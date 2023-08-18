for display only
Hawkins 6th round, Riley 7th round, Owens 7th round

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/18/2023 11:52 pm
Are you kidding me?

BTW, I don't want to hear another fan ever say, "It's just a late round pick... who cares if we trade it away?"
It sure makes a difference  
Payasdaddy : 8/18/2023 11:57 pm : link
When you have the scouts to find them and the gm to draft them
Unlike past regimes
And sure will set up your cap situation nicely if u can find a couple contributions each yr instead of pricey vets
look out Ashawn Robinson  
fish3321 : 8/18/2023 11:58 pm : link
here comes Jordan Riley

Have  
darren in pdx : 12:02 am : link
the Bills been good at hitting with late-round picks? I feel like Brandon Brown must be a huge boon.
RE: Have  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:05 am : link
In comment 16176717 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
the Bills been good at hitting with late-round picks? I feel like Brandon Brown must be a huge boon.


Not sure I would single out one person here.

But since you bring up Brown, he is addressing the press on Monday.
It’s extremely impressive  
Jay on the Island : 12:05 am : link
When you also factor in last years draft. On day 3 he has drafted Daniel Bellinger, Dane Belton, Micah McFadden, DJ Davidson, Marcus McKethan, Darian Beavers, Eric Gray, Tre Hawkins, Jordon Riley, and Gervarrius Owens.

Now it’s too early to evaluate rookies who haven’t played in a real game yet but all four day 3 picks have stood out in camp and the preseason.

RE: look out Ashawn Robinson  
BlackLight : 12:06 am : link
In comment 16176713 fish3321 said:
Quote:
here comes Jordan Riley


I don't know if it really makes much difference, but Robinson is listed as a DT while Riley is a NT. If we treat the depth chart like gospel, the guy Riley might push for playing time is Rakeem.
Schoens exact words  
fish3321 : 12:08 am : link
were Hawkins has been "one of the biggest surprises at camp." Seems everyones very positive about him
Starts at the top ....  
Manny in CA : 12:25 am : link
Joe's done an amazing job of team building.
RE: Schoens exact words  
Payasdaddy : 12:33 am : link
In comment 16176722 fish3321 said:
Quote:
were Hawkins has been "one of the biggest surprises at camp." Seems everyones very positive about him

Wasnt buying hawkins hype after just a few days of camp
2 games in, him and banks may be starting outside So i am getting convinced
Of course we need to see all these guys vs starters but they are more than flashing
Had zero expectations re: riley Dj davidson may be on ps
It's just a late round pick... who cares if we trade it away  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:32 am : link
My goodness that pissed me off when the DG apologists would say that shit.

Winning teams have a foundation of late round and UDFA players making solid contributions.

DG and Reese before him were HORRIBLE at that. And DG treated Rd 3 - 7 picks like they were worthless.
RE: Have  
Milton : 1:50 am : link
In comment 16176717 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
the Bills been good at hitting with late-round picks? I feel like Brandon Brown must be a huge boon.
You're thinking of Brandon Beane. Brandon Brown came from the Eagles.
RE: RE: Have  
darren in pdx : 2:55 am : link
In comment 16176744 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16176717 darren in pdx said:


Quote:


the Bills been good at hitting with late-round picks? I feel like Brandon Brown must be a huge boon.

You're thinking of Brandon Beane. Brandon Brown came from the Eagles.


Yes, that is what I meant. I’m feeling that Brandon Brown from the Eagles system is helping find the late round picks, but was also wondering if the Bills have been known for hitting on late picks. Eric is right that it’s not one person. Schoen and Daboll seem to have great leadership skills in bringing in excellent people to carry out their vision.
RE: It sure makes a difference  
eli4life : 3:12 am : link
In comment 16176712 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
When you have the scouts to find them and the gm to draft them
Unlike past regimes
And sure will set up your cap situation nicely if u can find a couple contributions each yr instead of pricey vets


And it really is a collaborative effort. If I’m not mistaken daboll was the one who set up the trade to move up for Hyatt
Props to this fact and poster.  
bluetothegrave : 4:03 am : link
(When you also factor in last years draft. On day 3 he has drafted Daniel Bellinger, Dane Belton, Micah McFadden, DJ Davidson, Marcus McKethan, Darian Beavers, Eric Gray, Tre Hawkins, Jordon Riley, and Gervarrius Owens. )

Wow just wow that’s 2 drafts not. 5. To get 9 contributors in 2 years in rounds. 4-7. You guys know what that is… it’s special .. really long term winning team type special.



