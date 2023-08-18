Hawkins 6th round, Riley 7th round, Owens 7th round

When you also factor in last years draft. On day 3 he has drafted Daniel Bellinger, Dane Belton, Micah McFadden, DJ Davidson, Marcus McKethan, Darian Beavers, Eric Gray, Tre Hawkins, Jordon Riley, and Gervarrius Owens.
Now it’s too early to evaluate rookies who haven’t played in a real game yet but all four day 3 picks have stood out in camp and the preseason.
were Hawkins has been "one of the biggest surprises at camp." Seems everyones very positive about him
Wasnt buying hawkins hype after just a few days of camp
2 games in, him and banks may be starting outside So i am getting convinced
Of course we need to see all these guys vs starters but they are more than flashing
Had zero expectations re: riley Dj davidson may be on ps
It's just a late round pick... who cares if we trade it away
the Bills been good at hitting with late-round picks? I feel like Brandon Brown must be a huge boon.
You're thinking of Brandon Beane. Brandon Brown came from the Eagles.
Yes, that is what I meant. I’m feeling that Brandon Brown from the Eagles system is helping find the late round picks, but was also wondering if the Bills have been known for hitting on late picks. Eric is right that it’s not one person. Schoen and Daboll seem to have great leadership skills in bringing in excellent people to carry out their vision.
Wow just wow that’s 2 drafts not. 5. To get 9 contributors in 2 years in rounds. 4-7. You guys know what that is… it’s special .. really long term winning team type special.
on all of their draft picks this season - not just the early ones or the late ones - all of them. They did pretty well last season, too. I don't remember the Giants ever doing close to this well - not under George Young, Accorsi, Reese or Gettleman. Kudos to Joe Schoen.
Imo, if they don't go with a rotation, it has to be the eay it started last night with Bredeson, JMS, and Glowinski. Ezudu is just not ready imo. He's too inconsistent. It would be nice to see one of Ezudu or McKethan step up to lock up of starting job next year or be solid if they have to start at some point next year. I just think the best combo is Bredeson, JMS, ane Glowinski.
Hawkins , with his athletic profile, I figured he'd at least make the team. Riley, I thought had no chance b/c his college career was mediocre. I don't know how they found him. Whoever scouted these players, has done fantastic work.
They both have outstanding traits. It would be insane if they are both meaningful contributors especially this year.
Originally, I thought Riley was a PS shoe in. Now I don't think he'd make it to the PS when teams seem him blowing up the OL into the backfield. These are NFL players. He's dominating second stringers...
I think I read that he wasn't used correctly (like Dex here), and that they thought he could play the nose, which is what he is doing and he looks like a day 2 pick.
I trust if these guys can help, Wink will find a way to get them snaps, no matter how much depth there is. 6 deep on the DL, yes please!!
If you think about the average career length in the NFL
CB was definitely at the top of the list even after we drafted Banks and Hawkins. The uncertainty around keeping Jackson or not and the development of Flott and Robinson and Holmes, and whoever else were all legit questions. I still think we can draft a CB somewhat early next year because we could lose Holmes and Jaxkson but it isn't as dire with Banks and Hawkins stepping up. Flott is still up and down to me. He isn't strong enough to play the slot imo.
Look at WR. I think we could still absolutely take a WR in the first round next year, but this group went from basically nothing to a very solid group. Right now our group reminds me of a rotation in baseball that has a bunch if number 2s and 3s. There is nothing wrong with that but ifnwe can go out and get that true number 1 then it'll just make the whole group that much better.
I still think we can draft a better RB for this group next year.
TE is pretty damn loaded.
We know we need another OT that can play both sides. Imo, I would expect the Giants to bring in a reliable vet and a draft pick here next year.
I expect us to bring in a G next year as well if not 2.
Edge rusher will always be a need even if we sign Ojulari long term.
DL will have to be addressed because we have some guys on one or two year deals for vets. Will Williams stay or go? Depending on that, we could see a DL somewhat high in the draft or a defent contract in FA.
