ESPN predicts 6.5 sacks for Thibodeaux & 7.5 for Ojulari

Where do they come up with this? If healthy I think they both will be close to or exceed double digits. Both need to provide a lot of pressure and they should with our interior DL push up the middle. Giants Newswire - ( New Window )
and potentially scheme for another. Wink's edge players have not produced gaudy sack numbers over the years.
I think this has a lot to do with it.
Ok, so now we know for a fact that those won't be the numbers.
who regularly put up big sack numbers, it doesn't mean Thibs and Azeez are only going to put up those disappointing numbers.
Did Wink have a top 5 pick at edge in Baltimore? I don’t think so.
And Azeez got 5.5 sacks last yr in 5 starts. Of course he has to stay healthy, but assuming he doesn’t miss a majority of this season, he's only going to get 2 more sacks in hopefully 8-10 more games this yr?
but a few more than 14 total sacks from those 2 would be nice. But again, pressures, TFLs and holding the edge...gimme that.
I’ve always thought sacks were an overrated stat. An event that occurs once every other game for a good specialist cant be as impactful as consistent pressure that affects the throw or timing of the play more frequently throughout the game.
I wonder if there are team analysts out there looking for “value” players they can pay less who excel in pressure without the big sack numbers to drive up their asking price?
The Martindale scheme ends up working the opposite. The outside linebackers aren't simply tasked with getting home. There's a lot of gap and assignment cat and mouse.
It's almost comical how little you understand football.
BW and I are debating who will have the pass rush responsibilities, not a team sack tally.
"I think with our system itself, like I said before, it's a position-less defense," Martindale said. "And when you look at the defense statistically in areas where there are a lot of sacks, he's doing the selfless work. I always say we're going to open up a can of whoop ass. Well, he's the can opener. I know everybody wants to say, 'Sacks, sacks, sacks' to him after games whenever you do the media with him, but if there's 1,000 plays run and we're happy with him in 950 of them, it's better than the guy that has 12 sacks, plays 600 plays and can't play the run, can't do this, can't do that."
I think both players (Thibs and Ojulari) have the potential for 10 or more sacks but more to the evaluation.
What is very intriguing is the pressure from the interior with hopefully a healthy Williams and Dex. I think we see a Wink try to exploit that with blitzes which will have a impact on Thibs and Ojulari imv. First they have to stop the run.
isn't Wink's defense one that creates pressure on the QB forcing hurried throws hoping for turnovers? Yes, sacks are great, but QB pressures and hits reduce chances of completions and increase chances of turnovers.
They will have Dex and LW with pressure up the middle and blitzes from all angles. Azeez and KT need contain to squeeze the QB and getting there is a plus.
Than those saying 10+. Like others have said, this isn't a scheme that produces big individual pass rushers. They spread it out - safeties, corners and ILB will get their's too. Thibs/Ojulari will be dropping back in coverage, sometimes in those blitz packages. Judon's sack totals jumped significantly when he changed teams. Za'darius Smith, I think only overlapped with Wink 1 year as DC but his totals jumped as well when he changed teams. I think anything higher than 8+ would be a good year in this scheme.
Also, if I'm not mistaken, I believe Wink himself was quoted earlier this offseason stating that his system doesn't produce high sack totals for edge players.
The phrase I heard Wink say a few times last season is "getting hits on the QB".
Part of why the sacks may wind up being a little lower is from how often he blitzes which makes QB's get the ball out fast. There are several variables which can impact whether it's a hit, sack or no pressure. Stupid to assume his teams can't be high sack teams based on his Ravens time.
This has the potential to be a outstanding D front imv. First they have to stop the run.
However you still have to deliver those plays (turnovers, TFL, 3rd down stops). And yea, Pressures are a part of it. But when they're the majority of it you end up with an Olivier Vernon. Solid player, but leaves you wanting more.
I stated it's difficult for individual players to get high sack totals, not the team.
And that was the quote, Giants D faced the shortest time of release because QBs are trying to get rid of the ball faster.
Yes, I agree with the blitz making QB's get the ball out.
What I am saying is that sacks by each player can vary depending on a lot of factors so I wouldn't assume that Thibs/Olulari can't have higher totals.
