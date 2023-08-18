for display only
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 6:49 pm
RE: Schoen was measured when talking about Peart  
joeinpa : 8/18/2023 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16176549 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
I wonder if they’ll be searching the waiver wire for an OT (or two)


I picked up on that too.
Holmes being  
joeinpa : 8/18/2023 9:19 pm : link
In game at this point might be telling as well.

I think it was on BBK that he is not nearly as effective in a man scheme as zone, and that he might be tradable to a team that employs more zone.
RE: RE: Schoen was measured when talking about Peart  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16176552 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16176549 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


I wonder if they’ll be searching the waiver wire for an OT (or two)



I picked up on that too.


Glad I wasn’t the only one.
This 3rd string defense gives up alot of yards.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/18/2023 9:20 pm : link
RE: Holmes being  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16176553 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In game at this point might be telling as well.

I think it was on BBK that he is not nearly as effective in a man scheme as zone, and that he might be tradable to a team that employs more zone.


Good point. And Carl Banks talking about how he needs to shine on special teams was odd to me. $2.5 million for a special teams player? Umm, no.
Corral looks better  
bluefin : 8/18/2023 9:21 pm : link
than Bryce Young
RE: This 3rd string defense gives up alot of yards.  
joeinpa : 8/18/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16176556 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Not really too concerning, is it?
RE: This 3rd string defense gives up alot of yards.  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16176556 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


More than half of them won’t be on the roster.
RE: The brain trust must find  
JCin332 : 8/18/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16176521 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
A junk yard right tackle cause without at least that….the nyg giants offense is gonna get 8 nuked.


Time to put the bottle down...
A few other names not discussed so far … my view  
Spider56 : 8/18/2023 9:23 pm : link
Jash Corbin had 2 nice gains wiped out by penalties. Unfortunate luck.
Carter Coughlin looking pretty good as the 4th ILB … good ST guy
Tomon Fox was ok, better than X I’d say.
Belton continuing to do well

Surprised and disappointed by Ezeudu’s struggles.
RE: A few other names not discussed so far … my view  
dpinzow : 8/18/2023 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16176562 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Jash Corbin had 2 nice gains wiped out by penalties. Unfortunate luck.
Carter Coughlin looking pretty good as the 4th ILB … good ST guy
Tomon Fox was ok, better than X I’d say.
Belton continuing to do well

Surprised and disappointed by Ezeudu’s struggles.


I think the starting guards in Week 1 are Bredeson and Glowinski
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 9:25 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
17m
#Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux had an average get-off tonight of 0.67 seconds, per NFL’s NextGen stats.

That’s very, very good.
RE: Corral looks better  
Larry in Pencilvania : 8/18/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16176558 bluefin said:
Quote:
than Bryce Young


Put Sexy Dex in and he'll look like crap
Tonight Lemieux has lined up  
bluefin : 8/18/2023 9:28 pm : link
at RG, LG, an now C - he looks good
I like DeVito......  
Simms11 : 8/18/2023 9:28 pm : link
Pleasant surprise
Peart  
AcidTest : 8/18/2023 9:30 pm : link
is getting a lot of snaps.

Lemieux with the holding after being beaten badly to the inside.

Corbin has looked good.
Corbin sees the seams  
CT Charlie : 8/18/2023 9:30 pm : link
better than a lot of RBs.
Giants looking pretty good  
kelly : 8/18/2023 9:30 pm : link
Jms solid
Neal looks much improved
Owens continues to look good
Rookie db's look good

Peart i thought played better
Riley played well
Corbin looks good

This years draft class looks exceptional
Who was the last holding on? The local feed has a Homer interview  
Spider56 : 8/18/2023 9:31 pm : link
with Bryce Young .
RE: Who was the last holding on? The local feed has a Homer interview  
HewlettGiant : 8/18/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16176575 Spider56 said:
Quote:
with Bryce Young .


LeMieux
Who missed that block?  
Simms11 : 8/18/2023 9:32 pm : link
the tackle?
Cager being in the game at this point  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:34 pm : link
Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.
I have a feeling the 3rd string is going to blow this game  
Blue Dream : 8/18/2023 9:34 pm : link
And dampen our mood a little
RE: I have a feeling the 3rd string is going to blow this game  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16176581 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
And dampen our mood a little


Meh - I can’t get too upset about players who won’t be on the roster.
RE: I have a feeling the 3rd string is going to blow this game  
joeinpa : 8/18/2023 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16176581 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
And dampen our mood a little


Really? Not here, this was one of the more preseason games in a long while.
RE: RE: I have a feeling the 3rd string is going to blow this game  
joeinpa : 8/18/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16176585 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16176581 Blue Dream said:


Quote:


And dampen our mood a little



Really? Not here, this was one of the more preseason games in a long while.


More enjoyable
RE: Cager being in the game at this point  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/18/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16176580 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.