Safety has been a pleasant surprise all around. We are getting some good play. I don't think McKinney is a guarantee to come back but this seems to be a solid group.
LB is much improved and we have McFadden and Beavers for a little longer. We could always add another guy here but the position just isn't a top priority after we spent money on Okereke.
Overall, this may seem like we have a lot of needs but the majority of it is depth right now. If I had to take soke guesses as of right now where our top priorities would be in the draft I'd say WR, OLB, DL, and possibly G. G may be the most glaring need but the other positions are premium positions. Imo, all OL positions are premium positions ij the NFL but we know that G's salaries aren't like other positions. In addition, we spent the 4th pick on Thomas, was it the 7th pick on Neal, and our 2nd round pick on JSM. That is a LOT of premium picks on fixing the OL. At some point you need to use premium picks on other premium positions. I'm not against taking a top G in the first at all but that works best when you are nailing picks like Hawkins and Riley later in the draft.
I know this will probably change some more during the season but the overall point of this post was just to point out that our needs aren't as glaring as they were 2 years ago and even just a few months ago. It is so nice to finally have a great front office and coaching staff.
My goodness that pissed me off when the DG apologists would say that shit.
Winning teams have a foundation of late round and UDFA players making solid contributions.
DG and Reese before him were HORRIBLE at that. And DG treated Rd 3 - 7 picks like they were worthless.
Please. That bullshit line has been going around since Reese and his idiot pal Ross utterly decimated the Giants. Reese's last 5 years were worse than DGs tenure. Easily Reese is why DG got hired. And if Jones making strides he need to get some credit.
But it's been 15-20 years of hitting on no one late. That's almost statistically impossible. But Reese and DG both were bad
What stood out to me if I remember correctly was that most, if not all of our picks outside of Riley, had great RASs. Riley's wasn't all that great. Then you think about late picks and what teams try to do. Most teams will want to take a chance on a guy with a ton of athletic ability and see if they can mold them into an NFL player. Look at Hawkins for this. But what about Riley? Why take a guy who wasn't all that productive and not very athletic late in the draft? This is where the draft is not just a science but also an art form. Certain things jump off the video that you aren't going to measure with a stop watch. As the other poster above pointed out, Wink and Schoen soent a huge amount of time together so Schoen can learn what Wink wants in his players. Remember that Schoen came from Buffalo and they primarily run a zone defense and only rush 4. The entire defense is different. The types of players, the responsibilities, what strengths to look for in specific players, etc. This right here shows the synergy between our front office and coaching staff. And what is even more remarkable is the fact that Daboll and Schoen didn't have any strong previous relationship with Wink and Kafka. We all know how Schoen and Daboll are joined at the hip but for both of them to be able to truly be in the same pages with their coordinators and position coaches is just fantastic. I wouldn't trade this group for anyone else in the NFL. Think about that for a second. I couldn't even say that about the years TC was here.
some of this has got to be (much) better coaching, and Peter in NH
is sooo much better. It really is starting to show. Schoen is doing nice work with his scouts. We also have some very good coaches, in fact some of the best in the business. I think Patterson and Henderson specifically have done some miraculous work in molding these players. I'm excited to see them contribute this year and grow into larger roles.
Giants will be competitive this year, but I believe we're still another year away from really being that annual playoff team.
Starts with the scouts finding them, Schoen and Brown then have to work the draft and UDFA to get them on the roster, and Daboll’s staff has to coach them.
This exactly - getting the front office and coaching staff working together is key. The scouts need to know what traits are most important to the coaching staff so they can filter the prospects through that lease.
The draft grades the day after the draft. The consensus for rounds 1-3 was very good, most liked the Gray pick and then you get to rounds 6-7 and the only picks people seemed positive on at all was Owens. I even remember one about Riley saying straightforward “I have no clue what Schoen saw here”.
Fast forward to actual football being played and we’ve pulled a starter from those three picks and what appears to be 2 very capable depth pieces with upside.
