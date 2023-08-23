for display only
Dunleavy: His NYG players on the bubble

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am
Ryan Dunleavy rydunleavy

I thought #Giants Brian Daboll's answer on emotions of cut day was the most interesting thing he said all summer. https://nypost.com/2023/08/23/pressure-rising-as-giants-nearing-dreaded-cutdown-day-sucks/

Here's my quick list of #nygiants bubble players that I think could still sway their stock on way or the other with 3 practices and 1 game to go:

RB Gary Brightwell
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR Collin Johnson
OL Shane Lemieux
OL Jack Anderson
DT D.J. Davidson
LB Dyontae Johnson
LB Cam Brown (injured)
CB Darnay Holmes
S Bobby McCain
S Gervarrius Owens
I would  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:21 am : link
note that Davidson received some first-team snaps yesterday.
Interesting that he doesn't have Cole Beasley  
barens : 10:22 am : link
on there.
Would  
pjcas18 : 10:24 am : link
Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?
i think this group would safely get to practice squad  
Eric on Li : 10:25 am : link
RB Gary Brightwell
WR Jamison Crowder
OL Shane Lemieux
OL Jack Anderson
LB Dyontae Johnson
LB Cam Brown (injured)
CB Darnay Holmes
S Bobby McCain

if cam brown and collin johnson are injured enough for IR, then they could put them on the 53 but then IR them and use those 2 spots for any claims they make.

if they waive holmes, i think teams need to claim him at his enhanced salary, so it's possible he'd get through because of that.

crowder is a veteran so they would just need to get him to agree to want to stay here and maybe promise him some elevations. i would guess they do that with at least 1 of him/beasley.
Is Brightwell going to actually practice or play at any time  
PatersonPlank : 10:26 am : link
What is wrong with him anyway, maybe I missed it but I never heard one. He needs to play at some time to make the team
I can't see Owens being on the bubble  
Capt. Don : 10:28 am : link
.
RE: Interesting that he doesn't have Cole Beasley  
DaveInTampa : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16180256 barens said:
Quote:
on there.


Agreed. Is Dunleavy indicating that he thinks both Beasley and Shepard are locks to make roster?
RE: Would  
Eric on Li : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16180258 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?


yes but last year 2 of their 6 day 3 picks were on IR before cutdown day. beavers wasn't going to get cut but mckethan was a possibility because they had a lot of numbers on the OL. their initial 9 last year were:

OL (9): Andrew Thomas, Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, Shane Lemieux, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu, Max Garcia, Devery Hamilton

then they claimed Jack Anderson for backup center who took garcia's spot and tyree phillips who took the spot vacated by lemiuex going on IR.

so it would have been devery hamilton vs mckethan for that last spot. hamilton stuck on the roster until november when peart and lemieux were ready to return.
RE: RE: Interesting that he doesn't have Cole Beasley  
BigBlueShock : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16180266 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16180256 barens said:


Quote:


on there.



Agreed. Is Dunleavy indicating that he thinks both Beasley and Shepard are locks to make roster?

They are both locks, imo. Daboll absolutely loves Beasley and Shep apparently has looked fantastic
I think both Owens and Ford-Wheaton  
Fred-in-Florida : 10:51 am : link
get picked up if cut.

Somehow they make the team.
Unless they have a strong belief that Owens has a safe path to PS  
Bob in Newburgh : 10:55 am : link
They are not cutting him.
Making it to the practice squad is a major consideration  
George from PA : 10:55 am : link
.
RE: I think both Owens and Ford-Wheaton  
Optimus-NY : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16180287 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
get picked up if cut.

Somehow they make the team.


Without a doubt. They're locks to make the team at this point because of that IMO.
I  
AcidTest : 11:00 am : link
still think the best course of action is to go with 3 RBs and 6 WRs:

RBs: Barkley, Breida, Gray.
WRs: Slayton, Campbell, Hyatt, Hodgins, Beasley, and BFW.

