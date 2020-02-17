for display only
Just beat the Eagles and Cowboys

Anakim : 8/22/2023 11:52 am
Let's face it, the last few years, we've been their bitch, especially the Eagles'. It's been so long since we've dominated the head-to-head matchups against them.


I just want to beat those smug fucks (and phucks) and not worry about Murphy's Law every time we play both teams.
We need to beat each of them once  
cjac : 8/22/2023 11:54 am : link
for sure.

Hopefully we take care of business at home.
I’m sure everyone on this board agrees  
BillT : 8/22/2023 11:54 am : link
But if you give me 1-3 right now I’ll take it. One step at a time.
I think NYG have a good shot at beating the 'Boys, and maybe even  
NBGblue : 8/22/2023 11:56 am : link
sweeping them. But Philly is going to be a tall order this year. Keeping things in perspective though, being competitive it all 4 games vs Dal and Philly would be a major step forward.
that's where the bar is, isn't it?  
UberAlias : 8/22/2023 11:58 am : link
Return to the playoffs and start competing and winning in the division?

The issue for us is that we remain a poor matchup against their rosters. Up front, the matchup of our o-line against their defensive fronts is where I fear the gap hasn't closed nearly enough.
September 10  
PatersonPlank : 8/22/2023 12:02 pm : link
T -19 days
They're going to.  
j_rud : 8/22/2023 12:05 pm : link
Not predicting a sweep or anything outlandish. But they'll perform better against the division this year.

And I'm sorry, but there's simply no guarantee the Eagles are going to be what they were last year. Talented and deep, no one is questioning that. But the odds of them repeating the season they had last year has got to be against them. Only way I see that happening is if all their aging stars manage to avoid falling off the cliff AND the young guys on D all quickly match their draft status. I imagine they'll still win 11 or 12 games. But I dont expect a juggernaut.
Beat the Fuckin' Jets...  
mvftw : 8/22/2023 12:05 pm : link
.
If we can win against either team, that would be great, but I at least  
Ira : 8/22/2023 12:06 pm : link
want to see the Giants play them both tough this year and beat them in '24.
I think we can split with them IF  
bceagle05 : 8/22/2023 12:08 pm : link
Philly doesn’t need the Week 18 game for any playoff seeding purposes - I’ll take that kinda break for this season. By next year we’ll hopefully be ready to go toe to toe with both.
Really been like the past decade.  
barens : 8/22/2023 12:17 pm : link
.
Uber  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/22/2023 12:22 pm : link
I still have the concern our OL will not be good enough but at least they have better skill players to help navigate if it plays out that way.

I do think our D front will give both teams a better challenge and maybe the Giants can cause them a lot of problems.
NYG are still the 3rd best team in the NFC East.  
Optimus-NY : 8/22/2023 12:23 pm : link
I think the Giants have a good chance to win on opening night at home against the Cowflops, but those next two games against Dallas on Nov. 12 and in Philly on X-Mas Day don't look good. The last game of the season at home on Jan. 7/8 against the Eagles might not mean anything to either team, to only one, or might be for something for both squads, so it's impossible to gauge it now. Put it this way, life on the line against the Eagles we know the NYG aren't up to par yet. Cowboys they can beat under the right set of circumstances, of which Sept. 10th looks to be one.
Go 3-3 in the division  
UConn4523 : 8/22/2023 12:25 pm : link
however they do that, I don’t care.
Tbh  
big_blue : 8/22/2023 12:27 pm : link
I actually like the commanders this year. Sam Howell looks decent and they have weapons on offense with EB calling the plays. We have seen what good coaching does. Don’t sleep on washington
Kind of crazy to think  
Dr. D : 8/22/2023 12:27 pm : link
that DJ and the Giants beat the eagles in Jones' last start before injury in '21. Though it was more a defensive battle, Jones outplayed Hurts. True story.

