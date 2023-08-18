for display only
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:05 pm
...
Some real positive play tonight.....  
Simms11 : 8/18/2023 10:07 pm : link
All QBs looked good. I’ve been really impressed with DeVito too. He seems very poised for a rookie, especially behind that Oline.
Solid draft 1 through  
xman : 8/18/2023 10:08 pm : link
7
I know the Panthers are  
section125 : 8/18/2023 10:08 pm : link
not good. But that was very impressive by the offense.
This is going to sound odd...  
bw in dc : 8/18/2023 10:09 pm : link
because it's preseason, but this is the most relaxed I've seen Jones at QB.
I don't think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:09 pm : link
either team reported injuries.
All I heard unofficial was  
BlackLight : 8/18/2023 10:11 pm : link
that Hyatt was getting looked at before halftime (he came back out and looked fine), and Banks had his forearm wrapped.
Riley imo earned 5th DL spot  
amindan54 : 8/18/2023 10:11 pm : link
problem with nunez/robinson/riley are all run stopping.

ideally the 5th DL has some pass rushing skills.

but i guss save leo/dex for pass rushing and with the other 3 can take a lot of run stuffing snaps.
Preseason or not  
bceagle05 : 8/18/2023 10:12 pm : link
you have to be pretty stoked about Mr. Schoen’s draft classes.
Observations  
DavidinBMNY : 8/18/2023 10:12 pm : link
-Waller was great , pitch and catch
-Jones was perfect (Waller had that one blemish but the ball was there)
-First team OL looked good
-Defense was sloppy with penalties - that Panthers first FG was all penalties
-Gray's TD had some nice burst to it
-Flott doesn't look great missed a bad tackle , and had another bad play
-Pinnock didn't wrap up and that big ole miss WR just bounced off him
-Anderson's snaps float and its scary to think he would have to snap shotgun. He needs to improve that.
RE: Riley imo earned 5th DL spot  
DavidinBMNY : 8/18/2023 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16176642 amindan54 said:
Quote:
problem with nunez/robinson/riley are all run stopping.

ideally the 5th DL has some pass rushing skills.

but i guss save leo/dex for pass rushing and with the other 3 can take a lot of run stuffing snaps.
He seems to just keep getting better. Multiple plays behind the LOS? I'm really pleasantly surprised - even in preseason - he seems to be just throwing people around.
RE: This is going to sound odd...  
Blue21 : 8/18/2023 10:13 pm : link
In comment 16176636 bw in dc said:
Quote:
because it's preseason, but this is the most relaxed I've seen Jones at QB.
I don't think that's odd at all. I didn't think about it during the game but after you mentioned it I d definitely agree. He seemed relaxed and confident.
One thing I appreciated about Bob Papa  
BlackLight : 8/18/2023 10:14 pm : link
is that he clearly puts in *some* effort learning about the other team on preseason games. Not a ton, but it seems like a ton relative to what you typically see from local team TV coverage in August.
can lemueix be last man standing for 9th OL  
amindan54 : 8/18/2023 10:14 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
21m
Backup OL Jack Anderson just hobbled off during that drive. Trainers checking his lower left leg.
Mission  
JT039 : 8/18/2023 10:14 pm : link
Accomplished.
can owens make the roster?  
amindan54 : 8/18/2023 10:16 pm : link
will they carry 6 S?

if mccloud/mccain can play slot, release holmes and carry ownes? maybe.
davidson will be the first schoen draft pick to be cut  
amindan54 : 8/18/2023 10:17 pm : link
surprised they bought him back so early thought theyd give him pup.

guess they expect him to clear waivers and go to PS as the 6th/7th DL on the PS.
Neal looked much improved  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 10:26 pm : link
And JMS looks very good at center. If the guards are adequate the offense should do well this season. Especially if Waller stays healthy.

Okereke‘s speed was noticeable, as were his instincts. Huge upgrade at ILB.

Peart is a major question mark. Hopefully McKetheon gets some reps vs the Jets.
Flott showed both the good and the bad -  
Del Shofner : 8/18/2023 10:29 pm : link
some nice coverage but a bad missed tackle as well.

I think he'll make the team, but as a reserve.
DNP  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:34 pm : link
WR 9 C.Beasley, WR 15 C.Johnson, WR 17 W.Robinson, RB 23 G.Brightwell, CB 25 R.Williams, RB 26 S.Barkley, CB 33 Aa.Robinson, CB 44 N.McCloud, ILB 47 C.Brown, OL 60 M.McKethan, T 79 T.Phillips, TE 89 T.Sweeney, DL 90 R.Anderson, DT 91 As.Robinson, DT 93 R.Nunez-Roches, DL 98 D.Davidson
Holmes’ roster spot is questionable  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 10:36 pm : link
Especially since Adoree looks like the slot corner.