Put Brightwell, Corbin, Shepard, and Crowder on the PS.

I don't see the Giants cutting Davidson or Owens.

Lemieux will be claimed if cut IMO.
RE: Interesting that he doesn't have Cole Beasley  
Mike from SI : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16180256 barens said:
Quote:
on there.


They know exactly what they have in Beasley. Nothing about the quality of his play over 3 more practices and 1 preseason game is going to change their evaluation.
I dont get Ford Wheaton, he has terrible hands, didnt get drafted  
gtt350 : 11:18 am : link
and many more talented players can be a gunner
RE: Would  
RCPhoenix : 11:19 am : link
In comment 16180258 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?


I don't see that happening - seems like they are more likely to be headed for the practice squad.
I would not cut Beasley, he is a reliable pain in the ass  
gtt350 : 11:20 am : link
,
Owens is going nowhere  
BillT : 11:20 am : link
They can keep 5 safeties easily. McKinney, Pinnock, Belton, McLain, Owens.
I'm surprised Ximines or Cager aren't on this list  
RCPhoenix : 11:21 am : link
Unless Dunleavy thinks they won't make the team regardless (and aren't on the bubble)?
RE: Owens is going nowhere  
BillT : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16180321 BillT said:
Quote:
They can keep 5 safeties easily. McKinney, Pinnock, Belton, McLain, Owens.

And neither is Holmes.
RE: I dont get Ford Wheaton, he has terrible hands, didnt get drafted  
ZogZerg : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16180317 gtt350 said:
Quote:
and many more talented players can be a gunner


Agree. Don't see him making the 53. He the definition of a practice squad guy.
Every team has players they don't want to cut  
HewlettGiant : 11:44 am : link
I would not be so certain that bubble guys are locks for other rosters
One thing in our favor- as well as every other team  
jvm52106 : 11:46 am : link
is the sheer number of players that will be released at the same time. It will be hard for teams to go and claim guys cut (especially unproven younger guys) in a sea of players unproven and cut.

Now, what works against us is we play Saturday vs teams that play Thursday and Friday, they get a head start if they want to begin cutting players and being ready to claim others.
RE: RE: Interesting that he doesn't have Cole Beasley  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16180266 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16180256 barens said:


Quote:


on there.



Agreed. Is Dunleavy indicating that he thinks both Beasley and Shepard are locks to make roster?


Dunleavy is probably assuming Shepard will just get injured.
RE: I dont get Ford Wheaton, he has terrible hands, didnt get drafted  
JT039 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16180317 gtt350 said:
Quote:
and many more talented players can be a gunner


Might be the best gunner on the team already.
RE: I think both Owens and Ford-Wheaton  
The_Boss : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16180287 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
get picked up if cut.

Somehow they make the team.


Same
If I am Schoen - not sure I let Daboll keep  
Bob in Newburgh : 11:57 am : link
Robinson, Shepherd and Beasley although I guess Shepherd is credible outside. Also been said of Robinson. I will believe it when I see it.

Waller and Campbell also are as much slots as anything else. Seems like a "you can't have too many slots" structure.
I know he's a "great guy" and all, but I have a problem grandfathering  
Victor in CT : 12:08 pm : link
a spot to Shepard. He's always hurt, and I never thought he was more than average/competent. and he's old. Keep younger, healthier guy with upside. Make SS a coach if he's so valuable as a leader.

Lemieux should be cut first go round
I dont  
g56blue10 : 12:17 pm : link
See show being cut. By all accounts he has looked great. It’s probably crazy to keep him because he never stays healthy but I think the coaches love him
Shep  
g56blue10 : 12:18 pm : link
Damn autocorrect
RE: If I am Schoen - not sure I let Daboll keep  
HBart : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16180364 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Robinson, Shepherd and Beasley although I guess Shepherd is credible outside. Also been said of Robinson. I will believe it when I see it.

Waller and Campbell also are as much slots as anything else. Seems like a "you can't have too many slots" structure.