Very clearly TE3 considering Bellinger is absolutely better and can block.
first and second strings won the first half 21-3 -  
Del Shofner : 8/18/2023 9:40 pm : link
not losing sleep over the second half other than to say the bottom of the roster still needs some upgrades.
RE: Cager being in the game at this point  
section125 : 8/18/2023 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16176580 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.


I think Papa and Banks are right - they are giving him work. Then they can show him what he is doing wrong. Unless they get someone off a trade or waivers I'd bet on Peart being the 3rd tackle
Sweeney might be the 3rd TE.......  
Simms11 : 8/18/2023 9:41 pm : link
would the Giants keep 4? If so, Cager would then have more of a shot IMO
RE: RE: Cager being in the game at this point  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16176587 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16176580 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.



Very clearly TE3 considering Bellinger is absolutely better and can block.


I think he’s more like TE4 or 5 at this point - as in, he won’t make the team.
Waller is so good  
jmalls23 : 8/18/2023 9:41 pm : link
If he stays healthy Bellinger will have a monster season. Wide open in 2 TE set
RE: RE: Cager being in the game at this point  
AcidTest : 8/18/2023 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16176589 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16176580 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.



I think Papa and Banks are right - they are giving him work. Then they can show him what he is doing wrong. Unless they get someone off a trade or waivers I'd bet on Peart being the 3rd tackle


Agreed.
Lemeiux didn't  
section125 : 8/18/2023 9:44 pm : link
look so good and he looks small. I don't know if he makes it to the final 53.
Thoughts?
RE: RE: RE: Cager being in the game at this point  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16176593 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16176589 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16176580 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.



I think Papa and Banks are right - they are giving him work. Then they can show him what he is doing wrong. Unless they get someone off a trade or waivers I'd bet on Peart being the 3rd tackle



Agreed.


Schoen’s tepid remarks on Peart seem to suggest otherwise.
The  
AcidTest : 8/18/2023 9:48 pm : link
problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.
Corbin has looked good too.....  
Simms11 : 8/18/2023 9:48 pm : link
Brightwell being out might be making it an easier decision. Could Brightwell be placed on the PS?
Corbin has done enough  
cpgiants : 8/18/2023 9:49 pm : link
That I would be very interested to see him get some reps behind the starting offensive line.
RE: The  
beatrixkiddo : 8/18/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16176602 AcidTest said:
Quote:
problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.


Idk after watching Ezeudu I think Lemieux is worth a backend slot if he can backup both G slots and C.
Corbin has looked good  
kelly : 8/18/2023 9:52 pm : link
Catching and running.

Not sure why Giants keep Breida
RE: Corbin has looked good  
HewlettGiant : 8/18/2023 9:55 pm : link
In comment 16176613 kelly said:
[quote] Catching and running.


26 Saquon Barkley
31 Matt Breida
23 Gary Brightwell
20 Eric Gray
24 James Robinson
25 Jashaun Corbin

How many do they keep and whom?
RE: RE: The  
section125 : 8/18/2023 9:55 pm : link
In comment 16176607 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 16176602 AcidTest said:


Quote:


problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.



Idk after watching Ezeudu I think Lemieux is worth a backend slot if he can backup both G slots and C.


?
Ezeudu is much better than Lemeiux and with more time can play OT and possibly C.

RE: Corbin has looked good  
DefenseWins : 8/18/2023 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16176613 kelly said:
Quote:
Catching and running.

Not sure why Giants keep Breida


are you serious?
We are going to have to watch this 2nd half  
Blue Dream : 8/18/2023 10:00 pm : link
For a whole game next week
RE: We are going to have to watch this 2nd half  
section125 : 8/18/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16176624 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
For a whole game next week


Yep....
I expect them to carry just three RB's on the 53...  
Milton : 8/18/2023 10:05 pm : link
Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.
RE: I expect them to carry just three RB's on the 53...  
Spider56 : 8/18/2023 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16176628 Milton said:
Quote:
Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.


I know they keep Gray because of his draft status, but I’ve seen nothing that shows he’s better than Corbin.
RE: I expect them to carry just three RB's on the 53...  
AcidTest : 8/18/2023 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16176628 Milton said:
Quote:
Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.


Quite possibly. Both Brightwell and Corbin will likely clear waivers if cut, but I'd give Brightwell a chance of sticking as a fourth RB.
RE: RE: I expect them to carry just three RB's on the 53...  
larryflower37 : 8/18/2023 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16176634 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16176628 Milton said:


Quote:


Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.



Quite possibly. Both Brightwell and Corbin will likely clear waivers if cut, but I'd give Brightwell a chance of sticking as a fourth RB.

I can't see them keeping 4 RBs, they need room for extra WR and DBs were they have more talent.
you cut Brightwell and he will be Available if you need him later.
RE: RE: I expect them to carry just three RB's on the 53...  
beatrixkiddo : 8/18/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16176634 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16176628 Milton said:


Quote:


Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.



Quite possibly. Both Brightwell and Corbin will likely clear waivers if cut, but I'd give Brightwell a chance of sticking as a fourth RB.


Is Brightwell injured? Haven’t seen any of him, I agree I think he might be better than Gray.