I think we're going to surprise the cowpies wk 1. And by the time we play the eagles late in season, who knows? The gap might not be as wide as it was last yr. In fact, it might be gone. Things change
...  
ryanmkeane : 8/22/2023 12:29 pm : link
Starting out 1-0 is always good, but if that win is against Dallas, it feels even better. Get a win!
I don't agree about the Giants being #3 in the division  
Matt M. : 8/22/2023 12:32 pm : link
Of course, they have to prove it, but I believe they have passed Dallas talent-wise. This season, we have to beat Dallas at least once. I will settle for being ultra competitive with the Eagles in both games, but a win against them would sure be nice.
RE: I think NYG have a good shot at beating the 'Boys, and maybe even  
Breeze_94 : 8/22/2023 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16179451 NBGblue said:
Quote:
sweeping them. But Philly is going to be a tall order this year. Keeping things in perspective though, being competitive it all 4 games vs Dal and Philly would be a major step forward.


They also don’t play Philly until week 15. A lot can change…we don’t know what things will look like by then.

I do think Philly’s defense will struggle this year. New DC, their CB’s are both on the wrong side of 30 and showed signs of regression towards the end of last year. Their LB group is a mess, Edwards & White were very solid LB’s and their replacements haven’t drawn glowing reviews so far. Gardner Johnson is a big loss at safety (they were much worse w/o him last year).

Their saving grace is that pass rush. But it’s realistic to think they don’t break the NFL sack record again -though the talent has arguably gotten better with Carter, Smith now in the mix and Milton Williams stepping into a bigger role (he’s gonna be really good).

The firepower the Giants have added should help them exploit Philly’s back 7.
On paper, Philly is still clearly the best in the division  
Matt M. : 8/22/2023 12:36 pm : link
But, they also have a new OC and DC, which could have an impact.
The Giants are to Philly  
bradshaw44 : 8/22/2023 12:37 pm : link
What the skins are to the Giants. No matter how good a season, those fucks always beat us. And we do the same to the skins. Dallas is our middle man. We go back and forth with them. In 2016 when they were dominant we swept them. We went 11-5 but they went 13-3 I believe. We’ve been able to fight with Dallas. Never Philly. And we own the skins.
I’m starting to think the Giants actually have more talent on hand  
BSIMatt : 8/22/2023 12:38 pm : link
Than Dallas. To me they look like the stronger roster from a pure talent standpoint..the issue is how young the Giants are in comparison. They might be a year away, but I could see it happen this year..to me it’s Azeez/KT staying healthy making a jump, ditto for Neal and then the young corners just being resilient through the inevitable growing pains that come along with being a rookie.
A Tall Order!  
Grey Pilgrim : 8/22/2023 12:39 pm : link
:unsure:
RE: that's where the bar is, isn't it?  
Johnny5 : 8/22/2023 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16179453 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Return to the playoffs and start competing and winning in the division?

The issue for us is that we remain a poor matchup against their rosters. Up front, the matchup of our o-line against their defensive fronts is where I fear the gap hasn't closed nearly enough.

Agreed. My expectations are still low. I think we can beat Dallas at least once. But I remain skeptical that we can beat Philly. Honestly if we split with Dallas and are at least competitive with Philly I'll consider it a great progress.
I also think we have a coaching advantage against every NFC east team  
BSIMatt : 8/22/2023 12:42 pm : link
Yeah I’m biased, but the staff Daboll has going is exceptional.
I agree  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/22/2023 1:00 pm : link
I'd give up a lot just to sweep them both. maybe even a 4-13 record with just those 4 wins....
Maybe I'm crazy  
Dr. D : 8/22/2023 1:07 pm : link
but I don't get people acting like the eagles are the Bill Walsh 49ers.

2 yrs ago they were 9-8 and 1 of the losses was to DJ and the Giants. So they brought in more talent including AJ Brown, they were very lucky with injuries and they had a really good yr.

Now the Giants have brought in a bunch of talent. Plugged their major holes and added depth almost everywhere.

The eagles have age at certain key spots. There's no guarantee they're going to be so lucky injury wise or that both their new coordinators don’t skip a beat.

As Giant fans, we know how many mediocre and bad coordinators there are. All it will take is for 1 of their new coordinators to underperform, for them to take a step back. We OTOH retained our coaches.