The Giants front may have enough talent up front where teams will struggle trying to focus on one player but it could play out differently game to game who teams focus on. Also the corner play may be different this year.
I think Wink played in a division last season that was a lot different compared to what he did in Baltimore style wise so I am interested to see what adjustments he makes.
The sack metric itself is highly variable. A lot of outside factors beyond how often a defender pressures the QB impact those totals in what is a small sample of 17 games (even that is variable because of injury).
Also, my apologies, I missed that you had it above. I believe that's only part of it though, he specifically mentions the stat that the Giants D faced the quickest release by opposing QBs in the league last year. That is unlikely to change much because of the pressure he shows pre-snap. Better run defense should result in more 3rd and long opportunities which will create more sack opportunities. So yes, they could get there, they are just less likely to in this scheme vs. playing in a traditional defense.
The defense's ultimate objective is to allow the fewest points. Martindale tries to do that by blitzing a lot, from different positions, relying on players to maintain their assignment, and forcing the ball out early.
There's no reason Thibs and Ojulari can't combine for 15 sacks, which is right around where Wink's leader have been historically.
A bad or limited player can get 10 sacks in a year -- but maybe at the expense of their assignments and more predictability.
A sack is a great outcome if it comes within the system and within the assignment. There are other great outcomes too.
Is this part of their gambling content and is it their gambling line or some analytically based analysis? If that's the case, those totals are dummied a little for injury risk for all players. That's case the with all over/unders in Vegas. The sharp bettors tend tohammer the unders a lot on those bets because casual bettors don't account for injury, Vegas lines typically bake in some of the injury risk into those lines to protect themselves some.
My expectation for KT is that he should be so good that he can make big plays without needing the benefits of a scheme.
Much like another poster here, you're turning into a one-trick pony who only wants to draw comparisons between Wink and Patrick Graham.
Have you considered writing some fanfic on it? That's the signature style of the other poster who has one single topic on which he contributes.
My expectation for KT is that he should be so good that he can make big plays without needing the benefits of a scheme.
The Martindale scheme ends up working the opposite. The outside linebackers aren't simply tasked with getting home. There's a lot of gap and assignment cat and mouse.
I like Judon's 2019 season, where he was the lead dog and tallied 9.5 sacks and another 14 TFLs while logging the second most pass coverages among outside linebackers.
He had that defense cooking with gas.
I get Wink's scheme.
But Judon was a 5th round pick with low expectations. A developmental player. And credit to him, he's blossomed into a star.
KT is not that. He's a lottery pick. And with that comes big expectations.
Perhaps I'm not making myself clear, but I think he should be one of these force multiplier types who can basically fit into ANY system and shine. I would expect that from the Bosas and Watts of the world. Plug the talent in and they should win the majority of their 1x1 match-ups.
If that type of player is doing that, the sacks results, pressures, caused turnovers, etc should be higher. And by higher, producing results that are top ten in the league.
Not sure that makes sense, but I just expect KT to be the type of defender to finish plays - sacks - at a higher rate than 90% of the league. Otherwise, why draft him so high, right?
Sacks are just one aspect of it and not all sacks are created equal (ie- have the same impact on the game. TFL, 3rd down stops, batted passes, forced fumbles and recoveriez, QB hits. We need to see a jump in all of those. Especially Thibs. He's a premier draft pick. Time to produce like one.
I agree Thibs needs to finish better. He had an interview over the Spring where he said that was the element of the game he needed to improve the most.
In terms of sack count, it's really going to be a matter of plays he can finish, but also the number of swings Wink gives him.
If he's drawing contain or coverage assignments, he's not going to have gaudy sack numbers.
A Bosa or Watt isn't roaming the field the way Wink asks his linebackers, so I think his value will show up in more columns than sacks.
This seems to be where people are missing each other with their views. The players that fans are expecting to get the sacks need enough attempts to fulfill those expectations.
Well, and you make an interesting point, Wink needs to make sure KT is the player who get the most attempts. If not, it's just a waste because KT's best skill set in rushing the passer.
Frankly, and again I understand Wink's scheme, I don't want KT dropping into coverage. Maybe here and there for a change up, but very low frequency. I want the offense/QB to know he's coming and he's going to be a problem. A major problem.
