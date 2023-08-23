Dunleavy: His NYG players on the bubble

Ryan Dunleavy rydunleavy
I thought #Giants Brian Daboll's answer on emotions of cut day was the most interesting thing he said all summer. https://nypost.com/2023/08/23/pressure-rising-as-giants-nearing-dreaded-cutdown-day-sucks/
Here's my quick list of #nygiants bubble players that I think could still sway their stock on way or the other with 3 practices and 1 game to go:
RB Gary Brightwell
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR Collin Johnson
OL Shane Lemieux
OL Jack Anderson
DT D.J. Davidson
LB Dyontae Johnson
LB Cam Brown (injured)
CB Darnay Holmes
S Bobby McCain
S Gervarrius Owens
WR Jamison Crowder
OL Shane Lemieux
OL Jack Anderson
LB Dyontae Johnson
LB Cam Brown (injured)
CB Darnay Holmes
S Bobby McCain
if cam brown and collin johnson are injured enough for IR, then they could put them on the 53 but then IR them and use those 2 spots for any claims they make.
if they waive holmes, i think teams need to claim him at his enhanced salary, so it's possible he'd get through because of that.
crowder is a veteran so they would just need to get him to agree to want to stay here and maybe promise him some elevations. i would guess they do that with at least 1 of him/beasley.
Agreed. Is Dunleavy indicating that he thinks both Beasley and Shepard are locks to make roster?
yes but last year 2 of their 6 day 3 picks were on IR before cutdown day. beavers wasn't going to get cut but mckethan was a possibility because they had a lot of numbers on the OL. their initial 9 last year were:
OL (9): Andrew Thomas, Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, Shane Lemieux, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu, Max Garcia, Devery Hamilton
then they claimed Jack Anderson for backup center who took garcia's spot and tyree phillips who took the spot vacated by lemiuex going on IR.
so it would have been devery hamilton vs mckethan for that last spot. hamilton stuck on the roster until november when peart and lemieux were ready to return.
Quote:
on there.
Agreed. Is Dunleavy indicating that he thinks both Beasley and Shepard are locks to make roster?
They are both locks, imo. Daboll absolutely loves Beasley and Shep apparently has looked fantastic
Somehow they make the team.
Somehow they make the team.
Without a doubt. They're locks to make the team at this point because of that IMO.
RBs: Barkley, Breida, Gray.
WRs: Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, Beasley, and BFW.
Put Brightwell, Corbin, Shepard, and Crowder on the PS.
I don't see the Giants cutting Davidson or Owens.
Lemieux will be claimed if cut IMO.
They know exactly what they have in Beasley. Nothing about the quality of his play over 3 more practices and 1 preseason game is going to change their evaluation.
I don't see that happening - seems like they are more likely to be headed for the practice squad.
And neither is Holmes.
Agree. Don't see him making the 53. He the definition of a practice squad guy.
Now, what works against us is we play Saturday vs teams that play Thursday and Friday, they get a head start if they want to begin cutting players and being ready to claim others.
Quote:
on there.
Agreed. Is Dunleavy indicating that he thinks both Beasley and Shepard are locks to make roster?
Dunleavy is probably assuming Shepard will just get injured.
Might be the best gunner on the team already.
Somehow they make the team.
Same
Waller and Campbell also are as much slots as anything else. Seems like a "you can't have too many slots" structure.
Lemieux should be cut first go round
Waller and Campbell also are as much slots as anything else. Seems like a "you can't have too many slots" structure.
Agreed. I can't imagine Schoen (or Daboll for that matter) cutting Owens or BFW knowing the VERY low odds of them clearing waivers.
Vested vets don't have to clear waivers. Between that and the full year salary guarantee it's borderline lunacy to give a final 53 roster spot to Shep, Beasley or Crowder at the expense of those 2 rookies.
He isn't good enough to just miss the whole camp and automatically make it IMO.
It's too bad, too, because you could argue he's more explosive than what Gray's shown.
This is what he had to say regarding Shep/Beasley:
The battle for the rest of the receiver spots is the most intriguing roster story line of the summer. General manager Joe Schoen said two weeks ago that Wan’Dale Robinson, who is recovering from a torn ACL, would probably return to practice “in a week or so.” Robinson is assured of a roster spot if he’s healthy, but he’s still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The Giants could keep him on the PUP list for the first four weeks of the regular season, which would give him more time to recover and allow the team to carry another receiver.
He seems to think Shep is front runner over Beasley.
The Giants kept seven receivers on the 53-man roster to start last season, so there could be two or three spots available beyond the top four depending on Robinson’s status. Sterling Shepard is the best of the rest, and he’s looked sharp recently as he works back from a torn ACL. Cole Beasley is a favorite of coach Brian Daboll and his value as a reliable slot receiver will increase if Robinson isn’t ready.
He isn't good enough to just miss the whole camp and automatically make it IMO.
It's too bad, too, because you could argue he's more explosive than what Gray's shown.
I like Brightwell and think he has talent but at this point believe he’s headed to the PS. It’s a numbers game.
Quote: Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?////
I don't see that happening - seems like they are more likely to be headed for the practice squad.
RCPhoenix, not sure I follow: they must be cut from the 53 to get to the PS designation, no?
I've been big on Owens since early in camp and certainly both Ex. games; but Duggan in BSIMatt's post posited the nagging question: why wouldn't he be in the ST mix to enhance his chances of making the 53? Odd, unless it's just McGaughey(sp?) redux
Nacho is 3 year contract
A'Shawn just one year
But they still need the depth moving forward
Quote:
In comment 16180258 pjcas18 said:
Quote: Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?////
I don't see that happening - seems like they are more likely to be headed for the practice squad.
RCPhoenix, not sure I follow: they must be cut from the 53 to get to the PS designation, no?
I've been big on Owens since early in camp and certainly both Ex. games; but Duggan in BSIMatt's post posited the nagging question: why wouldn't he be in the ST mix to enhance his chances of making the 53? Odd, unless it's just McGaughey(sp?) redux
My mistake, you are correct. I forgot how these rules work.