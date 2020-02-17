Revised expectations for 2023? Jones and the Giants

I made some bold predictions after the draft. I said the Giants were a Superbowl contender and had closed the gap on the Eagles.
I hear similar chirping from the media now.
Have any of you who thought that was ridiculous, now starting to believe?
For me, it was culture and coaching, we finally have it right. I believe we are at the start of significant run an as a relevant franchise.
Think Tomlin and Belichick.
How about Jones?
After what you have seen and heard coming from preseason, what are you expectation for the team and Jones?
I think we win the division. I think the Eagles are going to fall some due to the pressure of expectations and we are going to slide into the gap.
Jones will be in the running for MVP and Barkley will have the best year of his career. For Barkley, he will be facing the lightest box of his career with the best OL he has EVER played behind.
A situation where talent, circumstance and motivation collide.
He wants to prove it.
#Hungry
This will be a historic season, record your games and save them. You will want to remember this year. Exciting dominant football headed our way.
Interested in what JonC and BW feel at this point.
1. Jones supplants his status as a top 10 NFL QB. Not sure what that turns out to be in terms of stats, not gonna go there. But I think he can play like the best QB in our division and take the next step.
2. 9-11 wins and another playoff berth. Winning the division is not realistic I don’t think. Eagles just still too good and you’ve got Dallas who is probably still better than us at this point. But things could change.
3. Depending on how things shake out with the playoff schedule if they get in, not going to make any predictions here. Just get in and figure it out. If they are one and done, that’s fine too. Just play well.
4. See a big step from our two top 10 picks from a year ago, Thibs and Neal. No excuses, especially Neal. Thibs came on really strong at the end and hopefully it carries over.
5. See a full season of a legit Saquon Barkley, perhaps somewhere in the middle of his rookie year and 2019 where he was awesome when healthy.
6. Try to split with Philly and Dallas.
That’s about all I care about at the current time.
Offense might be better than the defense for the first time in a while........8-10 wins because the division is so tough, and of course we have the Super Bowl projected winners, the jETS on our schedule since they will go 17-0 we can't win that game
9 wins AT WORST is my prediction and the last wildcard AT WORST. But 10 wins is possible and even 11 if we finally stay healthy in key sports.
I'm not suggesting that a talentless roster can win, but a supremely talented roster can absolutely lose.
Great coaching affects confidence and a high level of confidence enhances culture.
I don't believe that there is any reason to believe that the Giants will lose any game going into that particular game.
That's not a suggestion that the team will finish 17-0. It just means that the team and the fans should believe that they're going to win going into each game.
As a fan, there is no reason to be cautious. There's no reason to temper expectations.
Unless of course you like to gamble on football... But that's a completely different thing.
Jones has a skillset to die for in today's NFL. And he's bigger and stronger than most mobile QBs. His accuracy is elite. His arm is good enough. His mobility isn't Vick or Lamar like, he's really more a long strider take what the defense gives me type of runner than a Houdini act, but he will rip off 1-2 back breaking runs per game and maybe more.
Everyone has this weird timeline and order of things in their head and when things don't go quite as planned, fans lose their shit and lose their objectivity. Jones is not in his 2nd or 3rd year so he's a finished product? Yea, bullshit. THIS is his real 2nd season. Enjoy it.
They've all pretty much left the message board. Go figure.
+1
With that, I still think defense wins championships (more often than not). I don't think the giants have the pass rush. And with two rookie corners that will lose you some games.
I think they days of scoring only 10-17 points are over for this team.
We haven't caught the eagels....that Georgia defense looks legit.
Relying on rookies is risky....relying on 4 rookies is even riskier.
I feel the Cowboys can be had....and we will know right away.
To exceed the Eagles....the Eagles must take a step back....pressure, injuries etc.....I would be happy splitting with them.
I think the Giants should be improved (obviously), but I have witnessed many times in football that things don't go the way they seem like they should. For me, I need another solid year of coaching from Daboll and Jones for me to release most of my skepticism.