I bring up Judon again, because in Belichick's defense he's been that no doubt edge disrupter to the tune of 28 sacks in two years.
In Wink's system he didn't get as many swings to rush the passer because he was blitzing, patrolling the edge, and dropping into coverage. Edge discipline is so important now with the read options and off script quarterbacks. I bet that's what Thibs is in 2023.
If there's a one trick pony, see quarterback get quarterback pass rusher, that's really Ojulari.
I agree Wink’s system doesn’t give an edge rusher as many “at bats”
One thing he also asks of the Edge that has yet to be mentioned is to be the “jackknife”, the guy who aggressively pursues the inside shoulder of the OT and creates a clear lane for blitzing CB’s and S’s (a staple for Wink).
But I see BW’s point. If that’s what the system calls for, why invest a 5th overall in that role?
I wonder how devastated they were when they missed out on Sauce.
I’m hoping Thibs elevates to a game changer this year.
agreed i think both double digits if healthy between the 10-12 area
I think anyone measuring the success of a Martindale defender on sack tallies is living in the dark ages.
Then I'm living in the dark ages. If you spend the #5 pick in the draft on an edge rusher, that guy had better hit the 10 sack mark.
If not, they would have been better off drafting that WR.
Would be very disappointing and i doubt it.
The 2020 Martindale Ravens were 2nd in the league in scoring, and the top sack getter was Judon with 6. They were 14th overall in sacks at 39.
If Thibs is used like he was last year, he's going to fill the stat sheet with TFLs, tipped balls, and pass break ups too. He's not just an edge rusher, he's a 3 down linebacker.
The 10 sack mark is pretty arbitrary. I mean Markus Golden has 3 on his sheet.
Is where the player picked the question or is it their pedigree as a pass rusher?
Because Matt Judon went to New England and has 28 sacks in two years. He's a damn good pass rusher.
I’ve always thought sacks were an overrated stat. An event that occurs once every other game for a good specialist cant be as impactful as consistent pressure that affects the throw or timing of the play more frequently throughout the game.
I wonder if there are team analysts out there looking for “value” players they can pay less who excel in pressure without the big sack numbers to drive up their asking price?
I'm dark ages/old school here. If you invest a 5th pick in a pass rusher, I expect that level of player to finish more plays by getting the sack. Operative word - finish.
My expectation for KT is that he should be so good that he can make big plays without needing the benefits of a scheme.
Or they won’t get second contracts and we picked flawed players.
It's almost comical how little you understand football.
BW and I are debating who will have the pass rush responsibilities, not a team sack tally.
I think both players (Thibs and Ojulari) have the potential for 10 or more sacks but more to the evaluation.
What is very intriguing is the pressure from the interior with hopefully a healthy Williams and Dex. I think we see a Wink try to exploit that with blitzes which will have a impact on Thibs and Ojulari imv. First they have to stop the run.
They will have Dex and LW with pressure up the middle and blitzes from all angles. Azeez and KT need contain to squeeze the QB and getting there is a plus.
Spreading sacks around is just as effective.
In those 3 years their team lead in sacks was 8.5, 9.5, and 6.
Among NFL teams they were 13th, 21st, and 14th in sacks.
During an elite stretch, Martindale's defenses 1) were middle of the pack in sacks 2) no one player was getting a lot of sacks.
The guy simply doesn't measure success of his defense in terms of sack counts.
Also, if I'm not mistaken, I believe Wink himself was quoted earlier this offseason stating that his system doesn't produce high sack totals for edge players.
Part of why the sacks may wind up being a little lower is from how often he blitzes which makes QB's get the ball out fast. There are several variables which can impact whether it's a hit, sack or no pressure. Stupid to assume his teams can't be high sack teams based on his Ravens time.
This has the potential to be a outstanding D front imv. First they have to stop the run.
Yes, I agree with the blitz making QB's get the ball out.
What I am saying is that sacks by each player can vary depending on a lot of factors so I wouldn't assume that Thibs/Olulari can't have higher totals.
The Giants front may have enough talent up front where teams will struggle trying to focus on one player but it could play out differently game to game who teams focus on. Also the corner play may be different this year.