Everybody keeps talking about the Giants regressing, I think it's more likely they do. SB losers often do.
we all know by now  
djm : 8/22/2023 1:10 pm : link
you're never as good (or bad) as you might think. Eagles are led by a core of great players but everyone has a weakness. Even great players have weaknesses. Philly lost its last game and couldn't stop KC. It's a year later. All kit takes is one domino to fall...

As for Dallas I think they are underrated a bit but we have caught them, on paper. Now we see how things play out.
Brian Daboll  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/22/2023 1:15 pm : link
“We believe everything starts up front,” Daboll said, “with your offense and defensive lines and we think we’ve either added some pieces, retained some pieces. These guys are good players.”

At least we have a HC who understands. Now it's a matter if we have the right players.
RE: Maybe I'm crazy  
Johnny5 : 8/22/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16179553 Dr. D said:
Quote:
but I don't get people acting like the eagles are the Bill Walsh 49ers.

2 yrs ago they were 9-8 and 1 of the losses was to DJ and the Giants. So they brought in more talent including AJ Brown, they were very lucky with injuries and they had a really good yr.

Now the Giants have brought in a bunch of talent. Plugged their major holes and added depth almost everywhere.

The eagles have age at certain key spots. There's no guarantee they're going to be so lucky injury wise or that both their new coordinators don’t skip a beat.

As Giant fans, we know how many mediocre and bad coordinators there are. All it will take is for 1 of their new coordinators to underperform, for them to take a step back. We OTOH retained our coaches.

Everybody keeps talking about the Giants regressing, I think it's more likely they do. SB losers often do.

Well, thay are pretty good... but I for one don't think they are the Bill Walsh 49'ers. Really, it's more about the fact that they humiliated us not once, not twice... but three times last year. We were completely non-competitive in 3 games with them last year. Did we make up ground? No question. But I don't trust our OL, and that's where we gave up the most last year to both Philly and Dallas.
The Eagles will be tough to beat  
DieHard : 8/22/2023 1:20 pm : link
I didn't feel like the Giants were outcoached by the Cowboys last year, just out-talented. But in the games vs the Eagles that mattered (i.e., not counting Week 18), they were wiped off the map in every way imaginable -- outplayed, outcoached. Daboll deserved Coach of the Year, but he, Kafka and Wink seemed to have zero answers for Philly.

I have confidence that the roster (and coaching) will be better this year, and the Eagles' new coordinators are question marks, but until proven otherwise, the Eagles are still very much in the Giants' heads. Fortunately they won't have to play until December. Hoping the Giants will have some momentum and confidence when the time comes.
......  
Route 9 : 8/22/2023 1:53 pm : link
You're fucking telling me
RE: September 10  
Route 9 : 8/22/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16179457 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
T -19 days


Slowest fucking moving summer of my entire life. Holy shit. I feel like this one should've ended 5 weeks ago. But here we are, dragging the fuck out of it.

Fuck the summer of 2023. Get. It. Over. With.
RE: Tbh  
Optimus-NY : 8/22/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16179498 big_blue said:
Quote:
I actually like the commanders this year. Sam Howell looks decent and they have weapons on offense with EB calling the plays. We have seen what good coaching does. Don’t sleep on washington


I agree. I don't think the NYG sweep them this year. They have personnel, and if they find a QB, watch out. Rivera isn't a plus coach though IMO. The best HC in the NFC East might just be Dabes at the moment.
Beat  
pennylane : 8/22/2023 2:19 pm : link
Win our home games against those lousy hung Bastards. lol
with the season now apond us seem like BBI is starting to get fired up  
BCD : 8/22/2023 3:59 pm : link
Let's Go!!!!!!time to put on the gloves.
3-3 in the division  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8/22/2023 4:29 pm : link

would be a great accomplishment. Let’s start the season 1-0
RE: Uber  
UberAlias : 8/22/2023 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16179485 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I still have the concern our OL will not be good enough but at least they have better skill players to help navigate if it plays out that way.

I do think our D front will give both teams a better challenge and maybe the Giants can cause them a lot of problems.
Yeah, I agree. They should be be better. But it still seems to be a strength on weakness matchup in their favor, so I've some questions if the progress will be good enough.
Week 1's about as important as a week 1 game gets.  
mittenedman : 8/22/2023 5:29 pm : link
A - just to exorcize the demons. Instead of "here we go again, we thought we were much better yet we still lost to DAL per usual".

