before he teared up.

That said, Mara basically got what he deserved for firing Coughlin instead of seeing the bigger problems with the team. It's a shame he dragged all us fans through the shit swamp before he finally got his head out of his ass.
RE: Seriously? This guy last coached in 1964 and has been dead over 40  
thefan : 8/16/2023 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16174410 Spider56 said:
Quote:
years … who voted for him, Feinstein and McConnell? I’m not saying TC was the best candidate, but is this guy better than Rooney? I doubt it.



This gave me a good chuckle.
RE: RE: bw in dc.  
DefenseWins : 8/17/2023 5:58 am : link
In comment 16174712 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:

That said, Mara basically got what he deserved for firing Coughlin instead of seeing the bigger problems with the team.


One of the biggest problems could have been seen in a mirror.

It was John who wanted to keep giving the most critical jobs to people who really were not qualified or were part of his inner circle already.

John was holding back the organization running it like it was 1986
Hopefully in the next year or two  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 7:33 am : link
It took Parcells 7 years after giving up coaching. Hopefully John had his bad Wellington time and is staying out of things now. Reese should have went before he did with Ross going first. John was giving TC one and two year extensions for a while so he had already been planning for the future.

I have been surprised Holmgren is not already in. The Broncos did have some kind of salary cap issue that was penalized with draft picks (SB years). Perhaps a factor.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 8/17/2023 9:05 am : link
In comment 16174703 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16174648 christian said:


Quote:


Shanahan deserves to be in, and it'll be tough for Coughlin to skip him in line. Shanahan had an enormous impact on the game.



Good point.

Like Walsh impacted the game with the WCO, Shanahan has had a similar impact with his wide zone concepts and play-action pass concepts. His coaching tree is outstanding...


Coughlin was a good coach, but certainly not an important coach to the game. He'll get in down the line.

Destroying the Jags a few times doesn't reflect well on him.
I'm a firm believer  
fkap : 8/17/2023 9:19 am : link
that a two time SB winning coach gets a major say in personnel. When TC was fired, the team was in shambles TC has to accept a lot of the blame for that. His record down the stretch was pretty bad. Then shitting the bed in JAX afterward didn't help his reputation.

There's two rings on his fingers, so gotta give him his due, but I'm not as starry eyed over him as many are.
fkap  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 9:30 am : link
If the league saw it this way I think Reese would have been heavily courted for a GM spot. Going on year 6 now. That speaks volumes imv.

He certainly had say but lost a good bit over time. He was the one who was getting the one and two year extensions starting in 2010.

When Wellington was alive he sure did have a lot of say and you can see the change in the type of players that were emphasized when he joined.

...  
christian : 8/17/2023 9:37 am : link
∆ Yeah the Coughlin tenure is more complex than Tom great, everyone else bad.

Strong coach, pretty bad team builder.
RE: fkap  
christian : 8/17/2023 9:45 am : link
In comment 16174858 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
He was the one who was getting the one and two year extensions starting in 2010.


This is misleading. After the 2011 season, the Giants added an additional two years to his existing contract, putting him under contract for 3 years.

he coached  
Enzo : 8/17/2023 9:48 am : link
20 seasons and was .500 or worse in half of them. That goes on the resume along with the successes. And is what keeps him from being a slam dunk candidate.
RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 9:55 am : link
In comment 16174870 christian said:
Quote:
∆ Yeah the Coughlin tenure is more complex than Tom great, everyone else bad.

Strong coach, pretty bad team builder.


Didn't you say he was a great HC recently or are you backtracking on that one as well?
...  
christian : 8/17/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16174895 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16174870 christian said:


Quote:


∆ Yeah the Coughlin tenure is more complex than Tom great, everyone else bad.

Strong coach, pretty bad team builder.



Didn't you say he was a great HC recently or are you backtracking on that one as well?


I literally just said Tom was great in this thread.

No need to scribble this down on your Sucrets wrapper and get wrong in the future.
You said it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 10:15 am : link
mockingly but yes you did say it fairly recently. This one you said he was first a "good" one and then "solid".

Time for you to manage one of those divisions or have someone ask you what time it is. That should keep you busy.
RE: You said it  
christian : 8/17/2023 10:29 am : link
In comment 16174920 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
mockingly but yes you did say it fairly recently. This one you said he was first a "good" one and then "solid".

Time for you to manage one of those divisions or have someone ask you what time it is. That should keep you busy.


Oh pumpkin, I didn't get a chance to tell you. I recently retired, right before my 41st birthday. Plenty of time to fine tune the Omega (it's a hell of watch BTW) and watch you melt down.

Like I said, Coughlin deserves and will get into the HOF. But he has a more complex legacy, sprinkled with some big time failures.
Congrats  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 10:37 am : link
and ok....
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 8/17/2023 10:53 am : link
I don't really get the dynamic that makes these guys wait for decades.