Liked what I saw last night from Beavers  
Rick in Dallas : 5:09 am : link
He looks very instinctive inside and fully recovered from his knee surgery.
Owens opened my eyes  
HarryCarson53 : 5:34 am : link
When he reached around a Panthers receiver crossing the middle to knock down a pass. That was impressive.
And how about Eric Gray?  
HarryCarson53 : 5:37 am : link
I thought he really showed the quickness in the hole that many thought was missing in the first preseason game. Not buying him as a kick returner tho. No jets, and I don't want him injured.
It's kind of early to say this, but it does seem like the Giants hit  
Ira : 6:19 am : link
on all of their draft picks this season - not just the early ones or the late ones - all of them. They did pretty well last season, too. I don't remember the Giants ever doing close to this well - not under George Young, Accorsi, Reese or Gettleman. Kudos to Joe Schoen.
It helps  
Fred in Atlanta : 6:22 am : link
To have good coaching also.
I don't know if Owens  
section125 : 6:32 am : link
makes the final 53 and I am afraid someone will swipe him if they try to put him on the PS. Built like what a safety should look like - tall, long arms, fast and hits hard.

Riley looked like an afterthought after the draft - now he looks like a find. The Giants have sone VERY stout people in the middle of the D-Line - very stout.

BTW, Carl Banks said Beavers was letting the action get to him instead of attacking it. But he looked solid, IMV.
RE: Starts at the top ....  
Spider43 : 6:33 am : link
In comment 16176728 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Joe's done an amazing job of team building.


Schoen has been money, period.
The cap savings when late round draft picks hit is amazing  
George from PA : 6:34 am : link
Now, are they back-ups? Or are they special players

Hawkins is already showing impressive play with the ones

Does Hawkins allows A.Jackson to walk?

Does Owens allow McKinney to walk?

Will Riley allows L.Williams to walk?

Not only the cap saving, but the comp. picks!

Love the options they offer
RE: The cap savings when late round draft picks hit is amazing  
SGMen : 6:41 am : link
In comment 16176775 George from PA said:
Quote:
Now, are they back-ups? Or are they special players

Hawkins is already showing impressive play with the ones

Does Hawkins allows A.Jackson to walk?

Does Owens allow McKinney to walk?

Will Riley allows L.Williams to walk?

Not only the cap saving, but the comp. picks!

Love the options they offer
agreed. If Banks, Hawkins, Hyatt, Schmitt, Greys, Riley, Owen's, etc all produce as rookies well WOW.
Schoen said before this past  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:43 am : link
draft that they made some adjustments with what they look for on the defensive side and that it was different than 2022.

Drafts were a problem here for over a decade. It got a little better under Dave and hopefully now it advances further.

Hopefully we see some OL on a list like this soon.

Yeah, the one area is G that is sticking out now.  
robbieballs2003 : 7:42 am : link
Imo, if they don't go with a rotation, it has to be the eay it started last night with Bredeson, JMS, and Glowinski. Ezudu is just not ready imo. He's too inconsistent. It would be nice to see one of Ezudu or McKethan step up to lock up of starting job next year or be solid if they have to start at some point next year. I just think the best combo is Bredeson, JMS, ane Glowinski.
Sorry  
robbieballs2003 : 7:43 am : link
... if they have to start THIS year.
I'm. astonished by Riley  
DavidinBMNY : 7:46 am : link
Hawkins , with his athletic profile, I figured he'd at least make the team. Riley, I thought had no chance b/c his college career was mediocre. I don't know how they found him. Whoever scouted these players, has done fantastic work.

They both have outstanding traits. It would be insane if they are both meaningful contributors especially this year.

Originally, I thought Riley was a PS shoe in. Now I don't think he'd make it to the PS when teams seem him blowing up the OL into the backfield. These are NFL players. He's dominating second stringers...
 
christian : 7:48 am : link
This is the first draft Schoen and Brown ran the full scouting cycle, in addition to having their own guys in place.
It's unbelievable.  
mittenedman : 7:50 am : link
Right now, if you said Hawkins was the 1st round pick, Riley in the 2nd and Owens in the 3rd, nobody would be upset.
With Riley - Andre Patterson.  
mittenedman : 7:53 am : link
The guy's a freaking wizard. Pretty much every player he gets his hands on takes a massive leap - including our own Linval Joseph.

