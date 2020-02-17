Revised expectations for 2023? Jones and the Giants Thegratefulhead : 1:12 pm

I made some bold predictions after the draft. I said the Giants were a Superbowl contender and had closed the gap on the Eagles.



I hear similar chirping from the media now.



Have any of you who thought that was ridiculous, now starting to believe?



For me, it was culture and coaching, we finally have it right. I believe we are at the start of significant run an as a relevant franchise.



Think Tomlin and Belichick.



How about Jones?



After what you have seen and heard coming from preseason, what are you expectation for the team and Jones?



I think we win the division. I think the Eagles are going to fall some due to the pressure of expectations and we are going to slide into the gap.



Jones will be in the running for MVP and Barkley will have the best year of his career. For Barkley, he will be facing the lightest box of his career with the best OL he has EVER played behind.



A situation where talent, circumstance and motivation collide.



He wants to prove it.



#Hungry



This will be a historic season, record your games and save them. You will want to remember this year. Exciting dominant football headed our way.



Interested in what JonC and BW feel at this point.