Agreed. I can't imagine Schoen (or Daboll for that matter) cutting Owens or BFW knowing the VERY low odds of them clearing waivers.

Vested vets don't have to clear waivers. Between that and the full year salary guarantee it's borderline lunacy to give a final 53 roster spot to Shep, Beasley or Crowder at the expense of those 2 rookies.
I'm not sure how Brightwell makes the team  
mittenedman : 1:09 pm : link
Has he even practiced in camp?

He isn't good enough to just miss the whole camp and automatically make it IMO.

It's too bad, too, because you could argue he's more explosive than what Gray's shown.
When Duggan did his wr breakdown the top 4 locks  
BSIMatt : 1:12 pm : link
He had were Slayton, Campbell, Hodgins, Hyatt. The 5th WR he talked about was Robinson who still has not come off pup. What happens with Robinson/pup will affect the other guys.

This is what he had to say regarding Shep/Beasley:

Quote:

The battle for the rest of the receiver spots is the most intriguing roster story line of the summer. General manager Joe Schoen said two weeks ago that Wan’Dale Robinson, who is recovering from a torn ACL, would probably return to practice “in a week or so.” Robinson is assured of a roster spot if he’s healthy, but he’s still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The Giants could keep him on the PUP list for the first four weeks of the regular season, which would give him more time to recover and allow the team to carry another receiver.


He seems to think Shep is front runner over Beasley.

Quote:


The Giants kept seven receivers on the 53-man roster to start last season, so there could be two or three spots available beyond the top four depending on Robinson’s status. Sterling Shepard is the best of the rest, and he’s looked sharp recently as he works back from a torn ACL. Cole Beasley is a favorite of coach Brian Daboll and his value as a reliable slot receiver will increase if Robinson isn’t ready.
RE: I'm not sure how Brightwell makes the team  
cosmicj : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16180447 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Has he even practiced in camp?

He isn't good enough to just miss the whole camp and automatically make it IMO.

It's too bad, too, because you could argue he's more explosive than what Gray's shown.


I like Brightwell and think he has talent but at this point believe he’s headed to the PS. It’s a numbers game.
RE: RE: Would  
ColHowPepper : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16180318 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16180258 pjcas18 said:
Quote: Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?////

I don't see that happening - seems like they are more likely to be headed for the practice squad.

RCPhoenix, not sure I follow: they must be cut from the 53 to get to the PS designation, no?

I've been big on Owens since early in camp and certainly both Ex. games; but Duggan in BSIMatt's post posited the nagging question: why wouldn't he be in the ST mix to enhance his chances of making the 53? Odd, unless it's just McGaughey(sp?) redux
I agree that Owens and DJ Davidson find a spot on the 53  
gersh : 1:29 pm : link
Davidson was a decent rotational piece in just his few rookie starts before injury. Assuming his ACL recovery is OK, he is good cheap depth, especially with the one year contracts with Nacho and A'Shawn.
.....  
gersh : 1:30 pm : link
Correction
Nacho is 3 year contract
A'Shawn just one year
But they still need the depth moving forward
RE: RE: RE: Would  
RCPhoenix : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16180461 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16180318 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 16180258 pjcas18 said:
Quote: Davidson and Owens be the first Schoen draft picks to be cut?////

I don't see that happening - seems like they are more likely to be headed for the practice squad.


RCPhoenix, not sure I follow: they must be cut from the 53 to get to the PS designation, no?

I've been big on Owens since early in camp and certainly both Ex. games; but Duggan in BSIMatt's post posited the nagging question: why wouldn't he be in the ST mix to enhance his chances of making the 53? Odd, unless it's just McGaughey(sp?) redux


My mistake, you are correct. I forgot how these rules work.
RE: I would not cut Beasley, he is a reliable pain in the ass  
Blue21 : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16180319 gtt350 said:
Quote:
,
100%. I 'm tired of watching him run for first downs for other teams.