He said straight up, he rebuilt Riley's game.

I'm excited to see how good Leo Williams will be this year too - he was injured the entire year last year. We never really saw a "Patterson Williams".
Riley was great scouting  
Dave on the UWS : 7:55 am : link
I think I read that he wasn't used correctly (like Dex here), and that they thought he could play the nose, which is what he is doing and he looks like a day 2 pick.
I trust if these guys can help, Wink will find a way to get them snaps, no matter how much depth there is. 6 deep on the DL, yes please!!
If you think about the average career length in the NFL  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:58 am : link
You can't be a good team without hitting on later-round picks. If you only hit on the first four rounds, you are only drafting 28 usable players in a seven-year period. That won't get you anywhere.

The difference seems to be that this iteration of the Giant back office is focused on traits on later-round picks with the idea that they can coach them up. It is exciting.
It is also funny how needs change from year to year.  
robbieballs2003 : 8:01 am : link
CB was definitely at the top of the list even after we drafted Banks and Hawkins. The uncertainty around keeping Jackson or not and the development of Flott and Robinson and Holmes, and whoever else were all legit questions. I still think we can draft a CB somewhat early next year because we could lose Holmes and Jaxkson but it isn't as dire with Banks and Hawkins stepping up. Flott is still up and down to me. He isn't strong enough to play the slot imo.

Look at WR. I think we could still absolutely take a WR in the first round next year, but this group went from basically nothing to a very solid group. Right now our group reminds me of a rotation in baseball that has a bunch if number 2s and 3s. There is nothing wrong with that but ifnwe can go out and get that true number 1 then it'll just make the whole group that much better.

I still think we can draft a better RB for this group next year.

TE is pretty damn loaded.

We know we need another OT that can play both sides. Imo, I would expect the Giants to bring in a reliable vet and a draft pick here next year.

I expect us to bring in a G next year as well if not 2.

Edge rusher will always be a need even if we sign Ojulari long term.

DL will have to be addressed because we have some guys on one or two year deals for vets. Will Williams stay or go? Depending on that, we could see a DL somewhat high in the draft or a defent contract in FA.

Safety has been a pleasant surprise all around. We are getting some good play. I don't think McKinney is a guarantee to come back but this seems to be a solid group.

LB is much improved and we have McFadden and Beavers for a little longer. We could always add another guy here but the position just isn't a top priority after we spent money on Okereke.

Overall, this may seem like we have a lot of needs but the majority of it is depth right now. If I had to take soke guesses as of right now where our top priorities would be in the draft I'd say WR, OLB, DL, and possibly G. G may be the most glaring need but the other positions are premium positions. Imo, all OL positions are premium positions ij the NFL but we know that G's salaries aren't like other positions. In addition, we spent the 4th pick on Thomas, was it the 7th pick on Neal, and our 2nd round pick on JSM. That is a LOT of premium picks on fixing the OL. At some point you need to use premium picks on other premium positions. I'm not against taking a top G in the first at all but that works best when you are nailing picks like Hawkins and Riley later in the draft.

I know this will probably change some more during the season but the overall point of this post was just to point out that our needs aren't as glaring as they were 2 years ago and even just a few months ago. It is so nice to finally have a great front office and coaching staff.
RE: It's just a late round pick... who cares if we trade it away  
LauderdaleMatty : 8:06 am : link
In comment 16176743 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
My goodness that pissed me off when the DG apologists would say that shit.

Winning teams have a foundation of late round and UDFA players making solid contributions.

DG and Reese before him were HORRIBLE at that. And DG treated Rd 3 - 7 picks like they were worthless.


Please. That bullshit line has been going around since Reese and his idiot pal Ross utterly decimated the Giants. Reese's last 5 years were worse than DGs tenure. Easily Reese is why DG got hired. And if Jones making strides he need to get some credit.

But it's been 15-20 years of hitting on no one late. That's almost statistically impossible. But Reese and DG both were bad
RE: Riley was great scouting  
robbieballs2003 : 8:11 am : link
In comment 16176803 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
I think I read that he wasn't used correctly (like Dex here), and that they thought he could play the nose, which is what he is doing and he looks like a day 2 pick.
I trust if these guys can help, Wink will find a way to get them snaps, no matter how much depth there is. 6 deep on the DL, yes please!!