Yup, it was a great job by the scouting dept and of collaboration between the FO and coaching staff. I remember Schoen talking about Riley after the draft and saying (paraphrasing) that while Riley may not have had great production he did have all the traits that Wink wants in a nose, and that late in the draft you can take a chance on size and traits. The kids ability to anchor is legit. It's not "good for a rookie" or "solid for a 7th rounder".
There are still a few spots you can look to for a dose of realism and to temper your expectations if you so choose. But its getting harder and harder to dismiss the idea that this could be a very good football team.
of a Giants draft. Ultimately how many stars/2nd contracts they get will be determinative, but I haven’t seen drafts bring in this much depth as a Giants fan in my lifetime. Reese would hit on some late rounders early on (Bradshaw, Boss come to mind), but never at this rate. It’s insane. Good time to be a Giants fan
and Owens will make the 53. They would never pass through waivers.
Reese and DG essentially wasted day three of the draft every year. Good teams find players on day three. Not just ST players or backups, but good starters. It looks like Schoen has done so, which provides an enormous amount of depth and flexibility as other players leave or are cut.
RE: The cap savings when late round draft picks hit is amazing
Now, are they back-ups? Or are they special players
Hawkins is already showing impressive play with the ones
Does Hawkins allows A.Jackson to walk?
Does Owens allow McKinney to walk?
Will Riley allows L.Williams to walk?
Not only the cap saving, but the comp. picks!
Love the options they offer
Let's all wait until we get to the regular season okay.
The two rookies I have been most impressed with at this point are Hawkins and the kid, Riley.
In fact Riley was the only backup player on the D Line
who impressed me last night.
I love our scouting department for finding these gems in the late picks.I think we should go all out and sign free agent Justin Pugh who wants to come back and is an all pro guard.Put him at left guard and we are set, Bredeson takes over the right guard and we are good to go.Signing a vet OT for backup duties would also be a great idea let's see who is let loose my guess is not many since it's a premium position we might to trade for it.
My goodness that pissed me off when the DG apologists would say that shit.
Winning teams have a foundation of late round and UDFA players making solid contributions.
DG and Reese before him were HORRIBLE at that. And DG treated Rd 3 - 7 picks like they were worthless.
Please. That bullshit line has been going around since Reese and his idiot pal Ross utterly decimated the Giants. Reese's last 5 years were worse than DGs tenure. Easily Reese is why DG got hired. And if Jones making strides he need to get some credit.
But it's been 15-20 years of hitting on no one late. That's almost statistically impossible. But Reese and DG both were bad
Ummm, I said Reese was horrible at late round picks, genius.
But when did he make trades like this?
trading a 4th and a 6th for Alec Ogletree?
Using a 3rd to draft Sam Beal in the supplemental?
Trading a 4th and 5th to move up to pick Deandre Baker?
Bills have hit on a bunch of late picks. I think most of their secondary was drafted round 4 or later
trade late round picks for established players or to move up and take a player the coaching staff/FO have targeted and I wouldn't even think twice.
Most good GMs would even if it left fans sad that their team only had 6 picks instead of 7 due to trading a 7th round pick.
Unlike past regimes
And sure will set up your cap situation nicely if u can find a couple contributions each yr instead of pricey vets
Not sure I would single out one person here.
But since you bring up Brown, he is addressing the press on Monday.
I don't know if it really makes much difference, but Robinson is listed as a DT while Riley is a NT. If we treat the depth chart like gospel, the guy Riley might push for playing time is Rakeem.
And it really is a collaborative effort. If I’m not mistaken daboll was the one who set up the trade to move up for Hyatt
Wow just wow that’s 2 drafts not. 5. To get 9 contributors in 2 years in rounds. 4-7. You guys know what that is… it’s special .. really long term winning team type special.
Riley looked like an afterthought after the draft - now he looks like a find. The Giants have sone VERY stout people in the middle of the D-Line - very stout.
BTW, Carl Banks said Beavers was letting the action get to him instead of attacking it. But he looked solid, IMV.
Schoen has been money, period.