I have been called a blind loyal fan or Pollyanna but if you read every post I make this time of year there is truth and concern in my posts when warranted. Prior to 2017 I was saying over and over the D was going to have to play at an elite level because the O isn't there yet and likely needs time to gel and find its way. McAdoo's offense was a concern. I was pumped before 21 but we still needed to see the offense perform. We all said it.
I just don't have any real concerns with this team. Even if they lose 9 games or so, I think it will be due to some bad breaks or luck. Sort of like 2001 or 2006. Both those teams deserved better but were snake bitten.
Of course the salty tears of the Jones haters are extremely delicious and fill me with a warm satisfying glow.
+1. Every position unit on this roster appears to be improved from 2022. That is a fact.
OK, sorry man. "All of the Giants position groups are more talented than last year. Fact." Is that better?
Media and fantasy football are focused on past performance. Like the "Fade the Giants" betting advice in today's NY Post looking at close wins, Jones YPA, defensive run stats, etc. As if the same team is taking the field.
To the masses and die-hard Jones detractors, his middle of the pack fantasy rating (based on low YPA, lack of WR star power, and belief that Barkley is the straw that stirs the drink) sets the expectation. To those who've actually watched him, they've seen a QB who was essentially perfect at doing what he was asked to do. Perfect. Either you think that's all he can do, or you think he's going to breakout now with so many pieces in place for the first time.
As Eric points out repeatedly, that doesn't necessarily mean better results even if everyone plays lights out. We're in a hellaciously tough division with a grueling schedule. That's reality even for Pollyannas.
Put it all together and a few media types (Baldinger etc.) are bullish. But mostly people expect mediocrity -- still. It's always easier to do that anyway.
I think somewhere between 6-10 wins--gun to my head, I say 8.
I would be very surprised at a division win.
On Jones, I think his stats improve as Daboll opens up the offense a bit. We have better weapons this season but I still don't think they're above-average (unless one of the young WRs surprises). Interceptions go up, though, offense remains about average.
My biggest concerns for 2023:
-Injuries to key guys. Thomas, Barkley, and Jones made it through the entire season in 2022, although Barkley and Jones got dinged at points. Jones and Barkley have had injury histories, I wouldn't bet on them making it through the whole season again. Waller hasn't played a full season since 2020 and will be 31 in a few weeks.
-Barkley regression. He regressed in the back half of the year. I don't think he replicates his 2022.
-Lawrence regression.
Biggest sources of upside:
-Neal taking a big step. I think if the Giants make the playoffs again, Neal will have vastly improved. I think he's going to be really good, let's hope it happens this year.
-Thibs. He was great at times last season. I can't wait to see him.
-Jones in a more explosive offense. This is a risk as well, but let's be optimistic. He has the arm and mobility. I'm not sure he has the necessary weapons yet, though.
I'm feeling better about Jones. I thought he looked great Saturday even if it was a preseason game. His comfort running the offense and managing his role really stood out.
But I think this team is insanely well coached, especially on offense. Daboll and Kafka are modern day football minds who know how to maximize the talent and create space. If they can pick up where they left off last year with play calling, and Jones takes another step to produce more with the new parts, we are a real contender in the NFC.
- Jones not only doesn't regress, but improves
- Guards step up, Neal plays to his draft status and our rookie center doesn't look like a rookie
- Waller stays healthy
- The rookie CBs are for real and not a fluke
- Thibs and Ojulari stay healthy and also take another step
- Okereke doesn't get hurt, we have little depth behind him
- Someone in the WR group steps up to be "the guy"
There are a lot of ifs there but thats better than the "no way in hell" answer you would have gotten last year.
Now that he has an OL, a 21st century offense and WRs not built from practice squads it looks completely different.
That is fair, we can all give ourselves a break on our perspective takes and get behind what we have.
Waller is the force multiplier BW always wanted. He is just as lethal in line blocking and he is out wide. Move him and the defense must drop their pants. They will need double coverage and everything slows down for Jones and the speed will run wild.
This is a top 5 team in this league, right now. It is going hit the season running, we send notice week 1.
Buckle
Up
We'll see.
I think the D is much closer but we will have to see how the young corners hold up and other young players step up.
