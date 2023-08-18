New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Game Discussion

Jash Corbin had 2 nice gains wiped out by penalties. Unfortunate luck.
Carter Coughlin looking pretty good as the 4th ILB … good ST guy
Tomon Fox was ok, better than X I’d say.
Belton continuing to do well
Surprised and disappointed by Ezeudu’s struggles.
RE: A few other names not discussed so far … my view
I think the starting guards in Week 1 are Bredeson and Glowinski
problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.
problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.
Idk after watching Ezeudu I think Lemieux is worth a backend slot if he can backup both G slots and C.
problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.
Idk after watching Ezeudu I think Lemieux is worth a backend slot if he can backup both G slots and C.
?
Ezeudu is much better than Lemeiux and with more time can play OT and possibly C.
I picked up on that too.
I think it was on BBK that he is not nearly as effective in a man scheme as zone, and that he might be tradable to a team that employs more zone.
I wonder if they’ll be searching the waiver wire for an OT (or two)
I picked up on that too.
Glad I wasn’t the only one.
I think it was on BBK that he is not nearly as effective in a man scheme as zone, and that he might be tradable to a team that employs more zone.
Good point. And Carl Banks talking about how he needs to shine on special teams was odd to me. $2.5 million for a special teams player? Umm, no.
Not really too concerning, is it?
More than half of them won’t be on the roster.
Time to put the bottle down...
I think the starting guards in Week 1 are Bredeson and Glowinski
#Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux had an average get-off tonight of 0.67 seconds, per NFL’s NextGen stats.
That’s very, very good.
Put Sexy Dex in and he'll look like crap
Lemieux with the holding after being beaten badly to the inside.
Corbin has looked good.
Neal looks much improved
Owens continues to look good
Rookie db's look good
Peart i thought played better
Riley played well
Corbin looks good
This years draft class looks exceptional
LeMieux
Meh - I can’t get too upset about players who won’t be on the roster.
Really? Not here, this was one of the more preseason games in a long while.
And dampen our mood a little
Really? Not here, this was one of the more preseason games in a long while.
More enjoyable
Very clearly TE3 considering Bellinger is absolutely better and can block.
I think Papa and Banks are right - they are giving him work. Then they can show him what he is doing wrong. Unless they get someone off a trade or waivers I'd bet on Peart being the 3rd tackle
Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.
Very clearly TE3 considering Bellinger is absolutely better and can block.
I think he’s more like TE4 or 5 at this point - as in, he won’t make the team.
Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.
I think Papa and Banks are right - they are giving him work. Then they can show him what he is doing wrong. Unless they get someone off a trade or waivers I'd bet on Peart being the 3rd tackle
Agreed.
Thoughts?
Is interesting- and this coaching staff clearly is not sure about Peart.
I think Papa and Banks are right - they are giving him work. Then they can show him what he is doing wrong. Unless they get someone off a trade or waivers I'd bet on Peart being the 3rd tackle
Agreed.
Schoen’s tepid remarks on Peart seem to suggest otherwise.
Idk after watching Ezeudu I think Lemieux is worth a backend slot if he can backup both G slots and C.
Not sure why Giants keep Breida
[quote] Catching and running.
26 Saquon Barkley
31 Matt Breida
23 Gary Brightwell
20 Eric Gray
24 James Robinson
25 Jashaun Corbin
How many do they keep and whom?
problem from Lemieux's perspective is that he is at the bottom of his position, which means he's not only competing against the other OL, he's also competing against the bottom of the roster players in other position groups. I'd rather keep one less OL and WR in favor of one or two additional players in the secondary.
Idk after watching Ezeudu I think Lemieux is worth a backend slot if he can backup both G slots and C.
?
Ezeudu is much better than Lemeiux and with more time can play OT and possibly C.
Not sure why Giants keep Breida
are you serious?
Yep....
I know they keep Gray because of his draft status, but I’ve seen nothing that shows he’s better than Corbin.
Quite possibly. Both Brightwell and Corbin will likely clear waivers if cut, but I'd give Brightwell a chance of sticking as a fourth RB.
Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.
Quite possibly. Both Brightwell and Corbin will likely clear waivers if cut, but I'd give Brightwell a chance of sticking as a fourth RB.
I can't see them keeping 4 RBs, they need room for extra WR and DBs were they have more talent.
you cut Brightwell and he will be Available if you need him later.
Barkley, Breida, Gray. Any of the others can be carried on the practice squad.
Quite possibly. Both Brightwell and Corbin will likely clear waivers if cut, but I'd give Brightwell a chance of sticking as a fourth RB.
Is Brightwell injured? Haven’t seen any of him, I agree I think he might be better than Gray.