I think Wink played in a division last season that was a lot different compared to what he did in Baltimore style wise so I am interested to see what adjustments he makes.
Also, my apologies, I missed that you had it above. I believe that's only part of it though, he specifically mentions the stat that the Giants D faced the quickest release by opposing QBs in the league last year. That is unlikely to change much because of the pressure he shows pre-snap. Better run defense should result in more 3rd and long opportunities which will create more sack opportunities. So yes, they could get there, they are just less likely to in this scheme vs. playing in a traditional defense.
There's no reason Thibs and Ojulari can't combine for 15 sacks, which is right around where Wink's leader have been historically.
A bad or limited player can get 10 sacks in a year -- but maybe at the expense of their assignments and more predictability.
A sack is a great outcome if it comes within the system and within the assignment. There are other great outcomes too.
Yes the run D needs to be a lot better and it has been clear the Giants feel that way with what they did this offseason and the emphasis in camp.
Can't imagine Wink liking giving up almost 180 yards/game against division opponents.
Cut that way down and all sorts of good things will hopefully follow. Hits, sacks and turnovers (Giants were near the bottom here).
Much like another poster here, you're turning into a one-trick pony who only wants to draw comparisons between Wink and Patrick Graham.
Have you considered writing some fanfic on it? That's the signature style of the other poster who has one single topic on which he contributes.
How many pass rush snaps are you predicting each guy to get per game?
I get Wink's scheme.
But Judon was a 5th round pick with low expectations. A developmental player. And credit to him, he's blossomed into a star.
KT is not that. He's a lottery pick. And with that comes big expectations.
Perhaps I'm not making myself clear, but I think he should be one of these force multiplier types who can basically fit into ANY system and shine. I would expect that from the Bosas and Watts of the world. Plug the talent in and they should win the majority of their 1x1 match-ups.
If that type of player is doing that, the sacks results, pressures, caused turnovers, etc should be higher. And by higher, producing results that are top ten in the league.
Not sure that makes sense, but I just expect KT to be the type of defender to finish plays - sacks - at a higher rate than 90% of the league. Otherwise, why draft him so high, right?
In terms of sack count, it's really going to be a matter of plays he can finish, but also the number of swings Wink gives him.
If he's drawing contain or coverage assignments, he's not going to have gaudy sack numbers.
A Bosa or Watt isn't roaming the field the way Wink asks his linebackers, so I think his value will show up in more columns than sacks.
This seems to be where people are missing each other with their views. The players that fans are expecting to get the sacks need enough attempts to fulfill those expectations.
Those numbers around game 11
How many pass rush snaps are you predicting each guy to get per game?
The answer to That question is above my pay grade
How many pass rush snaps are you predicting each guy to get per game?
The answer to That question is above my pay grade
But, enough to have that many sacks by game 11
I agree Thibs needs to finish better. He had an interview over the Spring where he said that was the element of the game he needed to improve the most.
In terms of sack count, it's really going to be a matter of plays he can finish, but also the number of swings Wink gives him.
If he's drawing contain or coverage assignments, he's not going to have gaudy sack numbers.
A Bosa or Watt isn't roaming the field the way Wink asks his linebackers, so I think his value will show up in more columns than sacks.
This seems to be where people are missing each other with their views. The players that fans are expecting to get the sacks need enough attempts to fulfill those expectations.
Well, and you make an interesting point, Wink needs to make sure KT is the player who get the most attempts. If not, it's just a waste because KT's best skill set in rushing the passer.
Frankly, and again I understand Wink's scheme, I don't want KT dropping into coverage. Maybe here and there for a change up, but very low frequency. I want the offense/QB to know he's coming and he's going to be a problem. A major problem.
In Wink's system he didn't get as many swings to rush the passer because he was blitzing, patrolling the edge, and dropping into coverage. Edge discipline is so important now with the read options and off script quarterbacks. I bet that's what Thibs is in 2023.
If there's a one trick pony, see quarterback get quarterback pass rusher, that's really Ojulari.
But I see BW’s point. If that’s what the system calls for, why invest a 5th overall in that role?
I wonder how devastated they were when they missed out on Sauce.
I’m hoping Thibs elevates to a game changer this year.