I agree and with your other post too, but I'm trying not to get too excited. I just want to watch it all unfold. Main thing for me is that they at last have GM and HC in place that knows what they are doing.
Where are you getting that Waller is even a good 'in-line' blocker?
I'm feeling better about Jones. I thought he looked great Saturday even if it was a preseason game. His comfort running the offense and managing his role really stood out.
But I think this team is insanely well coached, especially on offense. Daboll and Kafka are modern day football minds who know how to maximize the talent and create space. If they can pick up where they left off last year with play calling, and Jones takes another step to produce more with the new parts, we are a real contender in the NFC.
I am from the future. Hurts is not elite.
Media and fantasy football are focused on past performance. Like the "Fade the Giants" betting advice in today's NY Post looking at close wins, Jones YPA, defensive run stats, etc. As if the same team is taking the field.
To the masses and die-hard Jones detractors, his middle of the pack fantasy rating (based on low YPA, lack of WR star power, and belief that Barkley is the straw that stirs the drink) sets the expectation. To those who've actually watched him, they've seen a QB who was essentially perfect at doing what he was asked to do. Perfect. Either you think that's all he can do, or you think he's going to breakout now with so many pieces in place for the first time.
As Eric points out repeatedly, that doesn't necessarily mean better results even if everyone plays lights out. We're in a hellaciously tough division with a grueling schedule. That's reality even for Pollyannas.
Put it all together and a few media types (Baldinger etc.) are bullish. But mostly people expect mediocrity -- still. It's always easier to do that anyway.
I’ve never seen a more disconnected audience than fantasy football experts analyzing the Giants offense. Literally fucking clueless..it’s actually hilarious.
I genuinely had not idea what those chuckleheads were prattling on about. No arm strength? No read progression? Slow brain? lmao
Quote:
'Appears' and 'fact' don't really go together honestly. 'That is a fact' term gets used many times here when it does not apply.
OK, sorry man. "All of the Giants position groups are more talented than last year. Fact." Is that better?
That really is a fact. Maybe RB is the same? Otherwise, it’s pretty a pretty significant upgrade. Whether it’s starters or depth or both no unit was ignored. When you look back at last year’s talent it’s hard to believe we made the playoffs. Worst man for man offensive unit in the league. Jones, Thomas, Barkley and ? Sure guys like Bellinger and Slayton stepped up but really. Yikes.
you'll be waiting a LOOONG time. Don't hold your breath.
Quote:
IS HUGE and cannot be understated. It really was a clown show and what happened under the clowns needs to be discarded. I criticize no one for their take on Jones previously. He was objectively bad on the field.
Where are you getting that Waller is even a good 'in-line' blocker?
He is equally as dangerous in line as he is outside. He isn't Gronk, but put an under 6' slot corner and talk to me about the mismatch blocking, put the safety or linebacker on him and good luck covering him.
When that happens, we can start thinking about early February.
Quote:
I think he's by far the most underrated QB in the NFL this moment. HE did everything asked of him last year. HE led an (slightly) above average offense and scored pts when needed. Everyone focuses on whatever number they deem important or relevant enough to disparage what Jones did last year. Not enough Passing TDS!!! These same people did the same shit with Eli Manning. Back then it was too many INTs!
I agree and with your other post too, but I'm trying not to get too excited. I just want to watch it all unfold. Main thing for me is that they at last have GM and HC in place that knows what they are doing.
Even being able to look at the team and being able to cogently project the team looks to be good is a vast improvement over many many previous years.
Quote:
Last year the Jones haters would hijack nearly every thread and turn it into a hate fest. Where have they all gone. I guess even they aren’t arrogant enough to think they know better than Dabol and Schoen.
They've all pretty much left the message board. Go figure.
they're hibernating until Jones' next int.
Sometimes I regret how much time I wasted trying to defend Jones. As if bad coaching, play calling, OL and receivers are all irrelevant. Just excuses.
And the ones pointing out the long list of shit he had going against him, were just not asstute enough to know that Jones just sux.
It was the arrogance that was most annoying.