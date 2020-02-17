Just beat the Eagles and Cowboys

Let's face it, the last few years, we've been their bitch, especially the Eagles'. It's been so long since we've dominated the head-to-head matchups against them.
I just want to beat those smug fucks (and phucks) and not worry about Murphy's Law every time we play both teams.
Hopefully we take care of business at home.
The issue for us is that we remain a poor matchup against their rosters. Up front, the matchup of our o-line against their defensive fronts is where I fear the gap hasn't closed nearly enough.
And I'm sorry, but there's simply no guarantee the Eagles are going to be what they were last year. Talented and deep, no one is questioning that. But the odds of them repeating the season they had last year has got to be against them. Only way I see that happening is if all their aging stars manage to avoid falling off the cliff AND the young guys on D all quickly match their draft status. I imagine they'll still win 11 or 12 games. But I dont expect a juggernaut.
I do think our D front will give both teams a better challenge and maybe the Giants can cause them a lot of problems.
I think we're going to surprise the cowpies wk 1. And by the time we play the eagles late in season, who knows? The gap might not be as wide as it was last yr. In fact, it might be gone. Things change
They also don’t play Philly until week 15. A lot can change…we don’t know what things will look like by then.
I do think Philly’s defense will struggle this year. New DC, their CB’s are both on the wrong side of 30 and showed signs of regression towards the end of last year. Their LB group is a mess, Edwards & White were very solid LB’s and their replacements haven’t drawn glowing reviews so far. Gardner Johnson is a big loss at safety (they were much worse w/o him last year).
Their saving grace is that pass rush. But it’s realistic to think they don’t break the NFL sack record again -though the talent has arguably gotten better with Carter, Smith now in the mix and Milton Williams stepping into a bigger role (he’s gonna be really good).
The firepower the Giants have added should help them exploit Philly’s back 7.
Agreed. My expectations are still low. I think we can beat Dallas at least once. But I remain skeptical that we can beat Philly. Honestly if we split with Dallas and are at least competitive with Philly I'll consider it a great progress.
2 yrs ago they were 9-8 and 1 of the losses was to DJ and the Giants. So they brought in more talent including AJ Brown, they were very lucky with injuries and they had a really good yr.
Now the Giants have brought in a bunch of talent. Plugged their major holes and added depth almost everywhere.
The eagles have age at certain key spots. There's no guarantee they're going to be so lucky injury wise or that both their new coordinators don’t skip a beat.
As Giant fans, we know how many mediocre and bad coordinators there are. All it will take is for 1 of their new coordinators to underperform, for them to take a step back. We OTOH retained our coaches.
Everybody keeps talking about the Giants regressing, I think it's more likely they do. SB losers often do.
As for Dallas I think they are underrated a bit but we have caught them, on paper. Now we see how things play out.
At least we have a HC who understands. Now it's a matter if we have the right players.
Well, thay are pretty good... but I for one don't think they are the Bill Walsh 49'ers. Really, it's more about the fact that they humiliated us not once, not twice... but three times last year. We were completely non-competitive in 3 games with them last year. Did we make up ground? No question. But I don't trust our OL, and that's where we gave up the most last year to both Philly and Dallas.
I have confidence that the roster (and coaching) will be better this year, and the Eagles' new coordinators are question marks, but until proven otherwise, the Eagles are still very much in the Giants' heads. Fortunately they won't have to play until December. Hoping the Giants will have some momentum and confidence when the time comes.
Slowest fucking moving summer of my entire life. Holy shit. I feel like this one should've ended 5 weeks ago. But here we are, dragging the fuck out of it.
Fuck the summer of 2023. Get. It. Over. With.
I agree. I don't think the NYG sweep them this year. They have personnel, and if they find a QB, watch out. Rivera isn't a plus coach though IMO. The best HC in the NFC East might just be Dabes at the moment.
would be a great accomplishment. Let’s start the season 1-0
I do think our D front will give both teams a better challenge and maybe the Giants can cause them a lot of problems.
B - starting 0-1 with a home loss in the division is a crappy way to start the year
C - They laid this out on Giants Insider: losing week 1 pretty much makes week 2 @AZ a must win. With a short week vs. the 49ers looming, you blow that Cards game you could be 0-3 before you blink.
Not many teams have turned 0-3 into playoffs.
I've been saying this to every Eagle fan I know since the season ended and on my mother's eyes, not a single one of them argue that point. Their clock is ticking and they know.
I agree. I was saying that was a winnable game but kept getting met with the "well, if you expected them to win this game you were delusional" hindsight bullshit that's been plaguing the sports world lately. Giants were winning that one in the 3rd.
Either way. It's a new year. Let's go. Enough losing to these two fucking scum bucket teams.
The two Dallas games and the Philly playoff loss is the reason for going hard as fuck on DL and ILB. We should've been able to beat a second string QB in game 1 vs Dallas.
I'd love a surprise 5-1 record in the division. Lets start opening day with a win vs the Cowboys!
The Giants seem to never be in the lead against the Eagles
Dallas is more beatable and the Giants have had leads - they just can’t protect the leads they get. Giants should be able to do well against the C and left side
Dak is more prone to mistakes than Hurts
They just can’t go 2-4 in the division again
We have improved on the defensive LOS . We need to prove we can stop the run and rush the QB against their OL’s. The arrow is pointing up.
I still don’t know about our OL until the season starts.
We have not fared well against the Eagles and the Cowboys in previous years.
This remains the big ? for me.
I am much more optimistic with Schoen and Dabs leading this team.
The talent has certainly been upgraded. Now it’s time to prove it against those 2 teams on the field
Go Giants!!!