Drafts were a problem here for over a decade. It got a little better under Dave and hopefully now it advances further.
Hopefully we see some OL on a list like this soon.
They both have outstanding traits. It would be insane if they are both meaningful contributors especially this year.
He said straight up, he rebuilt Riley's game.
I'm excited to see how good Leo Williams will be this year too - he was injured the entire year last year. We never really saw a "Patterson Williams".
The difference seems to be that this iteration of the Giant back office is focused on traits on later-round picks with the idea that they can coach them up. It is exciting.
What stood out to me if I remember correctly was that most, if not all of our picks outside of Riley, had great RASs. Riley's wasn't all that great. Then you think about late picks and what teams try to do. Most teams will want to take a chance on a guy with a ton of athletic ability and see if they can mold them into an NFL player. Look at Hawkins for this. But what about Riley? Why take a guy who wasn't all that productive and not very athletic late in the draft? This is where the draft is not just a science but also an art form. Certain things jump off the video that you aren't going to measure with a stop watch. As the other poster above pointed out, Wink and Schoen soent a huge amount of time together so Schoen can learn what Wink wants in his players. Remember that Schoen came from Buffalo and they primarily run a zone defense and only rush 4. The entire defense is different. The types of players, the responsibilities, what strengths to look for in specific players, etc. This right here shows the synergy between our front office and coaching staff. And what is even more remarkable is the fact that Daboll and Schoen didn't have any strong previous relationship with Wink and Kafka. We all know how Schoen and Daboll are joined at the hip but for both of them to be able to truly be in the same pages with their coordinators and position coaches is just fantastic. I wouldn't trade this group for anyone else in the NFL. Think about that for a second. I couldn't even say that about the years TC was here.
Impressive and exciting.
Starts with the scouts finding them, Schoen and Brown then have to work the draft and UDFA to get them on the roster, and Daboll’s staff has to coach them.
This exactly - getting the front office and coaching staff working together is key. The scouts need to know what traits are most important to the coaching staff so they can filter the prospects through that lease.
Yup, it was a great job by the scouting dept and of collaboration between the FO and coaching staff. I remember Schoen talking about Riley after the draft and saying (paraphrasing) that while Riley may not have had great production he did have all the traits that Wink wants in a nose, and that late in the draft you can take a chance on size and traits. The kids ability to anchor is legit. It's not "good for a rookie" or "solid for a 7th rounder".
There are still a few spots you can look to for a dose of realism and to temper your expectations if you so choose. But its getting harder and harder to dismiss the idea that this could be a very good football team.
Amazing isn't an overstatement.
To improve the roster this much in 1.5 yrs, is amazing.
I don’t agree with those who say we're going to regress bc of the harder schedule. The team improvement >>> the harder schedule.
I watch feet, hands, spacing and positioning with cornerbacks. These guys have everything that a guy like Eli Apple never had.
Or Schoen does some trading to shore up gaps in roster or accumulate more picks. And some negotiations can become easier if the GM has leverage with depth as well and maybe guys play ball.
Drafting well gives Schoen options as you mentioned.
Reese and DG essentially wasted day three of the draft every year. Good teams find players on day three. Not just ST players or backups, but good starters. It looks like Schoen has done so, which provides an enormous amount of depth and flexibility as other players leave or are cut.
Let's all wait until we get to the regular season okay.
The two rookies I have been most impressed with at this point are Hawkins and the kid, Riley.
In fact Riley was the only backup player on the D Line
who impressed me last night.
Ummm, I said Reese was horrible at late round picks, genius.
But when did he make trades like this?
trading a 4th and a 6th for Alec Ogletree?
Using a 3rd to draft Sam Beal in the supplemental?
Trading a 4th and 5th to move up to pick Deandre Baker?
Trading a 3rd rounder for Williams?
Bills have hit on a bunch of late picks. I think most of their secondary was drafted round 4 or later
Most good GMs would even if it left fans sad that their team only had 6 picks instead of 7 due to trading a 7th round pick.