The $2.5 million would be better spent elsewhere. Flott has an upside, and Holmes is basically a JAG.
RE: davidson will be the first schoen draft pick to be cut  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16176654 amindan54 said:
Quote:
surprised they bought him back so early thought theyd give him pup.

guess they expect him to clear waivers and go to PS as the 6th/7th DL on the PS.


Not sure why you think . Davidson will be cut.
RE: Holmes’ roster spot is questionable  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16176666 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Especially since Adoree looks like the slot corner.

The $2.5 million would be better spent elsewhere. Flott has an upside, and Holmes is basically a JAG.


My take is with Flott moving outside, Darnay is safer than he was. Jackson tends to get hurt.
One of their keys to the offseason  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/18/2023 10:40 pm : link
was creating depth on the DL. I don't think Davidson will be a quick cut off a lost season to injury.
I doubt they keep 6 DTs  
ElitoCanton : 8/18/2023 10:40 pm : link
that is why Davidson may get cut. Dex, Leo, Robinson, Nacho and Riley. Davidson to the practice squad.
RE: RE: Holmes’ roster spot is questionable  
RCPhoenix : 8/18/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16176671 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16176666 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Especially since Adoree looks like the slot corner.

The $2.5 million would be better spent elsewhere. Flott has an upside, and Holmes is basically a JAG.



My take is with Flott moving outside, Darnay is safer than he was. Jackson tends to get hurt.


Let’s just hope he isn’t on punt return duty this year.
RE: RE: Holmes’ roster spot is questionable  
ElitoCanton : 8/18/2023 10:41 pm : link
Flott played some in the slot tonight.

In comment 16176671 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16176666 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Especially since Adoree looks like the slot corner.

The $2.5 million would be better spent elsewhere. Flott has an upside, and Holmes is basically a JAG.



My take is with Flott moving outside, Darnay is safer than he was. Jackson tends to get hurt.
RE: One of their keys to the offseason  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16176672 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
was creating depth on the DL. I don't think Davidson will be a quick cut off a lost season to injury.


We haven't even seen our two big veteran DL acquisitions play yet either! I suspect Davidson will be inactive much of the early season.
ElitoCanton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 10:45 pm : link
Sure, but it's clear Holmes is ahead of him on the depth chart at slot now.
RE: RE: davidson will be the first schoen draft pick to be cut  
amindan54 : 8/18/2023 10:48 pm : link
In comment 16176668 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16176654 amindan54 said:


Quote:


surprised they bought him back so early thought theyd give him pup.

guess they expect him to clear waivers and go to PS as the 6th/7th DL on the PS.



Not sure why you think . Davidson will be cut.


you think they carry 6 DT? no chance imo. Riley is clear 5th DT.
the giants will more likely 6 S than carrying 6 DT  
amindan54 : 8/18/2023 10:50 pm : link
and thats with Brown/Coughlin on roster bubble needing to replace their ST snaps.

if i had to take 2/3 out of owens/riley/davidsons, its riley/ownens.

Good game. Some thoughts:  
Anakim : 8/18/2023 10:50 pm : link
Okereke is the best ILB this team has had since Antonio Pierce. It's not saying much, but he's so active and smart and always around the ball. Wouldn't shock me if he had a Pro Bowl-type season.

Beavers and Coughlin had some nice stops.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton had two really nice catches. Glad to see him show something in game action. Also very interesting that Schoen called him out when talking about WR due to him being a gunner. Could be nothing, could be something.


DeVito should be cut, but I hope he lands on our PS. Kid has moxie.

Corbin ran with some juice and elusiveness. He'll get cut, but another guy I hope lands on our PS.

Peart, like most of his games, is so hit-or-miss. He had some really nice blocks tonight and then there were other times when the End just ran around him. I'd keep him around until we find a better swing tackle...or until Tyre Phillips is healthy.

Evan Neal - very nice. VERY NICE. Marked improvement. Aside from that one missed stunt, he looked much better and much more comfortable.

Jordon Riley - damn dude. He had some dominant snaps tonight shedding blockers. Good going tonight, Duck.

Darnay Holmes should be traded

Is Zyon Gilbert related to Will Allen?
RE: I don't think  
Anakim : 8/18/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16176638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
either team reported injuries.


