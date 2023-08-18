New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Post-Game Discussion

-Waller was great , pitch and catch
-Jones was perfect (Waller had that one blemish but the ball was there)
-First team OL looked good
-Defense was sloppy with penalties - that Panthers first FG was all penalties
-Gray's TD had some nice burst to it
-Flott doesn't look great missed a bad tackle , and had another bad play
-Pinnock didn't wrap up and that big ole miss WR just bounced off him
-Anderson's snaps float and its scary to think he would have to snap shotgun. He needs to improve that.
Okereke is the best ILB this team has had since Antonio Pierce. It's not saying much, but he's so active and smart and always around the ball. Wouldn't shock me if he had a Pro Bowl-type season.
Beavers and Coughlin had some nice stops.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton had two really nice catches. Glad to see him show something in game action. Also very interesting that Schoen called him out when talking about WR due to him being a gunner. Could be nothing, could be something.
DeVito should be cut, but I hope he lands on our PS. Kid has moxie.
Corbin ran with some juice and elusiveness. He'll get cut, but another guy I hope lands on our PS.
Peart, like most of his games, is so hit-or-miss. He had some really nice blocks tonight and then there were other times when the End just ran around him. I'd keep him around until we find a better swing tackle...or until Tyre Phillips is healthy.
Evan Neal - very nice. VERY NICE. Marked improvement. Aside from that one missed stunt, he looked much better and much more comfortable.
Jordon Riley - damn dude. He had some dominant snaps tonight shedding blockers. Good going tonight, Duck.
Waller will be a problem for other teams
Neal looked solid glad he got the PT he needed
Hyatt speed apparent cant wait to see dj and him
Jms looked solid at OC so far
Okoreke ( sp) looks the part Much needed from prior yr
Rookie cbs dont look lost
Riley might be able to give us some snaps
Thibs heated up a bit not much from ojulari but i know wink keeps it simple in pre season
Team looks better talent wise and depth wise Be interesting when saquon plaing how offense looks I think they could be formidable
Its like he's trying to flush this out and make sure they can do it, like he's convincing himself this is the right way to go (and getting them reps). If he was certain he'd have them on the bench when he took the other starters out
RE: I find it interesting that Wink has Banks and Hawkins out there a lot
Its like he's trying to flush this out and make sure they can do it, like he's convincing himself this is the right way to go (and getting them reps). If he was certain he'd have them on the bench when he took the other starters out
He knows they can do it.
What he is doing is giving them experience. Remember, at this time last year, Hawkins was playing for Old Dominion.
RE: When thinking about who stays and who gets cut
ideally the 5th DL has some pass rushing skills.
but i guss save leo/dex for pass rushing and with the other 3 can take a lot of run stuffing snaps.
Okereke‘s speed was noticeable, as were his instincts. Huge upgrade at ILB.
Peart is a major question mark. Hopefully McKetheon gets some reps vs the Jets.
I think he'll make the team, but as a reserve.
The $2.5 million would be better spent elsewhere. Flott has an upside, and Holmes is basically a JAG.
Not sure why you think . Davidson will be cut.
Quote:
Especially since Adoree looks like the slot corner.
Let’s just hope he isn’t on punt return duty this year.
We haven't even seen our two big veteran DL acquisitions play yet either! I suspect Davidson will be inactive much of the early season.
Beavers and Coughlin had some nice stops.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton had two really nice catches. Glad to see him show something in game action. Also very interesting that Schoen called him out when talking about WR due to him being a gunner. Could be nothing, could be something.
DeVito should be cut, but I hope he lands on our PS. Kid has moxie.
Corbin ran with some juice and elusiveness. He'll get cut, but another guy I hope lands on our PS.
Peart, like most of his games, is so hit-or-miss. He had some really nice blocks tonight and then there were other times when the End just ran around him. I'd keep him around until we find a better swing tackle...or until Tyre Phillips is healthy.
Evan Neal - very nice. VERY NICE. Marked improvement. Aside from that one missed stunt, he looked much better and much more comfortable.
Jordon Riley - damn dude. He had some dominant snaps tonight shedding blockers. Good going tonight, Duck.
Darnay Holmes should be traded
Is Zyon Gilbert related to Will Allen?
There was a pause after Corbin was hit towards the end of the game. Not sure why. I thought it was injury-related.
Get excited Giants fans. Offensive competence coming.
If he gets free releases, he will be deadly to opposing defenses. I don't think he'll be getting many of those.
Taylor has one year left at 5 million. Who is our back up next year. Devito could be a cheap quality back up, do you want to risk losing him?
Coughlin and Brown are on their last year of rookie contract do you keep them over some rookie...
Lots to think about. Can Shepard and Crowder go to the practice squad? That would be ideal.
Maybe. But if you jam him and miss...
In comment 16176696 TrueBlue'02 said:
Not only do I think there’s little-to-no way A’Shawn gets cut. I think he starts at DE.