Tom Coughlin fails to make 2024 Hall of Fame class

Buddy Parker moved the final stage of the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, beating out a list of semifinalists including Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Robert Kraft, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan and John Wooten.
Parker had two championships in 15 years, Coughlin had 2 in 20. But Parker only had to be best of 14 teams at most. Coughlin competed against 31 other teams in his SB years.
I remember when the NHL only had 6 teams. It must have been really easy to win the Stanley Cup
On a side note, it's crazy to me that George Seifert doesn't even make the semi-finalist list. 2 Super Bowls and a .648 winning percentage.
Seifert won two Super Bowls the exact same way Barry Switzer won a Super Bowl: get handed the keys to the best team in the NFL when the HC who built the juggernaut retired young.
Seifert got a chance with Carolina as HC / GM to build his own team and crashed brutally.
Before winning two SB's with the Giants, TC built the expansion Jaguars into an NFL powerhouse with some alltime great trades and deals as GM, and won on the field as HC.
TC will get in to HoF. Seifert? Maybe he sneaks in on a down year.
one of the best coaches in NFL history, and an all time great human being. wtf. this is bullshit.
100%
Canton is embarrassing these days.
I agree that all three should be.
Holmgren and Shanahan should all be in.
I agree that all three should be.
I have a feeling when TC gets into Canton he will do this after his speech...
Good point.
Like Walsh impacted the game with the WCO, Shanahan has had a similar impact with his wide zone concepts and play-action pass concepts. His coaching tree is outstanding...
From Coughlin's account, he didn't even notice Mara at the time. I believe him. He was dealing with a lot of emotions and had just had a moment with Eli during the Q&A. He probably just wanted to get off stage before he teared up.
That said, Mara basically got what he deserved for firing Coughlin instead of seeing the bigger problems with the team. It's a shame he dragged all us fans through the shit swamp before he finally got his head out of his ass.
This gave me a good chuckle.
That said, Mara basically got what he deserved for firing Coughlin instead of seeing the bigger problems with the team.
One of the biggest problems could have been seen in a mirror.
It was John who wanted to keep giving the most critical jobs to people who really were not qualified or were part of his inner circle already.
John was holding back the organization running it like it was 1986
I have been surprised Holmgren is not already in. The Broncos did have some kind of salary cap issue that was penalized with draft picks (SB years). Perhaps a factor.
Shanahan deserves to be in, and it'll be tough for Coughlin to skip him in line. Shanahan had an enormous impact on the game.
Good point.
Coughlin was a good coach, but certainly not an important coach to the game. He'll get in down the line.
Destroying the Jags a few times doesn't reflect well on him.
There's two rings on his fingers, so gotta give him his due, but I'm not as starry eyed over him as many are.
He certainly had say but lost a good bit over time. He was the one who was getting the one and two year extensions starting in 2010.
When Wellington was alive he sure did have a lot of say and you can see the change in the type of players that were emphasized when he joined.
Strong coach, pretty bad team builder.
This is misleading. After the 2011 season, the Giants added an additional two years to his existing contract, putting him under contract for 3 years.
Strong coach, pretty bad team builder.
Didn't you say he was a great HC recently or are you backtracking on that one as well?
∆ Yeah the Coughlin tenure is more complex than Tom great, everyone else bad.
Strong coach, pretty bad team builder.
Didn't you say he was a great HC recently or are you backtracking on that one as well?
I literally just said Tom was great in this thread.
No need to scribble this down on your Sucrets wrapper and get wrong in the future.
Time for you to manage one of those divisions or have someone ask you what time it is. That should keep you busy.
Oh pumpkin, I didn't get a chance to tell you. I recently retired, right before my 41st birthday. Plenty of time to fine tune the Omega (it's a hell of watch BTW) and watch you melt down.
Like I said, Coughlin deserves and will get into the HOF. But he has a more complex legacy, sprinkled with some big time failures.
Put these guys in while they have time to enjoy it.
But if a guy isn't a HOFer the second time around, why is he the third or fourth?
I completely agree.
If I were in charge, I'd change the voting. Rather something that basically gives guys three chances to make it in and then they're out or a rising threshold. Need 80% the first three years, 90% afterwards. Something like that.
Parker hasn't coached since the Johnson administration, why is he even still on the ballot?
That's an interesting point.
I was studying Homlgren's record last night. He won almost 60% of his total games over 17 seasons. In those 17 seasons, he won a division title 8 times with either the Packers or Seahawks. And finished second 6 times.
He got to 3 SBs and won 1. Both SB losses were tough games. He lost to Elway late in the 4th quarter and got royaly screwed by a bad call that likely cost Seattle the chance to beat Pittsburgh. And that run in Seattle was not with a HoF QB.
TC had some rough years at the end. The league has spoken loudly as to the primary causes of that. He was part of it so waiting a bit seems fair.
I think players and coaches should be eligible for the HoF while they are playing if they clearly have HoF credentials. But especially coaches.
Look at Belichick. He's a non-brainer HoFer. But he's 71 and likely destined to coach until he's at least 75. So, he will have to wait until he's 80 to get on the ballot and elected. But at that age your days are numbered and there is a high % chance you won't be around to enjoy the process.
It should be a nice recognition a guy enjoys, not a posthumous accolade.
I believe Gibbs was retired for 5+ years before his second stint with Washington. So there was a window to get inducted.
I thought that was interesting and wanted to point out again these HOF cases don't always make perfect sense when it comes to selection year.
Any fan may nominate any Player, Coach or Contributor who has been connected with pro football simply by writing to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton, OH 44702. The only restriction is that a player and coach must have been retired at least five years before he can be considered. There is no mandatory retirement period for a contributor before he may be considered. Every nomination of an eligible candidate received will be processed and forwarded to the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee.
Good Point!
That would be great.
Both cases were impacted greatly by a poor front office the last few years.
I think Eli is going to get in his first year on the ballot. It isn't a particularly strong class.
I lean this way, too. The Manning name is NFL royalty and Eli was very well liked on and off the field.
As discussed hundreds of times, his career is mixed. But those two signature wins over New England will carry a lot of weight.