There was a pause after Corbin was hit towards the end of the game. Not sure why. I thought it was injury-related.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 11:04 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
8m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Hyatt said he got "a little banged up. But I'll be fine. Everything is good."
RE: RE: RE: davidson will be the first schoen draft pick to be cut  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16176682 amindan54 said:
Quote:
In comment 16176668 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16176654 amindan54 said:


Quote:


surprised they bought him back so early thought theyd give him pup.

guess they expect him to clear waivers and go to PS as the 6th/7th DL on the PS.



Not sure why you think . Davidson will be cut.



you think they carry 6 DT? no chance imo. Riley is clear 5th DT.


If you saw my positional reviews, you already know that I predicted they carry six DLs.
1st team offense toyed with Carolina  
mikeinbloomfield : 8/18/2023 11:05 pm : link
The Panthers are not going to be good but there was no answer for Waller and Saquon didn’t even play.

Get excited Giants fans. Offensive competence coming.
Wow - had to tape the game due to a previous commitment with the wife  
PatersonPlank : 8/18/2023 11:18 pm : link
(yeah I know). My god, I haven't seen an easy drive like that since 2008. Teams don't know what to do with Waller, they have to cover the WRs so that leaves Waller with an easy matchup
Hyatt's TD  
TrueBlue'02 : 8/18/2023 11:19 pm : link
Correct me if I am wrong, but I believe he had a free release.

If he gets free releases, he will be deadly to opposing defenses. I don't think he'll be getting many of those.
Okereke  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 11:24 pm : link
had seven tackles in his limited action. That's pretty darn impressive.
Watched first half  
Payasdaddy : 8/18/2023 11:24 pm : link
Waller will be a problem for other teams
Neal looked solid glad he got the PT he needed
Hyatt speed apparent cant wait to see dj and him
Jms looked solid at OC so far
Okoreke ( sp) looks the part Much needed from prior yr
Rookie cbs dont look lost
Riley might be able to give us some snaps


Thibs heated up a bit not much from ojulari but i know wink keeps it simple in pre season

Team looks better talent wise and depth wise Be interesting when saquon plaing how offense looks I think they could be formidable
When thinking about who stays and who gets cut  
kelly : 8/18/2023 11:24 pm : link
You have to think of contract dollars and length.

Ashaun has a one year contract. Davidson has three years left on a cheap contract.

Taylor has one year left at 5 million. Who is our back up next year. Devito could be a cheap quality back up, do you want to risk losing him?

Coughlin and Brown are on their last year of rookie contract do you keep them over some rookie...

Lots to think about. Can Shepard and Crowder go to the practice squad? That would be ideal.
RE: Hyatt's TD  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16176696 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
Correct me if I am wrong, but I believe he had a free release.

If he gets free releases, he will be deadly to opposing defenses. I don't think he'll be getting many of those.


Maybe. But if you jam him and miss...
RE: Hyatt's TD  
ElitoCanton : 8/18/2023 11:40 pm : link
Daboll and Kafka will scheme him free releases until he improves against press. Just watch.

In comment 16176696 TrueBlue'02 said:
Quote:
Correct me if I am wrong, but I believe he had a free release.

If he gets free releases, he will be deadly to opposing defenses. I don't think he'll be getting many of those.
I find it interesting that Wink has Banks and Hawkins out there a lot  
PatersonPlank : 8/18/2023 11:59 pm : link
Its like he's trying to flush this out and make sure they can do it, like he's convincing himself this is the right way to go (and getting them reps). If he was certain he'd have them on the bench when he took the other starters out
RE: I find it interesting that Wink has Banks and Hawkins out there a lot  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16176715 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Its like he's trying to flush this out and make sure they can do it, like he's convincing himself this is the right way to go (and getting them reps). If he was certain he'd have them on the bench when he took the other starters out


He knows they can do it.

What he is doing is giving them experience. Remember, at this time last year, Hawkins was playing for Old Dominion.
RE: When thinking about who stays and who gets cut  
Anakim : 12:08 am : link
In comment 16176700 kelly said:
Quote:
You have to think of contract dollars and length.

Ashaun has a one year contract. Davidson has three years left on a cheap contract.

Taylor has one year left at 5 million. Who is our back up next year. Devito could be a cheap quality back up, do you want to risk losing him?

Coughlin and Brown are on their last year of rookie contract do you keep them over some rookie...

Lots to think about. Can Shepard and Crowder go to the practice squad? That would be ideal.



Not only do I think there’s little-to-no way A’Shawn gets cut. I think he starts at DE.
I haven't seen a Giant WR as open  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:11 am : link
as Hyatt was in years.