What stood out to me if I remember correctly was that most, if not all of our picks outside of Riley, had great RASs. Riley's wasn't all that great. Then you think about late picks and what teams try to do. Most teams will want to take a chance on a guy with a ton of athletic ability and see if they can mold them into an NFL player. Look at Hawkins for this. But what about Riley? Why take a guy who wasn't all that productive and not very athletic late in the draft? This is where the draft is not just a science but also an art form. Certain things jump off the video that you aren't going to measure with a stop watch. As the other poster above pointed out, Wink and Schoen soent a huge amount of time together so Schoen can learn what Wink wants in his players. Remember that Schoen came from Buffalo and they primarily run a zone defense and only rush 4. The entire defense is different. The types of players, the responsibilities, what strengths to look for in specific players, etc. This right here shows the synergy between our front office and coaching staff. And what is even more remarkable is the fact that Daboll and Schoen didn't have any strong previous relationship with Wink and Kafka. We all know how Schoen and Daboll are joined at the hip but for both of them to be able to truly be in the same pages with their coordinators and position coaches is just fantastic. I wouldn't trade this group for anyone else in the NFL. Think about that for a second. I couldn't even say that about the years TC was here.
some of this has got to be (much) better coaching, and Peter in NH  
markky : 8:17 am : link
is correct, you can't sustain a good team without hitting on later picks.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:23 am : link
Who would have thought back during draft weekend that there's a legit chance Hawkins would be starting Week 1 & it wouldn't be due to injuries?
Tomon Fox is a great pick up as well  
Rjanyg : 8:25 am : link
The mid and late round picks seem very much a part of the future of this team and it’s amazing how young the Giants are.

Impressive and exciting.
Getting a ROI at the bottom of the draft  
Chris684 : 8:26 am : link
Is an organizational effort.

Starts with the scouts finding them, Schoen and Brown then have to work the draft and UDFA to get them on the roster, and Daboll’s staff has to coach them.
Our scouting and player development  
Simms11 : 8:32 am : link
is sooo much better. It really is starting to show. Schoen is doing nice work with his scouts. We also have some very good coaches, in fact some of the best in the business. I think Patterson and Henderson specifically have done some miraculous work in molding these players. I'm excited to see them contribute this year and grow into larger roles.

Giants will be competitive this year, but I believe we're still another year away from really being that annual playoff team.
RE: Getting a ROI at the bottom of the draft  
Mattman : 9:04 am : link
In comment 16176831 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Is an organizational effort.

Starts with the scouts finding them, Schoen and Brown then have to work the draft and UDFA to get them on the roster, and Daboll’s staff has to coach them.


This exactly - getting the front office and coaching staff working together is key. The scouts need to know what traits are most important to the coaching staff so they can filter the prospects through that lease.
I remember reading  
Biteymax22 : 9:08 am : link
The draft grades the day after the draft. The consensus for rounds 1-3 was very good, most liked the Gray pick and then you get to rounds 6-7 and the only picks people seemed positive on at all was Owens. I even remember one about Riley saying straightforward “I have no clue what Schoen saw here”.

Fast forward to actual football being played and we’ve pulled a starter from those three picks and what appears to be 2 very capable depth pieces with upside.
RE: Riley was great scouting  
j_rud : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16176803 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
I think I read that he wasn't used correctly (like Dex here), and that they thought he could play the nose, which is what he is doing and he looks like a day 2 pick.
I trust if these guys can help, Wink will find a way to get them snaps, no matter how much depth there is. 6 deep on the DL, yes please!!


Yup, it was a great job by the scouting dept and of collaboration between the FO and coaching staff. I remember Schoen talking about Riley after the draft and saying (paraphrasing) that while Riley may not have had great production he did have all the traits that Wink wants in a nose, and that late in the draft you can take a chance on size and traits. The kids ability to anchor is legit. It's not "good for a rookie" or "solid for a 7th rounder".

There are still a few spots you can look to for a dose of realism and to temper your expectations if you so choose. But its getting harder and harder to dismiss the idea that this could be a very good football team.
RE: Starts at the top ....  
Dr. D : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16176728 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Joe's done an amazing job of team building.

Amazing isn't an overstatement.

To improve the roster this much in 1.5 yrs, is amazing.