Put these guys in while they have time to enjoy it.
Brett  
Greg from LI : 8/17/2023 10:57 am : link
It was about the baseball Hall, but somewhere I read a rather sensible comment about that. Either someone is or isn't a Hall of Famer in your mind. The voters who say things like "Well, I think he should be in, but not on the first ballot" make no sense whatsoever.
 
christian : 8/17/2023 11:11 am : link
The writers have created the unofficial convention first ballot is reserved for the very best, which ehh, sure.

But if a guy isn't a HOFer the second time around, why is he the third or fourth?
RE: Brett  
BrettNYG10 : 8/17/2023 11:52 am : link
In comment 16174976 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It was about the baseball Hall, but somewhere I read a rather sensible comment about that. Either someone is or isn't a Hall of Famer in your mind. The voters who say things like "Well, I think he should be in, but not on the first ballot" make no sense whatsoever.


I completely agree.

If I were in charge, I'd change the voting. Rather something that basically gives guys three chances to make it in and then they're out or a rising threshold. Need 80% the first three years, 90% afterwards. Something like that.

Parker hasn't coached since the Johnson administration, why is he even still on the ballot?
RE: he coached  
bw in dc : 8/17/2023 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16174884 Enzo said:
Quote:
20 seasons and was .500 or worse in half of them. That goes on the resume along with the successes. And is what keeps him from being a slam dunk candidate.


That's an interesting point.

I was studying Homlgren's record last night. He won almost 60% of his total games over 17 seasons. In those 17 seasons, he won a division title 8 times with either the Packers or Seahawks. And finished second 6 times.

He got to 3 SBs and won 1. Both SB losses were tough games. He lost to Elway late in the 4th quarter and got royaly screwed by a bad call that likely cost Seattle the chance to beat Pittsburgh. And that run in Seattle was not with a HoF QB.
Brett I agree but  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 12:09 pm : link
you have close to 50 voters involved in the process and to me that can complicate things. Not sure all of them are looking as deep as they need to in many of the cases.

TC had some rough years at the end. The league has spoken loudly as to the primary causes of that. He was part of it so waiting a bit seems fair.

RE: Brett  
bw in dc : 8/17/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16174976 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It was about the baseball Hall, but somewhere I read a rather sensible comment about that. Either someone is or isn't a Hall of Famer in your mind. The voters who say things like "Well, I think he should be in, but not on the first ballot" make no sense whatsoever.


I think players and coaches should be eligible for the HoF while they are playing if they clearly have HoF credentials. But especially coaches.

Look at Belichick. He's a non-brainer HoFer. But he's 71 and likely destined to coach until he's at least 75. So, he will have to wait until he's 80 to get on the ballot and elected. But at that age your days are numbered and there is a high % chance you won't be around to enjoy the process.

...  
christian : 8/17/2023 12:26 pm : link
I think 40 for a player and 60 for a coach should be the criteria.

It should be a nice recognition a guy enjoys, not a posthumous accolade.
Bw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 1:10 pm : link
do you know the criteria for HC's? Don Shula did not wait 5 years and I don't think Gibbs did either.

...  
christian : 8/17/2023 1:21 pm : link
The current rule is 5 years for both coaches and players.
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 8/17/2023 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16175101 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
do you know the criteria for HC's? Don Shula did not wait 5 years and I don't think Gibbs did either.


I believe Gibbs was retired for 5+ years before his second stint with Washington. So there was a window to get inducted.
Gibbs retired in '92  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 2:15 pm : link
enshrined in '96. Walsh retired in '88 and enshrined in '93.

I thought that was interesting and wanted to point out again these HOF cases don't always make perfect sense when it comes to selection year.


...  
christian : 8/17/2023 2:23 pm : link
The hall amended the coaching qualification, it's five years now.

Quote:
How Are New Enshrinees Selected?
Any fan may nominate any Player, Coach or Contributor who has been connected with pro football simply by writing to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton, OH 44702. The only restriction is that a player and coach must have been retired at least five years before he can be considered. There is no mandatory retirement period for a contributor before he may be considered. Every nomination of an eligible candidate received will be processed and forwarded to the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee.



Link - ( New Window )
Eli and TC making the class together in 2025 would be awesome  
Scyber : 8/17/2023 3:26 pm : link
I think that is the first year Eli is eligible.
RE: Silver linings?  
Grey Pilgrim : 8/17/2023 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16174546 PepperJ52 said:
Quote:
Maybe Coach Coughlin will be in the same class as Eli?!


Good Point!

That would be great.
It would be cool  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2023 3:59 pm : link
but I think Eli is going to face some of the same issues as TC.

Both cases were impacted greatly by a poor front office the last few years.
RE: It would be cool  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16175249 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but I think Eli is going to face some of the same issues as TC.

Both cases were impacted greatly by a poor front office the last few years.


I think Eli is going to get in his first year on the ballot. It isn't a particularly strong class.
RE: RE: It would be cool  
bw in dc : 8/17/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16175442 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:


I think Eli is going to get in his first year on the ballot. It isn't a particularly strong class.


I lean this way, too. The Manning name is NFL royalty and Eli was very well liked on and off the field.

As discussed hundreds of times, his career is mixed. But those two signature wins over New England will carry a lot of weight.