B - starting 0-1 with a home loss in the division is a crappy way to start the year

C - They laid this out on Giants Insider: losing week 1 pretty much makes week 2 @AZ a must win. With a short week vs. the 49ers looming, you blow that Cards game you could be 0-3 before you blink.

Not many teams have turned 0-3 into playoffs.
RE: I also think we have a coaching advantage against every NFC east team  
j_rud : 8/22/2023 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16179530 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Yeah I’m biased, but the staff Daboll has going is exceptional.


I've been saying this to every Eagle fan I know since the season ended and on my mother's eyes, not a single one of them argue that point. Their clock is ticking and they know.
Things I want Dallas fans to be saying Monday morning  
thefan : 8/22/2023 7:17 pm : link
Quote:
Daniel Jones isn't good, it's just that we fucking suck.


Quote:
Why can't our overpaid Quarterback perform like that?


Quote:
I'm gonna say it, we actually missed having Zeke out there.



Quote:
We paid Diggs how much to get torched by a 3rd round draft pick.



Quote:
So it doesn't matter which side Parsons lines up on, he can't beat Neal or Thomas?



Quote:
Fuck Mike McCarthy and fuck Jerry Jones. FUCK THEM.


Quote:
I've been watching this team my entire life and all I got was this shitty fucking star.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2023 7:20 pm : link
I feel good about going 2-2 vs. Dallas & Philadelphia. I think we've improved a bunch.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2023 7:21 pm : link
As for Dallas, I still think we should have won one of those games last season. The Thanksgiving game was ours for the taking.
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 8/22/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16179935 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
As for Dallas, I still think we should have won one of those games last season. The Thanksgiving game was ours for the taking.


I agree. I was saying that was a winnable game but kept getting met with the "well, if you expected them to win this game you were delusional" hindsight bullshit that's been plaguing the sports world lately. Giants were winning that one in the 3rd.

Either way. It's a new year. Let's go. Enough losing to these two fucking scum bucket teams.
RE: ...  
thefan : 8/22/2023 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16179935 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
As for Dallas, I still think we should have won one of those games last season. The Thanksgiving game was ours for the taking.


The two Dallas games and the Philly playoff loss is the reason for going hard as fuck on DL and ILB. We should've been able to beat a second string QB in game 1 vs Dallas.
How good is our interior OL and run defense  
SGMen : 8/22/2023 8:06 pm : link
If we can keep the Eagles run game in check and run on them we have a short. The lack of line play by our Giants has cost us the last decade but I do believe Neal will be ready this year and Schmitz is a bit of an upgrade over Feliciano (learning curve hurts...) and you have to believe Ezedu improves as the year moves along. It is also the 2nd year in this system so they should mesh better.

I'd love a surprise 5-1 record in the division. Lets start opening day with a win vs the Cowboys!
Eagles  
stretch234 : 8/22/2023 8:35 pm : link
They control the Giants DL. They have 3 top level OL players and a very good LT. They have pushed the Giants around and the Giants can’t get them off the field. Hopefully the DL depth this year helps, but they do nothing against Lane Johnson and Dickerson has held his own against LW

The Giants seem to never be in the lead against the Eagles

Dallas is more beatable and the Giants have had leads - they just can’t protect the leads they get. Giants should be able to do well against the C and left side

Dak is more prone to mistakes than Hurts

They just can’t go 2-4 in the division again
To beat the Cowboys and Eagles this season  
Rick in Dallas : 8/22/2023 8:51 pm : link
We need to do dominate the LOS on both sides of the ball
We have improved on the defensive LOS . We need to prove we can stop the run and rush the QB against their OL’s. The arrow is pointing up.
I still don’t know about our OL until the season starts.
We have not fared well against the Eagles and the Cowboys in previous years.
This remains the big ? for me.
I am much more optimistic with Schoen and Dabs leading this team.
The talent has certainly been upgraded. Now it’s time to prove it against those 2 teams on the field
Go Giants!!!