I don’t agree with those who say we're going to regress bc of the harder schedule. The team improvement >>> the harder schedule.
You forgot Gray... a 6th round pick  
90.Cal : 9:34 am : link
Plus John Michael Schmitz looks really good and Banks looks solid.... wow this draft class might be good on every pick so far
this year has a chance to be an all-timer  
KDavies : 9:56 am : link
of a Giants draft. Ultimately how many stars/2nd contracts they get will be determinative, but I haven’t seen drafts bring in this much depth as a Giants fan in my lifetime. Reese would hit on some late rounders early on (Bradshaw, Boss come to mind), but never at this rate. It’s insane. Good time to be a Giants fan
The defensive backfield is my thing...  
DefenseWins : 9:59 am : link
and I pay less attention to individual plays because shit happens especially with communication on the field.

I watch feet, hands, spacing and positioning with cornerbacks. These guys have everything that a guy like Eli Apple never had.
RE: The cap savings when late round draft picks hit is amazing  
ThomasG : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16176775 George from PA said:
Quote:
Now, are they back-ups? Or are they special players

Hawkins is already showing impressive play with the ones

Does Hawkins allows A.Jackson to walk?

Does Owens allow McKinney to walk?

Will Riley allows L.Williams to walk?

Not only the cap saving, but the comp. picks!

Love the options they offer


Or Schoen does some trading to shore up gaps in roster or accumulate more picks. And some negotiations can become easier if the GM has leverage with depth as well and maybe guys play ball.

Drafting well gives Schoen options as you mentioned.
Riley  
AcidTest : 10:48 am : link
and Owens will make the 53. They would never pass through waivers.

Reese and DG essentially wasted day three of the draft every year. Good teams find players on day three. Not just ST players or backups, but good starters. It looks like Schoen has done so, which provides an enormous amount of depth and flexibility as other players leave or are cut.
RE: The cap savings when late round draft picks hit is amazing  
Carson53 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16176775 George from PA said:
Quote:
Now, are they back-ups? Or are they special players

Hawkins is already showing impressive play with the ones

Does Hawkins allows A.Jackson to walk?

Does Owens allow McKinney to walk?

Will Riley allows L.Williams to walk?

Not only the cap saving, but the comp. picks!

Love the options they offer
.

Let's all wait until we get to the regular season okay.
The two rookies I have been most impressed with at this point are Hawkins and the kid, Riley.
In fact Riley was the only backup player on the D Line
who impressed me last night.
Late Picks stepping up  
New Yorker : 11:12 am : link
I love our scouting department for finding these gems in the late picks.I think we should go all out and sign free agent Justin Pugh who wants to come back and is an all pro guard.Put him at left guard and we are set, Bredeson takes over the right guard and we are good to go.Signing a vet OT for backup duties would also be a great idea let's see who is let loose my guess is not many since it's a premium position we might to trade for it.
RE: RE: It's just a late round pick... who cares if we trade it away  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16176814 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16176743 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


My goodness that pissed me off when the DG apologists would say that shit.

Winning teams have a foundation of late round and UDFA players making solid contributions.

DG and Reese before him were HORRIBLE at that. And DG treated Rd 3 - 7 picks like they were worthless.



Please. That bullshit line has been going around since Reese and his idiot pal Ross utterly decimated the Giants. Reese's last 5 years were worse than DGs tenure. Easily Reese is why DG got hired. And if Jones making strides he need to get some credit.

But it's been 15-20 years of hitting on no one late. That's almost statistically impossible. But Reese and DG both were bad


Ummm, I said Reese was horrible at late round picks, genius.

But when did he make trades like this?

trading a 4th and a 6th for Alec Ogletree?

Using a 3rd to draft Sam Beal in the supplemental?

Trading a 4th and 5th to move up to pick Deandre Baker?

Trading a 3rd rounder for Williams?
RE: RE: RE: Have  
dpinzow : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16176748 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 16176744 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16176717 darren in pdx said:


Quote:


the Bills been good at hitting with late-round picks? I feel like Brandon Brown must be a huge boon.

You're thinking of Brandon Beane. Brandon Brown came from the Eagles.



Yes, that is what I meant. I’m feeling that Brandon Brown from the Eagles system is helping find the late round picks, but was also wondering if the Bills have been known for hitting on late picks. Eric is right that it’s not one person. Schoen and Daboll seem to have great leadership skills in bringing in excellent people to carry out their vision.


Bills have hit on a bunch of late picks. I think most of their secondary was drafted round 4 or later
I would still  
pjcas18 : 11:55 am : link
trade late round picks for established players or to move up and take a player the coaching staff/FO have targeted and I wouldn't even think twice.

Most good GMs would even if it left fans sad that their team only had 6 picks instead of 7 due to trading a 7th round pick.
