Dunleavy: His NYG players on the bubble Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : 10:20 am

Ryan Dunleavy rydunleavy



I thought #Giants Brian Daboll's answer on emotions of cut day was the most interesting thing he said all summer. https://nypost.com/2023/08/23/pressure-rising-as-giants-nearing-dreaded-cutdown-day-sucks/



Here's my quick list of #nygiants bubble players that I think could still sway their stock on way or the other with 3 practices and 1 game to go:



RB Gary Brightwell

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR Collin Johnson

OL Shane Lemieux

OL Jack Anderson

DT D.J. Davidson

LB Dyontae Johnson

LB Cam Brown (injured)

CB Darnay Holmes

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens